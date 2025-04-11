13 ingyenes bevásárlólista-sablon az egyszerű bevásárláshoz

Creating a grocery list can streamline your shopping experience, saving you time and money while ensuring you don’t forget essential items.

Whether you’re planning meals for the week or just picking up a few essentials, having a well-organized list can make all the difference.

In this blog, we’ll explore 13 free grocery list template options that cater to various needs and preferences. From minimalist designs to comprehensive layouts, these templates are perfect for anyone looking to enhance their grocery shopping efficiency and enjoy a stress-free experience at the store.

Let’s begin! 🌟

What Are Grocery List Templates?

Grocery list templates are structured lists with pre-defined layouts that help you organize your shopping experience and avoid stock-outs. They are customizable according to your requirements. Whether you prefer a printable grocery list template or a digital solution, having a ready-made, comprehensive grocery checklist eases your shopping experience.

A typical grocery list contains dairy, meat, vegetables, fruits, staples, oils, etc. , which are located in different places inside the store. A grocery shopping list template categorizes these products and lets you select the ones you need and mention their quantities beforehand. Hence, you don’t have to roam around the store.

Moreover, such lists allow you to include additional notes beside each item. So, if you need to buy a particular item from a specific brand to help plan your week better, you don’t have to remember; your list will remind you.

🧠 Fun Fact: According to a study at the Stern School of Business, more than 80% of the shopping list items were purchased, thus highlighting its effectiveness in grocery purchases.

What Makes a Good Grocery List Template?

A well-designed grocery list template simplifies shopping trips, reduces decision fatigue, and helps you stick to your budget. It should be organized, adaptable, and intuitive enough to streamline your routine while accommodating changing needs. Here’s what sets a great template apart:

Clear categorization: Organize by categories (e. g. , produce, dairy, pantry) to navigate the store efficiently and avoid backtracking

Specific quantities: Include quantity and unit fields to clarify exactly how much you need

Reminders: Get reminders like brand preferences, sale items, or substitutions

Stay focused: Prioritize essentials with a “Must-Have” section to stay concentrated on necessities before adding extras

Track items: Incorporate a checklist format to track items as you shop and reduce oversights visually

User-friendly layouts: Design for flexibility by leaving blank rows or spaces for last-minute additions or impulse buys

Syncing properties: Sync with meal plans by linking ingredients to weekly recipes, minimizing waste and redundant purchases

🔎 Did You Know? 44% of shoppers believe they spend less when using a shopping list.

13 Free Grocery List Templates That Save Time

Every template has been designed for a different purpose, from organizing your grocery purchases to effective meal planning for your family, estimating recipe costs and inventory levels, and much more. Understanding each of them individually may seem daunting since they include certain technical jargon.

Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with this comprehensive set of 13 free grocery checklist templates from ClickUp, the everything app for work, and other platforms like Google Docs and Vertex42.

1. ClickUp Meal Planning Template

Get Free Template Plan healthier meals, save time, and money with the ClickUp Meal Planning Template

Meal planning is tiresome, and you may get overwhelmed, especially if you don’t keep track of your grocery requirements. The beginner-friendly ClickUp Meal Planning Template is an ideal solution for effective meal planning that promotes healthier eating and saves time and money.

This template lets you plan your weekly meals, create shopping lists, track your favorite recipes, and monitor your dietary goals. The template can easily be adapted to your specific needs and preferences with customizable fields and views.

What you’ll love about it:

Store and organize your favorite recipes within the template for easy access

Monitor your nutritional intake and track progress toward your health goals

Plan your meals within a budget and track your grocery expenses

Visualize your weekly meal plan with a calendar view for easy reference

Ideal for: Anyone looking to simplify meal planning, track their diet, save time and money, or accommodate specific dietary needs.

📚 Also Read: Free Meal Planning Templates to Save Time

2. ClickUp Menu Planning Template

Get Free Template Use the ClickUp Menu Planning Template by ClickUp to plan a lip-smacking menu for your restaurant

The ClickUp Menu Planning Template optimizes meal planning for restaurants, catering services, or personal use. It helps you organize your menus, plan lunch and other meals, manage recipes, and track inventory.

You can simplify menu creation, ensure product consistency, and reduce food waste by optimizing ingredient usage. Collaborate with your team on menu ideas, track customer preferences, and easily adjust your menus based on seasonal availability or dietary restrictions.

