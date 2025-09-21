Ingyenes általános szerződési feltételek sablonok weboldalakhoz, alkalmazásokhoz és szolgáltatásokhoz

Skipping your terms and conditions might not seem like a big deal—until you’re stuck in a disagreement with zero legal protection.

From payment delays to content misuse, you expose yourself to legal and financial risks that could have been prevented with a simple agreement. Whether you’re building a SaaS platform, running an e-commerce website, or launching a mobile app, setting clear, legally binding terms from the start protects both sides.

But writing a full legal document isn’t exactly a founder’s favorite task.

That’s where our free terms and conditions templates come in—easy to use, fully customizable, and compliant with applicable laws. You handle your business. Let these templates handle the boring legal stuff. Let’s get into it then.

🧠 Fun Fact: In the US, only one in five consumers properly reads the privacy policy of a company or a service before accepting it.

What Are Terms And Conditions Templates?

A terms and conditions template is a pre-drafted legal document that outlines the rules users must follow when accessing a website, app, or digital service. It helps define the expected user behavior, limits the company’s liability, and explains the rights and responsibilities of both parties.

If you offer downloadable software or apps, this may include an End User License Agreement (EULA).

These templates typically include sections on intellectual property, payment terms, user-generated content, account creation process, termination clause, and governing law.

Using a template ensures you don’t miss any legally required clauses while saving time and money on hiring legal help.

ClickUp templates are designed to comply with data privacy laws and other relevant regulations, depending on your industry or the region in which you operate. You may also edit these templates to suit your product or service while staying compliant.

💡 Pro Tip: Include a clause for remaining provisions so the rest of your agreement stays enforceable if one part is invalidated.

20+ Terms And Conditions Templates

If you’re looking to save time while staying legally compliant, a ready-to-use custom terms and conditions agreement template can be a game-changer.

Below are solid picks from ClickUp, the everything app for work, and other platforms to help you create terms that withstand scrutiny.

1. ClickUp Terms Of Service Template

Get free template Build solid legal ground with the ready-to-customize ClickUp Terms of Service Template

The ClickUp Terms of Service Template provides a ready-to-edit structure that includes essential sections, such as scope of service, limitations, applicable laws, liability disclaimers, and user rights.

Designed to suit product—or service-based businesses, this template supports legal compliance without requiring extensive legal expertise. It also helps you understand the maximum extent permitted by the legal contract.

Built within ClickUp Docs, it integrates with project tracking features, so you can assign updates, collaborate with your team, and even automate publishing across your platforms.

⭐ Why you’ll love this template:

Cover all essential sections for public-facing service agreements

Include editable legal language suited for multiple industries

Support client transparency and platform policy enforcement

Access built-in prompts for prior notice and termination clause

🔑 Ideal for: SaaS teams, agencies, or solo founders building out their first conditions page.

Here’s what Siobhan Wheelan, Principal & Vetted ClickUp Consultant at SDW Consultant, had to say about using ClickUp:

ClickUp has transformed the way our team works, providing one source of truth that aligns our team and ensures we stay focused on our goals. Using templates, automations, and getting our workflows properly set up has been a game-changer in terms of efficiency and communication.

2. ClickUp Generic Service Agreement Template

Get free template Define service terms and payment clauses with the ClickUp Generic Service Agreement Template

The ClickUp Generic Service Agreement Template helps you draft a legally binding contract that outlines services, delivery timelines, and payment terms. It connects directly with tasks, goals, and reminders, so everything stays visible and accountable.

This service agreement template is perfect for creating terms that scale with your business, whether it’s project-based or recurring service work.

⭐ Why you’ll love this template:

Use tables to map out services, timelines, and responsibilities

Assign ownership to sections using Custom Fields and tasks

Cover timelines, compensation, deliverables, and confidentiality

Include editable clauses for dispute resolution or termination

Provides a structure for outlining roles and responsibilities, detailing confidentiality clauses, and defining the dispute resolution process

Serves as a reusable master agreement that you can duplicate and tailor for each new client engagement

🔑 Ideal for: Freelancers, consultants, and agencies handling multi-phase service contracts.

