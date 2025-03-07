A 10 legjobb véletlenszerű szöveggenerátor 2025-re

Ever stared at a blank design mockup, wondering how to make it look realistic? Placeholder text is handy here, whether you’re a web designer showcasing layouts or a developer testing content flows. But let’s face it—‘Lorem Ipsum’ is getting stale.

As AI content creation tools transform the industry, we must look beyond traditional placeholder text. That’s why we’ve curated this fresh list of random text generators to make your design and content generation process easier and more fun.

ChatGPT (Best for context-aware content generation)

Perplexity (Best for research-based text generation)

Gemini (Best for multimodal text generation)

Lorem Ipsum (Best for classic placeholder text)

Dummy Text Generator (Best for customizable dummy text)

RANDOM. ORG (Best for truly random word generation)

Lipsumator (Best for a straightforward way to generate placeholder text)

Random. Onl (Best for specialized text formats)

Get Random Tools (Best for diverse text generation needs)

What Should You Look for in Random Text Generators?

Before diving into our top picks, here’s what makes a tool to generate random words truly valuable for your design workflow:

Customization options : Look for tools that let you control text length, format, and structure. The ability to specify paragraphs, word count, and character limits ensures the generated text fits your exact needs

Content relevance : While traditional Lorem Ipsum works for basic layouts, modern tools can generate industry-specific content that makes your mockups more meaningful and contextual

Integration capabilities : Choose generators that work seamlessly with your existing design and development tools. API access and easy copy-paste functionality are essential for smooth workflows

Language support : Consider whether you need multilingual text generation for international projects. Some tools offer placeholder text in multiple languages and character sets

Generation speed: When working on large projects, you need a tool to generate text without lags or delays quickly. Look for generators with efficient processing capabilities

👀 Did You Know? Text generation has roots in computer science research from the 1950s and 1960s, with significant advancements occurring in the 1980s and 1990s through artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The 10 Best Random Text Generators

Here are the top 10 best random text generators you can use:

1. ClickUp (Best for AI-powered text generation)

As the everything app for work that combines your tasks, chat, and knowledge, ClickUp goes beyond being an AI-powered productivity app.

Among countless other things, it can also function as an AI-powered random text generator. It stands out because it brings text generation capabilities directly into your project workflow through ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s in-house AI assistant.

Try ClickUp Brain Use ClickUp Brain anywhere in ClickUp, such as task comments, chats, or docs, to create random text

This feature transforms how teams handle text generation within their workflows. Instead of jumping between different tools, you can create and manage all your placeholder text where you plan and execute your projects.

📮ClickUp Insight: Context-switching is silently eating away at your team’s productivity. Our research shows that 42% of disruptions at work come from juggling platforms, managing emails, and jumping between meetings. What if you could eliminate these costly interruptions? ClickUp unites your workflows (and chat) under a single, streamlined platform. Launch and manage your tasks from across chat, docs, whiteboards, and more—while AI-powered features keep the context connected, searchable, and manageable!

For designers and developers who need placeholder text, you can generate, manage, and collaborate on content while keeping it connected to your projects, tasks, and design assets.

This integration is especially valuable for teams working on large-scale design projects that require consistent placeholder content across multiple components.

Get rid of Lorem Ipsum and make random text generation fun with ClickUp Brain

The platform’s document management system, ClickUp Docs, is a central hub for your content management workflows.

Write, generate, or paste the text into a location accessible by ClickUp Brain, and then translate it

ClickUp Brain integrates directly into the document editor, allowing you to generate different text types without leaving your workspace. You can create content of various lengths and styles, which is great for testing different design layouts. You can even translate and localize your content with this AI content generator.

The AI assistant can help expand brief descriptions into fuller content blocks or compress longer text into shorter versions for different UI elements.

Auto-generate content directly into ClickUp Docs with ClickUp Brain

Teams can collaborate on generated text content in real time within ClickUp Docs. Multiple team members can simultaneously edit documents, leave comments, and suggest changes.

Additionally, ClickUp Brain can instantly generate templates for tasks, docs, and projects with placeholder text components. This means you can create reusable frameworks for different text needs, from UI copy to content blocks, and easily adapt them across projects.

These templates help maintain consistency in placeholder text usage when creating website mockups, app interfaces, or marketing materials.

For more details on using AI for documentation, check out this helpful explainer video!

