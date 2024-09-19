Hur man samarbetar med influencers för varumärkets tillväxt: 10 effektiva sätt

In 2020, Dior, a global beauty and fashion brand, launched the ‘ 67 Shades of Dior ’ influencer marketing campaign to promote the different shades of its Forever Foundation. Result? Their engagement rate increased by 120% and audience reach grew by 33%.

It’s not just big brands that leverage the power of influencer marketing. Even small businesses are trying their hand at it. In fact, influencer marketing is expected to have a greater ROI than traditional advertising methods.

Curious about how to make influencer marketing work for your brand? Read on to learn how to collaborate with influencers for brand growth.

What is influencer collaboration?

Influencer collaboration is all about a strategic partnership where brands team up with individuals who have a strong online presence in specific niches. The influencers help brands reach wider audiences by leveraging their credibility and connection with followers.

There are multiple influencer platforms where such marketing can really shine:

Instagram: Renowned for its visual appeal and massive reach, it’s ideal for influencers sharing eye-catching content and stories

TikTok: Perfect for viral content and engaging short videos that capture younger audiences

LinkedIn: Great for professional influencers who share industry insights and build B2B connections

Types of Influencer Collaborations

No matter what you’re selling, whether it’s a must-have everyday item or a coveted luxury, getting noticed is crucial for your brand. And teaming up with influencers is a great way to do just that. From high-profile celebrities to relatable everyday people, the right influencer can help your brand connect with the target audience in various ways.

One of the most effective ways to collaborate with influencers is through sponsored social media content. In this setup, influencers create and share posts about your brand on their social media profiles in exchange for compensation.

You’ll need to provide the influencer with your content guidelines, social media policy, and marketing objectives to ensure the content aligns with your brand’s vision.

However, the influencers need to disclose the brand partnership in their posts. Sponsored collaboration would look something like this:

While sponsored content is one of the most common influencer collaboration methods, brands often struggle with tracking campaign performance, calculating revenue, and ensuring the brand’s message is consistent.

2. Product gifting

Gifting is another popular way to build influencer brand partnerships. You send your product samples to influencers, hoping that they’ll showcase them on their social media stories or posts.

Remember that if you’re only offering products without any financial compensation, influencers aren’t obligated to promote your brand. They might decide not to feature your products, or they could even share negative feedback if they aren’t impressed.

Here’s how you can gift products for smooth influencer collaboration: Before sending products, establish a connection with relevant influencers. This increases the likelihood that they’ll be genuinely interested in your product

Suggest to the influencer that you’ll promote their content on your social media channels or website, which would also increase their reach. However, this might work only for micro-influencers

Make sure your product is relevant to their content. You do not want to approach a beauty blogger with a tech gadget unless a phone with a high-definition camera, which overlaps with their interests

3. Account takeovers

Instead of constantly brainstorming new social media content for your brand, you can also let an influencer take the reins of your social media account.

It’s not only a fresh and exciting approach, but influencer-created content often performs better than the usual brand posts because people follow the recommendations of popular influencers.

There are two ways you can move forward with it. You can go for a full account takeover, where the influencer gets direct access to your company’s account. Or, if you prefer more control, the influencer can simply send you the content and captions, and you handle the posting.

Here are a few things to keep in mind for account takeover influencer collaboration: Make sure the influencer is someone you’ve worked with before and trust; this is your brand’s account, after all!

Takeovers are typically for a set period, whether it’s a day, a week, or longer, depending on the marketing campaign strategy.

If done right, a takeover can inject some serious excitement into your feed and give your audience a fresh perspective.

4. Brand ambassador program

Want to take your influencer collaborations to the next level? Consider turning top influencer partners into brand ambassadors. This isn’t about a single post; brand ambassadors are in it for the long haul.

Brand ambassadors are usually celebrities or influencers with massive followings who regularly use and promote products of a particular brand, sharing their genuine experiences with their followers. They might feature your brand in their everyday life, represent you at events, and even distribute freebies.

For example, Chris Burkard, a famous photographer, is a brand ambassador for Sony cameras.

To make the most out of brand ambassador collaboration: Only invite influencers to be brand ambassadors after a successful initial collaboration

Choose influencers whose values and style match your brand’s for more effective promotions

Give them discount codes to share with their audience, creating a tangible link between their endorsements and your sales

5. Hosting events

Hosting events is a perfect way to connect with Instagram influencers beyond the digital space. It allows you to showcase influencers’ personalities off-camera and create authentic content that resonates with your audience.

Whether it’s a casual get-together or a more formal affair, influencer events provide a fresh way to engage and entertain. Start by selecting engaging and entertaining influencers who align with your brand

Choose a venue that fits the vibe of your event, whether it’s a private gathering, a corporate function, or a charity fundraiser

6. Product collaboration

Collaborating with a dedicated influencer can create a significant buzz for your brand. One effective way to honor their influence is by naming a new product after them.

