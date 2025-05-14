A 13 legjobb PowerPoint-alternatíva 2025-ben

Stuck in PowerPoint purgatory? You’re not alone.

Daily, a whopping 35 million PowerPoint presentations (or rectangles with overflowing texts) flood screens worldwide.

But our brain processes visual information 60,000 times faster than text. So, why settle for the old monotonous slide decks that barely hold attention?

It’s time to shake things up! Here are the best PowerPoint alternatives to turn dull, traditional slide-based presentations into dynamic, eye-catching masterpieces.

PowerPoint Limitations

Microsoft PowerPoint is classic, but it’s not without its drawbacks. Here are a few that mar its status as the best presentation software:

AI that needs a human touch: Copilot’s Copilot’s AI content creation within PowerPoint helps, but often needs extra tweaking for complex narratives

Live elements, not-so-live setup: Cameo adds camera feeds, but making them look polished takes effort

Asynchronous struggles: Recording Studio works, but exporting high-quality interactive content is a hassle

Collaboration hiccups: Online editing is not as smooth and collaborative as Google Slides presentations for real-time teamwork

These pain points prompt educators, professionals, and teams to seek more versatile AI presentation tools and PowerPoint alternatives with a user-friendly interface.

🧠 Fun Fact: On TikTok, #powerpoint has over 4. 3 billion views. The platform features user-created tutorials on how to make PowerPoint presentations even more eye-catching, aesthetically pleasing, and creative.

PowerPoint Alternatives at a Glance

Here’s a brief overview of PowerPoint alternatives and their ideal users and price estimates!

PowerPoint alternative Key features Best for Pricing ClickUp Collaborative presentations using customizable templates, Whiteboards for brainstorming, and AI-powered content generation via ClickUp Brain Individuals, small to mid-sized teams, and enterprises that are looking for a versatile, collaborative presentation and workflow tool Free plan available; Customization available for enterprises Canva Exceptional design flexibility with extensive templates and multimedia integration for visually stunning presentations Creatives and marketers who prioritize design-rich presentations Free plan available; Paid plans start at $10/user/month; Customization available for enterprises Beautiful. ai AI-powered slide design that formats content automatically for polished presentations Business professionals seeking fast, polished results without design effort Free trial available; Paid plans start at $12/user/month Prezi Non-linear presentation, zoomable slides for dynamic storytelling Educators and workshop leaders looking for interactive PowerPoint presentations Free plan available; Paid plans start at $19/user/month Powtoon Character-driven scenes and video-based presentations with animations and voiceovers Storytellers and creatives who want to create dynamic, engaging videos Free plan available; Paid plans start at $50/month Google Slides Seamless cloud-based collaboration and integration with the Google Workspace ecosystem Remote teams and educators who require real-time collaboration Free with the Google Workspace Pitch Analytics-driven presentations with strong collaboration features Startups and businesses focused on tracking audience engagement Free plan available; Paid plans start at $25/month Mentimeter Interactive, data-driven presentations with polls, quizzes, and live audience feedback Speakers and educators who prioritize audience engagement Free plan available; Paid plans start at $12/user/month; Customization available for enterprises Keynote Sleek, high-quality presentations designed for Apple users with cinematic transitions Mac users seeking polished presentations with native app integration Free: Available on Mac and iOS devices Slidebean AI-driven slide creation for pitch decks with automatic content formatting Startups and entrepreneurs building investor-ready decks quickly Free plan available; Paid plans start at $10/user/month Visme Multimedia-rich presentations with data visualizations, videos, and infographics Marketers and business professionals who need data-driven, engaging content Free plan available; Paid plans start at $29/user/month; Customization available for enterprises Gamma AI-generated presentations with a focus on storytelling and customizable formats. Content creators seeking visually cohesive, AI-driven presentations Free plan available; Paid plans start at $10/user/month Zoho Show Integrated with the Zoho ecosystem for seamless collaboration and productivity Zoho users seeking smooth integration with other Zoho apps Free: For individuals and small teams;Needs a subscription to WorkDrive or Workplace for the Pro plan

👀 Did You Know? PowerPoint was initially called Presenter.

