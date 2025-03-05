A 10 legjobb Pomodoro időzítő alkalmazás a koncentráció és a termelékenység növeléséhez 2025-ben

One minute, you’re crushing your to-do list, feeling unstoppable. The next, you check your phone ‘just for a second,’ and poof—three hours vanish into an abyss of memes and notifications.

Sound familiar? We’ve all been there.

Time management is challenging but not impossible! But how?

Enter the Pomodoro Technique—a simple yet powerful time management strategy. Here’s the gist: break your work into 25-minute intervals (called Pomodoro sessions), followed by short breaks. Knock out four Pomodoros, and you earn a more extended, well-deserved break to recharge.

But does it really work? You bet! The key is finding the right Pomodoro app.

We’ve listed the 10 best Pomodoro apps to help you become the productivity champ you’re meant to be!

⏰ 60-Second Summary Find your favorite Pomodoro app among the best! ClickUp : Best for productivity and task management Toggl Track: Best for comprehensive time tracking FocusList: Best for daily productivity planning Focus Keeper: Best for customizable timer options TickTick: Best for all-in-one productivity management Forest: Best for gamified task management Pomello: Best for Trello users Focus To-Do: Best for comprehensive task and time management Marinara Timer: Best for customizable and shareable Pomodoro sessions Tomato Timers: Best for simplified personal productivity

What Should You Look for in Pomodoro Apps?

Choosing a Pomodoro app is like finding the perfect running shoes—you need the right fit to go the distance.

But you might think, “Can’t I just use a simple timer? Why do I need a whole new app for this?”

While the Pomodoro Technique is simple, an app helps you systematically break down work and track your progress.

👀 Did You Know? Employees lose 720 work hours annually to distractions, costing companies millions.

So, what makes a Pomodoro app genuinely effective? Here’s what to look for.

Customizable timers: The ability to adjust your Pomodoro timer for different tasks or personal preferences

Integrated task management: Seamless integration with to-do lists, allowing you to add recurring tasks, organize projects, and track progress

Time tracking and reporting: Insights into your time usage and visual reports to help you identify productivity patterns

Configurable break reminders: Timely alerts for short and long breaks to keep you refreshed and prevent burnout

App integrations: Synchronization with Google Calendar, calendar events, or other productivity tools to simplify your workflow

Enhanced focus features: Extras like white noise, focus music, or a distraction-free mode to help you stay in the zone

The 10 Best Pomodoro Apps

Now that you know what to look for, let’s find you the perfect Pomodoro app to be your productivity companion.

🧠 Fun Fact: The Pomodoro Technique gets its name from a literal tomato (Pomodoro is Italian for tomato)! The technique’s creator, Francesco Cirillo, used a tomato-shaped kitchen timer as a student in the late 1980s to time his study sessions, later naming the method after it.

1. ClickUp (Best for productivity and task management)

Reclaim your time and achieve more with ClickUp

If only simple timers could work! To consistently boost your focus and productivity, you need more. That’s where ClickUp, the everything app for work, comes in.

ClickUp goes beyond time management. It offers powerful features for collaboration, task automation, and project oversight. The ClickUp Project Time Tracking simplifies monitoring time spent on tasks and projects across devices. It even comes with a handy Chrome extension that links tracked time directly to specific tasks.

You can easily set time estimates, add notes, mark time as billable for invoicing, and filter data for detailed analysis.

Stay on top of your deadlines with ClickUp Project Time Tracking

ClickUp Tasks, on the other hand, helps you break down large projects into manageable tasks and subtasks for laser focus. Prioritize essential tasks in four levels—Urgent, High, Normal, and Low—to tackle the most crucial items first.

Turn your to-do list into trackable tasks with ClickUp Tasks

Beginners can start with the ClickUp Time Box Template to organize their day into specific focus blocks, create actionable deadlines, and break down projects into manageable milestones, facilitating efficient resource allocation.

ClickUp’s List View makes organizing tasks a breeze and declutters your workspace. Plus, Custom Statuses in ClickUp let you see priorities, due dates, and progress in a single view. No more distracting window-switching!

Do you prefer a more visual approach? ClickUp Whiteboards offers a dynamic task management matrix where you can organize, prioritize, and visualize your tasks while collaborating with your team in real time. And there’s more: you can experiment with different Pomodoro and break durations by generating Pomodoro work intervals with ClickUp’s built-in AI assistant, ClickUp Brain.

