A 10 legjobb Rask AI alternatíva videófordításhoz

Rask AI is a popular choice for translating and dubbing videos.

While it has its strengths, it also has limitations. If you’ve used it, you might have noticed that its English dubs can sound flat, and some voices can lack a natural flow, often needing extra edits. Plus, translating into multiple languages with Rask can get expensive as each language is charged separately.

After thorough research and testing, I’ve uncovered 10 Rask AI alternatives packed with features for multilingual video editing, localization, and content creation.

In this blog post, we’ll break down their features, limitations, pricing, and reviews to help you find the best option for your needs.

But before we get started, let’s tackle an important question.

What Should You Look for in Rask AI Alternatives?

The market is filled with many AI video communication platforms. However, before making an investment, you’ll want to focus on specific features to ensure you select the right one.

Core features: The tool of your choice should provide the primary functionalities you need, such as automatic transcription, translation, subtitle creation, content generation, and AI-driven analytics

Third-party integrations: Ensure compatibility with other software you’re using, like Ensure compatibility with other software you’re using, like AI tools for video editing , content management systems, or collaboration platforms (e. g. , Slack, Google Workspace, OneDrive)

Cost and licensing: Some tools charge based on the length of the video processed, while others have subscription models; pick a tool with a pricing structure that works for your budget and volume

Ease of use: A user-friendly interface saves you time, allowing you to focus on creative tasks instead of troubleshooting; consider the learning curve for your team or non-technical users

Security and compliance: Make sure the platform complies with industry standards and regulations like GDPR or HIPAA and offers encryption to protect your proprietary content

Language support: Choose something that supports a broad range of languages; you don’t want to be limited when dubbing content for various geographies

The 10 Best Rask AI Alternatives

Let’s look at the top 10 tools you can use instead of Rask AI for video-related work.

1. ClickUp (Best for video workflow management with AI insights and transcriptions)

Video projects can get complicated—especially when dealing with content in multiple languages, campaigns, deadlines, and teams across time zones.

But that’s where ClickUp shines.

This project management software has many capabilities, such as asset organization, task management, and workflow automation, that simplify this job at every stage.

ClickUp Clips, for example, is the ultimate screen recording feature for Agile teams.

Use ClickUp Clips to record a video and share your ideas clearly

I can record a meeting summary, a brainstorming session, or even a quick how-to tutorial from within the platform and convert those directly into ClickUp Tasks with just a click.

It makes async video communication effortless by letting me assign due dates, owners, and extra details for context to these tasks so that the right person can take action at the right time.

Now, what if there was a way for you to avoid re-watching an entire training video to just find a 10-second clip required for a project?

Every clip is automatically transcribed with AI, making it easier to scan clip highlights, click timestamps to jump around the video, and copy snippets to use wherever needed.

You can then share that clip instantly—either embed it directly in ClickUp, send a public link, or download the video file. This flexibility is vital if you work with international teams or clients. The Clips Hub also stores all clips in one place for easy and quick access.

But what really puts ClickUp ahead is its integration with ClickUp Brain. With its AI-driven search, you can search through your clip transcripts in seconds. This is huge when gathering information from older projects or finding specific details buried in past videos. Instead of digging through hours of footage, you just have to search the key phrases, and it’s all right there.

Sounds great, right?

Optimize video creation, editing, and sharing processes with ClickUp Brain

ClickUp Brain helps write video scripts, marketing copy, and translation content, ensuring a smooth creative process from pre-production to publication. It also automatically checks for spelling in your docs and tasks without plugins or extensions.

ClickUp best features

Use ClickUp Goals to define your video production objectives, such as creating a new series or improving editing efficiency; break these down into actionable steps like pre-production planning, filming, editing, and post-production review

Visualize progress, celebrate milestones, and maintain motivation by tracking progress with ClickUp Goals

Organize your video scripts and storyboards using ClickUp Docs ; collaborate with your team on creative ideas, outline your video content strategies, and easily link related Clips for context during editing or review stages

Organize all your documents and wikis in one place with ClickUp Docs

Get support for a wide range of third-party video tools like Loom for screen recordings, Otter. ai for transcription, and Fireflies. ai for meeting notes with ClickUp Integrations

Leverage ClickUp’s Universal Search to quickly find important video assets across your workspace. Search for past video projects, scripts, transcriptions, or feedback clips

Protect your video files and related data from unauthorized use or access with ClickUp’s robust data security features, ensuring that sensitive content is handled securely while using the platform

ClickUp limitations

Not all ClickUp features are currently available on mobile

ClickUp Brain isn’t included in the Free Forever plan

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

2. Synthesia (Best for AI-powered video creation)

via Synthesia

Do you want to create a polished video in another language—like French, German, or Spanish—without the hassle of hiring actors or setting up a whole production? I’ve found Synthesia to be a game-changer for that.