The 13 Best PowerPoint Alternatives to Use

PowerPoint gets the job done, but it might not necessarily be the best fit. If you’re craving more creativity, flexibility, or audience engagement, these PowerPoint alternatives might just be the upgrade your presentations need!

1. ClickUp (Best for creating collaborative presentations and workflows)

Try ClickUp—it’s free Plan and present your project in multiple views and formats with ClickUp

ClickUp is one of the best PowerPoint alternatives if you want more than just slides for your presentation. It’s the everything app that lets you brainstorm on your presentation content with AI, create engaging decks quickly, and collaborate with real-time editing, in one place. No more switching between apps or getting lost in endless PowerPoint files and versions.

📮ClickUp Insight: 37% of our respondents use AI for content creation, including writing, editing, and emails. However, this process usually involves switching between different tools, such as a content generation tool and your workspace. With ClickUp, you get AI-powered writing assistance across the workspace, including emails, comments, chats, Docs, and more—all while maintaining context from your entire workspace.

Embed your ideas and craft a presentation layout with ClickUp Whiteboards

ClickUp Whiteboards offer the perfect visual workplace for you and your team to map out ideas, sketch concepts, and build flowcharts—perfect for shaping your presentation before you even start designing slides.

If you want to craft content for your slides effortlessly, ClickUp Docs can help your ideas take shape. Jot down notes, link to research, add multimedia content, structure your message with rich formatting (headings, banners, bulleted lists, and more), and collaborate with colleagues in real time. You can even link action items outlined in the Doc to ClickUp Tasks so nothing falls through the cracks.

Collaborate and edit presentation content with your team simultaneously with ClickUp Docs

Looking to work smarter, not harder? ClickUp Brain ‘s AI assistance helps you fast-track content generation, refine messaging, and pull insights from your existing workspace—so you can skip the formatting fuss and focus on delivering impact with every slide.

Craft outlines, brainstorm content, and even generate re-usable templates for your presentation with ClickUp Brain

When you’re ready to put it all together, the ClickUp Presentation Template provides a structured framework for building and delivering your story with clarity and confidence. With pre-formatted slides for the introduction, body, and conclusion of your presentation, you’ll be able to create a stunning slide deck in no time!

Get free template Present an effective and engaging presentation with the ClickUp Presentation Template

ClickUp turns boring, basic presentations into collaborative, dynamic decks, while making your workflow smooth and enjoyable.

💡Pro Tip: Use simple text prompts within ClickUp Whiteboards to generate AI visuals and art for your presentation instantly. Just type a description of the image you want, and the AI will do the rest! Let ClickUp Brain’s AI bring your ideas to life on Whiteboards

ClickUp best features

Create compelling business presentations in no time with customizable presentation templates

Produce well-structured outlines in seconds using ClickUp’s proprietary AI

Collaborate with teammates and provide instant feedback using ClickUp’s Live Collaboration Detection

Record your screen with webcam and voiceover (or without) for async presentations, demos, and walkthroughs with ClickUp Clips

ClickUp limitations

The extensive feature set may feel overwhelming at first

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

A TrustRadius review says:

ClickUp has made asynchronous alignment much simpler and more effective. By building a framework in which to outline and structure objectives and results, remote teams are able to understand expectations and provide status updates fluidly. Brainstorming with whiteboards is easy, reorganizing priorities is easy, and adding reference images, etc. , is all very fluid.

2. Canva (Best for creating presentations with unmatched design flexibility)

via Canva

Design animated presentations your way with Canva. While PowerPoint offers structured templates, Canva gives you complete creative control with drag-and-drop customization, thousands of design elements, and rich multimedia options. Build visually stunning presentations—without the design limitations of traditional slide decks.