What you’ll love about it:

Design your menus for the week, month, or any desired period, ensuring variety and consistency

Use ClickUp Brain to calculate the cost of each recipe to optimize your budget and pricing

Track ingredients and supplies to minimize waste and ensure you have everything you need

Create specialized menus for holidays, catering events, or other special occasions

🎁 Bonus:Here’s a recipe budget calculation template we created with ClickUp Brain in ClickUp Docs:

Ideal for: Restaurants, catering services, meal delivery businesses, and individuals who want to streamline their menu planning process.

➡️ Read More: Free Dinner Menu Planning Templates

3. ClickUp Recipe Cost Template

Get Free Template Unlock crucial insights on recipe costs with this Recipe Cost Template by ClickUp

Master the art of culinary budgeting with the ClickUp Recipe Cost Template! This user-friendly template lets you calculate the cost of your culinary creations. I nput your ingredients, quantities, and unit costs, and the template will automatically calculate the total recipe cost and cost per serving.

Also, track price fluctuations, experiment with different ingredients, and discover cost-effective alternatives without compromising flavor.

What you’ll love about it:

Keep track of your pantry staples and their prices to simplify recipe costing

Easily convert between different units of measurement for accurate cost calculations

Adjust recipes for different serving sizes and automatically recalculate costs

Analyze your spending on different ingredients and identify areas for savings

Ideal for: Home cooks, food bloggers, meal preppers, and anyone who wants to calculate recipe costs, manage their food budget, and make informed meal choices.

4. ClickUp Simple To-Do List

Get Free Template Take control of your day and achieve your goals with ease with the ClickUp Simple To-Do List Template

The ClickUp Simple To-Do List Template is your go-to solution for organizing tasks and boosting productivity. This straightforward template provides a centralized hub for managing your to-dos, whether personal errands, work projects, or household chores. Its intuitive interface and customizable features allow you to easily add tasks, assign due dates, set priorities, and track progress.

This template simplifies task management, reduces stress, and empowers you to accomplish more. Break down large projects into smaller, manageable tasks, collaborate with others, and enjoy the satisfaction of checking items off your list.

What you’ll love about it:

Assign priorities to your tasks to focus on what matters most

Set deadlines and receive reminders to ensure timely completion

Monitor your progress and stay motivated as you check off completed tasks

Create custom statuses to reflect your workflow and track task progress

Ideal for: Individuals and teams who want to organize tasks, manage their time effectively, and improve productivity.

📮 ClickUp Insight: 37% of workers send follow-up notes or meeting minutes to track action items, but 36% still rely on other, fragmented methods. Without a unified system for capturing decisions, key insights you need may get buried in chats, emails, or spreadsheets. With ClickUp, you can instantly turn conversations into actionable tasks across all your tasks, chats, and docs—ensuring nothing falls through the cracks.

5. ClickUp Basic List Template

Get Free Template Jot down anything, anywhere with the ClickUp Basic List Template

The ClickUp Basic List Template is a simple yet powerful way to organize tasks, streamline workflows, and boost productivity. Whether managing daily to-dos, tracking project milestones, or prioritizing key assignments, this template provides a clear, structured format to keep everything in one place.

Designed for flexibility and efficiency, this template adapts to your unique workflow. With customizable fields, drag-and-drop functionality, and real-time collaboration, staying on top of tasks and daily planning has never been easier.

What you’ll love about it:

Quickly set up and customize to fit any workflow, from personal to professional use

Use real-time collaboration with comments, task assignments, and file sharing in one place

Get flexible task organization with sorting, filtering, and grouping for better visibility

Group, sort, and filter tasks based on deadlines, priorities, or categories to maintain focus and stay organized

Ideal for: Anyone from project managers and teams to freelancers and individuals looking for a simple, collaborative, and customizable way to organize tasks, track progress, and boost productivity.

Here’s what Catriona Parsons, Director at Bluelime Bespoke, had to say about using ClickUp:

We provide luxury service of private catering and concierge services, so we are always on the go. Working from a smartphone and using the ClickUp app have definitely been the most helpful things for me so far. For example, I can check off payments received into our bank account without having to wait until I get home. That’s one example of something that I find incredibly helpful.

6. ClickUp Restaurant Inventory Template

Get Free Template Maintain optimal restaurant inventory levels with the ClickUp Restaurant Inventory Template

Maintaining the correct raw material inventory is crucial to avoid overstocking or stock-outs if you run a restaurant. The ClickUp Restaurant Inventory Template is key to efficient stock management and minimizing food waste! This comprehensive template allows you to track ingredients, monitor stock levels, predict demand, and optimize purchasing decisions.

