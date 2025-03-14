De 15 bästa ChatGPT-alternativen för kodning 2025

When ChatGPT arrived on the scene, it sent shockwaves through the tech world. AI enthusiasts with an interest in coding were excited at the prospect of an AI assistant that could code in multiple languages, debug issues instantly, and take over the tedious task of drafting documentation.
However, as I delved deeper into ChatGPT’s capabilities and spoke with professional developers, including some friends at ClickUp, I realized that the reality wasn’t quite as seamless as the initial excitement suggested.
While ChatGPT is undoubtedly powerful, it has its limitations when it comes to coding tasks.
As a coder, you may have realized it, too. That’s why we’ve gathered insights from developers and tech experts to bring you this list of the best free and paid ChatGPT alternatives for coding. Let’s see how they stack up.
⏰ 60-Second Summary
Here is a snapshot listing each tool with a brief description of its best use case:
- ClickUp – Comprehensive project management with AI coding assistance
- GitHub Copilot – AI pair programmer for code completion
- Microsoft Copilot – Integrated AI assistant across Microsoft products
- Amazon CodeWhisperer – AI code suggestions for AWS developers
- CodeT5 – Open-source code generation and understanding
- Tabnine – AI code completion for multiple languages
- Google Gemini – Multimodal AI with coding capabilities
- Codeium – Free AI-powered code completion
- PolyCoder – Open-source code generation model
- AskCodi – AI assistant for code documentation and queries
- OpenAI Codex – Powerful code generation from natural language
- IntelliCode – AI-assisted code recommendations in Visual Studio
- Replit Ghostwriter – AI code completion in Replit IDE
- Snyk Code – AI-powered code security analysis
- Codiga – Coding assistant with code analysis and snippets
But first, let’s understand why ChatGPT isn’t always the best coding assistant.
ChatGPT Limitations
ChatGPT, despite being powered by an advanced language learning model (LLM), is based on inputs from online sources that are limited in number.
- Accuracy and reliability: Writing code with ChatGPT can be unreliable and contain bugs or inefficiencies. Coders need to review and rewrite suggestions. This extra step might slow you down in the long run as you can’t trust its output fully
- Limited context comprehension: Complex coding tasks that require a deep grasp of the project’s purpose and overall architecture can trip up ChatGPT. The model might struggle to consider edge cases or integrate seamlessly with existing codebases
- Lack of creativity and innovation: While ChatGPT is pretty good at completing repetitive tasks, it may not be the best tool for generating great code solutions. For problems that need some out-of-the-box thinking, ChatGPT isn’t of much help
- Limited security awareness: ChatGPT’s code generation may not prioritize security best practices. Developers need to be extra careful about potential security vulnerabilities introduced by the suggestions
- Data bias concerns: ChatGPT’s training data can be biased, which may be reflected in its code. This might cause problems you didn’t expect or even make existing problems worse in your code
Because of these drawbacks, many coders are looking at other AI tools that work with different programming languages. These new tools can tackle problems in a more specific way, depending on what the coder needs.
ChatGPT Alternatives for Coding at a Glance
Here’s a quick overview of the 15 best ChatGPT alternatives for coders.
