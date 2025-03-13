A 11 legjobb HR jegyrendszer az alkalmazottak kéréseinek kezeléséhez

HR teams manage it all: hiring, onboarding, payroll, compliance, and an endless flow of urgent employee requests.

“Can I switch to remote?” or “What’s our parental leave policy?”—the toughest inquiries come at the busiest moments.

Handling these constant questions through emails, spreadsheets, or sticky notes leads to inefficiency, frustration, and potential burnout.

An HR ticketing system can change the game. By centralizing, tracking, and automating every employee request, it keeps HR teams organized, responsive, and stress-free—so you can focus on what matters most.

Sounds like the upgrade your HR department needs? Join us as we explore the 11 leading HR ticketing software tools to simplify workflows and enhance employee support.

⏰ 60-Second Summary Here’s a quick snapshot of the top HR ticketing systems and their ideal use cases: ClickUp : Best for managing HR projects and employee relationships

HappyFox : Best for AI-driven HR automation and self-service

Zoho Desk : Best for seamless HR operations within the Zoho ecosystem

Hiver : Best for Gmail-based HR ticketing and collaboration

HelpScout : Best for HR teams needing a user-friendly support system

HubSpot : Best for HR teams needing an all-in-one service hub

Zendesk : Best for large HR teams needing advanced automation

Freshdesk : Best for multi-channel HR service management

Spiceworks : Best free HR help desk software for small teams

Jira Service Management: Best for enterprise-grade ticketing and automation

Deskpro: Best for customizable HR service management

What Is an HR Ticketing System?

An HR ticketing system is a centralized platform that tracks, manages, and streamlines employee requests. It replaces scattered communication channels with a structured workflow, ensuring every HR request is logged, assigned, and resolved—quickly and efficiently.

But it goes beyond managing employee queries. It simplifies human resource processes, automates repetitive tasks, and generates valuable insights into employee satisfaction. 💯

Here are some real-world use cases of an HR ticketing system:

Example 1: Payroll and compensation issues

An employee notices a mystery deduction on their paycheck. Instead of chasing the HR department through emails, they submit a ticket. The system automatically routes it to the payroll team, ensuring a quick, documented resolution—without the back-and-forth.

Example 2: Identifying patterns and frequent complaints

HR managers notice PTO-related complaints piling up. Instead of answering the same query repeatedly, the HR helpdesk ticketing system flags it as a recurring issue, prompting the HR helpdesk to update the internal knowledge base or provide training, reducing future tickets.

🔎 Did You Know? HR ticketing systems and help desk software are essentially the same! Whether it’s HR, IT, or customer support, they log, follow up, and resolve requests. Different names, same mission: efficient ticket management.

Benefits of Implementing an HR Ticketing System

HR is more than policies and paperwork—it’s about creating a seamless employee experience. When HR support is fast, structured, and efficient, everyone wins.

Here’s how an HR help desk ticketing system makes a difference:

1. Increased employee satisfaction

Two-thirds of HR leaders cite overwork as their biggest challenge—and slow HR systems and responses only add to the frustration. A ticketing system helps employees get faster responses, better status visibility, and access to a self-service portal—without endless follow-ups.

2. Faster employee onboarding

New hires shouldn’t waste time chasing IT setups or paperwork. Automated task assignments keep IT, payroll, and managers in sync, ensuring every step is handled efficiently and on schedule—so employees hit the ground running from day one.

3. Standardized HR service delivery—anywhere, anytime

Employee support or service delivery shouldn’t depend on location. A centralized HR service delivery and management system ensures policies and response times stay consistent—whether your team is remote, hybrid, or global.

4. No compliance gaps, full accountability

HR challenges —from grievances to policy acknowledgments—need proper documentation. A centralized system logs and tracks every request, creating an audit-ready record that ensures transparency and keeps your company compliant with labor laws.

5. Streamlined conversations, supercharged productivity

No more lost emails or endless follow-ups—a ticketing system keeps every HR request and updates in one place. Automated workflows and smart ticket management and routing help your teams resolve issues faster, while seamless collaboration ensures nothing slips through the cracks.

6. Stronger employer brand and higher retention

Employees in a well-supported workplace are 68% less likely to leave. A responsive HR experience reduces frustration, boosts loyalty, and keeps top talent around—while strengthening your employer ratings.

