A 13 legjobb Motion alkalmazás alternatíva 2025-ben

Are you looking to switch up your productivity game this year? While Motion has been a go-to for many, the task and calendar management world has evolved dramatically over the last decade.

The latest Motion alternatives offer better customization, more intelligent AI, and more intuitive interfaces. Whether you’re frustrated with Motion’s limitations or curious about what else is out there, this roundup has you covered.

From powerful all-in-one productivity suites to specialized focus tools, these 13 Motion alternatives represent what’s available right now.

Ready to discover options that might transform your workflow this year? Let’s dive in! 👀

What Is the Motion App?

Motion is an AI-powered productivity app that helps with scheduling, task management, and project planning.

It automatically organizes tasks, prioritizes them based on deadlines, and adjusts schedules as needed. The app also integrates calendars, collaboration tools, and task scheduling apps, creating a centralized space for your work.

Motion’s AI-driven approach aims to reduce manual planning and keep workflows on track.

🧠 Fun Fact: The word ‘calendar’ comes from the Latin calendae, which referred to the first day of the month in the Roman calendar. It was also the day when debts and interest payments were due!

Why Go For Motion Alternatives?

We looked at Motion reviews to see what users love and where they face challenges. While many appreciate its AI-powered scheduling, some find it doesn’t always fit their workflow.

Here are a few reasons you might be considering a Motion alternative:

Easier interface: Some users feel the design is cluttered and would prefer a simpler, more intuitive layout for managing tasks and schedules

Better AI accuracy: While automation is a key feature, some report that Motion’s AI doesn’t always prioritize tasks the way they expect, leading to scheduling conflicts

More flexibility: Motion’s Motion’s AI calendar automatically structures your day, but users with unpredictable schedules find it difficult to make quick adjustments

Stronger collaboration tools: Motion supports teamwork, but other platforms offer more advanced features for team communication and project tracking

More responsive customer support: Some users mention difficulty reaching support when they need help, mainly relying on AI chatbots instead of live assistance

Enhanced privacy controls: Since Motion requires access to personal calendars and contacts, users concerned about data privacy might prefer alternatives with stricter security options

Fewer technical issues: Occasional glitches and performance lags have been reported, which can be frustrating when relying on the Occasional glitches and performance lags have been reported, which can be frustrating when relying on the app for daily planning

Motion Alternatives at a Glance

Here’s a table briefly comparing each Motion alternative. 👇

Tool Use case Best for Pricing ClickUp Project and task planning Managing work, calendar events, and AI notes Free forever plan available,Customizable paid plans for enterprises Akiflow Cross-platform task syncing Organizing scattered to-dos into one schedule 7-day free trial; Paid plans start at $34/month Reclaim Focus time protection Blocking time for deep work automatically Free plan available, Paid plans start at $10/month per user Sunsama Daily and weekly planning rituals Staying consistent with mindful task review 14-day free trial; Monthly subscription starts at $20/month Asana Structured team workflows Tracking goals and tasks across teams Free plan available; Paid plans start at $13. 49/month per user Notion Workspace customization Building docs, databases, and schedules Free plan available; Paid plans start at $12/month per user Calendly External meeting scheduling Letting others book time based on your rules Free plan available; Starts at $12/month per user Wrike Department-wide visibility Managing high-level projects and workloads Free 14-day trial; Paid plansstart at $10/month per user Todoist Lightweight personal task tracking Creating quick to-do lists across devices Free plan available; Free plans start at $2. 50/month per user Trello Visual project management Using boards to manage team pipelines Free plan available, Paid plans start at $5/month per user TickTick Personal task and habit tracking Combining lists, habits, and calendar views Annual plan: $35. 99/year Routine Calendar-first productivity Planning tasks through minimal UI and flow Free plan available; Paid plans start at $12/month per user nTask Simple task and issue tracking Handling lightweight team projects affordably 7-day free trial; Paid plans start at $4/month per user

The Best Motion Alternatives to Use

If Motion’s way of scheduling feels more like a hurdle than a help, it might be time for a switch. Here are some top alternatives that let you stay productive, your way. 📝

1. ClickUp (Best for all-in-one project management with calendar integration)

ClickUp is the everything app for work that combines project management, knowledge management, and chat—all powered by AI that helps you work faster and smarter.

It brings together essential tools like calendars, task management, and scheduling features, making it a strong Motion alternative for teams and individuals looking for more flexibility.

