Co je asynchronní schůzka a jak ji vést?

You can organize various team-building activities, but the one thing your team will truly appreciate is work flexibility. In today’s world, it’s the ultimate workplace perk.

In a Deloitte survey, 94% of respondents said work flexibility improves mental health and helps them better balance work with their personal lives.

So, how do companies keep up with this shift while making sure work still gets done (and done well)? Enter the protagonist of our story: async meetings.

Unlike traditional meetings that eat up time, async meetings let team members collaborate at their own pace.

Cutting down on unnecessary meetings could also save over $25,000 annually per employee. That’s no pocket change. 😱

In this guide, we’ll explore async meetings, their pros and cons, and best practices to help your team stay productive while enjoying the flexibility they deserve.

⏰ 60-Second Summary Asynchronous meetings allow participants to contribute on their own schedule, without needing to be present simultaneously. This flexibility is ideal for remote and distributed teams

Benefits of async communication: Increased flexibility, enhanced productivity, and reduced need for real-time interaction

Drawbacks of async meetings: Delayed feedback and risk of miscommunication due to lack of real-time clarification

Async meetings are ideal for one-on-one conversations, daily stand-ups, training, and project updates

Steps for conducting effective asynchronous meetings include: Educating team members on async meeting processes and setting expectations Outlining the meeting’s agenda and providing access to relevant documents Clarifying how each team member should contribute Inviting only essential participants and assigning responsibilities Documenting outcomes with tools like ClickUp’s AI Notetaker to transcribe discussions and summarize decisions

Educating team members on async meeting processes and setting expectations

Outlining the meeting’s agenda and providing access to relevant documents

Clarifying how each team member should contribute

Inviting only essential participants and assigning responsibilities

Documenting outcomes with tools like ClickUp’s AI Notetaker to transcribe discussions and summarize decisions

For productive async meetings, encourage time-blocking, consolidate messages and tasks in one platform like ClickUp , manage notifications to focus on what’s essential, incorporate voice notes and video messages for a human touch, and centralize documentation in a knowledge hub

How ClickUp supports asynchronous meetings: Task management: Assign action items, set due dates, and monitor progress Docs and Notepad: Compile information and create checklists for task prioritization Chat and Clips: Consolidate messages and share screen recordings for clear communication

Task management: Assign action items, set due dates, and monitor progress

Docs and Notepad: Compile information and create checklists for task prioritization

Chat and Clips: Consolidate messages and share screen recordings for clear communication Educating team members on async meeting processes and setting expectations

Outlining the meeting’s agenda and providing access to relevant documents

Clarifying how each team member should contribute

Inviting only essential participants and assigning responsibilities

Documenting outcomes with tools like ClickUp’s AI Notetaker to transcribe discussions and summarize decisions Task management: Assign action items, set due dates, and monitor progress

Docs and Notepad: Compile information and create checklists for task prioritization

Chat and Clips: Consolidate messages and share screen recordings for clear communication

What is an Asynchronous Meeting?

An asynchronous meeting is a meeting where participants aren’t required to be present at the same time.

🌟 Here’s how it works: Instead of the typical “everyone join at 10 a. m. sharp” approach, attendees can communicate and contribute on their own schedule—be it 8 a. m. over coffee in New York, 2 p. m. during a lunch break in London, or even midnight in Tokyo. Everyone gets the flexibility to participate at their own pace and on their schedule without disrupting their flow or daily priorities.

These meetings typically use asynchronous communication channels like emails, instant messages, or pre-recorded videos, making it easier for team members to collaborate without needing to be “in the same room” at the same moment.

💡 Pro Tip: Think async meetings are only for remote teams? Think again. The flexibility of asynchronous meetings makes them ideal for distributed as well as in-office teams to save time.

Key differences between synchronous and asynchronous meetings

The primary difference between the two meeting formats lies in timing. A synchronous meeting demands real-time attendance, whereas an asynchronous meeting gives participants the freedom to chime in when it works best for them.

