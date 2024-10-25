A 20 legjobb tartalomkezelő rendszer példa, amely átalakítja tartalmát

In the past, updating website content required knowledge of HTML, CSS, or back-end programming. This meant marketers had to rely on developers constantly for even small changes.

Popular content management systems [CMS] like WordPress and Drupal have made things easier with user-friendly interfaces, drag-and-drop editors, and WYSIWYG [What You See is What You Get] tools.

Now, multiple users within marketing teams can create, edit, and publish content collaboratively without needing technical skills. But with so many options in the market, how do you pick the right one?

In this article, we’ll explain what a CMS is and what it can do and go over the top 20 content management system examples for businesses. Let’s begin. 👇

What is a Content Management System [CMS]?

A content management system, or CMS, is a software platform that lets you easily create, edit, and manage website content without the need for technical knowledge.

You can publish blog posts, adjust your site’s layout, or update your company website—all from an easy-to-use dashboard.

Most CMS platforms have two key parts: the Content Management Application [CMA], where you create and manage content, and the Content Delivery Application [CDA], which controls how it appears on your website.

They also offer web hosting, making it simple for your team to collaborate and publish updates without needing developers. Plus, CMS platforms include SEO tools and security features to help optimize your content and reach your audience.

Fun Fact: According to research, more than 76 million websites use a content management system (CMS). Among the top 1 million websites by traffic, over 790,000 are powered by a CMS.

What to Look for in a Content Management System?

To meet industry standards, a good CMS should have these key features:

Usability: The system should be user-friendly, allowing your team to manage content easily without technical skills like HTML, CSS, and others. If it’s too complicated, you’ll end up wasting time on simple updates

Versatility: Your CMS should handle different content types—whether blog posts, product pages, or image-heavy portfolios—without sacrificing performance. This keeps it effective as your site or business grows

Security: Strong security is crucial. Look for features like user authentication, regular updates, and SSL support to protect your site from viruses and unwanted threats

Integrations: A good CMS should easily integrate with other tools like marketing platforms or payment systems. Make sure it supports plugins or APIs for smooth connections

Support: Responsive customer support is key. You’ll want help when you run into issues or want to try new features

Now that you know what to look out for in a CMS, let’s look at the options that can make content management easy for you.

20 Best Content Management Systems to Use

Choosing the right content management system (CMS) can make all the difference. With so many choices out there, it can feel overwhelming to pick the best one for your needs. That’s why I and my team at ClickUp have put together this list of the top 20 content management system examples that can help you create, manage, and optimize your online presence with ease. Ready to deep-dive? 👇

ClickUp is an all-in-one platform designed to simplify content creation and team collaboration. Its various tools and features allow you to manage your digital content seamlessly. Let’s explore its rich feature set together.

ClickUp Docs

For instance, ClickUp Docs allows you to create and organize content in a central hub so that your creators and editors can collaborate seamlessly on any content-related projects.

With features like real-time editing, inline comments, and version history, your team can stay aligned and track changes without missing a beat. You can also embed tasks, link documents, and assign action items directly within the doc, ensuring everyone remains focused and productive while working on their respective sections.

ClickUp Tasks

Create, edit, share, and suggest content without a hitch using ClickUp Docs

Then, you have ClickUp Tasks, a feature to plan, organize, and collaborate on any marketing project. You can use Tasks to set up a perfect content production process and make it move seamlessly between your writers, editors, or SEO team.

Whether managing multiple content pieces or handling larger campaigns, Tasks keeps everything organized and flowing efficiently.

Centralizing communication and task management removes bottlenecks, allowing projects to move smoothly through each stage as your team is more focused on producing high-quality content.

Create ClickUp Tasks to assign responsibilities, set deadlines, and track progress

Combine this with AI-backed workflow automation, and you’ll have a content management system that handles a large part of the work for you. For example, the system automatically assigns a piece to your editor the moment a writer submits it.

You can also set triggers for follow-up tasks, like notifying the SEO team once the content is approved, ensuring each process step flows without manual intervention.

This automation keeps the workflow moving smoothly and eliminates the need for constant oversight.

ClickUp Calendar View

Keep your content management tasks in sync with ClickUp Calendar View

Moreover, ClickUp Calendar View helps your teams stay on schedule with content publishing, editing, and more. It allows you to track and manage your content management tasks on a visual platform, improving readability significantly.

