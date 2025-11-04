20+ Best Free Kanban Board Software Apps in 2026

If you’re looking for ways to maximize your efficiency so you can manage the gazillion things on your plate, I highly recommend Kanban boards. But with so many tools to choose from, you may be wondering, “how do I pick the right tool for me?”

That’s precisely why I’m here to help you.

When it comes to free Kanban software, teams have a range of solid choices. Trello offers ease of use and clean visuals, making it ideal for simple task management. ClickUp provides a feature-rich alternative with Kanban boards, timelines, docs, and automation—all in its free tier. For more niche needs, Kanban Tool and KanbanFlow include built-in time tracking and integration options. On the minimalist side, Kanboard delivers a straightforward, open-source experience for lightweight workflows.

After testing out many of these myself, I have compiled a list of the top 23 Kanban project management software that I believe does a great job of helping you get started with minimal effort.

I hope this list will help you get ‘Kanban-ing’ today!

Best Free Kanban Board Software Apps at a Glance

Tool Best for Key features Pricing* ClickUp End-to-end Kanban + project management • Customizable Board View• WIP limits & automations• Dashboards & time tracking• Docs + tasks in one system • Deep integrations (Slack, Teams, Google) Free forever; Paid from $7/user/month Trello Simple visual task tracking • Card-based boards • Drag-and-drop workflow • Power-Ups for automation & analytics • Labels & due dates Free; Paid from $6/user/month Monday. com Highly customizable visual workflows • Multiple project views • Custom automation rules• Visual dashboards • Cross-team visibility Free (2 users); Paid from $12/user/month MeisterTask Workflow automation with simplicity • Smart task automations • Timelines for progress tracking • Mobile-friendly boards • Real-time collaboration Free; Paid from $9/user/month Smartsheet Large, complex project tracking • Kanban + Gantt + Grid views • Workflow automation • Real-time updates & messaging Paid from $12/user/month Kanban Tool Lightweight boards with time tracking • Real-time board updates• Built-in time tracking • WIP limits Free; Paid from $6/user/month Asana Clean UI with strong collaboration • Visual task boards • Subtasks & dependencies • Cross-tool integrations Free; Paid from $8. 50/user/month Jira Software development & Agile teams • Backlogs & sprint boards• JQL advanced search • Dev tool integrations (Bitbucket, Confluence) Free (10 users); Paid from $8. 60/user/month Zoho Projects Team collaboration & communication • Built-in chat & file sharing• Time tracking • Custom dashboards Free (limited); Paid from $5/user/month Microsoft Planner Teams + Microsoft 365 users • Task assignments & due dates • Visual progress charts • Teams & Outlook integration Free with Microsoft 365 Businessmap Visualizing complex processes • Process maps + Kanban boards • Dependency tracking • In-app collaboration Paid from $179/user/month Notion Small projects & personal Kanban • Boards + docs + databases • Pre-built templates • Custom workflows Free; Paid from $12/user/month Airtable Data-centric Kanban workflows • Relational records • Multiple board views • Automations & linked data Free; Paid from $24/user/month KanbanFlow Pomodoro + Kanban productivity • Built-in Pomodoro timer • WIP limits • Time & productivity reports Free; Paid from $5/user/month Miro Team brainstorming + Kanban • Real-time collaboration • Sticky notes & templates• Slack, Jira & Teams sync Free; Paid from $10/user/month Kanban Zone Multi-level workflow management • Hierarchical boards • Dependencies & WIP limits • Portfolio tracking Free; Paid from $6. 25/user/month ProjectManager. com Advanced portfolio & resource tracking • Dashboards & resource reports • Time tracking • Multi-project automation Paid from $16/user/month Taskworld Communication-first Kanban • In-app chat • Real-time updates • Visual task ownership Paid from $19/user/month Todoist Personal Kanban & lightweight teamwork • Boards + priorities • Natural-language task entry • Workflow templates Free; Paid from $5/user/month Kanbanchi Google Drive-native Kanban • Drive integration • Time tracking • Burn-down charts & analytics Paid from $5. 99/user/month ZenHub GitHub-native development workflows • In-repo Kanban boards • Dev automation • Engineering analytics Free; Paid from $12. 50/user/month Wrike Versatile enterprise Kanban workflows • Gantt + Kanban views • Advanced reporting • Custom workflows Free; Paid from $10/user/month Kanbanize Scaling agile across organizations • Business automation rules • Portfolio-level Kanban • Advanced analytics Paid from $179/user/month

20+ Best Kanban Board Software

As I said earlier, this list reflects my personal experience with these tools and how well they perform. I’ve aimed to explore a wide range of scenarios to help you discover the perfect tool for your needs!

