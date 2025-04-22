11 ingyenes sprint-áttekintési sablon

At the end of each sprint, your team gathers to discuss progress, share feedback, and plan for what’s next. But too often, these reviews feel like a disjointed series of updates rather than a collaborative reflection on the team’s work.

Feedback gets missed, people forget key points, and before you know it, the meeting wraps up without a clear direction forward.

This is where sprint review templates can make a difference. A thoughtfully designed template doesn’t just provide structure—it creates a space where your team can focus on what matters: celebrating achievements, learning from challenges, and aligning on the path ahead.

In this article, we’ll explore sprint review templates that transform your reviews from routine recaps into moments that fuel your team’s momentum.

What Are Sprint Review Templates?

Sprint review templates are frameworks or outlines that teams can use to structure and facilitate productive sprint review meetings.

These templates typically include sections for reviewing completed work, discussing key metrics, identifying lessons learned, and planning for the next sprint based on current sprint outcomes.

Here are the common elements of sprint review templates: Agenda : Outline the review meeting’s structure, including time for demos, feedback sessions, and discussions

Completed work : List the tasks or features completed during the sprint

Demonstrations : Space for showcasing new functionality or features

Feedback collection : Areas to capture stakeholder feedback and questions

Action items: Sections to note down any follow-up actions or improvements for the next sprint

What Makes a Good Sprint Review Template?

A good sprint review template should be:

Clear and concise: Easy to understand and follow

Flexible: Adaptable to different team sizes and project types

Action-oriented: Focused on identifying and addressing issues

Collaborative: Encourages participation from all team members

Data-driven: Uses metrics to measure progress and identify areas for improvement

11 Sprint Review Templates for Agile Success

Now that you know what makes a great template, let’s explore 11 free Sprint Review Templates that have all of these features and are a must-try:

1. The ClickUp Sprint Retrospective Brainstorm Template

The ClickUp Sprint Retrospective Brainstorm Template provides a structured framework for teams to reflect on the recent sprint. Teams can use it to identify what went well and what could have been better and make actionable improvements for the future.

Download This Template Reflect on your team’s progress and identify areas for improvement with the ClickUp Sprint Retrospective Template.

This template organizes discussion points into specific sections, helping the team categorize their feedback into wins, challenges, and improvement areas. By using these dedicated sections, teams can ensure sprint retrospectives don’t devolve into general discussion but focus on concrete actions.

A key advantage of this template is its long-term tracking capability. Teams can revisit past retrospectives to see if they have addressed action items from previous sprints.

The retrospective template’s integration with ClickUp Tasks enables teams to convert feedback directly into action items. This ensures that valuable insights gained during the sprint retrospectives are implemented rather than lost between sprints.

This template’s feedback and action-tracking approach can be particularly beneficial for Agile teams looking to enhance transparency and keep everyone accountable.

✨ Ideal for: Teams that want to improve their process and performance over time.

2. The ClickUp Backlogs and Sprints Template

The ClickUp Backlogs and Sprints Template combines backlog grooming and sprint planning, making it a powerful tool for Agile teams aiming to simplify these processes.

Download This Template Organize tasks effectively with the ClickUp Backlogs and Sprints Template to simplify your project management process

The template allows product owners to prioritize and refine backlog items so tasks are well-defined and ready for upcoming sprints.

Key benefits of this template:

Prioritization: Easily tag, organize, and filter backlog items by importance

Clarity: Clearly define tasks and ready them for upcoming sprints

Adaptability: Quickly reorganize or adjust the Quickly reorganize or adjust the sprint backlog as priorities shift

Seamless workflow: Navigate between backlog grooming and sprint planning without leaving the tool

Organized backlog: Maintain an actionable backlog to avoid ‘backlog bloat’

Agile response: Adapt to changing project goals and market demands

By leveraging this template, Agile teams can work more effectively, deliver higher-quality products, and achieve better project outcomes.

✨Ideal for: Teams that want to adapt to changing priorities quickly.

3. The ClickUp Sprints Template

The ClickUp Sprints Template is crafted specifically for managing and tracking sprints, providing a clear, real-time view of sprint progress. This template is ideal for monitoring tasks, their progress statuses, deadlines, and the estimated versus actual effort required.

