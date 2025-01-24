10 kostnadsfria mallar för marknadsföringsformulär

Marketing departments often handle a staggering volume of requests—from creative assets to campaign approvals. However, marketing success can start only with organized requests! After all, without a transparent process, scattered communications and delays can derail the best marketing initiatives.

This is where marketing request form templates step in!

They ensure faster turnaround times, whether you’re managing client projects, launching a new marketing plan, or refining campaign workflows.

With marketing teams under constant pressure to deliver faster, an organized approach is the need of the hour. Standardize the information-gathering process with these 10 free marketing request form templates outlined below.

👀 Did You Know? Unfortunately, 45% of B2B marketers find alignment between sales and marketing teams difficult!

What Are Marketing Request Form Templates?

Marketing request form templates are structured tools designed to simplify the process of submitting and managing marketing-related requests. They’re the stepping stones to launching ambitious marketing campaigns!

These templates provide a standardized format for teams or stakeholders to request assets, changes, campaigns, or resources.

Typically, marketing project request forms include fields for project details, objectives, deadlines, and necessary approvals, ensuring clear communication and streamlined workflows.

Are you managing incoming requests, assessing a new project feasibility, allocating resources effectively, and looking to provide accurate quotes with precision? Look no further than marketing request project forms!

What Makes a Good Marketing Request Form Template?

A well-structured marketing project request form template can transform your content creation workflow. It ensures clarity, consistency, and efficiency in your projects. Here are key features to consider when designing or selecting a template:

Clear and concise questions: The template has straightforward questions that are easy to understand, avoiding industry jargon. It includes specific prompts to elicit detailed information, such as “Please describe your target audience in detail”

Prioritized information: The marketing request form prioritizes the most critical information needed to kickstart a project. It includes sections for project goals, target audience, brand guidelines, and deadlines

Flexible fields: The form template offers flexible fields that you can customize to accommodate various project types. It allows for additional notes or specific requirements to be included

Visual aids: The template incorporates visual elements like The template incorporates visual elements like checklists or rating scales to simplify complex questions. It uses clear formatting and layout to enhance readability

Integration capabilities: The template must integrate with The template must integrate with brand asset management software or CRM systems to automatically populate relevant fields and save time

💡Pro Tip: To ensure your marketing request forms are actually used, make it a mandatory step in your internal project approval process. This will incentivize teams to use the form and provide all necessary information upfront.

10 Free Marketing Request Form Templates

As a marketing department or an agency, you’re sure to be flooded with marketing requests for proposal inquiries. In such a scenario, a free marketing request form is crucial for managing the influx of form submissions and ensuring clear client expectations. These pre-designed forms help potential clients provide the essential requirements for their marketing operations.

ClickUp, an all-in-one productivity platform, offers built-in forms that help you create, share, and collect information with teams, clients, and customers. From marketing to IT, the platform can be customized to your industry needs and size.

Chelsea Bennet, Brand Engagement Manager at Lulu Press, says

ClickUp has helped us increase transparency and visibility. It has also enabled us to eliminate redundant processes and become more efficient. A project management platform is essential for a marketing team, and we love that it helps us stay connected to other departments. We use ClickUp literally every day, for everything. It has been very helpful for our creative team and has made their workflow better and more efficient.

Let’s explore the 10 free marketing request form templates so you don’t have to build your marketing agency processes from scratch.

1. The ClickUp Marketing Request Form Template

Looking for an efficient way to collect and manage requests from customers or employees in a centralized space? Use ClickUp’s Marketing Request Form Template to enhance your request management process!

With features like Custom Statuses, Custom Fields, and multiple views, this template ensures requests are organized, progress is monitored, and tasks are assigned seamlessly. It’s designed to boost team collaboration and improve overall efficiency in tackling requests.

Download This Template Gather requests, collect information, and disburse data within teams with the ClickUp Marketing Request Form Template

Here are some key features of the template:

Clear status tracking: Use the Request Status View to monitor the progress of each request

Efficient request creation: Quickly create new requests using the New User Request Form View

Organized workflow: Organize tasks into four statuses: In Progress, New Request, Denied, and Granted

Real-time updates: Keep users informed by updating statuses as and when requests are processed

Advanced tracking capabilities: Use time tracking, tags, dependency warnings, and email notifications for improved efficiency

Ideal for: Teams or departments that want to collate data from employees or clients

2. The ClickUp Marketing Creative Request Form Template

Marketers will agree that multiple requests for marketing creatives can be overwhelming due to their sheer volume, varying priorities, and the need for precise details. Plus, you’ll want to avoid miscommunication or delays. Without a system, creative requests can get lost, and campaigns can stall.