And here’s. quick video walkthrough of some of my top picks as well:

Now, let’s talk about them in depth:

1. ClickUp (Best for comprehensive project management and team collaboration)

Get Started for Free Add a Board View to any list or project, so you can easily see progress and manage statuses with drag-and-drop simplicity.

ClickUp is the everything app for work that combines project management, knowledge management, and chat—all powered by AI that helps you work faster and smarter.

Its integrated Kanban boards, aka Board View, have helped my team visualize workflows, manage tasks, and boost collaboration.

Specifically designed for project managers, product owners, and software development teams, ClickUp Kanban Board View adapts to various projects, from simple task boards to complex multi-stage workflows.

The ClickUp Kanban Board is invaluable for managing projects efficiently. It’s highly customizable interface allows me to tailor the workflow to fit my team’s needs.

Using its intuitive drag-and-drop interface, my team can arrange and prioritize tasks visually, setting custom statuses for a real-time snapshot of project stages.

This feature extends with Custom Fields to track deadlines, priorities, and team assignments, plus automated workflows to streamline transitions, making task handoffs simple and effective.

It’s a versatile space for task clarity and productivity for short sprints or ongoing development cycles, with some excellent features. Through its customizable statuses and workflows, you can adapt project stages to align perfectly with your unique workflow.

To prevent bottlenecks, I try to control the number of tasks in progress at any given time by setting WIP limits. Finally, it helps me stay connected with the team through seamless features like comments, file attachments, and instant notifications, ensuring everyone is always in the loop.

But the biggest advantage of using ClickUp isn’t just the Kanban board itself—it’s the fact that it eliminates Work Sprawl. Most teams spread tasks, docs, updates, and AI outputs across multiple tools, creating gaps that slow down execution. ClickUp centralizes everything in one system, so your Kanban board becomes a complete, connected snapshot of your work—not just another isolated view.

These capabilities make ClickUp’s Kanban board an essential part of my project management toolkit, mainly for handling complex projects. It is arguably more versatile than most project management software.

ClickUp Kanban View Roadmap Template

Within the ClickUp ecosystem, I also often rely on the ClickUp Kanban View Roadmap Template as an alternative to a structured project planning tool.

It allows me to visualize project phases, timelines, and team priorities, and it offers flexibility in customizing task categories, dependencies, and timelines.

Get Free Template Progress through your tasks smoothly using the ClickUp Kanban View Roadmap Template

This roadmap approach enhances transparency, enabling teams to see upcoming milestones, track timelines, and adjust priorities alongside:

Ensuring everyone’s roles and deadlines are clear through one of several predefined views

Capturing crucial data points like task duration and feature descriptions via Custom Fields

Checking in consistently on progress through List and Priority Views helps prevent project drift

Along with this template, if you’re part of an agile development team, check out the ClickUp Kanban for Software Development Template agile development teams.

It offers clear sprint structures and aligns feature development with delivery schedules.

ClickUp best features

Adapt each board to the specific needs of different projects with Customizable Boards

automated workflows via Streamline repetitive tasks and focus on high-impact work withvia ClickUp Automations

Integrate ClickUp with tools like Google Calendar, Slack, and Microsoft Teams to boost efficiency and keep my communication centralized

Track hours worked on each task and generate reports to evaluate productivity with built-in reporting via ClickUp Dashboards and Project Time-tracking

Customize your Kanban board templates to match your need for long-term planning

ClickUp limitations

With so many features, onboarding can feel overwhelming, especially for users new to project management software

I’ve experienced occasional lags in loading tasks, especially when handling multiple boards with large file attachments.

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,300+ reviews)

ClickUp offers a wide range of customization options. From task layout (lists, Kanban boards, timelines) to the ability to create custom automations, it easily adapts to the needs of each team, whether small or large. The software includes features such as task management, subtasks, comments, task assignment to specific members, progress monitoring, automations, integrations with other tools (Google Drive, Slack, among others), and detailed reports. Additionally, there is support for time tracking, which is useful for those who need to monitor the time spent on each task.

