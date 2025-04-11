A növekedést elősegítő 10 legjobb SMB szoftvermegoldás 2025-ben

Running a small business means wearing many hats—managing invoices, overseeing projects, talking to customers, and keeping an eye on your team. It’s a lot!

The good news is project management software for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) takes the heavy lifting off your plate.

For instance, a project management platform with automation can make workflows more efficient; machine learning can help businesses predict trends, and cloud computing streamlines collaboration. The possibilities only keep expanding.

That’s why we’ve put together this list of top SMB software to help you boost business growth and acquire new customers.

Top 10 SMB Software Solutions at a Glance

Here’s a quick comparison table for the SMB software:

Tool Name Best For Key Features Limitations Pricing Ratings ClickUp All-in-one work management software for SMBs Task tracking, document collaboration, automation, dashboards, AI-powered insights, integrations with tools like Xero and QuickBooks Requires time for new users to navigate and fully utilize all features Free, Unlimited: $5/user/month, Business: $12/user/month, Enterprise: Custom pricing G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews), Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews) Intuit QuickBooks Online Invoicing and bookkeeping Automates recurring invoices, bill payments, and reminders; tracks inventory and vendors; detailed financial reports Regular bugs, lacks strong user management and recognition accuracy in snap receipt feature Simple Start: $35/month, Essentials: $65/month, Plus: $99/month, Advanced: $235/month G2: 4. 4/5 (270+ reviews), Capterra: 4. 3/5 (7,000+ reviews) HubSpot CRM Sales pipeline management Tracks interactions, automates workflows, shared dashboards, AI-powered insights, over 1,800 integrations Limited reporting for non-HubSpot data, challenging customization for complex sales processes Free, Starter: $15/month per seat, Professional: $800/month, Enterprise: $3600/month G2: 4. 4/5 (12,000+ reviews), Capterra: 4. 5/5 (4,000+ reviews) Trello Visualizing projects Customizable Kanban boards, timelines, calendars, automation with Butler, integrations with Slack, Google Drive, and more Relies heavily on third-party integrations, limited customization for unique workflows Free, Standard: $5/month, Premium: $10/month, Enterprise: $17. 50/month for 50 users G2: 4. 4/5 (13,000+ reviews), Capterra: 4. 5/5 (23,000+ reviews) Gusto Payroll processing and HR process management Automates payroll and tax management, built-in time tracking, integrates with QuickBooks, Xero, Shopify, and more Limited customization, lacks break and overtime reminders for labor law compliance Simple: $49/month + $6/person, Plus: $80/month + $9/person, Premium: $180/month + $22/person G2: 4. 5/5 (2,000+ reviews), Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews) NetSuite Enterprise resource planning Customizable workflows, real-time insights, lead nurturing, marketing automation, supply chain optimization Lacks flexible reporting options Custom pricing G2: 4/5 (3,000+ reviews), Capterra: 4. 2/5 (1,000+ reviews) MailChimp Email marketing Automated campaigns, drag-and-drop email editor, GPT-powered email creator, eCommerce tools Not suitable for affiliate marketing, restrictive list creation Free, Essentials: $13/month, Standard: $20/month, Premium: $350/month G2: 4. 4/5 (5,000+ reviews), Capterra: 4. 5/5 (17,000+ reviews) Zendesk Customer service management Consolidates customer conversations, AI chatbots, live chat, knowledge base, customizable branding Overwhelming for new agents, challenging for small teams handling high ticket volumes Support Team: $25/month/user, Suite Team: $69/month/user, Suite Professional: $149/month/user G2: 4. 3/5 (6,000+ reviews), Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews) Wave Invoicing and accepting payments Free invoicing, automated payment reminders, mobile receipt scanning, real-time transaction updates Paid subscription for advanced features, payroll and tax automation limited to supported states Starter: Free, Pro: $16/month G2: 4. 3/5 (200+ reviews), Capterra: 4. 4/5 (1,000+ reviews) Zoho Inventory Inventory management Demand forecasting, composite item management, automated shipping, integrates with Amazon, eBay, USPS, FedEx Limited compatibility with external systems beyond the Zoho suite Free, Standard: $29/month, Professional: $79/month, Premium: $129/month, Enterprise: $249/month G2: 4. 3/5 (90+ reviews), Capterra: 4. 5/5 (400+ reviews)

What Should You Look for In SMB Software?