This exclusive touch will captivate the influencer’s followers, as fans are often eager to buy items that feature their favorite influencer’s name.

For example, McDonald’s launched a BTS Meal after BTS, a South Korean boy band.

If you don’t have a close relationship with an influencer, don’t worry! You can still explore collaboration opportunities. Reach out to an established influencer with a substantial following and propose co-creating a product together.

Ultimately, whether you’re naming a product after an influencer or collaborating on a new design, the aim is to leverage the creator marketplace to drive interest and sales while providing them with an opportunity to increase their engagement rate.

7. Giveaways

Giveaways are a popular method for influencers to engage with their audience and promote the products of various brands. Unlike influencer gifting, where the influencer receives products directly, giveaways are for their followers to win prizes.

In a giveaway, you provide the prizes, and the influencer creates posts to advertise both the contest and your product. These contests are often held on Instagram and feature simple participation rules like tagging friends or sharing posts.

For added engagement, influencers may require participants to perform additional actions, such as getting more followers or participating in multiple contests.

While many people recognize these contests as marketing strategies, the allure of winning free prizes ensures high participation.

8. Co-branded products or services

Co-branded products or services emerge from a strategic partnership between a brand and an influencer. This collaboration combines the unique strengths and perspectives of both parties to create something distinctive and appealing.

You’ll start by jointly developing the product, with the influencer contributing ideas and feedback while the brand handles production.

For example, Hollister, an American lifestyle brand, collaborated with Dixie and Charli D’Amelio (famous TikTok influencers) to launch Social Tourist, a sub-brand focusing on street clothing styles.

The result of co-branded influencer marketing campaign is a product that benefits from the innovative blend of both partners’ expertise. Such campaigns boost product visibility through collaborative marketing efforts, leveraging the promotional power of both the brand and the influencer.

9. Contests

Contests are an engaging way to leverage influencer marketing. You involve influencers to create buzz and excitement around your brand.

In a typical contest, an influencer promotes a giveaway or competition on their social media platforms to encourage their followers to participate for a chance to win prizes provided by your brand.

Most contests are hosted on online platforms like Instagram, where influencers can ask their followers to take specific actions such as tagging friends, sharing posts, or liking comments to enter. The contest rules are usually simple, but the influencer might add extra steps to boost engagement, like requiring participants to follow both the influencer’s and the brand’s social media accounts.

Contests generate excitement and can rapidly expand your brand’s reach by tapping into the influencer’s established audience.

10. User-generated content

User-generated content (UGC) involves content created by customers or followers rather than by the brand itself. This can include photos, reviews, videos, and testimonials shared by users who have experienced your product or service.

By encouraging your audience to share their content, you tap into authentic endorsements that can resonate more deeply with potential customers.

GoPro is an excellent example of UGC marketing. It plans various campaigns, such as ‘Photo of the Day Challenge’ and ‘Anything Awesome Challenge. ’ The brand encourages followers to shoot raw footage using their GoPro, upload it, and get rewards like cash or GoPro gear.

UGC builds trust and credibility, and amplifies your brand’s reach. When users share their positive experiences, they effectively become brand advocates, enabling word-of-mouth marketing. It’s a cost-effective way to generate engaging content and foster a sense of community for your brand.

Role of affiliate marketing in influencer collaboration

Affiliate marketing is necessary when it comes to working with influencers. It’s all about performance-based partnerships where influencers earn a commission for every lead they generate or sell through their unique links or discount codes.

For brands, affiliate marketing is a win-win. You get to see exactly how well your influencer’s promotions are performing and only pay for results. This means your marketing budget goes further and is tied directly to sales.

It’s a great deal for influencers, too. They earn commissions based on their success, which can make their promotions even more enthusiastic. Plus, it gives them an extra income stream while they use their influence to drive real results for the brand.

In essence, affiliate marketing makes influencer collaborations more rewarding and results-driven for everyone involved.

How to Have a Better Partnership With Influencers

Building a strong partnership with influencers can be straightforward once you’re familiar with the process. Check out the steps below to enhance your influencer marketing efforts and ensure successful collaborations.

1. Set clear goals and compensation

Successful influencer partnerships begin with well-defined campaign objectives. When your objectives are clear, influencers can create content to hit those targets. For instance, if the focus is on brand awareness, an influencer might lean toward crafting viral, shareable content rather than pushing for direct conversions.

Linking compensation to these goals is equally important. A hybrid payment model, offering both a base fee and performance incentives, is a great motivator. You can also negotiate other payment models with influencers, including a flat fee per post, cost per click, and cost per acquisition.

Start by assessing your budget and look at the following factors when deciding compensation Number of followers: Make sure the influencers have genuine followers and not bots

Engagement rate: Large followers with a low engagement rate will not add much value. Instead, go with niche influencers who have built a loyal community

Creativity: Do your research and assess the level of creativity of the influencer. Look at their past videos and posts and see how well they integrate sponsored products into their content

Type of content: Static or carousel posts usually have lower charges. However, you’ll have to pay more for video content

2. Build genuine relationships with influencers

Strong partnerships go beyond transactional deals. They thrive on authentic relationships. When you invest time in understanding your influencers and their creative style, they’re more likely to produce content that genuinely resonates with your audience.

