11 ingyenes sprint-áttekintési sablon

At the end of each sprint, your team gathers to discuss progress, share feedback, and plan for what’s next. But too often, these reviews feel like a disjointed series of updates rather than a collaborative reflection on the team’s work.
Feedback gets missed, people forget key points, and before you know it, the meeting wraps up without a clear direction forward.
This is where sprint review templates can make a difference. A thoughtfully designed template doesn’t just provide structure—it creates a space where your team can focus on what matters: celebrating achievements, learning from challenges, and aligning on the path ahead.
In this article, we’ll explore sprint review templates that transform your reviews from routine recaps into moments that fuel your team’s momentum.
What Are Sprint Review Templates?
Sprint review templates are frameworks or outlines that teams can use to structure and facilitate productive sprint review meetings.
These templates typically include sections for reviewing completed work, discussing key metrics, identifying lessons learned, and planning for the next sprint based on current sprint outcomes.
Here are the common elements of sprint review templates:
- Agenda: Outline the review meeting’s structure, including time for demos, feedback sessions, and discussions
- Completed work: List the tasks or features completed during the sprint
- Demonstrations: Space for showcasing new functionality or features
- Feedback collection: Areas to capture stakeholder feedback and questions
- Action items: Sections to note down any follow-up actions or improvements for the next sprint
What Makes a Good Sprint Review Template?
A good sprint review template should be:
- Clear and concise: Easy to understand and follow
- Flexible: Adaptable to different team sizes and project types
- Action-oriented: Focused on identifying and addressing issues
- Collaborative: Encourages participation from all team members
- Data-driven: Uses metrics to measure progress and identify areas for improvement
11 Sprint Review Templates for Agile Success
Now that you know what makes a great template, let’s explore 11 free Sprint Review Templates that have all of these features and are a must-try:
1. The ClickUp Sprint Retrospective Brainstorm Template
The ClickUp Sprint Retrospective Brainstorm Template provides a structured framework for teams to reflect on the recent sprint. Teams can use it to identify what went well and what could have been better and make actionable improvements for the future.
This template organizes discussion points into specific sections, helping the team categorize their feedback into wins, challenges, and improvement areas. By using these dedicated sections, teams can ensure sprint retrospectives don’t devolve into general discussion but focus on concrete actions.
A key advantage of this template is its long-term tracking capability. Teams can revisit past retrospectives to see if they have addressed action items from previous sprints.
The retrospective template’s integration with ClickUp Tasks enables teams to convert feedback directly into action items. This ensures that valuable insights gained during the sprint retrospectives are implemented rather than lost between sprints.
This template’s feedback and action-tracking approach can be particularly beneficial for Agile teams looking to enhance transparency and keep everyone accountable.
✨ Ideal for: Teams that want to improve their process and performance over time.
📮 ClickUp Insight: 92% of knowledge workers risk losing important decisions scattered across chat, email, and spreadsheets. Without a unified system for capturing and tracking decisions, critical business insights get lost in the digital noise. With ClickUp’s Task Management capabilities, you never have to worry about this. Create tasks from chat, task comments, docs, and emails with a single click!
2. The ClickUp Backlogs and Sprints Template
The ClickUp Backlogs and Sprints Template combines backlog grooming and sprint planning, making it a powerful tool for Agile teams aiming to simplify these processes.
The template allows product owners to prioritize and refine backlog items so tasks are well-defined and ready for upcoming sprints.
Key benefits of this template:
- Prioritization: Easily tag, organize, and filter backlog items by importance
- Clarity: Clearly define tasks and ready them for upcoming sprints
- Adaptability: Quickly reorganize or adjust the sprint backlog as priorities shift
- Seamless workflow: Navigate between backlog grooming and sprint planning without leaving the tool
- Organized backlog: Maintain an actionable backlog to avoid ‘backlog bloat’
- Agile response: Adapt to changing project goals and market demands
By leveraging this template, Agile teams can work more effectively, deliver higher-quality products, and achieve better project outcomes.