|ChatGPT Alternative
|Use Case
|Best For
|ClickUp
|Software project management with built-in AI assistance
|Overall workflow management, communication, and task delegation for coding projects
|GitHub Copilot
|Code completion, suggestion, and generation
|General-purpose code completion and assistance within the GitHub development environment
|Microsoft Copilot
|Code suggestions and coding tutorials
|Similar to GitHub Copilot, but integrates with Microsoft development tools
|Amazon CodeWhisperer
|Code completion and creation
|Focuses on cloud-based development and integrates with AWS services
|CodeT5
|Code generation and translation
|Advanced code generation tasks, translating natural language descriptions into code
|Tabnine
|Context-aware code completion
|Personalizes code suggestions based on your coding style and project context
|Google Bard
|Information retrieval and summarization
|Researching technical topics, finding relevant code examples, and summarizing complex code documentation
|Codeium
|Code generation and documentation
|Creating basic code structures and generating documentation comments
|PolyCoder
|Code review and analysis
|Identifying potential errors and inefficiencies in existing code
|AskCodi
|Natural language processing, code search, and explanation
|Searching codebases for functionalities and understanding existing code through natural language explanations
|OpenAICodex
|Powering the underlying technology for some AI coding assistants
|Not directly accessible, but forms the foundation for tools like GitHub Copilot
|IntelliCode
|(Visual Studio) Code completion and refactoring
|Built-in code assistance for Visual Studio, offering suggestions and code refactoring options
|Replit Ghostwriter
|Code completion and suggestions within the Replit development environment
|Enhances development within the Replit cloud-based coding platform
|Snyk Code
|Real-time code collaboration
|Collaborative coding environment where teammates can edit and suggest code together. It supports multiple programming languages simultaneously
|Codega
|AI-powered code testing
|Automates aspects of the code testing process, identifying potential issues
15 Best ChatGPT Alternatives for Coding
Our team at ClickUp decided to test these 15 best ChatGPT alternatives and put together a coding toolkit for you. Here they are:
1. ClickUp
ClickUp is one of the most comprehensive tools for managing software projects. It combines features like task and sprint management with real-time chat, document management, and customizable dashboards. This lets your team collaborate seamlessly, track progress visually, and keep all your project information in one central hub.
Its built-in multi-purpose AI assistant, ClickUp Brain , can take over mundane and repetitive tasks to save you time. It can also double up as an AI coding assistant that generates code suggestions right within the platform. You can use ClickUp Brain to generate, summarize, edit, or even complete a piece of code.
Whether you’re stuck on a tricky algorithm or need a quick syntax refresh, ClickUp Brain can help you code faster and smarter.
ClickUp integrates perfectly with version control systems, such as GitHub and GitLab. You won’t have to jump between platforms—everything is centralized and easy to access.
With ClickUp’s code block formatting option, you can easily share code snippets with your team within ClickUp Tasks or ClickUp Docs , complete with proper syntax highlighting. This ensures everyone’s on the same page and avoids confusion about code functionality.
With big coding projects, you have to stay on top of everything. ClickUp Dashboard, combined with the ClickUp Software Team Project Management Platform, provides real-time visibility into project progress and team productivity.
Using these tools, development teams can identify roadblocks early on, adjust resource allocation as needed, and ensure they deliver on time and within budget.
The best part is that this platform allows them to add custom fields to tasks for all coding projects. They can track details such as programming languages used, code review status, or even bug IDs. Everything is customizable to specific needs, making software project management easier.
?Learn More: How to Write a Better Bug Report?
ClickUp also offers 1000+ templates for several use cases. For instance, the ClickUp Software Development Template consolidates everything you need to run app development projects smoothly in a central place.
This means all your teams, from product and design to engineering and quality assurance, can work together effortlessly. You need only one tool to manage it all—from building your product roadmap and ensuring on-time delivery of critical features to fixing bugs.
The template is also super flexible. You can choose different ways to manage projects (like Scrum or Kanban) depending on what works best. Plus, it lets you create custom labels for tasks. For example, use labels like “New York” or “California” for project location and “V1. 0” or “V2. 0” to denote which release a feature or bug belongs to. This way, ClickUp adapts to your specific workflow, not the other way around.
You can also choose from over six views to track progress, such as lists, boards, calendars, and even mind maps. This detail even applies to task statuses—there are over 16 options to choose from! This helps everyone on the team understand exactly what’s happening with a project and keeps everyone informed.
