Top 12 AI Tools for Mac in 2026

Everyone loves AI tools. After all, who wouldn’t want to offload repetitive tasks and save time?

Recent data shows that 88% of businesses have now integrated AI into at least one core function, and for Mac users, that shift is personal: M5-series chips now deliver up to 4.7x faster AI photo enhancement and 3x more on-device productivity per charge than leading PC competitors

This shift is reshaping how we use our devices, allowing AI models to work faster and more securely on MacBooks and iMacs without relying on cloud servers.

If you’re an Apple user, you already enjoy access to high-quality Mac apps. To make sure your experience stays smooth while trying out amazing AI tools, here’s a list of the best AI tools for Mac—many with a free plan.

Here’s a quick overview of our pick of the best AI tools for Mac:

ClickUp Autonomous Super Agents, Enterprise Search, Talk to Text, multiple AI models, and AI project management Teams needing an all-in-one AI “Command Center” for tasks and docs Free plan available; Customizations available for enterprises ChatGPT Power users and researchers prioritize data privacy and local processing. Brainstorming, deep research, and high-level reasoning Free plan available; Plus at $20/month; Pro at $200/month Grammarly Pro AI Authorship (Human vs AI detection), style transformation, and system-wide macOS integration Professional writers and teams requiring consistent brand voice and accuracy Free plan; Pro starts at $12/month (billed annually) Elephas Super Brain (Personal Knowledge Base), runs locally/offline, and YouTube/PDF analysis Power users and researchers who prioritize data privacy and local processing Plans from $14. 99/month MacWhisper 100% on-device transcription (Whisper Large-v3 Turbo), speaker labels, and batch processing Journalists and medical/legal professionals needing secure, private transcription Free plan; Pro license from $29 (one-time) or €8. 99/month Notion AI Personal AI Agents that execute 10+ sequential steps across your entire workspace Managing docs, wikis, and databases with autonomous automation Free plan; AI access from $20/user/month DeepL High-context translation + DeepL Write Pro for AI-powered stylistic editing Global teams and translators needing “human-like” nuance in 30+ languages Free plan; Paid plans from $8. 99/month Cursor AI Codebase-aware chat, natural language refactoring, and. cursorrules for style guiding Developers looking for an AI-native IDE (built on VS Code) for macOS Free plan; Pro at $20/month; Business at $40/month Siri Apple Intelligence with on-screen awareness and system-wide Writing Tools Hands-free Apple ecosystem control and basic local task automation Free (Included with macOS) DiffusionBee Completely offline Stable Diffusion text-to-image generation optimized for M-series chips Privacy-conscious artists and designers generating AI art for free Free Limitless (formerly Rewind) Confidential Computing meeting summaries and “Personal AI” memory via web/desktop Capturing and indexing meetings and digital activity Free for basic; Pro features from $19/month Bearly AI Professional writers and teams requiring a consistent brand voice and accuracy Students and analysts who need to digest massive amounts of text/video quickly Free plan; Pro at $20/month; Analyst at $60/month

If you’re looking for AI tools to help you write, organize notes, or generate images in the Apple ecosystem, try spending a little more time checking if they offer the following features:

✅ Prioritize compatibility with macOS, iPhone, and iPad to ensure your AI assistant works across devices in the Apple ecosystem

✅ Choose tools optimized to run locally, reduce lag, and avoid unnecessary cloud-based data sharing

✅ Look for apps that integrate easily with core Mac apps like Notes, Photos, and Safari without needing constant toggling or setup

✅ Ensure the AI tools offer clear, intuitive interfaces and support common creative workflows like writing, image generation, transcription, or task management

✅ Check for a free plan or lifetime license and verify if the tool supports on-device AI processing or secure cloud infrastructure for better privacy and performance

📖 Also Read: Best To-Do List Apps for Mac

How we review software at ClickUp Our editorial team follows a transparent, research-backed, and vendor-neutral process, so you can trust that our recommendations are based on real product value. Here’s a detailed rundown of how we review software at ClickUp.

No matter your focus or need, these AI tools for Mac are built to complement your device’s capabilities and help you get more done creatively and efficiently.