You can also directly schedule tasks within Calendar View and set alerts and reminders to ensure you never miss any content publishing or editing deadlines.

And if you don’t want to start things from scratch to create a content management system with ClickUp’s different options, you can rely on pre-built document templates. ClickUp has a library of 1000+ templates that make content creation a breeze. Let’s check them out.

ClickUp Content Management Template

Download This Template ClickUp’s Content Management Template is designed to help you organize and manage content creation projects.

The ClickUp Content Management Template is one of the best in this regard. It helps you schedule content-related tasks like creation and publication on a singular unified platform where multiple team members can work on managing your amazing content.

This template also:

Offers a structured way to plan, track, and measure content performance, improving team coordination

Provides visibility into content progress with built-in dashboards

Keeps your formatting consistent and makes content updates or revisions simple

Saves time by streamlining the publishing process, ensuring fast content delivery

ClickUp best features

Create shareable docs and edit them in real time. You can connect your workflows using ClickUp Docs to collaborate seamlessly and bring ideas to life with your team. Type out your content in Docs and let your teammates make live suggestions and edits

100+ automations to streamline content management and automate publishing, email content, and marketing campaign processes with Select fromand automate publishing, email content, and marketing campaign processes with ClickUp Automations . You can even create your own automation using a simple When-Then system

Automate recurring tasks and save countless hours with ClickUp Automations

Enhance content creation using ClickUp Brain , an AI-powered assistant, to generate ideas, improve writing, and streamline the process from brainstorming to final edits

Use ClickUp Brain to create company-wide knowledge bases and as a personal content management assistant

Combine your tasks, docs, automations, and teams with Brain to give employees instant access to required knowledge. Brain can provide constant progress updates about your content strategy

Drive content initiatives forward using ClickUp Goals to set clear objectives, track progress, and stay focused from planning to completion

Stay on top of every task and keep the work flowing smoothly with ClickUp Goals

Combine content creation with task tracking and assignment for efficient collaboration and publication using Tasks and Goals

ClickUp limitations

While extremely useful, the deep customization options can be time-consuming to set up properly

ClickUp pricing

Free forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7/month per member

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

We use ClickUp to manage and track our social and digital media content creation pipeline. This allows us to see the status of each content piece (in progress, needs edits, scheduled, etc. ) along with who is the lead designer. It also eliminates all the back-and-forth email communication as the comments section for each task can be used to deliberate and delegate tasks/next steps (serving the need for tracking and following up on our content creation cycle).

2. WordPress (Best for user-friendly website creation with extensive plugins and themes)

WordPress is one of the most popular CMS platforms among businesses. It’s a highly flexible, open-source platform that is pretty user-friendly for beginners. Unlike most content management systems, its range of themes and plugins makes it easy to customize your content, and the block editing system provides an effortless way to edit your blogs and websites.

WordPress best features

Build any website, blog, online store, or portfolio site with a store, analytics, newsletter, and social media integration

Add features like added animations and dynamic content personalization without coding using thousands of paid and free plugins

Get SEO-friendly URL structures, tags, and categories for all content

WordPress limitations

Relying on multiple builders, plugins, and themes for custom CMS experiences can lead to performance slowdowns and security risks

Users have reported that some plugins may be incompatible with others

WordPress pricing

Personal: $4/month

Premium: $8/month

Business: $25/month

Commerce: $45/month

Enterprise: Starting at $25,000/year

WordPress ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (2,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (14,900+ reviews)

Fun Fact: WordPress has the largest CMS market share with 62. 7%, according to research. Additionally, there are an estimated 38,000,000 live WordPress websites all over the world.

3. Ghost (Best for creating minimalistic, fast, and SEO-friendly publishing websites)

Ghost is a headless CMS designed for professional publishers. It provides an intuitive editor that supports markdown, enabling writers to focus on their content without distractions. In addition to web content management, Ghost offers managed web hosting to simplify the setup process.