Use ClickUp Brain to effortlessly set up Pomodoro intervals, automate focus sessions, and stay on track

Need a bit more structure? The ClickUp Time Management Schedule Template can help. It lets you optimize daily and weekly productivity by organizing schedules, setting achievable goals and deadlines, visualizing tasks, and prioritizing for maximum efficiency.

All in all, ClickUp’s time management is what you need if you want to ace productivity.

ClickUp best features

Set estimated time for tasks to plan effectively and monitor progress

Accurately track time spent on tasks and projects, providing valuable data for analysis and reporting

Utilize Custom Views , such as Gantt, Calendar, and List views to visualize tasks and deadlines clearly

Automate triggers and reminders for all repetitive tasks with ClickUp Automations

Access pre-built resources, including to-do list templates , to simplify various processes

ClickUp limitations

May not be the best fit for simple time-tracking

It has an initial learning curve

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Click-up helps keep me organized and increases my productivity at work. I now get more done in less time since I’m more focused.

Click-up helps keep me organized and increases my productivity at work. I now get more done in less time since I’m more focused.

2. Toggl Track (Best for comprehensive time-tracking)

via Toggl Track

If your main focus is precise time tracking and you want to incorporate Pomodoro into your routine seamlessly, Toggl Track is your best option.

With Toggl Track, you can easily track every minute of your day. Its one-click timers, detailed reporting, and smooth integration with tools like Trello make it a standout choice for anyone serious about managing their time efficiently.

Toggl Track best features

Track time effortlessly with single-click start and stop for Pomodoro sessions, even offline

Gain granular insights into your time usage by auto-tracking app and browser activity

View your Google and Outlook calendar events within Toggl Track’s calendar view

Manage projects effectively by assigning tasks, setting billable rates, and generating detailed reports based on your Pomodoro sessions

Toggl Track limitations

Not suitable for users needing complex task management features

Lacks a pause feature; relies on manual time entries

Toggl Track pricing

Free

Starter: $9/month per user

Premium: $18/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Toggl Track ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (1,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,500+ reviews)

3. FocusList (Best for daily productivity planning)

via FocusList

If you live and breathe within the Apple ecosystem (iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch) and crave a distraction-free environment specifically designed for deep work, FocusList is worth a serious look. Its clean and simple design helps you plan your day and estimate time for tasks easily.

FocusList best features

Plan your day, outline tasks, and break down projects into manageable sub-tasks

Timebox all tasks to visualize your day and manage expectations effectively

Monitor productivity with the built-in time tracker by reviewing your session history

Minimize distractions by focusing on one task at a time during each Pomodoro session

FocusList limitations

Available only on iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac

No offline mode is available

FocusList pricing

Free

FocusList ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

4. Focus Keeper (Best for customizable timer options)

via Focus Keeper

Want to harness the power of the Pomodoro Technique without getting bogged down in complex features? Focus Keeper is the app for you.

It’s designed for students, remote workers, and anyone allergic to complicated apps. In the toll home page, you’ll get options for a 5-minute break, 30-minute break, and customized long breaks.

Focus Keeper best features

Customize the timer for longer breaks when needed

Set tasks and track progress easily within the app

Get insights into your productivity to understand your work patterns and adjust your approach

Focus Keeper limitations

Lacks advanced task management or collaboration features

Focus Keeper pricing

Free

Pro: $1/month

Focus Keeper ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

📮ClickUp Insight: Knowledge workers send an average of 25 messages daily, searching for information and context. This indicates a fair amount of time wasted scrolling, searching, and deciphering fragmented conversations across emails and chats. 😱 If only you had a smart platform that connects tasks, projects, chat, and emails (plus AI!) in one place. But you do!

5. TickTick (Best for all-in-one productivity management)

via TickTick

TickTick is a full-blown productivity tool with an excellent Pomodoro feature. If all you need is a basic timer, TickTick might feel like overkill.

But this app could be an effcient project time management tool for those who love setting goals, organizing tasks, tracking work habits, and syncing everything seamlessly across devices.

TickTick best features

Add tasks quickly using voice commands and natural language processing (NLP)

Sync your tasks with Google Calendar to visualize your schedule and stay on track throughout the day

Develop and track habits alongside your tasks using the Getting Things Done (GTD) method

TickTick limitations

Many advanced features are available only in the paid version

The free version limits you to one image upload or attachment per day

TickTick pricing

Free plan

Premium: $35. 99/ year

TickTick ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (120+ reviews)

🧠Fun Fact: Micro-breaks of at least 10 minutes improve productivity. Backed by science!

