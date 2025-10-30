Modern İş Yerleri için En İyi 10 ChatGPT Kullanım Örneği

HR has never had more on its plate—or fewer hours to do it. Between hiring freezes, retention pressure, and growing demands for transparency, HR teams are being asked to deliver more impact with less.

That’s why many have turned to AI—not to replace their judgment, but to reclaim their time. According to a Gartner report, the primary way HR teams are using AI today is to automate administrative tasks—the repetitive work that quietly drains entire days.

ChatGPT, for instance, can draft job descriptions, summarize survey data, or brainstorm learning sessions in minutes. When used effectively, it helps HR shift its focus from administration to strategy, from chasing paperwork to shaping culture.

So the question isn’t if AI belongs in HR. It’s how you use it responsibly to drive results.

In this guide, you’ll learn:

Why HR teams are adopting ChatGPT

Real-world use cases (with prompts you can copy)

What to watch out for

And how to take it further with ClickUp Brain, the AI built for your entire HR workflow

Let’s dive in.

Why Should HR Use ChatGPT?

ChatGPT gives HR leverage where it matters: cycle time, consistency, and clarity. It converts slow, manual workflows into first drafts and structured summaries, cuts turnaround from days to minutes, and standardizes language while keeping humans in the loop.

The impact shows up across everyday workflows—hiring, onboarding, feedback, and beyond 👇

1. Clears the clutterHR teams spend hours writing job descriptions, policies, and engagement emails from scratch. ChatGPT automates those repetitive drafts, allowing professionals to focus on people, not phrasing.

2. Keeps communication consistentFrom offer letters to internal updates, AI ensures every message sounds like it’s coming from the same company, not ten different voices. For growing teams with many stakeholders, that consistency builds trust and professionalism.

3. Makes inclusion second natureChatGPT helps rework job descriptions and policies in gender-neutral, accessible language—removing subtle biases before they reach candidates. Still, human review remains essential to maintain nuance and compliance.

4. Sparks ideas, not just outputWhen HR needs a new learning program, a performance review format, or a reworked benefits policy, ChatGPT helps break the blank-page freeze. It offers structured starting points, allowing teams to focus on judgment rather than drafts.

5. Synthesizes decisions on the flyNeed a quick summary of exit interviews or a balanced pros-and-cons list before a policy change? ChatGPT processes the noise and surfaces the patterns, giving HR faster, clearer input for better calls.

These aren’t fringe use cases—they’re small shifts that free HR to spend more time shaping strategy, culture, and growth instead of keeping up with paperwork.

These are just the starting points. In the next section, we’ll dive deeper into real-world HR use cases, including a few you probably haven’t considered yet.

👀 Did You Know? While nearly 92% of companies surveyed by McKinsey reported plans to increase their AI investments, only 1% of leaders call their companies mature in the deployment spectrum. In this context, “mature” means that AI is fully integrated into their workflows and drives business outcomes.

10 Powerful ChatGPT Use Cases for HR Teams

Let’s see the genuinely useful ChatGPT HR use cases that can transform and optimize your daily work and HR processes.

And yes, we’ve included prompts that you can plug in directly, along with suggested screenshots for each.

You know how review season goes: 10+ employees to write feedback for, and you’re staring at a blank screen with zero time to spare. Generic comments won’t cut it, but customizing each one takes hours.

Here’s where ChatGPT can make things easier as your writing assistant. Just share the role, goals, and a few key actions, and it generates employee feedback that’s specific, personalized, balanced, and tailored in tone.

📌 Example: Let’s say you’re reviewing a sales manager’s performance. You want to acknowledge their revenue targets, team leadership, and communication. Instead of typing from scratch, give this prompt to ChatGPT: “Write a performance review comment for a Sales Manager who exceeded Q2 revenue targets, mentored two new team members, and improved client response time. Keep it professional, appreciative, and role-specific. ”

via ChatGPT

Voilà, ChatGPT provides feedback text that feels truly personalized.

You can even paste employee data, such as goal summaries or self-reviews, into ChatGPT and ask it to highlight strengths, then generate comments based on that.

2. Creating personalized 30-60-90 day onboarding plans

New employee onboarding often turns into a basic checklist, including device setup, HR paperwork, Slack access, and that’s where it ends. Often, the new employee is left to figure out stuff by themselves.

However, great onboarding requires structure, milestones, and clarity from the very beginning.

