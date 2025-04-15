2025 için En İyi 11 Çevrimiçi Takvim (Ücretsiz ve Ücretli)

Takviminize ne kadar bağımlısınız? Tahminimizce, oldukça fazla!

Güvenilir bir çevrimiçi takvim olmadan, programınızı takip etmek kasırgada konfeti yakalamaya benzer.

Yapılacaklar listesinin ötesine geçen takvim, bir gün, hafta veya ay boyunca planlanan etkinliklerin tam bir özetini sunar. Zamanınızı haritalandırır ve hatta doğru kişilere ihtiyaç duydukları anda hatırlatıcılar gönderir. 🔔

Ancak soru hala aynı: Hangi takvim uygulaması en iyisi?

Sezgisel arayüzleri, güçlü zaman bloklama özellikleri ve birden fazla cihazda sağlam entegrasyonları nedeniyle seçtiğimiz 11 seçeneği bir araya getirdik.

Özelliklerine bir göz atalım.

⏰ 60 saniyelik özet 2025 için en iyi takvim ve planlama araçlarını bir araya getirdik. Her biri farklı planlama ihtiyaçlarına uygun benzersiz özellikler sunuyor: ClickUp: AI destekli entegre görev planlama için en iyisi

Calendly: Toplantı planlama ve randevu kaydı için en iyisi

Google Takvim: Kişisel ve profesyonel görev yönetimi için en iyisi

Microsoft Outlook Takvim: Microsoft 365 araçlarıyla planlamayı entegre etmek için en iyisi

Apple Takvim: Basit, yerleşik bir takvim çözümüne ihtiyaç duyan Apple kullanıcıları için en iyisi

Zoho Calendar: Takım planlaması ve kaynak rezervasyonu için en iyisi

Fantastical: Birden fazla takvim hesabını kolaylıkla entegre etmek için en iyisi

Any. do Takvim: Görevleri ve Görevleri ve takvim yönetimini tek bir uygulamada birleştirmek için en iyisi

Cozi: Aile takvimlerini ve görevleri koordine etmek için en iyisi

Teamup Takvim: Takım iş akışlarını ve uygunluk durumlarını düzenlemek için en iyisi

Monday. com Takvim: Görev ayrıntılarının yanı sıra proje zaman çizelgelerini görselleştirmek için en iyisi

Çevrimiçi takvimlerde nelere dikkat etmelisiniz?

⭐ Öne çıkan şablon Takvim karmaşasında boğuluyor ve son teslim tarihlerini kaçırıyor musunuz? Takviminizi basitleştirmek ve işlerinizi gerçekten halletmek için ücretsiz ClickUp Takvim Planlayıcı Şablonunu deneyin. Ücretsiz Şablon Alın ClickUp'ın Takvim Planlayıcı Şablonu, etkinlikleri, faaliyetleri ve görevleri yönetmenize ve izlemenize yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmıştır.

En iyi takvim uygulamalarını bulmak, zamanınızı ve sorumluluklarınızı yönetme şeklinizi değiştirebilir. Birini seçmeden önce dikkate almanız gereken temel özelliklerin bir özetini burada bulabilirsiniz.

Çapraz platform uyumluluğu: Uygulamanın akıllı telefon, tablet ve bilgisayarınızdaki diğer takvimlerle kolayca senkronize olmasını sağlayın, böylece nerede olursanız olun her zaman güncel kalın

Kullanıcı dostu arayüz: Telefonunuzdan kişisel etkinlikler eklerken veya masaüstünüzde haftalık iş planınızı yaparken kullanımı doğal gelen bir araç arayın; düzenli ve sezgisel bir tasarım olmazsa olmazdır

Güvenlik ve gizlilik: Verilerinizin güvende kalmasını sağlamak için güçlü şifreleme, açık gizlilik ilkeleri ve iki faktörlü kimlik doğrulama özelliğine sahip bir uygulama seçin

Esnek planlama: Etkinlikleri oluşturmanıza, düzenlemenize ve sürükleyip bırakmanıza olanak tanıyan, Etkinlikleri oluşturmanıza, düzenlemenize ve sürükleyip bırakmanıza olanak tanıyan, takvim düzenlemeyi kolaylaştıran bir platform seçin

