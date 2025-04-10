10 Best Superhuman Competitors & Alternatives for Email Management in 2025

If you’re reading this article, you’re probably in either of two groups: Drowning in email or using Superhuman, the sleek email app.
If it’s the former, you’re in for a treat: 10 cutting-edge email tools designed to lift the burden of reading and responding to emails.
And if you’re in the second group and feel that Superhuman didn’t live up to the hype, read on.
There are several alternatives to explore.
You need a smart email management tool to keep your email content and inboxes clutter-free. This guide dives deep into Superhuman alternatives, with great features tailored to meet your needs, budget, and workflow.
What Should You Look for in Superhuman Alternatives?
Choose an email client that will improve productivity, and here are some key factors to consider:
- Speed and efficiency: Look for a lightning-fast interface with intuitive keyboard shortcuts for composing, sending, and organizing emails
- Organization features: Choose an alternative that keeps your inbox clutter-free with robust tagging, labeling, and search functionalities
- Collaboration: Look for functionalities such as email forwarding, shared inboxes, and commenting features that are invaluable for large or small teams
- Integrations: Ensure the system connects with your favorite productivity tools, such as project management platforms or calendars
By thoroughly evaluating these features, you can pick the most suitable Superhuman alternative that meets your email management requirements.
10 Best Superhuman Competitors & Alternatives
Let’s meet the champions that can rival Superhuman’s prowess, each offering a unique blend of features and functionalities:
1. Canary Mail
Canary Mail provides robust security features such as encryption and anti-impersonation, a user-friendly interface, and helpful AI features for email browser management.
It provides a strong balance between security and functionality compared to Superhuman’s prioritization of speed and efficiency.
Canary Mail’s best features
- Automate tedious tasks such as scheduling emails, following up, and sending personalized greetings with AI
- Block distractions by prioritizing important emails and silencing the rest
- Combine all your email accounts into a single, organized view
Canary Mail limitations
- Some users report occasional bugs with the AI assistant
- UI could be more intuitive
Canary Mail pricing
- Free
- Pro: $49/user per year
- Enterprise: $100/user per year
Canary Mail ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (40+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
2. BlueMail
BlueMail offers a potentially more affordable alternative to Superhuman’s premium pricing. Its feature set caters to a broader range of users, especially those who might not need the laser focus on speed that Superhuman email offers.
It uses ChatGPT to streamline your email productivity and workflow. It also intelligently pushes your incoming emails so they arrive instantly, saving valuable time.
BlueMail best features
- Access your Calendar and plan events from within BlueMail
- Combine emails from all your accounts and display them in unified folders for a quick view
- Manage your inbox by sender and group dynamically and smartly
- Backup, restore, and securely transfer your accounts and settings between all your devices
BlueMail limitations
- In some operations (such as search), Bluemail tends to use a lot of CPU and RAM
- With an increasing number of emails and accounts, it gets laggy and slow and has syncing issues
BlueMail pricing
- Standard: Free
- Bluemail Plus: $5/user per month
- Business Pro: $10/user per month
BlueMail ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (50+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (20+ reviews)
3. Airmail
Airmail provides a broader range of features than Superhuman. It is specifically designed for Apple devices and works well with iOS, macOS, and watchOS.
It appeals to users who need more than speed and value functionalities beyond core email management, which Superhuman email lacks.
Its smart inbox automatically sorts through your emails, filtering out promotional messages and clutter. This puts the most important messages front and center, helping you stay on top of what truly needs your attention.
Airmail best features
- See all your emails across your inboxes at once with the unified inbox feature
- Schedule your emails to land in the recipient’s inbox at just the right time
- Assign colors to quickly identify email accounts and customize the view in the message list
- Share documents or even text from other apps on your device to Airmail to create an email with ease
Airmail limitations
- Lacks calendar integration
- Sometimes, the threads get jumbled, and trying to delete one message, deletes the whole thread
Airmail pricing
- Basic version: Free
- Pro: $2. 99/user per month (Including a 3-day free trial)
Airmail ratings and reviews
- G2: 3. 6/5 (20+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (Not enough reviews)
4. Postbox
Postbox boasts wider compatibility with various email services, whereas Superhuman has limitations.
Postbox also supports gestures for those using macOS with a trackpad or other device that supports multitouch gestures.
Postbox best features
- File messages by typing the name of the target folder in the Quick Bar
- Move messages from the Inbox to a dedicated Archive Folder by clicking the Archive button in the toolbar
- Create filters per account or globally across all accounts and run automatically, manually, or periodically
Postbox limitations
- The UI/UX needs improvement
- Too many folders and labels can lead to multiple Junk Mail systems that don’t seem to work properly in their default configuration
Postbox pricing
- 30-day trial: Free
- Postbox lifetime license: $49
Postbox ratings and reviews
- G2: 3. 5/5 (30+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough ratings
5. eM Client
eM Client offers a broader range of features compared to simpler email clients. Beyond just email, it provides a comprehensive calendar and task management suite.
It also supports powerful organization tools such as server-side rules and search, features not readily available in Superhuman.
eM Client’s best features
- Locate specific emails with advanced search filters that include attachments, contact information, and content within attachments
- Tailor the interface to your liking with a variety of themes, layouts, and notification options
- Integrate popular chat services such as WhatsApp and Telegram for centralized communication
eM Client limitations
- Slightly steeper learning curve, especially for non-technical users
- Some users have reported occasional performance slowdowns, particularly on older machines
eM Client pricing
- Free
- Pro: $31. 17/device (one-time payment)
- Business Pro: $148. 12/device (one-time payment)
eM Client ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 0/5 (50+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
6. Spark
Spark offers an entirely free alternative to Superhuman’s subscription pay model. While it might lack some of Superhuman’s advanced features, it can be an excellent option for budget-conscious users.