ClickUp offers a wide range of customization options. From task layout (lists, Kanban boards, timelines) to the ability to create custom automations, it easily adapts to the needs of each team, whether small or large. The software includes features such as task management, subtasks, comments, task assignment to specific members, progress monitoring, automations, integrations with other tools (Google Drive, Slack, among others), and detailed reports. Additionally, there is support for time tracking, which is useful for those who need to monitor the time spent on each task.

📮ClickUp Insight: 92% of workers use inconsistent methods to track action items, which results in missed decisions and delayed execution. Whether you’re sending follow-up notes or using spreadsheets, the process is often scattered and inefficient. ClickUp’s Task Management Solution ensures seamless conversion of conversations into tasks—so your team can act fast and stay aligned.

2. Trello (Best for visual task management)

via Trello

If you’re looking for simplicity and intuitive design, Trello is ideal for teams seeking a straightforward platform to manage their tasks. It excels in helping users create organized workflows using its signature card-and-board interface.

It’s particularly popular among smaller teams and individuals for effectively tracking personal and team projects.

Trello best features

Simplify task management with Trello’s intuitive design, enabling you to quickly move cards between lists with an easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface

Integrate tools like calendars, automation, and analytics to enhance your workflow with a wide variety of Power-Ups

Customize color-coded labels and due dates for better prioritization, ensuring that tasks are organized and easy to identify

Trello limitations

Limited scalability for complex workflows, especially when compared to other Trello alternatives

Power-Ups may require additional costs for advanced and in-depth functionality

Trello pricing

Free

Standard : $6/month per user

Premium : $12. 50/month per user

Enterprise: Starts at $17. 50/month per user

Trello ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (13,600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (23,200+ reviews)

It is working fine with agile methodology and also working perfectly for client management. For managing daily tasks and TO_DO efficiently. Can create different spaces to work on different scenarios such as issues/ enhancement, development, etc. Its dashboard is so attractive and time-saving that it saves a lot of time and efficient analysis.

It is working fine with agile methodology and also working perfectly for client management. For managing daily tasks and TO_DO efficiently. Can create different spaces to work on different scenarios such as issues/ enhancement, development, etc. Its dashboard is so attractive and time-saving that it saves a lot of time and efficient analysis.

3. Monday. com (Best for customization)

Monday.com provides an unmatched level of customization, allowing teams to build their workflows from the ground up.

Whether juggling multiple agile project management teams or coordinating across functions, Monday. com ensures visibility and control over your processes.

Its visual appeal and modular capabilities make it a favorite among design and marketing teams.

Monday. com best features

Track team progress with highly visual dashboards for a comprehensive overview of project statuses and deadlines

Create custom automations and rules to reduce manual task updates by eliminating repetitive tasks

Plan and track projects in formats that best suit your workflows with multiple flexible view options, including timeline and calendar

Monday. com limitations

Higher pricing tiers are required for advanced features

A steep learning curve reported by users with complex setups

Monday. com pricing

Free (up to two users)

Basic : $12/month per user

Standard : $14/month per user

Pro : $24/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Monday. com ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (12,600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (5,300+ reviews)

4. MeisterTask (Best for workflow automation)

via MeisterTask

One of my favorite things about MeisterTask is that it prioritizes automation and simplicity, enabling teams to save time on repetitive tasks.

Its clean, user-friendly design allows even non-technical teams to implement effective project management practices. MeisterTask’s unique features support long-term productivity by simplifying complex workflows and ensuring seamless collaboration.

MeisterTask best features

Automate repetitive processes, such as task assignments or status updates, with smart automation tools

Visually organize tasks into timelines via intuitive project timelines for tracking deliverables, making it easy to monitor progress and hit deadlines

Manage projects effectively from any device with a mobile-friendly design for on-the-go task management

MeisterTask limitations

Limited reporting tools in the free plan

Restricted integrations on lower pricing tiers

MeisterTask pricing

Free

Pro : $9/month per user

Business : $16/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

MeisterTask ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1,100+ reviews)

I’ve been using MeisterTask for a few months now, and I have to say, it’s a game-changer! The ease of use is phenomenal – everything is intuitive and straightforward. Implementing it was a breeze, and the onboarding process was super smooth. One of the standout features is the highest data security, which gives me peace of mind knowing our information is safe. MeisterTask has truly simplified our project management. It helps in optimizing revenue by keeping us organized and on track. Plus, it boosts productivity by saving so much time on task management. Overall, it’s an excellent tool that I highly recommend for anyone looking to streamline their workflow and enhance their team’s efficiency!

