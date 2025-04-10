10 Best Superhuman Competitors & Alternatives for Email Management in 2025

If you’re reading this article, you’re probably in either of two groups: Drowning in email or using Superhuman, the sleek email app.

If it’s the former, you’re in for a treat: 10 cutting-edge email tools designed to lift the burden of reading and responding to emails.

And if you’re in the second group and feel that Superhuman didn’t live up to the hype, read on.

There are several alternatives to explore.

You need a smart email management tool to keep your email content and inboxes clutter-free. This guide dives deep into Superhuman alternatives, with great features tailored to meet your needs, budget, and workflow.

What Should You Look for in Superhuman Alternatives?

Choose an email client that will improve productivity, and here are some key factors to consider:

Speed and efficiency: Look for a lightning-fast interface with intuitive keyboard shortcuts for composing, sending, and organizing emails

Organization features: Choose an alternative that keeps your inbox clutter-free with robust tagging, labeling, and search functionalities

Collaboration: Look for functionalities such as email forwarding, shared inboxes, and commenting features that are invaluable for large or small teams

Integrations: Ensure the system connects with your favorite Ensure the system connects with your favorite productivity tools , such as project management platforms or calendars

By thoroughly evaluating these features, you can pick the most suitable Superhuman alternative that meets your email management requirements.

10 Best Superhuman Competitors & Alternatives

Let’s meet the champions that can rival Superhuman’s prowess, each offering a unique blend of features and functionalities:

1. Canary Mail

via Canary Mail

Canary Mail provides robust security features such as encryption and anti-impersonation, a user-friendly interface, and helpful AI features for email browser management.

It provides a strong balance between security and functionality compared to Superhuman’s prioritization of speed and efficiency.

Canary Mail’s best features

Automate tedious tasks such as scheduling emails, following up, and sending personalized greetings with AI

Block distractions by prioritizing important emails and silencing the rest

Combine all your email accounts into a single, organized view

Canary Mail limitations

Some users report occasional bugs with the AI assistant

UI could be more intuitive

Canary Mail pricing

Free

Pro : $49/user per year

Enterprise: $100/user per year

Canary Mail ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

2. BlueMail

via Bluemail

BlueMail offers a potentially more affordable alternative to Superhuman’s premium pricing. Its feature set caters to a broader range of users, especially those who might not need the laser focus on speed that Superhuman email offers.

It uses ChatGPT to streamline your email productivity and workflow. It also intelligently pushes your incoming emails so they arrive instantly, saving valuable time.

BlueMail best features

Access your Calendar and plan events from within BlueMail

Combine emails from all your accounts and display them in unified folders for a quick view

Manage your inbox by sender and group dynamically and smartly

Backup, restore, and securely transfer your accounts and settings between all your devices

BlueMail limitations

In some operations (such as search), Bluemail tends to use a lot of CPU and RAM

With an increasing number of emails and accounts, it gets laggy and slow and has syncing issues

BlueMail pricing

Standard: Free

Bluemail Plus : $5/user per month

Business Pro: $10/user per month

BlueMail ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (50+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (20+ reviews)

3. Airmail

via Airmail

Airmail provides a broader range of features than Superhuman. It is specifically designed for Apple devices and works well with iOS, macOS, and watchOS.

It appeals to users who need more than speed and value functionalities beyond core email management, which Superhuman email lacks.

Its smart inbox automatically sorts through your emails, filtering out promotional messages and clutter. This puts the most important messages front and center, helping you stay on top of what truly needs your attention.

Airmail best features

See all your emails across your inboxes at once with the unified inbox feature

Schedule your emails to land in the recipient’s inbox at just the right time

Assign colors to quickly identify email accounts and customize the view in the message list

Share documents or even text from other apps on your device to Airmail to create an email with ease

Airmail limitations

Lacks calendar integration

Sometimes, the threads get jumbled, and trying to delete one message, deletes the whole thread

Airmail pricing

Basic version : Free

Pro: $2. 99/user per month (Including a 3-day free trial)

Airmail ratings and reviews

G2: 3. 6/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (Not enough reviews)

4. Postbox

via Postbox

Postbox boasts wider compatibility with various email services, whereas Superhuman has limitations.

Postbox also supports gestures for those using macOS with a trackpad or other device that supports multitouch gestures.

Postbox best features

File messages by typing the name of the target folder in the Quick Bar

Move messages from the Inbox to a dedicated Archive Folder by clicking the Archive button in the toolbar

Create filters per account or globally across all accounts and run automatically, manually, or periodically

Postbox limitations

The UI/UX needs improvement

Too many folders and labels can lead to multiple Junk Mail systems that don’t seem to work properly in their default configuration

Postbox pricing

30-day trial: Free

Postbox lifetime license: $49

Postbox ratings and reviews

G2: 3. 5/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough ratings

5. eM Client

via eM Client

eM Client offers a broader range of features compared to simpler email clients. Beyond just email, it provides a comprehensive calendar and task management suite.

It also supports powerful organization tools such as server-side rules and search, features not readily available in Superhuman.

eM Client’s best features

Locate specific emails with advanced search filters that include attachments, contact information, and content within attachments

Tailor the interface to your liking with a variety of themes, layouts, and notification options

Integrate popular chat services such as WhatsApp and Telegram for centralized communication

eM Client limitations

Slightly steeper learning curve, especially for non-technical users

Some users have reported occasional performance slowdowns, particularly on older machines

eM Client pricing

Free

Pro : $31. 17/device (one-time payment)

Business Pro: $148. 12/device (one-time payment)

eM Client ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 0/5 (50+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

6. Spark

via Spark

Spark offers an entirely free alternative to Superhuman’s subscription pay model. While it might lack some of Superhuman’s advanced features, it can be an excellent option for budget-conscious users.