Keeping schedules under control isn’t easy, especially when meetings, deadlines, and priorities shift throughout the day.

ClickUp Calendar

Automatically schedule focus time for priority tasks within the ClickUp Calendar

ClickUp Calendar automatically adjusts task blocks based on what’s most important.

Suppose a marketing lead plans to spend two hours refining an ad campaign, but a last-minute strategy call with leadership gets added. ClickUp moves the deep work session to a later time slot while ensuring enough focus time before the final deadline. That way, nothing gets dropped, and urgent tasks don’t take over the entire day.

ClickUp AI Notetaker

Get automatic meeting transcripts and action items with ClickUp’s AI Notetaker

Meetings generate a ton of action items, but manually keeping track of them is a nightmare. The ClickUp AI Notetaker records calls, transcribes discussions, and automatically creates tasks based on what is said. For example, a product manager joins a sprint planning meeting where developers commit to shipping a new feature.

The meeting management software captures the discussion, summarizes key points like feature requirements and testing deadlines, and assigns follow-up tasks to engineers.

ClickUp Tasks

Organize work efficiently with ClickUp Tasks

Now, managing projects across multiple teams means constantly checking statuses, following up, and updating deadlines. ClickUp Tasks streamline everything by ensuring work moves forward.

For example, a design team is finalizing UI elements for a mobile app launch. The lead designer marks the wireframes as complete, triggering an automatic update that notifies the development team to start coding. If the developers run into an issue, they log a blocker, which alerts the project manager and adjusts the timeline accordingly.

ClickUp Brain

Start Using ClickUp Brain Get instant project summaries and insights with ClickUp Brain

Even with a solid project plan, finding the latest updates can still be frustrating. ClickUp Brain acts as an AI-powered assistant that delivers instant answers. Suppose an operations manager preps for a leadership meeting and needs a quick rundown of department-wide progress.

AI generates a real-time summary, highlighting completed milestones, outstanding tasks, and any at-risk projects that need attention.

Everything is presented in seconds, without any manual digging.

ClickUp also offers schedule templates to help teams and individuals stay organized without setting everything up from scratch.

For instance, the ClickUp Calendar Planner Template provides a structured way to manage meetings, deadlines, and daily tasks. Customize it to plan a content calendar, keep up with client meetings, or organize a product launch timeline—all without the hassle of building a system from the ground up.

ClickUp best features

Compare team schedules: View everyone’s availability in one place to schedule meetings and deadlines without endless back-and-forth messages

Scroll through your calendar without limits: Navigate long-term project timelines effortlessly with infinite horizontal scrolling, keeping everything visible in one view

Share calendars securely: Send a public or private link to teammates, clients, or stakeholders to keep everyone aligned without manual updates

Track and manage tasks visually: Drag and drop to adjust task durations and dependencies, making quick changes to keep projects on track

Sync your calendars and meeting apps: Connect external scheduling apps like Google Calendar and Connect external scheduling apps like Google Calendar and online meeting tools , such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, to manage all events and tasks in one place

Let AI optimize your schedule: Use ClickUp Brain to automatically prioritize and schedule tasks based on deadlines, dependencies, and workload

ClickUp limitations

A steep learning curve for new users because of the vast number of features and customization options

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

This is how one user described their experience:

Gotta say that I really like the calendar. Its interface is pretty cool and AI makes it even better. Previously, there was not much you could do w/ Brain in Calendar View. Auto-scheduling? Count me in.

Gotta say that I really like the calendar. Its interface is pretty cool and AI makes it even better. Previously, there was not much you could do w/ Brain in Calendar View. Auto-scheduling? Count me in.

🔍 Did You Know? The year 46 BCE was called the ‘Year of Confusion’ because Julius Caesar added 90 extra days to transition from the old Roman calendar to the Julian calendar. It was the longest-recorded year in history!

2. Akiflow (Best for unifying task management across platforms)

via Akiflow

Digital chaos finds structure in Akiflow, which pulls tasks from Gmail, Slack, Notion, and dozens of other platforms into a unified workspace. The clean, minimalist interface enhances productivity, while intuitive keyboard shortcuts speed up your workflow.

Akiflow’s most valuable feature is the seamless calendar-task integration. With a simple drag, to-dos transform into concrete time blocks on your schedule, creating a visual roadmap of your day. For professionals navigating multiple communication channels, Akiflow brings a welcome simplicity.