I’ve been using MeisterTask for a few months now, and I have to say, it’s a game-changer! The ease of use is phenomenal – everything is intuitive and straightforward. Implementing it was a breeze, and the onboarding process was super smooth. One of the standout features is the highest data security, which gives me peace of mind knowing our information is safe. MeisterTask has truly simplified our project management. It helps in optimizing revenue by keeping us organized and on track. Plus, it boosts productivity by saving so much time on task management. Overall, it’s an excellent tool that I highly recommend for anyone looking to streamline their workflow and enhance their team’s efficiency!

➡️ Also Read: The 10 Best MeisterTask Alternatives for Task Management

5. Smartsheet (Best for large projects)

via Smartsheet

Smartsheet is ideal for managing large-scale, complex projects. It offers multiple views, including Kanban, Gantt, and calendar, providing comprehensive oversight for project timelines and dependencies.

I found Smartsheet project management especially beneficial; it helped me maintain a structured workflow and visualize project stages at every level.

Smartsheet best features

Switch between Kanban, Gantt, Grid, and Calendar views to gain a comprehensive insight into project progress and scheduling

Create custom automation rules to smoothen repetitive tasks, minimize manual intervention, and improve team efficiency

Enhance team communication, keeping everyone aligned without leaving the platform with real-time updates and messaging functions

Smartsheet limitations

More expensive compared to simpler Kanban tools

Overwhelming for users needing basic task management

Smartsheet pricing

Pro: $12/month per user (1-10 users)

Business: $24/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Advanced work management: Custom pricing

Smartsheet ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (17,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,300+ reviews)

6. Kanban Tool (Best for small teams)

via Kanban Tool

I found Kanban Tool to be one of the simplest yet most effective Kanban-based project management tools I’ve tried. It’s also good for team management.

It is a straightforward, user-friendly solution designed for small teams. The tool’s focus on simplicity and core Kanban features makes it an excellent choice for those seeking an easy-to-use yet effective task management system.

Kanban Tool best features

View updates and task progress instantly, ensuring everyone is up-to-date with the latest developments

Monitor time spent on each task, making it easier to assess productivity and improve time management

Define WIP limits to prevent overloading team members, keeping the focus on active tasks

Kanban Tool limitations

Limited advanced features for larger teams

Fewer integrations compared to competitors

Kanban Tool pricing

Free

Team : $6/month per user

Enterprise: $11/month per user

Kanban Tool ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (160+ reviews)

7. Asana (Best for UI design and UX)

via Asana

Asana combines a visually appealing interface with robust task management features. It’s particularly effective for teams looking to improve collaboration and optimize workflows in a user-friendly environment.

I’ve found it particularly useful for breaking down tasks into manageable subtasks, allowing for a clear path toward project completion.

Asana best features

Create boards that align with your project needs, allowing for a visual representation of tasks and their statuses

Assign tasks to team members with specific deadlines, promoting accountability and timely completion

Integrate easily with various tools, enhancing workflow efficiency across different platforms

Asana limitations

Limited functionality for larger enterprise projects

Reporting features require premium plans

Asana pricing

Free

Starter : $8. 50/month per user

Advanced : $19. 21/month per user

Enterprise/Enterprise+: Custom pricing

Asana ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (10,600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (13,200+ reviews)

Asana provides a plethora of tools for managing and planning sprints and helps in developing phases with simplicity, reducing confusion and bringing clarity among team members. I like the stacked layout and underlying calendar view. It lacks some common features and the user interface can be improved with options for custom reports and exports from the tool. I feel we can improve automation through machine learning.

Asana provides a plethora of tools for managing and planning sprints and helps in developing phases with simplicity, reducing confusion and bringing clarity among team members. I like the stacked layout and underlying calendar view. It lacks some common features and the user interface can be improved with options for custom reports and exports from the tool. I feel we can improve automation through machine learning.

