10 nejlepších alternativ Recraft AI pro kreativní návrh obsahu

AI is reshaping visual content creation by helping users generate high-quality images in minutes.
From hyper-realistic portraits to intricate vector art, AI image generators are changing the game for designers, marketers, and content creators. However, not all tools are created equal.
Take Recraft AI, for example. While it’s a popular choice for image creation and vector art, it comes with limitations—whether it’s pricing, feature restrictions, or a lack of customization. If you’re looking for something more flexible, powerful, or tailored to your needs, you’re in the right place.
We’ve compiled the best Recraft AI alternatives so you can find the perfect AI art generator for your workflow.
⏰ 60-Second Summary
Not sure which AI tool fits your needs? Here’s a quick breakdown to help you decide. 👇
- ClickUp: Best for AI-powered design workflow management
- Midjourney: Best for high-quality AI-generated art
- Canva: Best for quick and easy graphic design
- DALL·E 3: Best for image generation through ChatGPT integration
- Ideogram: Best for text-to-image AI with advanced style control
- Stable Diffusion Online: Best for free AI-generated images with full creative control
- Figma: Best for collaborative UI/UX design and prototyping
- Piktochart: Best for AI-powered infographics and visual storytelling
- Stencil: Best for quick and easy social media graphics
- Adobe Express: Best for AI-powered content creation with professional quality
What Is Recraft AI
Recraft AI is an AI-powered image generator designed for creating vector art, illustrations, and digital art with ease. It helps designers, marketers, and content creators generate high-quality, scalable visuals in just a few clicks.
Unlike traditional design software, Recraft AI uses machine learning to automate the creative process, making it faster and more efficient.
🧠 Fun Fact: The highest-valued AI-generated NFT sold for $1 million. AI art is redefining digital value—who knew a few prompts could create million-dollar masterpieces? 🎨💎
Why Go for Recraft AI Alternatives
Recraft AI is a solid AI image generator, but it’s not without its flaws. For users who need more control, flexibility, and efficiency, exploring alternatives can lead to a better fit. Here’s where Recraft AI falls short:
- Limited post-editing tools: You often need to export images to another editor for refinements, as the in-app adjustments are minimal
- Rigid interface: The platform lacks flexibility for detailed modifications directly within the app
- Restrictive freemium model: Monthly token distribution can be limiting, making it hard to experiment freely. A daily token system, like Sumo’s, would improve usability
- Prompt inconsistencies: Not all prompt parameters translate accurately to the final image, and there’s no clear way to adjust word weights
- Inpainting issues: The web version’s inpaint tool doesn’t always work as expected, making precise edits frustrating
- Repetitive outputs: Even after tweaking prompts, the tool sometimes regenerates similar images, reducing creative control
💡 Pro Tip: AI has the power to increase efficiency across various sectors. Bring every creative vision of yours to life with these inspiring AI art examples that can help you with everything—think LinkedIn profile picture or a piece of art for your house!
Top 10 AI Image Generator Tools at a Glance
Here’s a quick comparison of the top Recraft AI alternatives to help you find the perfect tool for your creative needs.
|Tool
|Best For
|Key Features
|ClickUp
|AI-powered design workflow management
|Whiteboards, AI image generation, project management
|Midjourney
|High-quality AI-generated art
|Hyper-realistic images, detailed prompts, Discord-based
|Canva
|Quick and easy graphic design
|Templates, AI tools, team collaboration
|DALL·E 3
|AI-generated images with ChatGPT integration
|ChatGPT integration, detailed visuals, prompt refinement
|Ideogram
|Text-to-image AI with advanced style control
|Style customization, text rendering, Magic Prompt
|Stable Diffusion
|Free AI-generated images with full creative control
|Inpainting, outpainting, prompt database
|Figma
|Collaborative UI/UX design and prototyping
|Real-time collaboration, AI mockups, design systems
|Piktochart
|AI-powered infographics and visual storytelling
|Infographics, templates, video editing
|Stencil
|Quick and easy social media graphics
|Social media templates, browser extensions, stock photos
|Adobe Express
|AI-powered content creation with professional quality
|AI image generation, video editing, stock assets
The 10 Best Recraft AI Alternatives to Create Images in 2025
We’ve done the heavy lifting and found 10 powerful tools that match or even outperform Recraft AI in various aspects. Whether you need better image generation, improved workflow integration, or advanced AI-powered features, these alternatives offer strong solutions.
