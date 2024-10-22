10 PERT Chart Maker Software for Projects in 2025

Diagramming software is a must-have if you or your team rely on tools like PERT chart s for project management and tracking. These highly visual workflow diagrams make project evaluation and analysis a breeze. ?

PERT chart templates and software are designed to help you create diagrams faster so your projects get off the ground as quickly as possible. They’ll save your team valuable time, help avoid bottlenecks or setbacks, and maximize your efficiency from start to finish. But how do you find the best PERT chart tool for your project? That’s where we come in.

Follow along to break down the key features of any PERT diagram, and access an in-depth comparison of the 10 best PERT chart software for project management.

What Should You Look for in a PERT Chart Maker?

PERT charts, or Project Evaluation Review Technique diagrams, visually represent project timelines. They break down complex projects into individual tasks for straightforward roadmap planning and management.

The key is finding the perfect project management tool that’s compatible with PERT diagrams—whether your team uses them as a visualization technique in the brainstorming phase, or from beginning to end as a roadmap.

Here are some things to look for when choosing a PERT chart template or tool for your projects:

Various project management and process improvement tools for better project planning and analysis

Budget-friendly to conserve project resources

Compatibility with other devices

Integrations with other project management tools

Customizable PERT chart templates to expedite the set-up process

Project schedule, milestone, and task tracking features to keep everything on time and budget

Real-time communication and collaboration features to help your team members work together faster

The 10 Best PERT Chart Software to Use

Sifting through dozens of data visualization tools isn’t part of a streamlined workflow. Especially when essential project tasks are calling your name.

We’ve done the hard part for you and narrowed down the 10 best PERT chart software tools on the market. Simply compare their key features, limitations, pricing, and reviews to pick the best tool for your needs.

Draw connections between any shape or media on your Whiteboard to construct your flowchart in ClickUp

ClickUp is the ultimate all-in-one productivity software designed to bring your work together across apps into one dynamic platform. With over 15 flexible views, customizable Dashboards, Docs, and more built directly into the tool, it’s the ideal solution for teams managing complex projects across industries.

ClickUp makes it easy to create a PERT chart with hundreds of rich project management features and multiple ways to visualize your project timeline. Use ClickUp Whiteboards to build your diagram alongside the team without overlap, then convert any object on your board directly into an actionable task to set your ideas in motion.

Bigger fan of mind mapping? No problem. ClickUp Mind Maps allow you to draw relationships between tasks and ideas to build out concepts in a matter of seconds.

Plus, ClickUp offers an extensive Template Library for any use case—including flowchart templates, site map templates, and the ClickUp PERT Chart Template. It’s versatile, customizable, and most importantly, it’s completely free.

ClickUp best features

Integrations with over 1,000 other project management tools like Slack, Asana, Sentry, Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, and GitHub

Over 100 pre-built Automations to generate task dependencies, complete routine tasks, and eliminate busywork

More than 1,000 templates for everything from PERT Charts to a simple Gantt chart

Multiple views track your project’s time frame, progress toward individual tasks, team member productivity, and more

Custom Dashboards and sharing options for stakeholders, team members, project managers, and other important parties

ClickUp limitations

Can be a bit of a learning curve mastering ClickUp’s advanced features

ClickUp AI isn’t available to Free Forever Plan users—but there is a free trial available

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp AI is available on all paid plans for $5 per Workspace member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (8,800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,800+ reviews)

2. Edraw Max

via Edraw Max

Edraw Max is a diagramming tool from Wondershare. This software makes it easy to create a professional-looking PERT chart, network diagram, flowchart, or business presentation.

The Edraw Max PERT chart generator uses the critical path method (CPM) to help you manage every aspect of your project. Use it to plan tasks, monitor projects, prevent bottlenecks, and keep your team on schedule.

Edraw Max best features

Over 200 types of templates for PERT charts, Kanban boards, Gantt charts, network diagrams, work breakdown structure graphs, software development diagrams, bar charts, and more

Compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, and most browsers

Make your PERT charts visually engaging by creating SVG vectors, inserting PNG or JPG images, and using color-coded nodes

Track project progress, update time estimates, manage task interdependencies, and keep your project running smoothly from start to finish

Edraw Max limitations

Some reviews mention an inability to deploy Edraw Max on multiple computers using an individual subscription

Some users have difficulty scaling images and icons

Edraw Max pricing

Individual subscription: $99/year

Individual lifetime plan: $198 one-time payment

Individual lifetime bundle plan: $245 one-time fee

Team subscription: $119/year per user

Business: Contact for pricing

Edraw Max ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (200+ reviews)

3. Creately

via Creately

Creately is a visual collaboration software that works well for PERT chart creation. Swiftly move through ideation, planning stages, execution, delivery, and review using various frameworks and templates on the platform.