Paylaşımı kolay: Özel Özel bir görev planlama yazılımı gibi, etkinlik davetlerini takım üyelerine gönderebileceğiniz ve hatta tüm takvimleri paylaşabileceğiniz bir uygulama seçin

Bildirimler: Yaklaşan etkinlikler için, tüm önemli görevler ve toplantılar için ince hatırlatmalardan yinelenen bildirimlere kadar özelleştirilebilir uyarılar ayarlamanıza olanak tanıyan bir araç seçin

💣 Daha fazla desteğe mi ihtiyacınız var? Önemli görevlerin takviminizde özel bir yeri olmasını sağlarken, elinizdeki göreve odaklanmak için zaman bloklama özelliklerine sahip bir araç seçin.

En İyi 11 Çevrimiçi Takvim

1. ClickUp (Entegre proje planlama ve görev zamanlama için en iyisi)

ClickUp, iş için her şeyi içeren uygulama, takviminizi zaman yönetimi için güçlü bir araca dönüştürdü.

Çünkü ClickUp Takvim, bir toplantı planlayıcısından çok daha fazlasıdır.

Görevlerinizi programınıza bağlayarak, yapay zeka destekli önceliklendirme ve otomatik ayarlamalar sunarak işlerinizi yolunda tutar.

ClickUp Takvim'i deneyin ClickUp Takvim'de yapay zeka destekli planlama özelliğini kullanarak taahhütlerinizi her zaman takip edin

Örneğin, ClickUp AI takviminizin uygunluğuna göre görevler için zaman aralıklarını otomatik olarak önerebilir. Bu özellik, toplantılar arasında ücretsiz zaman aralıklarını manuel olarak aramadan önceliklerinize verimli bir şekilde zaman ayırmanıza yardımcı olur.

Önceliklerinizdeki bir görevin yanındaki AI düğmesini açtığınızda, AI görevi takviminize nereye eklemenizi önerir. Öneriyi kabul ederseniz, görevi takviminize kolayca ekleyebilirsiniz.

Ayrıca öncelik verilmesi gereken görevleri önerebilir. Bu özellik, birikmiş işlerinizi ve mevcut önceliklerinizi analiz ederek en önemli görevlere odaklanmanıza yardımcı olur.

ClickUp ile takviminiz, esasen AI tarafından yönetilen ve görevlerinizin bulunduğu yerde toplanan iş planlayıcınız olur. Çalışma alanınızın her yerinden zamanı takip edin, tahminler ayarlayın, notlar ekleyin ve zaman raporlarını görüntüleyin.

ClickUp Takvim ile toplantıları veya son teslim tarihlerini asla kaçırmayın

Paylaşım da çok kolay. Takımınız veya dış paydaşlar için takviminizi güvenle paylaşabilirsiniz. Gerçek zamanlı güncellemeleri görebilecekleri için, program değişiklikleri hakkında e-posta hatırlatıcıları göndermenize gerek kalmaz.

ClickUp Reminders, verimlilik araçlarınız arasında bulunması gereken bir başka araçtır.

Bu kullanışlı özellik, görev yorumlarını kullanışlı hatırlatıcılara dönüştürmenizi sağlar. Ayrıca önemli dosyalar, medya ve son tarihler gibi ek bilgiler de ekleyebilirsiniz. Böylece takip zamanı geldiğinde neyin ne olduğunu ve neden önemli olduğunu tam olarak bilirsiniz.

ClickUp Hatırlatıcıları ile vadesi gelen, başlayan ve hatta gecikmiş görevlerin özetini e-posta ile alın

Şimdi, hoşunuza gideceğini düşündüğümüz bir bonus var. ClickUp'ın Takvim Planlayıcı Şablonu ile daha akıllı plan yapın.

Bu Şablonu İndirin ClickUp'ın Takvim Planlayıcı Şablonu ile planlama stresinden kurtulun

Takımınızın takip edebileceği bir program oluşturmak çok kolay, böylece herkes işlerini takip edebilir. Artık tekerleği yeniden icat etmeye gerek yok, silolar da yok. İstediğiniz gibi özelleştirin ve kullanıma hazır olun.