Here’s a quick table with the primary differences:

Aspect Synchronous Meeting Asynchronous Meeting Timing Real-time, everyone present simultaneously Contributions happen at different times Tools Video calls, phone calls, in-person meetings Email, instant messaging, pre-recorded videos Flexibility Low—requires scheduling High—works across time zones and schedules Examples Weekly stand-ups, operations updates, brainstorming sessions Project updates via email, recorded workflow demos Challenges Scheduling conflicts, wasted time in unproductive meetings Requires self-discipline, can delay immediate responses

📌 Example: A product team working across the US, Europe, and Asia needs to review a new app design. Instead of arranging a synchronous meeting that forces someone to attend late at night, the lead designer uploads a mockup with a recorded explanation to a project management tool like ClickUp, leaving the details in the comments. Team members leave their suggestions in the same thread at their own pace, ensuring everyone contributes without disrupting their schedules.

The Pros and Cons of Asynchronous Communication

Now that you know the difference between traditional meetings and asynchronous communication, it’s time to tackle the big question: which one works best for your team?

Here are some reasons why asynchronous work may or may not be your cup of tea.

Benefits of using asynchronous communication

1. Increased flexibility

Not everyone’s wired the same—some of your team members are bright-eyed at 6 a. m. , while others come alive after midnight. Throw in global teams working across time zones, and synchronous communication starts feeling like a logistical nightmare for companies.

Asynchronous communication tools let everyone work at their own pace without forcing anyone to join meetings in their pajamas. Plus, it saves money—why spend the budget on travel expenses when you can invest it back into your team?

2. Enhanced productivity

We’ve all been there—on a call where one overly enthusiastic colleague dominates while others silently scroll through emails.

Run asynchronous meetings to level the playing field, giving everyone an equal opportunity to contribute without interruptions. This encourages thoughtful input.

Even better, async communication minimizes the constant ping of notifications and the pressure to always be available.

🧠 Did You Know? 64% of employees say meetings interrupt their deep thinking time. With async methods, your team members can focus on tasks and provide well-considered, written responses that often lead to better decisions.

Potential drawbacks and challenges

1. Delayed feedback

Sometimes, asynchronous communication feels like waiting for a friend to reply to a text—you know they’ll get back to you, but it’s not happening anytime soon. If your project needs an immediate response, async methods might slow things down.

Urgent work, tight deadlines, or time-sensitive decisions often require synchronous meetings, during which details can be discussed on the spot.

For example, workshops or brainstorming sessions thrive on back-and-forth conversations and real-time communication. In these cases, async methods won’t cut it.

💡 Pro Tip: If your communication style doesn’t match with your team, you can end up feeling drained. Avoid this with our guide on adapting effective communication styles in the workplace.

2. Risk of miscommunication

Communication is the backbone of effective teamwork, and without the ability to clarify on the spot, asynchronous communication can leave room for misunderstandings.

Here’s how it can go wrong:

Faulty execution : Lack of real-time clarification in async formats leads to misunderstandings and incorrect task execution

Data misinterpretation : Reliance on written updates without immediate feedback results in misinterpreted information and flawed decisions

Escalating mistakes: Delayed responses in async workflows allow small errors to go unnoticed and grow into bigger issues over time

Common Use Cases of Async Meetings

Here are some examples of how to integrate async meetings into your workflow.

1. Asynchronous one-on-one meetings

Traditionally, one-on-ones were conducted in person or via scheduled calls. However, as noted in Buffer’s State of Remote Work, the one-on-one async meeting is quickly gaining traction.

Instead of blocking time on calendars, managers and employees can check in via email or a ClickUp Chat message—sharing updates, feedback, or requests when it suits them.

2. Asynchronous daily stand-ups

Still shuffling into endless stand-up meetings just to say, “I’m working on it”? Daily standup asynchronous meetings are here to save the day.

Async standups let team members share updates on tasks, goals, and blockers in a dedicated channel or thread. Everyone can contribute by a set deadline, ensuring transparency without wasting time.

📌 Example: Your marketing team can use a project management tool like ClickUp to log updates by 10 a. m. daily. Team members review the updates, leave comments, and adjust their tasks—all without a single video call.

You can also use an AI Project Manager like ClickUp Brain to draft async standup reports faster from your ClickUp workspace data!

3. Asynchronous training

Asynchronous training reduces costs and time by delivering materials via e-learning platforms, pre-recorded videos, or podcasts.

Employees learn at their own pace, and companies can track progress and offer support when needed.