ClickUp best features
- Assign code review tasks, track progress, and receive feedback directly. Manage the code review process efficiently and ensure high-quality code delivery
- Streamline repetitive tasks by setting up automated workflows with ClickUp Automations. Reduce manual work and ensure tasks move smoothly through different development stages
- Access customizable reminders to keep deadlines and dependencies top-of-mind
- Use ClickUp Chat View and ClickUp Docs to foster seamless collaboration with built-in chat functionality and collaborative document editing
- Brainstorm ideas visually, plan features, and connect tasks logically. Boost team creativity and ensure everyone’s on the same page from the start with ClickUp Mind Maps
- Use ClickUp’s 15+ flexible views, including built-in support for popular agile methodologies like Scrum and Kanban. Manage sprints, track progress on Kanban boards, and visualize workflows efficiently
📮ClickUp Insight: Only 12% of our survey respondents use AI features embedded within productivity suites. This low adoption suggests current implementations may lack the seamless, contextual integration that would compel users to transition from their preferred standalone conversational platforms.
For example, can the AI execute an automation workflow based on a plain text prompt from the user? ClickUp Brain can! The AI is deeply integrated into every aspect of ClickUp, including but not limited to summarizing chat threads, drafting or polishing text, pulling up information from the workspace, generating images, and more! Join the 40% of ClickUp customers who have replaced 3+ apps with our everything app for work!
ClickUp limitations
- The mobile version lacks some features available on the desktop version
- Although ClickUp University is dedicated to teaching you how to use ClickUp in the best possible manner, new users can find the platform overwhelming because of its many features and the steep learning curve
ClickUp pricing
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (9,700+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (3,900+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?
The ease of use is absolutely amazing. ClickUp is extremely easy not only for users but also for the entire team. It’s also very easy to customize to get the best value out of it. An amazing amount of ClickApps (plugins/addons) and integrations with everything from custom fields, relations/dependencies, calendars, emails, and other integrations. My top picks will be automations and built-in AI assistance.
The ease of use is absolutely amazing. ClickUp is extremely easy not only for users but also for the entire team. It’s also very easy to customize to get the best value out of it. An amazing amount of ClickApps (plugins/addons) and integrations with everything from custom fields, relations/dependencies, calendars, emails, and other integrations. My top picks will be automations and built-in AI assistance.
2. GitHub Copilot
GitHub Copilot is one AI coding tool that lives up to its name. As I start typing out code, it suggests complete lines or even blocks of code that fit the context.
This is how it saves you countless hours of writing boilerplate code and looking up syntax details.
The best part? Although it may provide options, you still have the ultimate control to choose the best fit for the situation.
The AI coding expert also supports multiple languages, including Python, Javascript, Ruby, and C++. It auto-generates comments and documentation for the code that you’re writing. This helps the rest of the team access the codebase easily.
GitHub supports features like document generation and natural language interaction that can help improve developer efficiency.
GitHub Copilot’s best features
- Use pull request support to automatically generate AI-powered tags and descriptions, making it easier to understand and review code changes
- Enjoy the convenience of an integrated command-line interface (CLI) within Copilot that lets you handle common development tasks without switching out of your integrated development environment (IDE)
- Generate code with GPT-4 faster and more efficiently
GitHub Copilot limitations
- Might struggle with complex coding tasks that require a deep grasp of the project’s overall architecture and purpose
- Generated code might not prioritize security best practices
GitHub Copilot pricing
- Free
- Team: $4/user per month
- Enterprise: $21/user per month
GitHub Copilot ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (135+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (20+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about GitHub Copilot?
Github copilot increases efficiency and productivity of development team as its completely customisable and tailor-made according to developers skilllsets.
Based on the context, it offers methods, functions, variables, even complete code blocks. It offers more adaptable and praiseworthy code. Integration with different apps is easy.
Github copilot increases efficiency and productivity of development team as its completely customisable and tailor-made according to developers skilllsets.
Based on the context, it offers methods, functions, variables, even complete code blocks. It offers more adaptable and praiseworthy code. Integration with different apps is easy.
