15 agilis mutató és KPI, amelyet 2025-ben nyomon kell követnie

Whether your team is launching a new product, updating existing features, or undergoing an agile transformation, you must track performance.

That’s where agile metrics and KPIs come into play.

They are your development team’s North Star. Agile metrics and KPIs provide real-time insights into your team’s performance and indicate potential roadblocks before they derail progress.

Keep reading to learn about the 15 most critical Agile metrics and KPIs you should monitor and how to track them using ClickUp.

What are Agile Metrics?

Agile metrics are measurable data points that help you evaluate your team’s progress, performance, and effectiveness against set benchmarks.

For agile teams, these metrics can be qualitative and quantitative. While they can vary based on the organization and the agile development team’s goals, they answer two questions:

Are your iterations adding value/making an impact?

Is your product adding more value to the customer over time?

For an agile project, the metrics for a Scrum team are—sprint burndown and velocity, whereas for Kanban teams, the agile metrics will be—tracking throughput and work-in-progress.

What are Agile KPIs?

Agile KPIs are agile metrics that focus on measuring the most critical aspects of your agile project’s success in the form of sprints or iterations. While agile metrics provide a broader set of data points, KPIs highlight key indicators tied to your project goals.

Here’s a brief breakdown of key points of agile KPIs:

Outcome-oriented: Focus on outcomes rather than activity levels

Selective metrics: Comprise of a smaller set of metrics crucial for monitoring the overall project health

Goal-aligned: Key performance indicators are directly tied to the agile project’s specific goals and objectives

As an agile project manager, you establish and track relevant project metrics alongside your roadmap. You must also monitor performance across all teams, identify potential roadblocks early on, and keep your project on track for success.

Benefits of Tracking Agile Metrics and KPIs

Identifying bottlenecks and streamlining processes

Metrics reveal what’s working (and what’s not): Track the right agile metrics, such as cycle time (the average time spent to complete a task), work in progress (WIP), and the number of active tasks to identify areas of slowdowns or where there’s too much on someone’s plate.

Data-driven decisions: Leverage this data to adjust workflows, redistribute tasks among your agile software team, or implement agile tools for project management to eliminate bottlenecks and streamline your team’s overall development process.

Avoid scope creep: Focusing on agile software development metrics and KPIs prevents your project from exceeding planned boundaries. Use them to monitor the progress of the agile project and address deviations before they become an issue.

Improving task and project completion

Clear visibility of progress: Track your team’s performance and progress in adjusting their pace, using project metrics such as burn-down charts that visually represent the remaining work in a sprint.

Focus and prioritization: Use insights from KPI metrics like velocity—how much your team completes in each sprint—to plan effectively and prioritize tasks based on client needs and project deadlines.

Optimize team dynamics and resource allocation: Monitor and track agile performance metrics to understand your team’s performance, optimize resource availability, and ensure alignment so nothing falls through the cracks.

Delivering better products for clients

Quality control: Track metrics like defect escape rate to identify and address potential issues before they reach the client. This focus on quality control leads to a better product and, ultimately, happier clients.

On-time delivery: When you track metrics at different stages of the development process, you know if the project is on track to meet the deadlines.

What are the Different Types of Agile Metrics?

Kanban metrics Scrum metrics Lean metrics What are they Kanban metrics are a part of the broader agile KPIs and focus on workflow and task completion. Scrum metrics are specific metrics that track to improve their effectiveness and efficiency. Lean metrics focus on the flow of value from an organization to its customers. Metrics Throughput Cycle time Work-in-progress Team’s velocity Sprint burndown Net promoter scoreValue delivered Importance Spots bottlenecks early on, improves forecasting and maximizes efficiency across projects It provides visibility into the team’s effectiveness and its contribution to the business in terms of ROI They measure performance in a system working towards continuous flow

How to Set Agile KPIs

Set your goals: Clearly define your goals. Are you aiming for faster product launches, happier customers, or improved development quality? Choose KPIs that directly reflect these goals

Select a mix of KPIs: Agile values a broad perspective. Instead of just tracking one aspect like ‘story points,’ select a mix of metrics that paint a complete picture of your team’s performance across different areas

Avoid an overload of KPIs: Don’t overload your team with too many KPIs. Choose 3-5 critical Don’t overload your team with too many KPIs. Choose 3-5 critical KPIs and metrics most relevant to your current goals. They should be actionable, providing insights to improve processes

Use an agile project management template to measure progress: ClickUp’s Agile Project Management Template helps you improve the visibility into project progress, reduce waste, identify areas of improvement, and visualize and analyze the results to make adjustments in your development cycle

Download This Template The ClickUp Agile Project Management Template supports your agile workflows and keeps your team on the same page

Frequency of tracking: Establish a regular monitoring schedule—will you measure them daily, weekly, or during sprint reviews?