1. ClickUp (Best for AI-powered design workflow management)
ClickUp is the everything app for work that supports your creative workflows end to end with AI. Imagine brainstorming your next big creative project and instantly generating AI-powered visuals without leaving your workflow. That’s exactly what ClickUp Brain brings to the table.
Use this powerful tool to generate images, ideas, and content for diagrams, charts, or any other visual content you might need. The best part? By specifying your preferences for themes, colors, and art styles, you can create images that match your design dreams every single time!
Integrated directly into ClickUp Whiteboards, this AI assistant helps teams bring ideas to life by generating detailed descriptions, brainstorming creative concepts, and assisting with project planning—all within a single workspace.
Imagine brainstorming an underwater-themed design project. ClickUp Brain can help craft vivid scene descriptions, refine your creative briefs, and generate content to guide your design work. Need a concept for your next campaign? Just ask ClickUp Brain; it will provide creative input, saving you time and sparking inspiration.
ClickUp Whiteboards adds more dimension to this creative process as it supports real-time collaboration and captures all ideas in one place. Convert ideas to tasks in a jiffy when you’re done with brainstorming!
So, whether you’re mapping out a marketing campaign, designing a new product, or organizing a visual content strategy, ClickUp makes your entire creative process seamless!
ClickUp best features
- Visualize creative ideas with ClickUp Whiteboards for brainstorming, mind mapping, and project planning
- Manage design projects effortlessly with task lists, Kanban boards, Gantt charts, and timeline views
- Collaborate with your design team in real-time using built-in comments, ClickUp Chat, and file sharing, reducing miscommunication and speeding up approvals
- Integrate seamlessly with tools like Figma, Slack, and Google Drive, keeping your creative workflow connected and streamlined
- Optimize creative workflows using ready-made graphic design templates
- Automate repetitive tasks like assigning design reviews, tracking project deadlines, and updating status reports with ClickUp Automations
- Organize and manage design assets in one place with ClickUp Docs, task attachments, and a centralized file hub, making it easy to find and reuse content
ClickUp limitations
- Can have a learning curve for new users
- Some advanced AI features require an additional paid plan
ClickUp pricing
- Free forever
- Unlimited: $7/month per user
- Business: $12/month per user
- Enterprise: Contact for pricing
- ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7/month per user
ClickUp ratings & reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)
Here’s what Jayson Ermac from AI bees has to say about ClickUp:
ClickUp has tools to visualize your process, goals, etc. It is the peak of collaborative work, and it has been improving on that end, especially with the addition of the Whiteboard View.
ClickUp has tools to visualize your process, goals, etc. It is the peak of collaborative work, and it has been improving on that end, especially with the addition of the Whiteboard View.
🔍 Did You Know? 65% of artists have used text-to-image AI tools for brainstorming creative ideas. Stuck on an idea? AI tools like ClickUp Brain are here to turn your creative sparks into stunning visuals in seconds!
2. Midjourney (Best for high-quality AI-generated art)
If you’re looking for stunning, high-resolution AI-generated art, Midjourney is one of the best tools available.
Known for its hyper-realistic and artistic output, It is a go-to choice for digital artists, marketers, and designers who want unique, AI-crafted visuals. The results are often artful, making it a favorite among creatives pushing the boundaries of AI art.
Midjourney best features
- Generate hyper-realistic, high-resolution AI images instantly
- Customize images with detailed text prompts and style variations
- Access unlimited relaxed generations with Standard and higher plans
- Use stealth mode for private image generation (Pro & Mega plans)
- Join a large, active Discord community for inspiration and support
Midjourney limitations
- No direct integration with design project management tools like Photoshop or Figma
- Requires Discord to use, which can be a learning curve for new users
- Limited control over specific details in AI-generated images
Midjourney pricing
- Basic plan: $10/month per user
- Standard plan: $30/month per user
- Pro plan: $60/month per user
- Mega plan: $120/month per user
Midjourney ratings & reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5. 0 (80+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
💡 Pro Tip: Crafting clear, detailed prompts is key to generating stunning AI images. Learning from well-structured Midjourney prompt examples can help you refine your inputs for better, more accurate visuals.
