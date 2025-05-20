A 50 legfontosabb Excel gyorsbillentyű, amelyet mindenkinek ismernie kell

There you are—sitting at your desk, racing against the clock to finish organizing a spreadsheet.

You’ve been clicking through endless tabs and typing out formulas when suddenly you realize there’s a quicker way to do everything you’ve been struggling with—a hidden shortcut that would have saved you time and sanity.

If only you had known it sooner!

For anyone who spends their days figuring out Excel, mastering shortcuts is like discovering a secret path through a maze.

In this blog, we’re diving into the top 50 Excel shortcuts everyone should know—simple keys to make your Excel experience faster. 💻

What Is an Excel Shortcut?

An Excel shortcut is a combination of keyboard keys that allows users to perform actions quickly without relying on the software’s menus.

Think of it as a faster route to get things done.

For instance, just like how ‘Ctrl + C’ copies text and ‘Ctrl + V’ pastes it, Excel has its own set of shortcuts that can save you time and effort.

A common example is creating a new blank workbook by simply pressing ‘Ctrl + N. ’

Without this shortcut, you’d need to use your mouse to navigate to the ‘File’ section, then click on ‘New’—a process that takes several steps. By reducing the number of steps it takes to complete a task, you can speed up your workflow significantly.

Excel is packed with over 500 shortcuts designed to help you navigate sheets, format data, apply functions, and more. Learning these shortcuts can seem overwhelming at first, especially if you’re accustomed to using the mouse for everything. It might even slow you down initially as you adapt to this new way of working.

But as you practice, these shortcuts become second nature, almost ingrained in your muscle memory. Before long, you’ll find yourself working more quickly and efficiently, performing tasks with just a few keystrokes.

Beneﬁts of Using Shortcuts in Excel

Excel shortcuts might seem like minor conveniences, but they can completely change the way you interact with the software.

Let’s explore why using these shortcuts is a great idea.

Save time: Eliminate the need to use a mouse to navigate through long menus and dialog boxes and perform multiple steps

Increase speed: Navigate large datasets and sift through data swiftly, avoiding the endless scrolling that can slow you down

Reduce errors: Prevent manual mistakes by relying on a shortcut key to efficiently handle complex, multi-step processes

Improve focus: Keep your hands on the keyboard, minimizing distractions from reaching for the mouse and improving your concentration on the task at hand

Minimize strain: Avoid the physical discomfort of constantly switching between the mouse and keyboard by mastering Excel shortcuts

How to Use Shortcuts in Excel

Getting started with Excel shortcuts can feel a bit like learning a new language, but it’s worth the effort. Once you get the hang of these key combinations, you’ll find yourself navigating and managing data much more efficiently.

Here are the three tips to help you use shortcuts in Excel:

1. Start with the basics

Kick things off by learning a few key shortcuts that can immediately boost your efficiency.

For example, getting comfortable with ‘Ctrl + C’ for copying, ‘Ctrl + V’ for pasting, and ‘Ctrl + Z’ for undoing will greatly improve your ability to handle tasks quickly.

Once you’ve got these down, you’ll be ready to tackle more advanced shortcuts with ease.

2. Activate and customize shortcuts

Most Excel shortcuts are already activated. You simply have to use them.

However, some require activation. Follow these steps to activate and customize shortcuts in Excel Ribbon:

Go to File > Options > Customize Ribbon

Go to the ‘File’ menu

Click on ‘Options’

Select ‘Customize Ribbon’ in the dialog box

Create a Custom New tab > Custom New group > Rename

Create a new tab and group under which the command will be added

Select the Command > Select the New group > Add commands

Add the command

You can access these shortcuts using the ‘Alt’ key + the ‘alphabet’ assigned by Excel.

Similarly, you can custom-add shortcuts to the Quick Access Toolbar and access with the ‘Alt’ key + the ‘number’ assigned by Excel.

3. Practice and memorize shortcuts

The secret to mastering shortcuts in Excel is to use them often. Initially, though, you will need some help to memorize them. In that case, here is what you can do:

Start with the most frequently used five to seven shortcuts

Write the most used shortcuts on sticky notes or a cheat sheet and paste them near your workspace so that they are visible

Gradually reduce your reliance on the cheat sheet and remove the shortcuts from the list that you have completely mastered

👀 Bonus: Try free spreadsheet templates to quickly organize and manage your data, with pre-built formats designed for tasks like budgeting, project management, and data analysis.

Top 50 Excel Shortcuts to Save Time

Excel has hundreds of shortcuts, but we’ve handpicked the top 50 that are most commonly used in the workplace. To make things easier, we’ve grouped them by function, like navigating spreadsheets, workbook shortcuts, and formatting cells.

Here are the top 50 Excel shortcuts to save time:

1. Spreadsheet navigation

In this category, we’ll explore shortcuts that let you navigate your spreadsheet entirely without a mouse. These are especially handy when you’re dealing with large or complex spreadsheets.

