11 nejlepších automatizovaných nástrojů pro pořizování poznámek v roce 2025

Notes keep you organized, but manual note-taking is slow and tiring. With 52% of employees feeling burned out, missed details are inevitable.
The solution? AI-powered note-taking tools.
They handle the boring stuff so you can focus on what matters. Tools like ClickUp offer powerful note-taking features, combining task management and real-time collaboration for a seamless workflow.
Here are the best tools to get started. 🚀
- ClickUp : Best for AI-powered note-taking, summarizing, and collaboration
- Krisp: Best for noise cancellation during meetings
- Granola: Best for context-aware meeting notes on Mac
- Fireflies. ai: Best for voice conversations with transcription and AI summaries
- Otter. ai: Best for real-time transcription and meeting summaries
- tl;dv: Best for multilingual support and detailed meeting analysis
- Notion AI: Best for productivity and summarizing within a unified workspace
- Mem AI: Best for effortless organization with dynamic linking
- Evernote: Best for task management alongside notes
- Avoma: Best for sales-driven meeting intelligence
- Reflect: Best for creating a connected “second brain”
What is Automated Note Taking?
Automated meeting notes use AI and natural language processing (NLP) to create detailed, structured minutes during calls or virtual meetings.
You won’t have to worry about jotting down every word; these tools do the work, allowing you to focus on the discussion. Whether it’s a team discussion or a fast-paced sales meeting, automated tools capture every key point accurately.
What are the benefits of automated note-taking?
Still undecided? Here’s what automated note-taking offers:
- Focus fully on the meeting and actively contribute to discussions
- Say goodbye to manual note-taking and post-meeting transcription drudgery
- Enjoy accurate, reliable records of every conversation—no “I think they said this” moments
- Get well-structured, topic-based outlines that are ready to share with your team
🌟 Fun Fact: Decisions made with input from a broader group of employees tend to be more well-rounded and informed. And when diverse teams make execute decisions, they deliver 60% better results. Automated meeting notes are essential to ensure everyone can actively participate in discussions rather than being stuck jotting things down.
What Should You Look for in Automated Note-Taking Tools?
Finding the right AI note-taker is about solving real problems—not creating new ones. It should save time, simplify your workflow, and help you focus on what matters. Here’s what to consider:
- Accuracy: The tool should reliably capture every word, including technical terms and jargon
- Summarization: Automatically generate clear, concise summaries of key points and decisions
- Real-time transcription: Access notes instantly during the meeting for quick edits or reviews
- Integration with other tools: Sync seamlessly with your calendar, project management apps, and communication platforms
- Collaboration features: Allow your team to edit, comment, and share notes easily
- Data security: Protect sensitive information with top-notch security measures
- Action item tracking: Highlight actionable tasks so nothing gets missed
- Customizable features: Adapt the tool to your needs with options like tagging or highlighting
- Audio and video support: Transcribe from recordings or video meetings without a hitch
- User interface: Choose a tool that’s intuitive and easy to use, even on a busy day
The 10 Best Automated Note-Taking Tools
If you’re tired of wasting time on manual note-taking, these AI note summarizers will change the game. From real-time transcription to seamless task integration, they help you stay organized and focus on what matters most—without missing a single detail.
Here’s a roundup of the 10 best automated note-taking tools:
1. ClickUp (Best AI-powered note-taking, summarizing, and collaboration tool)
It’s no secret—our projects, knowledge, and communication often live in scattered tools. The average employee spends up to 9% of their year switching between apps.
This is why work is broken, and we fix it with ClickUp —in this case, using its note-taking tools.
ClickUp AI Note-Taker: Capture every detail, effortlessly
The ClickUp AI Note-Taker joins your virtual meetings, records conversations, and automatically generates detailed, structured meeting notes. It highlights key takeaways, tracks decisions, and identifies action items—saving you from manual note-taking while keeping your team aligned.
Key features of ClickUp AI Note-Taker:
- Automatic meeting transcription and summaries
- Real-time action item detection and tracking
- Seamless integration with ClickUp Tasks and Docs for follow-ups
💡 Pro Tip: The AI Note-Taker syncs notes with ClickUp Docs and Tasks, so you can instantly convert meeting highlights into actionable tasks.
ClickUp Brain: Your Second Brain for Organized Work
ClickUp Brain is your second brain, helping you organize meeting notes, ideas, and tasks into meaningful insights. It also allows you to summarize lengthy discussions, format documents, and track follow-ups—all without lifting a finger.
This AI assistant simplifies note-taking by summarizing lengthy discussions, formatting documents, and identifying follow-ups or action items.
