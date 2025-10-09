12 Best Meeting Minutes Software for Actionable & Organized Notes

By the time a meeting ends, your notes are a mix of half-finished sentences, action items with no owners, and a reminder to follow up…with yourself.

If you’re the one responsible for keeping things organized, you know this drill a little too well.

That’s why you need meeting minutes software.

In this blog post, we’ll walk through the best meeting minutes software options. Let’s dive in! 💪🏼

Top Meeting Minutes Software at a Glance

We’ve rounded up meeting management tools that take your notes from messy to organized, so you’re not left cleaning up the chaos later. 🧼

Tool Best for Best features Pricing ClickUp AI meeting notes and workflow management Team size: Ideal for individuals, startups, and enterprises AI Notetaker, ClickUp Brain summaries, calendar/task sync, Docs integration, Zoom and Meet launch Free forever; Customization available for enterprises Fellow Structured meeting workflows Team size: Ideal for managers and small to mid-sized teams Action item tracking, shared agenda, meeting analytics, tool integrations Free plan available; Paid plans start at $11/month Fireflies. ai Accurate conversation capture Team size: Ideal for remote teams and content-focused professionals Transcription, Smart Search, Soundbites, Ask Fred AI assistant Free plan available; Paid plans start at $18/month Avoma Conversation intelligence for sales calls Team size: Ideal for B2B sales teams and revenue ops Deal insights, AI scoring, snippets, coaching tools, CRM sync Starts at $29/month per recorder tl;dv Shareable meeting moments Team size: Ideal for product, support, and training teams Smart snippets, multilingual transcripts, AI topic tracking Free plan available; Paid plans start at $29/month Otter. ai Real-time meeting participation Team size: Ideal for hybrid teams and accessibility needs Live transcripts, Otter Chat, slide sync, OtterPilot multipresence Free plan available; Paid plans start at $16. 99/month Fathom CRM workflow automationTeam size: Ideal for agencies, consultants, and sales reps AI summaries, CRM sync, call key moments, keyword tracking Free plan available; Paid plans start at $19/month Grain Customer insight extraction Team size: Ideal for customer success and research teams Highlight reels, speaker timelines, shareable clips, filler word removal Free plan available; Paid plans start at $19/month Jamie Privacy-conscious teams Team size: Ideal for legal, finance, and compliance teams Local processing, no cloud bots, screen capture, topic-based notes Free plan available; Custom pricing for paid tiers MeetGeek Meeting performance analytics Team size: Ideal for process-focused and data-driven teams Engagement metrics, meeting scorecards, custom dashboards Free plan available; Paid plans start at $19/month Sembly Automated task management Team size: Ideal for operational and cross-functional teams Action item tracking, intelligent summaries, reminder automation Free plan available; Paid plans start at $15/month MeetingKing Formal documentation standards Team size: Ideal for governance and board meetings Approval workflows, formal templates, audit-ready histories, attendee tracking Starts at $9. 95/month for individuals

💬 Meetings move fast—AI helps you keep up. In this video, learn how to use AI to record, summarize, and organize meeting notes automatically.

What to Look for in Meeting Minutes Software?

Choosing the right software can make your meetings more productive and organized. Here’s what to prioritize in a meeting minutes software:

Instant transcription: Capture every discussion accurately with AI-powered real-time transcription technology

Custom templates: Create consistent, branded notes with customizable Create consistent, branded notes with customizable meeting notes templates for various meeting types

Tool integration: Connect seamlessly with platforms like Zoom, Slack, or Google Calendar for smooth workflows

Live collaboration: Enable real-time note editing with meeting participants to enhance teamwork

Data security: Ensure sensitive information stays safe with SOC 2 Type II or GDPR compliance

Task tracking: Assign and monitor action items with automated reminders for accountability

Note archives: Store and retrieve past Store and retrieve past meeting minutes effortlessly with searchable, organized archives

🧠 Fun Fact: Despite the name, ‘minutes’ doesn’t refer to minutes on a clock. The word originates from the Latin phrase minuta scriptura, meaning “small notes” or “details. ”

The Best Meeting Minutes Software

How we review software at ClickUp Our editorial team follows a transparent, research-backed, and vendor-neutral process, so you can trust that our recommendations are based on real product value. Here’s a detailed rundown of how we review software at ClickUp.