Picking the right project management software for small businesses can feel overwhelming. There are too many options, too many features, and way too many price tags. So, what actually matters?

The key is to find tools that match your needs now while giving you the flexibility to grow. Here’s what to keep an eye on:

Core business capabilities: Using five different tools for billing, incident management , and customer support? That's a mess. The best SMB software rolls customer relationship management (CRM), inventory management, task management, and other core business functions into one neat package

Automation: Go with tools that help automate tasks, such as client follow-up, payroll processing, and order confirmations, to make your job easier

Reporting and analytics: Look for software with advanced reporting and analytics features that give detailed, real-time insights into sales performance, employee availability, project progress, and website traffic and analytics

Team collaboration : If you are working with a team, search for small and medium business software with task assignment, time tracking, and file-sharing options

Simple pricing and scalability: Extra features don’t mean much if the price makes your wallet cry. Look for flexible pricing plans that fit your business size and budget. Bonus points if there’s a free trial so you can test before committing

Easy integration with what you already use: No one wants to switch everything overnight. Your new software should easily integrate with your existing IT infrastructure —whether it's your accounting software, CRM, or email marketing platform

User-friendliness: The best SMB tools are intuitive, so you and your team can get started without hours of training

🧠 Did you know? According to the SMB Tech Survey, 79% of small business owners are using at least two digital tools to manage their operations, with 13% juggling five or more!

The 10 Best SMB Software

Let’s look at the top small and medium business software, their best features, pricing and even limitations.

1. ClickUp (Best all-in-one work management software for SMBs)

Manage all your projects, documents, and discussions in one place with ClickUp’s Project Management Solution

You’re a small business with a passionate team, all eager to get things done. But here’s the catch —everyone has their own way of working. Finances are managed on spreadsheets, the marketing team is using a different platform to manage leads, and operations? That’s on a different platform entirely. Before you know it, you’re spending more time switching between tools than actually getting work done. This is where comprehensive project management tools like ClickUp make your job easier. ClickUp is the everything app for work, that combines project management, knowledge management, and chat—all powered by AI that helps small and medium businesses work faster and smarter.

With the ClickUp Project Management Solution, you can plan, execute, and monitor your projects in one place. Start by listing the project scope and requirements in ClickUp Docs. You can add tables, insert formatting elements, and edit in real time with your team members.

Manage project scope and requirements in ClickUp Docs

Small and medium businesses often have open-ended roles, and it can be difficult to track what everyone is doing. Not with ClickUp Tasks, though. It helps you assign clear tasks to each team member for better accountability.

Assign task priorities and track progress easily with ClickUp Tasks

Want team members to work together? Set task dependencies so work gets done faster. You can even set task priorities and Custom Task Statuses for easy monitoring. If you are on the go and need a quick update on your pending tasks and what your team is working on, ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s powerful AI assistant, has got you covered!

Get instant task summaries and insights with ClickUp Brain

ClickUp Brain can provide instant updates on projects and tasks and even Chat summaries. It acts as a knowledge management tool and retrieves answers from your Docs, Tasks, Wikis, and Chat. That’s not all! ClickUp Brain also works as a writing assistant. It can craft personalized email campaigns, social media posts, or website copy for clients. If you are looking for a tool to improve work efficiency, ClickUp Automations is everything you need. It helps you set trigger-based workflows to get work done faster.

Automate workflows and improve efficiency with ClickUp Automations

The best part about ClickUp? You don’t have to spend money on multiple tools to keep your team members on the same page. Everything is available in one comprehensive platform.

To make business management even smoother, ClickUp offers predesigned templates. For instance, the ClickUp Project Management Template brings all project tasks in one place. It also helps you view project description, task priority status, and project success metrics.

Get Free Template Manage complex projects easily with the ClickUp Project Management Template

When you’re running a business, there’s always a lot to handle, and having a clear plan can make all the difference. The ClickUp Business Roadmap Template simplifies strategic planning by turning goals into clear, actionable steps. It helps you align teams, prioritize tasks, and visualize progress—all in one place.

Get Free Template Visualize your business strategy and prioritize tasks with the ClickUp Business Roadmap Template

You can even try the ClickUp Business Inventory Register Template to track all inventory items in one place and the ClickUp Monthly Business Status Report Template to visualize monthly business performance.

