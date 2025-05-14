10 Honeybook Alternatives & Competitors for Projects in 2025

When managing projects, client bookings, contracts, and invoices, Honeybook has been a go-to customer database software for the typical business owner or project manager. But, as the digital landscape evolves, so does the need for adaptable tools.
Perhaps you’re seeking a Honeybook alternative to meet unique requirements or simply wish to diversify your toolkit. Whichever the case, this article has you covered.
What Should You Look for In a Honeybook Alternative?
Selecting the right alternative to Honeybook’s project management software means focusing on the following:
- Intuitive design and user-friendly interface: Makes it easy for anyone, from small business owners to multinational corporations, to pick up and get started with
- Flexibility in project management capabilities: So you can meet multiple use cases within your organization
- Robust client management and booking features: Maintain and improve relationships with all of your clients throughout their engagement with you; not just when it’s time to renew the contract
- Comprehensive invoicing and contract tools: Payment should be simple and painless for you and your clients
- Seamless integrations: Maximize the power of your entire tech stack
- Reliable customer support: Because no matter how simple a tool is to use, when you have a question, you want it answered fast
- Cost-effective pricing: You don’t want to break the bank, but you still need a tool that fits your needs
The 10 Best Honeybook Alternatives to Use
Here are our picks for the best Honeybook alternatives and our reasoning behind each project management platform.
1. ClickUp
ClickUp is the best all-in-one solution for creative professionals and anyone looking for a HoneyBook alternative. This platform combines project management and CRM features into one holistic solution for teams aiming for productivity nirvana in their business processes.
Tailored for those who juggle multiple projects, ClickUp seamlessly integrates process mapping, tasks, docs, goals, and chats into one business management software. Its CRM features make it an ace for any small business owner keen on fostering relationships with contact management. Get clients onboarded fast with these contract templates, make lead management simple with our marketing automation tools, and manage your vendors with a bevy of purchase order templates.
With a user-friendly interface and vast customization options, it’s no wonder professionals globally vouch for ClickUp as the best HoneyBook alternative to manage projects.
ClickUp best features
- Use CRM templates for comprehensive CRM management and enjoy superior client interactions
- The customizable ClickUp Form View ensures you capture all necessary data
- Advanced ClickUp Automation features to streamline all of your administrative tasks
- Pre-built templates like this ClickUp Invoice Template simplify billing processes and online payments
- Detailed process mapping tools for clear workflow visualization
- Contract templates tailored to various industries
- Comprehensively combines operations management software and customer database software for effective relationship management
ClickUp limitations
- Project management tools can have a learning curve for beginners
- The mobile app is not (yet!) as fully featured as the desktop version
- Client portal might not have enough billing and invoicing features as some Honeybook alternatives
ClickUp pricing
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)
2. Hello Bonsai
Freelancers, meet your new best friend: Hello Bonsai (now better known as just Bonsai). An all-in-one business management suite designed specifically for independent professionals, it takes the pain out of the details of your project communication plan with key features like contract signing, proposal submittal, and payment invoicing.
Its standout feature is the seamless integration of these tasks, ensuring that freelancers can focus on their craft, not admin.
Hello Bonsai is an excellent choice for those who crave simplicity without sacrificing functionality.
Hello Bonsai best features
- Comprehensive client CRM and project management in one place
- Automated invoices, proposals, and contracts
- Time tracking and expense management built-in
- Simple tools to manage your project tasks
- Third-party integration capabilities
- Customizable templates for various documents
- Intuitive mobile application for on-the-go access and task management
Hello Bonsai limitations
- Limited integrations compared to other business management platforms
- The user interface might feel a bit basic for advanced users
- No project management Gantt chart view
- No free version
Hello Bonsai pricing
- Starter: $24/month
- Professional: $39/month
- Business: $79/month
Hello, Bonsai ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (60+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (60+ reviews)
3. Plutio
Plutio is more than just one of the best HoneyBook alternatives—it’s a workspace that adapts to your business needs. Integrating projects, tasks, and invoices in one dashboard, it’s a powerhouse for solo entrepreneurs and small businesses.
The platform’s adaptability, combined with a strong emphasis on user experience, makes it a formidable contender in the productivity realm.
Those looking for a sleek project management software interface without a steep learning curve will find Plutio particularly appealing—especially to small business owners.