8. Jira (Best for software development)

via Jira

A powerhouse for software development teams, Jira is well-known in developer circles. With features tailored to agile methodologies, it excels at managing sprints, backlogs, and complex development projects.

I’ve found Jira particularly useful for coordinating projects involving multiple teams. It allows me to easily adapt to changing project requirements.

🧠 Fun Fact: Jira derives its name from “Gojira,” the Japanese word for Godzilla.

Jira best features

Track bugs, tasks, and improvements in real time, ensuring nothing is skipped during development cycles

Utilize JQL (Jira Query Language) for complex searches, enabling precise tracking of issues across multiple projects

Integrate with many development tools (like Bitbucket and Confluence), enhancing team collaboration and workflow analysis for efficiency

Jira limitations

Complex setup process for non-technical users

It can be overwhelming for smaller, non-software teams

Jira pricing

Free (for up to 10 users)

Standard: Starts at $8. 60/month per user

Premium: Starts at $17/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Jira ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (6,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (14,900+ reviews)

9. Zoho Projects (Best for collaboration)

via Zoho Projects

Zoho Projects combines various features into one cohesive platform, enabling teams to collaborate seamlessly. With tools for tracking dependencies and monitoring progress, it ensures that every aspect of a project is accounted for.

Zoho’s built-in communication tools enhance real-time collaboration, making it a favorite among distributed teams.

Zoho Projects best features

Log work hours with built-in time tracking to manage budgets and assess project timelines

Integrate with chat, comments, and file-sharing features to facilitate effective communication among team members

Tailor your dashboard to display relevant project metrics and KPIs, providing a quick overview of project progress

Zoho Projects limitations

Limited third-party integrations on lower plans

Steeper learning curve for advanced features

Zoho Projects pricing

Free (up to 3 users, two projects)

Premium : $5/month per user

Enterprise: $10/month per user

Zoho Projects ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (450+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (720+ reviews)

10. Microsoft Planner (Best for Microsoft Teams integration)

via Microsoft Planner

Already a Microsoft Suite user? Look no further than Microsoft Planner. It integrates directly with the Microsoft Office ecosystem, providing a straightforward Kanban-style tool for task management.

Its real-time updates and collaboration features allow teams to work efficiently within familiar tools like Teams and Outlook. Planner is particularly effective for small to medium-sized teams that rely heavily on Microsoft products.

Microsoft Planner best features

Assign tasks to team members and set due dates to keep everyone accountable

Monitor task completion and project progress through built-in charts and dashboards

Stay informed with automatic notifications for upcoming deadlines and task updates

Microsoft Planner limitations

Basic functionality compared to advanced Kanban tools and other Microsoft Planner alternatives

Limited customization options

Microsoft Planner pricing

Free (in Microsoft 365 plans)

Planner Plan 1 : $10/month per user

Planner and Project Plan 3 : $30. 00/month per user

Planner and Project Plan 5: $55. 00/month per user

Microsoft Planner ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (210+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (250+ reviews)

11. Businessmap (Best for visualizing complex workflows)

via Businessmap

Businessmap is designed for teams that need to visualize and track intricate workflows. It offers advanced mapping capabilities, allowing organizations to connect processes, identify bottlenecks, and optimize operations.

Its tools are particularly suited to departments like operations, HR, and finance, where clarity and structure are paramount.

Businessmap best features

Create detailed process maps alongside Kanban boards, giving a holistic view of project flows and dependencies

Break down tasks and manage complex projects with dependencies, ensuring smooth project progression

Enhance team collaboration with in-app chat and document sharing to reduce the need for external communication tools

Businessmap limitations

The steep learning curve for new users

Higher pricing compared to simpler tools

Businessmap pricing

Standard : Starts at $179/month per user (minimum 15 users)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Businessmap ratings and reviews

G2 : 3. 9/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (200+ reviews)

💡 Pro Tip: Conduct short, hands-on workshops to increase team buy-in for new Kanban tools. Walking through features with real project data can ease the adoption process.

12. Notion (Best for small projects)

via Notion

In my experience, Notion offers a flexible workspace that combines Kanban boards with note-taking and documentation features. It’s perfect for small projects and personal task management.

