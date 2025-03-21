10 nejlepších alternativ Recraft AI pro kreativní návrh obsahu

AI is reshaping visual content creation by helping users generate high-quality images in minutes.

From hyper-realistic portraits to intricate vector art, AI image generators are changing the game for designers, marketers, and content creators. However, not all tools are created equal.

Take Recraft AI, for example. While it’s a popular choice for image creation and vector art, it comes with limitations—whether it’s pricing, feature restrictions, or a lack of customization. If you’re looking for something more flexible, powerful, or tailored to your needs, you’re in the right place.

We’ve compiled the best Recraft AI alternatives so you can find the perfect AI art generator for your workflow.

⏰ 60-Second Summary Not sure which AI tool fits your needs? Here’s a quick breakdown to help you decide. 👇 ClickUp: Best for AI-powered design workflow management

Midjourney : Best for high-quality AI-generated art

Canva : Best for quick and easy graphic design

DALL·E 3: Best for image generation through ChatGPT integration

Ideogram: Best for text-to-image AI with advanced style control

Stable Diffusion Online : Best for free AI-generated images with full creative control

Figma: Best for collaborative UI/UX design and prototyping

Piktochart: Best for AI-powered infographics and visual storytelling

Stencil: Best for quick and easy social media graphics

Adobe Express: Best for AI-powered content creation with professional quality

What Is Recraft AI

Recraft AI is an AI-powered image generator designed for creating vector art, illustrations, and digital art with ease. It helps designers, marketers, and content creators generate high-quality, scalable visuals in just a few clicks.

Unlike traditional design software, Recraft AI uses machine learning to automate the creative process, making it faster and more efficient.

🧠 Fun Fact: The highest-valued AI-generated NFT sold for $1 million. AI art is redefining digital value—who knew a few prompts could create million-dollar masterpieces? 🎨💎

Why Go for Recraft AI Alternatives

Recraft AI is a solid AI image generator, but it’s not without its flaws. For users who need more control, flexibility, and efficiency, exploring alternatives can lead to a better fit. Here’s where Recraft AI falls short:

Limited post-editing tools: You often need to export images to another editor for refinements, as the in-app adjustments are minimal

Rigid interface: The platform lacks flexibility for detailed modifications directly within the app

Restrictive freemium model: Monthly token distribution can be limiting, making it hard to experiment freely. A daily token system, like Sumo’s, would improve usability

Prompt inconsistencies: Not all prompt parameters translate accurately to the final image, and there’s no clear way to adjust word weights

Inpainting issues: The web version’s inpaint tool doesn’t always work as expected, making precise edits frustrating

Repetitive outputs: Even after tweaking prompts, the tool sometimes regenerates similar images, reducing creative control

💡 Pro Tip: AI has the power to increase efficiency across various sectors. Bring every creative vision of yours to life with these inspiring AI art examples that can help you with everything—think LinkedIn profile picture or a piece of art for your house!

Here’s a quick comparison of the top Recraft AI alternatives to help you find the perfect tool for your creative needs.

Tool Best For Key Features ClickUp AI-powered design workflow management Whiteboards, AI image generation, project management Midjourney High-quality AI-generated art Hyper-realistic images, detailed prompts, Discord-based Canva Quick and easy graphic design Templates, AI tools, team collaboration DALL·E 3 AI-generated images with ChatGPT integration ChatGPT integration, detailed visuals, prompt refinement Ideogram Text-to-image AI with advanced style control Style customization, text rendering, Magic Prompt Stable Diffusion Free AI-generated images with full creative control Inpainting, outpainting, prompt database Figma Collaborative UI/UX design and prototyping Real-time collaboration, AI mockups, design systems Piktochart AI-powered infographics and visual storytelling Infographics, templates, video editing Stencil Quick and easy social media graphics Social media templates, browser extensions, stock photos Adobe Express AI-powered content creation with professional quality AI image generation, video editing, stock assets

The 10 Best Recraft AI Alternatives to Create Images in 2025

We’ve done the heavy lifting and found 10 powerful tools that match or even outperform Recraft AI in various aspects. Whether you need better image generation, improved workflow integration, or advanced AI-powered features, these alternatives offer strong solutions.

1. ClickUp (Best for AI-powered design workflow management)

ClickUp is the everything app for work that supports your creative workflows end to end with AI. Imagine brainstorming your next big creative project and instantly generating AI-powered visuals without leaving your workflow. That’s exactly what ClickUp Brain brings to the table.

Brainstorm creative projects and bring ideas to life in seconds with ClickUp Brain

Use this powerful tool to generate images, ideas, and content for diagrams, charts, or any other visual content you might need. The best part? By specifying your preferences for themes, colors, and art styles, you can create images that match your design dreams every single time!

