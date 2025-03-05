27 příkladů SMART cílů pro profesionály v oblasti lidských zdrojů

HR and People departments have come a long way since Toby Flenderson put them on the map in everyone’s favorite binge-worthy show, The Office.

And let’s be honest, your favorite people to talk to at the holiday party are most likely under your company’s People Operations umbrella. That’s likely because your HR and People departments are dedicated to the welfare of every employee and responsible for managing their professional life cycle.

In essence: It’s because they care.

That’s why you can always count on HR managers to remember your name, ask you how you’re doing, and actively listen to your concerns.

But there’s still so much more that goes into creating a progressive HR department, and setting SMART HR goals is a major piece of that puzzle.

Come along as we dive into our favorite HR goals for every company, including their benefits, expert opinions, helpful tools, and SMART examples you can act on today.

What Are HR Goals?

HR—or what you may call People Operations—is the glue that silently holds the business together.

HR goals help give your managers and business leaders a sense of direction when it comes to improving the employee experience throughout their entire tenure. And like all of your company’s goals, the best HR goals are SMART:

S: Specific

M: Measurable

A: Achievable

R: Relevant

T: Time-bound

Human Resources may have formerly been synonymous with paperwork, policies, and handbooks, but it carries even more weight today, with a focus on culture, safety, inclusivity, and employee growth.

So, when planning next quarter’s HR goals, you must invest great effort and careful consideration into setting intentional goals that will have a clear and measurable effect on the employee’s work experience.

How to Set Meaningful HR Goals

To make an impact, human resources goals must be aligned with the overall objectives of the organization.

Before setting goals for your HR department, therefore, consider what is important to the organization in terms of hiring, retention, and skill-building. Then, add a layer of specific departmental goals and your own thoughts of what the HR teams should focus on.

HR goals should also directly align with your company’s founding principles, promote a healthy work environment, and be created with your people in mind!

No pressure, right? 😅

Not to worry! We’re here to help you set and achieve the HR goals you’ve always dreamed of—and your employees will thank you.

Benefits of Setting HR Goals for Your Team

No matter your industry, company size, or budget, HR goals should center around growth—either for your employees on a personal level or for the business as a whole.

Setting SMART goals across departments brings people together, holds team members accountable, and promotes positive and more productive work habits.

Why else should you set SMART HR goals?

To align your team’s focus with the overall values of the company

To improve every employee’s unique experience

To give employees a sense of ownership over their work

To boost morale

To measure your progress and KPIs from quarter to quarter

To show people you care

And so much more.

You have nothing to lose and everything to gain from setting thoughtful goals that your HR department can start implementing as quickly as today.

Plus, they don’t have to be that big! Rather than focusing on how you can revolutionize your company’s work environment overnight, think about small changes that will make a big impact and, ultimately, drive results over time.

27 HR Goals Every Company Should Set

It may seem like a lot of these HR goals examples share similar benefits when they’re carried out effectively, and that is entirely on purpose.

You also may find that your HR department already embraces one or more small parts of these larger goals. This list will provide new ways to enhance the effects of those efforts in a way that is more narrowly tailored to your employee’s professional needs.

Use these SMART HR goals to gain fresh perspectives and ideas and improve your company with the resources you already have!

And did we mention there will be templates? Let’s go!

Goals for human resources departments

1. Create a culture that is employee-centric

Ever heard the phrase “love what you do and you’ll never work a day in your life?”

Investing time into creating a positive and employee-first work environment is the first step in reaching this HR goal—which is a big deal because, as cheesy as it sounds, we all strive for this. ⬆️

When we talk about company culture, we’re not talking about in-office ping pong tables or cold brew on tap—we’re talking about organizations that value the same ideas, work-life balance, and philosophies that you do.

And besides, your people are everything! Putting your employees first shows that you care about and respect them as humans with real lives, interests, and commitments—not just as a workforce.

Need another reason to rethink your company culture?

Creating policies and guidelines to protect your employees’ safety, mental health, and work-life balance will help them develop healthier professional relationships with themselves and their peers.

And from an HR manager’s perspective, developing an employee-centric culture will take you farther, attract better talent, and help you build a company full of dedicated people who are happy to show up for work every morning.

One HR goal in any organization should be to create an employee-centric workplace. Such a workplace embodies a culture of respect and trust among employees. In addition, any HR department’s goal should be to create a safe workplace for all employees. Besides very clear policies in place to protect employees from hazards, and other injuries, employees should also feel safe mentally and emotionally via robust protections from bullying and harassment, such as offensive comments or unwanted physical contact. Lastly, following this train of thought, HR should also be to empower employees at all levels of the organization so that they have the ability to make decisions based on their own needs and preferences.