Solve this with the ClickUp Marketing Creative Request Form Template, which centralizes all requests in one place and ensures all necessary information is captured upfront.

Download This Template Organize, store, and collaborate on creative briefs while collecting creative requests with the ClickUp Marketing Creative Request Form Template

Some key features of this template are:

Efficient request management: Keep all creative requests organized in one place

Easy request creation: Create easy-to-fill-out forms for stakeholders

Detailed request overview: Get a clear overview of all incoming requests

Efficient tracking: Monitor Monitor project progress and ensure timely completion

Organized task management: Organize tasks into seven statuses, namely- Complete, Delivered, For Approval, For Revision, and In Progress

Ideal for: Creative project managers who want to gather details for creating compelling assets like ads, social posts, and banners

3. The ClickUp Marketing Service Request Template

Staying organized is essential to keep teams on track—and that includes responding to customer service requests quickly and efficiently.

Not only does the ClickUp Marketing Service Request Template help you stay focused, but it also ensures that your customers are taken care of from start to end.

Download This Template Streamline your customer request intake, work on requests, and collaborate with your team in real time with the ClickUp Marketing Service Request Template

Improve your customer service with this template! Organize, prioritize, and track requests without missing a beat. Also, categorize by type, set timelines, assign tasks, and stay on top of progress—all in one template!

The advantages of this template are:

Prioritized issue resolution: Tackle urgent requests first by prioritizing what matters most

Clear request overview: Get a unified picture of all requests and their statuses

Efficient workflow management: Categorize tasks into four statuses: Blocked, New Request, Resolved, and Under Investigation

Categorized request tracking: Sort and track requests based on their urgency and complexity

Historical reference: Review previous issues and monitor the progress of every service request closely

Ideal for: Service providers who want to track, organize, and solve customer requests all in one place

4. The ClickUp Marketing Change Request Template

Evaluating and approving change requests for your projects can be a challenge! Adaptability is the key to business success, and managing change effectively is where the ClickUp Marketing Change Request Template shines.

No more feeling overwhelmed—log, track, and easily prioritize changes! Stay on top of multiple requests while ensuring your operations run seamlessly.

Download This Template Organize all change requests and manage feedback with the ClickUp Marketing Change Request Template

This template is designed to help you prioritize requests based on urgency and resolve issues quickly. Here’s how you can leverage this for your marketing strategies:

Overall request tracking: Keep all change requests organized in one place

Clear change overview: Benefit from a detailed overview of all incoming requests so nothing is missed=

Efficient request creation: Creating new requests with this template is a breeze!

Organized workflow tracking: Organize tasks into six statuses: Assigned Reviewer, For Implementation, Implemented, New Request, and Ongoing Review

Real-time status updates: Keep stakeholders in the loop by updating statuses as requests are reviewed and implemented

Ideal for: IT professionals who want to manage change requests from clients, employees, or other departments effortlessly

5. The ClickUp Marketing Request for Information Template

When gathering information from potential vendors, do you miss having a template specifically designed to ensure consistency? You can’t go wrong with the ClickUp Marketing Request for Information (RFI) Template!

This template outlines project requirements and saves time with a pre-built structure. Use this to record details about RFIs received, monitor anticipated response times, and record other information such as cost, schedule adjustments, and issue resolutions.

Download This Template Simplify the process of gathering vendor information with the ClickUp Marketing Request for Information Template

Here’s how the template can help you:

Continuous RFI tracking: Use the Use the RFI Log View to track and monitor all practical requests for information

Efficient RFI creation: Quickly capture necessary information from requestors using the RFI Submission Form View

Request overview: Get an overview of the scope of each request and related documents with the RFI Scope View

Organized tracking: Organize tasks into three statuses: In Progress, New Request, and Response Sent

Quick start guide: Use the Getting Started Guide for all the information you need before getting started

Project-based tracking: Keep track of the progress of each request with the Project Board View

Ideal for: Project managers, procurement teams, and anyone involved in gathering and organizing details from vendors or stakeholders

6. The ClickUp Marketing Team Requests Template

Do you want to keep all your requests, updates, and ideas in one handy spot? The ClickUp Marketing Team Requests Template will keep everything on track without you breaking a sweat.

Need a quick update or need to collect feedback from a teammate? No problem. Want to organize feedback without the chaos? Done.

Whether fixing that pesky glitch, juggling equipment and supply requests, sorting out IT headaches, or managing HR needs, this template is all you need!