Akiflow best features

Capture fleeting thoughts and convert them to actionable items through sophisticated natural language processing (NLP)

Reclaim productive hours with AI-powered time blocking that automatically schedules important work when your energy aligns with task demands

Plan and prioritize daily tasks with the daily planning feature to organize weekly schedules and streamline workflows

Get real-time meeting notifications to stay on top of every call without missing critical updates

Akiflow limitations

The platform lacks built-in options for scheduling regular breaks or downtime

Limited customization options for views and layouts

Akiflow focuses more on personal productivity and offers fewer features for team collaboration

Akiflow pricing

Free trial

Pro Monthly: $34/month

Pro Yearly: $19/month (billed annually)

Akiflow ratings and reviews

G2: 5/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (90+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Akiflow?

One Reddit review puts it this way:

The Time Slots are divine, for one. I love being able to have frames of time into which I can throw multiple intended tasks, and those frames can recur. […] I also would find it pretty hard to live without the Upcoming frame, which allows you to schedule tasks and projects into future weeks or months, rather than have all of them stacked up inside folders waiting to be scheduled. […]The rituals and stats tracking are great too, and I really love being able to highlight a goal of the day or a week.

The Time Slots are divine, for one. I love being able to have frames of time into which I can throw multiple intended tasks, and those frames can recur. […] I also would find it pretty hard to live without the Upcoming frame, which allows you to schedule tasks and projects into future weeks or months, rather than have all of them stacked up inside folders waiting to be scheduled. […]The rituals and stats tracking are great too, and I really love being able to highlight a goal of the day or a week.

🧠 Fun Fact: The Ethiopian calendar is about seven years behind the Gregorian calendar because it follows a different calculation of Christ’s birth. Ethiopians celebrated the start of the 21st Century on September 11, 2007!

3. Reclaim (Best for protecting focus time in busy schedules)

via Reclaim

Reclaim stands out as a calendar assistant that actively defends your schedule against meeting overload. This intelligent tool analyzes your calendar patterns and automatically reserves focus blocks before your day fragments into endless discussions.

It adapts to shifting meetings, instantly rescheduling essential work rather than letting it vanish entirely. Many users praise the habit tracker feature for building consistency in personal routines like exercise or reading.

Reclaim best features

Stay productive with automatic focus time blocks that integrate directly with Google Calendar

Build sustainable personal and professional habits through smart tracking tools that encourage consistency without adding management overhead

Add buffer periods between meetings and tasks to protect your concentration and avoid back-to-back scheduling fatigue

Sync with Slack to update your status automatically, letting your team know when you’re in meetings or focused on work

Reclaim limitations

It lacks a mobile version, limiting accessibility for users who manage schedules on the go

Users seeking more configuration options beyond calendar functionalities may find Reclaim AI restrictive

Analytics features lack depth compared to dedicated time-tracking tools

Reclaim pricing

Free

Starter: $10/month per user

Business: $15/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing (billed annually)

Reclaim ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Reclaim?

According to one G2 reviewer:

It’s super easy to use, and integrates with my calendar well. I previously used Motion, which I liked, but it just wasn’t intuitive. The habits feature has to be my favourite thing, in a few minutes I was able to add in details about all of my most mundane but regular tasks, and Reclaim literally slots them in perfectly to my schedule. It was really easy to setup. It also manages my tasks super seamlessly.

It’s super easy to use, and integrates with my calendar well. I previously used Motion, which I liked, but it just wasn’t intuitive. The habits feature has to be my favourite thing, in a few minutes I was able to add in details about all of my most mundane but regular tasks, and Reclaim literally slots them in perfectly to my schedule. It was really easy to setup. It also manages my tasks super seamlessly.

🔍 Did You Know? Some cultures once measured time using a lunisolar calendar, where months followed the moon’s cycles but were adjusted to fit the solar year. This is why many traditional holidays, like Chinese New Year, change dates yearly.

4. Sunsama (Best for daily planning with mindful productivity)

via Sunsama

Sunsama combines task management and calendar functions while encouraging realistic planning through daily task limits.

The morning planning ritual guides you to select reasonable workloads, preventing the common mistake of overcommitting. Sunsama integrates tasks from Trello, Asana, GitHub, and more, displaying them alongside calendar events for complete visibility.