ChatGPT saves the day here. You can feed it just the role title, a few key responsibilities, and the manager’s expectations. It gives you a comprehensive 30-60-90-day onboarding plan for the new hire to set them up for success.

📌 Example: Let’s say you just hired a Content Marketing Specialist. You want them to observe in the first month, contribute in the second, and take ownership in the third. Tell ChatGPT – “Create a 30-60-90 day onboarding plan for a new Content Marketing Specialist. In the first 30 days, they should learn the tools and processes. By 60 days, they should contribute to campaigns. By 90 days, they should independently manage content projects. Make it structured and people-friendly. ”

via ChatGPT

It’ll generate a phased onboarding plan with:

Week-wise focus areas

Tasks or checkpoints

Manager + buddy involvement

Tools to explore

You can also create templates for different roles, such as Sales, HRBP, Developer, and reuse them with minor tweaks.

👀 Did You Know? A Bloomberg analysis found that AI hiring tools like ChatGPT can sometimes reflect bias when ranking resumes. That’s why leading HR teams pair AI speed with human oversight—using tools like ChatGPT for drafting and screening support, not decision-making.

3. Turning exit interviews into actionable themes

Exit interviews are goldmines of honest feedback. They hold the exact insights you need to fix retention, improve leadership, or address toxic team dynamics. But it is only useful if you actually have the time to sit down, read them all, and extract the deeper patterns.

With ChatGPT, you can turn scattered feedback from exit interview questions into clear themes. You can feed it multiple exit responses, such as text from forms, one-on-one summaries, or even Slack messages, and ask it to:

Find common themes

Identify the top reasons for leaving

Highlight manager-related issues vs role-based friction

Suggest patterns across different HR departments or tenure

It can even suggest how to act on each issue, like “Consider skip-level check-ins,” or “Review compensation band for X role. ”

This helps when you’re prepping reports for leadership or planning retention initiatives.

📌 Example: You have 5 exit notes from employees who left in the past quarter. Some mention “lack of growth,” others say “micromanagement,” and one flags “zero feedback loop. ” You paste them into ChatGPT and ask it to summarize the root causes. “Summarize the following 5 exit interview notes. Identify recurring themes, reasons for leaving, and suggest action items HR leaders can take to address these issues. ” (Then paste the anonymized feedback below the prompt. )

via ChatGPT

You can also ask ChatGPT to separate personal vs. systemic issues. For example:

via ChatGPT

4. Writing inclusive policy drafts with gender-neutral and accessible language

HR policies often end up sounding outdated, complex, or unintentionally biased, using phrases like:

“Chairman” instead of “Chairperson”

“He/She” instead of “They”

Or long, complicated paragraphs that feel more like legal disclaimers than guidance

ChatGPT helps rewrite company policies in clear, inclusive, and gender-neutral language. You can feed your existing policy (e. g. , your parental leave policy or POSH guidelines), and ask ChatGPT to:

Rewrite it in inclusive, gender-neutral language

Simplify the tone for better readability

Break down long clauses into employee-friendly summaries

Even translate it to a specific reading level (like Grade 8) for accessibility

📌 Example: Say you’re updating your paternity policy, and it still says things like “fathers are eligible for…” Enter this prompt to ChatGPT: “Rewrite this parental leave policy in gender-neutral and inclusive language. Make the tone clear, friendly, and easy for all employees to understand. ”(Paste your existing policy content below the prompt. )

via ChatGPT

5. Summarizing long employee survey results into the top 5 insights

HR leaders spend weeks generating employee surveys and collecting feedback on engagement, DEI, leadership effectiveness, and more. The responses pile up fast. Suddenly, you’re staring at hundreds of unstructured comments with no time to process them all.

ChatGPT turns that chaos into clarity. Paste in the open-ended survey responses, either by theme (like “manager feedback”) or all together, and ask ChatGPT to:

Identify top recurring themes

Highlight sentiment (positive/neutral/negative)

Summarize pain points in clear bullets

Suggest next steps or action areas

Even separate out department-wise patterns if you include tags

📌 Example: Let’s say you just ran your annual engagement survey, and the open-ended question was: “What’s one thing we could do to improve your experience at work?” You got 145 responses. Instead of manually grouping and summarizing them, you feed them to ChatGPT: “Summarize the following 145 survey responses into the top 5 themes. Classify them by tone (positive, negative, neutral) and suggest 2 next steps HR can take to address the major issues. ” (Paste the raw responses below the prompt. )

via ChatGPT

And, if you ask, it can even turn these into a slide summary.

via ChatGPT

📉 Will ChatGPT Replace HR Jobs? 72% of Fortune 500 CHROs expect AI to replace jobs within 3 years, though they don’t necessarily think it will fully replace all HR professionals. That shift isn’t about replacing empathy with automation; it’s about redefining where people add the most value. ChatGPT and similar tools will automate repetitive tasks, such as drafting documents, sorting data, and managing responses. What remains and matters most are the conversations that require trust, judgment, and care. AI might take over some HR functions, but the human role will evolve, not vanish.

