A 10 legjobb Amie alternatíva integrált naptár és feladatkezeléshez

Amie is primarily a calendar app with a clean design and a simple approach, allowing users to manage tasks, meetings, and timelines.

It suggests the best time slots for tasks, blocks time for priorities, and reminds you of meetings and remaining tasks so nothing slips through the cracks.

However, Amie’s features are pretty basic. It falls short for users who need advanced project management tools. Amie is also unavailable on Android, which significantly limits its accessibility. Therefore, it’s common for users to seek feature-rich alternatives to Amie.

In this post, we’ve discussed the top ten Amie alternatives, including their best features, pros and cons, and pricing. Read on till you find your best fit!

Why Go for Amie Alternatives?

While Amie is a minimalistic and straightforward app, it might be too simple for business use. Here are a few drawbacks that make users look for Amie alternatives:

Limited features: While Amie is good for casual planning, it lacks the features to handle complex workflows and task management needs. Also, if you want advanced scheduling features, Amie might fall short ❌

Not available on Android: Amie currently has only an iOS mobile app and a macOS desktop app, making it unavailable for Android users, which is a significant drawback ❌

Poor customer support: A few users say Amie’s customer service isn’t great. The team lacks proper knowledge and takes a long time to resolve issues ❌

Frequent glitches: Amie’s macOS app, including the desktop version, is laggy, which might be frustrating for users ❌

Synchronization issues: To-do lists and emails don’t sync correctly sometimes, resulting in missed updates ❌

Amie Alternatives at a Glance

Before diving into details, here’s a sneak peek into Amie alternatives, their use cases, business structures, and pricing for each platform.

Amie Alternatives Use case Best for Pricing* ClickUp Complete productivity platform with integrated calendar SME and enterprise teams, freelancers, and remote-working professionals Free forever plan; Customizations available for enterprises Taskade AI task management and scheduling Large-scale enterprises Free; Paid plans start at $20 per month Akiflow Planning and time management Individuals, freelancers, and SME teams $34 per month Vimcal Schedule management across time zones Global companies and professionals working across time zones Free plan; Paid plans start at $15 per month Motion AI Task scheduling and management Remote workers and large-scale enterprises Free trial; Paid plans start at $19 per seat/month Sunsama Balancing personal and professional work Freelancers and remote workers Free 14-day trial; Paid plans start at $20 per month Todoist Personal task management Freelancers and remote workers Free; Paid plans start at $2. 50/user per month Reclaim. ai Habit tracking and scheduling Freelancers and remote workers Free; Paid plans start at $8/user per month Morgen Calendar Daily task management SMEs and remote teams $30 per month Notion Project and knowledge management Large-scale enterprises Free; Paid plans start at $12/user per month

The Best Amie Alternatives to Use

1. ClickUp (Best all-in-one productivity platform with integrated calendar)

Schedule tasks, visualize work, and auto-create daily schedules with ClickUp Calendar

Work today is broken. Our projects, knowledge, and communication are scattered across disconnected tools. The result? Reduced productivity. If your typical work scenario looks like this, you need an all-in-one platform to streamline workflows and drive outcomes.

ClickUp, the everything app for work, combines project, knowledge, and schedule management in one centralized platform—powered by AI to help you work faster and smarter.

Want to manage timelines, coordinate events, and plan projects in one place? Let’s see how you can use ClickUp to boost efficiency.

ClickUp Calendar

With the ClickUp Calendar, you know the to-dos, when to do them, and your priority tasks. It creates your daily schedule automatically based on events, tasks, and goals.

Sync calendars, get meeting reminders, and compare schedules with ClickUp Calendar

Plus, ClickUp Calendar reschedules tasks and auto-blocks focus time to keep things on track.

Learn how to automate your work with ClickUp Calendar 👇

ClickUp Tasks

With ClickUp Tasks, tracking and managing tasks become super easy. You can automate task assignments, change statuses, and track progress. ClickUp Tasks also enables you to prioritize tasks, set due dates, create subtasks, and even mention team members with Assign Comments so they don’t miss out on anything.