📚 Also Read: HR specialists juggle endless requests, compliance tasks, and policy updates. Curious about their secret? Peek behind the scenes at a day in the life of a human resources manager and see how they keep HR processes running like clockwork!

What Should You Look for in an HR Ticketing System?

The right HR ticketing system becomes the hub of your HR operations, ensuring every request lands with the right person, gets resolved quickly, and is stored for future reference.

Here are some must-have features to check out:

AI prowess: Sort tickets, predict trends, and auto-route requests to the right team. Sort tickets, predict trends, and auto-route requests to the right team. 61% of HR leaders invest in AI and use smart automation to eliminate repetitive administrative tasks, focusing on strategic priorities

Data security: Safeguard sensitive employee data—like pay slips, grievances, and legal documents. Role-based access, encryption, and audit logs ensure compliance with GDPR, SOC 2, and other regulations

Real-time collaboration: Keep payroll, benefits, and compliance teams in sync with a shared Keep payroll, benefits, and compliance teams in sync with a shared HR dashboard . Threaded discussions, task tracking, and instant notifications ensure no request slips through the cracks

Customizability: Adapt workflows, ticket categories, and escalation triggers to fit your HR processes. A flexible system scales as your company grows—no bottlenecks, no inefficiencies

Self-service portal: Empower employees to find answers instantly with a searchable knowledge base and FAQs. Studies show Empower employees to find answers instantly with a searchable knowledge base and FAQs. Studies show 73% of people prefer self-service options over reaching out for help—and HR requests are no exception

Ease of use: Adopt a sleek, intuitive user interface. When navigation is effortless, your HR teams resolve employee requests faster and without friction

💡 Pro Tip: Companies using HR analytics are 2.4x more likely to outperform competitors. To achieve this, track key metrics—ticket volume, resolution time, and escalation rates—to spot trends and prevent bottlenecks. Additionally, using reporting tools to analyze these metrics empowers HR teams to make data-driven improvements and boost overall service delivery.

The 11 Best HR Ticketing Systems to Explore

Choosing the right HR ticketing system is crucial for streamlining HR operations and improving employee experience.

Here’s a breakdown of the best systems to consider:

1. ClickUp (Best for managing HR projects and employee relationships)

Try ClickUp for HR Teams Build, track, and optimize your workforce with ClickUp’s HR management solutions

Your HR department is the glue that holds your company together—from hiring top talent to keeping employees engaged and everything in between. Yet, endless emails and approval requests bog you down in admin chaos.

That’s where ClickUp changes the game. As an everything app for work, it simplifies every aspect of your workflow—and HR operations are no exception. With ClickUp, you bring your HR projects, documents, and team chat into one powerful tool powered by context-aware AI, eliminating context-switching and saving 3+ hours per week.

Juggling multiple candidates across different recruitment stages? With ClickUp’s customizable recruitment pipelines, track every applicant, schedule interviews, and store feedback—in one place.

And it’s not just about hiring. ClickUp helps you gather employee insights, track engagement, and boost morale. Need a quick pulse check? Run surveys with ClickUp Forms to capture employee sentiment and turn responses into actionable tasks, then dive into ClickUp Dashboards to visualize employee engagement and trends and take targeted action.

Track employee performance and workload with customizable ClickUp Dashboard

But HR doesn’t work in a vacuum. You need seamless coordination with managers, IT, finance, and leadership. ClickUp makes cross-functional collaboration effortless, whether you’re approving leave requests, tracking performance reviews, or managing compliance.

And the best part? You can use ClickUp’s HR solution to build a fully integrated knowledge base, giving employees instant access to policies, FAQs, and onboarding materials. It’ll help HR professionals spend less time answering repetitive questions and focusing more on what matters.

Additionally, ClickUp Docs let you centralize all organizational policies, resources, and knowledge bases in one place. Easily edit and update documents as needed and share them with teams using customizable access controls.

Finally, with ClickUp’s free HR templates, you won’t have to reinvent the wheel. Skip the admin hassle and grab ready-made tools for onboarding, performance reviews, and more.