1. ClickUp (Best for unified AI productivity and autonomous workflows)

Try ClickUp AI for free Find workspace insights, brainstorm ideas, prioritize work, create content, and make better decisions with native AI in ClickUp

What if your teammates across departments could access a single source of truth for everything—from sales and marketing to product and finance? Imagine a technology solution that serves as a CRM, project tracker, and AI assistant all in one.

You can ask any question based on the data in the ecosystem, and a built-in AI will answer it using data from your shared workspace.

We’re essentially describing ClickUp right now. As the world’s first Converged AI Workspace, it brings your tasks, docs, and comms together under one roof, powered by context-aware AI that understands all your work.

Draft content, manage tasks, and find answers in seconds with ClickUp Brain

For Mac users looking to consolidate their work across devices, ClickUp is the perfect AI tool.

The heart of the system is ClickUp Brain, a native AI assistant that connects tasks, docs, people, and tools, helping you move faster without sacrificing clarity.

ClickUp Brain goes beyond the usual ChatGPT-style chatbot. It’s an AI assistant that works directly within your workspace.

Need to write an email, meeting summary, or budget proposal? Just ask. The AI instantly understands the context of your task or document and generates smart, relevant copy.

Not only this, ClickUp Brain doubles as your knowledge manager and project manager too. It scans across your ClickUp Tasks, Docs, Dashboards, and chats to fetch context-specific answers—helping you find project details, decisions, conversation threads, or wikis inside ClickUp (and connected, external apps) without switching tabs.

It also automates project workflows—generating standups, task breakdowns, progress reports, status updates, and timelines based on your existing ClickUp data. By understanding your specific workspace context, Brain consolidates knowledge and streamlines task management.

💡 Pro Tip: With ClickUp Brain MAX, you can bring all of Brain’s capabilities to your desktop. Effortlessly swap between top-tier large language models from ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and more via a dropdown in the AI toolbar. Need a voice assistant that transcribes your speech into text? Talk to Text inside Brain MAX has got you covered! Dictate notes, tasks, and even entire docs, and they’ll show up cleaned, formatted, and polished inside your ClickUp Workspace—4x faster than typing.

Automate workflows with ClickUp Super Agents and Automations

ClickUp Super Agents are intelligent, context‑aware AI teammates that automate complex workflows within your workspace. They detect key events—like meeting notes, form submissions, task updates, or chat queries—and autonomously take appropriate actions based on instructions.

Just like your human colleagues, these agents are capable of complex reasoning and improve with detailed feedback, which they store in their infinite memory. You can assign them tasks, @mention them in chat and comment threads, and even DM them for help.

Don’t just plan but execute complex workflows end-to-end with Super Agents in ClickUp

What about simple, repetitive workflows, though?

For rule-based or if-then workflows, we suggest using ClickUp Automations.

📌 Let’s say you want to move on to the next phase of your content production. You want to start posting the content you created with Brain and stored in Docs. You need to assign the content to editors, have them proofread it and enhance its quality, then send it to the designers, upload it to your CMS, and do a final QA before publishing.

Automate repetitive tasks like assigning actions, sending emails, or updating statuses with ClickUp Automations

ClickUp Automations allow you to automatically assign these tasks, move them between stages, or send update emails based on clearly defined triggers and conditions—for example, when a document is approved, or a due date is reached.

Get more done with AI-powered project management

ClickUp’s project management features are also supported by context-aware AI.

Generate relevant subtasks, checklists, and action items based on task descriptions, meeting notes, or comments—saving hours in manual breakdown. Within any ClickUp Task, you can also use AI-powered suggestions to clarify goals, summarize progress, or draft updates instantly. Ask questions like “What are my overdue tasks?” or “What should I prioritize working on?” and get helpful answers from your workspace.

Optimize your schedule with AI suggestions for task prioritization via ClickUp Brain

AI Custom Fields like AI Assign and AI Prioritize auto-fill task ownership and urgency based on content or prompts. ClickUp’s AI Calendar smartly plans your day by slotting tasks from your backlog and priority queues according to urgency and effort. Together, these tools help teams move from planning to execution—fast, focused, and AI-optimized.