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

Requires time for new users to navigate and fully utilize all features

ClickUp pricing

[pricing table]

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

Being a smaller team and having thousands of orders from around the world, we need to be ultra efficient and ClickUp Gantt charts allow us to track all of our production and logistics in one place, which makes our production team two thirds more efficient.

Being a smaller team and having thousands of orders from around the world, we need to be ultra efficient and ClickUp Gantt charts allow us to track all of our production and logistics in one place, which makes our production team two thirds more efficient.

2. Intuit QuickBooks Online (Best for invoicing and bookkeeping)

via QuickBooks

QuickBooks Online is the solution for small businesses looking to keep their finances in check without the headache. It covers everything from tracking invoices and expenses to handling payments and bank reconciliation. In fact, you can customize it with hundreds of app integrations.

QuickBooks automatically imports your bank and credit card transactions and then matches them with your records to keep everything accurate. You can even set up banking rules to make reconciliation and categorization effortless. And if you ever get stuck, the built-in AI chatbot is there to help with financial insights and accounting questions.

Intuit QuickBooks Online best features

Automate recurring invoices, bill payments, and payment reminders while keeping your data backed up in the cloud

Send invoices straight from your phone or Gmail, add payment buttons, and convert estimates to invoices with one click

Manage inventory, vendors, and purchase orders with built-in tracking and bundling features

Access detailed financial reports on-demand or set them to run automatically for real-time business insights

Intuit QuickBooks Online limitations

Encounters regular bugs that can disrupt workflows

Lacks strong user management and recognition accuracy in the snap receipt feature

Intuit QuickBooks Online pricing

Simple Start: $35/month

Essentials: $65/month

Plus: $99/month

Advanced: $235/month

Intuit QuickBooks Online ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (270+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (7,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Intuit QuickBooks Online?

The ease of logging in and navigating Intuit QuickBooks was my favorite part. I could add a new hire in about 10 minutes and also send them links to enroll in the time clock system. I think the part I disliked the most is the price. It definitely cost the company more to use than our new payroll service. Customer Support wasn’t the best either.

The ease of logging in and navigating Intuit QuickBooks was my favorite part. I could add a new hire in about 10 minutes and also send them links to enroll in the time clock system. I think the part I disliked the most is the price. It definitely cost the company more to use than our new payroll service. Customer Support wasn't the best either.

🧠 Did you know? QuickBooks Online lets you securely share your books with your accountant using the Invite Accountant feature.

3. HubSpot CRM (Best for sales pipeline management)

via HubSpot

HubSpot CRM keeps everything you need in one place—marketing, sales, and service, all connected. You can easily capture leads through web forms, chatbots, or mobile, and track every interaction so you never miss a step in the customer journey. Engage with leads across email, phone, live chat, or social media, and automate follow-ups with personalized workflows.

The native AI helps predict sales, spot growth opportunities, and enrich your data. You can create custom reports, manage tasks, and trigger workflows without a hitch. With over 1,800 integrations, you can tailor it to fit your team’s needs, so the CRM works for you, not the other way around.

HubSpot CRM best features

Track personalized interactions and contact history to streamline follow-ups and relationship management

Create automated workflows for internal tasks, approvals, and notifications, using custom or pre-configured options

Access shared dashboards for real-time insights to align sales and marketing teams

Use smart Breeze Copilot to create and suggest workflows

HubSpot CRM limitations

Limited reporting capabilities, especially for data not gathered through HubSpot

Customization can be challenging for complex sales processes, limiting flexibility

HubSpot CRM pricing

Free

Marketing Hub Starter : $15/month per seat

Starter Customer Platform: $15/month per seat

Marketing Hub Professional: $800/month

Marketing Hub Enterprise: $3600/month

HubSpot CRM ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 4/5 (12,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about HubSpot?

The best thing about HubSpot Sales Hub is the features to connect back with clients or even remind your team internally. It is amazing the reports it can generate when the right information is put in. Easy to use, implement, and integrate if your team is willing to learn. There is a learning curve your team needs to be open to doing. The online resources are great for learning. If your team is signed on and using it, it is easy to frequently use.

The best thing about HubSpot Sales Hub is the features to connect back with clients or even remind your team internally. It is amazing the reports it can generate when the right information is put in. Easy to use, implement, and integrate if your team is willing to learn. There is a learning curve your team needs to be open to doing. The online resources are great for learning. If your team is signed on and using it, it is easy to frequently use.