Users appreciate the clean interface, which reduces digital noise and helps them maintain focus on current priorities. Additionally, the end-of-day reflection prompts create natural work boundaries and improve planning accuracy over time.

Sunsama best features

Track project progress visually with a Kanban-style organization that connects seamlessly to your calendar commitments

Convert emails into tasks directly from your inbox by forwarding them to unique addresses provided by Sunsama

Utilize timeboxing techniques to allocate specific time slots for tasks, promoting focused work sessions and efficient time management

Synchronize calendars with platforms like Google Calendar and Outlook to view meetings and tasks in one place, preventing double-bookings

Sunsama limitations

The mobile app is still in beta and lacks features like iOS widgets and Apple Watch compatibility

Sunsama may not be suitable for managing intricate business models or large-scale projects

Lacks advanced reporting features needed by some team managers

Sunsama pricing

14-day free trial

Monthly subscription: $20/month

Yearly subscription: $16/month (billed annually)

Sunsama ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (25 reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Sunsama?

One Reddit user puts it this way:

Sunsama has a better planning process (especially weekly objectives tied to tasks — divine) and way better integration process. Nothing compares. AI is much better too. I love their automatic duration suggestion. Downside: Sunsama is kanban-all-the-time, so you have to like that look! Sometimes it makes lists feel really long but their iOS app is better in this way.

Sunsama has a better planning process (especially weekly objectives tied to tasks — divine) and way better integration process. Nothing compares. AI is much better too. I love their automatic duration suggestion. Downside: Sunsama is kanban-all-the-time, so you have to like that look! Sometimes it makes lists feel really long but their iOS app is better in this way.

🧠 Fun Fact: The ancient Romans originally had a 10-month calendar, which is why September, October, November, and December have names meaning 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th, even though they are now the 9th to 12th months!

5. Asana (Best for team collaboration on complex projects)

via Asana

Asana makes complex team projects manageable through flexible workflows and visualization options. The platform offers multiple project views—lists, boards, timelines, calendars—allowing teams to switch perspectives based on their needs.

Task dependencies ensure proper work sequencing while automations handle routine updates and notifications. Asana particularly shines for cross-functional teams through its workload view, which prevents burnout by highlighting overcommitted team members.

Asana best features

Automate routine processes with rules that assign tasks, send notifications, and update statuses without manual intervention

Connect daily work to larger objectives through goal tracking that shows how individual tasks contribute to strategic priorities

Utilize reporting features to gain insights into project performance, track progress, and identify areas for improvement

Leverage AI capabilities to gain real-time insights into project progress and receive actionable recommendations

Asana limitations

Only one user can be assigned to a task at any given time, which may not align with collaborative workflows

It has limited time tracking capabilities compared to dedicated time management tools

Performance issues sometimes occur with extremely large projects or teams

Asana pricing

Personal: Free

Starter: $13. 49/month per user

Advanced: $30. 49/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Enterprise+: Custom pricing

Asana ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (12,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Asana?

See what this Reddit user had to say:

I use the free version of ASANA for both business and personal planning, it’s great for complex marketing calendars and seeing team tasks, but it doesn’t have any sort of hourly calendar for planning your days out. I do use Google calendar also for putting in events (vacations, appointments), but I don’t love it for daily planning.

I use the free version of ASANA for both business and personal planning, it’s great for complex marketing calendars and seeing team tasks, but it doesn’t have any sort of hourly calendar for planning your days out. I do use Google calendar also for putting in events (vacations, appointments), but I don’t love it for daily planning.

🔍 Did You Know? The Soviet Union experimented with different calendars in the 20th Century, including a five-day week (1929) and a six-day week (1931) to boost productivity. The traditional seven-day week was restored in 1940.

6. Notion (Best for customizable workspace design)

via Notion

Notion breaks down traditional productivity barriers with its flexible workspace. The database functionality transforms simple lists into powerful tracking systems for projects, habits, or content calendars.

Notion’s content calendar templates speed up setup while allowing personalization for specific needs. Teams particularly value the knowledge management capabilities that create searchable company wikis.

The AI features help summarize notes, generate content ideas, and extract action items from meeting notes, adding analytical power to organization.