3. ClickUp Letter Of Agreement Template

Get free template Set project expectations clearly with the ClickUp Letter of Agreement Template

The ClickUp Letter of Agreement Template provides a clean, editable document to outline the scope of work, roles, fees, and conditions of an agreement between two parties. It’s perfect for short-term deals or partnerships that still require legal clarity and certainty.

The template keeps it brief while still including the essentials: scope of work, duration, payment, and mutual expectations. It also includes practical notes to guide users through writing clear terms, from payment terms to responsibilities and even termination clauses.

⭐ Why you’ll love this template:

Outline expectations line by line with a built-in structure

Keep all agreement stages in sync using status updates

Formalize verbal agreements in a clear, accessible document

Set mutual responsibilities in short-term or informal projects

Collect digital signatures easily via integrations and track agreement revisions and approval history

🔑 Ideal for: Creative professionals, consultants, small partnerships, freelancers, or teams working on fixed-scope projects with external clients

🎥 Watch: How to use ClickUp as a lawyer:

💡Pro Tip: Remind users they are solely responsible for activities under their accounts, especially when data access or billing is involved. Spell out prohibited activities like scraping, spamming, or reverse engineering to avoid legal gray areas.

4. ClickUp Freelance Contract Template

Get free template Protect your freelance projects with clear terms and payment conditions with the ClickUp Freelance Contract Template

Freelancers often juggle multiple clients, making it crucial to have airtight contracts. The ClickUp Freelance Contract Template helps independent workers secure their work with legally sound, easy-to-edit agreements.

It’s built for speed—loaded into ClickUp Docs and connected to task tracking, so you don’t have to switch tools when managing deliverables, deadlines, or payment terms.

This template breaks down the contract into editable sections for scope, fees, timelines, termination clauses, and confidentiality terms. You can loop in clients for approvals, assign tasks for contract updates, and automate reminders to ensure timely signing.

⭐ Why you’ll love this template:

Include revision and approval timelines to prevent scope creep

Establish clear guidelines on ownership, edits, and deadlines

Duplicate easily for each engagement in your freelance CRM

Structure the scope of work and deliverables with task blocks

🔑 Ideal for: Designers, developers, writers, and remote freelancers looking to streamline their onboarding while safeguarding their rights.

16% of managers struggle with integrating updates from multiple tools into a cohesive view. When updates are scattered, you end up spending more time piecing together information and less time leading.

5. ClickUp Consulting Agreement Template

Get free template Set terms, fees, and scope clearly with the ClickUp Consulting Agreement Template

The ClickUp Consulting Agreement Template is built to handle every detail—from outlining responsibilities and deliverables to defining payment terms, confidentiality clauses, and termination provisions.

Because it’s ClickUp-native, the template offers a unified workflow: proposal reviews, contract approvals, milestone tracking, and client correspondence happen in one place. It’s especially useful when the consultant operates independently but requires enterprise-grade documentation.

⭐ Why you’ll love this template:

Document complex consulting terms with clarity and legal backing

Incorporate intellectual property rights and liability limits easily

Centralize consultant-client approvals inside one secure workspace

Use tasks to break down services, timelines, and deliverables

🔑 Ideal for: Consultants, agencies, and professional service firms managing multiple clients and retainers.

6. ClickUp Purchase And Sales Agreement Template

Get free template Track sales terms, payment details, and delivery in one place with the ClickUp Purchase and Sales Agreement Template

When financial transactions involve goods or services, a formalized purchase and sales agreement is critical. The ClickUp Purchase and Sales Agreement Template is designed for fast-moving businesses that require contracts to be finalized quickly without lengthy legal negotiations.

This template is perfect for recurring orders, procurement workflows, or vendor-client contracts and supports integrations with finance and ERP tools.