One HR goal in any organization should be to create an employee-centric workplace. Such a workplace embodies a culture of respect and trust among employees. In addition, any HR department’s goal should be to create a safe workplace for all employees. Besides very clear policies in place to protect employees from hazards, and other injuries, employees should also feel safe mentally and emotionally via robust protections from bullying and harassment, such as offensive comments or unwanted physical contact.

Lastly, following this train of thought, HR should also be to empower employees at all levels of the organization so that they have the ability to make decisions based on their own needs and preferences.

SMART goal example

Create a new policy centered around creating a positive work environment and present it at your next scheduled company-wide meeting or all-hands.

This new policy may introduce guidelines surrounding language and behavior related to sensitive topics, conflict management, or even something as exciting as Summer Fridays.

Get Free Template Outline employee duties and rights with ClickUp’s Employee Handbooks, Policies & Procedures Template

The ClickUp Employee Handbooks, Policies & Procedures Template helps you create a comprehensive document that covers everything from payroll to vacation policy—all in one place!

2. Clarify your purpose and professional values

Your company’s core values are the foundation of its culture.

As an HR or business manager, you are much more likely to hear questions from potential candidates related to fulfillment, security, appreciation, and general happiness among current employees.

These goals are entirely attainable with the right set of core values to attract like-minded candidates who will commit to your company for the long haul.

Plus, your core values are not stagnant. They should change as your company matures to keep up with industry trends, brand identity, target audience, growth, and more.

At ClickUp, our own core values have seen their fair share of edits as we continue to evolve. Think: strong opinions, loosely held. 😎

I mean, you can’t become the future of work without going with the flow and embracing change, am I right?!

Our ten core values speak to ClickUp as a product as much as they do to the people who power it. These values help the entire team at ClickUp own their work, lead by example, take pride in what they do, and simply have fun. What’s more, they lead us to greater talent, higher retention rates, and endless opportunities for internal growth. 🙌🏼

It’s essential that your purpose and professional values are clear, bold, and resonant. What do I mean by this? Clear—written in simple, declarative terms and language that everyone understands and remembers. Bold—the words evoke something. Maybe something a little different in everyone, but no one is unmoved by them. As humans, we have an instinct to congregate in tribes or communities, but those only persist when there’s a clear meaning and purpose. Resonant—they aren’t just words, they show up in how the company makes decisions and runs things, including and especially hiring. If you can’t point to how they have informed your strategy and mission-critical operations, then you’re not walking the talk.

It’s essential that your purpose and professional values are clear, bold, and resonant. What do I mean by this?

Clear—written in simple, declarative terms and language that everyone understands and remembers.

Bold—the words evoke something. Maybe something a little different in everyone, but no one is unmoved by them. As humans, we have an instinct to congregate in tribes or communities, but those only persist when there’s a clear meaning and purpose.

Resonant—they aren’t just words, they show up in how the company makes decisions and runs things, including and especially hiring. If you can’t point to how they have informed your strategy and mission-critical operations, then you’re not walking the talk.

SMART goal example

By the end of the month, create and present a list of fundamental values your business and employees connect with.

Pro tips:

First, take a hard and critical look at your current company values

Seek out inspiration from books like Atomic Habits The Culture Code , or Six Thinking Hats

Don’t be afraid to ask other department heads, current employees, and new hires about the philosophies that drive them

3. Strive to enhance the employee experience

The employee experience begins at the first interaction—before the candidate is even hired—and carries through for the rest of their time as a member of the team.

Elevating your employee experience may include revamping your job postings, responding to candidates faster, streamlining your onboarding process, or even introducing a new monthly award to your company meetings.

These are all things that help employees feel seen, trust their HR departments, and worry less during the work week. Plus, it shows employees that their company values their time, opinions, and feedback—and not just their performance.

People are our most important asset. Their experience will absolutely determine their commitment. It is imperative that we put focus on the process, programs, and systems that directly connect and cultivate those who said yes to being a part of your organization. From your onboarding to your recognition and rewards system, to your basic and bottom line policies penned in a guide no one really wants to read, you can enhance the employee experience by actively listening to what they say and what they don’t and using that data to define and design solutions to problems that are hindering performance, purpose, and possibility.