Plutio best features
- Fully customizable workspace tailored to user preferences
- Centralized communication hub and client portal for teams and clients
- Task, time, and project management tools integrated
- Built-in invoicing and contract generation
- Versatile role-based access control for each dedicated account manager
- A comprehensive client portal
- Multiple language support
- Plutio’s all-in-one design is both efficient and user-friendly, making project management a breeze
Plutio limitations
- Some users might find the business management UI not as intuitive
- Lacks certain advanced features to generate reports
- A smaller community compared to bigger platforms
Plutio pricing
- Solo: $19/month
- Studio: $39/month
- Agency: $99/month
Plutio ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (50+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (150+ reviews)
4. Salesforce
Enter the juggernaut of CRM platforms: Salesforce. Recognized globally, Salesforce offers an unparalleled suite of tools designed for businesses aiming for growth.
Be it sales, service, or marketing, Salesforce’s dynamic dashboards make data-driven decision-making a breeze.
Its reputation stems from its robustness, making it ideal for enterprises that need comprehensive client relationship management solutions.
SalesForce best features
- Robust CRM platform that can scale with growing businesses
- AI-driven insights with Salesforce Einstein
- Extensive third-party integration possibilities
- Dynamic dashboards and reporting tools
- Lead and opportunity management
- Sales forecasting and analytics
- Multi-layered security features for data protection
- Salesforce’s reputation as a leading CRM solution is bolstered by its comprehensive features and scalability
SalesForce limitations
- It can be overwhelming for small businesses, who may want to consider these SalesForce alternatives
- The steep learning curve for new users
- High pricing for more advanced features
SalesForce pricing
- Visit SalesForce’s pricing page to see their different packages and pricing options for every tool and feature they offer
SalesForce ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (1,300+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (17,000+ reviews)
5. FreshBooks
Accounting doesn’t have to be daunting; not with FreshBooks in your corner. Tailored for freelancers and small businesses, it transforms complex financial tasks into intuitive actions. From invoicing to expense tracking, FreshBooks offers a streamlined approach to finances.
Its cloud-based access ensures your data is always at your fingertips.
FreshBooks emerges as a breath of fresh air for those wary of accounting jargon.
FreshBooks best features
- Intuitive invoicing with customizable templates
- Time tracking and expense management
- Double-entry accounting reports
- Manage clients and project budgeting
- Seamless online payment solutions
- Mobile app for invoicing and expenses on the go
- Integration with a wide range of third-party tools
FreshBooks limitations
- Not suitable for larger enterprises with complex accounting needs
- Limited inventory management features
- Some users find the new UI less intuitive
FreshBooks pricing
- Lite: $13. 60/month
- Plus: $24/month
- Premium: $44/month
- Select: Contact Freshbook for pricing
FreshBooks ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (600+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (4,000+ reviews)
6. 17hats
Imagine consolidating your business operations into one coherent dashboard. That’s 17hats for you. Crafted meticulously for solo entrepreneurs, it integrates contacts, projects, and calendars for a seamless experience.
With automated workflows and integrated contracts, 17hats ensures professionals spend less time managing project progress and more time creating value for clients.
If you wear many hats in your business, this platform is designed for you.
17hats best features
- Unified dashboard for contacts, projects, and calendar
- Automated workflows for repetitive tasks
- Integrated contracts and invoices
- Client portals for transparent communication
- Booking synchronization with popular calendar apps
- Time tracking and to-do lists
- Template library for quick document creation
17hats limitations
- Lacks advanced CRM functionalities
- No native mobile application
- Limited integrations compared to other Honeybook alternatives
17hats pricing
- Essentials: $13/month
- Standard: $25/month
- Premier: $50/month
17hats ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (70+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)
7. ClientVenue
In the world of client management, ClientVenue is making waves. Offering tailored client portals and unified project views, it simplifies the often messy realm of client relations.
Designed with transparency in mind, ClientVenue fosters clear communication between businesses and their clientele.
Businesses keen on elevating their client experience will find this platform invaluable.