3. Microsoft Copilot
Microsoft Copilot is a valuable addition to your developer toolkit, especially if you code in the Microsoft development environment. Its integration with the MS ecosystem eliminates the need to switch platforms or learn new interfaces.
Copilot’s file upload feature allows it to analyze your existing code in multiple languages, including Python, JavaScript, Java, C++, HTML, and CSS. This analysis enhances Copilot’s understanding of your project, leading to more relevant suggestions and assistance in future interactions.
Importantly, Copilot prioritizes data privacy. After analysis, your uploaded files and their content are automatically deleted, ensuring your code remains secure.
Microsoft Copilot’s best features
- Explore alternative ways to solve a problem, prompting you to consider different approaches
- Access new libraries, frameworks, and coding conventions to incorporate this knowledge into the suggestions so that the code stays up-to-date
Microsoft Copilot limitations
- Suggestions offered can be too complex and harder to understand than the code the developer can write on their own
Microsoft Copilot pricing
- Free
- Microsoft Copilot Pro: $20/user per month
Microsoft Copilot ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (59+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about Microsoft Copilot?
I personally love it. For me, it’s about improving productivity rather than generating complex code that I would rather write myself to be truly confident. For me, it’s quite well for:
generating test cases. It often suggests edge cases for my unit tests that I might have otherwise missed.
line completions (it’s like a super-powered IDE where instead of suggesting functions, it can complete the full line complete with the parameters).
I personally love it. For me, it’s about improving productivity rather than generating complex code that I would rather write myself to be truly confident. For me, it’s quite well for:
generating test cases. It often suggests edge cases for my unit tests that I might have otherwise missed.
line completions (it’s like a super-powered IDE where instead of suggesting functions, it can complete the full line complete with the parameters).
4. Amazon CodeWhisperer
Amazon CodeWhisperer is all you need to tackle projects on AWS. It is an AI tool trained to produce code using open-source code and Amazon’s code libraries.
Simply write clear, natural language comments describing what you want to achieve, and CodeWhisperer translates that into actual code. You can focus on the “what”—the functionality we want to build—and let CodeWhisperer handle the “how”—the specific code needed to leverage AWS services.
CodeWhisperer works within your existing development tools like JetBrains and VS Code.
After setup, it analyzes your code in real-time, offering help writing new code, improving existing code, and even reviewing it for quality.
Boosting developer productivity and searching for the right code or function call library, CodeWhisperer suggests options that integrate perfectly with AWS services.
Amazon CodeWhisperer’s best features
- Prioritize security. The suggested code often includes best practices for securing cloud applications
- Access code examples that demonstrate how to interact with the service, accelerating the learning curve
- Flag or filter code suggestions that resemble publicly available code
Amazon CodeWhisperer limitations
- Needs the complete context to generate the most accurate code
- Excels at cloud-based development and AWS integration, but it might not be as flexible for general-purpose coding tasks compared to some other AI coding assistants
Amazon CodeWhisperer pricing
- Free
Amazon CodeWhisperer ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about Amazon CodeWhisperer?
Easy integration with code editors and accurate response.
Easy integration with code editors and accurate response.
5. CodeT5
Large-scale software development projects can become tedious as new features are continuously added. CodeT5 addresses this challenge by serving as an intelligent code assistant.
Built on a vast database of existing code, CodeT5 employs an ‘identifier-aware unified pre-trained encoder-decoder architecture. ’ This sophisticated design allows it to understand and process code-specific elements (like variable names and function identifiers) while encoding input and decoding output, improving its ability to generate relevant and syntactically correct code.
With CodeT5, you can describe complex problems or desired functionalities in natural language. The tool then attempts to translate your description into working code, even for intricate tasks. This capability significantly reduces development time, allowing you to focus on your project’s core objectives rather than getting bogged down in implementation details.