ClickUp best features

Use task dependencies to schedule regular check-ins, track feedback loops, and ensure every team member gets the support they need

Use performance review templates to standardize evaluations and ensure consistency across departments

Set up smart automations—from compliance alerts to routing approvals and onboarding checklists—to eliminate manual HR admin tasks

Enhance team synergy with real-time comments, shared dashboards, and integrated communication

Monitor PTO and team availability using ClickUp Workload Views to prevent staffing shortages and optimize workforce planning

Plan hiring needs by forecasting workforce demand based on project timelines and business goals

📮 ClickUp Insight: We recently discovered that about 33% of knowledge workers message 1 to 3 people daily to get the context they need. But what if you had all the information documented and readily available? With ClickUp Brain as your go-to knowledge manager, context switching becomes a thing of the past. Simply ask a question directly from your workspace, and ClickUp Brain will instantly retrieve the relevant information from your workspace or connected third-party apps!

ClickUp limitations

With an extensive feature set, new users may require time and training to master ClickUp’s capabilities

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7/month per member

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

Users rave about ClickUp’s adaptability and how it simplifies HR operations—highlighting its ability to consolidate multiple tools into a single, efficient platform.

Since ClickUp was implemented at my workplace, it has been a tool that has greatly assisted in activity control and management, especially in my HR department. Previously, we used one tool for recruitment, another for onboarding, and another for offboarding. Today, virtually all our processes, forms, updates, and automations are within this tool.

Since ClickUp was implemented at my workplace, it has been a tool that has greatly assisted in activity control and management, especially in my HR department. Previously, we used one tool for recruitment, another for onboarding, and another for offboarding. Today, virtually all our processes, forms, updates, and automations are within this tool.

2. HappyFox Help Desk (Best for AI-driven HR automation and self-service)

via HappyFox

HappyFox is a popular HR ticketing system that transforms HR functions with AI-driven automation and self-service options. Instead of juggling scattered email inquiries, its structured ticketing system allows HR teams to consolidate, categorize, and resolve requests faster.

Additionally, HappyFox offers robust reporting and analytics to uncover insights into team performance and customer trends—minimizing manual reporting workload. Even better, seamless integrations with popular business tools ensure your support ecosystem remains unified and efficient.

HappyFox best features

Handle unlimited tickets across multiple HR mailboxes with no volume limits

Empower employees with instant self-service for policy documents, benefits, and FAQs

Resolve requests faster with AI-driven ticket suggestions and automated reminders

Gain deep workforce insights with real-time analytics on HR trends, response times, and employee issues

HappyFox Help Desk limitations

Automation rules lack the flexibility to execute multiple actions simultaneously

Comprehensive reporting tools are available only on higher-tier plans

HappyFox Help Desk pricing

Basic: $29/month per agent

Team: $69/month per agent

Pro: $119/month per agent

Enterprise Pro: Custom pricing

HappyFox Help Desk ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (130+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (90+ reviews)

💡 Pro Tip: When using AI to optimize HR operations, start small and focus on high-impact, low-risk areas first—like automating resume screening or answering common employee FAQs with AI chatbots. This builds trust in AI-driven processes while minimizing disruption. Once you see success, expand into more complex areas like workforce planning and predictive analytics.

3. Zoho Desk (Best for seamless HR operations within the Zoho ecosystem)

via Zoho Desk

HR departments don’t work in isolation—they collaborate with finance, IT, and legal on the daily. Zoho Desk bridges the gap, ensuring every employee request is linked to other HR systems, data, payroll updates, and IT setups in one centralized hub.

With its robust CRM integration, HR teams gain full context on employee interactions. This visibility helps you anticipate employee concerns beforehand, personalize support, and enhance the employee experience—from recruitment to ongoing performance check-ins.

Zoho Desk best features

Auto-route requests to the right specialist or department—no bottlenecks, no delays

Link service requests to employee records for full context on past interactions

Speed up resolutions with AI-powered ticket suggestions and workflow automation

Reduce HR workload with a self-service knowledge base for policies, benefits, and FAQs

Zoho Desk limitations

The CRM-heavy design may feel excessive for teams that only need a basic HR ticketing process

Advanced customization options may require additional setup time

Zoho Desk pricing

Express: $9/month per user

Standard: $20/month per user

Professional: $35/month per user

Enterprise: $50/month per user

Zoho Desk ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (6,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (2,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Zoho Desk?

