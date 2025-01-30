10 Synthesia AI alternatíva AI-generált videókhoz 2025-ben

AI is well on its way to mastering content creation, image generation, and coding.

But can it truly conquer video production?

Absolutely!

Thanks to AI video generators, you can now easily create amazing videos in just a few minutes without buying expensive equipment and software.

All you need is the right AI video creation tool, and you can generate a highly professional video with just some prompts in a few minutes.

Though Synthesia is a popular AI video generation tool, it does have some drawbacks. This is why we’ve compiled a list of Synthesia AI alternatives to help you create professional videos.

But first, let’s review and understand what you should look for while evaluating Synthesia AI alternatives.

What Should You Look for in an Alternative to Synthesia AI?

When seeking an AI video generator tool, you need to consider several key factors to ensure optimal results:

Ease of use: Look for a platform with an intuitive interface and user-friendly features. The tool should simplify video creation, requiring minimal technical expertise

Customization: A good AI video generator should offer various customization options, allowing you to tailor videos to your needs. This includes options for editing visuals, adding text, selecting music, and incorporating branding elements

Quality output : Assess the quality of videos produced by the tool. Look for crisp visuals, smooth transitions, and high-resolution output to ensure professional-grade results

AI capabilities: Evaluate the AI technology powering the tool. A powerful AI engine can enhance video creation by automating tasks, generating dynamic content, and optimizing production workflows

Integration: Consider whether the tool integrates seamlessly with other software and platforms you use, such as video editing software, content management systems, or social media channels. Integration capabilities enhance workflow efficiency and facilitate content distribution

Cost: Compare pricing plans and subscription models to ensure the tool suits your budget and offers value for money. Look for transparent pricing structures and consider factors such as features, storage limits, and customer support offerings

The 10 Best Synthesia AI Alternatives to Use in 2024

Now that you know what to look for in alternatives to Synthesia AI, let’s check out some options.

1. HeyGen

via HeyGen

The first on our list of Synthesia AI alternatives is HeyGen, the go-to platform for content creation using advanced AI capabilities for video generation. Evolving continuously, HeyGen consistently introduces new features and enhances quality over time.

It stands out for its comprehensive suite of video generation capabilities, establishing itself as a frontrunner in generative AI for video production. Its standout features are the AI Avatar generator, AI-powered Text-to-Speech, and AI voice cloner.

These tools are easily integrated into an intuitive user interface, empowering creators to accomplish more with ease.

HeyGen best features

Create captivating videos from text descriptions with HeyGen’s Text-to-Video feature. This feature is ideal for generating video content on topics lacking existing footage

Save costs and maximize efficiency on video production by letting HeyGen generate voiceovers for your videos with AI

Watch AI-generated avatars come to life with HeyGen, speaking and syncing their movements with the audio. This innovative feature gives you a compelling alternative to appearing on camera yourself, enhancing engagement and versatility

Simplify the video creation process with HeyGen’s ready-to-use s toryboard templates . Whether you need a quick solution or some inspiration, these templates help you produce videos swiftly and effortlessly

Customize every element of your videos—from text and images to fonts and colors—and match your vision and brand identity

HeyGen limitations

The free plan has limited features

Paid plan is more expensive than other alternatives

HeyGen pricing

Free

Creator: $29/month

Business: $89/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

HeyGen ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (120+ reviews)

2. Hour One

via Hour One

Hour One is a video creation tool that uses AI-driven technology, empowering businesses to produce professional presenter-led videos effortlessly. With virtual human avatars, you can easily craft videos in multiple languages.

You can customize characters, voices, and video templates, ensuring brand-specific content delivery. With a vast library of languages, characters, voices, templates, captions, and collaboration tools, Hour One caters to diverse industries, including learning and development, human resources, news, e-learning, real estate, and e-commerce.

Powered by Reals technology, Hour One guarantees studio-quality video production and is equipped with a comprehensive suite of tools for seamless content creation.

Hour One best features

Instantly transform a single line of text into a video masterpiece using the Video Wizard

Access over 200 voice accents spanning 60+ languages to cater to diverse audiences

Invite teammates to collaborate on video projects

Narrate your videos or utilize AI technology to clone your voice, ensuring consistency and professionalism

Explore multiple free, pre-made templates to expedite the video creation process

Incorporate video generation capabilities into your products and workflows through API integration for enhanced functionality and versatility

Hour One limitations

Pre-built templates and characters restrict highly unique video styles

Free plans and even paid tiers cap video duration, hindering complex storytelling

Hour One pricing

Free

Lite : $30/ month

Business : $112/ month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Hour One reviews & ratings

G2 : 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

3. Renderforest

via Renderforest

Renderforest, a powerful cloud-based video creation platform, helps fuel small businesses’ digital marketing endeavors with engaging video content. It eliminates the need for software installation or high-powered rendering systems.