CodeT5 best features
- Summarize code into simpler explanations
- Turn natural language instructions into actual code for the most complex tasks
- Translate code from one language to another
- Perform accurate code defect detection and clone detection
CodeT5 limitations
- Better for code generation than debugging
- Capabilities are evolving, but limitations might exist compared to more established AI coding assistants
CodeT5 pricing
- Custom pricing
CodeT5 ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about CodeT5?
No reviews available
6. Tabnine
Tabnine is a smart helper for programmers that makes coding faster and easier. It’s a super-powered autocomplete assistant that can actually read your mind, at least your coding mind.
It remembers the way you code and suggests ways to improve it while keeping your code safe and secure.
Writing unit tests to check if your code works properly can be time-consuming. Tabnine can automate this task by suggesting relevant unit tests for your code. It supports many popular programming languages, so you can keep using your favorite ones.
Tabnine best features
- Press Tab or Enter to accept a suggested code snippet
- Use comments, installed libraries, and open files to develop and refine code completion results
- Customize Tabnine’s coding behavior according to your preferences by adjusting the number of suggestions shown and enabling or disabling specific features
Tabnine limitations
- May provide incorrect code suggestions that require manual correction
- Capabilities might have limitations in more complex projects
Tabnine pricing
- Free Forever
- Pro: $12/month per user
- Enterprise: $39/month per user
Tabnine ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5 (40+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about Tabnine?
Quickly Adapts to my Code style and formats, updating to accommodate for Variables and Functions I have defined. Quickly Extrapolates the direction your code is going and offers contextual suggestions. It has sped up my development time and helped me as I learn new languages. I also like that it works with every IDE.
Quickly Adapts to my Code style and formats, updating to accommodate for Variables and Functions I have defined. Quickly Extrapolates the direction your code is going and offers contextual suggestions. It has sped up my development time and helped me as I learn new languages. I also like that it works with every IDE.
7. Google Gemini (formerly known as Bard)
If you’re looking for an advanced code-generating engine, Gemini isn’t it. It’s more like a super-powered research assistant specifically for programmers.
Stuck on a tricky bug or algorithm? You can fire up Gemini and explain the issue. And it dives into the depths of the internet, pulling out relevant documentation, code examples, and even discussions on similar problems.
It can also produce code in over 20 programming languages and translate plain language instructions into working code. You can use Gemini to fix syntax and logical errors in existing code. The AI’s ability to generate and explain code can be helpful for learning, prototyping, and documenting projects.
Integrations with other Google services like Docs and Drive allow you to incorporate Gemini’s coding outputs into your workflows seamlessly. It can also access Google’s vast search engine database, which is a gold mine of information.
Google Gemini’s best features
- Rewrite existing code to modernize it
- Suggest alternative coding solutions you hadn’t considered
- Translate code from one programming language to another effortlessly
Google Gemini limitations
- AI-written code might need human review and correction
- Privacy and security concerns around sharing sensitive code since Gemini uses chat inputs to train its model
Google Gemini pricing
- Free
Google Geminiratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (139+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about Google Gemini?
I am very impressed by what gemini 1. 5 pro ai studio could do. I created a fully functional python snake game with sttings for changing colour of snake and speed without even knowing anything about coding though it took some steps for each change. I wonder if we can create even more complex games like Tetris, or more, if we tell it to do everything step by step [sic].
I am very impressed by what gemini 1. 5 pro ai studio could do. I created a fully functional python snake game with sttings for changing colour of snake and speed without even knowing anything about coding though it took some steps for each change. I wonder if we can create even more complex games like Tetris, or more, if we tell it to do everything step by step [sic].
8. Codeium
Codeium offers a range of features and plans that are customizable to individual, team, and enterprise needs.
It supports over 70 programming languages and integrates with various IDEs, including Chrome, Safari, Edge, Mac OS, Windows, iOS, and Android.
You can generate single- and multi-line code with multiple suggestions. Codeium includes an intelligent search function to help developers find and use APIs more efficiently.