What sets this one apart is its ability to handle the full workflow—from outlining deal terms to monitoring post-signature delivery milestones—all within one centralized platform.

⭐ Why you’ll love this template

Formalize pricing terms, shipping conditions, and return policies

Build timelines and sync delivery milestones with the rest of your operational pipeline

Use task views to track contract stages and buyer-seller approvals

Provide audit trails with embedded signatures and version history

Log payment terms, product details, and client information in reusable formats

🔑 Ideal for: Sales teams, eCommerce vendors, and service providers managing large-volume or repeat transactions.

💡Pro Tip: Use ClickUp Brain to instantly draft a terms and conditions contract—just feed it your business details and get a ready-to-edit legal doc in seconds.

7. ClickUp Contractor Agreement Template

Get free template Stay contract-compliant when hiring outside help with the ClickUp Contractor Agreement Template

The ClickUp Contractor Agreement Template is designed for teams that frequently engage with freelancers or independent contractors. What makes this one stand out is how it links every contract section to real execution steps inside your ClickUp workflow.

Use this template to clearly define job scope, deadlines, and expectations without having to flip between contracts and project tools. You can assign roles, create progress trackers, and link project files directly to your agreement, making onboarding smoother and reducing the likelihood of disputes.

⭐ Why you’ll love this template:

Keep legal agreements and project delivery in the same workspace

Track contract stages from draft to signed using custom statuses

Assign deadlines and deliverables to contractors using tasks

Store records, comms, and payment logs in one visual dashboard

🔑 Ideal for: Businesses hiring freelance or contract-based professionals across multiple departments.

8. ClickUp Employment Agreement Template

Get free template Cover roles, responsibilities, and legal protections with the ClickUp Employment Agreement Template

The ClickUp Employment Agreement Template is designed for fast-paced hiring environments where accuracy and compliance matter. From outlining job roles to detailing salary, benefits, and conduct expectations, this template keeps everything structured. It syncs effortlessly with dashboards and workflows, allowing you to manage hiring pipelines alongside contract drafting.

Strong security measures ensure that only authorized users access sensitive documents.

Furthermore, for content governed by copyright laws, you can easily manage permissions to ensure access is granted to the person authorized only with written permission, thereby safeguarding your intellectual property within ClickUp.

⭐ Why you’ll love this template:

Define employment terms and behavior expectations in one document

Collaborate with hiring managers using built-in task comments

Use dashboards to track review status across multiple agreements

Store signed agreements alongside employee onboarding checklists

🔑 Ideal for: HR teams, recruiters, and startup founders scaling their teams with legal clarity.

9. ClickUp Addendum To A Contract Template

Get free template Make clean contract updates without rewriting your entire agreement with the ClickUp Addendum To A Contract Template

When original agreements need clause changes, the ClickUp Addendum to a Contract Template comes to your rescue. Instead of drafting a whole new document, you can use this template to quickly log, share, and track any legal updates, keeping your original agreement intact.

From inserting new clauses to revising outdated terms, this template enables you to document changes with complete transparency. You’ll also be able to assign review tasks, track version history, and notify stakeholders—all from the same workspace.

⭐ Why you’ll love this template:

Keep original contract terms while flagging new changes

Track amendment status with clear task workflows

Coordinate legal approvals within project workflows

Reference original agreements with linked document fields

🔑 Ideal for: In-house legal teams, contract administrators, and project managers who need to revise agreements without starting over.

🔎 Did You Know? The foundations of modern contract law aren’t so modern after all! Its rich history stretches back to ancient civilizations, with significant influences stemming from the legal principles and philosophies of Ancient Greece and Rome.

10. ClickUp Deal Memo Template

Get free template Capture negotiation terms and track deals without losing the details with the ClickUp Deal Memo Template

The ClickUp Deal Memo Template is lightweight, focused, and perfect for pre-contract negotiations, vendor partnerships, or high-stakes internal approvals. Unlike full-length contracts, this template provides a centralized place to align on pricing, deliverables, timelines, and key responsibilities.