Easily tailor the template to meet your unique needs with customizable fields and views. Plus, you can track expiration dates, observe vendor performance, and generate detailed reports to gain valuable insights into your inventory flow.

What you’ll love about it:

Understand restaurant inventory levels with five custom statuses, namely Archived, In Stock, New Item, Out Of Stock, and Reorder

Set reorder points and receive notifications when stock is low, ensuring you never run out of essential ingredients

Monitor food waste and identify areas for improvement to minimize losses and maximize profitability

Analyze ingredient costs and identify opportunities for savings in your purchasing process

Ideal for: Restaurant owners, managers, and chefs who want to streamline inventory management, reduce food waste, and optimize purchasing decisions.

➡️ Read More: Best Order Management Software

7. ClickUp Restaurant Recipe Costing Template

Get Free Template Estimate ingredient costing efficiently with the ClickUp Restaurant Recipe Costing Template

Take the guesswork out of menu pricing to be prepared and maximize your restaurant’s profitability with the ClickUp Restaurant Recipe Costing Template. This dynamic tool empowers you to calculate the precise cost of each dish, ensuring that your prices reflect ingredient expenses and desired profit margins.

After you choose and input your ingredients, quantities, and unit costs, the template automatically calculates the total recipe cost, cost per serving, and potential profit margins. Then, effortlessly track price fluctuations, adjust recipes, and experiment with different pricing strategies to optimize your menu for success.

What you’ll love about it:

Build a centralized database of your ingredients with their associated costs

Accurately determine the yield of each recipe to calculate cost per serving and minimize waste

Analyze the profitability of your menu items and identify opportunities for improvement

Print insightful reports on recipe costs, profit margins, and overall menu performance

Ideal for: Restaurant owners, chefs, and managers who want to accurately calculate recipe costs, optimize menu pricing, and improve profitability.

8. ClickUp Party Planning To-Do List Template

Get Free Template Experience hassle-free party planning with the ClickUp Party Planning To-Do List Template

The ClickUp Party Planning To-Do List Template is your ultimate party companion! Say goodbye to stress and hello to organized celebrations with this comprehensive template that guides you through every step of the party planning process. This template keeps you on top of every detail, from creating guest lists and managing invitations to tracking RSVPs and coordinating decorations.

With customizable fields and views, the ClickUp Party Planning To-Do List Template allows you to easily adapt to any party, birthday bash, holiday gathering, or casual get-together. Assign tasks, set deadlines, and collaborate with friends or family to ensure a smooth and successful event.

What you’ll love about it:

Keep track of your party expenses and stay within your budget

Organize and communicate with vendors, such as caterers, DJs, or photographers

Visualize your party planning timeline to ensure everything stays on schedule

Easily manage and share your guest list and its different versions, track RSVPs, and send out reminders

Ideal for: Anyone planning a party, from casual gatherings to large-scale events, who wants to stay organized, manage tasks effectively, and ensure a successful celebration.

Check out how ClickUp improved productivity for Pressed Juice:

9. ClickUp Self-Care To-Do List Template

Get Free Template Make time for yourself amid a busy schedule with ClickUp Self-Care To-Do List Template

The ClickUp Self-Care To-Do List Template prioritizes your well-being by creating a structured yet flexible self-care routine. Whether focusing on mental wellness, physical health, or simple daily habits, this template makes it easy to track important activities, set reminders, and build a sustainable self-care routine. A clear, organized layout lets you stay mindful of your needs without feeling overwhelmed.

This template encourages a balanced approach to productivity and personal well-being by allowing you to set self-care goals, monitor progress, and adjust as needed. Categorize activities, track completion rates, and reflect on your routine to build better habits over time. Moreover, with ClickUp’s intuitive design, self-care becomes more intentional and self-disciplined.

What you’ll love about it:

Organize self-care activities by type, such as mental, physical, or emotional wellness with custom categories

Monitor completed tasks and build better habits over time with progress tracking

Automate reminders to stay consistent and never miss a self-care moment

Personalize views to switch between a checklist, calendar, or board format for easy planning

Ideal for: Anyone looking to prioritize self-care, build healthy habits, and create a structured yet flexible wellness routine.

➡️ Read More: Best AI Tools for Personal Use and Productivity

10. Simple Weekly Grocery List Template by Canva

via Canva

The Simple Weekly Grocery List Template by Canva makes meal planning and shopping effortless by providing a clean, organized layout for listing essential items. Created for clarity and convenience, this template allows you to categorize groceries, prioritize must-haves, and optimize shopping trips.

