10 ingyenes címjegyzék-sablon a rendezettség érdekében

Directory templates can be a lifesaver for busy managerial directors and executives. Whether you need a template to help you organize documents, images, links, people, companies, or something else, we’ve got you covered!

In this article, we’ll show you 10 directory templates to give you an idea of how they can be used and to help you select the best one for your needs.

What Is a Directory Template?

A directory template is a pre-made document or website that can be used to create a directory of people, businesses, documents, media, and more. They typically include fields for the name, contact information, and other relevant data about each entry.

While directories don’t usually include automations and task tracking, they can make good CRM alternatives for managers and other personnel looking for simple solutions. In many cases, you can also integrate your directories into a CRM or project management software.

Directory templates can be created to serve a variety of needs, such as:

Document directories

Photo directories

Employee directories

Membership directories

Supplier directories

Industry directories

Event directories

Product directories

Website directories

Benefits of a Directory Template

Directory templates save time and effort by providing a pre-formatted document or software that you can customize to fit your needs. They can also help to ensure that the directories you create are consistent and easy to use.

Here are some of the benefits of using a directory template:

Save time and effort by providing a preformatted document or website that you can customize to fit your needs

Keep everyone on the same page with documents that are always updated and current

Ensure consistency so records are well-organized and can be quickly accessed

Boost the accuracy of your records by providing a standard format for entering and storing data

Streamline accessibility to your internal documents and media, ensuring that the latest updates and documents are provided to everyone

Allow yourself the option to expand as your business grows by adding, editing, or changing fields and features over time

Reduce the risk of data loss

If you’re looking to create directories for your organization, templates are an excellent and easy way to ensure that you build them more efficiently and accurately so that you can retrieve and adjust them over time.

10 Directory Templates to Stay Organized

Here are 10 free directory templates that can help you maintain organization and productivity.

1. ClickUp Directory Template

Download This Template ClickUp Directory Template

The ClickUp Directory Template is a pre-formatted list that helps you organize your team’s documents by employee information.

The template is best suited for businesses of all sizes that need to keep track of their employee documents. It is also a good choice for individuals who want to create a personal directory of their documents.

It includes customizable statuses, views, and fields that allow you to do such things as:

Keep track of important documents

Save critical information and visualize data

Easily access information in an organized directory

Track time, tags, dependencies, and emails

Add, update, and review documents

Track tasks with project management tools

The Directory Template by ClickUp is a good fit for businesses of all sizes that need to build an organized directory of documents.

If you need more functions for storing additional types of data, such as landing pages, you might also consider creating a directory for your data using a database template.

2. ClickUp Photo Directory Template

Download This Template ClickUp Photo Directory Template

ClickUp’s Photo Directory Template is a pre-made whiteboard that helps you organize and manage your team’s photos. It includes statuses, fields, and views to help you track, categorize, and visualize your team’s photos.

The template also includes the following benefits:

Easily organize photos into categories and folders

Instantly find a photo by searching for keywords & tags

Keep track of who uploaded each photo and when

Improve team tracking with comment reactions, multiple assignees, and importance

The Photo Directory Template is best suited for businesses and departments of all sizes that need to keep track of their team photos.

3. ClickUp Employee Directory Template

Download This Template ClickUp Employee Directory Template

The ClickUp Employee Directory Template is a pre-made list that helps you create a central place for all employee information.

This Employee Directory Template is best suited for businesses of all sizes that need to track employee information. It’s also a good choice for individuals who want to create a personal directory of their employees.

Looking for a great solution to take your human resources a step further? ClickUp’s Human Resources Template can help you build a customized system for your HR team. It makes managing recruitment, talent development, employee management, and onboarding much easier.

4. ClickUp Business Directory Template

Download This Template ClickUp Business Directory Template

When you need to create a vendor list, partner directory, or any other type of contact directory, ClickUp’s Business Directory Template helps you simplify and organize the process.

The template includes fields for keeping track of contact information such as email addresses and phone numbers. Plus, you get views that make contacts easy to find by name, company, industry, or location.

The Business Directory Template helps you create a database that lets you:

Easily store and review contact information in one centralized location

Improve communication with vendors and partners by providing quick and easy access to contact details

Facilitate new business development by providing a central repository for potential customers and partners

Along these lines, you might also consider utilizing an org chart software or org chart Excel spreadsheet.