Canva best features

Customize presentation templates using the simple drag-and-drop interface

Use thousands of pre-designed slides for various industries and purposes

Invite team members to edit and comment in real time

Add videos, audio, animations, and charts easily

Maintain consistent branding by storing your logo, fonts, and colors within the library

Canva limitations

Many high-quality elements and templates are restricted to Pro users

Large, visually appealing presentations can slow the platform down

Canva pricing

Free: Limited features and templates

Pro: $15. 00/month per user

Teams: $10. 00/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Canva ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (4,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (12,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Canva?

A G2 reviewer calls it:

A powerful but simple design tool for anyone

👀 Did You Know? Forethought developed PowerPoint 1. 0 in 1987. Microsoft later acquired it in 1988, just before MS Office was launched in 1989.

3. Beautiful. ai (Best for AI-powered automated slide design)

What do you say to a pitch-perfect presentation, minus the design stress? That’d be a hell yes!

You may not like our attempt at rhyme, but you’ll probably like Beautiful.ai ’s AI art generator, which instantly structures and styles your slides. After all, it takes the hassle of PowerPoint’s manual, painful formatting away.

Just add your content, and it automatically creates a polished, professional presentation. This tool is perfect for sales decks, investor pitches, and business reports when you need sleek results quickly.

Beautiful. ai best features

Format and align content for a professional look using AI-powered slide design

Leverage ready-to-use templates for business pitches, marketing reports, and more

Invite team members to review and edit presentations easily

Track who views your presentation and how they engage with it

Maintain brand consistency with logos, colors, and fonts

Beautiful. ai limitations

Some users report limited customization options and slow performance

Beautiful. ai pricing

Pro: $12/month per user

Team: $40/month per user

Beautiful. ai ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (80+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Beautiful. ai?

A G2 reviewer believes the tool is:

Slick, easy, and beautiful!.I have never been a creative type so making presentations look slick is so easy in Beautiful!

4. Prezi (Best for creating non-linear, interactive presentations)

via Prezi

Turn your presentation into a journey your audience will love to go on. Unlike PowerPoint’s slide-by-slide format, Prezi’s zoomable canvas lets you move between ideas dynamically, creating a fluid, story-driven experience. Connect ideas naturally, keep your audience engaged, and make complex topics easier to follow.

Prezi best features

Create attractive presentations that don’t follow a rigid slide sequence but narrate a storyline

Highlight key points by zooming in and out dynamically

Access professionally designed layouts and themes to kickstart your presentation

Work with team members in real-time

Integrate with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Slack for sharing remote presentations

Prezi limitations

The presentation app may be challenging for first-time users unfamiliar with the zooming format

Requires an internet connection for most features

Complex presentations can sometimes lag

Prezi pricing

Free version: Basic features with Prezi watermark

Plus: $19/month

Premium: $29/month

Teams: $39/month per user

Prezi ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (5,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Prezi?

A G2 reviewer feels the tool is:

Good but a little heavy

5. Powtoon (Best for character-driven, video-based storytelling presentations)

via Powtoon

Powtoon transforms basic slides into dynamic, character-driven animated presentations with smooth animations and cinematic transitions. It’s built for storytelling and is perfect for marketing pitches, explainer videos, and creative projects that grab attention and keep audiences engaged.

Powtoon best features

Bring ideas to life with animated characters and storytelling scenes

Convert traditional slides into dynamic videos for better engagement

Easily create presentations without design or video editing skills

Record or upload voiceovers to complement visuals

Share presentations as videos or embed them in emails or websites

Powtoon limitations

Export options are restricted, and templates come with watermarks in the free plan

Complex animations may cause occasional lags

Powtoon pricing

Free version: Basic features with Powtoon watermark

Lite: $50/month

Professional: $190/month

Business: $125/month billed annually

Powtoon ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (300+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Powtoon?