Mac users can customize views, apply filters, and monitor team capacity with visual, AI-driven dashboards as well.

💡 Pro Tip: Add AI Cards (like StandUp, Team StandUp, or custom Brain cards) to your dashboards to get live, context-rich insights—automatically summarizing team activity, projects, or KPIs. You can even build a custom AI Brain card with your own prompt to surface key project updates or blockers. These cards stay connected to your Workspace and can be manually refreshed to reflect current data.

Plus, the real-time sync across devices (including iOS and iPadOS) makes ClickUp a reliable daily driver for creators and teams alike.

ClickUp best features

AI assistant to write content, generate replies in Use ClickUp Brain as yourin ClickUp Chat , and summarize tasks and discussions

Assign ClickUp Super agents to specific Outcomes rather than just tasks. For example, a Daily Planner Agent can autonomously scan workspace data, such as your tasks, mentions, and DMs and build a custom daily work plan for you

Press ⌥ + K to access ClickUp’s Enterprise Search that scans your workspace and connected apps for answers

Record, transcribe, and analyze meeting discussions with with ClickUp’s AI Notetaker

Automate repetitive tasks with autonomous, intelligent agents and 100+ customizable automation templates and recipes

Generate AI images without leaving your workspace with ClickUp Brain

Manage projects better with customizable views, tasks, subtasks, and goals

Integrate seamlessly with your favorite Mac apps, from Google Drive and Outlook to Figma and GitHub

ClickUp limitations

To achieve “Autonomous Execution,” your workspace requires a structured hierarchy (Folders, Lists, and Docs) so the Super Agent has clear “environmental awareness

Executing multi-step autonomous workflows consumes AI credits; high-volume teams should opt for the Enterprise tier for maximum capacity

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5. 0 (11,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5. 0 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp

A Redditor says:

ClickUp Brain saves me a ton of back and forth honestly. I know there are AI tools with a pretty efficient free tier, but the constant switching between tabs takes a toll. And honestly, when I’m in my deep work zone, this is the last thing I want to do. I primarily use the AI for writing stuff since I’m in the content industry. It also edits what I’ve written (ah-mazing!). Another thing that really helps me is Docs. I love the formatting options, especially those banners. So cute!

ClickUp Brain saves me a ton of back and forth honestly. I know there are AI tools with a pretty efficient free tier, but the constant switching between tabs takes a toll. And honestly, when I’m in my deep work zone, this is the last thing I want to do.

I primarily use the AI for writing stuff since I’m in the content industry. It also edits what I’ve written (ah-mazing!). Another thing that really helps me is Docs. I love the formatting options, especially those banners. So cute!

📮ClickUp Insight: When asked what would make AI agents truly useful, the top answer wasn’t speed or power. Nearly 40% of respondents said they need an agent with a perfect understanding of their work context. Which makes sense because most AI agents fail when they don’t understand why decisions were made or how work is supposed to flow. Since Super Agents retain context, remember past decisions, and operate continuously, they’re able to act with far more reliability than prompt-based agents. They work from a living workspace history, stay active as work evolves, and operate within clear permission boundaries and audit trails. When intelligence understands the work and carries it through safely, you’ll finally feel like you’re working with a virtual coworker you can actually rely on.

2. ChatGPT (Best for content creation, brainstorming, and deep research)

via ChatGPT

If you’re a content creator, consultant, or researcher working on macOS and iOS, you’ve probably already encountered ChatGPT.

Undoubtedly, it is one of Mac’s most versatile AI tools, simplifying everything from idea generation to code debugging.

OpenAI’s GPT-5. 4 has redefined ChatGPT as a “thinking” engine. The Mac desktop app has moved beyond a simple text box to allowing the AI to see your screen, navigate your browser (via ChatGPT Atlas), and interact with Mac apps directly to complete multi-step research or coding tasks.

The new GPT-5. 4 mini and nano models provide lightning-fast, low-cost responses for mobile and desktop use, while the GPT-5. 4 Pro tier offers the highest reasoning scores ever recorded for scientific research and complex data synthesis.