📌 Example: If your meeting generates a 200-comment thread (we’ve all been there), ClickUp Brain condenses the noise
ClickUp Docs and Notepad: organize and take notes with ease
ClickUp uses tools like ClickUp Docs to help users create detailed meeting notes, brainstorm ideas, and format documents with rich text options like bullet points, headings, and multimedia embeds.
The cherry on top? Bi-directional linking between ClickUp Docs and ClickUp Tasks. This means your tasks and documents are all connected for maximum context.
If you struggle to capture ideas, to-dos, or reminders throughout your day, use ClickUp Notepad.
Here’s the magic: You can instantly convert your notes into actionable tasks with deadlines and assignees. For example, if you jot down “Follow up with Alex about the sales proposal,” you can turn it into a task directly from the Notepad.
This template is also perfect if you’re particular about creating structured notes and tracking key points.
I have biweekly meetings with my supervisor and we use ClickUp to create our agenda. I feel more on top of my game because all of my event and presentation requests live here, along with an up-to-date status indicator that she can check out.
I have biweekly meetings with my supervisor and we use ClickUp to create our agenda. I feel more on top of my game because all of my event and presentation requests live here, along with an up-to-date status indicator that she can check out.
💡 Pro Tip: ClickUp offers plenty of pre-built templates that make note-taking easy to start. ClickUp’s Meeting Notes Template will give you the right direction if you’re looking to start.
ClickUp best features
- Over 15 custom views for project management: Whether you prefer lists, boards, or calendars, ClickUp offers customizable views to suit your workflow
- A suite of work and collaboration tools: Includes tools like Digital Whiteboards, ClickUp Docs, built-in chat, and Mind Maps to keep everything in one place
- ClickUp AI writing assistant: Get tailored prompts and over 100 tools to simplify content creation and brainstorming
- Note organization and tagging system: Keep your notes structured with nested pages and tags for easy navigation
- Documentation and note-taking: From meeting notes to knowledge bases, manage all your documentation in one platform
- Formatting and styling options: Personalize your notes with a variety of font styles, highlights, banners, and more
- Embedding options: Add bookmarks, tables, and multimedia elements to create versatile documents
- Securely share notes with anyone: Control privacy settings and share Docs via public or private links effortlessly
- Library of custom templates for every team: Access over 1,000 templates to kickstart projects and stay consistent
ClickUp limitations
- The abundance of features may take time for new users to master
- Not all views and features are fully accessible on the mobile app yet
ClickUp pricing
- Free Forever
- Unlimited: $7 per month/user
- Business: $12 per month/user
- Enterprise: Contact for pricing
- ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per member per month
ClickUp customer ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7 out of 5 (9,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)
✨ User Review: Users like to use ClickUp to manage tasks and stay organized while enjoying exceptional customer support and daily dependability.
I love that I can search old tasks and notes to get more details that I’d never remember off the top of my head, and it allows me to keep everything in one place without having to keep track of papers everywhere or worry about not being able to read my writing.
I love that I can search old tasks and notes to get more details that I'd never remember off the top of my head, and it allows me to keep everything in one place without having to keep track of papers everywhere or worry about not being able to read my writing.
2. Krisp (Best AI-powered meeting assistant for noise cancellation)
How often do background noise and information overload overwhelm you during an online meeting? Krisp is an AI-powered assistant designed to smooth out your virtual interactions.
It excels in noise cancellation, transcription, and automated meeting notes, making it a valuable tool for individuals and teams.
Plus, Krisp integrates seamlessly with most meeting platforms, such as Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams, ensuring compatibility without requiring additional plugins.
🧠 Did You Know: Over 11 million meetings occur daily in the U. S. , up to 55 million each week and surpassing 1 billion annually!
Krisp best features
- Removes background noise, voices, and echoes for clearer meetings and calls
- Generates accurate transcriptions for improved accessibility and documentation
- Summarizes discussions into actionable insights and key takeaways
- Adjusts speech recognition for accents to ensure better transcription accuracy
- Works with platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet without requiring plugins
Krisp limitations
- The free plan restricts daily AI summaries and noise cancellation time
- Some users report occasional challenges with app-specific integrations
Krisp pricing
- Free
- Pro: $8 per month/user
- Business: $15 per month/user
Krisp customer ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (550+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
✨ User Review: A G2 user liked Krisp for its ability to create detailed meeting minutes by automatically generating accurate transcripts for review and distribution.