Notion best features

Create completely customized workspaces by combining text, tasks, databases, and media in any configuration that matches your thinking process

Build comprehensive knowledge bases with nested pages, backlinks, and robust search that make company information instantly accessible

Control permissions at different levels to keep sensitive information private while collaborating efficiently

Use progress bars, checklists, and reminders to stay on top of personal and team objectives

Notion limitations

Its steeper learning curve requires time investment to master the platform’s flexibility

The mobile experience feels constrained compared to the desktop version

Designing custom templates can be complex and time-consuming, posing challenges for users seeking tailored solutions

Notion pricing

Free

Plus: $12/month per user

Business: $18/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Notion ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (2,495+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,500+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Notion?

Straight from a Capterra review:

Overall, I love it. I use Notion just about every day for both work and personal projects and even after months of use, I still haven’t had any issues. It’s a wonderful application and one of my personal favorites.

Overall, I love it. I use Notion just about every day for both work and personal projects and even after months of use, I still haven’t had any issues. It’s a wonderful application and one of my personal favorites.

7. Calendly (Best for eliminating scheduling back-and-forth)

via Calendly

Calendly eliminates the email tennis match of scheduling meetings. This straightforward scheduling tool lets you share availability through simple links that reflect your real-time calendar status.

Recipients select convenient times without seeing your full calendar, maintaining privacy while enabling efficiency. Teams appreciate the round-robin feature that distributes meetings among team members based on availability or balanced workloads.

Furthermore, Calendly integrations automatically generate meeting links, reducing manual setup.

Calendly best features

Maintain schedule boundaries automatically with buffer times, daily meeting limits, and time zone intelligence that prevents booking mistakes

Use custom intake forms to gather important details from invitees before a call, making meetings more productive

Streamline different meeting types using customizable templates for interviews, sales calls, or team check-ins with appropriate duration and questions

Reduce no-shows with automated email and SMS notifications that remind participants about upcoming meetings

Calendly limitations

It may struggle with intricate scheduling needs, such as coordinating multi-participant meetings across different time zones

Occasional sync delays with primary calendars can cause double bookings

Calendly pricing

Free

Standard: $12/month per user

Teams: $20/month per user

Enterprise: Starts at $15,000/year (billed annually)

Calendly ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (2,290 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,940+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Calendly?

One reviewer offers a helpful breakdown:

Calendly has seriously streamlined our scheduling process. It’s awesome for letting users, clients, and prospects book calls with us for everything from software demos to tech support, training, and quick catch-ups. The fact that we can use the API with our CRM is a huge plus, and being able to sync it with our individual calendars is a major time-saver. Plus, the multilingual event pages are a feature we really appreciate!

Calendly has seriously streamlined our scheduling process. It’s awesome for letting users, clients, and prospects book calls with us for everything from software demos to tech support, training, and quick catch-ups. The fact that we can use the API with our CRM is a huge plus, and being able to sync it with our individual calendars is a major time-saver. Plus, the multilingual event pages are a feature we really appreciate!

🧠 Fun Fact: The French Republican Calendar, used after the French Revolution, divided the year into 12 months of 30 days each and had an extra five or six ‘complementary days’ to make up the difference. It was abandoned in 1806.

8. Wrike (Best for scaling project management across departments)

via Wrike

Wrike handles complex workflows across growing teams with adaptable project structures. This project management software organizes work through folders, projects, and tasks that scale from small teams to enterprise departments.

It excels in resource management through workload views that visualize team capacity and prevent bottlenecks. The proofing and approval features streamline creative workflows, allowing direct feedback on documents and images.

Many enterprise teams value the extensive reporting capabilities that track progress across multiple projects and departments.

Wrike best features

Customize workflows for different departments using request forms, automations, and approval processes that match specific team needs

Set and track objectives and key results (OKRs) to ensure projects and daily tasks contribute to bigger strategic goals

Log time spent on tasks to analyze team productivity, optimize resource allocation, and improve future project estimates

Use pre-built templates for common workflows, such as onboarding, marketing campaigns, or product launches

Wrike limitations

Users have reported difficulties in customizing dashboards and workflows to their specific needs

The application lacks advanced filtering functions in the dashboard, making it difficult for users to decide what information to display

Its higher price point places it out of reach for individuals, smaller teams, and startups

Wrike pricing

Free

Team: $10/month per user

Business: $25/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Pinnacle: Custom pricing

Wrike ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (3,760+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (2,785+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Wrike?

