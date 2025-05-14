10 alternativ a konkurentů Honeybook pro projekty v roce 2025

When managing projects, client bookings, contracts, and invoices, Honeybook has been a go-to customer database software for the typical business owner or project manager. But, as the digital landscape evolves, so does the need for adaptable tools.

Perhaps you’re seeking a Honeybook alternative to meet unique requirements or simply wish to diversify your toolkit. Whichever the case, this article has you covered.

What Should You Look for In a Honeybook Alternative?

Selecting the right alternative to Honeybook’s project management software means focusing on the following:

Intuitive design and user-friendly interface : Makes it easy for anyone, from small business owners to multinational corporations, to pick up and get started with

Flexibility in project management capabilities: So you can meet multiple use cases within your organization

Robust client management and booking features : Maintain and improve relationships with all of your clients throughout their engagement with you; not just when it’s time to renew the contract

Comprehensive invoicing and contract tools : Payment should be simple and painless for you and your clients

Seamless integrations: Maximize the power of your entire tech stack

Reliable customer support : Because no matter how simple a tool is to use, when you have a question, you want it answered fast

Cost-effective pricing: You don’t want to break the bank, but you still need a tool that fits your needs

The 10 Best Honeybook Alternatives to Use

Here are our picks for the best Honeybook alternatives and our reasoning behind each project management platform.

ClickUp is the best all-in-one solution for creative professionals and anyone looking for a HoneyBook alternative. This platform combines project management and CRM features into one holistic solution for teams aiming for productivity nirvana in their business processes.

Tailored for those who juggle multiple projects, ClickUp seamlessly integrates process mapping, tasks, docs, goals, and chats into one business management software. Its CRM features make it an ace for any small business owner keen on fostering relationships with contact management. Get clients onboarded fast with these contract templates, make lead management simple with our marketing automation tools, and manage your vendors with a bevy of purchase order templates.

With a user-friendly interface and vast customization options, it’s no wonder professionals globally vouch for ClickUp as the best HoneyBook alternative to manage projects.

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

Project management tools can have a learning curve for beginners

The mobile app is not (yet!) as fully featured as the desktop version

Client portal might not have enough billing and invoicing features as some Honeybook alternatives

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

2. Hello Bonsai

via Hello Bonsai

Freelancers, meet your new best friend: Hello Bonsai (now better known as just Bonsai). An all-in-one business management suite designed specifically for independent professionals, it takes the pain out of the details of your project communication plan with key features like contract signing, proposal submittal, and payment invoicing.

Its standout feature is the seamless integration of these tasks, ensuring that freelancers can focus on their craft, not admin.

Hello Bonsai is an excellent choice for those who crave simplicity without sacrificing functionality.

Hello Bonsai best features

Comprehensive client CRM and project management in one place

Automated invoices, proposals, and contracts

Time tracking and expense management built-in

Simple tools to manage your project tasks

Third-party integration capabilities

Customizable templates for various documents

Intuitive mobile application for on-the-go access and task management

Hello Bonsai limitations

Limited integrations compared to other business management platforms

The user interface might feel a bit basic for advanced users

No project management Gantt chart view

No free version

Hello Bonsai pricing

Starter : $24/month

Professional : $39/month

Business: $79/month

Hello, Bonsai ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (60+ reviews)

3. Plutio

via Plutio

Plutio is more than just one of the best HoneyBook alternatives—it’s a workspace that adapts to your business needs. Integrating projects, tasks, and invoices in one dashboard, it’s a powerhouse for solo entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The platform’s adaptability, combined with a strong emphasis on user experience, makes it a formidable contender in the productivity realm.

Those looking for a sleek project management software interface without a steep learning curve will find Plutio particularly appealing—especially to small business owners.