The template supports quick approvals and internal alignment, offering dedicated fields for collaborators, non-disclosure notes, and compensation breakdowns. It also integrates with ClickUp Tasks, so you can track reviews, set due dates, and manage communication with all parties to keep teams aligned without lengthy legal delays.

⭐ Why you’ll love this template:

Highlight stakeholders, dates, compensation, and terms of engagement

Track every change or approval with task workflows

Set reminders for signatures, reviews, and follow-ups

Organize memos by deal stage using status tags

🔑 Ideal for: Production teams, investors, sales managers, and agency leaders managing multiple negotiations at once.

11. ClickUp Contract Review Template

Get free template Review legal agreements without missing a clause with the ClickUp Contract Review Template

The ClickUp Contract Review Template is designed to help legal teams, managers, and clients track, comment on, and resolve contract feedback before execution. Instead of manually flagging issues across scattered docs, you get a clear view of what’s pending, what’s approved, and who’s solely responsible for the next move.

This template features approval checklists, revision notes, risk flagging sections, and reviewer assignments—all linked to the original agreement. Additionally, utilize dedicated sections to store legal requirements, mark up clauses, and track contract status across client, internal, and execution phases.

⭐ Why you’ll love this template:

Use five pre-built views to manage contract workflows

Centralize contract comments and approvals across stakeholders

Highlight risk clauses, inconsistencies, and compliance flags

Move contracts from draft to execution in one structured space

🔑 Ideal for: Legal teams, contract managers, or startups scaling B2B partnerships.

12. ClickUp Rental Contract Template

Get free template Protect your property with clear terms using the ClickUp Rental Contract Template

The ClickUp Rental Contract Template provides a pre-structured format that covers lease terms, security deposits, payment schedules, tenant responsibilities, and property use policies. This makes it easy for landlords to define terms, responsibilities, and rental conditions.

Unlike generic rental PDFs, this template integrates with scheduling tools, recurring reminders, and document trackers, giving property managers a digital-first way to manage tenant agreements. As a result, it simplifies the burden while protecting the interests of both landlord and tenant.

⭐ Why you’ll love this template:

Set timelines for rent collection, deposits, and renewals

Link tenant records and contract details to one project hub

Store signed agreements for quick access and compliance

Automate alerts for lease expiration or rule violations

🔑 Ideal for Landlords, real estate teams, and property managers at coworking spaces who handle short—or long-term residential leases.

13. ClickUp Partnership Agreement Template

Get free template Draft collaboration terms clearly with the ClickUp Partnership Agreement Template

Launching a new venture with another party? The ClickUp Partnership Agreement Template helps you set the foundation for joint ventures, business alliances, or shared investments. It covers everything from financial contributions to partner roles and conflict resolution.

It’s built for clarity and accountability between partners, with built-in tools for file sharing, notifications, and deadline tracking.

⭐ Why you’ll love this template:

Define partner roles, capital splits, and decision rights clearly

Address exit strategies, dissolution terms, and dispute procedures

Share edits and approvals securely with stakeholders

Store all partner agreements and updates in one workspace

🔑 Ideal for: Business partners, co-founders, or agencies entering collaborative ventures.

14. ClickUp Company Policy Template

Get free template Centralize internal rules with the ClickUp Company Policy Template

Every organization needs a documented code of operations and behavior. The ClickUp Company Policy Template gives HR teams and leadership a dedicated space to draft, store, and manage internal policies. It’s a simple doc-based setup that keeps all details—from workplace behavior standards to PTO policies—in one place.

With this company policy template loaded into ClickUp, you can assign ownership to different policy sections, schedule reviews, and even track employee acknowledgment.