Notion best features

Organize and keep track of tasks tailored to your workflow

Merge notes, tasks, and databases for a smooth project management experience

Utilize pre-built templates for a quicker setup and improved efficiency

Notion limitations

Limited offline access

May lack depth for complex project management

Notion pricing

Free

Plus : $12/month per user

Business : $18/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Notion ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (5,800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,400+ reviews)

13. Airtable (Best for data-centric projects)

via Airtable

Airtable is a unique blend of spreadsheet functionality and project management, catering to teams that need to organize and analyze data alongside task tracking.

Its flexible interface allows users to create databases, making it perfect for teams managing large datasets or interconnected projects.

Airtable best features

Tailor boards to fit different projects and switch views as needed

Track large sets of data and easily link related records, which is helpful for projects with interconnected tasks

Reduce time spent on repetitive tasks with automation

Airtable limitations

The free plan has storage and record limitations

Steeper learning curve for database functionality

Airtable pricing

Free

Team : $24/month per user

Business : $54/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Airtable ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (2,600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,100+ reviews)

14. KanbanFlow (Best for Pomodoro time tracking)

via KanbanFlow

The Pomodoro Technique is a time management method developed in the late 1980s. It uses a kitchen timer to break work into intervals, typically 25 minutes in length, separated by short breaks.

If you, like me and many others, have found the Pomodoro technique useful, KanbanFlow is a great choice. It incorporates Pomodoro-style time tracking directly into its Kanban boards, making it a great choice for teams aiming to improve focus and productivity.

KanbanFlow best features

Tailor task boards to project needs with custom columns, color-coded tasks, and subtasks, enabling a visual breakdown of workflows

Manage task priorities with WIP (Work-In-Progress) limits and set dependencies to streamline complex projects

Access task-based productivity insights and time-tracking reports, ideal for assessing team performance and project timelines

KanbanFlow limitations

Limited reporting and visualization features

Fewer third-party integrations

KanbanFlow pricing

Free

Premium: $5/month per user

KanbanFlow ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (60+ reviews)

15. Miro (Best for collaborative brainstorming)

via Miro

Miro is a versatile platform that combines Kanban boards with brainstorming tools like mind maps and flowcharts. It’s an ideal solution for creative teams that want to plan, ideate, and execute tasks collaboratively.

Miro’s real-time editing and vast template library make it invaluable for remote or hybrid teams.

Miro best features

Work together in real-time with sticky notes, comments, and live cursor tracking, which is perfect for remote collaboration

Use templates for everything from Kanban boards to strategic planning, making it easy to start a new project quickly

Connect with tools like Slack, Jira, and Microsoft Teams, allowing teams to sync tasks and collaborate across platforms

Miro limitations

Requires internet connection for most features

Pricing can be high for larger teams

Miro pricing

Free

Starter : $10/month per user

Business : $20/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Miro ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (7,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1,500+ reviews)

Sometimes, the user experience for new users can be a bit overwhelming. I need to invest some time to onboard everyone to the platform and ensure they know what to do. The interface is packed with features, which is great in the long run but pretty challenging for new users. That said, once you have spent some time exploring, it becomes a great tool for teams.

Sometimes, the user experience for new users can be a bit overwhelming. I need to invest some time to onboard everyone to the platform and ensure they know what to do. The interface is packed with features, which is great in the long run but pretty challenging for new users. That said, once you have spent some time exploring, it becomes a great tool for teams.

16. Kanban Zone (Best for managing complex workflows)

via Kanban Zone

If you’re managing complex projects, Kanban Zone focuses on providing advanced project management tools to manage and optimize intricate workflows.

Its unique multi-level boards allow teams to map out dependencies and streamline processes, making it especially suited for large projects that require high-level visibility.

Kanban Zone best features

Structure workflows to show relationships between tasks, beneficial for more intricate projects

Track progress across multiple projects, making aligning project goals and team activities easier

Add dependencies and WIP limits to streamline task flow and avoid project bottlenecks

Kanban Zone limitations

Limited integrations with third-party project management tools

Higher pricing tiers are needed for advanced features

Kanban Zone pricing

Free

Personal : $6. 25/month per user

Professional : $13. 75/month per user

Portfolio: $20/month per user

Kanban Zone ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (20+ reviews)

17. ProjectManager. com (Best for advanced project tracking)

ProjectManager.com is a feature-rich tool tailored for teams managing complex portfolios.

With advanced reporting and scheduling capabilities, it’s ideal for organizations that require detailed insights into resource allocation, timelines, and project performance. It offers everything from Kanban boards to project dashboards.