ClickUp best features

Automatically transcribe and generate text from voice recordings using ClickUp Brain

Set up automated workflows for content review and approval via if-then Automations in ClickUp

Organize and categorize text content with custom tags and hierarchies

Collaborate live on the same document with your team members in ClickUp

Track content versions with built-in version history in ClickUp Docs

ClickUp limitations

Users have reported a learning curve due to the extensive features

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (9,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

💡Pro Tip: The more specific and customized your AI prompt, the more accurate and relevant the generated text will be. ClickUp Brain learns from your workspace context to provide increasingly precise outputs.

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

ClickUp has a lot to offer in one place such as project management, brainstorming options, task management, project planning, documentation management, etc. It has definitely made life comparatively easier as it’s easy to use, UI is well designed, and collaboration within the team and with other teams is easier. We were able to manage work better, track and report work easily, and based on progress daily huddles, future planning was easy.

2. ChatGPT (Best for context-aware content generation)

via ChatGPT

ChatGPT excels in creating design-specific placeholder text that maintains semantic relevance. Designers particularly value its ability to generate text that matches the context of different UI elements like navigation menus, web page site templates, and product descriptions.

This makes prototypes more meaningful during client presentations and user testing.

ChatGPT best features

Generate text content in different tones and styles based on AI writing prompts

Create content of specific lengths to fit design requirements

Produce text in multiple languages for international projects

ChatGPT limitations

The output generated can sometimes be inconsistent with respect to user requirements

The free tier has usage limitations

ChatGPT pricing

Free

ChatGPT Plus : $20/month

Pro : $200/month

Team: $30/user per month

ChatGPT ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (650+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (90+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ChatGPT?

ChatGPT has been a game changer for my creative work projects. I can start with brainstorming, ideation, concepts, writing copy, and project management. The interaction and experience are easy on my laptop or phone. Having an account that records all my searches is an invaluable resource.

🧠 Fun Fact: Victor H. Yngve, in 1961, developed a model to show automated sentence generation was possible, focusing on generating sentences from children’s literature.

3. Perplexity (Best for research-based text generation)

via Perplexity AI

Primarily a research tool that fetches information across cited sources, Perplexity AI generates high-quality text with remarkable precision. It can create coherent content for multiple use cases, including creative writing, summarization, and sentence completion.

The AI’s language generation feature allows users to produce text with minimal input, making it an excellent tool for writers seeking inspiration or quick content generation, yes, even random text.

Perplexity best features

Generate text with current, factual information

Get citations and sources within the generated text

Perplexity limitations

The primary focus is on information retrieval rather than the ability to generate placeholder text

Perplexity pricing

Standard: Free

Pro: $20/month

Perplexity ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Perplexity?

Perplexity has become an indispensable tool in my daily workflow. It saves me countless hours each week. Better than paying for just ChatGPT, which comes with this subscription, and more thorough than Gemini. Using it for research is fast and accurate information, especially for things like drafting emails and researching for presentations.

4. Gemini (Best for multimodal text generation)

via Gemini

Google’s Gemini combines text generation with an understanding of visual context, making it helpful in creating placeholder text that aligns with design elements. Its ability to process multimodal input can help generate contextually appropriate placeholder content.

Gemini’s tight integration can simplify workflows for designers who are already using Google Workspace (Docs, Slides, etc. ).

Gemini best features

Seamlessly translate and generate text in multiple languages

Produce text with a nuanced understanding of semantics and context

Provide consistent formatting across related content

Gemini limitations

The free version has usage limitations

Replies can often be terse

Gemini pricing

Free

Gemini Business: $24/user per month

Gemini Enterprise: $36/user per month

AI Meetings and Messaging: $12/user per month

Gemini ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (150+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Gemini?

Overall this makes writing up documents so much easier, gives me better options to choose from that what was originally written and is there for if ever I am stuck with anything.

👀 Did You Know? In December 2019, the BBC used computer-generated text to provide detailed election coverage, producing approximately 650 articles in English and 40 in Welsh.

5. Lorem Ipsum (Best for classic placeholder text)

via Lorem Ipsum

The traditional Lorem Ipsum generator (lipsum. com) remains an industry standard for creating neutral placeholder text.

Here’s a classic example of Lorem Ipsum’s text:

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.

This standard Lorem Ipsum passage demonstrates why it’s effective for design mockups—it maintains natural text flow and character distribution while remaining neutral enough not to distract from design elements.