Download This Template Manage your Agile projects seamlessly using the ClickUp Sprints Template

Doing so helps prevent the common pitfalls of sprint overload or underutilization, ensuring that the workload in each sprint is balanced and achievable.

This template’s strength lies in its real-time progress tracking, which enables team leads and Scrum Masters to identify potential bottlenecks early in the sprint and fulfill Scrum values.

With this visibility, managers can address blockers or adjust assignments before impacting the entire sprint. By monitoring metrics like team velocity and workload balance, the ClickUp Sprints Template helps teams stay on course, making evaluating progress at a glance easy.

✨Ideal for: Teams that want to ensure their projects stay on schedule and within budget.

Easily manage sprint reviews with ClickUp’s Agile Project Management Software

Additionally, ClickUp’s Agile Project Management tool can significantly enhance sprint reviews by providing a centralized platform for:

Easily access and review the sprint’s defined goals and objectives

Monitor the team’s progress against these goals throughout the sprint

Gather feedback from stakeholders and team members in one place

Use tags, labels, or Custom Fields to categorize and prioritize feedback

Assign action items to specific team members and track their progress to improve future sprints

Facilitate discussions and brainstorming sessions with real-time collaboration features

4. The ClickUp Agile Sprints Events Template

The ClickUp Agile Sprints Events Template consolidates all essential Agile sprint events into a single organized workflow, from sprint planning and daily standups to sprint reviews.

Download This Template Enhance your Agile workflow with the ClickUp Agile Sprints Events Template

Each event type—such as sprint planning, daily standups, and sprint reviews —has its dedicated section, allowing teams to document goals, notes, and action items in a structured way that’s easy to revisit.

For example, during sprint planning, teams can outline objectives, list task assignments, and set sprint goals. Team members can update blockers, share priorities, and track progress in daily standups.

The dedicated sections reduce reliance on external tools, ensuring you document all Agile meeting notes and actions in one place. This improves information accessibility and reduces the likelihood of overlooking important details between Scrum events.

✨Ideal for: Scrum teams that want to centralize their sprint events and documentation.

5. The ClickUp Simple Sprints Template

Perfect for smaller or leaner teams, the ClickUp Simple Sprints Template offers a straightforward layout focused on essentials: task assignments, deadlines, and current status.

Download This Template Simplify your sprint management processes by adopting the ClickUp Simple Sprints Template

Stripping away complex fields and functions allows teams to concentrate entirely on completing tasks within the sprint timeline without being distracted by additional features.

Here are some key features of this template:

Minimalist design: Avoids unnecessary features and distractions

Clear focus: Concentrates on task completion and deadlines

Simplified communication: Enhances clarity and reduces cognitive load

Efficient execution: Streamlines workflows and improves productivity

Ideal for teams prioritizing action over analysis, this template provides the tools to achieve sprint goals without the overhead of complex tracking or reporting.

✨Ideal for: Teams that are new to Agile methodologies and want to start small.

6. The ClickUp Agile Scrum Management Template

The ClickUp Agile Scrum Management Template provides a robust framework covering all aspects of Scrum, from backlog refinement to sprint reviews.

Download This Template Coordinate your Agile processes effortlessly with the ClickUp Agile Scrum Management Template

Its structured, customizable boards are tailored to help teams manage all Scrum roles, tasks, and events in a single view, making tracking each phase and role in the Scrum process easier.

This template’s organization is particularly helpful for Scrum Masters, who must keep track of task dependencies, blockers, and sprint objectives. Each phase has its dedicated Board View in ClickUp, making overseeing progress and managing workflow dependencies easy.

The template is also highly customizable, allowing teams to tailor it to their processes, priorities, and project goals.

✨Ideal for: Scrum Masters to monitor task dependencies, blockers, and sprint objectives in one place.

7. The ClickUp Agile Sprint Planning Template

The ClickUp Agile Sprint Planning Template is tailored for setting sprint goals, allocating resources, and estimating workloads effectively.