As a Project Manager, I always struggled with writing detailed meeting minutes…But, KRISP has changed everything! (literally) I am now returning to the practice of meeting minutes on my projects.
As a Project Manager, I always struggled with writing detailed meeting minutes…But, KRISP has changed everything! (literally) I am now returning to the practice of meeting minutes on my projects.
3. Granola (Best AI-powered notepad for customizable and context-aware meeting notes)
Going on back-to-back meetings and need polished, actionable meeting notes? Granola can help out.
Designed to simplify the note-taking process, Granola works seamlessly with platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, and Slack, capturing meeting audio directly from your Mac without intrusive bots.
💡 Pro Tip: Use Granola’s AI chat to quickly extract key points from your notes, such as “What was discussed about next quarter’s priorities?”
Granola best features
- Combines AI and user input for polished and accurate meeting summaries
- Create tailored note formats for recurring meetings or team workflows through customizable templates
- Captures meeting audio directly from your Mac without bots via real-time transcription
- Lets users retrieve specific information from notes post-meeting through a dedicated AI Q&A assistant
- Share notes and templates easily across your organization
Granola limitations
- Windows users need to join the waitlist as the platform is currently Mac-only
- Costs can add up for larger teams
Granola pricing
- Free
- Individual: $18 per month/user
- Business: $14 per month/user
4. Fireflies. ai (Best for voice conversations with transcription and AI summaries)
Fireflies. ai is an AI-powered tool that simplifies managing voice conversations during virtual meetings.
Basically, it automatically transcribes, summarizes, and analyzes conversations on platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. With features like conversation intelligence and integrations with tools like Slack, Asana, and Salesforce, Fireflies streamlines note-taking and post-meeting workflows.
Fireflies. ai also offers its “AskFred” AI assistant, which makes it easy to search for key meeting moments or generate follow-ups.
💡 Pro Tip: Use Fireflies. ai to filter meeting transcriptions and pinpoint action items or questions in seconds—perfect for staying on top of tasks without rewatching entire recordings.
Fireflies. ai best features
- Converts conversations into actionable summaries with high accuracy
- Tracks speaker talk time, sentiment, and key topics to enhance team collaboration and offers AI-powered insights
- Works with tools like Salesforce, Slack, and Zapier for streamlined workflows
- Enables quick searches and follow-ups from meeting transcripts with AskFred AI assistant
- Supports meetings on Zoom, Teams, Google Meet, and more
Fireflies. ai limitations
- Limited to 800 minutes of storage and fewer AI summaries
- Performance may drop with poor network connectivity
Fireflies. ai pricing
- Free
- Pro: $10 per month/user
- Business: $19 per month/user
Fireflies. ai customer ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 8/5 (580+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
✨ User Review: A reviewer found Fireflies. ai to be a useful meeting companion, offering executives precise transcription accuracy, AI-powered summaries, and actionable insights.
Fireflies. ai is like having a super-intelligent, never-tiring assistant who’s always on top of things. It’s transformed my meeting experience from a necessary evil to a productivity powerhouse.
Fireflies. ai is like having a super-intelligent, never-tiring assistant who’s always on top of things. It’s transformed my meeting experience from a necessary evil to a productivity powerhouse.
5. Otter. ai (Best AI-powered meeting assistant for real-time transcription and summaries)
With features like automated transcription, action item identification, and AI-powered summaries, Otter empowers teams and individuals to focus on discussions rather than documentation.
It suits businesses, educators, and content creators because it can integrate with platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet.
🍪 Bonus: Otter AI Chat allows users to generate follow-up emails, extract key decisions, or summarize meetings in seconds. The real-time transcription feature ensures nothing is missed during the conversation, and the linked audio-text functionality makes reviewing and editing easier than ever.
Otter. ai best features
- Automatically record meetings and transcribe meetings with summaries of key points and action items
- Offers instant answers, follow-ups, and actionable insights from meeting transcripts
- Works with tools like Slack, Salesforce, and Google Meet for enhanced productivity
- Transcription is available in English, French, and Spanish
- Tags speakers automatically for better organization of transcripts
💡 Pro Tip: Tired of taking notes from a video? Learn how to do it like a pro.
Otter. ai limitations
- Transcripts often require manual cleaning for proper readability
- Caps transcription minutes and conversation duration
Otter. ai pricing
- Basic: Free
- Pro: $8. 33 per month/user
- Business: $20 per month/user
Otter. ai customer ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (290+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (85+ reviews)
6. tl;dv (Efficient AI-driven meeting assistant with multilingual support)
Have you ever finished a meeting only to realize you can’t recall half of what was discussed? We’ve all been there.