✨Ideal for: Teams that want to adapt to changing priorities quickly.
3. The ClickUp Sprints Template
The ClickUp Sprints Template is crafted specifically for managing and tracking sprints, providing a clear, real-time view of sprint progress. This template is ideal for monitoring tasks, their progress statuses, deadlines, and the estimated versus actual effort required.
Doing so helps prevent the common pitfalls of sprint overload or underutilization, ensuring that the workload in each sprint is balanced and achievable.
This template’s strength lies in its real-time progress tracking, which enables team leads and Scrum Masters to identify potential bottlenecks early in the sprint and fulfill Scrum values.
With this visibility, managers can address blockers or adjust assignments before impacting the entire sprint. By monitoring metrics like team velocity and workload balance, the ClickUp Sprints Template helps teams stay on course, making evaluating progress at a glance easy.
✨Ideal for: Teams that want to ensure their projects stay on schedule and within budget.
Additionally, ClickUp’s Agile Project Management tool can significantly enhance sprint reviews by providing a centralized platform for:
- Easily access and review the sprint’s defined goals and objectives
- Monitor the team’s progress against these goals throughout the sprint
- Gather feedback from stakeholders and team members in one place
- Use tags, labels, or Custom Fields to categorize and prioritize feedback
- Assign action items to specific team members and track their progress to improve future sprints
- Facilitate discussions and brainstorming sessions with real-time collaboration features
4. The ClickUp Agile Sprints Events Template
The ClickUp Agile Sprints Events Template consolidates all essential Agile sprint events into a single organized workflow, from sprint planning and daily standups to sprint reviews.
Each event type—such as sprint planning, daily standups, and sprint reviews —has its dedicated section, allowing teams to document goals, notes, and action items in a structured way that’s easy to revisit.
For example, during sprint planning, teams can outline objectives, list task assignments, and set sprint goals. Team members can update blockers, share priorities, and track progress in daily standups.
The dedicated sections reduce reliance on external tools, ensuring you document all Agile meeting notes and actions in one place. This improves information accessibility and reduces the likelihood of overlooking important details between Scrum events.
✨Ideal for: Scrum teams that want to centralize their sprint events and documentation.
5. The ClickUp Simple Sprints Template
Perfect for smaller or leaner teams, the ClickUp Simple Sprints Template offers a straightforward layout focused on essentials: task assignments, deadlines, and current status.
Stripping away complex fields and functions allows teams to concentrate entirely on completing tasks within the sprint timeline without being distracted by additional features.
Here are some key features of this template:
- Minimalist design: Avoids unnecessary features and distractions
- Clear focus: Concentrates on task completion and deadlines
- Simplified communication: Enhances clarity and reduces cognitive load
- Efficient execution: Streamlines workflows and improves productivity
Ideal for teams prioritizing action over analysis, this template provides the tools to achieve sprint goals without the overhead of complex tracking or reporting.
✨Ideal for: Teams that are new to Agile methodologies and want to start small.
6. The ClickUp Agile Scrum Management Template
The ClickUp Agile Scrum Management Template provides a robust framework covering all aspects of Scrum, from backlog refinement to sprint reviews.
Its structured, customizable boards are tailored to help teams manage all Scrum roles, tasks, and events in a single view, making tracking each phase and role in the Scrum process easier.
This template’s organization is particularly helpful for Scrum Masters, who must keep track of task dependencies, blockers, and sprint objectives. Each phase has its dedicated Board View in ClickUp, making overseeing progress and managing workflow dependencies easy.
The template is also highly customizable, allowing teams to tailor it to their processes, priorities, and project goals.
✨Ideal for: Scrum Masters to monitor task dependencies, blockers, and sprint objectives in one place.
7. The ClickUp Agile Sprint Planning Template
The ClickUp Agile Sprint Planning Template is tailored for setting sprint goals, allocating resources, and estimating workloads effectively.