Very detailed and granular. Create fields, task lists, and more via marketplace apps. HR onboarding seems smooth when you combine the lists with tickets. The automation part is pretty cool as well.

Very detailed and granular. Create fields, task lists, and more via marketplace apps. HR onboarding seems smooth when you combine the lists with tickets. The automation part is pretty cool as well.

4. Hiver (Best for Gmail-based HR ticketing and collaboration)

via HiverHQ

Hiver turns Gmail into a fully functional HR help desk, transforming scattered email requests into structured, trackable tickets. Instead of manually sorting through various HR processes and inquiries, teams assign, track, and resolve issues with clarity—right from their inbox.

With AI-powered automation, this HR ticketing system allows teams to prioritize urgent requests, simplify approvals, and separate internal discussions from employee-facing communications—ensuring clear, efficient support.

Hiver best features

Turn HR emails into structured tickets with real-time tracking and clear assignments

Reduce response delays with automated ticket prioritization and smart routing

Improve HR collaboration with internal notes and shared team visibility

Measure efficiency with real-time analytics on response times and service trends

Hiver limitations

Designed primarily for Gmail, limiting flexibility for teams on other email platforms

Lacks advanced HR management features beyond ticketing and collaboration

Hiver pricing

Free forever

Lite: $24/month per user

Growth: $34/month per user

Pro: $59/month per user

Elite: Custom pricing

Hiver ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (1,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (100+ reviews)

💡 Pro Tip: Free payroll templates can save time and minimize errors when used effectively. Here’s how to make the most out of them: 📋 Automate tax and benefits calculations to streamline processes 🕒 Track payroll deadlines and set reminders to prevent delays 🔍 Regularly review and update templates to stay compliant with regulations

5. HelpScout (Best for HR teams needing a user-friendly support system)

via HelpScout

Help Scout redefine HR support with a conversational, people-first approach. Unlike other HR ticketing systems, this tool feels more like a shared inbox, keeping interactions personal while ensuring structured request management.

With built-in automation, HR teams eliminate backlogs, manage follow-ups, and prioritize high-impact tasks. Meanwhile, employees access policies and FAQs instantly—reducing repetitive inquiries and ticket volumes.

Help Scout best features

Reduce HR backlogs with workflow automation for follow-ups and reminders

Simplify task management by categorizing, prioritizing, and tracking requests

Personalize HR interactions with real-time access to employee history, past conversations, and activity logs

Maintain team alignment with internal notes and collision detection to avoid duplicate responses

Help Scout limitations

Pricing increases as contact volume grows, which may not suit larger HR teams with frequent employee interactions

Limited project management tools like deadline tracking and knowledge management

Help Scout pricing

Free forever

Standard: $55/month per 100 contacts

Plus: $83/month per 100 contacts

Pro: Custom pricing

Help Scout ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Help Scout?

Saved replies save 80% of my time. I also like seeing what tickets my team members are working on and how we can add notes on tickets. The benefit of using HelpScout instead of a generic email service is that other team members are automatically aligned.

Saved replies save 80% of my time. I also like seeing what tickets my team members are working on and how we can add notes on tickets. The benefit of using HelpScout instead of a generic email service is that other team members are automatically aligned.

6. HubSpot (Best for HR teams needing an all-in-one service hub)

via Hubspot

Already using HubSpot CRM? Extend it to HR with seamless ticketing, AI-powered automation, and a unified database of employee interactions.

With real-time dashboards, your HR teams get visibility into service trends, response times, and workload distribution—helping them optimize support and improve service delivery. AI-powered automation reduces manual tasks, streamlining approvals, request tracking, and issue resolution.

