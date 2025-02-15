11 nejlepších automatizovaných nástrojů pro pořizování poznámek v roce 2025

Notes keep you organized, but manual note-taking is slow and tiring. With 52% of employees feeling burned out, missed details are inevitable.

The solution? AI-powered note-taking tools.

They handle the boring stuff so you can focus on what matters. Tools like ClickUp offer powerful note-taking features, combining task management and real-time collaboration for a seamless workflow.

Here are the best tools to get started. 🚀

⏰ 60-Second Summary Looking to grab a quick view of the best automated note taking tools? Here you go: ClickUp : Best for AI-powered note-taking, summarizing, and collaboration : Best for AI-powered note-taking, summarizing, and collaboration

Krisp : Best for noise cancellation during meetings

Granola : Best for context-aware meeting notes on Mac

Fireflies. ai : Best for voice conversations with transcription and AI summaries

Otter. ai : Best for real-time transcription and meeting summaries

tl;dv : Best for multilingual support and detailed meeting analysis

Notion AI : Best for productivity and summarizing within a unified workspace

Mem AI : Best for effortless organization with dynamic linking

Evernote : Best for task management alongside notes

Avoma : Best for sales-driven meeting intelligence

Reflect: Best for creating a connected “second brain”

What is Automated Note Taking?

Automated meeting notes use AI and natural language processing (NLP) to create detailed, structured minutes during calls or virtual meetings.

You won’t have to worry about jotting down every word; these tools do the work, allowing you to focus on the discussion. Whether it’s a team discussion or a fast-paced sales meeting, automated tools capture every key point accurately.

What are the benefits of automated note-taking?

Still undecided? Here’s what automated note-taking offers:

Focus fully on the meeting and actively contribute to discussions

Say goodbye to manual note-taking and post-meeting transcription drudgery

Enjoy accurate, reliable records of every conversation—no “I think they said this” moments

Get well-structured, topic-based outlines that are ready to share with your team

🌟 Fun Fact: Decisions made with input from a broader group of employees tend to be more well-rounded and informed. And when diverse teams make execute decisions, they deliver 60% better results. Automated meeting notes are essential to ensure everyone can actively participate in discussions rather than being stuck jotting things down.

Finding the right AI note-taker is about solving real problems—not creating new ones. It should save time, simplify your workflow, and help you focus on what matters. Here’s what to consider:

Accuracy : The tool should reliably capture every word, including technical terms and jargon

Summarization : Automatically generate clear, concise summaries of key points and decisions

Real-time transcription : Access notes instantly during the meeting for quick edits or reviews

Integration with other tools : Sync seamlessly with your calendar, project management apps, and communication platforms

Collaboration features : Allow your team to edit, comment, and share notes easily

Data security : Protect sensitive information with top-notch security measures

Action item tracking : Highlight actionable tasks so nothing gets missed

Customizable features : Adapt the tool to your needs with options like tagging or highlighting

Audio and video support : Transcribe from recordings or video meetings without a hitch

User interface: Choose a tool that’s intuitive and easy to use, even on a busy day

If you’re tired of wasting time on manual note-taking, these AI note summarizers will change the game. From real-time transcription to seamless task integration, they help you stay organized and focus on what matters most—without missing a single detail.

Here’s a roundup of the 10 best automated note-taking tools:

1. ClickUp (Best AI-powered note-taking, summarizing, and collaboration tool)

It’s no secret—our projects, knowledge, and communication often live in scattered tools. The average employee spends up to 9% of their year switching between apps.

This is why work is broken, and we fix it with ClickUp —in this case, using its note-taking tools.

ClickUp AI Note-Taker: Capture every detail, effortlessly

The ClickUp AI Note-Taker joins your virtual meetings, records conversations, and automatically generates detailed, structured meeting notes. It highlights key takeaways, tracks decisions, and identifies action items—saving you from manual note-taking while keeping your team aligned.

Key features of ClickUp AI Note-Taker: Automatic meeting transcription and summaries

Real-time action item detection and tracking

Seamless integration with ClickUp Tasks and Docs for follow-ups

💡 Pro Tip: The AI Note-Taker syncs notes with ClickUp Docs and Tasks, so you can instantly convert meeting highlights into actionable tasks.

ClickUp Brain: Your Second Brain for Organized Work

ClickUp Brain is your second brain, helping you organize meeting notes, ideas, and tasks into meaningful insights. It also allows you to summarize lengthy discussions, format documents, and track follow-ups—all without lifting a finger.