Sr. No. Description Keyboard shortcuts 1. To move to the next cell Tab 2. To move to the previous cell Shift + Tab 3. To move one cell down Enter 4. To move one cell up Up arrow key 5. To extend the selection of cells by one cell in that direction Shift + Directional Arrow key (Up, Down, Right, or Left) 6. To move to the last cell used in that direction Ctrl + Directional Arrow key (Up, Down, Right, or Left) 7. To move to the last used cell on a spreadsheet Ctrl + End 8. To move to the first cell on a spreadsheet Ctrl + Home 9. To select the entire column Ctrl + Space 10. To select the entire row Shift + Space 11. To select all the used cells in that direction Ctrl + Shift + Directional arrow key (Up, Down, Right, or Left) 12. To extend the selection from the active cell to the last used cell on a spreadsheet Ctrl + Shift + End 13. To extend the selection from the active cell to the first used cell on a spreadsheet Ctrl + Shift + Home 14. To select the entire spreadsheet Ctrl + Shift + Spacebar 15. To move to the next sheet Ctrl + PageDown 16. To move to the previous sheet Ctrl + PageUP 17. To move one screen down in a current sheet Page Down 18. To move one screen up in a current sheet Page Up 19. To move one screen left in a current sheet Alt + Page Down 20. To move one screen right in a current sheet Alt + Page Up

💡 Pro Tip: Use the Mac shortcuts: Command + Shift + $ for quick currency formatting on a Mac. This will instantly format your selected cells as currency in Excel, streamlining your workflow and keeping your financial data organized. 💵

2. Workbook actions

In this category, we’ll cover Excel shortcuts for opening, closing, saving, and other essential actions you perform with a workbook.

Sr. No. Description Keyboard Shortcuts 21. To create a new workbook Ctrl + N 22. To save a workbook Ctrl + S 23. To close a current workbook Ctrl + W 24. To open an existing workbook Ctrl + O 25. To close Excel Ctrl + F4 26. To open the File menu Alt + F 27. To go to the Home tab Alt + H 28. To go to the Insert tab Alt + N 29. To go to the Page Layout Alt + P 30. To go to the Formulas tab Alt + M 31. To go to the Data tab Alt + A 32. To go to the Review tab Alt + R 33. To go to the View tab Alt + W

3. Quick cell actions

Here, we’ll dive into Excel shortcuts that let you quickly perform actions directly on your worksheet.

Sr. No. Description Keyboard Shortcuts 34. To copy a cell selection in the worksheet Ctrl + C 35. To paste a cell selection in the worksheet Ctrl + V 36. To cut a cell selection in the worksheet Ctrl + X 37. To undo a recent action in the worksheet Ctrl + Z 38. To redo a recent action in the worksheet Ctrl + Y 39. To open the context menu of a cell Shift + F10 40. To insert a function Shift + F3 41. To add a comment in a cell Shift + F2 42. To open the Delete dialog box Ctrl + Minus sign 43. To open the Insert dialog box Ctrl + Plus sign 44. To create, delete, or rename a table Ctrl + T, Ctrl + D, or Ctrl + R 45. To add hyperlink Ctrl + K 46. To italicize text or remove italic formatting Ctrl + I or Ctrl + 3 47. To apply bold text or remove bold formatting Ctrl + B or Ctrl + 2 48. To underline text or remove underlined formatting Ctrl + U or Ctrl + F4 49. To fill color Alt + H + H 50. To check spelling in the active worksheet F7

💡 Pro Tip: Make Excel reporting more organized by using named ranges. Named ranges make it easier to refer to specific data ranges in your formulas, simplifying your spreadsheet management and making formulas easier to understand.

Limitations of Using Excel

Excel shortcuts can speed up your work, but they aren’t free of limitations. So, if you’re looking for advanced features, it might be worth exploring some Excel alternatives.

For a deeper dive into where Excel might fall short, here’s an overview of its limitations.

Learning curve: Mastering Excel features and shortcuts is not easy. You need access to various resources to learn how to use various Excel functions and formulas, create reports and graphs, and perform other advanced actions

Not designed for efficiency: Excel requires manual execution of most tasks, which can be time-consuming and labor-intensive

Prone to human error: Extensive manual data entry and analysis increase the risk of errors. Even a small mistake in a large worksheet can lead to significant calculation errors

Poor version control and sync: Excel struggles with version control and real-time synchronization, making co-editing and tracking changes problematic

Clumsy collaboration: While Excel allows for comments, too many can clutter the worksheet. Additionally, the online version can crash under heavy user loads, complicating collaboration

Meet ClickUp: The Best Excel Alternative

If Excel’s limitations are holding you back, ClickUp might be the solution you seek.

ClickUp is an all-in-one work management platform designed to centralize your tasks, projects, and documents.

ClickUp combines project management, task tracking, and collaboration features into a single, user-friendly interface. It handles many of the functions you’d use Excel for—like data organization and team coordination—more seamlessly.

Let’s see how.

Table View

The ClickUp Table View offers a sophisticated alternative to traditional spreadsheets like Excel.

