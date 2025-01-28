10 Best Hootsuite Alternatives to Up Your Social Media Game In 2025

Looking to take your social media game to the next level? Hootsuite is a great platform, but there are many other alternatives that may be a better fit for your agency or brand.

In this article, we’ll explore the 10 best Hootsuite alternatives for 2024 so you can find the perfect platform for your needs. Whether you’re a small business owner, a marketing agency, or a social media influencer, we’ve got you covered.

So stay tuned to find the best social media management tool on the market, and get ready to up your social media game!

Hootsuite is a popular social media management platform that enables users to manage multiple social media accounts from a central dashboard. It offers a variety of features, such as auto-post scheduling, metrics tracking, and team collaboration tools.

Social media management tools typically connect all of your social media accounts to one platform, so you have a central dashboard from which to manage all of your social media activity.

There are many benefits to using a social media management tool, including:

Save time : Social media software can automate many routine tasks, such as scheduling posts and tracking analytics. Additionally, platforms that provide : Social media software can automate many routine tasks, such as scheduling posts and tracking analytics. Additionally, platforms that provide AI tools can often generate post graphics and captions for you

Efficiency : Besides providing real-time analytics on your post performance, social tools can monitor the performance of your competitors, industry, and influencers so that you know what content is trending. Many also suggest the best times to post your content and which hashtags to use

Improve collaboration: Social media management tools can help you improve collaboration with your team members by providing a central place to share content, track progress, provide feedback, and request client approvals

What to look for in a Hootsuite alternative

When searching for Hootsuite alternatives, there are a few key factors to keep in mind.

First and foremost, look for a versatile social media management tool that can help you plan, schedule, and track your content across all platforms.

Next, consider the platform’s AI capabilities. AI tools can help you optimize your social media strategy, which can be invaluable. For instance, social media AI tools can analyze trends, predict audience behavior, and offer content suggestions.

Finally, look for a tool that includes customizable content calendar templates. A content calendar template and other social media templates can streamline your planning process and keep your team organized.

Remember, the ideal Hootsuite alternative should not only meet but exceed your social media project management needs, making your job easier and more effective.

10 Best Hootsuite Alternatives

Are you ready to take your social media game to the next level? Here are the 10 best Hootsuite alternatives in 2024.

ClickUp’s 15+ views provide organizations with a wall-to-wall solution for every team

ClickUp is a customizable productivity platform that offers a range of tools for project management, automation, task tracking, and collaboration, including a comprehensive selection of social media tools.

ClickUp Marketing is a comprehensive, collaborative workspace your team can use to develop, plan, and track your social media marketing efforts across multiple channels. It’s the perfect blend of technology and convenience and an excellent choice for teams looking for a Hootsuite alternative.

The ClickUp Social Media Template is a comprehensive planning tool to streamline content creation, scheduling, and monitoring. It offers a unified workspace for teams, promoting collaboration, enhancing task tracking, and boosting productivity in social media marketing campaigns.

The ClickUp Social Media Posting Schedule Template is a comprehensive tool that helps you plan, organize, and track social media content

ClickUp Calendar View is a game-changer, allowing your marketing team to plan, schedule, and monitor posts in a way that’s organized.

ClickUp AI Writing Assistant can help you write better and faster with tools for generating content, improving your writing, and simplifying complex language. When paired with ClickUp Docs, producing and organizing social media content becomes a breeze!

The ClickUp Dashboard gives you a holistic view of your social media activity, including upcoming posts, scheduled tasks, and analytics. This can help you stay organized and on top of your social media strategy.

ClickUp’s Calendar View lets you see all your social media posts in a calendar format, making it easy to plan and schedule your content. You can also use the Calendar View to create content calendars for multiple social media platforms.

ClickUp Automations can help you automate repetitive tasks like post-scheduling and social media messaging.

ClickUp is a powerful tool for managing social media campaigns across multiple platforms. It can help marketing teams to:

Collaborate on social media content creation and scheduling

Track social media analytics and performance

Manage social media budgets and resources

Automate repetitive tasks

Create and implement social media strategies

ClickUp is an excellent Hootsuite alternative that marketing teams of all sizes can use to streamline their social media management workflow and boost team productivity.

ClickUp best features

Allows you to manage all of your social media accounts in one place, including scheduling and publishing posts, tracking analytics, and collaborating with team members

Highly customizable, so you can create a workflow that perfectly matches your needs.

