Безплатни шаблони за анализ на конкурентите за Google Docs

Know your enemy and know yourself, and you can fight a hundred battles without disaster.

Know your enemy and know yourself, and you can fight a hundred battles without disaster.

Competitive analysis isn’t new—ancient Chinese strategist Sun Tzu outlined its essence in The Art of War. His advice on understanding both your strengths and your competitors’ vulnerabilities is still echoed in modern business practices.

Competitor analysis may be crucial for business success, but with so much data to process, it’s definitely not easy.

Suppose you’re brainstorming your next product launch, but the mountain of competitor data feels impossible to sort through. What are they doing better? What gaps can you exploit?

74% of business leaders acknowledge the need for better market intelligence, yet many still struggle to keep up.

Now imagine opening a well-organized Google Docs competitor analysis template, where everything from market trends to competitor strengths is neatly laid out. The process becomes clearer, faster, and more effective.

In this blog post, we’ll introduce a set of free competitor analysis templates for Google Docs. These templates are designed to save time and sharpen your competitive strategy, whether you’re just starting or refining your approach.

What Makes a Good Competitive Analysis Template?

A well-crafted competitive analysis template helps businesses organize essential information and simplify the research process. Instead of making you manually classify, organize, and find your way through endless data, a good template breaks down key competitor insights into clear, digestible categories. This structure enables teams to quickly compare and act on strategic information that can drive decisions.

Here’s what makes a competitive analysis template effective:

Clear structure: Breaks down strengths, weaknesses, pricing, and positioning in a way that’s easy to follow

Customizability: Fits your industry, your competitors, and your specific needs without hassle

Actionable insights : Helps you spot emerging trends and gaps that you can act on right away

Comparative views: Lets you compare competitors side-by-side so you can easily spot your advantage

Data organization: Keeps everything in one place so you’re not scrambling for info

User-friendliness: Simple to use with no need for extra training or complicated tools

💡 Pro Tip: Don’t just focus on direct competitors in a competitive analysis. Also, keep an eye on indirect competitors disrupting your industry with innovative products or services.

Free Competitive Analysis Templates for Google Docs

Now that you know what makes a good competitive analysis template for Google Docs, let’s look at some of the best free competitor research templates available.

Each of these templates provides a unique angle on competitor analysis, with specific features that cater to different business needs—from high-level overviews to deep, data-driven insights.

1. Google Docs Competitive Analysis Template by Hubspot

via Hubspot

Try the HubSpot Google Doc Competitive Analysis Template if you need a thorough yet easy-to-use structure and no-nonsense, high-level overview without diving too deeply into data,

This SWOT analysis template includes sections for detailed competitor profiles, a comparison of key products or services, and a section for analyzing each competitor’s strengths and weaknesses.

It also incorporates an opportunity section where you can jot down gaps in the market that your business can target.

This template’s clear, organized design makes it particularly useful. This allows your team to rapidly populate key competitive indicators like pricing strategies, distribution methods, customer satisfaction, and online presence.

✨Ideal for: Businesses seeking a quick, high-level overview of their competitors’ market position, product offerings, and strategies

🧠 Fun Fact: The concept of benchmarking originated from a literal bench! In medieval times, cobblers would consistently mark a bench to measure shoe sizes. Today, benchmarking helps businesses measure their performance against industry leaders.

2. Competitive Analysis Template by Template. net

The Competitive Analysis Template by Template.net is built for businesses that need to analyze competitors more granularly to track their evolution over time. It includes an in-depth breakdown of competitors’ business strategies, pricing structures, market share, and marketing tactics.

There are specific sections for analyzing competitor pricing, value propositions, strengths, and weaknesses, which help your business pinpoint where it can outperform its competitors.

With side-by-side comparisons, you can easily see how you stack up against competitors regarding product offerings, customer base, and geographical reach. Its customizable design means you can adapt it to fit your industry-specific needs, whether in retail, technology, or services.

✨Ideal for: Agencies and service-based companies that need to assess competitive benchmarks within creative, digital, or client-driven industries

3. Agency Competitive Analysis Template by Template. net

Made for agencies, the Agency Competitive Analysis Template by T emplate.net is a detailed, industry-specific template that focuses on competitive benchmarks within creative and digital services.