ChatGPT best features

Access multiple AI models with distinct performance tiers for text, image, audio, and file-based inputs

Conduct deep research across the web and file formats like PDFs and spreadsheets using automated source synthesis

Integrate with tools like Zapier, Canva, and Wolfram Alpha through GPT plug-ins to extend your Mac workspace without switching apps

Get real-time web search with direct citations, effectively replacing traditional search engines for complex queries

ChatGPT limitations

Advanced features like “Computer Use” require broad permissions that may be a hurdle for highly regulated industries

Occasional hallucinations in outputs; data can be outdated without real-time browsing enabled

Limited organizational collaboration features compared to team-focused platforms

ChatGPT pricing

Free

Plus : $20/month per user

Pro : $200/month per user

Team : $25/user/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

ChatGPT ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5. 0 (730+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5. 0 (140+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ChatGPT?

A Capterra user says:

It’s been incredibly helpful with short research projects finding out about particular topics in depth so as to get a different idea or get on another track when I got stuck with a mental block.

It’s been incredibly helpful with short research projects finding out about particular topics in depth so as to get a different idea or get on another track when I got stuck with a mental block.

📖 Also Read: Want smarter AI answers or better image generation than ChatGPT? This blog on the Best ChatGPT Alternatives & Competitors breaks down the best tools by use case.

3. Grammarly (Best for editing, proofreading, and writing style feedback)

via Grammarly

If you’re the kind of Mac user who works with words all day—whether it’s emails, blogs, or pitch decks—Grammarly is that one AI assistant you’ll want by your side.

Grammarly helps you catch typos, tighten your writing, and communicate clearly. While the free version is already a powerful grammar checker, Grammarly Premium adds intelligent suggestions beyond surface-level fixes. We’re talking about context-aware edits, tone adjustments, writing goals, and even plagiarism checks.

With the launch of Grammarly Authorship, the app now provides a verified audit trail of your writing process, color-coding what was typed by you versus what was generated by AI—a critical feature for students and professionals in an age of AI detectors.

Mac users can access Grammarly through the native macOS desktop app, browser extensions, or integrations with apps like Word and Google Docs.

Grammarly best features

Use AI-powered grammar, spelling, and punctuation checks directly in Word, Google Docs, or macOS apps

Get real-time suggestions for clarity, tone, voice, and delivery based on custom writing goals

Scan your writing for plagiarism across billions of web pages to maintain originality

Get writing insights and performance scores with in-depth readability and engagement reports

Instantly rewrite an entire document to fit a specific brand voice or academic style guide

Grammarly limitations

Advanced writing suggestions and tone detection are gated behind the Premium plan

Plagiarism detection requires internet access and doesn’t support offline usage

Real-time checking may lag slightly in longer documents or low-bandwidth environments

Grammarly pricing

Free

Premium : $12/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Grammarly ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5. 0 (10,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5. 0 (7,100+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Grammarly?

A G2 user says:

Now AI is integrated. I like its paraphrase tool, which rewrites the text in the style I wanted. Grammarly Proofreader have been even better. AI chat is handy. It features tools such as Expert Review, Reader Reactions, Humaniser, Citation Finder, Fact Checker, AI Detector, Plagiarism Checker and AI Grader that help produce natural, accurate and high-quality writing.

Now AI is integrated. I like its paraphrase tool, which rewrites the text in the style I wanted. Grammarly Proofreader have been even better. AI chat is handy. It features tools such as Expert Review, Reader Reactions, Humaniser, Citation Finder, Fact Checker, AI Detector, Plagiarism Checker and AI Grader that help produce natural, accurate and high-quality writing.

✨ Fun Fact: Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, believes AI will impact humanity more than electricity or fire. That’s a bold claim—especially considering fire gave us cooked food, and electricity gave us the internet.

4. Elephas (Best for knowledge management and personal document retrieval)

via Elephas

If you’ve ever lost time combing through PDFs, meeting notes, or saved articles trying to remember where you saw something, Elephas is precisely what you need on your Mac.

Built specifically for macOS and iOS, Elephas organizes your files, summarizes content, and helps you retrieve relevant insights on demand.