Ghost best features

Get fast content loading speed (up to 19 requests simultaneously)

Generate custom metadata for search engines and structured data for social networks with detailed XML sitemaps automatically

Enable your team to show direct ROI of content marketing with built-in lead generation and email newsletters

Ghost limitations

Lacks a dedicated mobile app

Some users have complained about the lack of built-in analytics on page visits or user behavior

There are no direct rich text formatting options

Ghost pricing

Starter: $9/month for 500 members

Creator: $25/month for 1000 members

Team: $50/month for 1000 members

Business: $199/month for 10,000 members

Ghost ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (40+ reviews)

Did You Know? A headless CMS is a content management system that separates the presentation layer (where content is presented) from the backend (where content is managed). This type of CMS allows you to manage content in one place and be able to deploy that content on any digital channel you choose.

4. Wix (Best for beginners seeking an intuitive drag-and-drop website builder)

Wix offers a powerful combination of a content management system and a website builder, providing users with a complete solution for creating, managing, and scaling their websites. Its user-friendly drag-and-drop interface makes it easy for beginners to get started.

Wix best features

Carry out quick and easy codeless customization of any content on your website

Automatically create multiple pages with a single design connected to your content using dynamic pages

Make your site rank higher on search engines with in-built SEO tools

Wix limitations

Some users have complained about slow website loading speeds on mobile devices

When adding items from another source, customization options may be limited

Wix pricing

Light: $17/month

Core: $29/month

Business: $36/month

Business Elite: $159/month

Wix ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (1,600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (9,700+ reviews)

Squarespace is well-known as an all-in-one platform for website content management.

The tool provides over 100 customizable templates, built-in blogging features, eCommerce capabilities, and appointment scheduling features for websites. It also helps you track your content analytics to discover the most popular posts through site traffic.

Squarespace best features

Access high-quality, customizable templates to publish visually and structurally sound content

Utilize Squarespace AI as your creative agency for content starter ideas

Promote your blog and drive traffic with built-in SEO tools, email campaigns, and built-in social media accounts

Squarespace limitations

Lacks advanced customization options over design elements

Limited design inflexibility for component changes in an already-created website

Squarespace pricing

Personal: $16/month

Business: $23/month

Commerce Basic: $28/month

Commerce Advanced: $52/month

Squarespace ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (1,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (3,000+ reviews)

6. Joomla (Best for developers who need flexibility and extensive site customization)

Joomla is a flexible CMS tool that balances ease of use and functionality. Its core features include easy customization, content management, and professional support. It offers localization in over 70 languages and out-of-the-box SEO and SEF (Search Engine Friendly) URL.

Joomla best features

Use Joomla’s WYSIWYG editor to edit content without any coding knowledge

Edit your content while simultaneously browsing your site to get a real-time preview using Joomla’s frontend editing system

Access built-in SEO tools and third-party plugins to improve search engine rankings

Joomla limitations

Designing custom websites without developer experience can be challenging

Using multiple plugins and modules at once can cause version conflicts and crash updates

Joomla pricing

Personal: $99/year

Business: $199/year

Agency: $399/year

Joomla ratings and reviews

G2: 4/5 (380+ ratings)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (600+ ratings)

7. Drupal (Best for highly scalable, secure, and complex websites)

Drupal is an open-source CMS often used for complex websites with high customization needs. It’s extremely modular and flexible, making it ideal for multiple industries, such as Retail, FinTech, Travel, E-Commerce, and more. Drupal supports more than 100 languages.

Drupal best features

Utilize Drupal’s multisite and Content-as-a-Service (CaaS) features for comprehensive digital content lifecycle management

Leverage included themes and the Twig templating system for flexible design customization

Improve accessibility by using structured metadata for screen readers and applying editorial tools to ensure accessible content creation

Drupal limitations

It comes with a steep learning curve and requires extensive web development knowledge for setup and maintenance

Regular updates can be cumbersome for site administrators to maintain

Drupal pricing

Free to use

Drupal ratings and reviews

G2: 3. 8/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (450+ reviews)

8. Shopify (Best for e-Commerce stores with seamless inventory and sales management)

Shopify is synonymous with eCommerce businesses. You can use it to build and manage online stores easily. With Shopify, you get tools for web hosting, inventory management, analytics, and sales channels. Shopify’s omnichannel commerce capabilities ensure a consistent customer experience everywhere.