Here’s a roundup of the best tools that help you capture, organize, and act on every conversation. 💬

1. ClickUp (Best for AI meeting notes and workflow management)

Note Smarter With ClickUp’s AI Notetaker Use ClickUp’s AI Notetaker to capture key takeaways and generate action items in real time

ClickUp, the everything app for work, turns every meeting into a clear, trackable part of your workflow so decisions don’t vanish and next steps don’t sit in someone’s notebook.

It all starts with ClickUp Meetings, which brings together tools that help you capture, organize, and follow through.

Turn every conversation into action

🎥 Wish you had a meeting sidekick? With ClickUp’s Notetaker, you can ditch the frantic note-taking—just show up, chat, and let your new AI buddy handle the details! Watch how.

Let’s start with the ClickUp AI Notetaker. It joins your meetings, records the conversation, and generates clean, structured summaries.

Suppose your product and marketing teams meet to finalize launch timelines. The AI will transcribe the discussion, highlight decisions like ‘final ad copy to be reviewed by Wednesday,’ and automatically suggest assigning that task to the content lead.

The ClickUp AI Notetaker goes beyond transcription. It captures key takeaways, identifies decisions and action items, and can even turn them into tasks for the right people—so meetings directly feed into execution instead of just documentation.

Create action items and set reminders directly from the notes

It also works across platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams, letting you capture, summarize, and organize notes wherever your team meets.

Ask ClickUp Brain to find past meeting notes or related project details instantly

After the meeting, you can use ClickUp Brain, the built-in AI assistant, to instantly search across all past meeting notes, tasks, and docs using natural language. Quickly find past decisions, commitments, or context for ongoing projects—no more digging through folders or endless scrolling.

For example, if someone references a customer complaint discussed two weeks ago, you can ask ClickUp Brain to find the last note where it came up, or locate the task created to resolve it.

Review AI-generated meeting notes in ClickUp Docs

Meeting outputs from the AI Notetaker are saved into a private ClickUp Docs. You can open that Doc, group related items, tag teammates, adjust due dates, or link tasks to your Lists and Spaces.

For example, if the transcript highlights ‘Schedule client kickoff,’ you can move that into a section in the Doc called ‘Client Launch Tasks,’ tag the client manager next to it, and ensure it is listed under your ‘Client Projects’ list.

Unlike standalone meeting tools, ClickUp natively connects meeting notes, action items, and follow-ups to your existing projects, tasks, and workflows. No more copying notes or reminders into your task list—everything is already linked and trackable.

Streamline recurring syncs with the meeting minutes template

Get free template Keep your meetings organized with the ClickUp Meeting Minutes Template

To make things even easier, the ClickUp Meeting Minutes Template gives you a ready-to-use layout designed specifically for recurring team meetings. It includes sections for attendees, agenda, key decisions, and action items.

For instance, if you’re running bi-weekly cross-functional syncs, you can duplicate the template each time and fill in updates as the meeting progresses. Each item you log can be linked to a task or assigned to a team member, making it easier to track what was agreed and who owns what.

ClickUp best features

Manage your entire day from one place: Sync meetings and tasks in Sync meetings and tasks in ClickUp Calendar , plan your schedule efficiently, and get smart suggestions for follow-ups

Write less and act faster: Prompt ClickUp Brain to summarize tasks, fill in descriptions, and draft updates based on meeting context

Join meetings without switching tools: Launch Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams calls from anywhere in your ClickUp workspace

Keep conversations linked to work: Use Use ClickUp Chat to share updates, make decisions, and collaborate without losing context

Record and share quick context: Capture short screen recordings for walkthroughs, updates, or follow-ups that don’t need a full meeting with Capture short screen recordings for walkthroughs, updates, or follow-ups that don’t need a full meeting with ClickUp Clips

Turn recordings into searchable transcripts: Let ClickUp Brain transcribe Clips and meeting recordings so you can revisit discussions without rewatching

ClickUp limitations

The learning curve can be steep, especially if you’re new to ClickUp’s task hierarchy and feature set

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,250+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,470+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

This Reddit review really says it all:

Their Docs system has quietly replaced most of our Google Docs work. Everything just flows better when our documentation lives in the same place as our projects. […] I was on the fence about ClickUp Brain at first, just seemed like another AI gimmick. But it’s saved me from some tedious writing tasks, especially when I need to summarize lengthy client emails or get a draft started. Not perfect, but helpful when I’m swamped. The AI notetaker feature was the real surprise. We used to lose so many action items after meetings, but now it catches everything and assigns tasks automatically. Follow-through has gotten noticeably better.