✨ Fun Fact: Before HubSpot even had a product, its founders, Dharmesh Shah and Brian Halligan, launched a blog to promote the idea of inbound marketing. They built an audience and positioned their software as the go-to solution—before it even existed!

📖 Read More: Employ issue tracking templates to keep tabs on customer feedback or identify and resolve bugs quickly

4. Trello (Best for visualizing projects)

via Trello

Trello helps you visualize marketing campaigns, content creation, sales tracking, and HR tasks with ease. You can create cards for tasks, sort them into lists, and add details like due dates, labels, and priorities. Need to drop in notes, files, or checklists? No problem — it’s all right there on the card.

Trello enables you to tag teammates, leave comments, and get real-time notifications to promote accountability. While it’s not built for budgeting or invoicing, you can still attach those docs if needed. With Power-Ups for time tracking, Gantt charts, and analytics, you can customize Trello to fit the way you work.

Trello best features

Customize workflows with color-coded labels, backgrounds, templates, and stickers to match team needs and preferences

Manage and measure your marketing efforts with multiple views, including Kanban boards, timelines, calendars, and table views

Automate repetitive workflows using Butler and create triggers, rule-based actions, and custom buttons

Boost efficiency through cloud collaboration and integrations like Slack, Google Drive, Jira, Asana, Dropbox, and hundreds of other apps

Trello limitations

Relies heavily on third-party integrations, adding potential costs and compatibility issues

Limited customization options make it less adaptable for unique workflows

Trello pricing

Free

Standard: $5/month

Premium: $10/month

Enterprise: $17. 50/month for 50 users

Trello ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 4/5 (13,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (23,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Trello?

Trello has been a wonderful tool for maintaining organization and progress, and I’ve found it to be quite effective. Its seamless integration with other tools such as Google Drive and Slack simplifies the management of various tasks in a centralized location. While the free version is great, some useful features are only available in the premium version. It would be nice to have a few more options in the free plan.

Trello has been a wonderful tool for maintaining organization and progress, and I've found it to be quite effective. Its seamless integration with other tools such as Google Drive and Slack simplifies the management of various tasks in a centralized location. While the free version is great, some useful features are only available in the premium version. It would be nice to have a few more options in the free plan.

📮ClickUp Insight: Low-performing teams are 4 times more likely to juggle 15+ tools, while high-performing teams maintain efficiency by limiting their toolkit to 9 or fewer platforms. But how about using one platform? As the everything app for work, ClickUp brings your tasks, projects, docs, wikis, chat, and calls under a single platform, complete with AI-powered workflows. Ready to work smarter? ClickUp works for every team, makes work visible, and allows you to focus on what matters while AI handles the rest.

5. Gusto (Best for payroll processing and HR process management)

via Gusto

Gusto makes it easy to pay full-time, part-time, and contract workers—without the usual complications. You can add new hires in just a few clicks, and since Gusto charges a flat monthly fee, you can run payroll as often as you need without extra costs.

It also comes with Gusto Wallet, which helps employees manage their money with built-in budgeting tools. Gusto offers 11 types of reports covering everything from payroll to HR insights. Aside from fixed reports like tax documents, you can customize reports for any timeframe and even set them to run automatically—daily, weekly, or whenever you need them.

Gusto best features

Split pay automatically using the paycheck splitter to divide earnings between multiple accounts

Track time easily with built-in clock-in, clock-out, and shift history features

Automate payroll and tax management for hassle-free calculations, withholdings, and IRS payments

Integrate with 46+ business, accounting, HR, and communication apps, including QuickBooks, Xero, Shopify, Google Workspace, Slack, and Microsoft 365

Gusto limitations

Limited customization options can make the platform less flexible

Lacks break and overtime reminders for labor law compliance

Gusto pricing

Simple: $49/month (plus $6/month per person)

Plus: $80/month (plus $9/month per person)

Premium: $180/month (plus $22/month per person)

Gusto ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 5/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Gusto?

Navigating through Gusto is straightforward. I can easily and quickly locate the tasks I need to complete. All the necessary information, such as pay stubs, taxes, contributions, and benefits, is readily accessible. Their customer service is excellent, and they are highly responsive. Navigating through Gusto is straightforward. One downside is that some features may take a little time to get used to, especially for new users, and certain options can feel a bit buried within the platform.