Download This Template Manage and track your remote team’s requests for any department with the ClickUp Marketing Team Requests Template

With this template, gathering feedback and ideas from team members is even more hassle-free than ever. Here’s how it works:

List view: Easily access a complete snapshot of all requests and their current statuses at a glance

Internal request form View : Create and submit requests with user-friendly : Create and submit requests with user-friendly form features in minutes

Board view: Organize marketing requests into visually appealing layouts and track their progress effortlessly

Types of requests view: Categorize and prioritize tasks based on their nature and urgency

Also, sort requests into five clear buckets—New Requests, In Progress, Shipped, Ordered, and Completed—and you’ll never lose track of what’s happening!

Ideal for: Team leaders who want to stay on the same page when managing tasks and delegating them to team members

7. The ClickUp Marketing Work Request Template

If there’s one form you need to intake new work, gather all the necessary details before giving the green light, and track progress from start to finish, the ClickUp Marketing Work Request Template it is.

Forget the endless email chains and resource-draining back-and-forths—this work request template has your back. Whether you’re tackling a massive project or handling a quick task, it’s your go-to for getting the job done right—on time, on budget, and without stress.

Big project? Small task? No problem. This template keeps it smooth, simple, and efficient!

Download This Template Reduce back and forth, manage projects and tasks all in one place with the ClickUp Marketing Work Request Template

This user-friendly template offers everything you need to stay on top of requests and ensure smooth project execution. Its best features are:

Getting started guide view: Provides an overview of the workflow and step-by-step guidance for using the template

Request summary view: Keeps all requests organized by summarizing key details in one place

Work request form view: Allows for easy creation and submission of requests in a structured format

Stages view: Tracks progress to ensure requests are moving forward efficiently

Organize tasks into five statuses—New Request, In Review, Accepted, Denied, Completed—and make your workflow a whole lot simpler!

💡Pro Tip: While gathering information to kick off a social media campaign in your marketing request forms, don’t forget to include details such as the campaign name, objectives, target audience, platforms, key dates, creative requirements, budget, and final approval status.

Ideal for: Marketing team leaders who want to centrally manage work across different departments

8. Content Request Form Template by Jotform

The Content Request Form Template by Jotform is a tool for seamless communication between website owners and content creators.

Think of it as a wishlist where website owners can highlight exactly what topics they need in what style or format.

Perfect for blogs, copywriting, or content marketing, this template lets you communicate your content needs clearly to writers and editors, making sure that the content aligns perfectly with the website’s goals.

via Jotform

With this form, you gather all the details upfront so you can craft content that drives web traffic, attracts fresh leads, and boosts sales.

With Jotform’s Form Builder App, you can fully customize the form to suit your needs. Update font styles, change colors, add background images, and even incorporate your logo for a professional touch.

This lets you boost the efficiency of your content marketing management team by integrating responses with over 100 third-party applications. It’s simple, organized, and a total game-changer for creating content that delivers results!

Ideal for: Content marketers who want to manage creative feedback and changes effectively

9. Marketing Collateral Request Form Template by Jotform

Simplify how you manage marketing requests with the Marketing Collateral Request Form Template by Jotform. Customize the form to align with your branding—add your business logo, adjust fonts and colors, and modify form fields to meet specific requirements.

via Jotform

Whether you’re designing brochures, flyers, or digital assets, this tool ensures you collect all the necessary details to deliver high-quality marketing materials. With built-in functionality to accept secure card payments via trusted processors like Square, Stripe, or PayPal, you can streamline transactions seamlessly.

Need to finalize agreements? Collect e-signatures directly within the form to close deals virtually and efficiently.

Ideal for: Marketing agencies, small businesses, and startups who want to gather detailed information about your marketing collateral needs

10. Event Request Form Template by Jotform

With venues, schedules, promotions, and attendee requests all competing for your attention, event planning can quickly become a mess! Cut through the chaos of handling multiple event marketing requests with Jotform’s Event Request Form Template.

This all-in-one template makes it super easy to gather key details like submitter info, event specifics, and advertising and marketing needs, saving you time and effort. Want to make it your own? Customize the form with your logo, colors, and branding to match your style.

via Jotform

Sharing the form is easy—simply send a URL or embed it on your company website for easy access. With real-time tracking and integration with over 100 apps, you’ll have everything in one place to optimize your marketing strategy and create an unforgettable event experience.

Whether you’re planning a small gathering or a grand event, this free online event request form helps you manage every detail so you can focus on creating an unforgettable experience.

Ideal for: Event managers who want to launch or manage events

Simplify Your Marketing Processes with ClickUp

With these 10 free marketing request forms, you can capture crucial information and stay organized—whether you’re planning content for social media platforms, designing marketing materials, or coordinating events.