Their Docs system has quietly replaced most of our Google Docs work. Everything just flows better when our documentation lives in the same place as our projects. […] I was on the fence about ClickUp Brain at first, just seemed like another AI gimmick. But it’s saved me from some tedious writing tasks, especially when I need to summarize lengthy client emails or get a draft started. Not perfect, but helpful when I’m swamped. The AI notetaker feature was the real surprise. We used to lose so many action items after meetings, but now it catches everything and assigns tasks automatically. Follow-through has gotten noticeably better.

📮ClickUp Insight: According to our meeting effectiveness survey, 12% of respondents find meetings overcrowded, 17% say they run too long, and 10% believe they’re mostly unnecessary. In another ClickUp survey, 70% of the respondents confessed that they would happily send a substitute or a proxy to the meetings if they could. ClickUp’s integrated AI Notetaker can be your perfect meeting proxy! Let AI capture every key point, decision, and action item while you focus on higher-value work. With automatic meeting summaries and task creation assisted by ClickUp Brain, you’ll never miss critical information—even when you can’t attend a meeting. 💫 Real Results: Teams using ClickUp’s meeting management features report a whopping 50% reduction in unnecessary conversations and meetings!

2. Fellow (Best for structured meeting workflows)

via Fellow

Fellow is designed for teams that want to run organized, productive meetings from start to finish.

What makes it particularly useful is its ability to track action items across multiple meetings. When someone commits to delivering a budget proposal by Friday, Fellow remembers and can send gentle reminders.

You can also use AI for meeting notes to see patterns in your team’s meeting habits, like which discussions consistently run long or which decisions take multiple meetings to finalize.

Fellow best features

Access your team’s meeting history to see patterns in discussion topics, decision-making speed, and follow-through

Create shared preparation spaces where participants can add meeting agenda items and context before you start talking

Connect Fellow to your existing tools so meeting outcomes automatically flow into your project management and communication systems

Fellow limitations

The interface can feel overwhelming if you prefer simple note-taking; there are a lot of features and options to navigate

Formatting options for notes are more limited

Fellow pricing

Individuals

Free

Solo: $29/month per user

Businesses & Teams

Free

Team: $11/month per user

Business: $23/month per user

Enterprise: $25/month per user (billed annually)

Businesses and teams

Team: $11/month per user

Business: $23/month per user

Enterprise: $25/month per user (billed annually)

Individuals

Solo: $29/month

Fellow ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (2,210+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (35+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Fellow?

According to one Capterra reviewer:

Fellow is an easy to use and helpful tool that every manager should have! I have to juggle a lot between clients and different tasks and it’s so helpful that I have access to all my action items and tasks in one place. I do love as well the private notes section and I use it quite frequently during calls. The ability to customize the streams (templates) is also a huge advantage as not all meetings have the same structure.

Fellow is an easy to use and helpful tool that every manager should have! I have to juggle a lot between clients and different tasks and it’s so helpful that I have access to all my action items and tasks in one place. I do love as well the private notes section and I use it quite frequently during calls. The ability to customize the streams (templates) is also a huge advantage as not all meetings have the same structure.

3. Fireflies. ai (Best for accurate conversation capture)

via Fireflies.ai

Fireflies. ai does one thing really well: creating accurate AI transcripts of your meetings. It joins your video calls as a bot and captures everything that’s said.

The meeting minutes software handles technical vocabulary well once you train it on your industry terms. It can also automatically share meeting notes with specific team members based on who was involved or what topics came up.

Fireflies. ai best features

Use Smart Search to find specific topics, action items, or keywords in transcripts, reviewing hour-long meetings in less time

Create shareable audio snippets by clipping important moments into Soundbites for easy sharing with your team

Ask real-time questions with the Ask Fred AI assistant to query meeting details or generate follow-up emails and content

Fireflies. ai limitations

Transcription accuracy drops during highly technical discussions or when multiple people speak at once

Video recording capabilities are limited, so you lose visual context that might be important

Processing longer meetings can take time, delaying access to transcripts

Fireflies. ai pricing

Free

Pro: $18/month per user

Business: $29/month per user

Enterprise: $39/month per user

Fireflies. ai ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (700+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Fireflies. ai?