Bu şablon size yardımcı olacaktır:

Günlük, haftalık ve aylık görevleri tek bir yerde düzenleyin

Son teslim tarihlerini ve önemli tarihleri zahmetsizce izleyin

İş akışlarınızı ve proje ilerlemenizi bir bakışta görün

ClickUp'ın en iyi özellikleri

Birleştirilmiş proje yönetimi : Projeniz için bir : Projeniz için bir ClickUp Çalışma Alanı oluşturun ve tüm görevleri ve alt görevleri klasörler ve alanlar halinde gruplandırın; takım üyelerini ekleyin ve her şeyin sorunsuz bir şekilde ilerlemesini sağlamak için zaman çizelgelerini ve öncelikleri ayarlayın

Şablon kitaplığı : ClickUp'ın Takvim Yapılacaklar Listesi Şablonunu kullanarak haftalık, iki haftalık veya aylık görünümünüzü hızlıca özetleyin ve o anda rolünüze en uygun olanı planlayın.

Birleştirilmiş takvim görünümü: ClickUp takvimi, Google ve Outlook takvimleriyle entegre olarak, her iki sistemdeki değişiklikleri yansıtan 2 yönlü senkronizasyon ile görevleri ve etkinlikleri tek bir yerden görüntülemenizi sağlar

Görev ve zaman bloklama: ClickUp biriktirme listesinden veya manuel planlamadan sürükleyip bırakarak görevler için zamanı kolayca bloklayın. İlgili görev ayrıntılarını ve kaynakları doğrudan takvim etkinliklerine ekleyebilirsiniz

Önceliklendirme ve planlama: Takvim kenar çubuğunu kullanarak Öncelikler, Geçen görevler ve Birikmiş görevleri görüntüleyin ve bunları takviminize planlayın. AI ayrıca görevler için en uygun zamanları önerebilir

Geliştirilmiş işbirliği: İş arkadaşlarınızın programlarını görüntüleyin ve toplantıları verimli bir şekilde planlamak için çakışan boş zamanları bulun. Takvim, koordinasyonu basitleştirmek için karşılıklı uygunlukları vurgular

Kapsamlı takvim yönetimi: Tüm görevleri, etkinlikleri ve toplantıları tek bir konumda yönetin, görev ayrıntılarına ve toplantı bilgilerine kolay erişim ile dengeli ve düzenli bir program sağlayın

ClickUp sınırlamaları

Çok çeşitli özellikler bazen kafa karıştırıcı olabilir

ClickUp fiyatlandırması

ClickUp puanları ve yorumları

🔍 Biliyor muydunuz? AI planlama araçları, kişiselleştirilmiş haftalık planlar oluşturarak zamanınızın %40'ını tasarruf etmenizi sağlar ve %25 daha fazla görevi tamamlamanıza yardımcı olur.

📮ClickUp Insight: Anket katılımcılarının %18'i, takvimler, görevler ve hatırlatıcılar aracılığıyla hayatlarını düzenlemek için yapay zeka kullanmak istiyor. %15'i ise rutin görevleri ve idari işleri yapay zeka tarafından halledilmesini istiyor. Bunu yapmak için, bir AI şunları yapabilmelidir: bir iş akışındaki her görevin öncelik düzeylerini anlamak, görevleri oluşturmak veya görevleri ayarlamak için gerekli adımları çalıştırmak ve otomatik iş akışları kurmak. Çoğu araç, bu adımlardan bir veya ikisini gerçekleştirir. Ancak ClickUp, kullanıcıların platformumuzu kullanarak 5'ten fazla uygulamayı birleştirmelerine yardımcı oldu! Görevleri ve toplantıları öncelik düzeylerine göre takviminizdeki açık zaman dilimlerine kolayca atayabileceğiniz yapay zeka destekli planlama özelliğini deneyimleyin. Ayrıca, rutin görevleri yönetmek için ClickUp Brain aracılığıyla özel otomasyon kuralları da ayarlayabilirsiniz. Yoğun işlere veda edin!