ClientVenue best features
- Tailored client management with dedicated portals
- Task and project tracking in one unified view
- Simple yet powerful invoicing capabilities
- Automated reminders for tasks and meetings
- Secure document storage and sharing
- User-friendly dashboard for quick insights
- Integration capabilities with popular tools
ClientVenue limitations
- Newer to the market, hence less community support versus other Honeybook alternatives
- Limited templates for document creation
- It might lack some advanced automation features
ClientVenue pricing
- Starter: $47/month
- Professional: $97/month
- Enterprise: $247/month
ClientVenue ratings and reviews:
- G2: N/A
- Capterra: N/A
8. Paymo
Balancing project management with invoicing, Paymo is a gem for businesses of all sizes. Its strength lies in the blend of time tracking with task management, ensuring projects stay on course and within budget. With native mobile applications, team members can stay updated on the go.
Businesses seeking a harmonious blend of functionality and usability should have Paymo on their radar.
Paymo best features
- Comprehensive project management with time tracking
- Kanban boards, list view, and Gantt charts for task management
- Advanced invoicing with expense tracking
- Team scheduling and resource management
- Detailed reporting for projects and finances
- Integrates seamlessly with other tools and project management software
- Native mobile applications for iOS and Android
Paymo limitations
- The learning curve for beginners can be a bit steep
- Some advanced features are locked behind higher pricing tiers
- Users report occasional sync issues with the mobile app
Paymo pricing
- Free
- Starter: $4. 95/month per user
- Small Office: $9. 95/month per user
- Business: $20. 79/month per user
Paymo ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (500+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (400+ reviews)
9. Quickbooks
A name synonymous with accounting, Quickbooks has been the go-to solution for businesses for years. Simplifying complex accounting tasks allows enterprises to focus on growth, not numbers.
Whether tracking expenses or managing payroll, Quickbooks offers a robust set of tools with bank-level security.
Quickbooks remains a top pick for businesses, from startups to established enterprises, looking for trusted financial management.
Quickbooks best features
- Robust accounting software with cloud-based access
- Customizable invoices and instant payment features with client portal options
- Expense tracking with receipt scanning
- Advanced reporting tools for financial insights
- Payroll templates and functionalities with tax computation
- Integration with hundreds of third-party applications
- Bank-level security for data protection
Quickbooks limitations
- It can be overwhelming for those new to accounting
- Customer support can sometimes be slow
- Pricing can be steep for smaller businesses looking for affordable Honeybook alternatives
Quickbooks pricing
- Simple Start: $30/month
- Essentials: $55/month
- Plus: $85/month
- Advanced: $200/month
Quickbooks ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 0/5 (3,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (6,000+ reviews)
10. Dynamics 365
Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 is not just a tool; it’s a suite of integrated solutions that transform businesses. From sales to service, it covers a vast spectrum, backed by the reliability of the Microsoft ecosystem. AI-driven insights and Power BI integration set it apart, making data analysis effortless.
Enterprises aiming for digital transformation will find Dynamics 365 to be a game-changer.
Dynamics 365 best features
- Integrated solutions spanning sales, service, finance, and more
- AI-driven insights for better decision-making
- Modular apps to customize as per business needs
- Seamless integration with other Microsoft products
- Advanced analytics with Power BI integration
- Highly scalable to accommodate growing business needs
- Robust security and compliance features
Dynamics 365 limitations
- It can be pricey for small to medium enterprises
- Requires proper training for full utilization
- Customization can be complex and require technical expertise
Dynamics 365 pricing
- Visit Dynamic 365’s pricing page to see their different packages and pricing options for every tool and feature they offer
Dynamics 365 ratings and reviews
- G2: 3. 8/5 (1,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (5,000+ reviews)
Why ClickUp Emerges as the Top Honeybook Alternative
When you’re searching for a Honeybook alternative, you’re not just looking for a tool; you’re seeking an efficient solution to streamline your projects, bookings, contracts, and more.
ClickUp stands out from the rest, not just because of its comprehensive features but also due to its emphasis on user experience. The platform is designed to adapt to the specific needs of businesses, offering flexibility, efficiency, and clarity.
With built-in CRM features, form views, automations, and dedicated templates for invoicing, ClickUp proves time and again its dedication to making tasks easier and more intuitive. It’s not just a tool but a partner in productivity.
If you’re considering making the switch or diving into a new platform, try ClickUp. Experience the difference firsthand and understand why it is the preferred choice for professionals worldwide.