It makes producing professional, localized video content easy by using AI avatars and voiceovers. Synthesia supports 140+ languages. Plus, if you’re working with a team, you can share your videos directly and invite others to comment and give feedback.

Synthesia best features

Personalize your videos with your brand colors, logos, and favorite avatars

Easily browse, duplicate, and customize templates for marketing, education, and training videos

Automatically add subtitles in the target language to your file using the video translator

Synthesia limitations

The current AI avatars don’t blink, which is noticeable in longer scenes and affects the naturalness of the videos

New features and interface tweaks get introduced without proper notification, compelling users to find changes themselves

Synthesia pricing

Free: $0/month

Starter: $18/month

Creator: $64/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Synthesia ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (1,600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (170+ reviews)

3. Descript (Best for AV editing with overdub technology)

via Descript

If you’ve ever wished editing audio and video could be as simple as editing a Word Doc, Descript makes that possible. Need to tweak dialogue in your video for a French audience? Just edit the transcript, and the audio adjusts in real time.

What I really liked about Descript is how it uses regenerative AI to remove background noise and enhance voices. You don’t need expensive microphones or soundproof rooms to get high-quality sound with this Rask AI alternative.

Descript best features

Edit out filler words and silent gaps from video messages

Transcribe audio in 20+ languages and add speaker labels with the ‘Speaker Detective’ feature

Use the voice cloning feature; simply type and produce spoken words in your voice

Descript limitations

Occasional lag has been observed when working with large files

Publishing functions aren’t granular enough and lack real control

Descript pricing

Free

Hobbyist: $19/month per user

Creator: $35/month per user

Business: $50/month per user

Enterprise: Custom

Descript ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (570+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (170+ reviews)

Read More: How to Video Record Yourself Presenting a PowerPoint?

4. VEED (Best for online multilingual video editing)

via VEED

If you need to release videos in multiple languages quickly, VEED has you covered. You won’t need to download software or deal with complicated setups—just open your browser, upload your video, and add subtitles or voiceovers in any language you want.

Plus, VEED’s online transcription service is more versatile than most. Unlike many tools that restrict you to just one format, it lets you transcribe audio and video files.

VEED best features

Transcribe a 60-minute file in 10 minutes with ‘Auto Transcribe;’ download it in all popular formats, including MP3, WAV, and MOV

Change your subtitles’ style, font, and colors; animate them and even highlight specific words for added effect

Create content by using 2M+ audio and video assets from VEED’s royalty-free stock library

VEED limitations

There’s no option to emphasize specific words or phrases in the ‘Text-To-Speech’ feature

There’s a lack of advanced capabilities like multicam editing and 3D effects

VEED pricing

Free

Lite: $18/month per user

Pro: $30/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

VEED ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (900+ reviews)

Capterra: 3. 4/5 (50+ reviews)

5. Happy Scribe (Best for transcription and subtitling in 120+ languages)

via Happy Scribe

If you’re constantly working with subtitles, transcriptions, and translations, this tool won’t disappoint.

Need to export your files in. TXT, Word, PDF, or even AVID? You can do that easily with Happy Scribe. It also makes collaborating with stakeholders easy by allowing you to share transcripts and subtitles in view-only or edit mode.

What stood out for me, though, is the accuracy and speed of this expressive speech-to-text software that ensures top-quality results every time.

Happy Scribe best features

Hire transcribers from Happy Scribe to proofread your AI-generated transcripts in multiple languages

Make your glossary by adding specialized terminology (brands, slang, acronyms) to simplify translation

Import any public links and synchronize the tool to your current tech stack, such as YouTube, Vimeo, and Google Drive

Happy Scribe limitations

There’s no option to batch-share content with internal teams and external stakeholders

Some users have noted that minor misspellings tend to repeat in podcast transcriptions

Happy Scribe pricing

Free

Basic: $17/month

Pro: $29/month

Business: $49/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Happy Scribe ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (35+ reviews)

6. Lokalise (Best for translation management and multimedia projects)

via Lokalise

Lokalise is a cloud-based localization software that helps you tailor your content strategy for local markets.

You can easily handle simultaneous cross-platform translations and export them into the right files with the correct naming conventions for each platform.

Lokalise also integrates with tools like Figma, GitHub, GitLab, Webflow, and Jira, making workflows smoother and more efficient.

Lokalise best features

Translate large multilingual projects using Lokalise’s RESTful API, with easy guides and templates for faster setup

Organize localization tasks into pipelines so that when one task is completed, the next task in the pipeline starts automatically

Make real-time direct translation changes while browsing your website with the LiveJS editor

Lokalise limitations

Keyboard shortcuts don’t automatically move the cursor to the next segment, requiring mouse use for each new segment

There’s no option for translators to download match reports, forcing reliance on management for report timing and word counts

Lokalise pricing

Free

Start: $140/month

Essential: $270/month

Pro: $990/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Lokalise ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (90+ reviews)

7. HeyGen (Best for AI-generated avatar videos with text-to-speech)

via HeyGen

If you’re looking for Synthesia AI alternatives to generate avatars of different ethnicities, ages, and styles for your videos, HeyGen is worth checking out. It lets you create content in 175+ languages using more than 120 AI avatars, perfect for reaching diverse audiences.