2. Calendly (Toplantı planlama ve randevu kaydı için en iyisi)

calendly aracılığıyla

Calendly, toplantı ve randevu rezervasyonlarını basitleştiren bir planlama aracıdır. Müsaitlik durumunuzu doğrudan gelen kutunuzdan, LinkedIn'den veya CRM'den paylaşmanıza olanak tanır, böylece diğer kişiler sizin için uygun bir zamanı rezerve edebilir ve e-posta alışverişine gerek kalmaz.

Ayrıca, etkinlik eğilimlerini ve etkinlik türlerini izlemek için özel bir gösterge paneli oluşturabilirsiniz. Bu, özellikle takım programlarını yönetmek için çok yararlıdır.

Calendly'nin en iyi özellikleri

Yönlendirme formları : Yüksek değerli potansiyel müşteriler ve müşterilerle toplantıları doğrudan web sitenizden anında değerlendirin, yönlendirin ve planlayın

Kişiselleştirme : Toplantılara sınırlar koyun veya toplantıdan önce veya sonra tampon süre ekleyerek boş zamanlarınızı koruyun

Hatırlatıcılar: Katılımı artırmak için etkinlik hatırlatıcılarını ve onaylarını e-posta veya SMS yoluyla planlayın

Calendly sınırlamaları

Farklı etkinlik türleri ve planlama ile ilgili kurallar, gezinmeyi biraz kafa karıştırıcı hale getirebilir

Bazı özelleştirmeler ücretli abonelikle bloklanmıştır, bu da daha kişiselleştirilmiş bir deneyim arayanlar için önemli bir dezavantaj olabilir

Calendly fiyatlandırması

Ücretsiz

Standart: Kullanıcı başına aylık 12 ABD doları

Takımlar: Kullanıcı başına aylık 20 ABD doları

Kurumsal: Yıllık 15 $'dan başlayan fiyatlarla

Calendly puanları ve yorumları

G2: 4,7/5 (2.200'den fazla yorum)

Capterra: 4,7/5 (3.800+ yorum)

3. Google Takvim (Kişisel ve profesyonel görev yönetimi için en iyisi)

3. Google Takvim (Kişisel ve profesyonel görev yönetimi için en iyisi)

google Takvim aracılığıyla

Yalnızca temel işlevleri sunsa da, Google Takvim kişisel yaşamı ve profesyonel rutinleri tek bir yerden yönetmek için en yaygın kullanılan araç olmaya devam ediyor.

Zamana bağlı görevler ekleyebilir, üçüncü taraf uygulamalardan etkinlik ayrıntılarını entegre edebilir ve başkalarının bir rezervasyon sayfasından toplantı zaman aralıkları seçmesine olanak tanıyan bir "Randevu takvimi" oluşturabilirsiniz.

Google Takvim'in en iyi özellikleri

İçgörüler : "Zaman İçgörüleri" özelliğini kullanarak programınızı takip edin; zamanınızı nerede ve kiminle geçirdiğinizi her zaman bilin

RSVP seçenekleri : Toplantı davetlerine konum bilgisi içeren RSVP ile yanıt verin; takımınıza işinizi nereden yapacağınızı bildirin

Özel takvimler: Takım tatilleri veya düzenli toplantılar gibi farklı amaçlar için birden fazla takvim oluşturun ve yönetin

Google Takvim sınırlamaları

Kullanıcı akışı biraz garip olduğu için, bu araç diğer kişilerin uygunluk durumunu görmek için pek uygun değil

Bazı kullanıcılar, birden fazla hesabı veya takvimi tek bir takvime bağlama özelliğinin Google Takvim alternatiflerine kıyasla biraz zor olduğunu düşünüyor

Google Takvim fiyatlandırması

Google hesabı ile ücretsiz olarak kullanabilirsiniz, ücretli Google Çalışma Alanı aboneliği ile ek premium özellikler de mevcuttur

Google Takvim puanları ve yorumları

G2: 4,6/5 (42.000+ yorum)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (3.300+ yorum)

💡Profesyonel İpucu: Birden fazla görev ve son teslim tarihi arasında koştururken bile düzenli kalmak için Google Takvim şablonunu kullanın.

microsoft Outlook Takvim aracılığıyla

E-postalar için Outlook kullanıyorsanız ve mevcut iş akışınıza uyan paylaşımlı takvim uygulamaları arıyorsanız, Microsoft Outlook Takvim tam da ihtiyacınız olan şey olabilir. Hatırlatıcılar ayarlayabilir, uygunluk durumunuzu paylaşabilir veya Microsoft Teams veya SharePoint ile toplantılar planlayabilirsiniz.