6. Brainstorming L&D session ideas based on company OKRs

You’ve probably heard this before from leadership: “We need more upskilling this quarter. ” Or worse, “Can we align some learning sessions with our company’s OKRs?”

But when you sit down to plan the L&D calendar, he ideas don’t always flow. ChatGPT helps you turn OKRs into learning opportunities. All you need to do is feed it your company’s quarterly OKRs, or even simplified business goals. ChatGPT can then:

Suggest relevant L&D topics aligned with your specific OKR example

Tailor learning sessions by team or function

Propose formats (e. g. , workshops, micro-learning, peer learning)

Add potential session titles, outcomes, and even icebreaker ideas

📌 Example: Let’s say one of your OKRs is “Improve cross-functional collaboration to speed up delivery timelines. ” Open ChatGPT and enter this prompt: “Our company’s OKRs this quarter focus on improving cross-functional collaboration and team accountability. Suggest 5 L&D session ideas aligned with these goals, including session titles, formats, and outcomes. ”

via ChatGPT

Once you’ve shortlisted a session idea, you can go deeper with ChatGPT:

via ChatGPT

👀 Did You Know? Over 88% of organizations are concerned about employee retention. Providing learning opportunities is the #1 retention strategy, as per the survey respondents. AI tools like ChatGPT can strengthen HR’s training and development initiatives by suggesting personalized learning tracks and building realistic training simulations.

7. Creating peer-to-peer recognition templates based on company values

Recognition boosts morale, builds team culture, and improves retention. But most recognition is either too generic (“Great job!”), or comes only from direct managers.

What you really need is peer-to-peer shoutouts that reflect how people show up at work, not just what they do. And if those shoutouts are tied to your company values, even better, they directly contribute to increased employee satisfaction across teams.

ChatGPT helps your team recognize each other in a more meaningful way. You can use it to generate employee recognition message templates based on:

Specific company values (e. g. , “Customer Obsession”, “Bias for Action”, “Inclusivity”)

A person’s action or contribution

Tone (light, heartfelt, or formal)

Format (Slack post, email, HR tool comment)

This makes it easier for employees to write these messages without overthinking or going blank.

📌 Example: Let’s say one of your values is “Extreme Ownership. ” A team member stayed back to fix a product bug before a client demo. You want peers to recognize this, but they’re unsure how to phrase it. You feed ChatGPT the value and the situation. “Create a Slack-style peer recognition message for a teammate who demonstrated ‘Extreme Ownership’ by staying late to fix a critical bug before a client demo. Keep it friendly, authentic, and tie it clearly to the value. ”

via ChatGPT

💡 Pro Tip: While a standalone AI tool requires you to input context and switch between apps manually, ClickUp Brain works directly within your workspace, eliminating the need for manual switching. It pulls in relevant details from tasks, goals, and company docs automatically, so recognition messages are tied to the actual work and values—as per the HR context.

📮 ClickUp Insight: Only 7% of professionals depend on AI primarily for task management and organization. This could be because the tools are restricted to specific apps like calendars, to-do lists, or email apps. With ClickUp, the same AI powers your email or other communication workflows, calendar, tasks, and documentation. Simply ask, “What are my priorities today?”. ClickUp Brain will search across your workspace and tell you exactly what’s on your plate based on urgency and importance. Just like that, ClickUp consolidates 5+ apps for you within a single, super app!

8. Generating behavioral interview questions tailored to role and culture

Hiring isn’t just about skills; it’s about ensuring workplace culture fit. Yet most managers struggle to craft strong behavioral questions, and there’s rarely time to tailor them for every role.

ChatGPT can generate strategic interview questions that align with both the role and your company culture, helping you assess traits such as ownership, adaptability, and communication. Just feed it the role, title, a few responsibilities, and your company values or team culture traits, and it will generate behavioral interview questions that probe for:

Ownership

Communication style

Adaptability

Conflict handling

Value alignment

You can even ask it to tag each question with what trait it reveals, which is great for training new interviewers.