This Capterra review offers a helpful breakdown:

I have found the software to be simple to use and easy to access. The minutes are as good as a human’s with the added bonus of audio/video recording, transcription, and some nice extras.

I have found the software to be simple to use and easy to access. The minutes are as good as a human’s with the added bonus of audio/video recording, transcription, and some nice extras.

💡 Pro Tip: Yes, a ‘🌀 Still fuzzy’ section. It forces the team to revisit open threads instead of pretending they never happened.

4. Avoma (Best for sales conversation intelligence)

via Avoma

Avoma is built specifically for sales teams who want to understand what’s happening in their prospect conversations. Beyond basic transcription, it analyzes engagement levels, tracks competitor mentions, and identifies patterns that indicate whether deals are likely to close.

The AI meeting minutes generator scores individual conversations based on metrics such as the number of questions prospects ask and their overall sentiment.

Avoma best features

Create and share meeting snippets by bookmarking critical moments for quick playback or collaboration with your team

Schedule meetings effortlessly with 1:1, group, or round-robin routing options, plus automated reminders to reduce no-shows

Coach teams effectively with AI-driven call scoring, personalized feedback, and pipeline management tools to boost sales

Avoma limitations

Pricing can get expensive for larger sales teams

Features are sales-focused, so other departments get limited value

Integration limitations with some CRM systems require manual data entry

Avoma pricing

Startup: $29/month per recorder

Organization: $39/month per recorder

Enterprise: $39/month per recorder (billed annually)

Avoma ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (1,335+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Avoma?

Straight from a G2 review about this meeting minutes software:

The most helpful part about avoma for me is the feedback after my calls. Such as how much I talked vs how much the client talked during the calls. I tend to over talk on some of the calls so its allowed me to look back at them and to see how much I tend to do that. So it allows me to have more insight. Another feature that I use for every call is the scorecard feature. This alone has helped raise the quality of my calls.

The most helpful part about avoma for me is the feedback after my calls. Such as how much I talked vs how much the client talked during the calls. I tend to over talk on some of the calls so its allowed me to look back at them and to see how much I tend to do that. So it allows me to have more insight. Another feature that I use for every call is the scorecard feature. This alone has helped raise the quality of my calls.

5. tl;dv (Best for shareable meeting moments)

via tl;dv

tl;dv specializes in condensing long meeting recordings into concise, shareable video clips that highlight the key points. Instead of asking your product team to watch an hour-long client feedback session, you can send them a two-minute clip of the customer’s actual reaction to your new feature demo.

Even better? You can build a searchable library of important client feedback, product demos, or training moments that your team can reference later.

tl;dv best features

Schedule recurring AI reports to track trends, customer feedback, or competitor mentions across meetings

Translate meeting transcripts into over 40 languages, supporting global teams with accurate, dialect-recognition

Track how well your team follows sales playbooks, with AI providing insights on adherence and areas for coaching

tl;dv limitations

Transcription struggles with complex technical discussions and requires manual correction

Video processing can be slow for longer meetings, especially with slower internet

The free plan significantly limits recording numbers and advanced AI features

tl;dv pricing

Free Forever

Pro: $29/month per user

Business: $65/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

tl;dv ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (390+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about tl;dv?

This G2 review offers an interesting angle:

I like the way it identifies smart topics and also that I can just copy and paste (clipboard) the transcription — no additional downloads needed. The email that is sent at the end of the meeting is quite elegant (better than other alternatives). In business plan you can also have access to its API and MCP Server preview.

I like the way it identifies smart topics and also that I can just copy and paste (clipboard) the transcription — no additional downloads needed. The email that is sent at the end of the meeting is quite elegant (better than other alternatives). In business plan you can also have access to its API and MCP Server preview.

🧠 Fun Fact: In Japan, there’s a word for meeting fatigue. It’s called kaigi-zumari (会議詰まり), the stress of back-to-back meetings.

6. Otter. ai (Best for real-time meeting participation)

via Otter.ai

Otter. ai transforms meetings into collaborative experiences where participants can contribute notes in real time. The meeting minutes software allows team members to add comments, highlight important points, and assign action items while the meeting progresses.