Try ClickUp Brain for Free! AI meeting summarizer

This AI assistant simplifies note-taking by summarizing lengthy discussions, formatting documents, and identifying follow-ups or action items.

📌 Example: If your meeting generates a 200-comment thread (we’ve all been there), ClickUp Brain condenses the noise

ClickUp Docs and Notepad: organize and take notes with ease

ClickUp uses tools like ClickUp Docs to help users create detailed meeting notes, brainstorm ideas, and format documents with rich text options like bullet points, headings, and multimedia embeds.

Collaborate live with your team using ClickUp Docs

The cherry on top? Bi-directional linking between ClickUp Docs and ClickUp Tasks. This means your tasks and documents are all connected for maximum context.

If you struggle to capture ideas, to-dos, or reminders throughout your day, use ClickUp Notepad.

Access ClickUp Notepad on your phone or laptop and make note-taking efficient

Here’s the magic: You can instantly convert your notes into actionable tasks with deadlines and assignees. For example, if you jot down “Follow up with Alex about the sales proposal,” you can turn it into a task directly from the Notepad.

Download This Template Organize your notes in one place with ClickUp’s Meeting Notes Template

This template is also perfect if you’re particular about creating structured notes and tracking key points.

I have biweekly meetings with my supervisor and we use ClickUp to create our agenda. I feel more on top of my game because all of my event and presentation requests live here, along with an up-to-date status indicator that she can check out.

I have biweekly meetings with my supervisor and we use ClickUp to create our agenda. I feel more on top of my game because all of my event and presentation requests live here, along with an up-to-date status indicator that she can check out.

💡 Pro Tip: ClickUp offers plenty of pre-built templates that make note-taking easy to start. ClickUp’s Meeting Notes Template will give you the right direction if you’re looking to start.

ClickUp best features

Over 15 custom views for project management: Whether you prefer lists, boards, or calendars, ClickUp offers customizable views to suit your workflow

A suite of work and collaboration tools: Includes tools like Digital Whiteboards, ClickUp Docs, built-in chat, and Mind Maps to keep everything in one place

ClickUp AI writing assistant: Get tailored prompts and over 100 tools to simplify content creation and brainstorming

Note organization and tagging system: Keep your notes structured with nested pages and tags for easy navigation

Documentation and note-taking: From meeting notes to knowledge bases, manage all your documentation in one platform

Formatting and styling options: Personalize your notes with a variety of font styles, highlights, banners, and more

Embedding options: Add bookmarks, tables, and multimedia elements to create versatile documents

Securely share notes with anyone: Control privacy settings and share Docs via public or private links effortlessly

Library of custom templates for every team: Access over 1,000 templates to kickstart projects and stay consistent

ClickUp limitations

The abundance of features may take time for new users to master

Not all views and features are fully accessible on the mobile app yet

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7 per month/user

Business : $12 per month/user

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per member per month

ClickUp customer ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7 out of 5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

✨ User Review: Users like to use ClickUp to manage tasks and stay organized while enjoying exceptional customer support and daily dependability.

I love that I can search old tasks and notes to get more details that I’d never remember off the top of my head, and it allows me to keep everything in one place without having to keep track of papers everywhere or worry about not being able to read my writing.

I love that I can search old tasks and notes to get more details that I’d never remember off the top of my head, and it allows me to keep everything in one place without having to keep track of papers everywhere or worry about not being able to read my writing.

2. Krisp (Best AI-powered meeting assistant for noise cancellation)

via Krisp

How often do background noise and information overload overwhelm you during an online meeting? Krisp is an AI-powered assistant designed to smooth out your virtual interactions.

It excels in noise cancellation, transcription, and automated meeting notes, making it a valuable tool for individuals and teams.

Plus, Krisp integrates seamlessly with most meeting platforms, such as Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams, ensuring compatibility without requiring additional plugins.

🧠 Did You Know: Over 11 million meetings occur daily in the U. S. , up to 55 million each week and surpassing 1 billion annually!

Krisp best features

Removes background noise, voices, and echoes for clearer meetings and calls

Generates accurate transcriptions for improved accessibility and documentation

Summarizes discussions into actionable insights and key takeaways

Adjusts speech recognition for accents to ensure better transcription accuracy

Works with platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet without requiring plugins

Krisp limitations

The free plan restricts daily AI summaries and noise cancellation time

Some users report occasional challenges with app-specific integrations

Krisp pricing

Free

Pro : $8 per month/user

Business: $15 per month/user

Krisp customer ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (550+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

✨ User Review: A G2 user liked Krisp for its ability to create detailed meeting minutes by automatically generating accurate transcripts for review and distribution.