Integrated directly into ClickUp Whiteboards, this AI assistant helps teams bring ideas to life by generating detailed descriptions, brainstorming creative concepts, and assisting with project planning—all within a single workspace.

Imagine brainstorming an underwater-themed design project. ClickUp Brain can help craft vivid scene descriptions, refine your creative briefs, and generate content to guide your design work. Need a concept for your next campaign? Just ask ClickUp Brain; it will provide creative input, saving you time and sparking inspiration.

Use ClickUp Brain to generate and refine ideas for designs

ClickUp Whiteboards adds more dimension to this creative process as it supports real-time collaboration and captures all ideas in one place. Convert ideas to tasks in a jiffy when you’re done with brainstorming!

So, whether you’re mapping out a marketing campaign, designing a new product, or organizing a visual content strategy, ClickUp makes your entire creative process seamless!

ClickUp best features

Visualize creative ideas with ClickUp Whiteboards for brainstorming, mind mapping, and project planning

Manage design projects effortlessly with task lists, Kanban boards, Gantt charts, and timeline views

Collaborate with your design team in real-time using built-in comments, ClickUp Chat, and file sharing, reducing miscommunication and speeding up approvals

Integrate seamlessly with tools like Figma, Slack, and Google Drive, keeping your creative workflow connected and streamlined

Optimize creative workflows using ready-made graphic design templates

Automate repetitive tasks like assigning design reviews, tracking project deadlines, and updating status reports with ClickUp Automations

Organize and manage design assets in one place with ClickUp Docs , task attachments, and a centralized file hub, making it easy to find and reuse content

ClickUp limitations

Can have a learning curve for new users

Some advanced AI features require an additional paid plan

ClickUp pricing

Free forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7/month per user

ClickUp ratings & reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Here’s what Jayson Ermac from AI bees has to say about ClickUp:

🔍 Did You Know? 65% of artists have used text-to-image AI tools for brainstorming creative ideas. Stuck on an idea? AI tools like ClickUp Brain are here to turn your creative sparks into stunning visuals in seconds!

2. Midjourney (Best for high-quality AI-generated art)

via Midjourney

If you’re looking for stunning, high-resolution AI-generated art, Midjourney is one of the best tools available.

Known for its hyper-realistic and artistic output, It is a go-to choice for digital artists, marketers, and designers who want unique, AI-crafted visuals. The results are often artful, making it a favorite among creatives pushing the boundaries of AI art.

Midjourney best features

Generate hyper-realistic, high-resolution AI images instantly

Customize images with detailed text prompts and style variations

Access unlimited relaxed generations with Standard and higher plans

Use stealth mode for private image generation (Pro & Mega plans)

Join a large, active Discord community for inspiration and support

Midjourney limitations

No direct integration with design project management tools like Photoshop or Figma

Requires Discord to use, which can be a learning curve for new users

Limited control over specific details in AI-generated images

Midjourney pricing

Basic plan: $10/month per user

Standard plan: $30/month per user

Pro plan: $60/month per user

Mega plan: $120/month per user

Midjourney ratings & reviews

G2: 4. 4/5. 0 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

💡 Pro Tip: Crafting clear, detailed prompts is key to generating stunning AI images. Learning from well-structured Midjourney prompt examples can help you refine your inputs for better, more accurate visuals.

3. Canva (Best for quick and easy graphic design)

via Canva

Canva is a user-friendly design platform that allows users to create images without advanced design skills. With its drag-and-drop interface, massive ​brainstorming template library, and AI-powered tools, it’s perfect for social media graphics, marketing materials, presentations, and more.

Canva also supports team collaboration, making it a go-to tool for businesses and content creators who need fast, professional-quality designs.

Canva best features

Create stunning visuals using an intuitive drag-and-drop editor

Access a vast library of templates, stock photos, and design elements

Remove backgrounds and resize designs with one click in Canva Pro

Collaborate in real-time with team members on shared projects

Use AI-powered tools to streamline art creation and branding

Canva limitations

Requires an internet connection for editing—no offline mode

Lacks advanced features for professional designers working on complex projects

Canva pricing

Free plan

Pro plan: $14. 99/month per user

Teams plan: $29. 99/month per user

Canva ratings & reviews

G2: 4. 7/5. 0 (4,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5. 0 (12,400+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Canva?

💡 Pro Tip: Mastering AI for graphic design means understanding how to blend automation with creativity—like using AI tools to speed up repetitive tasks while focusing on your unique design style. Exploring how AI is transforming graphic design can give you an edge in creating standout visuals.