Teams can use Creately to brainstorm, manage projects, capture knowledge, track end dates, and create visual frameworks for complex documents.

Creately best features

Hundreds of templates provide everything you need for project management, including helpful PERT chart examples to get you started

Integrations with Slack, Confluence, and Google Drive help centralize work

Smart visual canvas provides a customizable space for teams to share ideas and knowledge with creative freedom

Advanced features allow you to set estimated times and due dates, allocate resources, and track skill sets

Creately limitations

Some reviews mention issues with images and documents not saving correctly or disappearing from folders

Free plan lacks access to advanced features and is limited to 5GB of storage

Creately pricing

Free

Starter: $8/month per user

Business: $149/month for unlimited users

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Creately ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (150+ reviews)

4. SmartDraw

via SmartDraw

SmartDraw is a diagramming tool for large-scale projects with enterprise-level functionality. It features templates, tools, and symbols for PERT charts, process mapping, workflow planning, and more.

Teams can use SmartDraw to track project progress and generate diagrams from existing data, saving time and money in the long run. Plenty of fantastic SmartDraw alternatives exist for those who’ve already tried this one. ?

SmartDraw best features

Basic PERT chart maker features a template with the project start and end date and several project tasks in between

Over 1,000 diagram templates for industries ranging from marketing to engineering

Integrations with Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, and more

Visio import and export functionality

SmartDraw limitations

User reviews report frequent crashing, resulting in lost work

Reviews mention a lack of customization, colors, borders, and other visual tools to enhance the basic PERT template

SmartDraw pricing

Individual: $9. 95/month

Team: $8. 25/month per user (three-user minimum)

Site: $2,995/year per enterprise

SmartDraw ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 1/5 (100+ reviews)

5. MindOnMap

via MindOnMap

MindOnMap is a simple mind-mapping tool with a built-in PERT Chart Maker. It’s designed to inspire creativity and bring professional and personal ideas to life with straightforward visuals and a browser-based platform.

MindOnMap also allows you to share completed PERT charts with colleagues and teammates, allocate tasks, and track complex projects in a simplified, creative space.

MindOnMap best features

Export PERT charts as PDF, PNG, JPG, and SVG files to make it easier to share with your team and stakeholders

History feature saves previously created PERT charts for your reference

Use rounded and rectangular PERT chart node shapes, plus custom MindOnMap shapes for extra variety

Connect milestones using different arrows with customizable text so you can describe each task and subtask

MindOnMap limitations

Free version has limited access to features and watermarks on all exports

It’s challenging to gauge the typical user experience due to a lack of reviews on popular platforms

MindOnMap pricing

Free

Monthly: $10/month per user

Annual: $120/year per user

MindOnMap ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

6. Miro

via Miro

Miro is a digital workspace with a PERT diagram template for large teams and projects. Connect your team members on a visual platform that offers access to creative development tools designed to speed up time to completion.

Use Miro to optimize project management, foster a customer-centric culture, and maintain a mutual team space. For those who’ve already tried this one, there are plenty of Miro alternatives to choose from as well. ✨

Miro best features

Real-time collaboration and freehand input on boards simplify brainstorming with remote team members

Use the PERT diagram template to identify tasks, list dependencies, define project milestones, and identify a critical path

Experiment with other templates to use a variety of features like flow documentation and mind mapping

Access a suite of innovative capabilities, including tools for real-time data visualization, workshop facilitation, and diagramming

Miro limitations

Free plan is limited to three editable boards and lacks access to most of Miro’s features

Reviews from project managers and team leaders mention issues due to a lack of integration with Microsoft and Google tools

Miro pricing

Free

Starter: $10/month per user

Business: $20/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Miro ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (5,100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1,300+ reviews)

7. Figma

via Figma

Figma is a cloud-based platform for product development and design teams. It enables project managers to share prototypes and help teams create, test, and finish their products as quickly as possible.

Figma’s PERT chart example is a simple template that helps you map the trajectory of your project using a visual space. Work alongside your team in real time to maintain an efficient workflow with excellent visibility from start to finish.