The downside? Sometimes meetings become more about editing the notes than having the actual conversation, which can be both helpful and distracting depending on your team’s focus.

Otter. ai best features

Access live captions during video calls that help participants follow along and ensure accessibility for those who need visual text support

Use Otter AI Chat during meetings to ask questions about discussions, generate action item lists, or create follow-up emails instantly

Deploy OtterPilot to attend and transcribe multiple meetings simultaneously, ensuring no discussion is missed even with a packed schedule

Otter. ai limitations

No CRM integration, limiting usefulness for sales and client-facing teams compared to Otter.ai alternatives

Limited formatting options make it difficult to create professional-looking documentation

Audio quality issues significantly impact transcription accuracy

Otter. ai pricing

Free

Pro: $16. 99/month per user

Business: $30/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Otter. ai ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (290+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (95+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Otter. ai?

This is what a Reddit user said about their experience with this meeting minutes software:

Love it. My daily driver for meetings. The transcripts require a little bit of tweaking after recording to fix jargon, mumblers and some mispronunciations but once I do that, Otter bot is great. I ask it to summarize stuff for me, create draft emails for follow ups, even analyze convos for stuff like root causes and stuff.

Love it. My daily driver for meetings. The transcripts require a little bit of tweaking after recording to fix jargon, mumblers and some mispronunciations but once I do that, Otter bot is great. I ask it to summarize stuff for me, create draft emails for follow ups, even analyze convos for stuff like root causes and stuff.

🔍 Did You Know? ‘Minutes approved as read’ is a legal safeguard. That phrase you hear in formal meetings? It formally protects the organization from claims of inaccuracy later. If you don’t correct them during the meeting, they stand.

7. Fathom (Best for CRM workflow automation)

via Fathom

Fathom solves the problem every salesperson pretends doesn’t exist: updating your CRM after meetings.

You know the routine: a client call happens, you promise yourself you’ll log the details later, and then three weeks pass, and you can barely remember what was discussed. Fathom handles the boring data entry part automatically. It listens to your calls, determines what needs to be added to your CRM, and automatically enters it without requiring any manual input.

The smart recognition feature in this speech-to-text software even catches when people mention specific companies or contacts and links everything up properly.

Fathom best features

Mark highlights live during calls and lets Fathom retroactively capture the full speech chunk so you always get the full context

Set keyword alerts to get notified when specific topics are mentioned during a call

Create playlists from call highlights to onboard new team members or review deals

Fathom limitations

It lacks deeper meeting insights like cross-call trend analysis, talk-time statistics, or sentiment metrics

There are reports of recording failures or delayed bot-joining notifications, especially with Teams

Fathom pricing

Free

Premium: $20/month per user

Team: $18/month per user

Business: $28/month per user

Fathom ratings and reviews

G2: 5/5 (5,370+ reviews)

Capterra: 5/5 (790+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Fathom?

One Reddit user puts it this way:

As an agency, we’re big fans of Fathom. The interface is dead simple, so we can quickly pull reports on traffic, conversions, or user behavior without wading through clutter. Also, it’s easy to share links with freelancers so there’s no additional work getting them up to speed.

As an agency, we’re big fans of Fathom. The interface is dead simple, so we can quickly pull reports on traffic, conversions, or user behavior without wading through clutter. Also, it’s easy to share links with freelancers so there’s no additional work getting them up to speed.

8. Grain (Best for customer insight extraction)

via Grain AI

Customer feedback calls are goldmines of insights, but most of that gold stays buried in hour-long recordings nobody has time to review.

Grain acts like your insight excavator.

It creates shareable highlight reels that capture those perfect moments when customers explain exactly what they love or hate about your product. These clips become training material for new sales reps, evidence for product teams, and ammunition for marketing campaigns.

Grain best features

Track talk-to-listen ratio and speaker timelines to understand how balanced your meetings are

Remove filler words automatically and add custom terms to improve transcript accuracy

Edit transcripts directly, fix speaker labels, add comments, and turn text into shareable videos

Grain limitations

Insights are limited to individual meetings; there’s no aggregation or trend analysis across sessions

Starter plan caps at 20 meetings/month; beyond that, you must upgrade

Some users report glitches with meeting invitations and limited manual note features outside Zoom

Grain pricing

Free

Starter: $19/month per user

Business: $39/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Grain ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (295+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Grain?