4. DALL·E 3 (Best for image generation through ChatGPT integration)

DALL·E 3 is a cutting-edge AI art generator that translates your ideas into highly detailed, realistic visuals. Unlike standalone tools, DALL·E 3 is built directly into ChatGPT, allowing you to refine AI prompts, brainstorm ideas, and tweak images within a single workflow.

Whether you need illustrations, concept art, or photorealistic renders, DALL·E 3 delivers exceptional accuracy with minimal effort. Its user-friendly interface makes this platform incredibly useful for image editing and creation, even for new users.

DALL·E 3 best features

Create high-quality images that are realistic and highly detailed

Use ChatGPT to refine prompts and tweak generated visuals in seconds

Create unique illustrations, concept art, and photorealistic images

Own full rights to all generated images without additional licensing

DALL·E 3 limitations

No direct integration with external design software like Photoshop

Limited post-generation editing options compared to competitors

Requires an internet connection and OpenAI account to use

DALL·E 3 pricing

Custom pricing

DALL·E 3 ratings & reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 6/5. 0 (20+ reviews)

📮ClickUp Insight: 11% of our respondents leverage AI primarily for brainstorming and ideation. But what happens to these brilliant ideas afterward? This is where you need an AI-powered whiteboard, like ClickUp Whiteboards, which helps you instantly turn ideas from the brainstorming session into tasks. And if you can’t quite explain a concept, simply ask the AI image generator to create a visual based on your prompt. It’s the everything app for work that enables you to ideate, visualize, and execute faster!

5. Ideogram (Best for text-to-image AI with advanced style control)

via Ideogram

Ideogram 2. 0 is a next-generation AI image generator designed to create realistic photos, graphic design trends, and typography-based visuals with exceptional accuracy. It offers industry-leading text rendering, making it an ideal tool for branding, posters, and social media graphics.

With advanced style options like Realistic, Design, 3D, and Anime, Ideogram gives you greater control over the final look of your images. Plus, its Magic Prompt and Describe features allow for better prompt refinement and creative exploration.

Ideogram best features

Generate high-quality images with advanced style options

Create typography-based designs with industry-leading text rendering

Customize images with a personalized color palette

Edit, remix, and refine images directly on the Canvas editor

Ideogram limitations

Some premium features, like private generations and batch processing, require a paid plan

Free plan has limited credits, restricting frequent use

No integration with external design software like Photoshop or Figma

Ideogram pricing

Free plan

Basic plan: $8/month per user

Plus plan: $20/month per user

Pro plan: $60/month per user

Ideogram ratings & reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

🧠 Fun Fact: The highest-valued piece of AI art, Portrait of Edmond Belamy, sold for $432,000. AI art isn’t just cool—it’s collectible! Imagine generating a digital masterpiece worth almost half a million dollars!

6. Stable Diffusion (Best for free AI-generated images with full creative control)

via Stable Diffusion

Stable Diffusion Online is a versatile AI image generator that allows users to create photo-realistic and artistic images from text prompts.

Unlike other platforms, it provides full creative control, enabling users to refine their outputs with detailed prompts, inpainting, and outpainting features. Their free plan allows 10 image generations per day, while premium plans offer faster processing and private image generation.

Stable Diffusion best features

Generate high-quality, photorealistic AI images from text prompts

Create private, watermark-free images with commercial licensing

Upscale-generated images for better resolution and clarity

Explore a prompt database with millions of user-generated ideas

Stable Diffusion limitations

No direct integration with Photoshop, Figma, or other design tools

Free plan is limited to 10 generations per day

Requires detailed prompts for precise image outputs

Stable Diffusion pricing

Free plan

Pro plan : $10/month per user

Max plan: $20/month per user

Stable Diffusion ratings & reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Stable Diffusion?

🔍 Did You Know? On OpenSea, AI-generated NFTs sell from $244 to $1,631 on average. From text prompts to NFT marketplaces—AI-generated art is not just creating buzz; it’s making bank! 💸

7. Figma (Best for collaborative UI/UX design and prototyping)

via Figma

Figma is a powerful cloud-based design tool that enables teams to collaborate in real time on UI/UX design, prototyping, and brainstorming. With features like auto layout, interactive prototypes, and Dev Mode for code handoff, it’s a favorite AI tool for designers and developers.

Figma’s AI-powered tools can generate mockups and streamline the design process, making it an efficient alternative to Recraft AI for structured design work.