Enjoy the benefits of comprehensive project and task management when you use the ClickUp platform and build out your social media calendar with an array of helpful templates

ClickUp limitations

Typically comes with a learning curve, so it can take time to learn how to use all of its features effectively

Some ClickUp users have reported performance issues, such as slow loading times and glitches

At its core is a task and project management platform, so it doesn’t offer more advanced features such as social media listening or posting

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp AI: $5 addon to any paid plan

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (8,566+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,796+ reviews)

2. Sprout Social

Sprout Social is one of the most robust Hootsuite alternatives, offering comprehensive social media tools for effective online marketing strategies, including post-sharing, feed monitoring, social media analytics, and team management.

Its social listening, social reporting, and team collaboration tools are excellent, and customer support earns high praise from reviewers. Additionally, Sprout Social’s social media calendar makes it easy to see your publishing schedule to make changes on the fly.

Sprout’s prices, however, may be prohibitive, especially for smaller companies trying to manage a small amount of social media accounts.

Sprout Social best features

Comprehensive social media analytics and management features

Outstanding social listening and social monitoring tools that social media managers love

The company is known for its excellent customer support

Sprout Social limitations

More expensive than some other social media management platforms an Hootsuite alternatives

Has a more complex user interface and learning curve than some other social media management platforms

Network API limitations can restrict certain features, such as publishing videos on TikTok and Instagram Reels

Sprout Social pricing

Standard : $249/month per user

Professional : $399/month per user

Advanced : $499/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Sprout Social ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (2,580+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (559+ reviews)

3. eClincher

EClincher is a social media management tool and alternative to Hootsuite. But this social media tool shines in its integrated analytics and auto-posting capabilities. It’s best suited for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

eClincher best features

Offers a rich selection of tools and features such as social listening, unlimited live social media analytics, and auto posting queues & RSS

Provides 24/7 live chat support and is well-known for outstanding customer support

More affordable than Hootsuite and some of its other competitors

eClincher limitations

Limited integrations of other marketing tools

Less user-friendly than some other platforms

Limited reporting tools compared to other Hootsuite alternatives

eClincher pricing

Basic : $65/month

Premier : $175/month

Agency : $425/month

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

eClincher ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (413+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (222+ reviews)

4. Agorapulse

With a unified social inbox, intuitive publishing, and social listening features, Agorapulse is a powerful social media tool specifically designed to help mid-sized businesses and agencies manage their social media platforms.

Since its tools, functions, and features are optimized for this specific business size, Agorapulse may be a better choice for SMB companies.

Agorapulse best features

Comprehensive, easy-to-understand analytics

Enables insights into competitors’ social strategies

Unified Social Inbox allows users to manage all social media messages, comments, and reviews in one place

Agorapulse limitations

Limited collaboration tools and features compared to other Hootsuite alternatives in this list

Lacking open API, resulting in limited 3rd party integrations

This Hootsuite alternative lacks some advanced features, such as influencer identification

Agorapulse pricing

Free

Standard : $49/month per user

Professional : $79/month per user

Advanced : $119/month per user

Custom: Contact for pricing

Agorapulse ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (915+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (702+ reviews)

5. MeetEdgar

MeetEdgar is a social media management app that supports 25 social media accounts, offers unlimited library content, and provides excellent support and educational resources.

The social media app also helps you recycle old content and schedule it for future posting, so you can spend less time on social media and more time on your business.

MeetEdgar best features

Provides a content library to store your content so you can easily reuse and repurpose it

Generates variations of your social media posts

More affordable pricing compared to Hootsuite and other competitors

MeetEdgar limitations

Social media tool only supports a limited number of social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram

Does not offer social media listening features

Lacking team collaboration tools and may not be ideal for teams that need to work together

MeetEdgar pricing

Eddie : $29. 99/month 5 social accounts

Edgar: $49. 99/month 25 social accounts

MeetEdgar ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (52+ reviews)

Capterra: N/A

6. Sendible

Sendible is a scalable, affordable social media management tool offering collaboration features, analytics, publishing capabilities, and excellent human support.

If you’re looking for a Hootsuite alternative that provides outstanding customer support, more comprehensive features, and better pricing, Sendible may be a good choice!

Sendible best features

Wide range of features, including social media listening, content curation, and team collaboration tools

Known to provide top-notch customer support

Affordable pricing plans compared to other competitors

Sendible limitations

Users complain that the mobile app can be glitchy

Reviewers say the platform is prone to slowdowns and glitches

Some users have reported difficulty getting help from customer support

Sendible pricing

Creator : $29/month

Traction : $89/month

White Label : $240/month per user

Custom: Contact for pricing

Sendible ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (851+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (122+ reviews)

7. Buffer

Looking to schedule and publish posts to multiple social media platforms at once? Buffer offers a variety of features, including a social media calendar, analytics, and team collaboration tools. The platform is best known for its ease of use and affordable pricing.