⭐ Why you’ll love this template:

Organize workplace expectations into a clear, professional format

Roll out updates to specific departments or teams easily

Embed hyperlinks to external legal docs or intranet wikis

Create a single source of truth for compliance and conduct

Sections are pre-labeled for customization and version control, making it simple to update as company culture or legislation evolves

🔑 Ideal for: HR leads, ops managers, or founders building their internal company policy and structure

15. ClickUp Employee Handbooks, Policies & Procedures Template

Get free template Standardize operations with the Employee Handbook Template

The ClickUp Employee Handbooks, Policies & Procedures Template consolidates all internal documentation—attendance policies, PTO rules, IT usage guidelines, safety protocols, and escalation procedures—into one live reference document.

Structured into sections with quick navigation and task assignment features, it works as a searchable knowledge hub during onboarding, training, and audits.

⭐ Why you’ll love this template:

Group all policies, procedures, and handbooks into one workspace

Assign editing or compliance tasks to specific team members

Collaborate on updates using built-in Docs and comments

Set review cycles with reminders and auto-notifications

🔑 Ideal for: HR managers, team leads, and founders formalizing internal processes.

16. Website Terms and Conditions Template by Template. Net

The Website Terms and Conditions Template by Template. Net offers a foundational legal framework for online businesses, bloggers, and digital platforms. It covers essential elements such as content ownership, limitation of liability, prohibited activities, and jurisdiction clauses, thereby giving your website legal credibility and clarity for users.

The template is editable and can be quickly tailored to match your business model. It includes clear sectioning, user obligations, and embedded examples to expedite compliance without costly legal consultations.

⭐ Why you’ll like this template:

Collect legally binding user consent with a built-in acknowledgment section

Pre-fill fields for user name, email, and date to save admin time

Customize clauses like liability, IP rights, and usage rules without formatting from scratch

Post or embed instantly without redesigning the layout

🔑 Ideal for: Website owners, SaaS products, and agencies collecting user consent.

17. E-commerce Terms and Conditions Template by Template. Net

Designed for online stores and marketplaces, the E-Commerce Terms and Conditions Template by Template. Net includes essential clauses for transactions, shipping, taxes, refunds, and user responsibilities.

Whether you’re selling physical goods, subscriptions, or digital products, this template helps you clearly define buyers’ and sellers’ rights and responsibilities. Editable fields and recommended clauses support rapid deployment across various platforms and custom storefronts.

⭐ Why you’ll like this template:

Spell out return windows, shipping disclaimers, and pricing terms clearly to inform users

Add or remove clauses with zero reformatting

Use the built-in fields to collect customer acknowledgment in writing

Embed this form on a checkout page or send a post-purchase form for legal compliance

🔑 Ideal for: Online retailers, dropshippers, and ecommerce platform owners.

18. Subscription Terms and Conditions Template by Template. Net

The Subscription Terms and Conditions Template by Template. Net covers ongoing service agreements, particularly for SaaS tools, subscription boxes, or memberships. It outlines billing cycles, renewal clauses, cancellation policies, user rights, and support commitments.

This ready-to-use resource enables you to define how users interact with recurring services and what happens when they cancel, upgrade, or violate the terms. It also integrates well into onboarding flows, payment portals, or signup forms.

⭐ Why you’ll like this template:

Collect consent for recurring charges and auto-renewals up front

Define refund and cancellation terms clearly to avoid disputes

Customize service details and pricing tiers without breaking the layout

Utilize the built-in fields to document agreement with name, date, and signature

🔑 Ideal for: SaaS platforms, digital memberships, subscription box services

19. Mobile App Terms and Conditions Template by Template. Net

As the name suggests, the Mobile App Terms and Conditions Template by Template. Net offers developers and startups a fast-track way to comply with app store requirements. It covers intellectual property rights, in-app purchases, user behavior, data access, and third-party links.

Whether you’re launching on iOS, Android, or both, this template ensures your terms are user-friendly and app-compliant. You’ll also find sections for arbitration clauses, license agreements, and terms to limit liability—all formatted for mobile readability.