Create, prioritize, and manage tasks with ClickUp Task Management

ClickUp Brain

Wondering if you must do everything manually? Don’t worry. ClickUp’s built-in AI agent helps you get more done in less time. ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s powerful AI assistant, can summarize tasks in seconds, generate briefs, find important project details, auto-schedule your work based on urgency, deadlines, and workload, and even create tasks from notes, chats, and docs.

Automate task creation, assignment, scheduling, and more with ClickUp Brain

ClickUp Calendar Planner Template

The cherry on the cake? ClickUp has a vast template library to save your precious time. For example, the ClickUp Calendar Planner Template brings tasks and deadlines in one place, making it easy to stay updated.

Get Free Template Stay organized and manage projects efficiently with the ClickUp Calendar Planner Template

This template helps you:

Stay ahead of upcoming events and deadlines

Get visibility into workflows and task progress

Organize projects into manageable chunks

Allocate and manage resources more efficiently

Similarly, ClickUp also has several monthly calendar templates that help you organize daily tasks efficiently, ensuring nothing slips through the cracks.

ClickUp best features

Real-time collaboration: Organize notes, create knowledge bases, and collaborate on project tasks with Organize notes, create knowledge bases, and collaborate on project tasks with ClickUp Docs

Time tracking: Add time estimates to tasks and subtasks and track how much time you spend on each activity with Add time estimates to tasks and subtasks and track how much time you spend on each activity with ClickUp’s Time Tracking

Customizable dashboards: Track personal and team productivity, workloads, billable hours, and more with Track personal and team productivity, workloads, billable hours, and more with ClickUp Dashboards

Seamless integrations: Connect with over 1000 tools to work without switching platforms with Connect with over 1000 tools to work without switching platforms with ClickUp Integrations

ClickUp limitations

The platform may be initially overwhelming due to the number of features

Some features have a learning curve

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

A G2 user says,

I use ClickUp all over. It is core to my daily workflow, project plan, and knowledge base. I love how everything is in one place. I have used many tools over the years to help me keep track of work, and ClickUp solves all the problems for me. I like the flexibility that ClickUp offers – I have made so many lists from task management, renovations, project management, software projects, property investing, meeting minutes, and tracking info, I feel that it is a must-have for any business- from one-man shows to more corporations.

2. Taskade (Best for workflow automation)

via Taskade

Taskade is an AI-powered productivity platform that lets you create custom AI agents to streamline routine activities such as content creation, research, and task management.

You can automate task creation and prioritization, find information with AI, and generate action items. It also lets you build AI workflows to automate repetitive tasks like approvals, changing task statuses, etc. , and create shareable forms to collect and analyze data.

The best part is that despite its robust features, Taskade is easy to set up, and non-tech users can adopt it without intensive training.

Taskade best features

Build custom automation workflows with AI and automate repetitive tasks

Set up automated web scraping to extract real-time content, data, and links from any website

Create outlines, convert notes into actionable tasks, prioritize tasks automatically, and generate mind maps with AI

Taskade limitations

No built-in time tracking

It offers limited customizations and integrations

Taskade pricing

Free

Pro: $20 per month

Team: $100 per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Taskade ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (50+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (60+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Taskade?

A Capterra user says,

Overall experience is great. Easy to start. I start almost within 1 hour, and most of the interfaces are pretty intuitive. However, editing text could be improved. The Select & Copy behavior is not standard, moving big areas of text/task is not possible, and AI-generated actions like summarization or research has no reference sources. If Taskade summarizes the uploaded document, it doesn’t provide a link to point to where the source document is. I presume over time, when I accumulate so many documents, it will be very difficult to find the original source.

📮 ClickUp Insight: The results from our meeting effectiveness survey indicate that knowledge workers could be spending nearly 308 hours per week in meetings across a 100-person organization! But what if you could cut this meeting time down? ClickUp’s unified workspace dramatically reduces unnecessary meetings! 💫 Real Results: Clients like Trinetix reduced meetings by 50% by centralizing project documentation, automating workflows, and improving cross-team visibility using our everything app for work. Imagine reclaiming hundreds of productive hours every week!