3. Canva (Best for quick and easy graphic design)
Canva is a user-friendly design platform that allows users to create images without advanced design skills. With its drag-and-drop interface, massive brainstorming template library, and AI-powered tools, it’s perfect for social media graphics, marketing materials, presentations, and more.
Canva also supports team collaboration, making it a go-to tool for businesses and content creators who need fast, professional-quality designs.
Canva best features
- Create stunning visuals using an intuitive drag-and-drop editor
- Access a vast library of templates, stock photos, and design elements
- Remove backgrounds and resize designs with one click in Canva Pro
- Collaborate in real-time with team members on shared projects
- Use AI-powered tools to streamline art creation and branding
Canva limitations
- Requires an internet connection for editing—no offline mode
- Lacks advanced features for professional designers working on complex projects
Canva pricing
- Free plan
- Pro plan: $14. 99/month per user
- Teams plan: $29. 99/month per user
Canva ratings & reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5. 0 (4,400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5. 0 (12,400+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Canva?
It is a very simple design tool that assists anyone in creating amazing graphics for their projects, regardless of their design skills. You can quickly customize a large library of templates, stock photos, and design elements.
It is a very simple design tool that assists anyone in creating amazing graphics for their projects, regardless of their design skills. You can quickly customize a large library of templates, stock photos, and design elements.
💡 Pro Tip: Mastering AI for graphic design means understanding how to blend automation with creativity—like using AI tools to speed up repetitive tasks while focusing on your unique design style. Exploring how AI is transforming graphic design can give you an edge in creating standout visuals.
4. DALL·E 3 (Best for image generation through ChatGPT integration)
DALL·E 3 is a cutting-edge AI art generator that translates your ideas into highly detailed, realistic visuals. Unlike standalone tools, DALL·E 3 is built directly into ChatGPT, allowing you to refine AI prompts, brainstorm ideas, and tweak images within a single workflow.
Whether you need illustrations, concept art, or photorealistic renders, DALL·E 3 delivers exceptional accuracy with minimal effort. Its user-friendly interface makes this platform incredibly useful for image editing and creation, even for new users.
DALL·E 3 best features
- Create high-quality images that are realistic and highly detailed
- Use ChatGPT to refine prompts and tweak generated visuals in seconds
- Create unique illustrations, concept art, and photorealistic images
- Own full rights to all generated images without additional licensing
DALL·E 3 limitations
- No direct integration with external design software like Photoshop
- Limited post-generation editing options compared to competitors
- Requires an internet connection and OpenAI account to use
DALL·E 3 pricing
- Custom pricing
DALL·E 3 ratings & reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: 4. 6/5. 0 (20+ reviews)
➡️ Read More: Dall-E Alternatives to Create AI Images
📮ClickUp Insight: 11% of our respondents leverage AI primarily for brainstorming and ideation. But what happens to these brilliant ideas afterward? This is where you need an AI-powered whiteboard, like ClickUp Whiteboards, which helps you instantly turn ideas from the brainstorming session into tasks. And if you can’t quite explain a concept, simply ask the AI image generator to create a visual based on your prompt. It’s the everything app for work that enables you to ideate, visualize, and execute faster!
5. Ideogram (Best for text-to-image AI with advanced style control)
Ideogram 2. 0 is a next-generation AI image generator designed to create realistic photos, graphic design trends, and typography-based visuals with exceptional accuracy. It offers industry-leading text rendering, making it an ideal tool for branding, posters, and social media graphics.
With advanced style options like Realistic, Design, 3D, and Anime, Ideogram gives you greater control over the final look of your images. Plus, its Magic Prompt and Describe features allow for better prompt refinement and creative exploration.
Ideogram best features
- Generate high-quality images with advanced style options
- Create typography-based designs with industry-leading text rendering
- Customize images with a personalized color palette
- Edit, remix, and refine images directly on the Canvas editor
Ideogram limitations
- Some premium features, like private generations and batch processing, require a paid plan
- Free plan has limited credits, restricting frequent use
- No integration with external design software like Photoshop or Figma
Ideogram pricing
- Free plan
- Basic plan: $8/month per user
- Plus plan: $20/month per user
- Pro plan: $60/month per user
Ideogram ratings & reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
🧠 Fun Fact: The highest-valued piece of AI art, Portrait of Edmond Belamy, sold for $432,000. AI art isn’t just cool—it’s collectible! Imagine generating a digital masterpiece worth almost half a million dollars!