As a Project Manager, I always struggled with writing detailed meeting minutes…But, KRISP has changed everything! (literally) I am now returning to the practice of meeting minutes on my projects.

As a Project Manager, I always struggled with writing detailed meeting minutes…But, KRISP has changed everything! (literally) I am now returning to the practice of meeting minutes on my projects.

Also Read: Best Document Management Software to Get Organized

3. Granola (Best AI-powered notepad for customizable and context-aware meeting notes)

via Granola

Going on back-to-back meetings and need polished, actionable meeting notes? Granola can help out.

Designed to simplify the note-taking process, Granola works seamlessly with platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, and Slack, capturing meeting audio directly from your Mac without intrusive bots.

💡 Pro Tip: Use Granola’s AI chat to quickly extract key points from your notes, such as “What was discussed about next quarter’s priorities?”

Granola best features

Combines AI and user input for polished and accurate meeting summaries

Create tailored note formats for recurring meetings or team workflows through customizable templates

Captures meeting audio directly from your Mac without bots via real-time transcription

Lets users retrieve specific information from notes post-meeting through a dedicated AI Q&A assistant

Share notes and templates easily across your organization

Granola limitations

Windows users need to join the waitlist as the platform is currently Mac-only

Costs can add up for larger teams

Granola pricing

Free

Individual : $18 per month/user

Business: $14 per month/user

4. Fireflies. ai (Best for voice conversations with transcription and AI summaries)

Fireflies. ai is an AI-powered tool that simplifies managing voice conversations during virtual meetings.

Basically, it automatically transcribes, summarizes, and analyzes conversations on platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. With features like conversation intelligence and integrations with tools like Slack, Asana, and Salesforce, Fireflies streamlines note-taking and post-meeting workflows.

Fireflies. ai also offers its “AskFred” AI assistant, which makes it easy to search for key meeting moments or generate follow-ups.

💡 Pro Tip: Use Fireflies. ai to filter meeting transcriptions and pinpoint action items or questions in seconds—perfect for staying on top of tasks without rewatching entire recordings.

Fireflies. ai best features

Converts conversations into actionable summaries with high accuracy

Tracks speaker talk time, sentiment, and key topics to enhance team collaboration and offers AI-powered insights

Works with tools like Salesforce, Slack, and Zapier for streamlined workflows

Enables quick searches and follow-ups from meeting transcripts with AskFred AI assistant

Supports meetings on Zoom, Teams, Google Meet, and more

Fireflies. ai limitations

Limited to 800 minutes of storage and fewer AI summaries

Performance may drop with poor network connectivity

Fireflies. ai pricing

Free

Pro : $10 per month/user

Business: $19 per month/user

Fireflies. ai customer ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 8/5 (580+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

✨ User Review: A reviewer found Fireflies. ai to be a useful meeting companion, offering executives precise transcription accuracy, AI-powered summaries, and actionable insights.

Fireflies. ai is like having a super-intelligent, never-tiring assistant who’s always on top of things. It’s transformed my meeting experience from a necessary evil to a productivity powerhouse.

Fireflies. ai is like having a super-intelligent, never-tiring assistant who’s always on top of things. It’s transformed my meeting experience from a necessary evil to a productivity powerhouse.

5. Otter. ai (Best AI-powered meeting assistant for real-time transcription and summaries)

With features like automated transcription, action item identification, and AI-powered summaries, Otter empowers teams and individuals to focus on discussions rather than documentation.

It suits businesses, educators, and content creators because it can integrate with platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet.

🍪 Bonus: Otter AI Chat allows users to generate follow-up emails, extract key decisions, or summarize meetings in seconds. The real-time transcription feature ensures nothing is missed during the conversation, and the linked audio-text functionality makes reviewing and editing easier than ever.

Otter. ai best features

Automatically record meetings and transcribe meetings with summaries of key points and action items

Offers instant answers, follow-ups, and actionable insights from meeting transcripts

Works with tools like Slack, Salesforce, and Google Meet for enhanced productivity

Transcription is available in English, French, and Spanish

Tags speakers automatically for better organization of transcripts

💡 Pro Tip: Tired of taking notes from a video? Learn how to do it like a pro.

Otter. ai limitations

Transcripts often require manual cleaning for proper readability

Caps transcription minutes and conversation duration

Otter. ai pricing

Basic : Free

Pro : $8. 33 per month/user

Business: $20 per month/user

Otter. ai customer ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (290+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (85+ reviews)

6. tl;dv (Efficient AI-driven meeting assistant with multilingual support)

Have you ever finished a meeting only to realize you can’t recall half of what was discussed? We’ve all been there.

