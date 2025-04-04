ClickUp és Clockify: melyik eszköz a jobb időkövetéshez?

Time. It’s the one thing no one seems to have enough of—with unfinished tasks, looming work deadlines, and personal commitments demanding our constant attention.

But how well do you understand where your time actually goes?

Are you making guesstimates or using spreadsheets to log time spent on tasks manually? That’s a fast track to confusion and wasted hours. Luckily, modern project time-tracking tools keep things much more organized.

If you’ve been searching for a time-tracking app, you’ve probably seen ClickUp and Clockify—both solid choices for tracking project progress. But which one best fits your workflow?

In this guide, we’ll put the ClickUp vs. Clockify debate to rest with a detailed comparison of their features and strengths.

What Is ClickUp?

Start Tracking Time in ClickUp Monitor time, set time estimates, add notes to time entries, and access time reports from anywhere using ClickUp’s Global Timer

👀 Did You Know? Context-switching is silently eating away at your team’s productivity. Our research shows that 42% of disruptions at work come from juggling platforms, managing emails, and jumping between meetings.

ClickUp, the everything app for work, is designed to bring all your tasks—with their time estimates—into one place. It consolidates your projects, docs, and chat into one AI-powered tool.

Use it as a task management and project time management tool to optimize your workflows and accomplish your goals faster. Enjoy native time-tracking in the web app as well as with the free ClickUp Chrome Extension.

📮 ClickUp Insight: 92% of knowledge workers use personalized time management strategies. But, most workflow management tools don’t yet offer robust built-in time management or prioritization features, which can hinder effective prioritization. ClickUp’s AI-powered scheduling and time-tracking features can help you transform this guesswork into data-driven decisions. It can even suggest optimal focus windows for tasks. Build a custom time management system that adapts to how you actually work!

ClickUp features

Here’s why ClickUp is one of the best tools for time tracking and management:

1. ClickUp Project Time Tracking

Track time across project stages with ClickUp’s Time Tracking features

With ClickUp’s project time tracking features, you can track time spent on each task and subtask granularly—from a few seconds to days

Start and stop timers on tasks, manually log time, and categorize entries for better reporting. Advanced features like billable time, time estimates, and detailed reports help teams stay productive while ensuring accurate project budgeting.

2. ClickUp Time Management

Adjust the due date on a task that is blocking others, and ClickUp will automatically change the due dates for the dependent tasks

Why do some people manage their packed schedules better than others? The secret often lies in time management, and ClickUp helps you manage your time more effectively.

The ClickUp Time Management suite redefines how your team tracks and allocates time within projects.

Start by logging time directly within tasks using desktop, mobile, or browser platforms to monitor time allocation accurately. ​Set expected durations for tasks and subtasks to facilitate workload planning and expectation management. ​Differentiate between billable and non-billable hours to streamline invoicing and internal reporting processes.

ClickUp lets you easily schedule tasks by dragging and dropping them across the ClickUp Calendar interface. It supports daily, weekly, and monthly views. ​You can even adjust a task’s due date, and ClickUp will automatically update any dependent subtasks to preserve project timelines.

Finally, you can generate customized reports and Timesheets within ClickUp to review time entries for analyzing your productivity and improving resource allocation. ​

🧠 Fun Fact: ClickUp integrates with various third-party time tracking tools, such as Time Doctor, Clockify, and Toggl, to consolidate your time entries into one tool. Talk about efficiency and time-savings!

3. ClickUp Calendar

Easily organize and track your tasks with ClickUp Calendar for a clearer view of your work

The ClickUp Calendar brings all your commitments into one view. Use it to integrate your work, personal, and social calendars in one place—and say goodbye to double bookings, missed deadlines, and tool hopping.

What’s more? You can customize your calendar view to show you daily, weekly, or monthly agendas so that you can better plan your work.

Advanced filtering helps highlight key tasks, while the drag-and-drop interface lets you quickly reschedule meetings and commitments. With ClickUp Calendar’s AI suggestions, you can find the optimal time blocks for addressing your pending tasks, scheduling meetings with your colleague(s), and catching a breath!

For advanced time tracking, ClickUp offers pre-built tables, spreadsheets, folders, and lists to help businesses track project progress. It also includes time-tracking and time-study templates for easier task management. These templates streamline deadlines, task assignments, and progress tracking, keeping projects on track with minimal effort.