6. Stable Diffusion (Best for free AI-generated images with full creative control)
Stable Diffusion Online is a versatile AI image generator that allows users to create photo-realistic and artistic images from text prompts.
Unlike other platforms, it provides full creative control, enabling users to refine their outputs with detailed prompts, inpainting, and outpainting features. Their free plan allows 10 image generations per day, while premium plans offer faster processing and private image generation.
Stable Diffusion best features
- Generate high-quality, photorealistic AI images from text prompts
- Create private, watermark-free images with commercial licensing
- Upscale-generated images for better resolution and clarity
- Explore a prompt database with millions of user-generated ideas
Stable Diffusion limitations
- No direct integration with Photoshop, Figma, or other design tools
- Free plan is limited to 10 generations per day
- Requires detailed prompts for precise image outputs
Stable Diffusion pricing
- Free plan
- Pro plan: $10/month per user
- Max plan: $20/month per user
Stable Diffusion ratings & reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about Stable Diffusion?
Stable Diffusion is the best AI model which helps us generate very high quality images for our websites. It generates images from both our prompts as well as our images. They offer the cheapest price for their image-generating credits. It also offers a lot of image styles and sizes for generating our required images for our websites and social media.
Stable Diffusion is the best AI model which helps us generate very high quality images for our websites. It generates images from both our prompts as well as our images. They offer the cheapest price for their image-generating credits. It also offers a lot of image styles and sizes for generating our required images for our websites and social media.
🔍 Did You Know? On OpenSea, AI-generated NFTs sell from $244 to $1,631 on average. From text prompts to NFT marketplaces—AI-generated art is not just creating buzz; it’s making bank! 💸
7. Figma (Best for collaborative UI/UX design and prototyping)
Figma is a powerful cloud-based design tool that enables teams to collaborate in real time on UI/UX design, prototyping, and brainstorming. With features like auto layout, interactive prototypes, and Dev Mode for code handoff, it’s a favorite AI tool for designers and developers.
Figma’s AI-powered tools can generate mockups and streamline the design process, making it an efficient alternative to Recraft AI for structured design work.
Figma best features
- Design and prototype in real-time with team collaboration
- Generate UI mockups instantly using AI-powered tools
- Create interactive prototypes with advanced animations
- Use Dev Mode to seamlessly translate designs into code
- Organize design systems with shared libraries and variables
Figma limitations
- Advanced prototyping and Dev Mode features require a paid plan
- Can have a learning curve for new users transitioning from other design tools
Figma pricing
- Free plan
- Professional team: $15/month per user
- Organization: $45/month per user
- Enterprise: $75/month per user
Figma ratings & reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5. 0 (1,100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5. 0 (800+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Figma?
We do quite literally all of our design work in Figma, and it has been a game-changer. First off, the collaboration is top-notch. Multiple team members working on the same file in real-time is perfect for brainstorming and iteration. It is an intuitive interface; the tools are both very powerful and easy to use whether wireframing, prototyping, or designing the finals. Being able to share designs instantly and get feedback right there saves so much time and keeps everyone on the same page.
We do quite literally all of our design work in Figma, and it has been a game-changer. First off, the collaboration is top-notch. Multiple team members working on the same file in real-time is perfect for brainstorming and iteration. It is an intuitive interface; the tools are both very powerful and easy to use whether wireframing, prototyping, or designing the finals. Being able to share designs instantly and get feedback right there saves so much time and keeps everyone on the same page.
8. Piktochart (Best for AI-powered infographics and visual storytelling)
Piktochart is a versatile AI-driven design tool that transforms complex ideas into engaging visuals. It generates AI-generated infographics, charts, presentations, and reports, simplifying visual communication for marketers, educators, and business professionals.
The platform offers brand customization, a vast template library, and collaboration tools, making it a solid alternative to Recraft AI for structured design projects.