Renderforest’s cloud-based infrastructure seamlessly handles the memory and computing demands inherent in video creation.

Simply log on to their site and let RenderForest handle the heavy lifting, allowing you to focus on driving your marketing campaigns forward.

RenderForest best features

Customize colors, fonts, and styles effortlessly with animation tools

Trim your voiceovers precisely with an advanced voiceover trimmer, available for subscribed users

Share your videos easily on social media or publish them to Facebook or YouTube directly

Edit your videos smoothly with customizable templates for various purposes, including captivating YouTube intros and outros

Overlay sophisticated text on your videos with Kinetic Typography Template Packs

Adjust colors and animation effects with intuitive editing capabilities. Make your videos look exactly how you want them to

Create captivating content for any purpose with a comprehensive suite of tools

Renderforest limitations

The free version allows the creation of only 3-minute-long videos

Some templates might have word/picture/size restrictions due to design limitations

Renderforest pricing

Free

Lite : $14. 99/month

Pro : $29. 99/month

Business: $49/month

Renderforest reviews & ratings

G2 : 4. 7/5 (420+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (400+ reviews)

4. Colossyan

via Colossyan

Colossyan is a simple yet powerful AI tool that allows you to create videos for various purposes. From marketing to product and training videos, it can cover a range of video types.

All you need to do is choose from various templates, add your text, and you’re ready with your video.

Using Colossyan eliminates the need for sophisticated equipment, professional video editing, and advanced skills. Moreover, it also supports 70+ languages, making it a one-of-a-kind video generation tool.

Colossyan best features

Create high-quality videos for various purposes, such as instructional, marketing, or training videos, saving time and money compared to traditional methods

Choose from a diverse range of AI presenters , highly customizable to match the style and tone desired for your video, including options for different accents and visual adjustments

Localize videos easily with the auto-translation feature

Colossyan limitations

Lack of features that other Synthesia AI alternatives have

Lack of interactivity, especially for training projects

Colossyan pricing

Starter: $27/month

Pro: $87/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Colossyan reviews and ratings

G2: 4. 7/5 (350+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

5. Wondershare

Wondershare has two popular video creation tools: Filmora and Virbo.

Filmora

via Filmora

Filmora is a video editing tool that can cater to anyone regardless of experience. Over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions have already used the tool as one of the preferred Synthesia AI alternatives.

Filmora best features

Control your video’s look with advanced color correction tools. Explore the aspects of color, shade, and light to give your video a unique style

Improve your videos with the motion-tracking feature. Integrate text, graphics, or other elements into the original motion, ensuring a unified visual experience

Record your screen with Filmora’s powerful screen recording feature and remove colors, typically green, with the Chroma Key feature

Manage the demanding 4K format with Filmora. Ensure uninterrupted playback, editing, and processing, and ensure every pixel and detail remains intact throughout your editing journey

Filmora limitations

Processing of large or high-resolution videos can be slow

The trial version includes a watermark and lacks offline activation

Filmora pricing

Free

Monthly Plan: $29. 99

Perpetual Plan: $109. 99 (one-time payment)

Annual Plan: $69. 99

Filmora reviews and ratings

G2 : 4. 4 /5 (290+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5 /5 (660+ reviews)

Virbo

via Virbo

Imagine creating a professional promotional video in under 2 minutes without needing a camera, actors, or video editing skills—all from your desk.

Wondershare Virbo uses AI avatars to deliver scripted content in a high-quality, customizable manner, making it perfect for various purposes, such as promotions, product introductions, and explanatory videos.

Virbo best features

Pick a template from the ‘video templates’ library, which offers dozens of pre-designed videos . Drag and drop assets, edit the video, and you’re done

Choose from various avatar ‘characters’ to match your video’s tone and purpose. Preview and change your lead character/avatar with just one click

Select the voice for your avatar from dozens of voices and accents available

Convert your text from your native language to any desired language with the built-in AI translation feature

Virbo limitations

Some features can be too complex for beginners

Virbo pricing

1000 credits plan : $499/year

1500 credits plan : $649/year

3000 credits plan: $998/year

Virbo reviews and ratings

G2 : 4. 8/5 (130+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (50+ reviews)

6. D-ID

D-ID is a video generation platform that uses advanced technologies such as GPT-3 and ChatGPT to create AI-generated videos with natural faces, voices, and expressions.