One of its biggest advantages? Privacy. Elephas runs locally on your Mac, so you don’t have to upload sensitive files to the cloud unless you choose to. It gives you the choice between offline and cloud-based embeddings, with full traceability of sources used in any AI-generated response.

Elephas best features

Organize and retrieve knowledge across formats (PDFs, videos, audio) using Super Brain on macOS and iOS

Summarize YouTube videos and webpages, or ask follow-up questions about them directly

Highlight text in any Mac app (Mail, Slack, Pages) and use a hotkey to rewrite, summarize, or continue the thought using your own knowledge base

Switch between local and cloud processing depending on your privacy needs

Elephas limitations

The iOS app lacks the ability to delete chat history

No granular filter for selecting multiple documents inside a single Brain yet

Fewer third-party integrations compared to mainstream tools

Elephas pricing

Standard : $9. 99/month per user

Pro : $19. 99/month per user

Pro+: $29. 99/month per user

Elephas ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 7/5. 0 (75+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Elephas?

A Capterra user says:

The platform won me over the day I simply asked if there was a way to change the app to Portuguese-BR in the keyboard settings on the iPhone, and the developer said he would look into it. Magically, days later, without any announcements, he added the feature.

The platform won me over the day I simply asked if there was a way to change the app to Portuguese-BR in the keyboard settings on the iPhone, and the developer said he would look into it. Magically, days later, without any announcements, he added the feature.

📖 Also Read: Best Note-Taking Apps for Mac

5. MacWhisper (Best for on-device audio transcription on Mac)

via MacWhisper

If you frequently need to transcribe meetings, podcasts, or lectures—but don’t want to risk your files leaving your machine—MacWhisper is a lightweight yet powerful transcription app built exclusively for macOS.

Using OpenAI’s Whisper model, MacWhisper processes all audio locally on your Mac, eliminating the need for cloud-based transcription or external servers.

That makes it ideal for journalists, therapists, researchers, and anyone handling sensitive recordings. Just drag and drop your audio or video files into the app and get a clean transcript in minutes.

The best part is that it supports over 100 languages and works with a wide range of formats, including MP3, WAV, M4A, MOV, and MP4.

MacWhisper best features

Automatically remove filler words for cleaner transcripts

Identify who said what, even in noisy environments, with high-accuracy speaker labeling

Seamlessly search, highlight, and playback syncing inside the transcript viewer

Integrate with ChatGPT or DeepL using API keys to enhance transcript utility

Zero data leaves your Mac, making it fully compliant with strict privacy regulations (HIPAA, GDPR)

MacWhisper limitations

Requires a powerful Mac (8 GB+ RAM) for advanced transcription models

No free trial available for the Pro version

Transcription accuracy may vary by language and audio clarity

MacWhisper pricing

MacWhisper Free

MacWhisper (1 License) : €64/month per user

MacWhisper (5 Licenses) : €269/month per user

MacWhisper (10 Licenses) : €490/month per user

MacWhisper (50 Licenses): €2199/month per user

MacWhisper ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

📖 Also Read: Ways to Organize Files and Folders on a Mac

6. Notion AI (Best for combining notes, docs, tasks, and databases)

via Notion AI

Notion allows you to capture ideas, organize knowledge, manage projects, and collaborate with your team—all in one place.

At the heart of Notion is a powerful block-based editor. You can drag, drop, embed, and rearrange anything from text and images to tables, Kanban boards, calendars, and custom databases.

And it’s not just static content—Notion’s built-in AI assistant helps you write summaries, brainstorm content, extract action items, and translate entire pages. It can reason across your entire workspace to connect the dots between a project in your database, a doc in your wiki, and a conversation in your teamspace.

Notion’s AI agents can also perform sequential tasks, such as “Read the last 3 meeting notes and update the project status in the database

Notion best features

Automatically populate properties in a database—like summarizing a long doc into a single cell or extracting “Action Items” into a multi-select property

Collaborate in real-time using mentions, comments, and shared team spaces

Embed anything—Google Docs, Figma files, videos, calendars, or maps

Build wikis, project dashboards, and task systems with thousands of templates

Notion limitations

Limited offline mode, which can be a blocker for users on the move who need AI but have low connectivity

Notion pricing

Free

Plus : $12/month per user

Business : $24/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Notion ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5. 0 (6,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5. 0 (2,500+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Notion?