🧠 Did You Know: According to the Training Industry Report, companies spent an average of $954 per learner, with each employee clocking 57 hours of training annually. That’s over a week’s worth of work dedicated solely to training.

Scheduling a live project update for geographically dispersed teams can feel more complex than usual.

Async meeting updates let participants share progress, challenges, and next steps at their convenience using tools like email or collaboration platforms.

🔗 Also Read: Free Project Communication Plan Templates

How to Conduct Effective Asynchronous Meetings in Your Organization

While async meetings offer many benefits, things can quickly go south without a proper plan. Here’s how to streamline asynchronous work to positively impact collaboration:

Step-by-step guide to a transition to asynchronous meetings

Step 1: Get your team on board

Unlike synchronous meetings, where everyone is in the loop simultaneously, async meetings require everyone to be on the same page before they begin. This is especially true for new team members who might not know where to find relevant documents or data.

Start by educating your team on the dos and don’ts of async meetings, your organization’s process flows, and how to access key resources.

Also, don’t forget to set expectations early—yes, that includes deadlines for meeting notes and action items.

Step 2: Make your meeting’s agenda clear

No agenda, no meeting—async or not. Clearly outline the purpose, whether it’s for feedback, updates, or tackling a specific project.

If participants need to refer to relevant documents or data, make sure they have access beforehand. A well-prepped meeting agenda saves everyone time and keeps things productive.

💡 Pro Tip: The best meetings are the shortest ones. Swap that two-hour call with ten agenda items for a focused 20-minute session covering just two key points.

Step 3: Define how every member is expected to participate

Async meetings can cover a lot of ground—progress updates, strategy planning, or feedback loops. Make it clear how each team member should participate.

Are they expected to present updates?

Draft strategies?

Provide input on specific points?

Defining roles avoids ambiguity and keeps the meeting focused.

Step 4: Ensure every member is engaged

There’s no point in dragging half the team into a meeting if they have nothing to contribute.

Invite only those whose input is essential, and assign specific responsibilities to keep everyone actively involved. Remember, async doesn’t mean hands-off.

Step 5: Document discussions, insights, and decisions

Meetings are only valuable if their outcomes are recorded. Instead of relying on memory, use AI meeting recording and transcription tools like ClickUp’s AI Notetaker. Transcribe discussions in real time while you focus on the conversation, find the right information quickly in a meeting transcript, and automatically transform decisions into action items.

Watch this quick explainer to make the most of the AI Notetaker in ClickUp.

As you can tell, the right tools can make or break your async meeting strategy. Here are some top picks:

Google Drive : For storing and sharing documents

Slack : For real-time communication, creating channels for updates, and fostering informal discussions

ClickUp: A central platform to manage asynchronous work, collaborate efficiently, and keep all knowledge in one place

📮 ClickUp Insight: 83% of knowledge workers rely primarily on email and chat for team communication. However, nearly 60% of their workday is lost switching between these tools and searching for information. With an everything app for work like ClickUp, your project management, messaging, emails, and chats all converge in one place! It’s time to centralize and energize!

Let’s take a deeper look at how you can benefit from ClickUp.

How ClickUp can support asynchronous meetings

When searching for tools for your async meetings, you need to find one that fits your office culture and makes any update part of natural conversation.

ClickUp does a fantastic job at that by combining task management, real-time collaboration, and communication features all on one platform. This way, your team members can focus on real work instead of getting buried under constant notifications.

Here’s a simple video expaliner on making the most of ClickUp’s async tools:

To understand ClickUp’s usefulness in everyday work better, let’s look at Miya, a project manager often pressurized by multiple deadlines.

Instead of chasing updates over scattered emails, she uses ClickUp Tasks to assign action items, set due dates, and monitor progress. Miya adds clear descriptions, priority levels, and task statuses to keep everyone on the same page—no “Wait, what’s this about?” moments.

✅ What Miya loves about ClickUp Tasks:

Transparency : Everyone knows their responsibilities and deadlines

Accountability: Tasks are tracked from start to finish, ensuring nothing is missed

Miya also needs her team to work together on critical project documentation. With ClickUp Docs, she compiles all relevant information into a single, neatly formatted space.