It allows your agency to analyze competitors based on several key areas: services offered (e. g. , web design, social media management, SEO management, client portfolios, pricing models, and market positioning).

This template includes sections for evaluating client retention strategies and understanding competitors’ customer service practices. These are vital for your agency in maintaining long-term client relationships. The SWOT analysis section is particularly detailed, encouraging your agency to assess opportunities and threats within its niche market.

The template’s flexibility ensures it can be customized for different types of agencies—digital, PR, or design.

✨Ideal for: Companies entering new markets or refining their strategy, looking for an in-depth look at market dynamics and thorough competitive analysis

4. Competitive Market Analysis Template by Template. net

The Competitive Market Analysis Template by T emplate.net is the right fit for your business if you want to understand its position within a broader market landscape.

Unlike other templates that focus primarily on direct competitors, this one goes further by including sections for indirect competitors, potential disruptors, and market trends. The template guides you through analyzing market forces, customer needs, and competitor strategies in various market segments.

It includes a specific ‘Competitive Forces’ section that utilizes Porter’s five forces model for industry analysis, supplier and buyer power analysis, the threat of substitution, and the threat of new entrants. This makes it an invaluable tool if you are looking to refine your organization’s market strategy or prepare for entry into a new market.

✨Ideal for: Startups or businesses with limited resources that need actionable insights from easy-to-use, customizable templates without getting bogged down by unnecessary complexity

🧠 Fun Fact: Amazon is a competitive analysis powerhouse, constantly testing new features like one-click ordering and same-day delivery. They famously monitor their competitors’ pricing and even their shipping patterns to stay ahead.

5. Competitive Gap Analysis Template by Template. net

Differentiating yourself by targeting underserved market segments or addressing competitor weaknesses can go a long way in ensuring success. The Competitive Gap Analysis Template by Template.net is particularly useful for that.

It offers a structured approach to mapping out competitor performance, pinpointing areas where they fall short (e. g. , customer service, product quality, pricing, etc. ), and identifying opportunities for improvement or innovation.

The Gap Identification section of this competitor research template allows you to visualize opportunities based on current competitor offerings, while the ‘Strategic Actions’ section helps you align your business strategy with those gaps.

✨Ideal for: Teams conducting ongoing competitor research, aiming to track competitors’ evolution and identify gaps and opportunities for growth

Limitations of Using Google Docs for Competitive Analysis

While Google Docs is a handy tool for organizing information, it has some limitations when conducting in-depth competitive analysis. Here’s what you might want to keep in mind:

Lack of advanced features: Google Docs doesn’t offer built-in data analysis tools, so you’ll need to process and interpret data manually

No automation: Google Docs doesn’t automate data updates, meaning you’ll have to enter competitor information manually and keep it updated yourself

Cluttered formatting: As your analysis grows, it can become hard to keep things visually organized without advanced formatting options or templates

Poor visualization: Unlike specialized analysis and Unlike specialized analysis and reporting tools , Google Docs doesn’t have options for adding charts, graphs, or other visual tools to make data more digestible

Scalability issues: For large-scale competitive research, Google Docs can get unwieldy, making it harder to track multiple competitors or large volumes of data effectively

Alternative Competitive Analysis Templates

If Google Docs feels too limiting for your needs, don’t worry—you’re not stuck. ClickUp, a trusted project and productivity management platform, offers many alternative competitive analysis templates to tackle the challenges we outlined.

ClickUp templates go beyond the basics, offering features that improve collaboration, enhance data visualization, and even automate parts of your analysis.

1. The ClickUp Competitive Analysis Whiteboard Template

Download This Template Collaborate in real time to map competitor insights and brainstorm your next big move with the ClickUp Competitive Analysis Whiteboard Template

If you thrive on brainstorming and visual thinking, the ClickUp Competitive Analysis Whiteboard Template is exactly what you need. This template transforms your competitor analysis into an interactive, collaborative experience.

The whiteboard format lets your team work together in a single space, making it perfect for brainstorming sessions, strategy meetings, or workshops. Map out competitor profiles, analyze strategies, and identify opportunities to gain an edge. Add sticky notes, images, and annotations to enrich the discussion.