Spark best features
- Archive, snooze, or delete emails with a simple swipe gesture, saving you time and streamlining email management
- Collaborate with colleagues on email drafts and create reusable templates for frequently used messages, saving time and ensuring consistency
- Schedule emails to be sent at a specific time, ensuring your messages arrive at an optimal moment or when you’re out of the office
Spark limitations
- Some users have reported occasional bugs or performance hiccups, particularly after updates
- Spark might have less customization flexibility compared to some other email clients
Spark pricing
- Free
- Premium Individual: $4. 99/user per month
- Premium Teams: $6. 99/user per month
Spark ratings and reviews
- G2: 3. 7/5 (Not enough reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 8/5 (15+ reviews)
7. Mailspring
Mailspring is a free, lightweight email client with versions for all major platforms, while Superhuman offers a wider range of advanced features and exceptional support at a premium price.
A stand-out feature of Mailspring is the ability to translate emails from English to various languages from within the draft.
Mailspring best features
- Translate messages written in English into Spanish, Russian, Chinese, French, and German—right inside your draft
- Track links and activity to get notified as soon as contacts read your messages
- Create a library of customizable emails using quick reply templates
Mailspring limitations
- Sometimes, some emails are moved automatically to other folders
- Recurring syncing problems
Mailspring pricing
- Free
- Mailspring Pro: $8 per month
Mailspring ratings and reviews
- G2: 3. 8/5 (18+ reviews)
- Capterra: 5/5 (Not enough reviews)
8. Mailbird
Like Spark, Mailbird is a free email management app with a user-friendly interface. This can be a good choice for users who prioritize affordability and a pleasant user experience over Superhuman’s speed-focused approach.
Mailbird best features
- Personalize your background with a selection of images
- Use ChatGPT to generate natural-sounding, human-like emails in seconds
- Find any attachment in your inbox with a powerful search function
- Email in your native language by choosing from the growing list of supported languages
Mailbird limitations
- Glitches with adding images to an email
- Lacks efficient automation features
Mailbird pricing
- Free
- Standard yearly: $2. 28/user per month
- Premium yearly: $4. 03/user per month
Mailbird ratings and reviews
- G2: 3. 7/5 (90+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (300+ reviews)
9. Front
Tailored for team collaboration, Front shines with features such as shared inboxes and team functionalities.
This operating system is ideal for users who manage email communication within a team environment, whereas Superhuman is geared more toward individual user efficiency.
Front best features
- Manage shared inboxes for all channels in one place
- Organize, route, and resolve communications at scale using AI
- Escalate unresolved conversations to your team for faster follow-ups over chat or email
Front limitations
- Finding old messages, archiving, and importing contacts can be difficult for some users
- For users that are coming out of a program like Outlook, there is a bit of a learning curve, and it takes some time to adjust to the vast array of features
Front pricing
- Starter: $29/seat per month
- Growth: $79/seat per month
- Scale: $99/seat per month (only available as an annual plan)
- Premier: $229/seat per month (only available as an annual plan)
Front ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (2000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (200+ reviews)
10. Mailman
Mailman offers an entirely different approach compared to Superhuman’s desktop application. This could be a good option if you prefer a web-based solution.
It works as an email firewall that integrates with your preferred email apps. Thus, you can block time slots for deep work and eliminate distractions from your inbox.
Mailman best features
- Preset ‘Do Not Disturb’ times for a better work-life balance and email-free focus time
- Set Mailman to manage your mailing list and deliver them at hourly intervals, a set number of times per day
- Block unimportant emails and choose how you want to treat each sender in the future
- Add important senders, domains, or keywords to the VIP list so they bypass filters, and you always see the things you need to
Mailman limitations
- The search mechanism may not work correctly at times
- You have to feed the data to get the best results manually
Mailman pricing
- Free 21-day trial
- Standard: $10 per month
Mailman ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (11+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
Other Email Management Tools
You may not always need dedicated email management software to cater to your emailing needs. Powerful project management tools like ClickUp can also offer robust email integration capabilities.
Such a comprehensive solution can also make it easy to track work progress via email updates and other means.
Let’s take a closer look.
Imagine responding to emails within project contexts, assigning tasks directly from conversations, and keeping track of deadlines with laser focus.
That’s the power of ClickUp Email Project Management!
ClickUp Integrations transforms email clutter into a collaborative superpower. It neatly integrates with popular email services such as Gmail and Outlook, allowing you to manage emails within its intuitive interface.
ClickUp Brain and its AI features can automate tasks such as email scheduling, follow-ups, notifications, and smart replies, further organizing your workflow.
ClickUp offers a free plan for personal use. For example, it provides a budget-friendly option for individuals who manage emails alongside their projects with just a few clicks and a single software suite.
ClickUp best features
- Create action items from customer emails, tickets, bugs, and more
- Add attachments, link emails to tasks, and tag your team to keep communication organized and actionable
- Send emails based on custom fields, form submissions, or task events in ClickUp
- Integrate any email account from Gmail, Outlook, Office 365, or IMAP
ClickUp limitations
- Some new users note a steep learning curve
ClickUp pricing
- Free Forever
- Unlimited: $7/user per month
- Business: $12/user per month
- Enterprise: Contact for pricing
- ClickUp Brain: Available on all paid plans for $7 per Workspace member per month
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (4,000+ reviews)
Choosing the Right Email Management Platform
Choosing the right business email client can feel overwhelming, but you can find the perfect fit with careful consideration.
ClickUp stands out as a stellar solution, allowing you to keep all your communication and collaboration in one centralized hub.
Try ClickUp today.