People are our most important asset. Their experience will absolutely determine their commitment. It is imperative that we put focus on the process, programs, and systems that directly connect and cultivate those who said yes to being a part of your organization.

From your onboarding to your recognition and rewards system, to your basic and bottom line policies penned in a guide no one really wants to read, you can enhance the employee experience by actively listening to what they say and what they don’t and using that data to define and design solutions to problems that are hindering performance, purpose, and possibility.

SMART goal example

Introduce a new way to recognize your employees by the start of next quarter. If you already have an award in place, how can you incentivize and revitalize it?

Pro tips:

Use the rest of the quarter to think about what this recognition entails. Is there a prize? How is it presented to the company? What makes it special?

Ask managers to nominate members of their team to help all members feel seen

Bonus: Meet the team templates for new hires!

Goals for HR generalists

4. Streamline the onboarding process

A smooth onboarding experience improves new hire retention, accelerates productivity, and enhances employee engagement.

SMART goal example: Reduce new hire onboarding time from 10 days to 7 days by creating a digital onboarding handbook and automating document submissions by the end of Q2.

Get Free Template Pave the way for smooth initiation into a new role with ClickUp’s Employee Onboarding Template

Align you and your team with the new employee onboarding process using ClickUp’s Employee Onboarding Template. It includes details for handling the first day, first week, and first 90 days of onboarding!

Help new employees thrive with 30-60-90 day templates!

5. Improve employee record management

Organized and accessible records improve efficiency, ensure compliance, and enable better decision-making.

SMART goal example: Digitize 100% of employee records and implement a structured filing system by December 31 to ensure easy access and security.

6. Increase participation in HR training sessions

Higher participation rates in HR training lead to better-informed employees, reduced compliance risks, and improved workplace efficiency.

SMART goal example: Boost HR training attendance by 20% by the end of the year by introducing engaging formats such as microlearning and gamification.

Goals for HR business partners

7. Align HR strategy with business goals

Ensuring HR supports business objectives leads to better workforce planning, higher productivity, and improved financial performance.

SMART goal example: Conduct quarterly strategic meetings with department heads to ensure HR initiatives align with business needs, increasing collaboration effectiveness by 25% by year-end.

8. Improve workforce planning

Proper workforce planning helps prevent talent shortages, reduces hiring costs, and improves employee allocation.

SMART goal example: Develop a workforce planning model by the end of Q2, ensuring that 100% of hiring decisions align with business growth projections.

9. Enhance leadership development

Strong leadership fosters team engagement, boosts productivity, and improves succession planning.

SMART goal example: Launch a leadership development program by Q3, enrolling at least 20 high-potential employees with 80% of them completing the program successfully.

Get Free Template The ClickUp Capability Matrix Template helps you identify employee skill development and training needs.

ClickUp’s Capability Matrix Template is designed to help you track, manage, and visualize your team’s skills. This Whiteboard template helps you identify and address your employees’ training needs more effectively.

Goals for talent acquisition teams

10. Reduce time-to-hire

A shorter hiring process prevents productivity loss, improves candidate experience, and increases offer acceptance rates.

SMART goal example: Decrease the average time-to-hire from 45 days to 30 days by implementing structured interview templates and AI-driven resume screening by Q4.

11. Increase offer acceptance rates

Higher acceptance rates reduce hiring delays, improve employer branding, and lower recruitment costs.

SMART goal example: Improve offer acceptance rates from 75% to 85% by conducting post-interview feedback sessions and refining the offer process by year-end.

12. Build a strong employer brand

A positive employer brand attracts top talent, reduces hiring costs, and improves retention.

SMART goal example: Increase employer brand awareness by 30% on LinkedIn by posting at least four employee testimonials and two behind-the-scenes workplace videos per month for six months.

Goals for employee engagement and retention

Small gestures have a big impact, especially when you acknowledge how real-world problems really do piggyback into the workplace with us.

Wage adjustments for rising inflation, organizations speaking out on human rights issues, and action plans regarding diversity and inclusion may not seem necessary but could ultimately be the make-or-break factor when it comes to an employee’s loyalty to their company as a whole.

HR departments have to focus on improving retention. The sudden vacancy of a critical position can cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars per week. Keeping top talent during financially difficult times should be on the radar of every organization. Employees across the board – but especially in select industries – are seeking better wages, more meaningful work, improved work-life balance, and greater flexibility. Business leaders need to assess what their top employees need and how they can accommodate those needs. This could come in the form of benefits, growth opportunities, DEI initiatives, and more. Otherwise, employees may be looking for the next opportunity sooner than you might think.