3. Akiflow (Best for planning and task organization)

via Akiflow

Akiflow’s productivity platform offers time management and task organization features. You can convert emails and messages into tasks, organize them using project folders and tags, and customize views to further break down your workflows.

The platform also helps you organize tasks on the calendar with drag-and-drop scheduling and reschedule tasks based on changing priorities.

What stands out is Akiflow’s “Rituals” feature, which allows you to create structured, recurring workflows. It promotes daily and weekly planning, with optional planning and shutdown rituals to help you start and end your day effectively.

Akiflow best features

Turn emails, messages, or texts from any website into tasks, plan your schedule, and work efficiently

Auto-assign tasks with AI based on personalized training

Use keyboard shortcuts and customizable commands to accelerate workflows

Akiflow limitations

Basic task management features

Some functionalities have a steep learning curve

Akiflow pricing

Pro Monthly: $34 per month

Pro Yearly: $19 per month, billed annually

Akiflow ratings and reviews

G2: 5/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (90+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Akiflow?

A G2 user says,

I love the ability to create tasks with specific time allotments and drag them to calendar slots. It really has helped me have a more realistic overview of what I can accomplish in a given day or week. The daily planning feature is helpful for intentionally planning out each day with specific goals and time blocks for completing certain items. It has helped improve my overall efficiency!

4. Vimcal (Best for managing meetings across time zones)

via Vimcal

Vimcal simplifies complex time zone calculations, making it apt for users who work with a global team. It is a calendar organization and management platform that helps schedule meetings more efficiently. The tool’s AI helps find the best meeting times and create events based on your input.

Vimcal also helps declutter calendars by managing unnecessary meetings. It handles scheduling across time zones and offers individualized time zones, polls for larger groups, and auto-deleting holds in its advanced tier (Vimcal EA).

The best part? The tool has a powerful command center where you can create events and set availability using keyboard shortcuts or hotkeys.

Vimcal best features

Handle complex scheduling across time zones with time zone management

Create polls to find the best times for meetings or events, supporting group decision-making

Use focus or do not disturb mode with a Pomodoro timer to stay focused during work hours

Vimcal limitations

No task management capabilities

Some users reported UI issues on the iOS app, such as laggy event selection, difficulty accessing event details, and occasional glitches

Vimcal pricing

Free: iOS Only

iOS and Desktop: $15/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

EA Scheduling: $75/month

EA Agency & Enterprise: Custom pricing

Vimcal ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

🧠 Did you know? 71% of professionals lose their time weekly due to unnecessary or canceled meetings.

5. Motion (Best for AI task scheduling and management)

via Motion

Motion helps you plan your work days, considering personal chores and professional tasks. It helps with timeboxing and rearranges your schedule automatically when you have incomplete work on your to-do list. The platform offers Kanban boards for managing projects, detailed productivity analytics, and customizable schedule templates to save you time.

The best part is Motion’s AI. It automatically prioritizes tasks, manages statuses, proofreads documents, takes notes, builds workflows, and finds anything you’re looking for—tasks, project details, notes, and communications. If you have some spare time, it also fills in your schedule with pending priority tasks.

Motion best features

Combine Outlook, iCloud, and Google Calendar into one view and automatically time block tasks with AI Calendar

Enter tasks, create recurring tasks, keep notes, and choose custom times for tasks with the task manager

Set daily meeting limits and preferred meeting times, and allow Motion’s meeting assistant to manage schedules

Motion limitations

The AI feature has a steep learning curve

You can’t share Motion tasks with external stakeholders. It works only for the internal team

Motion pricing

Free trial

Pro AI: $19 per seat/month

Business AI: $29 per seat/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Motion ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (80 reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Motion?