A Capterra user had this to say:

Wrike has a unique ability to organize work in the way that many other project management systems do not. It’s a simple element of the platform, but it makes a world of a difference when you. start onboarding multiple teams across multiple departments. It also has strengths in cross-departmental collaboration, work and file sharing.

Wrike has a unique ability to organize work in the way that many other project management systems do not. It’s a simple element of the platform, but it makes a world of a difference when you. start onboarding multiple teams across multiple departments. It also has strengths in cross-departmental collaboration, work and file sharing.

9. Todoist (Best for straightforward task management anywhere)

via Todoist

Todoist cuts through productivity complexity with focused task management that works across all devices. This streamlined tool quickly captures tasks through natural language input, automatically setting dates, priorities, and projects.

It particularly stands out for its quick-add functionality, allowing task capture in seconds from any device. Many long-term users appreciate the reliability and thoughtful updates that expand functionality without cluttering the experience.

Todoist best features

Organize work intuitively with projects and sections that scale from personal to-dos to team workflows without unnecessary complexity

Filter your focus using customizable views that show exactly what you need based on priority, date, or project context

Track progress visually with karma points and productivity trends that motivate consistent task completion

Access your tasks anywhere through native apps for every platform and browser extensions that integrate with email and websites

Todoist limitations

Some essential features, such as reminders and labels, are restricted to premium users, limiting the free version’s utility

The lack of a built-in calendar view necessitates using an external calendar app

It’s missing time-tracking features for users who need to monitor work duration

Todoist pricing

Beginner: Free

Pro: $2. 5/month per user

Business: $8/month per user

Todoist ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,560+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Todoist?

Here’s what made a difference for one user:

For me, Todoist is like a lifesaver. It was easy to set up and really helps in putting everything into clear to-do lists, even for big projects with my team. Plus, it makes changing deadlines very easy.

For me, Todoist is like a lifesaver. It was easy to set up and really helps in putting everything into clear to-do lists, even for big projects with my team. Plus, it makes changing deadlines very easy.

10. Trello (Best for visual team collaboration)

via Atlassian

Trello makes project management an intuitive visual experience through its Kanban board system. This approachable tool organizes work into cards that move across customizable columns, creating clear workflow visualization.

Its simplicity helps new users understand the concept immediately while discovering depth through features like checklists, due dates, and automation. Many teams also appreciate the flexibility to create workflows for everything from content calendars to bug tracking to hiring processes, all using the same familiar board interface.

Trello best features

Expand functionality through Power-ups that integrate calendar views, time tracking, reporting, and dozens of other specialized tools

Automate routine processes with Butler rules that move cards, delegate work, add labels, and create follow-up tasks based on triggers

Organize complex information through nested checklists, attachments, and custom fields that keep everything in one accessible location

Adapt to any team process by creating specialized boards for sprints, project management calendars , customer onboarding, or hiring pipelines

Trello limitations

The platform primarily offers a Kanban board view, lacking alternative perspectives like Gantt charts or timeline views, which can hinder comprehensive project visualization

Board structure becomes unwieldy for very large or complex projects

Trello’s free plan restricts Workspaces to a maximum of 10 collaborators, which may not suffice for larger teams

Trello pricing

Free

Standard: $6/month per user

Premium: $12. 5/month per user

Enterprise: $17. 5/month per user (billed annually)

Trello ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (13,670+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (23,435+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Trello?

One Redditor shared this:

I find Trello useful for having a way to view the big picture across projects, tasks, etc that I am working on. I think the strength of Trello is that it is very simple (boards, lists, cards) and easy to use so it can be applied to just about anything where you need to organize information. It isn’t a perfect 100% fit but it is often “good enough” and much less complex and expensive than tools focused on more narrow solution areas.

I find Trello useful for having a way to view the big picture across projects, tasks, etc that I am working on. I think the strength of Trello is that it is very simple (boards, lists, cards) and easy to use so it can be applied to just about anything where you need to organize information. It isn’t a perfect 100% fit but it is often “good enough” and much less complex and expensive than tools focused on more narrow solution areas.

🔍 Did You Know? Some countries adopted the Gregorian calendar centuries after its introduction in 1582. Greece was the last European country to switch, doing so in 1923!

11. TickTick (Best for habit tracking alongside task management)

via TickTick

TickTick combines comprehensive task management with habit tracking in one focused app. This versatile tool offers multiple views, including lists, boards, and calendars, while adding unique features like the Pomodoro timer for focused work sessions.