Shopify best features:

Simplify online store design with the web editor’s sections and blocks

Optimize your Shopify themes for mobile, ensuring your store works well across all devices

Get detailed reports on sales, customer behavior, and marketing insights on all your online platforms

Shopify limitations

The transaction fees and app costs can quickly add up, making it pretty expensive for small businesses

Lacks advanced SEO tools

Shopify pricing

Lite: $9/month

Basic: $29/month

Standard: $79/month

Advanced: $299/month

Shopify ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (4,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (6,400+ reviews)

9. Magento (Best for advanced eCommerce businesses requiring scalability and customization)

Magento, now Adobe Commerce, is an eCommerce solution with a CMS that helps you build unique and personalized B2B and B2C experiences through your online stores.

Unlike other content management systems, it leverages AI to deliver relevant content and promotions in real time and increase your team’s overall productivity with AI-merchandising tools. The API-first, headless CMS allows you to customize quickly.

Magento best features

Manage both your B2B and B2C content from one singular interface

Localize all your sites as per your brand, catalog, country, and currency

Access limitless personalization with integrated Adobe Experience Cloud solutions

Magento limitations

The CMS charges for development and maintenance can increase, adding to the cost burden

Preferable for businesses that have an in-house development team

Magento pricing

Adobe Commerce Pro: Custom pricing

Managed Services: Custom pricing

Magento ratings and reviews

G2: 4/5 (500+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

10. TYPO3 (Best for large-scale enterprise websites with multilingual and multi-site management)

TYPO3 is an open-source enterprise CMS that thrives with its extensive global community. Its smart content management system helps it deliver your content across multiple digital platforms and manage it all with smart authoring workflows, DAM, and SEO.

TYPO3 best features

Manage content across unlimited websites using TYPO3’s multisite and multilingual capabilities, with custom localizations in a single installation

Maintain consistent and engaging user experiences across all devices, channels, and users

Integrate your entire digital marketing funnel within TYPO3’s backend for seamless management without constantly switching systems

TYPO3 limitations

Some users have noticed a drop in performance on mobile devices

Users have faced a lack of competent developers and an abundance of non-contributing users who are working with TYPO3

TYPO3 pricing

Free forever

TYPO3 ratings and reviews

G2: 3. 9/5 (30+ ratings)

Capterra: 3. 9/5 (25+ ratings)

11. Hubspot CMS (Best for integrating content management with marketing and CRM)

HubSpot offers CMS software (Content Hub) that focuses on attracting traffic, generating leads, and growing revenue. It simplifies the process of creating and managing modern business websites and has several useful CMS tools that can be used by non-technical folks, too.

Its distinguishing feature is that it easily integrates with HubSpot’s customer platform, which makes it the only tool you need to build a website, launch marketing campaigns, capture leads, and follow up on leads from just one place.

Hubspot best features

Integrate with HubSpot’s range of marketing, sales, service, and CRM tools

Create and manage content with pre-built website themes and page templates

Access a library of over 3,500 free and paid templates with native drag-and-drop modules

Hubspot limitations

Migrating to HubSpot can present challenges, such as data duplication and incomplete data records

Users often face difficulties when integrating their existing websites with HubSpot, particularly with CRM integration

Hubspot pricing

Professional Plan: $300/month

Enterprise Plan: $900/month

Hubspot ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (1,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (70+ reviews)

Did You Know? The history of content management systems began in 1989 when Tim Berners-Lee proposed an internet-based hypertext system, HTML, and wrote the browser and server software in late 1990.

12. Contentful (Best for delivering omnichannel content with a headless architecture)

Contentful standardizes and syncs content in one place and structures experiences across multiple brands, regions, and channels. One of its standout features is that it lets you reference all your digital content, including images, texts, articles, etc. , to form a cohesive content graph.

Contentful best features

Collaborate with your team in Live Preview for better content visualization and optimization

Optimize the browsing experience with pre-built and custom filters

Design and build content models by creating content types with the AI content type generator

Contentful limitations

Users must familiarize themselves with an API-first approach, which can be daunting for those without a strong technical background

Not preferable for extensive e-commerce applications that require multi-currency support or real-time inventory management

Contentful pricing

Custom pricing

Contentful ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (50+ reviews)

13. Webflow (Best for visually designing and launching websites without coding)

Webflow is a cloud-based SaaS designing platform and CMS that specializes in creating websites without any coding expertise. It can create visually appealing and functional blogs, e-Commerce stores, landing pages, websites, and more.