For busy professionals, especially those in sales or leadership roles, messy meeting follow-ups and lost insights can snowball into missed opportunities and inefficiencies.
tl;dv, the AI-powered meeting assistant, automatically transcribes meetings, generates concise summaries, and integrates seamlessly with tools like Salesforce, Jira, and Slack.
With features like customizable templates and AI-driven insights, tl;dv ensures your meetings leave no detail overlooked.
💡 Pro Tip: No matter your role, explore various note-taking methods customized to different use cases and elevate your productivity—check out the complete guide to popular note-taking methods here!
tl;dv best features
- Automatically records and transcribes meetings with AI-generated summaries in 30+ languages
- Customize note-taking with pre-built or custom templates tailored to various meeting types
- Tracks speaker metrics, filler words, and conversation dynamics to improve team performance
- Works with over 6,000 tools, enabling seamless workflow automation across CRM, project management, and collaboration platforms
- Organizes your notes and meeting records into folders for easy access and retrieval with a user-friendly interface
tl;dv limitations
- The business plan can feel expensive compared to similar tools despite its robust features
- Requires an active internet connection for most features
tl;dv pricing
- Free
- Pro: $18 per month/user
- Business: $59 per month/user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
tl;dv customer ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (300+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
7. Notion AI (Best AI-powered productivity assistant for writing and summarizing)
Picture this: You’re buried under a sea of meeting notes, half-finished drafts, and scattered action items across multiple platforms. That’s where Notion AI steps in to transform your workflows.
Integrated directly into your Notion workspace, Notion AI is your personal assistant for automating mundane tasks like summarizing AI meeting notes, generating content, and analyzing PDFs.
It even bridges the gap between scattered knowledge and actionable insights, helping you easily manage your work.
Notion AI best features
- Drafts blog posts, job descriptions, and emails based on AI prompts
- Quickly condenses entire pages or selected sections into key points or action items
- Pulls information from integrated tools like Slack and Google Drive
- Translates content into multiple languages for global teams
- Works natively within the Notion workspace for unified productivity
Notion AI limitations
- New users may need time to master its features and integrations
- Requires an additional subscription on top of the main Notion plan
- AI-generated summaries can sometimes lack depth or specificity
Notion AI pricing
- Free
- Plus: $8 per month/user
- Business: $15 per month/user
Notion AI customer ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (5,930+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,430+ reviews)
✨ User Review: A Notion AI user appreciated how the tool simplified rewriting and summarized content while providing reliable Q&A responses from personal notes.
I use to rewrite and summarize the articles or in fact any material I read with ease. Also whenever I need some answers I prefer notion AI qand A cause it would provide answers from my notes and I can rely on it.
I use to rewrite and summarize the articles or in fact any material I read with ease. Also whenever I need some answers I prefer notion AI qand A cause it would provide answers from my notes and I can rely on it.
8. Mem AI (Best AI-powered note-taking app for effortless organization)
Designed for busy professionals, students, and creatives, Mem uses AI to make note-taking and retrieval feel intuitive.
Instead of rigid folder structures, Mem offers AI-powered features like Smart Search and Related Notes, ensuring that every piece of information is at your fingertips when needed.
But what sets Mem apart is its ability to act as your “second brain. ” By dynamically linking notes, providing context-aware suggestions, and offering advanced organization tools, Mem ensures you spend less time searching and more time creating.
For instance, Mem Chat, powered by GPT-4, can pull insights from your database, summarize meeting notes, or even help draft content.
Mem AI best features
- Quickly find any note using natural language queries and AI-driven filters
- Automatically links notes with similar content, creating a dynamic knowledge base
- Simplifies note organization without relying on complex folder structures through AI-powered ‘Collections’
- Keeps your notes updated across web and iOS apps for seamless access with real-time syncing
- Upload unlimited files with no size restrictions and up to 100 GB storage
Mem AI limitations
- Advanced features may take time to master fully
- Many AI-driven functionalities require a stable internet connection
Mem AI pricing
- Individual: $14. 99 per month/user
- Teams: Custom pricing
Mem AI customer ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
9. Evernote (Best AI-powered tool for task and note management)
Evernote allows users to take notes across devices, scan documents, and search for text within images or PDFs.
However, with AI-powered features like AI Search and AI Edit, Evernote transforms from a simple note-taking app into a powerful productivity assistant.
Evernote’s new AI tools simplify workflows by summarizing notes, tidying content, and generating new ideas.
💡 Pro Tip: Use Evernote’s Web Clipper to save articles and snippets directly into your notebooks for effortless research and brainstorming.