If you’re on a search for the perfect vendor list template, customer directory, or internal contact list, the Business Directory Template by ClickUp is an excellent choice!

5. ClickUp Membership Directory with Photos Template

Download This Template ClickUp Membership Directory with Photos Template

Ever wish it were easier to create an interactive member photo directory? Now it is! With the ClickUp Membership Directory with Photos Template, you don’t need any tech wizardry to build a beautiful, organized membership directory.

Custom fields provide you with seven attribute choices, including names, phone numbers, emails, emergency contacts, and addresses

Different ClickUp Views allow you to find and sort people by membership type, membership form, membership process, member start date, and other important information

Using this template will help you build a member directory that provides everything you need: excellent visibility, improved collaboration, better networking capabilities, and quick access to member ID and contact information.

If you need to keep track of members, the ClickUp Membership Directory with Photos Template is what you’ve been looking for!

Download This Template ClickUp Company Contact List Template

If you need to create a business contact list, the Company Contact List Template by ClickUp is here to help you get it done right.

This template is a pre-made list that helps you keep your contacts in one place.

It includes custom fields to track contact information, such as name, email address, phone number, and job title. Plus, you get custom views (such as by department, employment status, or start dates) that help you locate contacts more quickly.

Simplify the process of adding new contacts to your list with the Company Contact List Template.

This is an excellent template for people wanting to keep track of personal or company colleagues, whether for yourself, a small business, or an enterprise-level organization.

7. ClickUp Employee Profiles Template

Download This Template ClickUp Employee Profiles Template

Keep employee profile information organized and easy to access with the ClickUp Employee Profiles Template.

This template helps you keep track of your employees’ contact information, job titles, and other relevant information.

You can view profiles by department, calendar, or task, and customize any one of seven fields.

This Employee Profiles Template by ClickUp makes storing, editing, and accessing your employee’s profile information a quick and easy process!

8. Excel Employee Directory Spreadsheet by Spreadsheet. com

An employee directory is used to store information about staff in a single location for shared access throughout the organization

The Excel Employee Directory Spreadsheet by Spreadsheet.com is a spreadsheet template that tracks and manages employee data such as names, job titles, contact information, skills, current projects, and much more.

The template is easy to use and modify, so you can tailor it to your specific needs.

Check out Template. net’s list of office directory templates

If you’re looking for a super-simple alternative to online directories, you might like the Word Employee Office Directory and Contact List Form Template by Template.net.

This template is available in MS Word, Google Docs, and Apple Pages formats.

The spreadsheet allows you to put your name and contact information in a header at the top of the page. Then, simply enter the following information into the spreadsheet fields:

Employee name

ID number

Position

Department

Phone number

Email address

Home address

If you want to avoid online and cloud-based directories, downloading the Template. net Word Employee Office Directory and creating a Contact List Form Template might be the way to go.

10. Airtable Employee Directory Template

A shared directory of all the employees in your company. Keep track of their roles, start dates, birthdays, food allergies, and more

The Airtable Employee Directory Template is a pre-built spreadsheet that helps keep employee contact information, job titles, and other relevant information in one central area.

The Airtable Employee Directory Template provides the following custom fields to help you store employee information.

It also includes custom views to help you easily find the information you need, such as by department, status, or date new employees were hired. You can even use the built-in form provided to collect new employee information such as prior experience.

If you’re hoping to quickly find a way to keep track of your employees’ relevant information, the Airtable Employee Directory Template is a great option. It’s easy to use and customize, and it can help you improve communication, collaboration, and efficiency in your workplace.

Choosing the Best Directory Template

We’ve covered 10 free directory templates you can use to keep track of contacts, customers, and all the employees in your business.

Whether you’re a manager, business owner, or HR director, consider this your shopping list for the best directory templates in ’23!

Whether you’re looking to store information for employees, members, colleagues, or nearly any other person or business purpose, you’ll probably find exactly what features you’re looking for in one of these top ten.

All of the templates listed in this article are free to use and download, so go ahead and give them a try to see which is the best fit for your needs.

To complement your directory templates, consider adding fact sheet templates, org chart templates, or CRM alternatives to your wheelhouse.