According to one G2 review:

I like how easy Grain is to use and how versatile it is. It’s simple enough for anyone to pick up, but it also has a lot of advanced features for more experienced users

I like how easy Grain is to use and how versatile it is. It’s simple enough for anyone to pick up, but it also has a lot of advanced features for more experienced users

🧠 Fun Fact: Ancient Roman senators kept ‘acta diurna’, the first public minutes. Translated as daily acts, these records were posted in public spaces on stone or metal.

9. Jamie (Best for privacy-conscious teams)

via Jamie

While other meeting minutes software tools send your conversations to the cloud for processing, Jamie handles everything locally on your device. This makes it perfect for teams dealing with sensitive information, legal discussions, or anything that would make your compliance team break out in cold sweats.

No bots joining calls or data traveling to mysterious servers.

The trade-off? You lose some of the collaboration features and integrations that make other AI meeting tools so convenient.

Jamie best features

Ask Jamie questions any time using its Executive Assistant Sidebar (Ctrl/Command + J) to pull answers or past decisions from your meeting history instantly

Capture screen content like slides or graphs automatically from virtual calls to enrich your transcript and summary

Identify and remember speakers over time, then use that information to auto-label who said what for better clarity and accountability

Jamie limitations

Local processing may affect performance on older devices or during very long meetings

No integration with productivity tools, CRM systems, or project management platforms

Its smaller feature set may not satisfy teams requiring advanced analytics or automated workflows

Jamie pricing

Free

Pro: Custom pricing

Plus: Custom pricing

Team: Custom pricing

Executive: Custom pricing

Jamie ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Jamie?

A G2 review puts it this way:

One of the things that really stands out to me about Jamie is how it doesn’t rely on bots joining my calls. Given how frequently I switch between different meeting platforms, Jamie’s ability to seamlessly work without any plugins is a major plus. It’s fantastic to know that even during in-person client meetings, Jamie is there to assist.

One of the things that really stands out to me about Jamie is how it doesn’t rely on bots joining my calls. Given how frequently I switch between different meeting platforms, Jamie’s ability to seamlessly work without any plugins is a major plus. It’s fantastic to know that even during in-person client meetings, Jamie is there to assist.

🔍 Did You Know? Teams at companies like Amazon sometimes hold silent meetings, where attendees read pre-written documents for the first 20 minutes. The doc then serves as both a briefing and meeting minutes.

10. MeetGeek (Best for meeting performance analytics)

via MeetGeek

MeetGeek gives you visibility into how your team communicates. It tracks speaking time, meeting length, and engagement trends, and automatically highlights when discussions lead to decisions or action items.

Some teams love this data-driven approach to improving communication, while others find the constant analysis makes meetings feel clinical. It’s definitely for teams who want to optimize their collaboration based on hard numbers rather than gut feelings.

MeetGeek best features

Generate conversation intelligence insights that identify communication patterns and suggest specific improvements

Create custom analytics dashboards that monitor meeting performance trends over time

Access automated feedback reports that evaluate meeting quality based on engagement levels, decision-making speed, and follow-through rates

MeetGeek limitations

Users have experienced dropped recordings and delayed or unresponsive support

Authentication is limited to external accounts (Google/Microsoft) unlike MeetGeek alternatives

Pricing may not justify costs for smaller teams needing basic meeting notes

MeetGeek pricing

Free

Pro: $19/month per user

Business: $39/month per user

Enterprise: $59/month per user

MeetGeek ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (450+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about MeetGeek?

A Reddit user shared this feedback:

If you want a tool that summarizes and creates meeting minutes that capture the most relevant details from your meetings you should try MeetGeek. It even lets you customize templates to generate meeting minutes that capture specific info for you. And then you can simply search for keywords to find them or sync them automatically to other tool that you use (ex. Notion, Slack, etc)

If you want a tool that summarizes and creates meeting minutes that capture the most relevant details from your meetings you should try MeetGeek. It even lets you customize templates to generate meeting minutes that capture specific info for you. And then you can simply search for keywords to find them or sync them automatically to other tool that you use (ex. Notion, Slack, etc)

11. Sembly (Best for automated task management)

via Sembly AI

Sembly excels at catching verbal commitments during meetings and turning them into actual tasks in your project management system. When someone says, ‘I’ll follow up with the client about pricing next week,’ the meeting minutes software identifies this as a commitment and makes it trackable.