One of Webflow’s unique features is Live Prototyping, which closes the gap between the design mockups and the final site in the designing process.

Webflow best features

Build page layouts, visual elements, stylings, and interactivity in your website without using any code

Optimize your sites for SEO with 301 redirects and custom 401 pages

Protect your sites with robust security measures like free SSL certificates, anti-DDoS filters, and support for password-protected sites

Webflow limitations

The pricing model can be confusing, particularly concerning plan limitations on certain features

As the number of CMS items increases beyond 100, users report slower loading times and performance degradation

Webflow pricing

General site plans

Starter: Free

Basic: $18/month

CMS: $29/month

Business: $49/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

eCommerce site plans

Standard: $42/month

Plus: $84/month

Advanced: $235/month

Workspace plans

Starter: Free

Core: $28/month per seat

Growth: $60/month per seat

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Freelancer: $24/month per seat

Agency: $42/month per seat

Webflow ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (580+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (240+ reviews)

14. Craft CMS (Best for creating content-rich websites with developer flexibility)

Craft is a flexible and user-friendly CMS built on top of open-source frameworks and tools. It bundles the Craft Cloud, an in-house scalable hosting platform.

It has a ton of unique features, like Matrix in Matrix and Field Instances. The former allows users to manage nested entries instead of blocks alongside cards, entry lists, and more. It also supports reusing custom fields in the same field layout–each with its handle, instruction, and conditions.

Craft CMS best features

Define your content with custom fields managed centrally in Craft

Extend the usability of Craft with a range of plugins like Google Cloud, PayPal, Azure, and more

See how your content will look and act even during editing with a sharable Live Preview

Craft CMS limitations

CraftCMS has a significantly smaller selection of plugins compared to WordPress, which can limit functionality for larger or more complex sites

Craft’s sitemap generation on page load can negatively impact performance, especially for sites with numerous pages

Craft CMS pricing

Solo: Free

Team: $279/project

Pro: $399/project

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Craft CMS ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (45+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

15. Concrete5 (Best for in-content editing for non-technical users)

Concrete5 is a CMS for designers and developers. It comes with a powerful and intuitive editing suite with support for WYSIWYG editing.

The platform claims that its comprehensive feature set eliminates the need for extensions. Since Concrete5 assigns roles and groups for controlled access down to the individual block of text, collaboration is super-easy.

Concrete5 best features

Track edits with comprehensive change logs and review and revert edits with easy version control

Fine-tune advanced permissions for security and access to any features

Generate dynamic forms for typed content with auto-save and drafts

Concrete5 limitations

The limited tutorials and community resources can be a significant barrier for new users

Users considering a switch from WordPress to Concrete CMS express concerns about the migration process and whether they would lose functionality

Concrete5 pricing

Starter plan: $4. 99/month

Business plan: $19/month

Concrete5 ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (50+ reviews)

16. Silverstripe (Best for creating scalable websites with strong security)

Silverstripe is an open-source content management system (CMS) popular among developers for its flexibility and customization capabilities.

Built on PHP, it allows for extensive modification to suit various business needs. Its user-friendly interface and strong security features make it accessible to both developers and content creators.

Silverstripe best features

Add extra functionality like setting up a content approval workflow with plugins

Configure different levels of access for editing different parts of your site

Display the page hierarchy structure, move pages, and upload files using drag-and-drop

Silverstripe limitations

It doesn’t offer many options for pre-designed templates or additional functionalities without extensive customization efforts

The lack of community support can affect the availability of resources

Silverstripe pricing

Custom pricing

Silverstripe ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

17. DotNetNuke (Best for building enterprise-level applications on the. NET framework)

DotNetNuke, commonly known as DNN, is a powerful CMS built on the Microsoft ASP. NET framework. It is designed to provide a secure and flexible platform for building and managing dynamic websites.

DNN is well-suited for businesses that require a robust security infrastructure and integration with other Microsoft technologies.