Microsoft Outlook Takvim'in en iyi özellikleri

Toplantı izinleri : Gizli randevuların ayrıntılarını kuruluşunuzdaki kişilerden gizleyin veya paylaşın

Kayıt ve transkriptler: Katılımınız mümkün olmadığında toplantıyı "Takip et" seçeneğini seçin ve toplantı düzenleyicisinden toplantıyı kaydetmesini isteyin

Özetler: Takvim etkinliğinden doğrudan geçmiş toplantıların dosyalarına, kayıtlarına ve transkriptlerine erişin

Microsoft Outlook Takvim sınırlamaları

Araç, takvim ve kişiler için belirli veri ve senkronizasyon standartlarını tam olarak desteklemeyebilir

Tek bir etkinliğin başlangıç ve bitiş saatleri için farklı saat dilimleri atamaya izin vermez

Microsoft Outlook Takvim fiyatlandırması

Ücretsiz kullanım, Microsoft 365 aboneliği ile premium özelliklerin kilidini açma seçeneği

Microsoft Outlook Takvim derecelendirmeleri ve yorumları

G2: 4,5/5 (2.900+ yorum)

Capterra: 4,5/5 (2.000'den fazla yorum)

🎈Eğlenceli Bilgi: 18. yüzyılda, İsveç, Jülyen takviminden Gregoryen takvime geçerken kısa bir süre 30 Şubat'ı kullandı, ancak bu değişiklik Büyük Kuzey Savaşı nedeniyle kesintiye uğradı. 1712'de İsveç, ekstra artık günler ekleyerek Jülyen takvimini geri getirdi ve daha sonra 1753'te Gregoryen takvime geçti.

5. Apple Takvim (Basit, yerleşik bir takvim çözümüne ihtiyaç duyan Apple kullanıcıları için en iyisi)

apple aracılığıyla

Apple Takvim, olabildiğince basittir. Tüm cihazlarınızda senkronizasyon sağlar ve iCloud ve Google Takvim gibi araçlarla entegre olur. Apple kullanıcısı olarak, iş, kişisel veya aile etkinlikleri için ayrı takvimler ayarlayabilir ve hatta planlanmış toplantılar için seyahat süresi bildirimleri alabilirsiniz.

Fantastical'a alternatif arıyorsanız, Apple Takvim ek ücret ödemeden aynı kolaylıkların çoğunu sunar.

Apple Takvim'in en iyi özellikleri

Özelleştirme : Görsel düzenleme ve takvimi bir bakışta daha kolay tanımlamak için çeşitli etkinlik türlerine farklı renkler atayın

Gizlilik : Takım üyelerinden hangilerinin takviminize yalnızca görünüm erişimi olacağını ve hangilerinin değişiklik yapabileceğini belirleyin

Takvim görünümleri: Tercihinize göre gün, hafta, ay ve yıl görünümleri arasında anahtar

Apple Takvim sınırlamaları

Toplam 1 GB veri sınırı ve etkinlik başına 20 MB sınır (ek dosyalar dahil) ile, etkinliklerde sık sık büyük dosyalar veya multimedya içerik paylaşan kullanıcılar için ideal değildir

Gizli takvimler en fazla 100 kişiyle paylaşılabilir

Apple Takvim fiyatları

Tüm Apple cihazlarda ücretsiz kullanın

Apple Takvim puanları ve yorumları

G2: 4. 1/5 (190+ yorum)

Capterra: Yeterli yorum yok

6. Zoho Calendar (Takım planlaması ve kaynak rezervasyonu için en iyisi)

zoho Takvim aracılığıyla

Zoho Calendar, "Akıllı Ekle" özelliği ile formları doldurmanıza gerek kalmadan etkinlikler oluşturabilmenizi sağlar.