Codeium remains a coder favorite for its unparalleled accuracy, outperforming competitors like GitHub and Tabnine.
Codeium best features
- Ensure SOC2 Type 2 compliance, unlike with most other AI Coding Assistants
- Leverage context to get suggestions for relevant code blocks, function calls, and variable definitions that align with your project’s structure and coding style
- Analyze your code and get suggestions for potential test cases, accelerating the test-writing process and boosting your code’s testability
Codeium limitations
- Excels at code completion but might not offer the same level of assistance with debugging complex logic errors
Codeium pricing
- Free Forever
- Team: $12/seat per month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Codeium ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about Codeium?
Codeium is very easy to use and provides really helpful suggestions. Since it’s all on premise, it’s super fast, even as a remote worker, it’s unnoticeable.
Codeium is very easy to use and provides really helpful suggestions. Since it’s all on premise, it’s super fast, even as a remote worker, it’s unnoticeable.
9. PolyCoder
PolyCoder is open-source, similar to some other tools in this list. However, unlike others, it’s constantly evolving.
It’s a large transformer-based language model with 2. 7 billion parameters developed by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University. This makes it one of the largest advanced AI models for code generation. This large model size allows PolyCoder to generate highly complex and accurate code across 12 programming languages.
It was trained on a diverse data set that allowed PolyCoder to learn common patterns and structures across different languages and generate high-quality code.
PolyCoder uses advanced algorithms to generate code from natural language descriptions. It can be used for automatic code-reviewing tasks. Since this is an open-source AI tool, developers can fine-tune and personalize the model for their use cases and applications.
PolyCoder best features
- Benefit from the collective knowledge of the coding community, offering a constantly evolving pool of code suggestions and learning opportunities
- Identify repetitive code blocks and suggest ways to rewrite them
PolyCoder limitations
- Better suited for code completion and learning than debugging complex logic errors
PolyCoder pricing
- Free
PolyCoder ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
10. AskCodi
Interested in a virtual community platform for coders where you can ask questions, seek and offer help, and interact with other coding enthusiasts? Check out AskCodi.
AskCodi lowers barriers to entry in software development, making it easier for a wider range of people to explore careers in this field.
This AI tool can improve developer experience by automating various coding tasks and providing real-time feedback and support. It can generate code in various programming languages, including Python, Java, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and more.
It offers a unit-test creator and cucumber test creator for major languages, saving developers time from writing tests themselves.
This community is free to use and is driven by volunteers who are passionate about coding.
AskCodi best features
- Integrate with your favorite IDEs such as Visual Studio Code, JetBrains, and Atom
- Use tools such as DocString, Code Explainer, and C# Comments to understand code and create documentation
- Simplify code generation and bug fixes with built-in apps such as Code Generator, Code Refractor, Code Fixer, etc.
AskCodi limitations
- Users need to provide clear and precise instructions to get the best results. Complex instructions may not result in good outcomes
AskCodi pricing
- Free
- Premium: $9. 99/user per month
- Ultimate: $29. 99/user per month
AskCodi ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 8/5 (84+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about AskCodi?
I have very little, nearly no coding experience outside of a general IS class in College. Codi has allowed me to help with dashboard and data projects that I would never have been able to assist with. Having busy tech teams Codi has allowed me to take some busy work off the plate of our actual coders and allowed me to take on smaller tasks that can be handled by other team members.
I have very little, nearly no coding experience outside of a general IS class in College. Codi has allowed me to help with dashboard and data projects that I would never have been able to assist with. Having busy tech teams Codi has allowed me to take some busy work off the plate of our actual coders and allowed me to take on smaller tasks that can be handled by other team members.
11. OpenAI Codex
Programmers often struggle with finding existing code (libraries, APIs, or functions) to solve specific problems. This can be a time-consuming hurdle, especially for beginners. OpenAI Codex excels at this step by suggesting relevant code snippets in these languages, making coding faster and more accessible.