A G2 user says:

I’ve found Notion AI to be truly remarkable in my daily use. Its ability to assist me with writing and content creation is impressive. It’s like having a ready assistant who understands exactly what I want to do.

I’ve found Notion AI to be truly remarkable in my daily use. Its ability to assist me with writing and content creation is impressive. It’s like having a ready assistant who understands exactly what I want to do.

✨ Fun Fact: At Stanford, AI has become a major. The number of AI-related courses soared from 25 in 2010 to 77 in 2020, showing just how fast the field is evolving.

📮 ClickUp Insight: Teams that struggle with performance are 4x more likely to juggle over 15 tools, while top-performing teams streamline their work using just 9 or fewer. So, why not simplify even more? ClickUp combines tasks, projects, docs, wikis, chat, and calls into a single platform—powered by AI to reduce busywork. It’s built for every team, helps you see the full picture, and frees you up to focus on what really matters.

7. DeepL (Best for translating documents with high accuracy using artificial intelligence)

via DeepL

When your Mac workflow includes switching between languages, DeepL can be your reliable ally. This tool is a highly accurate neural machine translation (NMT) engine that understands context, nuance, and tone like few others.

Mac users now also get a dual-engine experience: the classic DeepL Translator for 100+ languages and the new DeepL Write Pro. This integrated AI assistant uses Large Language Models (LLMs) to provide real-time stylistic improvements, ensuring your business communication sounds confident, diplomatic, or simple depending on your goals.

The desktop app allows quick drag-and-drop file translation without relying on a browser. Plus, all translation happens locally (Pro version), so your sensitive data never leaves your device.

DeepL best features

Translate entire documents (DOCX, PPTX, PDF) while preserving formatting

Maintain a consistent brand tone with team-sharing features

Use Clarify to disambiguate tricky phrases mid-translation

Integrate with macOS apps and CAT tools for seamless workflows

DeepL limitations

The free version limits file size and editable document translations

Fewer supported languages than Google Translate

DeepL pricing

Free

Starter : $10. 49/month per user

Advanced : $34. 49/month per user

Ultimate : $68. 99/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

DeepL ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5. 0 (50+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5. 0 (140+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about DeepL?

A G2 user says:

I use this app for working between French, English, and German in my translations. Sometimes I need to translate into French sentences or words mentioned in other languages.

I use this app for working between French, English, and German in my translations. Sometimes I need to translate into French sentences or words mentioned in other languages.

📖 Also Read: Best AI Tools for Project Management

8. Cursor AI (Best for developers who want deep control over AI coding workflows)

via Cursor

Cursor AI is a full-blown IDE built on top of VS Code with advanced features that feel tailor-made for serious developers.

This tool brings muscle to every line of code for Mac users looking to upgrade their development environment with intelligent code generation, real-time debugging help, and multi-file refactoring.

Unlike lightweight tools that only autocomplete functions, Cursor allows you to chat directly with the AI to update files, refactor services, fix errors, or even scaffold new features.

Cursor AI best features

Generate, refactor, and debug code using natural language chat

Use. cursorrules to guide the AI’s behavior and style preferences

Manage cross-file changes with multi-tab edits and AI-generated commit messages

Integrate directly with VS Code extensions and your existing workflows

Cursor AI limitations

Running high-context AI agents locally can be taxing on Mac battery life and RAM (16GB+ recommended)

The Agent Mode occasionally touches unintended files without precise instructions

The “Chat” and “Composer” sidebars can feel overwhelming for beginners compared to a clean VS Code setup

Cursor AI pricing

Hobby : Free

Pro : $20/month per user

Business: $40/month per user

Cursor AI ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Cursor AI?

A Redditor shares:

When I know what I need to build, I just describe my functions properly and lay it all out then it can go do the grunt work of implementing the functions and sometimes ironing out bugs. Recently, I did a $6k project that I thought would take me over a month. With cursor I was ready with the MVP in a week after planning it all out.