HR departments have to focus on improving retention. The sudden vacancy of a critical position can cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars per week. Keeping top talent during financially difficult times should be on the radar of every organization.

Employees across the board – but especially in select industries – are seeking better wages, more meaningful work, improved work-life balance, and greater flexibility. Business leaders need to assess what their top employees need and how they can accommodate those needs. This could come in the form of benefits, growth opportunities, DEI initiatives, and more. Otherwise, employees may be looking for the next opportunity sooner than you might think.

13. Increase employee engagement

Engaged employees are more productive, have higher job satisfaction, and contribute to a stronger company culture.

SMART goal example: Implement monthly feedback sessions and quarterly recognition programs to improve employee engagement scores by 15% in the next annual survey.

Many companies will focus on recruiting, turnover, and retention metrics to measure having a successful people management strategy. I believe that the one measure of successful people management is how engaged are your employees within your company. The more engaged your employees are the greater return to the company’s customers, sales, and profits. Leaders that focus on engaging employees and ensuring that they are challenged, supported, and cared for will also provide that same level of care and compassion for the company’s customers as well. The statistics show as you improve employee engagement you could see up to a 17% increase in employee productivity and up to a 21% increase in company profits. It is very clear as companies improve employee engagement everyone benefits, the employees, the customer, and the company.

Many companies will focus on recruiting, turnover, and retention metrics to measure having a successful people management strategy. I believe that the one measure of successful people management is how engaged are your employees within your company.

The more engaged your employees are the greater return to the company’s customers, sales, and profits. Leaders that focus on engaging employees and ensuring that they are challenged, supported, and cared for will also provide that same level of care and compassion for the company’s customers as well.

The statistics show as you improve employee engagement you could see up to a 17% increase in employee productivity and up to a 21% increase in company profits. It is very clear as companies improve employee engagement everyone benefits, the employees, the customer, and the company.

Get Free Template Design targeted initiatives for workforce motivation using the ClickUp Employee Engagement Action Plan Template

ClickUp’s Employee Engagement Action Plan Template gives you a clear roadmap for boosting morale, productivity, and retention in your workplace. Use this Doc template to start your action plans and increase your engagement levels!

14. Reduce voluntary turnover

Lower turnover saves costs, improves team stability, and enhances overall employee morale. Some teams might articulate this goal as improving employee retention. Both eventually target the same objective.

SMART goal example: Decrease voluntary turnover from 15% to 10% by conducting exit interviews and implementing at least three retention strategies based on feedback by Q3.

The Tech industry at the moment is seeing high attrition rates. Having goals and focusing on wellness, culture, and career development will usually significantly improve employee retention. A multifaceted approach will touch on multiple HR Goals to promote successful people management and job satisfaction.

The Tech industry at the moment is seeing high attrition rates. Having goals and focusing on wellness, culture, and career development will usually significantly improve employee retention. A multifaceted approach will touch on multiple HR Goals to promote successful people management and job satisfaction.

15. Enhance internal career growth opportunities

Providing career growth opportunities increases retention, boosts motivation, and strengthens succession planning.

SMART goal example: Establish an internal job posting system by Q2 and fill at least 30% of open positions through internal promotions by year-end.

Goals for performance management

16. Improve performance review effectiveness

Effective reviews provide meaningful feedback, enhance productivity, and align employees with company goals.

SMART goal example: Implement a structured 360-degree feedback system by Q3, ensuring at least 80% of employees participate in providing peer and manager feedback.

Check out these Performance Review Templates!

17. Increase employee goal achievement rates

Employees who reach their goals contribute more to company success and feel more engaged.

SMART goal example: Provide quarterly goal-setting workshops to employees, increasing individual goal achievement rates from 60% to 80% by the end of the year.

18. Enhance feedback culture

Most often, the primary focus of feedback or review programs is the assessment of individual performance by managers with limited input from peers or others. This structure limits team performance and hinders alignment and progress toward organizational goals. An organization that creates an environment where feedback–whether constructive or congratulatory–is expected and empowered for individuals at every level builds trust and increases the likelihood for strong individual performance and engagement as well as the achievement of business objectives.

Most often, the primary focus of feedback or review programs is the assessment of individual performance by managers with limited input from peers or others. This structure limits team performance and hinders alignment and progress toward organizational goals.

An organization that creates an environment where feedback–whether constructive or congratulatory–is expected and empowered for individuals at every level builds trust and increases the likelihood for strong individual performance and engagement as well as the achievement of business objectives.