Team alignment: Ensure everyone understands the importance of the agile metrics and KPIs. Regularly review them during : Ensure everyone understands the importance of the agile metrics and KPIs. Regularly review them during agile meetings to identify improvement areas and adapt your approach. Remember, Agile is about continuous improvement, and your KPIs should reflect that

Assign ownership for tracking KPIs. While some, like team happiness, might be tracked by the team lead, others might require direct involvement from the development team to ensure accuracy.

Remember that your chosen KPIs should align with your workflow (e. g. , Kanban, Scrum, or Lean) and ultimately support the framework selected for your project.

15 Agile Metrics and KPIs to Track

1. Velocity

Velocity is an agile metric measuring the work your team has completed during a sprint. It is usually measured by adding the estimated effort of all user story points completed in a sprint.

The prediction accuracy grows with every iteration since they’re based on past velocity.

The formula to calculate velocity is:

Velocity = Σ (Story Points of completed user stories in a sprint)

Point to remember 🧠: Velocity is relevant to a single team, and comparing the velocity of various teams can be misleading due to their varying sizes, skills, and project complexities.

2. Sprint Burndown

A sprint burndown chart visually represents the remaining work throughout a sprint. It tracks the effort (estimated in story points) to complete all user stories committed to that sprint.

The basic components of a sprint burndown chart are:

Horizontal axis (X-axis) : Represents the days or working hours remaining in the sprint

Vertical axis (Y-axis) : Represents the total remaining effort

Trend line (Ideal burndown line) : This is a slope line starting from the initial total effort at the beginning of the sprint and slows down to zero at the end. This represents the ideal burndown rate if all work progresses steadily

Actual burndown line: This line represents the actual remaining effort throughout the sprint based on daily updates. Ideally, this line should be close to the trend line

Visualize sprint reporting on ClickUp with Burnup, Burndown, Velocity, and Cumulative flow charts and stay aligned with your sprint goals

3. Cycle Time

In Agile methodologies like Kanban, cycle time goes deeper than the time it takes to complete a task. It specifically measures the average time it takes to complete a task from its entry into the core workflow stage until it’s ready for delivery.

A common way to measure cycle time is,

Cycle time = Lead time of completed work items/No. of completed work items

4. Net Promoter Score (NPS)

Net promoter score, or NPS, is a critical agile metric measuring customer sentiment and loyalty towards a product, company, or service.

NPS is based on a single survey question: ‘ On a scale of 1 to 10, how likely are you to recommend [company/product/service] to a colleague?’

NPS is a survey question, not a formula. Scores are categorized:

Excellent: NPS > 70

Positive: NPS 50-69

Negative: NPS < 20

Point to remember 🧠: Generally, a score above 70 is considered excellent, scores between 50 and 69 are still positive, and scores below 20 are considered negative.

5. Value Delivered

Value delivered goes beyond completion rates and dives into the actual business benefit created for the customer. This metric measures your project’s tangible impact on the organization’s goals.

This customer-centric metric focuses on concrete results such as increased customer satisfaction, high revenue, reduced costs, and improved efficiency.

There’s no specific formula to measure the value delivered, but it is measured through customer impact on goals (satisfaction, revenue, efficiency, etc. ).

By focusing on the value delivered, an agile team can ensure consistent performance that aids a positive impact on their organization and project as a whole.

6. Work In Progress (WIP)

Work in progress (WIP) is a common practice in Kanban that directly impacts workflow efficiency and team performance.

WIP limits define the maximum number of tasks allowed in each stage of your Kanban board. This encourages teams to focus on completing existing tasks before starting new ones, thus reducing inefficiencies and delays.

WIP Limits define the maximum number of tasks allowed in each Kanban board stage.

7. Throughput

In Kanban and Lean-Agile methodology, throughput reflects the overall efficiency of your workflow. It measures the rate at which your team completes tasks and delivers value to the customer.