By providing a structured approach to sprint planning, this template helps teams:
- Set clear objectives: Define specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals for the sprint
- Break down work: Divide tasks into manageable chunks to facilitate accurate estimation and assignment
- Allocate resources: Assign tasks to team members based on their skills and availability
- Estimate workload: Use techniques like story points or time estimation to assess the effort required for each task accurately
The template’s organized structure promotes transparency and accountability, ensuring everyone on the team understands the overall sprint goals and their responsibilities.
By using this template, Agile teams can improve their planning process, increase predictability, and ultimately deliver higher-quality results.
✨Ideal for: A development team that wants to understand their work for the upcoming sprint clearly.
8. Sprint Review Template by Miro
Miro’s Sprint Review Template is an ideal tool for teams looking for an engaging, collaborative approach to sprint reviews. Its whiteboard-style interface transforms sprint reviews into interactive, engaging sessions.
The template encourages collaboration as Scrum teams visually display completed work, share real-time feedback, and capture insights on the board. The freeform space allows for brainstorming without strict formatting, which is ideal for teams that prefer a more organic discussion style.
With digital sticky notes, drawing tools, and real-time updates, this template encourages a dynamic and collaborative review experience.
The visual layout encourages team members to actively participate, making the template particularly beneficial for distributed teams that miss the energy of in-person meetings.
✨Ideal for: Scrum teams that want to make their sprint reviews more engaging and collaborative.
9. Sprint Review Template by Mural
Mural’s Sprint Review Template is a visually appealing and interactive tool to facilitate effective sprint review sessions.
By providing a structured framework for discussing completed work, gathering feedback, and identifying areas for improvement, this template helps teams maintain focus and accountability.
Here are some benefits of this template:
- Visual organization: Clear sections for completed work, feedback, and action items
- Real-time collaboration: Enables remote teams to contribute and collaborate seamlessly
- Feedback prioritization: Helps teams focus on the most impactful insights
- Interactive experience: Engages team members and encourages open communication
✨Ideal for: Remote teams as it offers a dynamic and engaging way to conduct virtual sprint reviews.
10. Product Increment and Sprint Review Flowchart Template by SlidesTeam
The Slides Team’s Product Increment and Sprint Review Flowchart Template is a practical choice for teams looking for a high-level overview for presentations. It visually represents the Scrum process for sprint reviews and product increments.
Its structured layout breaks down the relationships between each sprint step, giving teams and stakeholders a clear view of how product increments are achieved over time.
The flowchart format is particularly valuable for onboarding new team members or explaining the sprint review process to stakeholders unfamiliar with Agile.
Its presentation-ready design makes it easy to use in Agile ceremonies and meetings, providing a concise, visual way to demonstrate the workflow.
✨Ideal for: Scrum teams that want to visually represent their sprint review process
11. Sprint Review Meeting Template by Range
The Sprint Review Meeting Template by Range is a practical resource that significantly improves the effectiveness of sprint reviews. Its well-organized format directly addresses the common pitfalls teams face during these meetings.
This template ensures that all critical aspects of the sprint are covered by guiding teams through key discussion points, such as reviewing completed user stories, gathering feedback, and identifying improvement areas.
This template also provides:
- Clear sections help maintain focus and prevent off-topic conversations
- A dedicated space for recording feedback and action items ensures that valuable insights are captured and acted upon
- Clear documentation of feedback and action items helps teams stay on track and deliver results
This template allows Agile teams to streamline their sprint review process, improve communication, and ultimately deliver higher-quality products.
✨Ideal for: A Scrum team that wants to foster a culture of open communication and accountability.
Redefining Sprint Reviews for Greater Impact with ClickUp
In Agile development, the traditional sprint review often fails to achieve its full potential. By leveraging the power of these 11 free sprint review templates, teams can elevate their Agile practices and drive significant improvements.
These templates are more than just tools; they catalyze meaningful conversations and insightful reflections. By going beyond superficial metrics, teams can delve deeper into the impact of their work, identifying valuable lessons and opportunities for growth.
With ClickUp’s Agile software and templates, you can let each sprint review become a stepping stone toward continuous improvement and innovation in your work.