This minimalist, easy-to-use grocery list keeps your shopping experience stress-free. Customize the template to fit your needs by adding sections for specific stores, dietary preferences, or household staples. Print it out or use it digitally—either way, you’ll have a well-structured list that makes grocery shopping faster and more efficient.

What you’ll love about it:

Categorize groceries with pre-designed categories for a more efficient shopping experience

Customize the layout to fit store aisles, dietary needs, personal preferences, and other things

Print easily or go digital for flexible access on paper or any device

Enjoy a clean, modern design that keeps your grocery list both functional and visually appealing

Ideal for: Anyone who wants a simple, structured, customizable grocery list to make shopping faster, easier, and more organized.

11. Spreadsheet Grocery List Template by Vertex42

via Vertex 42

The Spreadsheet Grocery List Template by Vertex42 helps you avoid impulse purchases at the store (say, during a sale) by letting you list the products that you genuinely require. Designed in spreadsheet format, this template categorizes items, tracks quantities, and updates your list dynamically.

Moreover, customize sections of the sheets to fit your shopping habits, update quantities in real time, and even calculate estimated costs to stay within budget.

What you’ll love about it:

Sort and filter items dynamically to match your shopping route or priorities

Trace quantities and costs to stay within budget and avoid overspending

Edit page categories to organize groceries based on store aisles or personal preferences

Use digitally or print for a flexible shopping experience tailored to your needs

Ideal for: Anyone who wants a structured, data-driven, and customizable grocery list to make shopping more efficient and budget-friendly.

12. PPT Grocery List Template by GDoc

via GDoc

The PPT Grocery List Template by GDoc, compatible with Google Slides, Microsoft PowerPoint, and MacOS Keynote on iOS, is another good option that helps in your grocery purchase. It offers a visual and structured way to organize your shopping needs. It provides a clean and easy-to-read format, making it perfect for those who prefer a visually appealing grocery list.

Unlike traditional spreadsheets or text-based lists, this template allows for customization with icons, colors, and images, making grocery planning more engaging and cute. With its simple yet effective layout, this template transforms your grocery list into a well-organized shopping tool.

What you’ll love about it:

Visualize your list with icons, images, and color-coded sections for better organization

Fit your shopping preferences easily with the drag-and-drop features

Print or use digitally for convenient access on paper, tablet, or phone

Organize efficiently by grouping items into categories for a smoother shopping experience

Ideal for: Anyone who prefers a visually structured, customizable, easy-to-use grocery list for a more organized shopping trip.

13. Lowcarb Grocery Checklist Template by Venngage

via Venngage

Planning low-carb meals is simplified with the Lowcarb Grocery Checklist Template by Venngage. This template helps you stay organized, save time, and stick to your dietary goals without sacrificing variety. Its lean, visually appealing layout features categorized sections for proteins, fresh vegetables, pantry staples, and low-carb snacks, ensuring you never forget essentials or fall prey to impulse buys.

Perfect for meal preppers and health enthusiasts, the checklist also includes space for weekly meal ideas, making aligning your grocery haul with your nutrition plan easier.

What you’ll love about it:

Color-code categories for quick navigation between food groups

Integrate with popular digital shopping list apps for real-time updates

Swap high-carb items with low-carb alternatives with built-in substitution suggestions

Access your list anytime, anywhere, with no internet needed

Ideal for: Keto dieters, meal-prep enthusiasts, health coaches, and busy households aiming to simplify low-carb grocery planning.

🔍 Did You Know? Focusing on buying foods on grocery stores’ outer edges can help you make healthier choices. Fresh fruits, veggies, proteins, and other perishables are often found there. This is known as perimeter shopping.

Organize Your Grocery List with ClickUp

Having a grocery list template at your disposal ensures you don’t spend unnecessarily on supplies you already have at home or forget crucial ones you need to purchase. Moreover, it helps you categorize your purchases, stay organized, and avoid overshooting your budget while purchasing.

ClickUp makes grocery shopping effortless with versatile, well-organized, easy-to-use templates that fit any shopping style. No matter how big or small your grocery run is, ClickUp’s templates help you stay on top of your shopping, save time, and make every trip stress-free.

Plus, ClickUp’s flexible task management and collaboration features help you plan your meals, budget your spending, and even coordinate shopping trips with family members.

Join ClickUp today for free to download these templates and make your grocery shopping effortless!