When I know what I need to build, I just describe my functions properly and lay it all out then it can go do the grunt work of implementing the functions and sometimes ironing out bugs. Recently, I did a $6k project that I thought would take me over a month. With cursor I was ready with the MVP in a week after planning it all out.

📖 Also Read: How to Use AI for Daily Life Tasks

9. Siri & Apple Intelligence (Best for Apple users seeking hands-free AI assistance)

via Apple

Siri has finally shed its “timer and weather” reputation to become a true System Agent powered by Apple Intelligence. Running on the macOS Tahoe the “New Siri” features on-screen awareness, allowing it to understand what you’re looking at and take actions across apps.

With advanced natural language processing, on-device data handling, and deep integration across Apple’s ecosystem, Siri is now a powerful productivity tool. Whether you’re using a MacBook, Apple Watch, or the Vision Pro headset, Siri summarizes documents, creates Genmoji, and even translates languages in real time.

The biggest breakthrough is App Intents, which allows Siri to reach inside third-party apps to perform tasks—like “Siri, find that receipt from last Tuesday in my Mail and add it to my Expense folder in ClickUp. ”

Siri best features

Interpret and respond to complex, multi-turn voice queries with contextual awareness

Highlight text in any Mac app to instantly rewrite, proofread, or summarize it using Apple’s local, privacy-first models

Translate conversations in real time across multiple languages

Control Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch, HomePod, and Apple Vision Pro with voice commands

Use your Mac’s camera or screenshots to identify objects, translate real-world text, or even create calendar events from a photo of a flyer

Siri limitations

Limited to Apple’s ecosystem; not available on non-Apple platforms

While much improved, Siri still occasionally struggles with highly complex, multi-step logical requests compared to dedicated agents like ChatGPT Atlas

Siri pricing

Free: Included as a core part of macOS for all compatible Mac hardware

Siri ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

📖 Also Read: AI Art Prompt Ideas to Spark Your Creativity

10. DiffusionBee (Best for offline AI image generation among Mac apps)

via DiffusionBee

DiffusionBee is a free, offline tool that lets Mac users generate AI art and modify images directly on their machines—no internet required.

While many web-based tools have moved toward restrictive monthly credits, DiffusionBee stays true to its “Free and Private” roots. It is now fully optimized for the M4 and M5 Neural Engines, allowing users to generate high-resolution, production-grade images in seconds using only their Mac’s internal power.

Artists and designers looking for a secure, no-cost alternative to Midjourney or DALL·E will appreciate DiffusionBee’s straightforward setup and advanced customizations, which fuel creativity without compromising privacy.

DiffusionBee best features

Generate images from detailed text prompts entirely offline

Modify existing images by adding, removing, or transforming objects

Upscale image resolution without compromising quality

Customize generation using negative prompts and diffusion steps

Use a rough sketch or an existing photo as a template to guide the AI’s creative output

DiffusionBee limitations

While it works on Intel Macs, it truly requires an Apple Silicon chip (M1 or newer) for a smooth, high-speed experience

Interface and output controls are less polished compared to paid tools

Limited support for collaborative or real-time workflows

DiffusionBee pricing

Free

DiffusionBee ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

📖 Also Read: How to Screen Record on Mac with Audio

11. Limitless (Best for local, AI-powered personal knowledge management)

via Limitless

Limitless (formerly Rewind AI) is a full-blown agentic memory engine for your Mac. Designed to run locally, it records everything from meetings to browsing sessions and turns your digital activity into searchable, organized knowledge without compromising your privacy.

If you’re tired of manually summarizing meetings, losing track of notes, or searching endlessly for that one snippet you saw last week, Rewind transforms your Mac into a searchable archive.

The ecosystem is anchored by the Limitless Pendant—a wearable hardware device that syncs with your Mac to capture real-world conversations and integrate them into your digital knowledge base with “Confidential Computing” security.