This tool thrives in environments where precision and scalability are critical.

ProjectManager. com best features

Get insights with project dashboards, timesheets, and resource management reports, particularly useful for bigger, complex projects

Automate repetitive tasks to streamline workflows and save time

Assign tasks, track time, and monitor team performance across multiple projects

ProjectManager. com limitations

Higher cost compared to simpler tools

Steeper learning curve for new users

ProjectManager. com pricing

Team : $16/month per user

Business : $28/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

ProjectManager. com ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (90+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 1/5 (340+ reviews)

18. Taskworld (Best for team collaboration)

via Taskworld

Sometimes, the biggest stumbling block in a project’s successful completion is a lack of communication between team members. This is particularly difficult if your teams are scattered in remote and/or asynchronous roles.

Taskworld solves this challenge by integrating Kanban boards with robust collaboration features, making it an excellent choice for teams prioritizing communication and transparency.

Its intuitive interface and built-in analytics ensure teams stay on track and in sync, even in fast-paced environments.

Taskworld best features

Visualize tasks, deadlines, and team responsibilities in one view

Stay updated on project progress with real-time updates that keep everyone in sync on tasks

Improve team collaboration and productivity with in-app chat

Taskworld limitations

Limited customization for advanced workflows

Premium pricing for full features

Taskworld pricing

Free Trial

Business : $19/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Taskworld ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (210+ reviews)

🧠 Fun Fact: Taskworld tracks not just task progress but also emotional feedback from team members on specific tasks to improve team morale and collaboration.

19. Todoist (Best for personal task management)

via Todoist

Todoist is a versatile task management application for both individual users and teams. It offers a clean interface and, through its Boards feature, supports various productivity methodologies, including Kanban.

This flexibility makes it suitable for managing personal tasks and collaborative projects.

Todoist best features

Set priorities and add labels to keep track of urgent tasks and categorize them for better organization

Set deadlines and due dates by typing phrases like “next Tuesday,” making task input efficient

Use built-in templates for various workflows to get started fast

Todoist limitations

May lack some advanced project management functionalities found in more robust tools

Advanced features like labels and filters are only available in paid plans

Todoist pricing

Beginner : Free

Pro : $5/month per user

Business: $8/month per user

Todoist ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,500+ reviews)

I have been with Todoist pretty much since day one. The company is one of the most transparent I have experienced and the dev and support team has got to be one of the best in the known multiverse. In all the years I have been using it, I have not changed my core methodologies and tweaked them from time to time as new features are released. I have tried pretty much every task manager out there from Remember The Milk, Any. do, TickTick etc and Todoist still reigns supreme in my eyes.

I have been with Todoist pretty much since day one. The company is one of the most transparent I have experienced and the dev and support team has got to be one of the best in the known multiverse. In all the years I have been using it, I have not changed my core methodologies and tweaked them from time to time as new features are released. I have tried pretty much every task manager out there from Remember The Milk, Any. do, TickTick etc and Todoist still reigns supreme in my eyes.

20. Kanbanchi (Best for Google Workspace integration)

via Kanbanchi

If you, like thousands of other users, regularly use Google Workspace and its offerings, you must explore Kanbanchi for your Kanban board needs.

Kanbanchi is a project management and collaboration tool designed specifically for Google Workspace users.

It provides Kanban boards, Gantt charts, and time tracking, all smoothly integrated with Google Drive, making it ideal for teams deeply embedded in the Google ecosystem.

Kanbanchi best features

Integrate with Google Drive and other Google apps for optimized workflow

Monitor time spent on tasks, aiding in productivity analysis

Use analytic tools such as cumulative flow diagrams and burn-down charts for performance tracking

Kanbanchi limitations

Less suitable for teams not using Google Workspace, as its features are optimized for Google’s ecosystem

Some users may find the interface less intuitive compared to other Kanban tools

Kanbanchi pricing

Essential : $5. 99/month per user

Premium : $16. 99/month per user

Professional: $41. 99/month per user

Enterprise: Starts from $99. 95/month per user

Kanbanchi ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (90+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (280+ reviews)

21. ZenHub (Best for GitHub integration)

via ZenH u b

ZenHub is a project management solution built specifically for development teams using GitHub. It integrates directly into GitHub’s interface, providing Kanban boards and agile project management features without leaving the development environment.