Need to prioritize tasks? Use ClickUp Tasks to assign them to the right team members and follow up directly from the whiteboard.

Plus, the template is fully customizable. Tailor it to fit your industry, project, or unique analysis framework. Whether you’re a solo strategist or part of a collaborative team, this template helps you turn chaos into clarity.

✨Ideal for: Teams that thrive on brainstorming, love visual mapping, and need to organize competitor insights in a dynamic, interactive space

2. The ClickUp Competitive Analysis Pricing Template

Download This Template Analyze your competitors’ pricing models side by side and discover opportunities to outsmart them with the ClickUp Competitive Analysis Pricing Template

Pricing strategies can make or break your competitive edge, and the ClickUp Competitive Analysis Pricing Template ensures you’re on top of the game. Whether you’re benchmarking product prices, subscription tiers, or service packages, this template keeps everything organized and actionable.

You can track individual pricing structures by competitor, segment them by product tiers, and analyze trends across the market. This template lets you identify gaps in your pricing strategy. Are your competitors offering more value at a similar price point? Are there opportunities to adjust your pricing to stand out? You can answer these questions easily with the help of this template.

You can also tag specific price points with notes about seasonal changes, promotions, or discounts, ensuring you capture the full context. Set up ClickUp Automations and ClickUp Integrations with your business intelligence tools to update pricing data periodically so you’re always working with the latest numbers.

If you need to present your findings, export the analysis into a polished format to share with your team.

✨Ideal for: Businesses looking to benchmark pricing, identify gaps, and develop data-backed strategies to compete effectively on price

3. The ClickUp Competitive Tracking Template

Download This Template Monitor product launches, campaigns, and updates in one organized space with the ClickUp Competitive Tracking Template

Keeping tabs on your competitors is no small task, but the ClickUp Competitive Tracking Template makes it easier. This template is your central hub for logging and monitoring competitor activities over time. You can track product launches, marketing campaigns, pricing changes, and customer feedback.

The beauty of this template lies in its simplicity and flexibility. You can customize fields to suit your industry—track what matters most to your business. Set up recurring tasks to review and update competitor data regularly, ensuring your insights are always up to date.

Want to dig deeper? Attach attachments like screenshots of competitor ads or campaign links to keep everything in one place. Thanks toClickUp’s project management features, you can collaborate seamlessly with your team, assigning members to investigate specific competitors or trends.

This template isn’t just about data collection and staying proactive. Use it to spot patterns, predict competitor moves, and refine your real-time strategies.

✨Ideal for: Teams needing a structured, centralized way to monitor competitor activity consistently and stay ahead of market trends

🧠 Fun Fact: Modern competitive analysis tools let companies track their competitors’ social media activity to gain insights into their marketing strategies, content performance, and even customer sentiment—all without them ever knowing—enabling “competitive spying. ”

4. The ClickUp Competitive Market Analysis Template

Download This Template Gain a 360-degree understanding of market forces and competitor positioning with the ClickUp Competitive Market Analysis Template

Understanding the market you’re competing in is critical, and the ClickUp Competitive Market Analysis Template provides everything you need to dig deeper. This template analyzes broader market forces, competitor dynamics, and customer behaviors, giving you a 360-degree view of your playing field.

Organize your analysis by segmenting competitors into categories, such as direct or indirect competitors, and assess their positioning within the market. The template includes sections for SWOT analysis, helping you identify your strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in context with your competitors.

You can also use it to analyze customer demographics and how they align with your competitors’ strategies. Are there underserved markets you can tap into? Are competitors targeting segments you’ve overlooked? This template helps you answer these questions with clarity.

ClickUp Integrations allow you to pull in live data or connect with tools like Google Analytics, making it easy to incorporate real-time insights into your analysis.

✨Ideal for: Teams or businesses entering a new market or refining their strategy in a competitive landscape

5. The ClickUp SEO Competitor Analysis Template

Download This Template Uncover keyword gaps in top-ranking pages with the ClickUp SEO Competitor Analysis Template

Search engine dominance is often the deciding factor in online visibility, and the ClickUp SEO Competitor Analysis Template ensures you’re not flying blind. The template is preloaded with sections to log your competitors’ top-ranking pages, keywords they’re targeting, and gaps in their SEO strategy. You can track competitors’ keyword rankings, backlink strategies, and content performance.