📌 Example: You’re hiring a Customer Support Lead. You want someone with empathy, clarity in communication, and the ability to de-escalate tough situations. You prompt ChatGPT: “Generate 5 behavioral interview questions for a Customer Support Lead. Focus on communication, empathy, conflict resolution, and value alignment with a customer-first culture. ”

via ChatGPT

You can also ask ChatGPT to format the output into an interview scorecard, like:

via ChatGPT

Or generate probing follow-up questions based on each answer. That takes your interviews from good to world-class with minimal prep.

🏁 Behavioral Interview Question Checklist for HR professionals 1. Preparation before the interview Map each competency to real-life behaviors you want to uncover

Revisit your company values and culture statements to find overlapping traits

Select 1–2 critical incidents or challenges common in the role

Prepare a mix of role-specific and culture-specific behavioral questions 2. Core behavioral question areas For Problem-solving and decision-making “Tell me about a time you faced a problem without a clear solution. How did you approach it?” For collaboration and communication “Describe a time you had to work with someone whose style was very different from

9. Providing real-time manager coaching and situational guidance

New managers are often handed responsibility before they’re given guidance. When tough moments come up, many end up searching online for the right words. ChatGPT can act as a real-time coach, helping them prepare for difficult conversations, refine their tone, and draft thoughtful feedback messages so that they can lead with clarity and confidence.

You can use it to:

Simulate 1:1 conversation scenarios (e. g. , “how to talk to a defensive team member”)

Role-play difficult chats like performance warnings, salary delay talks, or letting someone go

Rewrite rough notes into coaching language

Suggest talking points and tone adjustments

Provide frameworks like SBI (Situation–Behavior–Impact) or Radical Candor

📌 Example: A new manager needs to address inconsistent attendance from a high-performing team member. They want to sound firm but supportive. Instead of panicking or sending a cold Slack message, they drop this into ChatGPT: “How do I tell a high-performing employee that their late log-ins are affecting the team’s rhythm without demotivating them?”

via ChatGPT

10. Generating career growth paths based on existing role descriptions

Employees often feel stuck when they don’t know what growth looks like, and most orgs don’t have clear paths mapped out. ChatGPT helps you build role-based career ladders in minutes that are clear, aspirational, and aligned with skill development, making it a handy addition to your human resource planning efforts.

Here’s what to provide:

The current role title + job responsibilities

Any known next-level titles (or even say “suggest next-level roles”)

Optional: Skills your org values (e. g. , communication, ownership, critical thinking, data analysis)

ChatGPT can then generate:

A logical career path (e. g. , Junior PM → PM → Sr. PM → Product Lead)

Skills needed at each level

Certifications or internal opportunities to build them

Suggestions for project types that match growth stages

It also helps tie every step of the path to a valuable skill your employees can grow into, building long-term retention. And in tandem, align each stage with competitive pay benchmarks to retain top talent and keep compensation transparent.

📌 Example: Say you have a Customer Success Associate, and they want to grow but aren’t sure whether they should move toward Sales, Account Management, or Ops. You give ChatGPT this prompt- “Based on the role of a Customer Success Associate, suggest 2–3 possible career paths. For each path, list the next-level title, key skills to build, and recommended projects or experiences to gain.

via ChatGPT

You can use this to coach employees, support managers in 1:1s, or even build your first internal career framework.

👀 Did You Know? As per an SHRM survey, the top priorities of employees’ career advancement decisions include: Financial rewards and compensation

Work-life balance and family time

Opportunities for professional growth and development

Limitations of Using ChatGPT in HR

ChatGPT can accomplish a great deal, but it’s not a substitute for HR judgment, emotional intelligence, or compliance expertise. Here are a few things to watch for:

It lacks context without clear input: If you don’t provide role details, team dynamics, or relevant HR data, ChatGPT will default to generic suggestions

It isn’t legally reliable: Avoid using ChatGPT’s drafts for contracts, policies, or compliance-heavy documents without review. Always have your legal team validate content before sharing externally

It may reflect hidden bias: Because it learns from historical data, ChatGPT can occasionally reproduce bias in hiring or performance-related tasks. Use it to support decisions, not make them

It raises data security concerns: Since ChatGPT runs on external servers, entering sensitive information—such as grievances, medical records, or compensation details—can pose privacy risks if not handled carefully

It can’t replace emotional intelligence: ChatGPT can help you write with empathy, but it doesn’t understand emotional nuance. In sensitive cases like layoffs or performance improvement plans, rely on human judgment first

Think of ChatGPT as your draft partner, not your decision-maker. It can accelerate work, but the final word should always come from HR.