A strong feedback culture improves communication, enhances team collaboration, and boosts performance.

SMART goal example: Train 100% of managers on delivering constructive feedback by Q3, ensuring at least 90% of employees receive monthly performance check-ins.

19. Provide opportunities for employee advancement

For all of the time employees invest in a company, they want to know that the company is willing to invest the same effort in return. Integrating learning opportunities into every employee’s experience is a great way to express this effort.

This HR goal may come in the form of a company-wide LinkedIn Learning account, monthly speakers from within or outside the company, conferences, or mentorship opportunities for any employees with interest. It’s also a step in the right direction when it comes to retaining your top employees, too!

Get Free Template Create career plans that integrate personal career aspirations with organizational objectives with the ClickUp Career Path Template

This Career Path Template by ClickUp is an excellent resource to introduce personal career aspirations into every employee’s quarterly objectives. This List will keep your employee’s goals organized and easy to understand, no matter what department they’re from.

Candidates want to know that they are joining a team that will encourage them to pursue their passions—even if they don’t have the experience yet. And in the long run, it will only make your workforce stronger, more diverse, and more proactive.

A business can only succeed if the people within the business also succeed and feel that they have a chance of progressing further. The main goal for HR must be to ensure that the workforce has access to and engages with training to drive the business forward and gain a sense of personal achievement. Differing roles and types of businesses need varying training programs, but HR should be confident that the programs they select are the best suited to the trainees involved.

A business can only succeed if the people within the business also succeed and feel that they have a chance of progressing further. The main goal for HR must be to ensure that the workforce has access to and engages with training to drive the business forward and gain a sense of personal achievement. Differing roles and types of businesses need varying training programs, but HR should be confident that the programs they select are the best suited to the trainees involved.

SMART goals example

Implement a LinkedIn Learning resource hub across multiple teams this quarter.

Goals for promoting a positive and inclusive culture

Arguably, all of your HR goals really start here.

Employees want to work for a company that reflects and embraces the real world, and most importantly, themselves. A diverse and inclusive company culture leads to a safe work environment, stronger peer relationships, and downright better ideas.

New perspectives are the key to solving problems creatively, innovation, and ultimately, success. But most importantly, diversity and inclusion help employees feel like they belong.

The most important goal in people management is to have a corporate strategy that builds a workforce that is diverse, inclusive, equitable, and fosters a culture of belonging. DEIB is an important factor in achieving success.

The most important goal in people management is to have a corporate strategy that builds a workforce that is diverse, inclusive, equitable, and fosters a culture of belonging. DEIB is an important factor in achieving success.

20. Enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts

A diverse workforce improves innovation, decision-making, and company reputation.

SMART goal example: Through targeted recruitment and mentorship programs, increase the percentage of underrepresented groups in leadership roles by 10% within the next 12 months.

21. Foster a culture of recognition

Regular recognition increases motivation, job satisfaction, and team cohesion.

SMART goal example: Launch a peer-to-peer recognition platform by Q2, with at least 70% of employees using it to recognize colleagues within six months.

22. Improve work-life balance

A good work-life balance reduces burnout, increases productivity, and enhances employee well-being.

SMART goal example: Implement a flexible work policy by Q3 and achieve 85% employee satisfaction with work-life balance in the next engagement survey.

23. Create a safe and secure environment for employees

Mentally and physically, work should always be a safe and secure place for all employees.

This is not just relative to how employees treat each other, but how comfortable they are asking for help, reporting uncomfortable situations, and simply speaking their minds.

The number one goal I have in my company is to be able to foster a work environment where employees feel safe and secure. We want our employees to trust their supervisors, and we want them to feel comfortable asking for help when they need it. I would also like my team members to know that I am available 24/7 for any questions or concerns they might have. A great way to accomplish this is through a system of communication that allows me to easily reach out to each employee on their preferred method of contact (e. g. , phone, email, text message). As the leader of this organization, I am responsible for setting the tone and culture within our team as well as providing guidance when needed in order for us all to succeed together.

The number one goal I have in my company is to be able to foster a work environment where employees feel safe and secure. We want our employees to trust their supervisors, and we want them to feel comfortable asking for help when they need it. I would also like my team members to know that I am available 24/7 for any questions or concerns they might have.

A great way to accomplish this is through a system of communication that allows me to easily reach out to each employee on their preferred method of contact (e. g. , phone, email, text message). As the leader of this organization, I am responsible for setting the tone and culture within our team as well as providing guidance when needed in order for us all to succeed together.