Plutio best features

Fully customizable workspace tailored to user preferences

Centralized communication hub and client portal for teams and clients

Task, time, and project management tools integrated

Built-in invoicing and contract generation

Versatile role-based access control for each dedicated account manager

A comprehensive client portal

Multiple language support

Plutio’s all-in-one design is both efficient and user-friendly, making project management a breeze

Plutio limitations

Some users might find the business management UI not as intuitive

Lacks certain advanced features to generate reports

A smaller community compared to bigger platforms

Plutio pricing

Solo : $19/month

Studio : $39/month

Agency: $99/month

Plutio ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (50+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (150+ reviews)

4. Salesforce

via Salesforce

Enter the juggernaut of CRM platforms: Salesforce. Recognized globally, Salesforce offers an unparalleled suite of tools designed for businesses aiming for growth.

Be it sales, service, or marketing, Salesforce’s dynamic dashboards make data-driven decision-making a breeze.

Its reputation stems from its robustness, making it ideal for enterprises that need comprehensive client relationship management solutions.

SalesForce best features

Robust CRM platform that can scale with growing businesses

AI-driven insights with Salesforce Einstein

Extensive third-party integration possibilities

Dynamic dashboards and reporting tools

Lead and opportunity management

Sales forecasting and analytics

Multi-layered security features for data protection

Salesforce’s reputation as a leading CRM solution is bolstered by its comprehensive features and scalability

SalesForce limitations

It can be overwhelming for small businesses, who may want to consider these SalesForce alternatives

The steep learning curve for new users

High pricing for more advanced features

SalesForce pricing

Visit SalesForce’s pricing page to see their different packages and pricing options for every tool and feature they offer

SalesForce ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (1,300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (17,000+ reviews)

5. FreshBooks

via Freshbooks

Accounting doesn’t have to be daunting; not with FreshBooks in your corner. Tailored for freelancers and small businesses, it transforms complex financial tasks into intuitive actions. From invoicing to expense tracking, FreshBooks offers a streamlined approach to finances.

Its cloud-based access ensures your data is always at your fingertips.

FreshBooks emerges as a breath of fresh air for those wary of accounting jargon.

FreshBooks best features

Intuitive invoicing with customizable templates

Time tracking and expense management

Double-entry accounting reports

Manage clients and project budgeting

Seamless online payment solutions

Mobile app for invoicing and expenses on the go

Integration with a wide range of third-party tools

FreshBooks limitations

Not suitable for larger enterprises with complex accounting needs

Limited inventory management features

Some users find the new UI less intuitive

FreshBooks pricing

Lite : $13. 60/month

Plus : $24/month

Premium : $44/month

Select: Contact Freshbook for pricing

FreshBooks ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (4,000+ reviews)

6. 17hats

via 17hats

Imagine consolidating your business operations into one coherent dashboard. That’s 17hats for you. Crafted meticulously for solo entrepreneurs, it integrates contacts, projects, and calendars for a seamless experience.

With automated workflows and integrated contracts, 17hats ensures professionals spend less time managing project progress and more time creating value for clients.

If you wear many hats in your business, this platform is designed for you.

17hats best features

Unified dashboard for contacts, projects, and calendar

Automated workflows for repetitive tasks

Integrated contracts and invoices

Client portals for transparent communication

Booking synchronization with popular calendar apps

Time tracking and to-do lists

Template library for quick document creation

17hats limitations

Lacks advanced CRM functionalities

No native mobile application

Limited integrations compared to other Honeybook alternatives

17hats pricing

Essentials : $13/month

Standard : $25/month

Premier: $50/month

17hats ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (70+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)

7. ClientVenue

via ClientVenue

In the world of client management, ClientVenue is making waves. Offering tailored client portals and unified project views, it simplifies the often messy realm of client relations.

Designed with transparency in mind, ClientVenue fosters clear communication between businesses and their clientele.

Businesses keen on elevating their client experience will find this platform invaluable.