It offers a range of features and tools to simplify the creation of high-quality videos for various purposes, such as social media, marketing, education, and healthcare.

D-ID specializes in digital avatars and prioritizes privacy and security, offering features such as deepfake detection and data anonymization to protect sensitive video content. Its focus on confidentiality makes it best for industries with strict privacy requirements, such as healthcare and finance.

D-ID best features

Transform images into speaking AI video avatars using Creative Reality™ Studio

Craft a lifelike conversational AI agent that knows everything about you and your brand

Integrate your applications with the AI-powered Natural User Interface with API

Chat with a digital human that engages in dynamic conversations using Chat D-ID

Evolve your workflows with AI video integrations with Microsoft PowerPoint, Canva, Google Slides, and more

D-ID limitations

Videos can look unrealistic sometimes

D-ID pricing

API

Free

Build : $18/ month

Launch: $50/month

Scale: $198/month

Unbeatable rates: Custom pricing

Studio

Free

Lite : $5. 9/month

Pro : $29/ month

Advanced : $196/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

D-ID reviews and ratings

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

7. DeepBrain AI

via DeepBrain AI

DeepBrain AI specializes in AI-driven video synthesis solutions.

It’s a cloud-based platform that allows you to quickly and efficiently generate realistic AI avatar videos, including ChatGPT-powered content.

You can choose from a pool of avatars developed from real people who speak 80+ languages, ranging in multiple ethnicities and ages. This allows you to use AI avatars that align with your brand’s image.

DeepBrain AI’s best features

Explore various voice styles to narrate your videos in over 80 languages

Choose from a diverse lineup of over 100 virtual characters to convey your message effectively, or customize a character to suit your specific requirements

Transform written content such as blog posts or presentations into engaging videos, adding another dimension to your information-sharing efforts

Enhance your videos effortlessly by incorporating music, images, or text using the provided tools

Receive support with writing, grammar correction , or generating new ideas for your videos directly from the tool

Access a vast library of pre-made video clips and templates to expedite the video creation process

DeepBrain AI limitations

Avatars may lack extensive customization options

The quality of the output is heavily reliant on the user-provided written script

DeepBrain AI pricing

Starter: Starts at $30/month

Pro: Starts at $225/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Reviews and ratings

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

8. Descript

via Descript

With Descript, one of the popular Synthesia AI alternatives, you have an intuitive platform for video editing that is streamlined with AI.

With its easy-to-use tools and templates, you can use Descript to create multitrack audio, screen recordings, clips, and more.

Its automated transcription feature lets you easily add and edit subtitles to videos. The tool provides access to a vast media library for seamless content enhancement through drag-and-drop editing.

Descript best features

Improve the sound quality of any audio file significantly

Remove unprofessional utterances with Descript’s ability to remove filler words , which is ideal for those who may lack experience behind the microphone

Edit footage through text documents with text-based video editing , saving time compared to traditional platforms

Simplify editing with automated transcription for easy subtitle addition and editing with Descript’s AI-powered platform.

Access a huge media library and use drag-and-drop editing to enhance your content easily

Descript limitations

There’s a bit of a learning curve

The AI could be inaccurate for auto-transcripts

Descript pricing

Free

Creator : $15/user per month

Pro : $30/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Descript reviews and ratings

G2: 4. 8/5 (390+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (160+ reviews)

9. Elai. io

Elai uses AI technology to produce videos directly within a web browser. So, you don’t need cameras or additional fancy equipment.

With an extensive library of human-like avatars, Elai allows you to create videos with avatars with impressive voice quality and lifelike lip-syncing.

Moreover, the platform features an integrated video editor, eliminating the need for external editing tools.

Elai. io best features

Choose from over 35 diverse avatars to act as presenters in your videos, eliminating the need to hire actors

Establish a YouTube presence without appearing on-screen

Create multilingual content easily and without additional costs using voice cloning, auto-translation, and closed captions

Elai. io limitations

Slow rendering

Could use more AI avatars

Elai. io pricing

Free

Basic : $29/month

Advanced : $125/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Elai. io reviews and ratings

G2 : 4. 7/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

10. InVideo

via InVideo

InVideo is a leading AI video generator, simplifying high-quality video creation for social media, business marketing, and more.

With just a descriptive prompt, InVideo’s AI generates YouTube explainer videos and shorts, which can be customized using its robust editing tools.