DotNetNuke best features

Assign permissions down to a specific module on a specific page

Manage hundreds or thousands of sites from a single instance of DNN with multi-site management

Access hundreds of free and commercial third-party extensions for added functionality

DotNetNuke limitations

The platform can be daunting for new users not familiar with the ASP. NET framework

It doesn’t allow the management of custom content types

DotNetNuke pricing

Custom pricing

DotNetNuke ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (25+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

18. Sitecore (Best for personalized customer experiences with digital marketing capabilities)

Sitecore is an enterprise-level CMS that delivers personalized digital experiences across multiple channels.

It combines content management with advanced marketing tools, which makes it ideal for large organizations that aim to enhance customer engagement. Sitecore’s scalability and integration options allow businesses to create comprehensive digital ecosystems.

Sitecore best features

Build and launch personalized experiences that are geared toward driving engagement

Work with the latest frontend frameworks and integrated DevOps for faster development

Access robust customization options that integrate easily with other enterprise-level systems

Sitecore limitations

The platform requires specialized skills to be managed effectively

Sitecore pricing

Custom pricing

Sitecore ratings and reviews

G2: 3. 9/5 (380+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

19. Kentico (Best for managing both content and digital marketing on a single platform)

Kentico is an all-in-one CMS that provides a comprehensive suite of features for creating engaging digital experiences. Known for its ease of use and functionality, Kentico supports eCommerce, online marketing, and multilingual content management.

This makes it an attractive option for businesses looking to deploy robust digital solutions quickly without sacrificing quality or performance.

Kentico best features

Handle multi-channel content management across multiple websites, microsites, apps, emails, and social networks

Build web pages in a visual Page Builder and store your content in a centralized Content Hub

Create content for all your websites using built-in AI and deliver it across multiple channels

Kentico limitations

Users have noted that the analytics offered are basic and do not provide deep insights

Kentico pricing

SaaS

Standard tier: $2,050/month

Advanced tier: $2,610/month

Self-managed

Standard tier: $1,050/month

Advanced tier: $2,110/month

Kentico ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (310+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (45+ reviews)

20. Strapi (Best for creating headless APIs quickly)

Strapi is an open-source headless CMS that allows developers to create APIs with ease. Built with JavaScript and fully customizable through plugins, Strapi offers developers the flexibility to build scalable applications for specific business needs.

Its headless architecture allows for seamless integration with various front-end technologies, making it a popular choice among developers who prioritize speed and flexibility in their projects.

Strapi best features

Customize the admin panel and the API, and extend your content management with custom plugins

Consume the API from any client (React, Vue, Angular), mobile apps, or even IoT devices using REST or GraphQL

Connect databases, frontend frameworks, or static site generators of your choice without any vendor lock-in

Strapi limitations

Development expertise needed for setup and configuration

Limited built-in e-commerce capabilities, requiring users to rely on third-party plugins or custom development to add such features

Strapi pricing

Developer plan: $29/month per project

Pro plan: $99/month per project

Team plan: $499/month per project

Strapi ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (180+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (60+ reviews)

Best Practices for Implementing a CMS

CMS implementation has a reputation for being a hassle, especially for content marketing managers. But it need not be that way. With these best practices, you can ensure smooth integration and maximize the potential of any CMS:

Define clear goals: Before the implementation phase even begins, outline your overall content strategy. Specify measurable goals like a viewership milestone or platform presence. This will help you choose and tailor a CMS to support your broader objectives

Organize content roles: Clearly define your internal roles, like content creators, editors, and publishers. Pre-plan a Clearly define your internal roles, like content creators, editors, and publishers. Pre-plan a content creation workflow that aligns with your team’s structure and implement it through the CMS

Provide training: Some CMS platforms have a steep learning curve. Make sure your team knows exactly how to use them to get the most out of your investment

Conduct a needs assessment: Assess your current and future needs, like scalability and integration with other systems. This will prevent you from overcomplicating things and keep you grounded

Take Your Content Management to the Next Level With ClickUp

A CMS is no longer an option for getting your content delivered to your target audiences in the best possible way. Implementing a CMS effectively streamlines your content strategy, but only if you select the right one.

That’s where ClickUp comes in.

With its intuitive task management, automation, and smooth integrations, it’s built to handle your content needs with ease. Use ClickUp Docs, Tasks, Calendar View, and Templates and take your content generation to the next level. So what are you waiting for?

Sign up for ClickUp today to simplify your content workflow!