⭐ Why you’ll like this template:

Set usage boundaries and stop unauthorized sharing of login credentials

Capture user acceptance of your privacy policy, terms, and disclaimers

Embed legal consent inside your app sign-up flow

Customize terms quickly without outside legal drafting

🔑 Ideal for: App developers, compliance teams, product leads handling user-facing platforms

20. Terms and Conditions Template by Iubenda

via iubenda

The Terms and Conditions Template by iubenda is a customizable legal document designed for international compliance. It’s ideal for websites and platforms that deal with cross-border users, data collection, or regulated industries.

The tool automatically generates clauses based on your selections (type of business, payment model, and data use), and integrates with iubenda’s privacy tools and cookie policies. It’s especially useful for teams that want legal accuracy without hiring dedicated counsel.

⭐ Why you’ll like this template:

Define personal vs. commercial usage and ban credential sharing up front

Lay out your data collection and privacy rules without hiring a legal team

Get user acknowledgment via built-in signature and date fields

Embed directly in your app registration process or user portal

🔑 Ideal for: Global SaaS firms, fintech platforms, and data-driven apps.

21. Sample Terms and Conditions Template by Termsfeed

via Termsfeed

The Sample Terms and Conditions Template from TermsFeed offers a comprehensive legal framework covering user rights, obligations, limitations of liability, content rules, and governing law. It’s designed to support a wide range of use cases, from SaaS platforms and e-commerce stores to mobile apps.

The template is available in multiple formats (HTML, PDF, DOCX, and Google Docs) and is supported by an interactive terms and conditions generator for easy customization. This generator lets you select applicable clauses based on your service type, monetization strategy, and jurisdiction.

⭐ Why you’ll love this template:

Get plug-and-play clauses for user accounts, IP, disputes, and termination

Quickly enforce rules with clickwrap-ready wording

Protect your business with built-in disclaimers and governing law sections

Customize per platform (app, web, SaaS) without starting from scratch

🔑 Ideal for: Founders, product teams, and site owners who need enforceable legal terms fast

What Makes a Good Terms And Conditions Template

Now that you’ve seen the best free templates, you need to know how to pick one that’s right for you. A solid terms and conditions template is a legal document that should protect your product, your users, and your reputation. The right one includes non-negotiable legal elements that make the conditions legally binding.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Intellectual property clause: Choose a terms and conditions template that protects your exclusive property and intellectual property rights from misuse

Payment terms: Look for a template clearly outlining billing cycles, refund conditions, and the process for charging fees. Include who covers legal costs if a claim is filed

User behavior rules: Decide on terms and conditions templates that set expectations for user behavior and reference community guidelines where applicable

Liability clause: Search for a template that limits your responsibility for incidental or consequential damages, including personal injury, and clarify that users proceed at their own risk

Contact details clause: Settle on a terms and conditions template providing users with an official email or support form link where they can reach out for questions or clarifications related to the agreement

User-generated content terms : Select a template defining ownership and responsibility for content added by users

Governing law section: Use a template that confirms that the conditions of the agreement are enforceable under the applicable jurisdiction

Termination clause: Pick templates that cover when access can be revoked, especially for violations or inclusion on any list of restricted parties, along with arbitration or mediation options

Third-party rights: Opt for a terms and conditions template that clearly identifies third-party websites when embedding plugins, payment gateways, or social integrations to avoid potential liability overlaps

Data privacy laws compliance: Prioritize templates that explain the laws governing how user data is handled and protected

Digital Millennium Copyright Act reference: Select terms and conditions templates that include actions around copyright infringement

Unlock the World of Legal Clarity with ClickUp

Don’t wait until there’s a dispute to get your paperwork in order. Whether you’re onboarding a new hire, drafting a partner agreement, or publishing app terms, templates save time and lower risk.

ClickUp’s ready-made legal templates let you skip the formatting and jump straight to execution. You can customize, track, and collaborate on everything inside one workspace—no toggling between tools or chasing edits.

Build, manage, and share contracts, policies, and agreements in just a few clicks.

Sign up for free today on ClickUp to get started!