Throughput doesn’t just track the number of tasks started; it specifically measures the number of tasks completed within a timeframe, such as per day, week, or sprint. This provides a clear picture of your team’s actual delivery capacity.

A common way to calculate throughput is,

Throughput = Number of completed tasks in a time period/Time period length

8. Defect Escape Rate

Defect Escape Rate (DER) reveals the effectiveness of your development teams’ testing efforts for the working software. It measures the percentage of defects not caught during your testing process and eventually discovered by your clients post-release.

The formula to calculate the Defect Escape Rate is:

DER = (1 – Number of post-release defects / Total number of defects) x 100%

A consistent effort to reduce DER over time highlights a strong quality assurance process.

Point to remember 🧠: A lower DER indicates a more rigorous testing process that catches defects before they impact the customer. By tracking DER over time, you can easily identify trends and evaluate the effectiveness of your testing strategies.

9. Code Coverage

Code coverage is a valuable measure for Agile project management teams to assess the thoroughness of their testing efforts and identify areas where additional tests may be required.

It quantifies the proportion of code blocks executed during automated test runs. Higher code coverage generally suggests a comprehensive test suite, potentially reducing the risk of undetected defects.

The formula to calculate Code Coverage is:

Code Coverage = (Lines of code executed in tests / Total lines of code) x 100%

10. Work Item Age

Work Item Age (WIA) tracks the time a work item has spent in the software development cycle, from when it’s added to the backlog until it’s completed.

WIA reveals how long tasks typically stay in project management systems. Tasks with a consistently high WIA might indicate bottlenecks in your workflow, such as resource limitations and dependencies on external factors.

The formula to calculate Work Item Age is:

WIA = Current Date – Date Work Item Added to Backlog

11. Blocked Time

In Agile methodologies, where adaptability and rapid delivery are critical, blocked time illuminates the time team members spend preventing progress on their tasks.

Tracking blocked time helps the team pinpoint recurring issues that hinder flow efficiency.

There’s no specific formula for calculating blocked time; instead, track the time spent by team members unable to progress due to roadblocks to understand blocked time.

Tracking blocked time can help agile teams create an efficient flow within their work environment, minimize delays, and maximize their time spent delivering value to their customers.

Point to remember 🧠: Some common causes of blocked time could be waiting on approvals, unclear task requirements, bugs, or system outages.

12. Release Burndown

Unlike sprint burndown charts that track progress within a short period, release burndown provides a high-level view of work pending for an entire release cycle, which can span several sprints.

It depicts the total remaining effort for the release on the vertical axis and the time remaining on the horizontal axis.

Vertical axis: Total remaining effort for the release

Horizontal axis: Time remaining in the release cycle

Release burndown charts help agile teams maintain transparency, identify risks proactively, and make data-driven decisions to ensure successful software development and release.

13. Control Chart

Control charts focus on the cycle time of individual work items (user story points, bugs, or errors).

They act as an early warning system for potential issues that could impact project delivery and also identify inconsistencies in cycle times, allowing teams to investigate the root causes. This helps them strive for a more predictable workflow.

Point to remember 🧠: Use control charts with other agile metrics, such as work-in-progress limits and throughput, to gain a more comprehensive view of your workflows.

14. Code Churn

Code churn is an Agile metric that reflects the overall changes within your code base. It measures the volume of code that was added, modified, or removed throughout the development life cycle.

Although some churn is natural, excessively high churn can indicate potential issues within the code stability.

Code churn is typically expressed in percentages and is calculated by dividing the total lines of code added or deleted during a specific period by the total lines of code in the base at the beginning.

The formula to calculate Code Churn is:

Code Churn = [(Lines of code added + Lines of code deleted) / Total lines of code at the beginning] x 100%

15. Team Happiness Surveys

Team happiness surveys gauge the morale, satisfaction, and overall well-being within your agile software development teams. Gathering regular feedback allows you to identify areas of improvement in your agile processes and foster a positive work environment.

How to Track Agile KPIs using ClickUp

Tracking Agile metrics and KPIs using spreadsheets is time-consuming and inefficient, has collaboration limitations, and is error-prone due to the lack of automation, which leads to data transfer errors.

Instead, ClickUp’s Project Management Software for Agile Teams offers tools and features to automate Agile KPI and metric tracking.

Let’s see how agile teams can prioritize actionable metrics, set goals, and continuously iterate for improvement—all within a single platform.