It streamlines coding by reducing the need for trial and error with multiple code snippets. It allows you to focus on describing the problem and then generate a solution. While not flawless, Codex can significantly improve your coding efficiency by providing relevant code based on your input.
It understands over a dozen languages, including JavaScript, Go, Perl, PHP, Ruby, Swift, TypeScript, and even Shell scripting. But it’s especially strong in Python.
OpenAI Codex’s best features
- Translate complex functionalities into actual code
- Eliminate trial-and-error by directly generating code, freeing up time for problem-solving
- Spark new ideas by generating code for functionalities you might not have considered
OpenAI Codex limitations
- Might need additional tools or expertise to tackle complex logic errors
OpenAI Codex pricing
- Custom pricing
OpenAI Codex ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about OpenAI Codex?
I’m used to coding AIs like Github Copilot not supporting R. Today I got Beta access to Codex and I’m blown away. It understands R without even having to be told that you’re using R.
I’m used to coding AIs like Github Copilot not supporting R. Today I got Beta access to Codex and I’m blown away. It understands R without even having to be told that you’re using R.
12. IntelliCode
Working on large codebases can be time-consuming, especially when searching for relevant functions or code snippets.
Intellicode provides real-world examples of how other developers have used specific API functions, making it easier to learn and use new APIs.
It uses machine learning to analyze code patterns and rank the most relevant code completion suggestions at the top of the IntelliSense list. This saves you time compared to manually searching through the list.
It integrates seamlessly into your existing workflow, anticipates your requirements as you type, and offers intelligent code completions simultaneously.
IntelliCode best features
- Generate relevant functions and code snippets within your project or external references, saving you time in manual exploration
- Identify opportunities to refactor repetitive code blocks, promoting cleaner and more maintainable codebases
- Learn your coding style and preferences over time, suggesting completions that align with how you typically write code, fostering a personalized experience
IntelliCode limitations
- Works only with Visual Studio IDE
- Supports only a limited number of programming languages
IntelliCode pricing
- Custom pricing
IntelliCode ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about IntelliCode?
“IntelliCode’s improvements are not just about statement completion. IntelliCode also provides guidance as to the most appropriate overload for that API given the current code context. No more extraneous scrolling!”
“IntelliCode’s improvements are not just about statement completion. IntelliCode also provides guidance as to the most appropriate overload for that API given the current code context. No more extraneous scrolling!”
13. Replit Ghostwriter
This AI-powered coding assistant improves your coding experience by automating repetitive tasks, explaining complex code, and generating new code. It also highlights any code block and explains it step by step in plain English, making it easier to understand unfamiliar code.
It can generate complete programs based on simple natural language prompts, making it easier to create new code or modify existing code.
Replit is designed to be accessible on any device and integrates seamlessly with its online IDE, which supports instant project hosting and deployment. Overall, this tool aims to make coding faster, easier, and more enjoyable by using AI to handle routine tasks and provide expert-level assistance.
Replit Ghostwriter’s best features
- Describe changes you want to make to a piece of code and Replit rewrite it with those changes
- Collaborate with other coders to work on projects in real-time
- Get personalized help with tasks such as explaining complex code, generating test cases, and suggesting app architecture
Replit Ghostwriter limitations
- Not always accurate or helpful for complex coding tasks
- There are usage limits for the free version
Replit Ghostwriter pricing
- Starter: free
- Core: $20/user per month
- Teams: $40/user per month
Replit Ghostwriter ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (29+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about Replit Ghostwriter?
The best thing about Replit is that it’s totally web-based and you can access all your code anywhere. The best part of it that it gives both coding and hosting environment. It also supports groups so we can also work with our team and we can collaboratively work our team.
The best thing about Replit is that it’s totally web-based and you can access all your code anywhere. The best part of it that it gives both coding and hosting environment. It also supports groups so we can also work with our team and we can collaboratively work our team.