Limitless best features

Automatically scan your calendar and prepare a “Briefing Doc” for every upcoming call based on your past digital history

Ask the AI a question like, “What did I promise to send the marketing team last Thursday?” and it will find the answer across your meetings, emails, and chats

Get help from an AI assistant to summarize content, draft emails, or answer questions

Automatically back up work and recover it after system crashes

Limitless limitations

Because it uses secure cloud processing for high-level reasoning, it is not “100% local” like the original Rewind legacy app

Limitless pricing

Free

Pro: $19/month per user

Limitless ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

🧠 Did You Know? Gartner predicts AI will handle 80% of project management tasks by 2030—but that doesn’t mean your job is at risk. Project management and AI will work together in the future to free up PMs to focus on strategy, not spreadsheets.

12. Bearly AI (Best for fast reading, summarization, and research productivity)

via Bearly AI

Bearly AI is like a research assistant that lives on your Mac.

Its primary strength is high-density summarization—it can take a 60-minute YouTube video, a 50-page PDF, or a long thread of Amazon reviews and distill them into actionable bullet points in under five seconds.

The newest “Analyst Mode” allows the AI to perform deep-dives into industry trends by searching the live web and synthesizing multiple sources into a single, cited research report.

Bearly AI best features

Access 50+ pre-built “Expert Prompts” for specific tasks like “Scientific Paper Critique,” “Marketing Copy Generator,” or “Code Explainer. ”

Upload dozens of files at once and ask the AI to find contradictions or common themes across the entire set

Access an “Incognito Mode” for research where your queries and documents are encrypted and never stored on their servers

Access via hotkey (Ctrl+Shift+P) and Chrome sidekick for seamless multitasking

Bearly AI limitations

The Chrome extension is required for web page summarization

The interface may feel basic compared to more structured PKM (personal knowledge management) tools

Bearly AI pricing

Free

Pro : $20/month per user

Analyst: $60/month per user

Bearly AI ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Bearly AI?

A G2 review says:

What I like best about Bearly. ai is its efficient feature to simplify complex tasks like summarizing articles, generating content, and organizing ideas. The fact that I am able to download it in my Mac is a game changer since I don’t have to go to their website anymore. It helps me write articles for my client.

What I like best about Bearly. ai is its efficient feature to simplify complex tasks like summarizing articles, generating content, and organizing ideas. The fact that I am able to download it in my Mac is a game changer since I don’t have to go to their website anymore. It helps me write articles for my client.

📖 Also Read: Best Task Management Apps for Mac Users

Here are some additional AI tools for Mac users to explore, built to slot into your creative or productivity flow without breaking a sweat:

Descript : Edit videos and podcasts by editing text, with transcription, screen recording, and AI voiceovers built-in

Raycast : Boost Mac productivity using an AI-powered command bar that helps you search, launch, and automate tasks faster

CleanShot X : Capture screenshots and record your Mac screen with smart annotations, background blur, and clipboard history support

Give Your Productivity a Mac-nificent Boost with ClickUp

With the rollout of macOS Tahoe and the arrival of M5-series silicon, the gap between “using a tool” and “collaborating with an agent” has finally closed.

So, why settle for a simple AI chatbot that just “talks”?

If you’re a Mac user looking to maximize your Apple device’s power, ClickUp is hands-down one of the best AI tools for Mac. Why? ClickUp Brain and Super Agents can actually step into your workflow and execute multi-step tasks while you sleep

Here’s Airbnb’s Business Process Improvement Analyst explaining why:

ClickUp has a lot to offer in one place, such as project management, brainstorming options, task management, project planning, documentation management, etc. It has definitely made life easier, as it’s easy to use. We were able to manage work better, track and report work easily, and based on progress daily huddles, future planning was easy.

ClickUp has a lot to offer in one place, such as project management, brainstorming options, task management, project planning, documentation management, etc. It has definitely made life easier, as it’s easy to use. We were able to manage work better, track and report work easily, and based on progress daily huddles, future planning was easy.

In addition to offering a free forever plan and more than 1000 templates to get you started right away, it is compatible with macOS, iPhone, and iPad, and uses on-device AI processing to optimize speed and privacy.

So, what are you waiting for? Sign up for ClickUp now!