Once your time is logged, ClickUp lets you quickly add tags and search entries—simple, effective, and built to save time.

📮ClickUp Insight: The results from our meeting effectiveness survey indicate that knowledge workers could be spending nearly 308 hours per week in meetings across a 100-person organization! But what if you could cut this meeting time down? ClickUp’s unified workspace dramatically reduces unnecessary meetings! 💫 Real Results: Clients like Trinetix achieved a 50% reduction in meetings by centralizing project documentation, automating workflows, and improving cross-team visibility using our everything app for work. Imagine reclaiming hundreds of productive hours every week!

ClickUp pricing

What Is Clockify?

via Clockify

While ClickUp brings all your productivity tools into one app, Clockify focuses strongly on timesheets and billable hours features. Large organizations commonly use the platform for its client portals, alerts, and notifications that keep teams updated on project progress. The employee scheduling feature also makes shift planning much simpler.

For businesses with bigger teams, Clockify helps track employee tasks, assign projects effectively, and offers a clear view of progress. It also increases visibility into team activities, making staying informed about project developments easier.

💡Pro Tip: Use the Eisenhower Matrix or a similar priority framework to categorize tasks based on urgency and importance. Focus on high-impact tasks that drive progress while delegating or scheduling less critical ones. This helps ensure you spend time where it matters most rather than getting caught up in busy work.

Clockify features

Here’s a look at some of the most loved features of Clockify, from time tracking to detailed reports—all designed to boost productivity and keep projects on track.

1. Time tracking

via Clockify

Time tracking with Clockify is simple whether you use the desktop app, mobile app, or browser extensions. It also works smoothly on Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Admins can set up devices as on-site kiosks for easy time tracking, and project managers can add time for their teams directly. If needed, users can adjust their time entries and add manual time. For added accuracy, admins can enable rounding for payroll purposes.

If you’re an employee, simply click the Play ▶️ button to start, select a Client, Project, and Task, and hit the ⏹️ Stop button when you’re done. You can also add tags for reports, mark time as billable or non-billable, and track breaks

As a manager, you get a full view of your team’s time activities, including breaks. However, you cannot enforce specific break lengths or force clock-outs directly unless you create a custom activity like “Break” in the system

2. Auto tracker

via Clockify

If you need to track your task time automatically based on computer activity, Clockify’s auto tracker frees you from starting or stopping timers manually.

Users can choose specific applications and websites to track and customize recording intervals for even more control over their time tracking.

3. Integrations

via Clockify

With over 80+ integrations, Clockify connects with many popular apps and tools—including ClickUp!

ClickUp’s Clockify integration works smoothly across all plan tiers. Whether you’re tracking time on a desktop or through Google Chrome, you can easily log hours spent on any task or project.

🧠 Fun Fact: A Microsoft study found that employees spend roughly 57% of their workday on communication. That’s about 4 hours and 33 minutes spent on emails, meetings, and team chat.

Clockify pricing

Free

Basic: $4. 99/month per user

Standard : $6. 99/month per user

Pro : $9. 99/month per user

Enterprise : $14. 99/month per user

Productivity suite: $15. 99/month per user

ClickUp vs. Clockify Features Compared

Now, let’s break down the features of ClickUp and Clockify to see which time-tracking and project management software suits your needs best. Below is a side-by-side comparison:

Features ClickUp Clockify Time tracking Built-in time tracker with manual entry Automatic and manual time tracking Task management Advanced task management, recurring tasks, dependencies Basic task tracking with timers Project tracking Choose from 15+ views, including Gantt charts, timelines, and the Workload View. Get detailed, customizable timesheets Timesheets, detailed reports Integrations 1,000+ integrations, including Slack, Zapier 80+ integrations, including Trello, Asana Team features Unlimited users, permissions, workload views Basic team tracking, limited roles Customization Custom dashboards, templates, automation Basic tags, project labels Pricing Free plan available; paid plans from $7/month Free plan available; paid plans from $4. 99/month Security Enterprise-grade security Standard performance security

Here’s a deeper look at each category’s features and winners.

1. Time tracking options

Clockify is all about time tracking, whether you’re using the built-in stopwatch or logging hours manually. It helps you see where time goes, track employee hours, hit targets, add notes, and verify work—perfect for keeping projects on budget.