14. Snyk Code
Snyk Code helps fight hidden weaknesses and vulnerabilities in codebases to make coding safer.
It acts like a security watchtower, scanning your code for known vulnerabilities and potential weaknesses. This proactive approach helps you identify and fix security issues, allowing you to ship more secure and reliable code confidently.
Snyk Code supports a wide range of programming languages and integrates directly into IDEs and development workflows. It allows you to find and fix vulnerabilities as you code without disrupting the development process.
Apart from identifying vulnerabilities, the tool gives step-by-step instructions to help you quickly fix issues.
Snyk Code’s best features
- Customize scans to specific project requirements and security best practices
- Get clear reports and recommendations for fixing identified vulnerabilities
Snyk Code limitations
- It checks for known weaknesses, but there might be completely new tricks attackers use that it can’t stop
Snyk Code pricing
- Free forever
- Teams: $25/product per month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Snyk Code ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (118+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about Snyk Code?
When I started using Snyk I found the reports useful but still too easy to ignore. So I added Snyk to build pipelines to fail builds that included high risk vulnerabilities. Snyk is now even better and warns me before I even merge my pull requests. In a world where the time from vulnerability being announced to exploit being used is decreasing rapidly it is crazy not to use a service like this. Snyk is by far the best tool I have found in this area.
When I started using Snyk I found the reports useful but still too easy to ignore. So I added Snyk to build pipelines to fail builds that included high risk vulnerabilities. Snyk is now even better and warns me before I even merge my pull requests. In a world where the time from vulnerability being announced to exploit being used is decreasing rapidly it is crazy not to use a service like this. Snyk is by far the best tool I have found in this area.
15. Codiga
Codiga is an AI-powered static code analysis tool that you can use in various development environments, including VS Code, JetBrains, Visual Studio, GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket.
The tool offers a range of features to help you improve code quality and security. In just five minutes, you can create your own custom static code analysis rules or apply the rules available in the Codiga Hub.
Codiga’s analysis covers key security standards such as OWASP 10, MITRE CWE, and SANS/CWE Top 25. It can automatically fix vulnerabilities and coding issues with a single click.
Codiga best features
- Access a vast library of vetted code blocks submitted by the coding community
- Find relevant code snippets quickly using keywords or descriptions of the desired functionality
- Explore well-written code snippets, which can be a valuable learning tool for programmers new to specific functionalities
Codiga limitations
- Within the massive library, some snippets might not be updated for the latest libraries or frameworks
- Rare or niche functionalities might have limited representation in the code snippet library
Codiga pricing
- Custom pricing
Codiga ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (21+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about Codiga?
Completely hands-free review. It all just happens in the background, and you can review the state of your code at your convenience. I prefer the cloud-based approach compared to a local installation of a code format tool, as it’s constantly being improved without having to deal with an upgrade on your machine.
Completely hands-free review. It all just happens in the background, and you can review the state of your code at your convenience. I prefer the cloud-based approach compared to a local installation of a code format tool, as it’s constantly being improved without having to deal with an upgrade on your machine.
Power Up the Way You Code
We’ve looked at many alternatives to ChatGPT for coders designed to make coding easier and help you think outside the box. These AI assistants are based on superior large language models and can make your coding process smoother and more enjoyable.
The best tool for you depends entirely on how you like to code and what kind of help you need. Why not try out a few different ones and see which one makes coding less frustrating and helps you come up with even better ideas?
Tools like ClickUp offer a one-stop shop for your collaborative software development projects, making it easy for coders, designers, and project managers to work together. Need a hand with your code? Stuck on a test that checks your code for errors? Want to make sure everyone on your team is in the loop? ClickUp Brain can support you with it all!
The best part? ClickUp adapts—not only to your coding style but also to your unique workflows.
Ready to ship cleaner, bug-free code faster?
Sign up on ClickUp today!