Figma best features

Learn to make PERT charts using Figma’s step-by-step guide included with the template

Improve functionality with plugins that customize your and your team’s experience

Development teams can use prototyping features to simulate the flow of applications and improve their designs

Upgrade your project management with a colorful project schedule, convenient widgets, and custom add-ons

Figma limitations

Free version is limited to three Figma files and lacks access to many advanced features and templates

User reviews report a steep learning curve when becoming familiar with Figma tools and a lack of some essential functions

Figma pricing

Starter: Free forever

Professional: $12/month per user

Organization: $45/month per user

Enterprise: $75/month per user

Figma ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (600+ reviews)

8. Nulab Cacoo

via Nulab Cacoo

Nulab’s Cacoo is a diagramming software product perfect for creating PERT charts, flowcharts, mind maps, wireframes, and more. It’s designed for brainstorming and collaboration, allowing you to share plans and schedules with team members in real time.

Cacoo features a template library with everything from PERT templates to software engineering diagrams. Use it to keep all your projects organized and on track.

Nulab Cacoo best features

In-app video and chat functions let you connect with remote team members for straightforward collaboration

Allows multiple users to edit the same PERT chart simultaneously for real-time collaboration

View revision history to keep track of how your PERT chart has changed and grown throughout your project’s lifecycle

Integrate Cacoo with Nulab’s other tools, Backlog, Typetalk, and Nulab Pass

Nulab Cacoo limitations

User reviews report lag when creating visual diagrams and PERT charts, which makes work slower for remote teams

Free plan lacks access to several advanced features and is limited to six sheets

Nulab Cacoo pricing

Free

Pro: $6/month for one user

Team: $6/month per user

Nulab Cacoo ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (150+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (150+ reviews)

9. Lucidchart

via Lucidchart

Lucidchart is a visual collaboration platform for PERT charts, whiteboarding, diagramming, and org charts. Use the PERT template or upload an existing CSV file to import existing data to speed up the process.

Teams can collaborate through the Lucidchart platform and track complex projects of all sizes with customizable view-only and editorial access. If you’re curious how it stacks up, compare Lucidchart vs. Visio and see which diagramming tool takes the cake. ?

Lucidchart best features

Use the PERT chart generator to collaborate and visualize with your entire team in real time

Import existing PERT chart data from Microsoft Excel to evaluate and plan your projects more effectively

Customize templates and shapes for use on all future PERT charts and save your favorites on your toolbar

Visualize your team’s organizational structure and processes to optimize your workflow and finish projects faster

Lucidchart limitations

Some user reviews report a steep learning curve and a lack of tutorials

Free plan is limited to a selection of basic features and a maximum of three documents

Lucidchart pricing

Free

Individual: $7. 95/month for one user

Team: $9/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Lucidchart ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (4,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (1,900+ reviews)

10. Visual Paradigm

via Visual Paradigm

Visual Paradigm is a presentation platform with an online PERT chart tool. Use it to plan your project’s start and end date, identify dependencies, schedule tasks, and coordinate project activities.

With tools built for software development teams, Visual Paradigm can help transform ideas into accurate designs built according to requirements. Still, team members of all skill levels can create shapes and connectors with a single click and use the alignment guide for precise positioning.

Visual Paradigm best features

Team members can edit PERT charts and other diagrams simultaneously for seamless collaboration

Create custom shapes and stencils by uploading SVG, JPG, and PNG images for use in your PERT chart design

Print diagrams or export them into images to make it easier to share your work with others

Integration with Microsoft Office applications and the ability to import Visio stencils expedites your workflow

Visual Paradigm limitations

Some user reviews mention interrupted workflow resulting from a lack of collaboration features

Free version lacks access to advanced features like the process chart maker and is limited to one user

Visual Paradigm pricing

Free

Starter: $5/month per user

Advance: $11/month per user

Combo: $20/month per user

Visual Paradigm ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (15+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (15+ reviews)

From Planning to Execution

PERT chart software is essential for efficient project management, planning, and execution. Intuitive templates make it easy to break down complex projects into manageable parts, allocate resources, and visualize the project timeline.

If that wasn’t enough, a PERT chart template or tool can help teams collaborate effectively, track progress, and identify potential bottlenecks.

With ClickUp, you can easily create any type of workflow diagram and access hundreds of other project management tools to help you visualize and track your project progress.

Why wait? Take your project management to the next level. Sign up for ClickUp today —it’s free! ?