⚡ Bonus: If you’re in HR and wondering how to integrate AI into your workflows the right way, from hiring to performance management, these top-rated AI courses for HR professionals can help you upskill

ChatGPT Alternatives in HR

ChatGPT is great for generating quick ideas, but HR needs more than just a chatbot. For real HR process improvement where you can assign tasks, track workflows, and collaborate across teams, ClickUp brings that framework to life.

It is an everything app for work, and has an HR workflow software that supports key HR functions like hiring, onboarding, performance, and policy updates in one place. ClickUp understands the full lifecycle of your work:

It knows the roles you’re hiring for

The onboarding templates you’ve saved

The performance cycles coming up

The policies and procedures within your docs

The deadlines, owners, and workflows across your team

Easily handle hiring, onboarding, and employee growth with ClickUp HR

Now imagine pairing that work context with powerful, embedded AI. With ClickUp Brain, HR teams gain an AI-powered copilot that simplifies hiring, onboarding, policy updates, and more.

ClickUp Brain also protects sensitive employee data. It respects workspace permissions, supports SSO, and offers detailed audit trails—no data is ever used to train AI models.

🧩 Here’s what a ClickUp user had to say on G2: I absolutely love using ClickUp! Managing tickets, documents, and all associated information has never been this easy and seamless. Everything I need is in one place, structured in a way that just makes sense. One of the biggest wins for us: every new employee who joins from other platforms—especially Jira—immediately notices how intuitive ClickUp is. The learning curve is almost nonexistent. They quickly realize how much easier, faster, and simply better it is to work with ClickUp compared to the old tools. ClickUp has truly transformed the way we organize and manage work. It feels lighter, smarter, and more user-friendly, yet still powerful enough to handle complex workflows. For us, it’s not just a tool—it’s a productivity boost that everyone genuinely enjoys using. I absolutely love using ClickUp! Managing tickets, documents, and all associated information has never been this easy and seamless. Everything I need is in one place, structured in a way that just makes sense. One of the biggest wins for us: every new employee who joins from other platforms—especially Jira—immediately notices how intuitive ClickUp is. The learning curve is almost nonexistent. They quickly realize how much easier, faster, and simply better it is to work with ClickUp compared to the old tools. ClickUp has truly transformed the way we organize and manage work. It feels lighter, smarter, and more user-friendly, yet still powerful enough to handle complex workflows. For us, it’s not just a tool—it’s a productivity boost that everyone genuinely enjoys using.

Now let’s look at how ClickUp Brain supports real HR scenarios.

You already know how exhausting and inconsistent candidate screening can get, especially when different hiring managers look for different things. In the broader talent acquisition process, this inconsistency slows you down and risks missing the right fit. ClickUp Brain, as your recruitment assessment software, helps you speed up candidate screening by bringing AI into the same place where your job requirements, interview notes, and team inputs already live.

You can:

Paste or attach resumes from job applicants inside a task

Use AI to summarize each one with key strengths, red flags, and cultural fit signals

Even ask it to compare two potential candidates side-by-side based on the job’s priority criteria

And because it’s working within your ClickUp workspace, it understands your recruiting pipeline, your team’s feedback, and even your company’s values (if you’ve documented them in ClickUp Docs or ClickUp Tasks ).

Easily store onboarding and exit documents in the right folders using ClickUp Docs

For example: You can ask Brain, “Summarize this candidate’s fit for the Growth Marketing Manager role. Focus on leadership experience and SaaS background. ”

Use ClickUp Brain to generate candidate summaries that your HR professionals can then forward to the right team for review

📮 ClickUp Insight: One in five employees say that knowing when decisions will be made would help them work faster. Yet, in the rush of a busy day, communicating timelines often slips. ClickUp Brain solves that by acting as your AI-powered work copilot. It automatically gathers updates from tasks, threads, and docs—delivering daily digests, decision briefs, and summary comments. Here’s to never having to chase people (or information).

💡 Pro Tip: If you’re in between back-to-back interviews or just prefer talking over typing, Brain Max’s talk-to-speech feature makes this even easier. Simply speak your thoughts, like “Summarize this candidate’s resume and highlight team leadership experience”, and Brain Max will transcribe and organize it for you.