Here’s a G2 user’s opinion:

Powtoon is a well-designed platform where various excellent features are provided to make the presentation.

via Google Slides

While PowerPoint syncs with Microsoft 365, Google Slides is built for seamless, cloud-first teamwork—no installs, no file uploads, just instant access from any device or OS. With its Google Workspace integration, teams can edit, comment, and present in real time, making it the perfect choice for fast-moving, fully remote collaboration.

Google Slides best features

Edit and comment on the same presentation simultaneously with other users

Access, share, and manage presentations from any internet-connected device

Works flawlessly with Google Workspace tools like Docs, Sheets, and Drive

Easily track and revert to previous versions of presentations

Simple, user-friendly design with drag-and-drop editing capabilities

Google Slides limitations

Animations and transitions are limited compared to PowerPoint

Editing presentations offline can be glitchy and requires prior setup

Google Slides pricing

Free with the Google Workspace

Google Slides ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (6,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Google Slides?

Here’s what a Capterra user had to say:

Convenient for Collaboration, Limited for Design

7. Pitch (Best for data-driven presentations with powerful analytics)

via Pitch

Know what works and fix what doesn’t. Unlike PowerPoint, which leaves you guessing, Pitch provides real-time analytics to track views, interactions, and engagement. Perfect for teams that want data-driven insights to refine their pitch for sales presentations and make a bigger impact.

Pitch best features

Track views, time spent on slides, and engagement patterns in the entire presentation

Have brainstorming sessions with team members on shared slide decks

Sleek, professional designs and templates right out of the box

Embed charts, videos, and interactive elements easily

Automate repetitive tasks for faster updates

Pitch limitations

The design flexibility can be restrictive when compared to cloud-based presentation software like Canva

The storage and advanced analytics are limited in the free plan

Pitch pricing

Free: Basic features for individuals and small teams

Pro: $25/month per user

Business: $100/month per user

Pitch ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (30+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Pitch?

A G2 reviewer reports:

Pitch changes the presentation game. The ability to customize slides in seconds is unreal. You can make something that looks like it took hours in minutes.

8. Mentimeter (Best for creating interactive, audience-driven presentations)

via Mentimeter

Make your presentations a two-way conversation. Unlike PowerPoint’s static slides, Mentimeter uses live polls, Q&As, and real-time voting to turn your audience into active participants. Perfect for meetings, workshops, and classrooms, it keeps engagement high and makes every session interactive.

Mentimeter best features

Use ready-made templates for different events and topics

Display audience responses in visually engaging formats

Allow participants to join through a simple code via their devices

Access and manage presentations from any device

Mentimeter limitations

Restricts the number of questions per presentation in the free plan

Less flexibility compared to presentation tools like Canva

Mentimeter pricing

Free: Limited questions and features

Basic: $11. 99/month per user

Pro: $24. 99/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Mentimeter ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (1,000+ reviews)

9. Keynote (Best for Apple users seeking sleek, seamless presentations)

via Keynote

Built for Apple users, this presentation software is designed for sleek, stunning slides. Keynote isn’t like the regular PowerPoint alternatives out there—it’s a native Apple experience that works effortlessly across Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

With a modern design, smooth animations, and real-time collaboration, it’s perfect for anyone who wants polished, professional slides without the hassle.

Keynote best features

Work flawlessly across Mac, iPhone, and iPad devices

Edit a presentation simultaneously with other users

Create dynamic transitions, animations, and cinematic slides

Annotate or design slides directly on your iPad

Support your existing PowerPoint presentations and PDF formats for flexible sharing

Keynote limitations

Not available for Windows or Android users

Fewer pre-designed templates compared to competitors

AI-powered interactive features are lacking in newer presentation apps

Keynote pricing

Free: Available on Mac and iOS devices

Keynote ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (100+ reviews)

10. Slidebean (Best for startups and pitch deck presentations)

via Slidebean

Need a pitch deck fast? As opposed to PowerPoint’s manual formatting, Slidebean’s artificial intelligence follows a standardized slide arrangement and process to make investor-ready presentations automatically.