HubSpot best features

Automate HR ticketing with AI-driven reply suggestions and workflow assistants

Assign tickets efficiently with skills-based routing to the right HR specialist

Centralize employee queries in a help desk fully integrated into HubSpot CRM

Deliver omnichannel support by connecting email, chat, and self-service portals

HubSpot limitations

Might be cost-prohibitive for small businesses, especially if you also need Marketing or Sales Hubs

Some advanced features (like custom reporting tools) require higher-tier plans

HubSpot pricing

Free forever

Service Hub Starter: $20/month per seat

Service Hub Professional: $100/month per seat

Service Hub Enterprise: starts at $150/month per seat

HubSpot ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (2,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)

💡 Pro Tip: A well-structured HR helpdesk runs on clear responsibilities—like great customer support. That’s where the RACI matrix comes in—it keeps workforce requests organized and ensures every issue gets handled by the right people who are: Responsible : Support reps—handle and resolve employee inquiries

Accountable : HR manager—ensures tickets meet service standards

Consulted : IT, legal, or payroll—provides expertise on specialized case

Informed: Employees—stay updated on their requests Want to define roles with precision and streamline HR processes? These RACI matrix examples show how to boost efficiency in your HR team! 🚀

7. Zendesk (Best for large HR teams needing advanced automation)

via Zendesk

Large HR teams handle hundreds of requests daily—from new hire onboarding and payroll adjustments to leave approvals. Managing this volume without delays requires a scalable, structured system—that’s where Zendesk comes in.

It centralizes HR inquiries across all channels, ensuring employees receive accurate, fast support. This AI-driven ticketing software automates approvals and escalations while real-time dashboards track response times, request backlogs, and service trends.

Zendesk best features

Automate repetitive tasks with AI-driven ticket routing, canned responses, and workflow triggers

Enable seamless cross-team collaboration with internal notes, shared views, and ticket linking for complex cases

Manage compliance requests with structured audit trails and secure documentation

Deliver 24/7 employee support through AI-powered chatbots and self-service portals

Zendesk limitations

Custom views require manual setup for each user, increasing administrative effort

Occasional ticketing system glitches disrupt workflow efficiency

Zendesk pricing

Suite Team: $55/month per agent (billed annually)

Suite Growth: $89/month per agent (billed annually)

Suite Professional: $115/month per agent (billed annually)

Suite Enterprise: Custom pricing

Advanced AI: Available as an add-on for $50 per agent per month

Zendesk ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (6,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Zendesk?

We used to track all help desk tickets through email before Zendesk. We now use their ticketing system, so we don’t have to work on email, and we can make sure a ticket is assigned to a user so more than one person isn’t working on the same thing.

We used to track all help desk tickets through email before Zendesk. We now use their ticketing system, so we don’t have to work on email, and we can make sure a ticket is assigned to a user so more than one person isn’t working on the same thing.

8. Freshdesk (Best for multi-channel HR service management)

via Freshdesk

Freshdesk makes HR support seamless by centralizing multi-channel employee inquiries into one structured platform. Its smart knowledge base simplifies self-service while HR teams manage visibility, organize FAQs, and streamline workflows.

Dealing with complex issues? Assign dependencies, escalate requests, and ensure parent tickets stay open until all problems are resolved. AI-powered analytics flag recurring issues, allowing HR teams to optimize response times and solve bottlenecks—before they escalate.

Freshdesk best features

Set custom SLAs to match HR service priorities, shifts, and workflows

Monitor HR performance with pre-built reports on response times, ticket volume, and employee satisfaction

Update knowledge articles in bulk using the Freshdesk API for seamless content management

Collaborate efficiently with private notes and internal discussions—without clogging employee communications

Freshdesk limitations

Analytics could be more refined for better tracking of HR ticket performance

It may slow down when handling multiple tickets and large document edits

Freshdesk pricing

Free forever

Growth: $15/user per month

Pro: $49/user per month

Enterprise: $79/user per month

Freshdesk ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (3,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,300+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Freshdesk?

The knowledge base, canned responses, and ticketing ability to track and metric HR Support for our company is amazing. The employees can also rate the service they receive. We can even create tickets for calls as well.

The knowledge base, canned responses, and ticketing ability to track and metric HR Support for our company is amazing. The employees can also rate the service they receive. We can even create tickets for calls as well.

🧠 Fun Fact: ‘Ticket’ in HR ticketing software comes from the old practice of writing requests on paper slips and passing them along! Today, it’s all digital—but the goal remains the same: getting the right request to the right person, fast!