Prep interviews with smarter, role-specific questions

AI is changing the way companies hire—from smarter job descriptions to automated screening and outreach.

🎥 In this video, you’ll learn how recruiters use AI to save time, reduce bias, and hire the right talent faster.

ClickUp Brain helps you generate behavioral and role-specific interview questions based on your job description, company values, and hiring criteria without ever leaving your workspace.

Example prompt: “Create 5 behavioral questions for a Marketing Manager that assess leadership, cross-functional collaboration, and initiative. ”

And because it’s all inside ClickUp, you can attach the questions to interview tasks, assign them to panel members, and track feedback.

💡 Pro Tip: Use the ClickUp AI Notetaker that automatically joins your calls, records audio or video, and stores everything in private ClickUp Docs. After the call, it generates: A searchable transcript

Smart meeting summary

Categorized action items

Speaker list, key decisions, and next steps

Automate onboarding with tailored plans for every role

While ChatGPT helps draft onboarding plans, ClickUp Brain takes it further by building personalized 30-60-90 day plans and plugging them directly into actionable workflows.

You can:

Use AI to generate phase-wise onboarding content based on role, team goals, and culture

Instantly break that plan into tasks, assign owners, set deadlines, and add dependencies

Store it as a reusable template for future hires

Example prompt: “Create a 30-60-90 day onboarding plan for a new Customer Success Manager focused on client engagement, support systems, and cross-team communication. ”

Generate a 30-60-90 day onboarding plan with ClickUp Brain

Also, once the AI does the heavy lifting, ClickUp Automations help you act on it. For example:

Auto-assign welcome tasks to HR, IT, and hiring managers

Scheduling meetings and buddy check-ins

Notify stakeholders when each onboarding phase is complete

Track completion with built-in dashboards

Simplify your workflow and automate repetitive administrative tasks with ClickUp Automations

Use ClickUp Docs and Wikis as a single source of truth for HR. ChatGPT may draft, but ClickUp ensures every policy, process, and playbook stays current, referenced, and searchable by everyone on the team.

AI-powered HR self-service

Repetitive employee questions like how many vacation days do I have left or where’s the latest version of our WFH policy can drain your team’s time. ClickUp Brain + AI Agents turn your workspace into a smart, employee self-service HR hub.

Employees can:

Ask questions in natural language

Get instant, personalized responses based on role or department

Surface the latest policies and employee benefits from within your workspace

Receive follow-up suggestions or links to related tasks or docs

Unlike simple chatbots, ClickUp AI Agents don’t just answer questions; they get things done.

Let’s say an employee asks, “Can I carry forward unused PTO to next year?” The AI Agent can:

Pull the latest policy doc

Create a task to log their PTO inquiry

Notify HR if the question involves a case review

Add a comment with contextual guidance from the HR team

Put your workflow on autopilot with ClickUp AI Agents

ClickUp AI agents

AI Cards turn your HR data into summaries, reports, and insights—from headcount updates to weekly standups—so you spend less time gathering information and more time acting on it.

AI Cards turn your HR data into summaries, reports, and insights—from headcount updates to weekly standups—so you spend less time gathering information and more time acting on it.

Streamlining performance review feedback

Since all work, from goal setting and 1:1 notes to project updates, lives inside ClickUp, ClickUp Brain can generate performance feedback rooted in real actions.

Example prompt: “Give me feedback for Rhian’s Q2 performance based on her routine tasks and goals. ”

Rhian’s Q2 Tasks and Goals:

Led the launch of the summer email campaign, which brought in 12% more leads than Q1

Collaborated with the design team to improve landing pages—resulting in a 9% increase in conversions

Owned bi-weekly performance reporting and presented insights to leadership

Was expected to mentor 1 junior team member and improve delegation

Goal: Improve time management and reduce last-minute content edits by 30%

These examples show how AI-powered tools for human resources can actually make your work faster, smarter, and more strategic.

Reimagine HR Efficiency with ClickUp

HR work is tough. You’re handling hiring, onboarding, feedback, and culture all at once. While ChatGPT helps you move faster, it still needs a lot of context and copy-pasting. That’s where ClickUp changes the game.

It is a valuable tool that understands how you work. From AI-powered feedback to automated onboarding and talk-to-text notes, ClickUp AI seamlessly integrates into your daily HR workflow. So if you’re ready to make smarter, smoother HR moves, it’s time to bring ClickUp into the picture.