A Capterra user says,

I liked that it integrated with my calendars, especially since I have multiple calendars based on several work-related clients. However, it was difficult to learn and was not user-friendly. Projects never got scheduled because it was non-intuitive. Expensive calendar.

📖 Read More: Best Google Calendar Alternatives

6. Sunsama (Best for maintaining work-life balance)

via Sunsama

Sunsama works around the idea of work-life balance. Its guided daily planning, goal setting, and timeboxing features help remote-working professionals create effective work-from-home schedules.

The productivity tool, with its minimalistic design and focus mode, helps you expand across task lists so you can focus on the single task you’re working on. It warns you when you exhaust yourself with tasks and lets you shut down reasonably. Additionally, you can access analytics to understand how you spend time at work.

Sunsama best features

Plan your day with guided steps using a step-by-step routine

Schedule tasks automatically in the calendar

Pull in tasks from emails, tasks from project management tools, and meetings from calendars with seamless integrations

Sunsama limitations

Some users say that real-time collaboration can be smoother

There’s no specific long-term note-taking feature. However, you can add notes to tasks

Sunsama pricing

14-day free trial

Monthly subscription: $20 per month

Yearly subscription: $16 per month, billed annually

Sunsama ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (25 reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Sunsama?

A Capterra user says,

As a solopreneur, it is often challenging to tackle the number of tasks I have in a day. Sunsama reminds me to take breaks, gives me a realistic view of how much time a task will take, and delivers a weekly summary of how I spend my time. I can incorporate my personal and business calendars, wellness activities, and family time all in one place. This helps me to stay aligned with my goals and intentions. However, entering tasks and subtasks could be more seamless.

🧠 Did you know? 66% of US professionals don’t have a work-life balance, and 77% of professionals have experienced burnout at work.

7. Todoist (Best for managing personal tasks)

via Todoist

Todoist is a task management platform with an intuitive interface that enables users to efficiently manage daily tasks. Unlike Amie, which focuses on executive calendar management, Todoist lets you organize, sort, and prioritize tasks using custom filters and multiple views.

Todoist also has a unique gamification feature, called Karma, that helps you track productivity trends and accumulate points with task completions and goal achievements. You can also view your daily progress with color-coded graphs and compare weekly productivity with week-by-week graphs.

Todoist best features

Capture and organize tasks, categorize, label, and schedule them automatically

Plan projects, add task descriptions and subtasks, and track progress with flexible project views

Use a shared calendar layout to collaborate with your team and keep your projects on track

Todoist limitations

Adding subtasks involves several steps, which might be frustrating at times

Lacks the flexibility to organize the order of tasks

The text creation feature sometimes fails to understand specific commands

Todoist pricing

Beginner: $0

Pro: $2. 50 per user/month

Business: $8 per user/month

Todoist ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,500+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Todoist?

A Capterra user says,

I like that I can send an email to my to-do list. I love having a list of things to do since it keeps me organized, and sometimes I want to delay my emails. So, I just forward them with a date to my to-do list and get a notification at some other time. Also, I love to check my items when I finish and cross them out as if it was a pen and paper. However, I find the collaboration with team features complicated.

✨Fun Fact: Todoist lets you set recurring tasks based on the previous task’s completion. By using the syntax “every!”, you can ensure that the task dates are calculated based on the completion of the last task instead of a random fixed date.

8. Reclaim. ai (Best for habit building and AI-powered scheduling)

Reclaim. ai, from Dropbox, is a productivity platform that helps prevent planning fallacy with advanced time tracking features, automated break scheduling, calendar sync, and intelligent habit tracking.

With Reclaim, you can auto-schedule tasks based on priority and deadlines. You can set specific task durations, compare work vs. personal time, perform deep vs. shallow work tracking, and even report the most productive days.

The tool’s most unique feature is its AI habit tracker that automatically reschedules tasks when work overschedules habits, supporting personal growth. It also tracks personal activity times, generates weekly reports, and automatically schedules/reschedules meetings based on your preferences.