Set goals and targets

ClickUp Goals are high-level containers broken down into smaller Targets. Think of these targets as business objectives you must achieve to meet your overall goals.

As you meet these targets, your Goals are updated in real-time.

The best part is that you can customize the Agile metrics you choose for measuring the targets.

For example:

Numbers: Percentage and scores

Currency: Metrics like code coverage and cycle time

Tasks: Track performance based on task completion

Create sprint targets, weekly sales targets, and more on ClickUp Goals

Here’s how you can set your Agile metrics and KPIs in ClickUp Goals

Here’s how you can create and track goals on ClickUp:

Step 1: Create a goal

Increase the NPS score from 6 to 7. 5

Step 2: Set Targets to achieve this goal

Get 10 new 5-star ratings on G2

Reduce the number of weekly support tickets by 25%

Tackle the top 3 issues mentioned by your customers

Step 3: Define the key metrics you’ll use to measure your Target progress

Find the percentage of promoters and detractors

Customer surveys

Step 4: Start tracking progress until you achieve the desired results

Use ClickUp’s Project Management Software to gain visibility into the metrics and the team’s progress, communicate with your development team, and collaborate with everyone

Pro tip💡: Use goal-setting templates and goal-tracking apps to ensure your goals are time-bound, specific, measurable, relevant, and achievable.

Visual dashboards for actionable insights

Get a real-time view of the progress of your Agile metrics with ClickUp Dashboards

Use ClickUp Dashboards to visually represent your Agile metrics, eliminating the need for spreadsheets or external tools like Jira.

Gain instant insights into key areas like:

Sprint progress: Visualize remaining work within a sprint through burndown charts

Issue type breakdown: Identify trends in bugs, feature requests, and other issues

Team velocity: Measure the work your team completes each sprint

Deployment frequency: Track how frequently your team releases updates or new features

Cycle time and lead time: Understand the average time spent on tasks throughout your workflow

Track and prioritize actionable metrics

ClickUp’s KPI Template allows you to track a wide range of metrics. However, prioritize those that directly impact your team’s objectives, such as:

Productivity metrics: Assess efficiency and output

Quality metrics: Measure defect rates and overall code quality

Predictability metrics: Track estimation accuracy and project delivery timelines

Customer satisfaction metrics: Gauge user experience and feedback on your product

Download This Template Track and visualize key performance indicators with the ClickUp KPI Template

Iterate and adapt for continuous improvement

Leverage ClickUp’s Project Metrics Template to measure, monitor, and visualize the progress of your Agile metrics within ClickUp.

Download This Template ClickUp’s Project Metrics Template gives a bird-eye view of the critical agile metrics your team is tracking

Schedule regular reviews to analyze your Agile metrics within ClickUp. Identify trends, introduce new metrics, refine your tracking processes as your team’s needs evolve, assess progress toward goals, and pinpoint areas for improvement.

Ready to Unleash the Power of Agile Metrics and KPIs for Your Team?

Ideally, you’d want to monitor all relevant Agile metrics and KPIs to measure your team’s performance.

ClickUp’s agile project management platform helps you do that. Use ClickUp Goals to set goals for the most critical agile metrics, track progress with pre-built templates, measure progress with ClickUp Dashboards, and report the right metrics and KPIs to your stakeholders to build their confidence in your teams.

Centralize your metric tracking for unparalleled transparency without juggling multiple tools and spreadsheets.

Sign up on ClickUp for free to track your Agile metrics and KPIs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is a KPI in Agile?

In agile, a KPI (key performance indicator) is defined as specific metrics that measure your team’s performance at the end of every iteration or sprint. The benefits of measuring agile KPI metrics are continuous progress tracking, making decisions regarding the team’s workload, and gaining valuable insights into how the team works. They include velocity, sprint burndown charts, and cumulative workflow diagrams.

2. What are metrics in Agile?

Metrics in the Agile methodology provide insights into productivity through the different stages of software development, assess the quality of the product, and track team performance. They can be tailored at individual and team levels. At the team level, they assess the project’s overall health, whereas at an individual level, they can be used to identify individual performance against their progress.

3. What are Scrum metrics and KPIs?

Agile teams use Scrum metrics and KPIs to measure the effectiveness of their team’s processes, track their progress towards specific goals, identify areas of improvement, optimize their agile workflows, and give stakeholders visibility into the project.