Evernote best features
- Quickly find buried information using natural language queries and AI-powered search
- Digitize handwritten notes, receipts, and more with the built-in scanner
- Keep working on your notes even without an internet connection
- Add reminders, assign tasks, and set due dates directly within your notes
- Access notes seamlessly across unlimited devices on paid plans
Evernote limitations
- Key functionalities like offline access and advanced search are confined to higher-tier plans
- Premium plans are pricier compared to competitors
Evernote pricing
- Free
- Personal: $14. 99 per month/user
- Professional: $17. 99 per month/user
- Teams: $24. 99 per month/user
Evernote customer ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (2,010+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (8,260+ reviews)
✨ User Review: A G2 user prefers to use Evernote due to its use of notebooks and tags to retrieve relevant information.
Keeping everyone on the same page and up to date with managing projects, meetings and daily activities is easy with Evernote.
Keeping everyone on the same page and up to date with managing projects, meetings and daily activities is easy with Evernote.
10. Avoma (Best for sales-driven meeting intelligence)
Avoma steps up your sales and communication game with features beyond the basics—automating follow-ups, scoring calls, and analyzing deal risks.
Its other features include real-time transcription, AI-generated notes, and revenue intelligence, which help sales teams, customer-facing professionals, and managers improve their productivity and decision-making.
💡 Pro Tip: Avoma’s smart scheduling tools eliminate back-and-forth emails by automating meeting bookings with advanced routing options.
Avoma best features
- Automatically transcribes, records, and summarizes meetings with actionable insights
- Sync notes, action items, and meeting summaries directly into Salesforce, HubSpot, and other CRMs
- Provides deal risk alerts, win-loss analysis, and forecasting tools for sales teams with revenue intelligence
- Shared agenda templates, collaborative note editing, and real-time speaker insights with collaboration tools
- Track specific terms in meetings to identify trends and tailor follow-ups through keyword tracking
Avoma limitations
- Its vast array of features can be overwhelming for new users
- Advanced features like revenue intelligence require costly plans
Avoma pricing
- AI Meeting Assistant: $19 per month/user
- Conversation Intelligence: $59 per month/user
- Revenue Intelligence: $79 per month/user
Avoma customer ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (1,320+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
✨ User Review: A reviewer found Avoma useful for its insightful call feedback and scorecard feature, which was transformative in improving their call quality and satisfying customers.
The most helpful part about avoma for me is the feedback after my calls. Such as how much I talked vs how much the client talked during the calls. I tend to over talk on some of the calls so its allowed me to look back at them and to see how much I tend to do that.
The most helpful part about avoma for me is the feedback after my calls. Such as how much I talked vs how much the client talked during the calls. I tend to over talk on some of the calls so its allowed me to look back at them and to see how much I tend to do that.
11. Reflect (Best for creating a connected “second brain”)
Reflect truly reflects the human brain.
It applies note-taking to a networked system, mimicking the brain’s ability to associate ideas.
Whether you’re professional managing projects, a student organizing research, or someone who loves journaling, Reflect offers an intuitive platform for effortlessly capturing, linking, and retrieving information.
Reflect best features
- Build interconnected notes that function like a dynamic “second brain” with backlinks and tags
- Combine reflections and to-do lists for improved focus and task tracking
- Enhance writing, transcribe audio, and summarize content with GPT-4 and Whisper
- Visualize how your ideas and notes connect for deeper insights with a dedicated Graph view
- Keep notes updated and accessible across all devices in real time
- Protect your ideas with robust security features
Reflect limitations
- No native Android app, restricting mobile usability for non-iOS users
- Backlinks and Graph view may require time to understand and fully utilize
- Lacks plugins and advanced personalization found in other tools like Obsidian
Reflect pricing
- Single plan: $10 per month
Reflect customer ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (40+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
ClickUp Takes The Minutes, You Take The Spotlight
“Write down the thoughts of the moment. They’re often the most valuable. ” – Francis Bacon
✨ Translation: Don’t let great ideas slip away—capture them now.
ClickUp gives you access to an efficient note-taking platform at all times.
You can do it anytime, anywhere, with features like ClickUp Docs for seamless collaboration and ClickUp Brain for AI-powered insights.
You can do it anytime, anywhere, with features like ClickUp Docs for seamless collaboration and ClickUp Brain for AI-powered insights.

Take it from Tyler Guthrie, Director of Revenue Operations at Home Care Pulse: "Docs is so good that I never want to use Word again for outlining processes or taking notes. "