With customizable pitch deck templates, smart design automation, and an intuitive interface, founders can craft compelling pitch decks without wasting time on layouts or design.

Slidebean best features

Automatically arrange content for a clean, professional look

Use pitch deck templates pre-designed for startups, marketing, investor, and client presentations

Try financial modeling tools to build and visualize key business metrics for investors

Collaborate with team members to edit and review decks in real time

Export flexibly to download presentations in PDF and PowerPoint formats

Slidebean limitations

The design customization can feel restricted

Financial modeling features may be challenging for beginners

Slidebean pricing

Free Plan

Starter: $10/month per user

Accelerate: $99/month per user

Slidebean ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (50+ reviews)

11. Visme (Best for creating interactive presentations with data visualization)

via Visme

Turning data into a story just got easier. While PowerPoint relies on static slides, Visme brings data to life with interactive charts, animations, and infographics.

Whether it’s a marketing report or a business pitch, Visme transforms numbers into visuals that engage and persuade—no design skills are needed.

Visme best features

Create interactive charts, graphs, and infographics easily

Design professional-looking slides without technical expertise

Add videos, audio, and animations seamlessly

Maintain brand consistency with your logo, fonts, and colors.

Share projects with team members for review and editing

Visme limitations

The free plan comes with watermarks and fewer templates

Advanced features can take time to master

Visme pricing

Basic: Limited features and templates with watermarks

Starter: $29/month per user

Pro: $59/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Visme ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (700+ reviews)

12. Gamma (Best for AI-powered presentations with website conversion capabilities)

via Gamma

Gamma’s AI-powered online presentation tool doesn’t just build presentations—it turns them into interactive web pages with a click. This tool is perfect for content creators and teams that want their ideas to live beyond the meeting room and reach a wider audience effortlessly.

Gamma best features

Generate structured, polished slides with minimal input

Turn presentations into shareable, fully responsive websites

Add buttons, expandable cards, and embedded media

Share and co-edit decks with teammates in real-time

Track audience interaction with your presentations

Gamma limitations

Some functions, including website conversion, are still being tested

Limited AI-generated content and interactive features in the free plan

Gamma pricing

Free version: Limited advanced features and artificial intelligence credits

Plus: $10/month per user

Pro: $20/month per user

13. Zoho Show (Best for seamless presentation creation within the Zoho ecosystem)

via Zoho Show

Are you using Zoho for CRM, projects, or file management? Then Zoho Show is a perfect fit! Unlike PowerPoint, it seamlessly syncs with Zoho apps, letting you pull in data, collaborate in real time, and present effortlessly—all in one place. There are no extra steps, no tab switching, just smoother workflows and better presentations.

Zoho Show best features

Connect with Zoho CRM, WorkDrive, and Projects

Work on presentations from any device without software installations

Co-author presentations with teammates

Import and export as PowerPoint slides without the formatting headaches

Try templates for marketing, business, and educational content

Zoho Show limitations

Less advanced options for complex transitions

No offline editing capabilities

Zoho Show pricing

Free: For individuals and small teams

Pro: Needs a subscription to WorkDrive or Workplace

Zoho Show ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (70+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (20+ reviews)

ClickUp—More than a PowerPoint Alternative

PowerPoint has had its moment, but let’s face it, it’s starting to feel a bit… stale. ClickUp is transformational for creative, collaborative presentations, with its customizable templates and intuitive Whiteboards feature. You can craft visually stunning slides without breaking a sweat and even record audio-visual Clips for dynamic explainers without needing to switch tools.

Oh, and its AI? It’s like having a personal assistant for everything from writing to image generation. So why stick with meh when you can wow your audience instead?

Sign up for ClickUp and make everyone look forward to your presentation!