For busy professionals, especially those in sales or leadership roles, messy meeting follow-ups and lost insights can snowball into missed opportunities and inefficiencies.

tl;dv, the AI-powered meeting assistant, automatically transcribes meetings, generates concise summaries, and integrates seamlessly with tools like Salesforce, Jira, and Slack.

With features like customizable templates and AI-driven insights, tl;dv ensures your meetings leave no detail overlooked.

💡 Pro Tip: No matter your role, explore various note-taking methods customized to different use cases and elevate your productivity—check out the complete guide to popular note-taking methods here!

tl;dv best features

Automatically records and transcribes meetings with AI-generated summaries in 30+ languages

Customize note-taking with pre-built or custom templates tailored to various meeting types

Tracks speaker metrics, filler words, and conversation dynamics to improve team performance

Works with over 6,000 tools, enabling seamless workflow automation across CRM, project management, and collaboration platforms

Organizes your notes and meeting records into folders for easy access and retrieval with a user-friendly interface

tl;dv limitations

The business plan can feel expensive compared to similar tools despite its robust features

Requires an active internet connection for most features

tl;dv pricing

Free

Pro : $18 per month/user

Business : $59 per month/user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

tl;dv customer ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

7. Notion AI (Best AI-powered productivity assistant for writing and summarizing)

Picture this: You’re buried under a sea of meeting notes, half-finished drafts, and scattered action items across multiple platforms. That’s where Notion AI steps in to transform your workflows.

Integrated directly into your Notion workspace, Notion AI is your personal assistant for automating mundane tasks like summarizing AI meeting notes, generating content, and analyzing PDFs.

It even bridges the gap between scattered knowledge and actionable insights, helping you easily manage your work.

Notion AI best features

Drafts blog posts, job descriptions, and emails based on AI prompts

Quickly condenses entire pages or selected sections into key points or action items

Pulls information from integrated tools like Slack and Google Drive

Translates content into multiple languages for global teams

Works natively within the Notion workspace for unified productivity

Notion AI limitations

New users may need time to master its features and integrations

Requires an additional subscription on top of the main Notion plan

AI-generated summaries can sometimes lack depth or specificity

Notion AI pricing

Free

Plus: $8 per month/user

Business: $15 per month/user

Notion AI customer ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (5,930+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,430+ reviews)

✨ User Review: A Notion AI user appreciated how the tool simplified rewriting and summarized content while providing reliable Q&A responses from personal notes.

I use to rewrite and summarize the articles or in fact any material I read with ease. Also whenever I need some answers I prefer notion AI qand A cause it would provide answers from my notes and I can rely on it.

I use to rewrite and summarize the articles or in fact any material I read with ease. Also whenever I need some answers I prefer notion AI qand A cause it would provide answers from my notes and I can rely on it.

8. Mem AI (Best AI-powered note-taking app for effortless organization)

via Mem AI

Designed for busy professionals, students, and creatives, Mem uses AI to make note-taking and retrieval feel intuitive.

Instead of rigid folder structures, Mem offers AI-powered features like Smart Search and Related Notes, ensuring that every piece of information is at your fingertips when needed.

But what sets Mem apart is its ability to act as your “second brain. ” By dynamically linking notes, providing context-aware suggestions, and offering advanced organization tools, Mem ensures you spend less time searching and more time creating.

For instance, Mem Chat, powered by GPT-4, can pull insights from your database, summarize meeting notes, or even help draft content.

Mem AI best features

Quickly find any note using natural language queries and AI-driven filters

Automatically links notes with similar content, creating a dynamic knowledge base

Simplifies note organization without relying on complex folder structures through AI-powered ‘Collections’

Keeps your notes updated across web and iOS apps for seamless access with real-time syncing

Upload unlimited files with no size restrictions and up to 100 GB storage

Mem AI limitations

Advanced features may take time to master fully

Many AI-driven functionalities require a stable internet connection

Mem AI pricing

Individual : $14. 99 per month/user

Teams: Custom pricing

Mem AI customer ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

9. Evernote (Best AI-powered tool for task and note management)

via Evernote

Evernote allows users to take notes across devices, scan documents, and search for text within images or PDFs.

However, with AI-powered features like AI Search and AI Edit, Evernote transforms from a simple note-taking app into a powerful productivity assistant.

Evernote’s new AI tools simplify workflows by summarizing notes, tidying content, and generating new ideas.