ClickUp Docs allows real-time editing with team members and a powerful AI for quick documentation

Her team edits the document in real time or adds comments when they’re available. By @mentioning teammates, Miya ensures they engage when they’re ready.

🍪 Bonus: If ClickUp Docs give you a neat way to organize your meeting notes, then ClickUp Notepad is the trusty assistant that keeps your tasks sorted and prioritized, ensuring you tackle the most urgent ones first.

With Notepad, you’re always ready for meetings, whether you’re creating checklists, embedding essential links, or turning ideas into actionable tasks with due dates and priorities.

✅ How ClickUp Docs and Notepad help:

Creates a single source of truth with ClickUp Docs, avoiding miscommunication

Real-time editing ensures updates are instant and collaborative

@Mentions to notify and engage teammates at the right time

Quick checklists and embedded links with ClickUp Notepad for task prioritization

For internal communication, Miya leverages the ClickUp Internal Communications Template —a comprehensive document for nurturing corporate culture, keeping employees informed, and creating seamless staff involvement.

With other tools, Miya would always face one problem—constant messaging apps can feel like being poked every five minutes—distracting and unproductive.

ClickUp Chat ensures that no conversation is ever lost and important discussions are instantly turned into tasks

Instead, ClickUp Chat improves workflow with asynchronous messaging —all messages are consolidated into one space and linked to the relevant workspace, project, task, or doc, so Miya and her team can review updates when they’re ready, not when they’re interrupted.

✅ Here’s how ClickUp Chat helps:

Organized chats, no frantic scrolling through multiple threads

Notifications tailored to respect focus time

Centralized context—no jumping between multiple tools to gather the information you need

AI-powered task creation that turns messages into tasks in one click

However, text messages are sometimes inadequate to explain complex topics, and the tone can get lost in translation. Miya uses ClickUp Clips to share screen recordings, voice feedback, and walkthroughs, making communication clearer and more engaging.

Instead of repeating information, ClickUp Clips offers a simple and quick way to communicate knowledge

✅ Here’s how ClickUp Clips help:

Clear communication with screen recordings, voice feedback, and walkthroughs

Quick, reusable updates that eliminate the need to repeat information

ClickUp has made asynchronous alignment much simpler and more effective. By building a framework in which to outline and structure objectives and results, remote teams are able to understand expectations and provide status updates fluidly. Brainstorming with whiteboards is easy, reorganizing priorities is easy, and adding reference images, etc. , is all very fluid.

ClickUp has made asynchronous alignment much simpler and more effective. By building a framework in which to outline and structure objectives and results, remote teams are able to understand expectations and provide status updates fluidly. Brainstorming with whiteboards is easy, reorganizing priorities is easy, and adding reference images, etc. , is all very fluid.

Like Bazza, Miya also loves ClickUp Whiteboards. Her team uses it to map out strategies and connect ideas visually.

Follow up on important discussions by turning text and notes into tasks with ClickUp Whiteboards

💡 Pro Tip: With ClickUp Whiteboards, turn sticky notes and shapes into tasks with assigned owners and due dates.

Whether planning sprints or tackling a client proposal, the infinite virtual canvas keeps the session organized and actionable. Due to its real-time collaboration feature, it’s particularly great for brainstorming sessions.

And it doesn’t stop there. Much like everything else, proofing becomes easier with ClickUp.

Here’s how it works: Open the attachment in a task, click “Add comments” in the upper-right, mark the specific spot, and leave a comment.

You can even assign it to a team member so they can take action immediately. From PNGs to PDFs, it supports various file types, making it easy to mark changes directly on the file.

📮 ClickUp Insight: 50% of our survey respondents report Friday as their most productive day. This could be a phenomenon unique to modern work. Fridays tend to have fewer meetings, and this, combined with the context accumulated from the workweek, could mean fewer disruptions and more time for deep, focused work. Want to retain Friday-level productivity all week long? Embrace async communication practices with ClickUp, the everything app for work! Record your screen with ClickUp Clips, get instant transcriptions through ClickUp Brain, or ask ClickUp’s AI Notetaker to step in and summarize meeting highlights for you!

And the best part? ClickUp doesn’t exist in a vacuum—it integrates with calendars, file-sharing tools like Google Drive, and other productivity apps.