Spark best features

Archive, snooze, or delete emails with a simple swipe gesture, saving you time and streamlining email management

Collaborate with colleagues on email drafts and create reusable templates for frequently used messages, saving time and ensuring consistency

Schedule emails to be sent at a specific time, ensuring your messages arrive at an optimal moment or when you’re out of the office

Spark limitations

Some users have reported occasional bugs or performance hiccups, particularly after updates

Spark might have less customization flexibility compared to some other email clients

Spark pricing

Free

Premium Individual : $4. 99/user per month

Premium Teams: $6. 99/user per month

Spark ratings and reviews

G2: 3. 7/5 (Not enough reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (15+ reviews)

7. Mailspring

via Mailspring

Mailspring is a free, lightweight email client with versions for all major platforms, while Superhuman offers a wider range of advanced features and exceptional support at a premium price.

A stand-out feature of Mailspring is the ability to translate emails from English to various languages from within the draft.

Mailspring best features

Translate messages written in English into Spanish, Russian, Chinese, French, and German—right inside your draft

Track links and activity to get notified as soon as contacts read your messages

Create a library of customizable emails using quick reply templates

Mailspring limitations

Sometimes, some emails are moved automatically to other folders

Recurring syncing problems

Mailspring pricing

Free

Mailspring Pro: $8 per month

Mailspring ratings and reviews

G2: 3. 8/5 (18+ reviews)

Capterra: 5/5 (Not enough reviews)

8. Mailbird

via Mailbird

Like Spark, Mailbird is a free email management app with a user-friendly interface. This can be a good choice for users who prioritize affordability and a pleasant user experience over Superhuman’s speed-focused approach.

Mailbird best features

Personalize your background with a selection of images

Use ChatGPT to generate natural-sounding, human-like emails in seconds

Find any attachment in your inbox with a powerful search function

Email in your native language by choosing from the growing list of supported languages

Mailbird limitations

Glitches with adding images to an email

Lacks efficient automation features

Mailbird pricing

Free

Standard yearly : $2. 28/user per month

Premium yearly: $4. 03/user per month

Mailbird ratings and reviews

G2: 3. 7/5 (90+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (300+ reviews)

9. Front

via Front

Tailored for team collaboration, Front shines with features such as shared inboxes and team functionalities.

This operating system is ideal for users who manage email communication within a team environment, whereas Superhuman is geared more toward individual user efficiency.

Front best features

Manage shared inboxes for all channels in one place

Organize, route, and resolve communications at scale using AI

Escalate unresolved conversations to your team for faster follow-ups over chat or email

Front limitations

Finding old messages, archiving, and importing contacts can be difficult for some users

For users that are coming out of a program like Outlook, there is a bit of a learning curve, and it takes some time to adjust to the vast array of features

Front pricing

Starter: $29/seat per month

Growth : $79/seat per month

Scale : $99/seat per month (only available as an annual plan)

Premier: $229/seat per month (only available as an annual plan)

Front ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (2000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (200+ reviews)

10. Mailman

via Mailman

Mailman offers an entirely different approach compared to Superhuman’s desktop application. This could be a good option if you prefer a web-based solution.

It works as an email firewall that integrates with your preferred email apps. Thus, you can block time slots for deep work and eliminate distractions from your inbox.

Mailman best features

Preset ‘Do Not Disturb’ times for a better work-life balance and email-free focus time

Set Mailman to manage your mailing list and deliver them at hourly intervals, a set number of times per day

Block unimportant emails and choose how you want to treat each sender in the future

Add important senders, domains, or keywords to the VIP list so they bypass filters, and you always see the things you need to

Mailman limitations

The search mechanism may not work correctly at times

You have to feed the data to get the best results manually

Mailman pricing

Free 21-day trial

Standard: $10 per month

Mailman ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (11+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

You may not always need dedicated email management software to cater to your emailing needs. Powerful project management tools like ClickUp can also offer robust email integration capabilities.

Such a comprehensive solution can also make it easy to track work progress via email updates and other means.

Let’s take a closer look.

Imagine responding to emails within project contexts, assigning tasks directly from conversations, and keeping track of deadlines with laser focus.

That’s the power of ClickUp Email Project Management!

Shoot off messages and post replies from within ClickUp

ClickUp Integrations transforms email clutter into a collaborative superpower. It neatly integrates with popular email services such as Gmail and Outlook, allowing you to manage emails within its intuitive interface.

ClickUp Brain and its AI features can automate tasks such as email scheduling, follow-ups, notifications, and smart replies, further organizing your workflow.

Manage emails and your calendar with ClickUp Brain

ClickUp offers a free plan for personal use. For example, it provides a budget-friendly option for individuals who manage emails alongside their projects with just a few clicks and a single software suite.

ClickUp best features

Create action items from customer emails, tickets, bugs, and more

Add attachments, link emails to tasks, and tag your team to keep communication organized and actionable

Send emails based on custom fields, form submissions, or task events in ClickUp

Integrate any email account from Gmail, Outlook, Office 365, or IMAP

ClickUp limitations

Some new users note a steep learning curve

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/user per month

Business : $12/user per month

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Available on all paid plans for $7 per Workspace member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Choosing the Right Email Management Platform

Choosing the right business email client can feel overwhelming, but you can find the perfect fit with careful consideration.

ClickUp stands out as a stellar solution, allowing you to keep all your communication and collaboration in one centralized hub.

Try ClickUp today.