Piktochart best features
- Choose from thousands of customizable templates for quick designs
- Edit images and transcribe videos with AI-powered tools
- Maintain brand consistency with custom fonts, colors, and logos
- Collaborate with team members using real-time commenting and editing
Piktochart limitations
- Limited compatibility with mobile browsers
- Advanced branding features and large storage are restricted to paid plans
- Free plan allows only two PNG downloads per month
Piktochart pricing
- Free plan
- Pro plan: $29/month per user
- Business plan: $49/month per user
- Enterprise plan: Custom pricing
Piktochart ratings & reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5. 0 (160+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5. 0 (200+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Piktochart?
I like it because it has many templates that save me time, as I only have to choose the most suitable one and fill it with the information I want. Plus, I can edit videos, and they can be transcribed into any language. I love this feature because it helps me reach more people with my content—this is done automatically.
I like it because it has many templates that save me time, as I only have to choose the most suitable one and fill it with the information I want. Plus, I can edit videos, and they can be transcribed into any language. I love this feature because it helps me reach more people with my content—this is done automatically.
9. Stencil (Best for quick and easy social media graphics)
Stencil is a lightweight, user-friendly design tool built for bloggers, marketers, and business owners who need high-quality social media graphics on the fly.
With millions of stock photos, templates, and icons, it streamlines content creation for platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter. Stencil’s browser extensions and WordPress integration make it easy to create art without switching apps.
Stencil best features
- Create stunning images in seconds with drag-and-drop tools
- Access 5 million+ stock photos and 3 million+ icons & graphics
- Use 1,350+ pre-designed templates for quick customization
- Instantly resize designs with 140+ preset sizes for ads, blogs, and social media
- Integrate with Chrome, Firefox, and WordPress for faster workflow
Stencil limitations
- The free plan is limited to 10 image saves per month
- No team collaboration or shared workspaces
- Advanced branding features (fonts, logos, watermarks) are only available in paid plans
Stencil pricing
- Free plan
- Pro plan: $15/month per user
- Unlimited plan: $20/month per user
Stencil ratings & reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5. 0 (20+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 8/5. 0 (460+ reviews)
💡 Pro Tip: Organizing your creative ideas visually can enhance your design process. An AI-powered idea board helps you brainstorm, refine, and manage concepts effortlessly, keeping all your inspirations in one place.
10. Adobe Express (Best for AI-powered content creation with professional quality)
Adobe Express is an all-in-one design tool that combines AI-powered image generation, video editing, and social media content creation. Features like Generative Fill, AI-powered templates, and text-to-image tools help users create stunning visuals with minimal effort.
Adobe Express offers professional-quality results without the complexity of Photoshop, be it designing flyers, social media posts, or marketing materials.
Adobe Express best features
- Generate AI-powered images, templates, and social media graphics instantly
- Create engaging videos with AI voiceovers and music generation
- Access millions of stock assets, fonts, and design elements
- Easily resize and repurpose designs for multiple platforms
Adobe Express limitations
- Advanced AI features require a paid plan
- Limited design customization compared to Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator
Adobe Express pricing
- Free plan
- Premium plan: $9. 99/month per user
Adobe Express ratings & reviews
- G2 4. 5/5. 0 (400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5. 0 (1100+ reviews)
Special Mentions
- Lensa AI: An AI-powered photo editor known for creating high-quality avatars, enhancing portraits, and generating eye-catching social media visuals
- Artbreeder: Blend and evolve images effortlessly, making it perfect for concept art, character design, and unique visual styles
- Deep Dream Generator: Create surreal, dream-like artwork using AI algorithms that transform images into stunning, abstract visuals
- Runway ML: A versatile AI platform offering video editing, image generation, and real-time collaboration for creative projects
Choose the best Recraft AI alternative: Start with ClickUp Today!
Finding the right AI image generator depends on your needs—whether it’s high-quality visuals, seamless design collaboration, or advanced AI-powered tools.
Each alternative listed offers unique features, from ClickUp’s AI-driven creative workflows to Midjourney’s stunning AI art generation. While Recraft AI has its strengths, these tools provide more flexibility, creativity, and efficiency for designers, marketers, and content creators.
If you’re ready to streamline your creative projects with AI-powered tools, ClickUp offers a complete solution. From brainstorming to execution, manage your design workflow with ease.
Try ClickUp today and elevate your creative content design with the power of AI!