6. Forest (Best for gamified task management)

via Forest

Everything is more fun when gamified or tied to a purpose, right? That’s exactly what the Forest app does—it turns your focus hours into a game where you plant virtual trees as you work.

Forest partners with Trees for the Future, so the coins you earn from growing your digital forest can help fund the planting of real trees. Stay focused, grow your virtual grove, and get more done! It’s the perfect productivity tool for mission-driven millennials and Gen Z workers who want their work sessions to make a difference.

Forest best features

Set focus sessions and regular breaks using the built-in timer

Grow a virtual forest that represents your productivity over time

Stay motivated with encouraging quotes throughout your focus time

Forest limitations

Fewer customization options compared to other Pomodoro apps

Motivational quotes may be distracting for some users

Forest pricing

Android devices: Free with ads

iOS devices: $3. 99/month

Forest ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

7. Pomello (Best for Trello users)

via Pomello

Are you looking to integrate some time management techniques into your Trello workflow? Pomello is what you need.

Rather than being a standalone task manager or a full-service productivity app, Pomello focuses on what it does best: turning your Trello cards into Pomodoro tasks. It’s simple, seamless, and offers productvity insights!

Pomello best features

Transform cards directly into focused work sessions

Stay focused with a minimalist interface that minimizes productivity killers

Track completed sessions and gain insights into productivity levels

Pomello limitations

Requires a Trello account

Offers limited advanced productivity features

Pomello pricing

Basic: Free

Premium: $20/year

Pomello ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

8. Focus To-Do (Best for comprehensive task and time management)

Focus To-Do is a strong contender if you need one app to handle task management and Pomodoro timing. This versatile time management tool lets you organize your tasks, set deadlines, and dive straight into focused work sessions, all within the same app.

Focus To-Do best features

Adjust work and break durations to fit your preferences

Enhance focus during sessions with various white noise settings

Organize tasks into lists, set due dates, and create reminders to avoid missing deadlines

Analyze your work time and task completion rates with detailed reports showing daily, weekly, and monthly time allocation

Focus To-Do limitations

Steep learning curve for productivity newbies

Advanced features require a premium subscription

Focus To-Do pricing

Free

Lifetime: $11. 99

3 Months: $3. 99

Focus To-Do Premium: $1. 99/month

Focus To-Do ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

9. Marinara Timer (Best for customizable and shareable Pomodoro sessions)

via Marinara Timer

Are you looking for a Pomodoro tracker that keeps things simple yet flexible? Meet Marinara Timer —a simple, web-based Pomodoro tracker that skips the standard 25/5 intervals in favor of customizable cycles that fit your flow.

Simply set time segments per your workflow or schedule and check off tasks without disruptions. Plus, it’s not for solo work, either. With shareable timers, you can easily synchronize work sessions with your team.

Marinara Timer best features

Tailor work and break intervals to individual or team needs and create focus time sessions

Share timers via unique URLs for synchronized work sessions

Start using the timer instantly without creating an account

Marinara Timer limitations

Lacks task management features

Requires internet connection

Marinara Timer pricing

Free

Marinara Timer ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

10. Tomato Timers (Best for simplified personal productivity)

via Tomato Timers

Tomato Timers keep things refreshingly simple, stripping away all the extra features to deliver a straightforward, customizable Pomodoro cycle for your work and break intervals.

Set perfect work and break durations, loop through cycles effortlessly, and track basic tasks. Plus, leverage built-in analytics to track your Pomodoro patterns.

Tomato Timers best features

Start instantly from any browser without downloads or sign-ups

Adjust the timer easily when your Pomodoro timer rings

Mark tasks as complete after each session for better clarity of pending work

Tomato Timers limitations

Lacks sharing features

Requires an internet connection

Tomato Timers pricing

Free

Tomato Timers ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

💡Pro Tip: Choose an app that best fits your needs. For example, a freelancer might prioritize task management with time-tracking tools, while a university student might benefit most from features designed to minimize distractions and boost focus.

Take Back Your Day with ClickUp

So there you have it! A list of the best tools for starting to use the Pomodoro Technique. But in the long run, timers alone aren’t enough. You need a tool that does it all!

As the everything app for work, ClickUp takes your Pomodoro productivity from simple time tracking to complete project and productivity management. It keeps you accountable and in sync with your to-do list expectations.

With features that help you break down tasks, track time, and create productivity reports across devices, ClickUp is the one to beat. Sign up for a free ClickUp account today!