Download This Template Plan your next sprint with precision using the ClickUp Agile Sprint Planning Template

By providing a structured approach to sprint planning, this template helps teams:

Set clear objectives: Define specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals for the sprint

Break down work: Divide tasks into manageable chunks to facilitate accurate estimation and assignment

Allocate resources: Assign tasks to team members based on their skills and availability

Estimate workload: Use techniques like story points or time estimation to assess the effort required for each task accurately

The template’s organized structure promotes transparency and accountability, ensuring everyone on the team understands the overall sprint goals and their responsibilities.

By using this template, Agile teams can improve their planning process, increase predictability, and ultimately deliver higher-quality results.

✨Ideal for: A development team that wants to understand their work for the upcoming sprint clearly.

8. Sprint Review Template by Miro

Miro’s Sprint Review Template is an ideal tool for teams looking for an engaging, collaborative approach to sprint reviews. Its whiteboard-style interface transforms sprint reviews into interactive, engaging sessions.

via Miro

The template encourages collaboration as Scrum teams visually display completed work, share real-time feedback, and capture insights on the board. The freeform space allows for brainstorming without strict formatting, which is ideal for teams that prefer a more organic discussion style.

With digital sticky notes, drawing tools, and real-time updates, this template encourages a dynamic and collaborative review experience.

The visual layout encourages team members to actively participate, making the template particularly beneficial for distributed teams that miss the energy of in-person meetings.

✨Ideal for: Scrum teams that want to make their sprint reviews more engaging and collaborative.

9. Sprint Review Template by Mural

Mural’s Sprint Review Template is a visually appealing and interactive tool to facilitate effective sprint review sessions.

via Mural

By providing a structured framework for discussing completed work, gathering feedback, and identifying areas for improvement, this template helps teams maintain focus and accountability.

Here are some benefits of this template:

Visual organization: Clear sections for completed work, feedback, and action items

Real-time collaboration: Enables remote teams to contribute and collaborate seamlessly

Feedback prioritization: Helps teams focus on the most impactful insights

Interactive experience: Engages team members and encourages open communication

✨Ideal for: Remote teams as it offers a dynamic and engaging way to conduct virtual sprint reviews.

10. Product Increment and Sprint Review Flowchart Template by SlidesTeam

The Slides Team’s Product Increment and Sprint Review Flowchart Template is a practical choice for teams looking for a high-level overview for presentations. It visually represents the Scrum process for sprint reviews and product increments.

via SlidesTeam

Its structured layout breaks down the relationships between each sprint step, giving teams and stakeholders a clear view of how product increments are achieved over time.

The flowchart format is particularly valuable for onboarding new team members or explaining the sprint review process to stakeholders unfamiliar with Agile.

Its presentation-ready design makes it easy to use in Agile ceremonies and meetings, providing a concise, visual way to demonstrate the workflow.

✨Ideal for: Scrum teams that want to visually represent their sprint review process

11. Sprint Review Meeting Template by Range

The Sprint Review Meeting Template by Range is a practical resource that significantly improves the effectiveness of sprint reviews. Its well-organized format directly addresses the common pitfalls teams face during these meetings.

via Range

This template ensures that all critical aspects of the sprint are covered by guiding teams through key discussion points, such as reviewing completed user stories, gathering feedback, and identifying improvement areas.

This template also provides:

Clear sections help maintain focus and prevent off-topic conversations

A dedicated space for recording feedback and action items ensures that valuable insights are captured and acted upon

Clear documentation of feedback and action items helps teams stay on track and deliver results

This template allows Agile teams to streamline their sprint review process, improve communication, and ultimately deliver higher-quality products.

✨Ideal for: A Scrum team that wants to foster a culture of open communication and accountability.

Redefining Sprint Reviews for Greater Impact with ClickUp

In Agile development, the traditional sprint review often fails to achieve its full potential. By leveraging the power of these 11 free sprint review templates, teams can elevate their Agile practices and drive significant improvements.

These templates are more than just tools; they catalyze meaningful conversations and insightful reflections. By going beyond superficial metrics, teams can delve deeper into the impact of their work, identifying valuable lessons and opportunities for growth.

With ClickUp’s Agile software and templates, you can let each sprint review become a stepping stone toward continuous improvement and innovation in your work.