ClientVenue best features

Tailored client management with dedicated portals

Task and project tracking in one unified view

Simple yet powerful invoicing capabilities

Automated reminders for tasks and meetings

Secure document storage and sharing

User-friendly dashboard for quick insights

Integration capabilities with popular tools

ClientVenue limitations

Newer to the market, hence less community support versus other Honeybook alternatives

Limited templates for document creation

It might lack some advanced automation features

ClientVenue pricing

Starter : $47/month

Professional : $97/month

Enterprise: $247/month

ClientVenue ratings and reviews:

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

8. Paymo

via Paymo

Balancing project management with invoicing, Paymo is a gem for businesses of all sizes. Its strength lies in the blend of time tracking with task management, ensuring projects stay on course and within budget. With native mobile applications, team members can stay updated on the go.

Businesses seeking a harmonious blend of functionality and usability should have Paymo on their radar.

Paymo best features

Comprehensive project management with time tracking

Kanban boards, list view, and Gantt charts for task management

Advanced invoicing with expense tracking

Team scheduling and resource management

Detailed reporting for projects and finances

Integrates seamlessly with other tools and project management software

Native mobile applications for iOS and Android

Paymo limitations

The learning curve for beginners can be a bit steep

Some advanced features are locked behind higher pricing tiers

Users report occasional sync issues with the mobile app

Paymo pricing

Free

Starter : $4. 95/month per user

Small Office : $9. 95/month per user

Business: $20. 79/month per user

Paymo ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (400+ reviews)

9. Quickbooks

via Quickbooks

A name synonymous with accounting, Quickbooks has been the go-to solution for businesses for years. Simplifying complex accounting tasks allows enterprises to focus on growth, not numbers.

Whether tracking expenses or managing payroll, Quickbooks offers a robust set of tools with bank-level security.

Quickbooks remains a top pick for businesses, from startups to established enterprises, looking for trusted financial management.

Quickbooks best features

Robust accounting software with cloud-based access

Customizable invoices and instant payment features with client portal options

Expense tracking with receipt scanning

Advanced reporting tools for financial insights

Payroll templates and functionalities with tax computation

Integration with hundreds of third-party applications

Bank-level security for data protection

Quickbooks limitations

It can be overwhelming for those new to accounting

Customer support can sometimes be slow

Pricing can be steep for smaller businesses looking for affordable Honeybook alternatives

Quickbooks pricing

Simple Start: $30/month

Essentials: $55/month

Plus: $85/month

Advanced: $200/month

Quickbooks ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 0/5 (3,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (6,000+ reviews)

10. Dynamics 365

via Dynamics 365

Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 is not just a tool; it’s a suite of integrated solutions that transform businesses. From sales to service, it covers a vast spectrum, backed by the reliability of the Microsoft ecosystem. AI-driven insights and Power BI integration set it apart, making data analysis effortless.

Enterprises aiming for digital transformation will find Dynamics 365 to be a game-changer.

Dynamics 365 best features

Integrated solutions spanning sales, service, finance, and more

AI-driven insights for better decision-making

Modular apps to customize as per business needs

Seamless integration with other Microsoft products

Advanced analytics with Power BI integration

Highly scalable to accommodate growing business needs

Robust security and compliance features

Dynamics 365 limitations

It can be pricey for small to medium enterprises

Requires proper training for full utilization

Customization can be complex and require technical expertise

Dynamics 365 pricing

Visit Dynamic 365’s pricing page to see their different packages and pricing options for every tool and feature they offer

Dynamics 365 ratings and reviews

G2: 3. 8/5 (1,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (5,000+ reviews)

Why ClickUp Emerges as the Top Honeybook Alternative

When you’re searching for a Honeybook alternative, you’re not just looking for a tool; you’re seeking an efficient solution to streamline your projects, bookings, contracts, and more.

ClickUp stands out from the rest, not just because of its comprehensive features but also due to its emphasis on user experience. The platform is designed to adapt to the specific needs of businesses, offering flexibility, efficiency, and clarity.

With built-in CRM features, form views, automations, and dedicated templates for invoicing, ClickUp proves time and again its dedication to making tasks easier and more intuitive. It’s not just a tool but a partner in productivity.

If you’re considering making the switch or diving into a new platform, try ClickUp. Experience the difference firsthand and understand why it is the preferred choice for professionals worldwide.