Navigating through Gusto is straightforward. I can easily and quickly locate the tasks I need to complete. All the necessary information, such as pay stubs, taxes, contributions, and benefits, is readily accessible. Their customer service is excellent, and they are highly responsive. Navigating through Gusto is straightforward. One downside is that some features may take a little time to get used to, especially for new users, and certain options can feel a bit buried within the platform.

✨ Fun Fact: With Gusto Wallet, you can set spending limits for essentials like rent and groceries and track your progress each month.

6. NetSuite (Best for enterprise resource planning)

via NetSuite

NetSuite connects everything — financials, inventory, CRM, HR, and more — into one unified system. Its real-time visibility and a single source of truth help you make smarter, faster decisions without the guesswork. And if your business has unique requirements? You can build onto your current setup with flexible features that grow with you. Over thirty modules and countless add-ons let you customize a system tailored to your exact needs.

NetSuite’s cloud-based design keeps everything accessible from anywhere. It enables you to track inventory, automate workflows, and gain accurate insights without juggling multiple platforms.

NetSuite best features

Customize workflows, forms, and integrations to match unique business needs

Gain real-time insights through customizable dashboards and predictive analytics

Employ built-in tools for lead nurturing, marketing automation, and supply chain optimization

Manage and update pricing centrally to maximize profits and create special offers that drive sales

NetSuite limitations

Lacks flexible reporting options, making it difficult to generate clear summaries and readable outputs

NetSuite pricing

Custom pricing

NetSuite ratings and reviews

G2: 4/5 (3,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (1,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about NetSuite?

I think NetSuite is a great tool for businesses to use for a multitude of different things. From inventory management to accounts receivable this site allows us to somewhat easily manage and track a variety of statistical information about our company, inventory, and accounts.

I think NetSuite is a great tool for businesses to use for a multitude of different things. From inventory management to accounts receivable this site allows us to somewhat easily manage and track a variety of statistical information about our company, inventory, and accounts.

7. MailChimp (Best for email marketing)

via MailChimp

If you’re sending emails to clients, customers, or subscribers, MailChimp helps you do it more efficiently. You can design branded newsletters, automate campaigns, and track performance with detailed analytics.

It offers two intuitive editors with essential content blocks and modern drag-and-drop small business templates that make designing professional emails effortless. MailChimp also integrates with over 500 apps, including WordPress, Facebook, and Google, for easy customization and audience growth.

MailChimp best features

Run inbound campaigns with built-in forms, landing pages, and automated drip sequences

Use appointment booking with an integrated scheduling tool that supports online payments

Sell products and manage marketing with the native eCommerce tools

Automate content generation with MailChimp GPT-powered email creator

MailChimp limitations

Not suitable for affiliate marketing, as strict policies can lead to account cancellation

Restricts list creation, making contact management more challenging

MailChimp pricing

Free

Essentials: $13/month

Standard: $20/month

Premium: $350/month

MailChimp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (5,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (17,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about MailChimp?

Mailchimp is pretty solid for email marketing, especially if you’re just starting out. The drag and drop editor makes designing emails easy, and the automation tools save a ton of time with things like welcome emails and reminders. The price increase is a little steep. As your email list grows, it gets expensive fast, and the free plan’s customer support is basically nonexistent.

Mailchimp is pretty solid for email marketing, especially if you're just starting out. The drag and drop editor makes designing emails easy, and the automation tools save a ton of time with things like welcome emails and reminders. The price increase is a little steep. As your email list grows, it gets expensive fast, and the free plan's customer support is basically nonexistent.

🧠 Did you know? Mailchimp has more than 14 million active users, with nearly 14,000 new sign-ups every day!

8. Zendesk (Best for customer service management)

via Zendesk

Zendesk is a well-known problem management software. It makes customer support effortless by bringing all your conversations—email, chat, phone, and social—into one spot. Need instant replies? AI chatbots have you covered. Want real-time messaging? Live chat is built right in. Plus, a knowledge base helps customers help themselves.

Zendesk also integrates easily with Slack, Teams, and over 1,200 apps, so everything stays connected. Built-in analytics let you track response times and analyze customer satisfaction, and you can customize branding, themes, and widgets to fit your business.