SMART goal example: Reach out to employees by the end of the week to determine their work and communication preferences so they know that you respect and understand their individual boundaries.

24. Prioritize feedback from every angle

When HR says, “We want to hear from you!” we mean it.

Digital feedback forms are a convenient and quick way to gather customer and internal feedback.

A customizable feedback form like ClickUp’s Feedback Form Template will not only help you collect feedback quicker but will take some of the pressure off of sorting through it by automatically adding it to a categorized list with multiple view options, Custom Fields, and Custom Statuses.

Get Free Template Try ClickUp’s Feedback Form Template to record and track all feedback for your team

Feedback should be an everyday occurrence and expected after any interaction. Direct, honest, and kind feedback is the key to innovation and will ultimately lead to more productive meetings, conversations, and work quality across the board.

Professional development centered around psychological safety, empathy, and Radical Candor are some important initiatives that have tremendously boosted employee engagement at ClickUp. When employees truly feel that they are part of something bigger than themselves, it reflects within the company. When they feel that their thoughts, ideas, and feedback are valued, they make sure to bring forth solutions. When all people regardless of role realize that they contribute to the psychological safety of an organization, all people work hard to uphold it.

Professional development centered around psychological safety, empathy, and Radical Candor are some important initiatives that have tremendously boosted employee engagement at ClickUp. When employees truly feel that they are part of something bigger than themselves, it reflects within the company. When they feel that their thoughts, ideas, and feedback are valued, they make sure to bring forth solutions. When all people regardless of role realize that they contribute to the psychological safety of an organization, all people work hard to uphold it.

SMART goal example: Ask employees to write and share “Work With Me” documents by the end of the week with their preferred communication and feedback style to keep the feedback experience honest, positive, and personal.

Personal development goals for an HR professional

Amid all the planning of strategic HR goals for the organization, human resource managers should also remember to give their teams some personal goals. These are essential to keep your people ops teams engaged and productive.

25. Expand HR knowledge through certification

Certifications improve credibility, career advancement opportunities, and HR expertise.

SMART goal example: By December, dedicate at least five hours per week to studying and earning the SHRM-CP (Society for Human Resource Management—Certified Professional) certification.

26. Improve public speaking and communication skills

Strong communication skills enhance leadership, influence, and professional impact.

SMART goal example: Attend a public speaking course by Q2 and deliver at least three HR presentations at company meetings before year-end.

27. Develop data-driven decision-making skills

Data-driven HR decisions improve hiring, retention, and performance management strategies.

SMART goal example: Complete an HR analytics training course by Q3 and use data insights to propose at least two HR process improvements by year-end.

How to Track HR Goals for Your Team

Woohoo! You have 27 SMART, people-first goals to introduce to your HR departments, and your employees will quickly feel the benefits.

Even for what seems like the smallest adjustments, having powerful work management software to organize your teams, goals, and KPIs is essential to fostering positivity around new initiatives.

That’s how ClickUp lifts the weight off of your HR team’s shoulders.

ClickUp is the ultimate, all-in-one productivity software to create, track, and hit your goals on the same platform that already manages your other work tasks.

📮 ClickUp Insight: Low-performing teams are 4 times more likely to juggle 15+ tools, while high-performing teams maintain efficiency by limiting their toolkit to 9 or fewer platforms. But how about using one platform? As the everything app for work, ClickUp brings your tasks, projects, docs, wikis, chat, and calls under a single platform, complete with AI-powered workflows. Ready to work smarter? ClickUp works for every team, makes work visible, and allows you to focus on what matters while AI handles the rest. 📥 Our State of Workplace Communication Report breaks down the data—and how to keep your team on the same page.

Visualize what your team is working on and what they’ve accomplished with Team View in ClickUp

ClickUp’s feature-rich experience is designed to boost productivity across all departments—including ClickUp’s Goals feature for monitoring progress with numerical, monetary, true or false, and sprint Targets.

Get Started Track your goals’ progress with the ClickUp’s Goal Dashboard

Keep all of your HR goals together in structured Goals folders and easily edit permissions to control who can access different goals—perfect for setting both personal and team-oriented objectives.

Track goals with performance review software!

Beyond its customizable Goals feature, ClickUp also offers an endless library of free, pre-built HR forms and templates to help you act on new ideas the second you have them.

Don’t sleep on your HR goals for another second, sign up for ClickUp for free to start refocusing your operations on the people who drive the business’ success. 💜