9. Spiceworks (The best free HR help desk software for small teams)

via Spiceworks

Spiceworks is a free HR ticketing system designed for small teams that need a simple, low-maintenance solution. Hosted in the cloud, it removes the hassle of server upkeep while keeping HR requests structured and easy to track.

Its intuitive dashboard consolidates ticketing, helping teams prioritize and resolve employee requests efficiently. Real-time reporting provides valuable insights into HR service trends, making tracking common issues and improving response workflows easier.

Spiceworks best features

Automate ticket assignments based on priority, category, and workload to keep HR tasks organized

Manage requests with visual dashboards and consolidated activity streams

Resolve issues on the go with a mobile-friendly help desk app for Android and iOS

Gain insights with advanced reporting—filter data, track trends, and forecast HR service needs

Spiceworks limitations

Limited customization compared to paid alternatives

Ad-supported free version may not suit all teams

Spiceworks pricing

Free forever

Spiceworks ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (500+ reviews)

➡️ Read More: Best HR Workflow Software to Streamline Your HR Processes

10. Jira Service Management (Best for enterprise-grade ticketing and automation)

via Atlassian

Jira Service Management delivers enterprise-level ticketing and automation for HR professionals. Initially built for IT, its flexible workflows adapt to your unique HR approvals, escalations, and other service delivery requests.

Automated routing, Atlassian integrations, and structured case management keep HR tasks organized while reducing manual workload. For targeted support, you could also create custom help centers for different audiences—new hires, managers, or former employees.

Jira Service Management best features

Simplify HR processes with pre-built request templates for hiring, payroll, and benefits

Automate approvals and escalations to keep HR requests moving—no manual tracking needed

Safeguard sensitive data with role-based access controls and security permissions

Empower HR teams with a self-service hub for instant support and knowledge-base access

Jira Service Management limitations

May require training for non-technical human resource teams

Premium functionality comes at a higher price

Jira Service Management pricing

Free forever for up to 3 agents

Standard : $19. 04/agent per month

Premium : $47. 82/agent per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Jira Service Management ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (750+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (700+ reviews)

11. Deskpro (Best for customizable HR service management)

via Deskpro

Deskpro is a versatile HR ticketing system designed for mid-to-large organizations that need flexibility and scalability. Whether you’re handling routine HR inquiries or confidential employee cases, Deskpro centralizes every request into a structured, easy-to-manage dashboard.

With both on-premise and cloud options, it scales effortlessly—keeping HR workflows smooth and response times efficient across all departments.

Deskpro best features

Track every employee request across all channels in a single, structured dashboard

Automate ticket handling with triggers, SLAs, and escalations to keep HR workflows smooth

Reduce repetitive queries with a self-help portal and internal knowledge base

Gain real-time insights by monitoring response times, request trends, and HR performance

Deskpro limitations

Extra costs for add-ons like onboarding, agent training, and certifications

Complex integrations that may require additional setup time and effort

Deskpro pricing

Team: $29/month per agent

Professional: $59/month per agent

Enterprise: $99/month per agent

Deskpro ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (30+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Deskpro?

I’ve been using DeskPro for a couple of years now, and overall, my experience with it has been very positive. DeskPro allows the end user to create their custom lists, view the tickets themselves, and create their custom functionality when responding to tickets/adding notes. I feel that its Help Center/Knowledge Base is also simple to use.

I’ve been using DeskPro for a couple of years now, and overall, my experience with it has been very positive. DeskPro allows the end user to create their custom lists, view the tickets themselves, and create their custom functionality when responding to tickets/adding notes. I feel that its Help Center/Knowledge Base is also simple to use.

➡️ Read More: Best HR Talent Management Software

From Requests to Results: Power Up Your HR Processes with ClickUp

Managing HR requests shouldn’t feel like a never-ending to-do list. A robust ticketing system doesn’t just organize inquiries—it streamlines approvals, automates responses, and ensures every employee gets the support they need fast.

However, while other HR ticketing systems focus on resolving individual requests, ClickUp goes beyond ticketing. It integrates task management, document collaboration, and AI-powered automation to simplify and enhance HR service delivery workflows at every stage.

With ClickUp, you build a seamless, scalable HR experience that boosts productivity and employee satisfaction. Give your HR team the exceptional support they deserve. Sign up for ClickUp today! 🚀