ClickUp, on the other hand, offers flexible time tracking built right into your workspace—where projects are executed. You can track time from tasks, views, timesheets, or the handy Chrome extension.

A progress bar shows tracked time vs. time estimates in ClickUp; billable entries are available on higher plans. ClickUp’s reporting tools and dashboards also give you insights from your time data across devices.

🏆 Winner: ClickUp wins for its flexibility and range of options for time-tracking

2. Project management

Clockify helps you track project progress and key metrics while categorizing time as billable or non-billable. You can assign tasks, compare tracked vs. estimated time, and set custom project rates—great for teams working with clients or deadlines.

ClickUp, on the other hand, is a complete project management powerhouse with the ability to set up custom workflows, build shared knowledge via ClickUp Docs, and create real-time dashboards that keep teams moving and improve the way they work. It streamlines personal and professional projects with no-code automation and AI-powered writing, knowledge management, and task management tools.

Let ClickUp Brain write for you to save time and effort!

One standout? ClickUp Brain, an AI assistant that:

Finds answers quickly across your tasks, docs, and chat in ClickUp

Automates project updates and task summaries with AI StandUps

Writes and refines content like emails, blog posts, project reports, and more based on simple prompts

🏆 Winner: ClickUp, as the everything app for work. From time-tracking to fetching the data you need, when you need it, it truly keeps everything in one place.

3. Reporting and analytics

Clockify and ClickUp both help track and analyze time data, but they take different approaches.

Clockify offers three reports: summary reports for an overview of time, activity, and users; detailed reports that break down tasks, total hours, and billable amounts; and weekly reports that provide a snapshot of tracked time. Reports can be filtered by day, activity, or user and shared in CSV, Excel, or PDF formats.

ClickUp acts as a business control center, allowing users to create custom ClickUp Dashboards with drag-and-drop charts, graphs, and data tables. These dashboards help teams monitor project progress, track key metrics, including time trends, and gain valuable insights for optimizing their approach.

🏆 Winner: ClickUp scores one over Clockify here for its customizable dashboards, which summarize project activity and give you real-time updates on important stats like time spent on tasks.

🧠 Fun Fact: Stanley Security, a ClickUp user, saw a 50% drop in time spent on report building and sharing after switching to ClickUp. In ClickUp, numbers don’t just add up—they tell a story!

4. Platform compatibility

ClickUp and Clockify both offer multi-device access, ensuring you can track time and manage tasks wherever you are.

Clockify works across desktop apps, web applications, and browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox. It supports Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS, making it easy to log hours from any device.

ClickUp keeps productivity within reach with its Windows, Mac, and Linux apps. Its iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile apps let you stay connected and manage tasks on the go.

🏆 Winner: It’s a tie. Both ClickUp and Clockify have robust presences on multiple device platforms, making tracking easy.

ClickUp vs. Clockify on Reddit

We checked out Reddit to see what people think about ClickUp versus Clockify.

A Redditor on the r/ClickUp community praised the platform for its tracker:

It took me a while to get used to the Clickup built-in time tracker, but it’s really good and tracks time to tasks in case clients want billing broken out. And a simple dashboard shows all hours for the month, by space, which is what I bill from.

It took me a while to get used to the Clickup built-in time tracker, but it’s really good and tracks time to tasks in case clients want billing broken out. And a simple dashboard shows all hours for the month, by space, which is what I bill from.

Another user on the r/productivity subreddit explained why he leaned toward Clockify:

Clockify is easy to use, and I loved that it was free.

Clockify is easy to use, and I loved that it was free.

Discussions among time-tracking users highlight some common takeaways:

Clockify is favored for its straightforward tracking and affordability

ClickUp stands out for its all-in-one project management approach

Both tools help teams stay on top of work hours and productivity

Customization and reporting capabilities play a significant role in user preference

These insights align with our feature comparison but offer real-world context on how each tool fits different workflows.

Choose ClickUp to Track Time Spent on Projects Easily

The verdict is in—ClickUp comes out on top!

While Clockify excels at straightforward time tracking, ClickUp goes beyond with powerful project management tools. Customizable workflows, real-time dashboards, task dependencies, and team collaboration features make it a more comprehensive solution.

ClickUp’s edge doesn’t end there. With powerful ClickApps, smart notifications, and AI-driven automation, it helps teams stay productive and organized across every department.

Want to see these features in action? Try ClickUp today and experience the difference!