Lorem Ipsum best features

Generate standard Lorem Ipsum text in various lengths

Copy text in different formats (plain text, HTML)

Select a specific number of words, bytes, or paragraphs

Start text with traditional ‘Lorem ipsum’ or custom phrases

Lorem Ipsum limitations

Limited to Latin-style placeholder text

Lorem Ipsum pricing

Free

Lorem Ipsum ratings and reviews

G2 : No ratings available

Capterra: No ratings available

🧠 Fun Fact: What does Lorem Ipsum mean? It comes from a scrambled passage of De finibus bonorum et malorum, (On the Ends of Good and Evil), a work by Cicero written in 45 BCE. The text itself is mostly gibberish, but it mimics natural language patterns, making it useful for testing fonts, spacing, and overall readability in a design.

6. Dummy Text Generator (Best for customizable dummy text)

via Dummy Text Generator

This generator specializes in creating placeholder text with customizable parameters.

Dummy Text Generator allows designers to generate text matching the visual characteristics of different languages while remaining meaningless, helping focus on design elements.

Dummy Text Generator best features

Select from multiple dummy text styles beyond traditional dummy text

Customize paragraph and sentence lengths

Generate text in various formats (TXT, HTML, Word)

Choose from different text styles and patterns

Dummy Text Generator limitations

Limited customization options in the free version

Dummy Text Generator pricing

Free to use online

Dummy Text Generator ratings and reviews

G2 : No ratings available

Capterra: No ratings available

7. RANDOM. ORG (Best for truly random word generation)

RANDOM. ORG is particularly valuable for testing edge cases in UI development.

Users can create files containing up to 20 million random values through its File Generation Service, making it particularly valuable for large-scale needs like promotional codes, testing data, or scientific applications.

RANDOM. ORG best features

Ensure true randomness in generated texts using atmospheric noise sources

Export files in multiple formats, including plain text, CSV, and Excel

Create custom-specified random values (e. g. , alphanumeric codes)

RANDOM. ORG limitations

API calls are limited to the free tier

RANDOM. ORG pricing

Developer: Free tier available

Commercial (Non-gambling): $12/month

RANDOM. ORG ratings and reviews

G2 : No ratings available

Capterra: No ratings available

8. Lipsumator (Best for a straightforward way to generate placeholder text)

via Lipsumator

A straightforward dummy text generator, Lipsumator lets you customize your placeholder text by specifying the number of paragraphs or words needed.

The tool maintains the classic letter distribution pattern, making this dummy text style effective for design mockups.

Lipsumator best features

Option to start with traditional ‘Lorem Ipsum’ opening

Generate text with natural paragraph breaks

Copy generated text with one click

Lipsumator limitations

Limited to Latin-based dummy text

Basic customization options

Lipsumator pricing

Free

Lipsumator ratings and reviews

G2 : No ratings available

Capterra: No ratings available

9. Random. Onl (Best for specialized text formats)

Random. Onl provides a simple yet versatile text generator tool that creates dummy text on demand. The platform caters to web designers needing dummy text for website mockups and writers seeking creative inspiration.

It excels at generating text for specific content types, such as addresses, product descriptions, and user profiles, making it valuable for e-commerce and application prototypes.

Random. Onl best features

Generate text of specific word counts instantly

Access text generation alongside other random generators (numbers, names, dates)

Simple, browser-based interface requiring no installation

Random. Onl limitations

Only has basic customization options

Random. Onl pricing

Free

Random. Onl ratings and reviews

G2 : No ratings available

Capterra: No ratings available

via Get Random Tools

This platform provides an online random text generation tool that creates strings of specified length for various purposes. Get Random Tools generates text for testing, data filling, placeholder content, and text samples.

Customize character sets for different content needs

Create placeholder text with specific character requirements

Access additional text manipulation tools for further customization

Basic interface with minimal formatting options

Limited to string-based text generation

Free to use online

G2 : No ratings available

Capterra: No ratings available

The Best Solution for Dummy Text Generation

Finding the right dummy text generator can significantly simplify your design and development workflow. While traditional Lorem Ipsum still has its place, modern AI content creation tools like ClickUp offer more versatile and contextual text generation capabilities.

Understanding the balance between AI-generated content and human content helps create more authentic-looking mockups and prototypes. ClickUp transforms how teams handle text generation within their workflows. With built-in content writing templates and AI writing prompts, you can create and manage all your placeholder text while learning how to humanize AI content through collaborative refinement.

Whether creating mockups, testing layouts, or developing content structures, these tools provide the flexibility and functionality needed for today’s design challenges. Sign up for ClickUp and experience the future of AI-powered content creation.