Compare this data with your own rankings to identify opportunities for improvement. Are there keywords your competitors are overlooking? Or are they dominating in areas you’ve neglected?

Using this template, you can adjust and adapt your SEO strategy to stay relevant and maintain your online share of voice.

✨Ideal for: Marketers and SEO teams who need to stay ahead of competitors in search rankings with actionable, data-driven insights

Also Read: 10 Best Research Management Software

6. The ClickUp Comparative Market Analysis Template

Download This Template Evaluate competitors with the ClickUp Comparative Market Analysis Template

Whether you’re examining market share, customer demographics, or product features, the ClickUp Comparative Market Analysis Template organizes your findings into an easy-to-understand format. This template comes with pre-built sections to log details about competitors, such as their target audience, pricing strategies, and marketing tactics.

Its comparative format makes it simple to see how your business compares to others in the industry. You can assign weight to factors like customer satisfaction or innovation and score competitors side by side.

💡 Pro Tip: Use the ClickUp Comparative Market Analysis Template to create a competitive intelligence dashboard. This visual tool can help you monitor key metrics, identify emerging trends, and make data-driven decisions to stay ahead of the competition.

With visual dashboards, you can transform this data into actionable insights. Create charts, graphs, or tables to present your findings clearly and compellingly for your team or stakeholders.

✨ Ideal for: Businesses preparing to enter a competitive market or refine their positioning by thoroughly evaluating their competition from multiple angles

7. The ClickUp Comparison Matrix Template

Download This Template Create clear, side-by-side comparisons of competitors to guide your strategy with the ClickUp Comparison Matrix Template

The ClickUp Comparison Matrix Template is designed to help you evaluate competitors across predefined criteria, such as features, pricing, or customer feedback. The competitive matrix layout allows you to assign scores or ratings to specific factors, giving you a visual overview of how each competitor measures up.

For example, you can compare the usability of competing products, highlight gaps in customer support, or identify areas where your offering shines.

What makes this capabilities analysis template stand out is its flexibility. You can add as many rows or columns as you need to tailor the matrix to your industry. It’s a powerful competitor analysis tool for visualizing complex data and making strategic decisions based on clear, structured insights.

✨Ideal for: Teams that need a simple competitive matrix template to present data and make informed decisions based on direct comparisons

8. The ClickUp Product Features Matrix Template

Download This Template Optimize innovation with the ClickUp Product Features Matrix Template

Want to outsmart your competition feature by feature? The ClickUp Product Features Matrix Template can help. It’s perfect for product managers and innovation-focused teams.

Use this template to analyze and compare your product’s features against your competitors’ offerings. Log individual product features into a structured table and rate them based on usability, uniqueness, and customer demand.

The side-by-side comparison helps you pinpoint areas where you have a competitive advantage or where competitors might outshine you. In addition, this template allows you to prioritize features that align with market demands and identify areas where you can innovate to stand out.

✨Ideal for: Product managers and development teams who need a detailed framework to analyze features and refine their product strategy based on competitive insights

Here’s what Jodi Salice, Creative Director, United Way Suncoast, has to say about using ClickUp templates,

I can’t say enough good things about it. Between the automation, templates, and all the different sorts of tracking and views, there’s just no way to go wrong with ClickUp.

I can’t say enough good things about it. Between the automation, templates, and all the different sorts of tracking and views, there’s just no way to go wrong with ClickUp.

Stay Ahead of Your Competitors with ClickUp

Competitive analysis isn’t just a box to check—it’s the enabler that guides your business decisions, helping you stay ahead in an ever-evolving marketplace. Whether you’re launching a new product, refining your marketing strategy, or trying to understand where you stand, having the proper strategic planning tools can make all the difference.

And that’s where these ClickUp templates come into play. Each template is meticulously designed to solve real-world challenges, from tracking competitor moves to comparing pricing strategies and analyzing market trends. They’re not just time-savers—they’re clarity providers.

Don’t just take our word for it—experience the power of ClickUp for your own business. Sign up to ClickUp for free today, and start exploring these templates.