Its one-click video translation feature can translate videos into 40+ languages and even recognizes multiple speakers. While it doesn’t clone the original speaker’s voice, you can pick from over 300 human-like voices to add a voiceover.

HeyGen best features

If anything sounds off in your video, upload a voice recording to train the AI on how to say it right

Integrate SRT (plaintext) files that track your subtitles for precise translations and script adjustment

Elevate customer support with Interactive Avatars that can talk to your website visitors in real time and get the help they need

HeyGen limitations

Support quality is inconsistent, with some representatives providing generic solutions that fail to address specific problems

Regenerating the same video multiple times is reported to be expensive due to credit charges

HeyGen pricing

Free

Creator: $29/month per user

Team: $89/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

HeyGen ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (520+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (290+ reviews)

8. Wavel. ai (Best for AI-driven audio narration that sounds human)

If you need help with text-to-speech, AI video dubbing, or AI voice generation, use Wavel. ai. It’s an all-in-one software that delivers an immersive experience—not just a generic, flat voiceover.

To reach your multilingual audience, you can easily translate your text into 40+ languages with AI tools for captions and subtitles.

What impressed me about this AI voice generator is the ability to add natural sounding voices with regional accents, including British, Australian, and Indian.

Wavel. ai best features

Integrate a layer of emotion during different parts of the AI video with a collection of 1000+ emotion-infused voices

Transform your full-length videos into compelling YT shorts, translated into any language with subtitles

Add annotations and notes to your recordings as you capture them for easier viewer comprehension

Wavel. ai limitations

It sometimes drops off if the internet connection isn’t stable

The pricing structure may not appeal to everyone, as some users might prefer a lower-featured, more affordable tier

Wavel. ai pricing

Free

Basic: $25/month

Pro: $40/month

Business: $80/month

Wavel. ai ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

9. Dubverse (Best for automated video dubbing with custom voice options)

via Dubverse

If you want to add authentic-sounding voiceovers in multiple languages to your videos, you’ll enjoy using Dubverse. No more manual recording or tedious editing hassle—it captures the essence and emotion of your original content.

I also liked how Dubverse auto-generates perfectly synced, accurate subtitles, making the videos clear and accessible to every viewer.

Dubverse best features

Create voiceovers for scripts that blend languages with just one API call

Generate multiple audio files simultaneously—whether it’s a series of product demos, podcasts, or tutorials

Choose from 200+ voices that vary in age, gender, tone, and dialect, and select the perfect voice for videos

Dubverse limitations

The timing of the translated voiceover may not always match the original voice due to language differences

Credits run out quickly on large projects, and there’s no option to add more credits beyond the monthly limit

Dubverse pricing

Pro: $18/month

Supreme: $30/month

Dubverse ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

10. Colossyan Creator (Best for generating hyper-realistic AI actors)

via Colossyan

Need a presenter who can speak 30+ languages? With Colossyan Creator, it’s possible. It uses AI avatars that look and sound like real humans, making it ideal for creators who need to localize content quickly without sacrificing the personal touch.

You can create videos directly from text using AI avatars, adding interactivity to drive engagement.

The built-in GPT-4 AI script assistant even helps brainstorm ideas, improve your writing, and speed up video production.

Colossyan Creator best features

Personalize videos with a digital avatar of yourself by filming a 20-second video from various angles in different settings and outfits

Create AI videos in 70+ languages, delivering messages more effectively in your audience’s native tongue in just minutes

Apply brand assets (logos, colors, text styles, and custom fonts) to scene layouts so every piece of video content stays consistent

Colossyan Creator limitations

Editing content with pre-built templates could be tedious, with animations not always appearing correctly after being applied

Advanced customization is limited for users with specific needs, especially for detailed video editing and integrating more complex personalized elements

Colossyan Creator pricing

Starter: $27/month

Pro: $87/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Colossyan Creator ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (410+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

💡Pro Tip: Use an AI-powered personal assistant app and delegate tasks like scheduling appointments and handling customer outreach for increased productivity

Take Control of Your Video Strategy

Finding the right AI tool comes down to what works best for you. With so many options, it can get overwhelming. But focusing on your priorities—like accurate translations, seamless AI avatar creation, or achieving natural-sounding speech—will help narrow it down.

When it comes to managing video workflows, nothing beats ClickUp. It’s the go-to software for keeping everything on track.

You can use ClickUp Clips to record product demos or align geographically dispersed teams on project plans and objectives. ClickUp Brain automatically transcribes all clips, making it easier to locate and access specific information.

Sign up for ClickUp for free and change how you engage with your audience using videos.