For instance, when a beauty brand collaborates with a popular makeup artist, allowing them the freedom to create their own tutorials can give higher engagement because the content feels genuine.

Moreover, providing creative freedom to influencers fosters trust and leads to stronger, long-term collaborations. As they bring their personal touch to the brand, your audience connects with the content in a more meaningful way.

3. Focus on your audience’s needs

Understanding your audience is crucial in any influencer marketing campaign. Each platform attracts different types of users. Younger audiences may gravitate toward informal, behind-the-scenes TikTok hacks and content, while a professional crowd could prefer more polished LinkedIn posts or how-to YouTube Shorts.

Partnering with influencers who know what their audience responds to can significantly enhance campaign performance. As the campaign progresses, adapting based on audience feedback and engagement levels helps keep the content fresh and relevant.

Managing multiple influencers can get complicated, but social media management tools make it much easier. You can use influencer templates to manage influencer outreach, track performance, and streamline payments, freeing up your time to focus on building creative partnerships.

5. Measure performance metrics

Monitoring performance is essential to ensure influencer campaigns deliver meaningful results and get higher ROI. Metrics like engagement rates, conversion data, and audience interaction provide deeper insights than simply tracking follower counts.

For instance, if you find that an influencer is driving significant traffic but not converting that traffic into sales, this could indicate a need for content or messaging adjustments. Or you may want to use them for more brand awareness campaigns.

6. Maintain open communication

Clear, ongoing communication is key to keeping campaigns on track. Influencers need to understand your expectations, but their feedback is equally valuable. Regularly discussing goals, progress, and any challenges helps ensure that everyone is on track.

7. Diversify your influencer pool

Partnering with a range of influencers, from micro to macro and mega influencers, gives you access to different audience demographics and segments. Influencers vary widely in their reach and impact. Celebrity influencers bring broad visibility, while smaller, same-niche creators often foster stronger connections with their audiences.

Combining both types in your strategy helps you achieve extensive reach while also engaging deeply with specific segments.

For example, a tech company might collaborate with a prominent gadget reviewer to capture the attention of tech enthusiasts and general consumers alike. Including an AI influencer to provide a unique perspective on emerging technologies can also enhance marketing efforts.

Things to avoid when collaborating with influencers

Collaborating with influencers can be ideal for your campaign, but there are pitfalls you’ll want to avoid.

Focusing on follower count over engagement

A common mistake brands make is assuming that a large follower count equals a successful campaign. But numbers alone don’t tell the full story.

You might find influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers, but if their audience isn’t actively engaging with their content, it’s not likely to benefit your brand. Engagement drives meaningful connections with potential customers.

Not doing proper research

Jumping into a partnership without thoroughly vetting an influencer can lead to wasted resources. It’s crucial to research potential influencers to ensure they align with your brand’s values, appeal to your audience, and develop high-quality content that matches your brand. Collaborations work best when a content creator genuinely loves your product or service.

Micromanaging the influencer

While it’s necessary to give influencers guidelines, being rigid can hurt your campaign. Influencers know their audience better than anyone, and that’s why their followers trust them.

If you stifle their creativity with overly strict instructions, the content may end up looking forced, unnatural, or overly promotional, which could turn off their audience.

Instead of micro-managing every detail, offer clear guidelines and key points but leave the rest to their creativity. Influencers know how to balance promoting your brand while maintaining their personal style.

Measuring Success in Influencer Collaborations

The work doesn’t stop once you hit the post on your influencer campaign. To truly gauge the success of your collaboration, you need to get started with post-campaign analysis.

Set realistic expectations

Establish achievable goals right from the start. Influencer marketing is a long-term strategy, so quick wins aren’t always guaranteed. Align your objectives with the influencer’s audience and reach to ensure the best results.

Define clear goals and KPIs

Know exactly what you’re aiming for. Are you looking to boost brand awareness or grow your social following? Defining clear goals and tracking KPIs—like impressions, engagement, conversions, or traffic—will make it easier to measure success.

Track influencer performance

Keeping tabs on your influencer’s performance throughout your campaign is essential. By using analytics and influencer marketing tools, you can monitor reach, engagement, and sales conversions. This data provides insights into what’s working well and what needs adjustment, helping you refine future campaigns for better results.

Create Successful Influencer Marketing Campaigns With ClickUp!

Influencer marketing is undeniably shaping the future of advertising. While collaborating with influencers involves its own set of considerations, the fundamental approach to setting up a campaign remains consistent: conduct thorough research, establish a budget, set clear goals, choose the right influencers, and continuously evaluate and adjust your strategy.

Master these basics, and running diverse influencer campaigns will become a seamless part of your marketing efforts.