While Excel provides a familiar, grid-based interface for organizing data, Table View takes this a step further with enhanced functionality and ease of use.

Track Projects Better With ClickUp Table View View task details in a spreadsheet-like interface with ClickUp’s Table View

Unlike Excel, where setting up custom columns and managing data can be time-consuming, ClickUp allows you to effortlessly create custom columns, set up drop-down menus, and add detailed task information with just a few clicks.

Such a streamlined process eliminates the manual effort often required in Excel and integrates seamlessly with ClickUp’s broader project management capabilities.

Resize, move, and pin columns in ClickUp’s Table View as per your preferences

💡 Pro Tip: Set up project management automation in ClickUp to change task statuses directly using ClickUp’s Automation. For example, a task can automatically move to ‘In Review’ when it’s marked as ‘Completed,’ helping maintain a smooth workflow.

Formula Fields

With ClickUp Formula Fields, you can handle complex calculations without needing to recall tricky Excel formulas. Unlike Excel, where formulas can be intricate and easy to forget, ClickUp simplifies this process.

You just need to set up a numeric ClickUp Custom Field and define your formula using Formula Fields. ClickUp will then automatically apply this formula across the entire column in your Table View.

Leverage ClickUp’s Formula Fields to simplify complex calculations

You no longer have to worry about remembering or debugging complex Excel functions—ClickUp handles the heavy lifting for you, allowing you to focus on your work without the hassle of formula errors.

📮 ClickUp Insight: 92% of knowledge workers risk losing important decisions scattered across chat, email, and spreadsheets. Without a unified system for capturing and tracking decisions, critical business insights get lost in the digital noise. With ClickUp’s Task Management capabilities, you never have to worry about this. Create tasks from chat, task comments, docs, and emails with a single click!

Hotkeys

ClickUp offers a robust set of hotkeys and keyboard shortcuts designed to enhance your productivity. It is similar to Excel but with some unique advantages.

Like Excel, ClickUp’s Hotkeys and Keyboard Shortcuts let you perform essential tasks quickly, such as creating, closing, or deleting tasks and opening the action center.

You can also try shortcuts to mention team members and execute various actions without reaching for your mouse.

Adds an extra layer of flexibility to your workspace by enabling ClickUp’s Hotkeys and Keyboard Shortcuts

What sets ClickUp apart is its ease of customization and extensive functionality. To get started, you’ll need to enable hotkeys in ClickUp by clicking on your avatar, navigating to ‘Settings’, then ‘Preferences’, and toggling on ‘Hotkeys’.

Once enabled, you can streamline your workflow with a range of shortcut keys that simplify common tasks.

ClickUp’s Hotkeys and Keyboard Shortcuts optimize your workflow

For instance, creating a new task is just a keystroke away with Command/Ctrl + E, and opening the Command Center is as simple as Cmd/Ctrl + K. Want to mention a colleague in a comment? Just type the @ symbol.

Dashboards

ClickUp’s Dashboards offer an efficient way to analyze and visualize data compared to Excel. While Excel requires you to manually create graphs, pie charts, bar charts, Gantt charts, and other visual data representations, ClickUp automates this process.

Utilize ClickUp Dashboards to visualize and analyze data

With ClickUp, visualizations are generated automatically and sync in real time with your source data, providing you with accurate and up-to-date insights without the manual effort.

Plus, ClickUp’s sharing options make it easy to distribute your reports and visualizations to your team or stakeholders, simplifying collaboration and decision-making.

Choose from various sharing options to send your ClickUp Dashboard to stakeholders

Team collaboration

ClickUp’s collaboration tools elevate team interaction far beyond the endless comment threads often seen in spreadsheets.

Here’s how ClickUp facilitates seamless and effective teamwork:

Employ ClickUp Assign Comments to easily share files and links and tag team members with @mentions in dedicated comment spaces. This keeps discussions organized and directly tied to relevant tasks or projects.

Keep everyone in the loop by tagging team members with @mentions directly in ClickUp Comments

Chat

Streamline team communication with real-time chat channels powered by ClickUp Chat. This allows instant messaging and updates, ensuring everyone stays in sync without switching between platforms.

Collaborate in ClickUp Chat Try ClickUp Chat to connect with team members and enable smooth collaboration

Whiteboards

Brainstorm and plan with your team using ClickUp Whiteboards.

Draw, add shapes, write notes, and include images and links—all in a real-time, collaborative environment that enhances creativity and coordination.

Implement ClickUp Whiteboards to brainstorm with your team on a creative canvas

Go Beyond Excel’s Keyboard Shortcuts and Save Time with ClickUp

Excel shortcuts can help with daily tasks, but when handling large and complex spreadsheets, they might not be enough. An advanced software becomes essential for creating, managing, and analyzing data effectively in these cases.

ClickUp is a powerful alternative that combines the benefits of spreadsheets with a wide range of productivity features. It offers enhanced data organization, allowing you to easily manage and analyze large datasets.

Additionally, ClickUp improves team collaboration through integrated communication tools, and its automation features help reduce manual tasks, making your workflow more efficient.