Zendesk best features

Track visitor behavior and analytics to gain insights and improve customer engagement

Gather your customer data together, from purchases to preferences with Zendesk Sunshine

Customize chat widgets to match branding, website design, and functionality needs

Monitor key support metrics to optimize response times and customer satisfaction

Zendesk limitations

New agents may find the platform overwhelming due to too many tools and options

Handling high ticket volumes can be tough for small teams without clear processes

Zendesk pricing

Support Team: $25/month per user

Suite Team: $69/month per user

Suite Professional: $149/month per user

Suite Enterprise: Custom Pricing

Zendesk ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (6,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Zendesk?

The user experience is really simple; it consolidates all communications with customers in one place, whether through email, live chat, or phone conversations. The ability to automate workflow tasks such as ticket assignment, response sending, and interaction tracking is quite remarkable. It took a long time to set things up from the beginning, but the system is powerful and needs some changes before it can be turned on and used to its full potential.

The user experience is really simple; it consolidates all communications with customers in one place, whether through email, live chat, or phone conversations. The ability to automate workflow tasks such as ticket assignment, response sending, and interaction tracking is quite remarkable. It took a long time to set things up from the beginning, but the system is powerful and needs some changes before it can be turned on and used to its full potential.

✨ Fun Fact: Zendesk offers a Startups program through which early-stage startups can get Zendesk credit free for six months!

9. Wave (Best for invoicing and accepting payments)

via Wave

Wave makes accounting simple—without the hefty price tag. This free, cloud-based software lets you track income and expenses, reconcile bank transactions, and send professional invoices. It also allows extensive invoice customization and sets up automated payment reminders, so you’re not constantly chasing payments.

You can organize receipts with mobile receipt scanning for automated bill capture and batch imports. For payroll, Wave generates tax reports to keep things hassle-free. It’s an easy, budget-friendly way to stay on top of your finances.

Wave best features

Assign user roles like Admin, Editor, Payroll Manager, Viewer, and H&R Block Advisor

Export financial reports in CSV and PDF formats and transactions in Excel and CSV

View real-time transaction updates on dashboards

Manage multiple companies under one subscription

Wave limitations

Requires a paid subscription for mobile receipts and automated bill capture

Payroll and tax automation are only available in supported states

Wave pricing

Starter: Free

Pro: $16/month

Wave ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (1,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Wave?

Their invoicing system is very easy to use and customer friendly. They also charge a reasonable amount for credit card processing for small companies. Bank integration for bill payment tracking can get a little confusing.

Their invoicing system is very easy to use and customer friendly. They also charge a reasonable amount for credit card processing for small companies. Bank integration for bill payment tracking can get a little confusing.

10. Zoho Inventory (Best for inventory management)

via Zoho Inventory

Zoho Inventory makes inventory management easy by connecting with Amazon, eBay, and more. You can track every item with serial numbers, bundle products effortlessly, and set automatic reorder points to prevent stockouts.

It also works with USPS, FedEx, PayPal, and Stripe to streamline shipping and payments. Want more? Zoho Books and Zoho CRM help with accounting and customer data. With powerful reports to guide your decisions, staying on top of inventory has never been simpler.

Zoho Inventory best features

Create and track purchase orders with insights into pending and completed orders

Predict inventory needs using demand forecasting based on sales trends

Group multiple components into a single unit with composite item management for easier handling

Automate shipping with carrier integrations, label printing, and tracking

Zoho Inventory limitations

Offers limited compatibility with external systems beyond the Zoho suite

Zoho Inventory pricing

Free

Standard: $29/month, billed annually

Professional: $79/month, billed annually

Premium: $129/month, billed annually

Enterprise: $249/month, billed annually

Zoho Inventory ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (90+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (400+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Zoho Inventory?

Even though Zoho inventory covers all the required aspects of the traditional business model, I needed some customised reports for my business. And the Zoho team was with me every step of the way and provided me with all the custom reports I have asked for even before I upgraded to paid plan. I would highly recommend Zoho to everyone. They could improve the software to focus on the B2B side as well.

Even though Zoho inventory covers all the required aspects of the traditional business model, I needed some customised reports for my business. And the Zoho team was with me every step of the way and provided me with all the custom reports I have asked for even before I upgraded to paid plan. I would highly recommend Zoho to everyone. They could improve the software to focus on the B2B side as well.