With ClickUp’s 1000+ Integrations, Miya syncs her team’s schedules and documents effortlessly, ensuring every tool works together to support asynchronous communication.

Training and educational methods for smooth implementation

Simply handing over new tools and expecting your team members to master them isn’t realistic. Instead, set them up for success with these training tips:

Share step-by-step guides, videos, or FAQs tailored to your team’s processes for easy learning

Offer interactive sessions to familiarize the team with tools like ClickUp Docs, Whiteboards, and Clips, and record these for future reference

Pair tech-savvy employees with those needing extra help to build skills and collaboration

Create asynchronous onboarding courses with tools like ClickUp Docs that include videos, quizzes, and space for feedback

🔗 Also Read: How to Choose the Right Meeting Cadence for Your Team

Challenges of Asynchronous Meetings and Overcoming Them

For teams new to async work, the lack of immediate responses and the need for clear self-serve documentation might feel like a roadblock.

However, with the right strategies and tools, these challenges are entirely manageable.

To give you a headstart, these are some of the most common async meeting challenges and some easy solutions to make your work stress-free.

1. Personal time management

⚠️ Challenge: Async work relies heavily on individuals managing their own time effectively, which can be tricky for those who thrive on structured schedules.

✅ Solution: Encourage time blocking, set clear deadlines for deliverables, and identify peak productivity hours for different tasks. Use ClickUp’s Calendar View to carve out focus times, visualize your schedule at a glance, and manage deadlines better.

Stay on top of your commitments, block time for tasks, and organize your schedule with the ClickUp Calendar View

2. Notification overload

⚠️ Challenge: Without live meetings, the volume of messages and updates can feel overwhelming.

✅ Solution: Use dedicated tools like ClickUp Chat to consolidate messages, mute notifications during deep work, and set clear communication guidelines. You can deeply customize your notifications in ClickUp Chat, silencing intrusive and distracting pings to focus only on what matters.

Tailor notifications to focus on what matters with ClickUp Chat

3. Building trust with less live interaction

⚠️ Challenge: Missing out on tone, body language, and spontaneous moments can make relationship-building harder.

✅ Solution: Incorporate voice notes, video messages, or light-touch rituals like sharing weekend highlights or using emoji reactions to foster connection.

💡 Pro Tip: Video meetings are great for remote teams, but they need structure to avoid becoming time-wasters. Here’s how to use async video communication to improve remote work.

4. Time-consuming message crafting

⚠️ Challenge: Writing clear, concise, and context-rich async messages can take more time than quick verbal explanations.

✅ Solution: Use tools like ClickUp Clips for screen recordings, add hyperlinks for context, and structure updates to minimize back-and-forth conversations.

Record your screen with voice overs and share Clips effortlessly in ClickUp to replace synchronous meetings and explain complex concepts easily

5. Dependence on self-serve documentation

⚠️ Challenge: Async workflows depend on accessible, detailed documentation, which can take time to create.

✅ Solution: Use tools like ClickUp Docs to build a central knowledge hub, regularly update it, and ensure it’s easy to navigate.

🔗 Also Read: Harnessing Team Chat Etiquette at Work for Optimal Collaboration

How ClickUp Syncs Perfectly With Your Async Meetings

The goal of using ClickUp at the beginning was to have an eye on everyone’s tasks from a manager’s point of view, but it developed into something much bigger. Everyone started laying out their tasks with timelines, and it became an amazing collaboration tool—more than we expected. We shifted from managing employees to managing tasks and monitoring them seamlessly.

The goal of using ClickUp at the beginning was to have an eye on everyone’s tasks from a manager’s point of view, but it developed into something much bigger. Everyone started laying out their tasks with timelines, and it became an amazing collaboration tool—more than we expected. We shifted from managing employees to managing tasks and monitoring them seamlessly.

That’s the beauty of ClickUp—it grows with your needs, syncing perfectly with your async meetings and workflows.

When you start using ClickUp, it starts simplifying your workday one feature at a time. For instance, ClickUp Tasks assign responsibilities with timelines, Docs simplify collaboration, and Chat consolidates conversations for easy reference.

Create an account on ClickUp for free and let ClickUp do the heavy lifting while you focus on getting things done!