It’s surprisingly good at distinguishing between casual mentions and actual commitments.

The conversational artificial intelligence feature lets you ask questions about past meetings, which is handy when you need to remember what was decided three months ago but can’t find the right notes.

Sembly best features

Connect meeting outcomes directly to existing project workflows so decisions and commitments immediately become action items

Generate intelligent meeting summaries that focus specifically on actionable insights, next steps, and decisions

Set up automated reminder systems that notify team members about approaching deadlines and outstanding commitments mentioned during calls

Sembly limitations

Task automation may create duplicate entries if not configured properly with existing systems

Limited customization for automated workflow creation

Occasional calendar-sync failures cause Sembly to miss meetings entirely

Sembly pricing

Free

Professional: $15/month

Team: $29/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Sembly ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Sembly?

Here’s what a Reddit user said about this meeting minutes software:

Sembly creates meeting notes, tasks, and key items and lets me revisit the transcription. I was struggling before, and this has let me breathe a little better. Edit to add: weekly status calls limited to 3 days a week, sometimes 4 if I have no choice. 1 on 1’s on Fridays and emergency meetings. Fridays are for catch-up.

Sembly creates meeting notes, tasks, and key items and lets me revisit the transcription. I was struggling before, and this has let me breathe a little better. Edit to add: weekly status calls limited to 3 days a week, sometimes 4 if I have no choice. 1 on 1’s on Fridays and emergency meetings. Fridays are for catch-up.

🔍 Did You Know? Robert’s Rules of Order made meeting minutes an art form. First published in 1876, these rules are still used today by boards, nonprofits, and governments. They detail exactly how to format minutes, down to when you should capitalize ‘Motion’.

12. MeetingKing (Best for formal documentation standards)

via MeetingKing

MeetingKing creates meeting minutes that would make your legal department proud—proper formatting, official attendee lists, clearly documented decisions, and all the bureaucratic polish that board meetings and compliance audits demand.

It’s built for organizations where ‘informal notes’ don’t cut it and everything needs to be documented according to specific standards. Perfect for formal environments, but probably overkill if your team meetings involve pizza and casual problem-solving.

MeetingKing best features

Use pre-built note-taking templates designed for different meeting types that ensure consistent documentation

Implement an approval process that allows designated participants to review, edit, and validate meeting minutes

Maintain comprehensive meeting histories with detailed records that support audit requirements and record-keeping obligations

Generate attendee lists, decision records, and action item summaries for formal proceedings and regulatory compliance

MeetingKing limitations

Several users note that configuring meetings can be a lengthy and time-consuming process

Some report glitches like pop-up windows failing to open when adding labels or resources, or minor UI hiccups

The platform lacks enterprise-grade features like single sign-on (SSO), user permissions, or a developer API

MeetingKing pricing

Free trial available

Pro Single: $9. 95/month

Pro Small: $39. 95/month (for five users)

Pro Medium: $64. 95/month (for 10 users)

Pro Large: $124. 95/month (for 25 users)

MeetingKing ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about MeetingKing?

A quick snippet from a G2 review about this meeting minutes software:

The fact that it automates the process of recoding and writing the minutes of meeting which infact precisely summerises most important parts of my work. It reduces my everyday hasel to setup an agenda and the customer support is quick and easy, just add the application to the workspace account or in the meet and it takes care of everything else [sic]

The fact that it automates the process of recoding and writing the minutes of meeting which infact precisely summerises most important parts of my work. It reduces my everyday hasel to setup an agenda and the customer support is quick and easy, just add the application to the workspace account or in the meet and it takes care of everything else [sic]

Add ClickUp to Your Meetings

You shouldn’t need to chase notes, rewrite action items, or dig through three tools just to remember what got decided in a meeting. That’s what meeting minutes software is supposed to handle without adding more to your plate.

ClickUp takes that seriously.

It records your meetings, transcribes them, summarizes the important stuff, and links tasks to your workflow. You get clean notes, accountability, and everything tied back to your projects without jumping between tabs.

Sign up for ClickUp today! ✅