The habit tracking functionality helps build consistency in daily routines and regular tasks. Many users appreciate the thoughtful design, which packs substantial functionality into an uncluttered interface.

TickTick best features

Capture tasks instantly through natural language input and voice commands that automatically set dates and priorities

Visualize your schedule completely with an integrated calendar view that shows both tasks and events in one timeline

Track productivity trends through detailed statistics on task completion, focus sessions, and habit consistency

TickTick limitations

The app’s collaboration features remain basic compared to team-focused platforms

Occasional sync delays between devices can cause confusion

It offers limited customization options for views and workflows

TickTick pricing

Annual plan: $35. 99/year

TickTick ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra:4. 7/5 (120+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about TickTick?

Here’s what a Reddit user had to say:

I’ve just moved to TickTick. I love it. I needed something that could add tasks with durations, exactly what TickTick offers. Give it a try you won’t be disappointed. The iOS Home Screen widgets are nice too.

I’ve just moved to TickTick. I love it. I needed something that could add tasks with durations, exactly what TickTick offers. Give it a try you won’t be disappointed. The iOS Home Screen widgets are nice too.

12. Routine (Best for minimalist calendar-based productivity)

via Routine

Routine focuses on simplifying productivity through a calendar-first approach.

Its time blocking system helps visualize how you spend your day while the daily planner creates realistic schedules. The daily reset feature encourages regular planning and reflection, building consistency in productivity habits.

Routine adapts to your personal productivity style, offering customization without overwhelming complexity. The result is a more natural experience that feels like an extension of your thought process rather than a rigid framework.

Routine best features

Navigate quickly with keyboard shortcuts that minimize mouse usage and keep you focused on planning rather than managing the tool

Reduce decision fatigue through daily planning templates that create consistency in your schedule

Maintain focus through a deliberately minimal interface that emphasizes current priorities over endless feature exploration

Routine limitations

Some users have reported that the app can be slow to open

Routine’s integrations with project management tools are currently limited

No collaborative features for team planning or shared calendars

Routine pricing

Free

Professional: $12/month per user

Business: $15/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Routine ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Routine?

One reviewer on G2 shared this experience:

Routine is a wonderful productivity app that helps me schedule my work tasks daily. It helps me establish and maintain my daily routine. Routine has a sleek and visually appealing UI. It is easy to implement and is quite user-friendly as well.

Routine is a wonderful productivity app that helps me schedule my work tasks daily. It helps me establish and maintain my daily routine. Routine has a sleek and visually appealing UI. It is easy to implement and is quite user-friendly as well.

13. nTask (Best for budget-friendly team task management)

via nTask

nTask’s versatile platform brings together task tracking, time management, and team communication in an interface that prioritizes clarity over clutter.

What distinguishes nTask is its balanced approach to structure and flexibility. The platform provides enough organization to keep projects on track while remaining adaptable to different working styles and project requirements.

Growing teams appreciate the balance of functionality and affordability that scales with their needs.

nTask best features

Manage entire projects through integrated modules for tasks, issues, risks, and timesheets without juggling multiple platforms

Visualize project timelines with interactive Gantt charts that show dependencies, milestones, and resource allocation

Document meeting outcomes completely with dedicated tools for agendas, attendees, decisions, and action item assignment

Track time automatically against specific tasks and generate detailed reports for billing or productivity analysis

nTask limitations

Users have reported that the mobile application is outdated and sluggish

The absence of features like custom fields, favorites, and field aggregations restricts users from tailoring the platform to their specific workflow requirements

Reporting features lack depth compared to enterprise project management tools

nTask pricing

Premium: $4/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

nTask ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (105+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about nTask?

According to a Capterra review:

nTask is much more affordable than some other well known project management software, which makes it ideal for freelancers and small businesses on a modest budget. My favourite nTask feature is Boards – a fun, visual way of arranging task progress at a glance. Unless you’re a big enterprise with very complex moving parts, most of us will do perfectly fine with nTask!

nTask is much more affordable than some other well known project management software, which makes it ideal for freelancers and small businesses on a modest budget. My favourite nTask feature is Boards – a fun, visual way of arranging task progress at a glance. Unless you’re a big enterprise with very complex moving parts, most of us will do perfectly fine with nTask!