Choose from over 5,000 templates and access features such as AI slideshow maker, talking avatars, script generator, voice generator, and a vast library of royalty-free stock footage.

InVideo best features

Access images and videos from platforms such as Shutterstock and Storyblocks through the content library

Use numerous media resources, including stock video clips, photos, music, and stickers

Enhance your videos with animation features

Record audio directly within InVideo

Explore AI tools such as an AI YouTube video editor, slideshow maker, talking avatar, script generator, and voice generator

InVideo limitations

The free plan includes limited library elements

Video rendering could be slow sometimes

InVideo pricing

Free

Plus : Starts at $25/month

Max: Starts at $60/month

InVideo reviews and ratings

G2: 4. 5/5 (150+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (370+ reviews)

While AI video creator tools can help you generate videos, you need other elements in your marketing strategy. Irrespective of which Synthesia AI alternatives you prefer, you also need a good project management tool to help you execute and monitor your strategy to achieve targeted results.

That’s where a project management tool like ClickUp comes in!

ClickUp

Say goodbye to the old ways of creating and managing content. With ClickUp, you can easily create, collaborate, refine, and manage your content production and video marketing activities in one place. This means no more juggling between apps to store video topics, write scripts, share and get feedback, and manage post-video production activities.

A lot goes behind creating a video. You must brainstorm relevant topics, develop story ideas, write scripts, create a content calendar, and collaborate with other stakeholders to get their feedback and suggestions before you proceed with production—ClickUp is handy in all this prep.

ClickUp’s Project Management feature can help you plan, organize, and manage your video projects from start to finish.

Effortlessly collaborate with your team on your video creation journey through ClickUp’s Project Management feature

Use ClickUp’s Project Management features to

Create a workspace to store and manage all your video projects and tasks

Create a to-do list for your video project with a list of tasks

Assign tasks to your team members as well as to yourself

Set due dates and priorities to help you keep track of your deadlines and the importance of your tasks

Update the status of your tasks to indicate the progress of your work

Add comments and attachments to your tasks to communicate and collaborate with your team members

Use different views, filters, sorting, and grouping options to customize your list and see your tasks in different ways

Use ClickUp’s Automation ClickUp Integrations , and ClickUp Project Time Tracking features to enhance your productivity and efficiency in your video production process

You can leverage ClickUp Brain for various aspects of the video creation process.

Streamline your video creation process through ClickUp Brain

Brainstorm ideas for topics, scripts, and visuals using the AI Writer for Work within ClickUp Docs, and create a list of topics for your video

Write scripts and captions for your videos with AI Writer for Work using simple text prompts

Use AI video integrations with Microsoft PowerPoint, Canva, Google Slides, and more to enhance your designs and boost your global reach

Manage your video projects and tasks with the AI Project Manager. You can automate project summaries and progress updates, action items, subtasks planning, and data auto-filling.

That’s not all; ClickUp also provides you with the ClickUp Video Production Template. It’s a ready-to-use list template that includes pre-made tasks, statuses, custom fields, and views for each stage of the video production process.

Download the Template Plan, manage, and execute your videos efficiently with ClickUp’s Video Production Template

You can use this template to

Plan and organize your pre-production tasks, such as brainstorming ideas, writing scripts, and preparing equipment

Schedule and manage your video production tasks , such as filming, recording, and directing

Track and optimize your post-production tasks, such as editing, reviewing, and publishing

ClickUp best features

Easily centralize all project-related communication so that everyone is on the same page

Generate video outlines, script ideas, captions, etc. , using AI with ClickUp Brain

Cut out unnecessary meetings and repetitive updates. Gain clarity on ongoing projects organization-wide with a centralized platform, ensuring accountability and transparency

Use ClickUp’s Proofing feature to get feedback and input on your video ideas from all stakeholders

Use a time tracker to stay on top of how much time you’re spending on projects

Create your workspace and manage all your tasks on time and more effectively

Choose from a huge variety of customizable templates for all sorts of use cases

ClickUp limitations

There is a learning curve for beginners

ClickUp pricing

Free

Unlimited : $7/user per month

Business : $12/user per month

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain is available on any paid plan for $5/member per month

ClickUp reviews and ratings

G2: 4. 7/5 (9000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (4000+ reviews)

Start Your Video Creation Journey!

Now, you’ve all the information you need to make your next move and choose the right video creation tool for your business. The best idea is to shortlist a few good Synthesia AI alternatives, try them, and continue with the right one.

No matter which one you choose, you can always use ClickUp to manage your video marketing strategy and activities, from ideation to publication, in one place. Sign up to ClickUp for free today!