Figma best features

Design and prototype in real-time with team collaboration

Generate UI mockups instantly using AI-powered tools

Create interactive prototypes with advanced animations

Use Dev Mode to seamlessly translate designs into code

Organize design systems with shared libraries and variables

Figma limitations

Advanced prototyping and Dev Mode features require a paid plan

Can have a learning curve for new users transitioning from other design tools

Figma pricing

Free plan

Professional team : $15/month per user

Organization: $45/month per user

Enterprise: $75/month per user

Figma ratings & reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5. 0 (1,100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5. 0 (800+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Figma?

8. Piktochart (Best for AI-powered infographics and visual storytelling)

via Piktochart

Piktochart is a versatile AI-driven design tool that transforms complex ideas into engaging visuals. It generates AI-generated infographics, charts, presentations, and reports, simplifying visual communication for marketers, educators, and business professionals.

The platform offers brand customization, a vast template library, and collaboration tools, making it a solid alternative to Recraft AI for structured design projects.

Piktochart best features

Choose from thousands of customizable templates for quick designs

Edit images and transcribe videos with AI-powered tools

Maintain brand consistency with custom fonts, colors, and logos

Collaborate with team members using real-time commenting and editing

Piktochart limitations

Limited compatibility with mobile browsers

Advanced branding features and large storage are restricted to paid plans

Free plan allows only two PNG downloads per month

Piktochart pricing

Free plan

Pro plan: $29/month per user

Business plan: $49/month per user

Enterprise plan: Custom pricing

Piktochart ratings & reviews

G2: 4. 4/5. 0 (160+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5. 0 (200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Piktochart?

9. Stencil (Best for quick and easy social media graphics)

via Stencil

Stencil is a lightweight, user-friendly design tool built for bloggers, marketers, and business owners who need high-quality social media graphics on the fly.

With millions of stock photos, templates, and icons, it streamlines content creation for platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter. Stencil’s browser extensions and WordPress integration make it easy to create art without switching apps.

Stencil best features

Create stunning images in seconds with drag-and-drop tools

Access 5 million+ stock photos and 3 million+ icons & graphics

Use 1,350+ pre-designed templates for quick customization

Instantly resize designs with 140+ preset sizes for ads, blogs, and social media

Integrate with Chrome, Firefox, and WordPress for faster workflow

Stencil limitations

The free plan is limited to 10 image saves per month

No team collaboration or shared workspaces

Advanced branding features (fonts, logos, watermarks) are only available in paid plans

Stencil pricing

Free plan

Pro plan: $15/month per user

Unlimited plan: $20/month per user

Stencil ratings & reviews

G2: 4. 5/5. 0 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5. 0 (460+ reviews)

💡 Pro Tip: Organizing your creative ideas visually can enhance your design process. An AI-powered idea board helps you brainstorm, refine, and manage concepts effortlessly, keeping all your inspirations in one place.

10. Adobe Express (Best for AI-powered content creation with professional quality)

via Adobe Express

Adobe Express is an all-in-one design tool that combines AI-powered image generation, video editing, and social media content creation. Features like Generative Fill, AI-powered templates, and text-to-image tools help users create stunning visuals with minimal effort.

Adobe Express offers professional-quality results without the complexity of Photoshop, be it designing flyers, social media posts, or marketing materials.

Adobe Express best features

Generate AI-powered images, templates, and social media graphics instantly

Create engaging videos with AI voiceovers and music generation

Access millions of stock assets, fonts, and design elements

Easily resize and repurpose designs for multiple platforms

Adobe Express limitations

Advanced AI features require a paid plan

Limited design customization compared to Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator

Adobe Express pricing

Free plan

Premium plan: $9. 99/month per user

Adobe Express ratings & reviews

G2 4. 5/5. 0 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5. 0 (1100+ reviews)

Special Mentions Lensa AI: An AI-powered photo editor known for creating high-quality avatars, enhancing portraits, and generating eye-catching social media visuals

Artbreeder: Blend and evolve images effortlessly, making it perfect for concept art, character design, and unique visual styles

Deep Dream Generator: Create surreal, dream-like artwork using AI algorithms that transform images into stunning, abstract visuals

Runway ML: A versatile AI platform offering video editing, image generation, and real-time collaboration for creative projects

Choose the best Recraft AI alternative: Start with ClickUp Today!

Finding the right AI image generator depends on your needs—whether it’s high-quality visuals, seamless design collaboration, or advanced AI-powered tools.

Each alternative listed offers unique features, from ClickUp’s AI-driven creative workflows to Midjourney’s stunning AI art generation. While Recraft AI has its strengths, these tools provide more flexibility, creativity, and efficiency for designers, marketers, and content creators.

If you’re ready to streamline your creative projects with AI-powered tools, ClickUp offers a complete solution. From brainstorming to execution, manage your design workflow with ease.

Try ClickUp today and elevate your creative content design with the power of AI!