💡 Pro Tip: Use Evernote’s Web Clipper to save articles and snippets directly into your notebooks for effortless research and brainstorming.

Evernote best features

Quickly find buried information using natural language queries and AI-powered search

Digitize handwritten notes, receipts, and more with the built-in scanner

Keep working on your notes even without an internet connection

Add reminders, assign tasks, and set due dates directly within your notes

Access notes seamlessly across unlimited devices on paid plans

Evernote limitations

Key functionalities like offline access and advanced search are confined to higher-tier plans

Premium plans are pricier compared to competitors

Evernote pricing

Free

Personal : $14. 99 per month/user

Professional : $17. 99 per month/user

Teams: $24. 99 per month/user

Evernote customer ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (2,010+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (8,260+ reviews)

✨ User Review: A G2 user prefers to use Evernote due to its use of notebooks and tags to retrieve relevant information.

Keeping everyone on the same page and up to date with managing projects, meetings and daily activities is easy with Evernote.

Keeping everyone on the same page and up to date with managing projects, meetings and daily activities is easy with Evernote.

10. Avoma (Best for sales-driven meeting intelligence)

via Avoma

Avoma steps up your sales and communication game with features beyond the basics—automating follow-ups, scoring calls, and analyzing deal risks.

Its other features include real-time transcription, AI-generated notes, and revenue intelligence, which help sales teams, customer-facing professionals, and managers improve their productivity and decision-making.

💡 Pro Tip: Avoma’s smart scheduling tools eliminate back-and-forth emails by automating meeting bookings with advanced routing options.

Avoma best features

Automatically transcribes, records, and summarizes meetings with actionable insights

Sync notes, action items, and meeting summaries directly into Salesforce, HubSpot, and other CRMs

Provides deal risk alerts, win-loss analysis, and forecasting tools for sales teams with revenue intelligence

Shared agenda templates, collaborative note editing, and real-time speaker insights with collaboration tools

Track specific terms in meetings to identify trends and tailor follow-ups through keyword tracking

Avoma limitations

Its vast array of features can be overwhelming for new users

Advanced features like revenue intelligence require costly plans

Avoma pricing

AI Meeting Assistant : $19 per month/user

Conversation Intelligence : $59 per month/user

Revenue Intelligence: $79 per month/user

Avoma customer ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (1,320+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

✨ User Review: A reviewer found Avoma useful for its insightful call feedback and scorecard feature, which was transformative in improving their call quality and satisfying customers.

The most helpful part about avoma for me is the feedback after my calls. Such as how much I talked vs how much the client talked during the calls. I tend to over talk on some of the calls so its allowed me to look back at them and to see how much I tend to do that.

The most helpful part about avoma for me is the feedback after my calls. Such as how much I talked vs how much the client talked during the calls. I tend to over talk on some of the calls so its allowed me to look back at them and to see how much I tend to do that.

Also Read: How to Share and Collaborate on Notes

11. Reflect (Best for creating a connected “second brain”)

via Reflect

Reflect truly reflects the human brain.

It applies note-taking to a networked system, mimicking the brain’s ability to associate ideas.

Whether you’re professional managing projects, a student organizing research, or someone who loves journaling, Reflect offers an intuitive platform for effortlessly capturing, linking, and retrieving information.

Reflect best features

Build interconnected notes that function like a dynamic “second brain” with backlinks and tags

Combine reflections and to-do lists for improved focus and task tracking

Enhance writing, transcribe audio, and summarize content with GPT-4 and Whisper

Visualize how your ideas and notes connect for deeper insights with a dedicated Graph view

Keep notes updated and accessible across all devices in real time

Protect your ideas with robust security features

Reflect limitations

No native Android app, restricting mobile usability for non-iOS users

Backlinks and Graph view may require time to understand and fully utilize

Lacks plugins and advanced personalization found in other tools like Obsidian

Reflect pricing

Single plan: $10 per month

Reflect customer ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

ClickUp Takes The Minutes, You Take The Spotlight

“Write down the thoughts of the moment. They’re often the most valuable. ” – Francis Bacon

✨ Translation: Don’t let great ideas slip away—capture them now.

ClickUp gives you access to an efficient note-taking platform at all times.

You can do it anytime, anywhere, with features like ClickUp Docs for seamless collaboration and ClickUp Brain for AI-powered insights.

Take it from Tyler Guthrie, Director of Revenue Operations at Home Care Pulse: “Docs is so good that I never want to use Word again for outlining processes or taking notes. ”Ready to upgrade your note-taking game? Sign up on ClickUp today.