Compared to Hootsuite, Buffer is a simpler and more streamlined platform. It is a good option for small businesses and individuals who need a basic social media management platform.

Buffer best features

Easy to use with a friendly UI

Affordable and includes a free plan

Excellent visual social media content calendar

Buffer limitations

Limited social platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest

Team collaboration tools are not as robust as some other social media management platforms

Analytics and reporting features are not as comprehensive as some other social media management platforms, such as Hootsuite

Buffer pricing

Free

Essentials : $6/month

Team : $12/month

Agency: $120/month per user

Buffer ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (986+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (1,431+ reviews)

8. CoSchedule

Marketing calendar platform CoSchedule helps you plan, collaborate, and publish for social media, blogs, and email. It’s easy to use and allows teams to work more efficiently.

CoSchedule may be a good choice for businesses that manage several marketing channels, including social media, blogs, and email. It offers a comprehensive set of features for planning, creating, and publishing content, and collaborating with team members.

CoSchedule best features

Excellent team collaboration tools make it a good choice for marketing teams

Outstanding content management features for developing, creating, and publishing to multiple channels from one place

Offers detailed calendar views, which helps to visualize marketing activities

CoSchedule limitations

Analytics and reporting features are not as comprehensive as some other social media management platforms, such as Hootsuite or Sprout Social

Some CoSchedule users have reported having difficulty getting help from customer support

CoSchedule pricing

Free Calendar

Social Calendar: $19/month per user

Content Calendar: Contact for pricing

Marketing Suite: Contact for pricing

CoSchedule ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (149+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (104+ reviews)

9. Pallyy

Pallyy is a social media management tool that’s easy to use. It’s streamlined, affordable, and packed with insightful analytics, making it the perfect sidekick for small businesses and individuals who want to manage their social media presence efficiently.

Pallyy can schedule and publish posts to all your social media platforms at once. It also lets you collaborate with team members on content creation and scheduling. Your team can easily track your social media performance with in-depth analytics and get insights into your audience and what they’re engaging with.

Pallyy best features

Known for its simple and user-friendly interface, which makes it easy to get started

Focuses on small businesses and individuals

This Hootsuite alternative is more affordable than larger social media publishing platforms

Pallyy limitations

Sometimes malfunctions due to being a newer social media scheduling tool

Some users have trouble figuring out how to perform basic functions

Limited platforms, analytics, and collaboration tools compared to its larger competitors

Pallyy pricing

Free

Premium: $18/month per user

Pallyy ratings and reviews

G2 : N/A

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (56+ reviews)

10. Zoho Social

Zoho Social is an affordable and user-friendly social media management tool for small businesses and individuals.

It offers basic features like social media scheduling and social media publishing, tracking analytics, and collaborating with team members. Compared to Hootsuite, Zoho Social is less expensive and easier to use but has fewer features.

Zoho Social best features

Simple and intuitive UI that makes it easy to use, even for beginners getting into social media marketing

SmartQ feature uses artificial intelligence to predict the best time to publish your posts for maximum engagement

Allows you to monitor social media for mentions of your brand, industry, and competitors

Zoho Social limitations

Social media metrics provided are not as in-depth as many of the competitors’ platforms

Doesn’t provide content creation tools, which may be limiting for users looking to collaborate with teams

Limited integrations, may not integrate with all the platforms or tools that some businesses may use

Zoho Social pricing

Standard : $10/month

Professional : $30/month

Premium: $40/month

Zoho Social ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (2,494+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,941+ reviews)

Level Up Your Social Media Marketing Game With ClickUp

When it comes to managing your social media presence, there are plenty of alternatives to Hootsuite that can help you enhance your online strategy.

However, choosing the right tool depends on your specific needs. Consider campaign management software to streamline your marketing efforts or explore other best social media management tools for agencies if you manage multiple client accounts.

And don’t forget about the importance of an efficient social media workflow – it’s the backbone of any successful social media strategy, and the right tool can make all the difference!

Ready to explore a powerful and flexible alternative to Hootsuite? ClickUp offers a comprehensive suite of social media management tools that can streamline workflow and boost productivity.

Give ClickUp a try today and see the difference yourself!