Reclaim. ai best features

Track your team activity times across meetings and improve productivity with people analytics

Optimize workflows with scheduling links and embed these links for a quick and personalized booking system

Auto-schedule breaks after meetings or work sessions with AI

Reclaim. ai limitations

The mobile app UI can be tricky to use at times

You can’t automate scheduling for dependent tasks

Sometimes, the tool over-schedules tasks, making the calendar too busy

Reclaim. ai pricing

Lite: Free

Starter: $8 per seat/month

Business : $12 per seat/month

Enterprise: $18 per seat/month, billed annually

Reclaim. ai ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Reclaim. ai?

A G2 user says,

It is a simple and powerful solution for task management, prioritization, and scheduling. In particular, works great for my use-case of noting action items in Google Docs, which sync bi-directionally for Google Docs ⇆ Google Tasks ⇆ Reclaim. Have tried many other tools, specifically Smartsheet, ClickUp, Motion, and Google Sheets, and I think Reclaim. ai is finally the one that I am going to use. However, Reclaim’s project management features are limited.

9. Morgen Calendar (Best for daily tasks and time management)

via Morgen

Morgen is a daily planner with advanced time-blocking capabilities and basic task management. Its AI Planner organizes your day by prioritizing tasks and suggesting when to work on them based on your capacity and daily objectives. You can utilize these plans alongside manual time blocking to schedule and reschedule your activities.

The platform’s integrated calendar management allows for a dedicated task calendar, task synchronization across all calendars, and integration with project management tools.

Unlike Amie, Morgen offers statistics on personal scheduling patterns and time spent on tasks. Additionally, you can create “Frames” for different task types and monitor the time spent on each.

Morgen Calendar best features

Get recommendations about when to work on which tasks based on your goals and power hours with AI Planner

Resolve scheduling conflicts, add co-hosts to scheduling links, and view real-time updated time slots with time-wide scheduling

Create tasks, add deadlines, and categorize task lists with the task manager

Morgen Calendar limitations

According to some users, the Morgen mobile app has syncing issues, which can be frustrating

The task management can feel manual with little to no automations

Morgen Calendar pricing

Individuals Monthly: $30 per month

Individuals Yearly: $15/month, billed annually

Believer: $6. 50/month, billed every five years

Team Monthly: $25 per seat/month

Team Yearly: $10 per seat/month

Morgen Calendar ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Morgen Calendar?

A G2 user says,

I can see what I have done and keep track of my tasks. I can create a scheduling link in the blink of an eye and avoid exchanging emails to obtain the right time for a meeting. Also, I can create tasks with priority and merge all my calendars into one. It is very good to check different time zones for meetings with people worldwide. However, you can’t send scheduling links to more than one-person meetings.

10. Notion (Best for enterprise knowledge management)

via Notion

Notion is a productivity app with integrated calendar and project management tools that help you organize tasks, schedule meetings, take notes, centralize information, and collaborate.

While Amie is more calendar-focused, Notion caters to diverse enterprise needs. Its flexibility allows you to create custom workflows, integrate tools, track projects, and use interactive Kanban boards and tables for data management.

However, Notion’s Calendar is available as a separate app, and its AI features are limited.

Notion best features

Use flexible databases to organize information and tasks

Schedule events, set reminders, and organize appointments and meetings with Notion Calendar

Create personalized dashboards to visualize work and track progress

Access various to-do list templates designed for daily task management, project milestone tracking, and more

Notion limitations

Has a steep learning curve

Limited offline functionalities make it challenging to edit notes or access critical information without internet connectivity

Notion pricing

Free

Plus: $12 per seat/month

Business: $24 per seat/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Notion ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (6,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,500+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Notion?

A G2 user says,

Databases are awesome for organizing production schedules and social calendars. Calendar integration, app integration with all my Google stuff, and the AI features have helped save me a lot of time doing tedious tasks. AI still needs human input and review, but it is a great tool for me to be hyper-productive in shorter work sessions. However, sometimes editing notes in Android is inconsistent. The tools to modify a block sometimes disappear, and I have to close the app and reopen it to get it to work.