This tool helps developers focus on coding while keeping stakeholders updated on project timelines.

ZenHub best features

Embed project management features directly into GitHub for a seamless experience

Automate repetitive tasks, enhancing development efficiency

View insights into project progress and team performance with detailed analytics

ZenHub limitations

Primarily beneficial for teams already using GitHub; less useful for others

New users may require time to fully utilize all features effectively

ZenHub pricing

Free

Teams : $12. 50/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

ZenHub ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (30+ reviews)

22. Wrike (Best for versatile project management)

via Wrike

I have found Wrike to be a comprehensive project management tool that offers flexibility to accommodate various workflows, including Kanban.

It provides features like task tracking, Gantt charts, and robust reporting, making it suitable for teams of all sizes across different industries.

Wrike key features

Tailor your workspace to specific project needs

Monitor tasks, deadlines, and progress in details

Visualize project timelines and dependencies with integrated Gantt charts

Wrike limitations

It may be overwhelming for smaller teams due to its extensive feature set, especially compared to other Wrike alternatives

Advanced features are available only in higher-tier plans, which can be costly

Wrike pricing

Free .

Team : $10/month per user

Business : $24. 80/month per user

Enterprise and Pinnacle: Custom pricing

Wrike ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (3,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (2,700+ reviews)

23. Kanbanize (Best for scaling agile practices)

via Kanbanize

Kanbanize (acquired by Businessmap in October 2023) is designed to help organizations scale their agile practices by combining Kanban boards with business automation and analytics.

It’s suitable for teams looking to visualize work, optimize workflows, and improve efficiency across the enterprise.

Kanbanize key features

Automate recurring tasks and processes with business automation rules to enhance efficiency

Manage multiple projects and portfolios within the organization

Generate comprehensive reports and metrics with detailed analytics to monitor performance and identify areas for improvement

Kanbanize limitations

The extensive features may require time and training to master

Pricing may be less accessible for smaller teams or startups

Kanbanize pricing

Standard : $179/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Kanbanize ratings and reviews

G2 : 3. 9/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (200+ reviews)

What Should You Look for in a Kanban Tool?

A dedicated Kanban tool is more than just a visual task board. It optimizes project management, smoothes workflows, and encourages collaboration.

Here’s what I focus on when evaluating Kanban software:

Customizable boards : Lets you tailor workflows for projects ranging from simple to complex

Automated workflows : Helps save time by reducing repetitive tasks

Task management : Makes it easy to assign tasks, set deadlines, and monitor progress

Time tracking : Measures task durations and optimizes productivity

Integration options : Syncs with tools like Slack, Google Drive, or Microsoft Teams

WIP limits : Ensures you avoid task overload and maintain focus on priorities

Visual project management features : Enhances clarity with tools like timelines and resource management

Intuitive interface: Ensures ease of use for smooth adoption by teams

With these features in mind, let’s explore the top Kanban tools that can help you get the most out of your project management software and boost team productivity.

💡 Pro Tip: When using any Kanban tool, create swimlanes to separate different types of tasks or priorities. This can help visually distinguish between categories like “Urgent,” “Routine,” or “Blocked. ”

ClickUp: The best Kanban software app

After experimenting with the various Kanban board tools listed here, I can confidently say that ClickUp is the best option for end-to-end project management, and even others agree.

ClickUp’s blend of customizability, intuitive interface, and powerful features has significantly boosted my team’s productivity and made our workflows more efficient.

The ability to create tailored statuses, automate tasks, and integrate with other essential tools makes it an indispensable asset for any project manager.

If you want to upgrade your Kanban experience, I highly recommend signing up for ClickUp today —experience the difference for yourself!

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

The best tools support custom statuses, WIP limits, automation, and cross-team visibility, ensuring tasks flow smoothly without bottlenecks.

ClickUp adds automations, custom fields, integrated docs, AI, and dashboards—features that help teams scale beyond basic card movement.

Yes. Real-time updates, shared boards, comments, and notifications keep distributed teams aligned without constant meetings.

AI summarizes updates, predicts delays, auto-assigns tasks, and generates standups. ClickUp Brain handles all of this natively.

ClickUp lets teams set WIP limits, automate handoffs, and use dashboards to detect blockers before they impact timelines.