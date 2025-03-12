Bezplatné šablony výkazu zisků a ztrát v Excelu

Starting a new business is such an exciting time! You’re planning all the things you’ll do and the creative ways in which you’ll market your product or service. Very few of us, however, know just how much paperwork this will mean.

If you aren’t in the minority that loves doing their accounts, there’s help available.

Microsoft Excel offers a simple yet powerful solution. With easy-to-use templates, Excel helps you organize and manage your profit and loss statements without the hassle of starting from scratch.

Read on as we explore how free profit and loss templates work and look at some alternatives to help you streamline your financial management and gain clarity on your business performance.

By the end of this blog, you’ll have the tools to stay on top of your financial game. Let’s get started!

What Makes a Good Profit and Loss Statement Template?

A good profit and loss statement template clearly tracks a company’s income, expenses, and net profit over a specific period. It helps you calculate gross profit, track financial performance, and determine profitability.

Here are the key features an ideal template should include:

Revenue sources : A section for total income, including sales, services, and other business income. This helps in calculating gross revenue and predicting future performance

Cost of goods sold (COGS) : This section allows you to enter the direct costs of producing goods or services and calculate your gross profit accurately

Operating expenses : Include all operations expenses like office supplies, vehicle expenses, and indirect costs in this section for an accurate picture of total costs

Net income : This section calculates net profit by subtracting total expenses from gross profit, providing a clear view of financial performance

Monthly columns: Templates should allow tracking for each month or specific reporting period, so you get to compare performance over the same period

Profit and Loss Statement Templates to Predict Future Business Performance

Profit and loss statement templates are essential for analyzing and predicting business profits. They help small businesses improve decision-making and financial planning for long-term growth and success.

Now, let’s explore some standard MS Excel profit and loss templates:

1. Profit and Loss Template by Conta

via Conta

This free profit and loss statement template for Excel is designed to provide a clear and organized overview of a company’s financial performance.

The solution includes sections for revenue, cost of goods sold, operating expenses, and net profit.

📍 Why you’ll love it:

Navigate financial data with a clutter-free, simple template

Compare financial performance between different periods

Identify trends, strengths, and weaknesses in the company’s financial health

🔮 Ideal for: Businesses looking to identify trends and areas for improvement to make informed decisions to enhance profitability

2. Profit and Loss Statement Template by Wise

via Wise

Wise’s profit and loss template for Excel outlines your business’s revenue, expenses, and net profit or loss over a specific period.

This helpful template allows you to invoice clients overseas quickly, so you do not have to get into the hassle of slow transaction routes with your clients.

📍 Why you’ll love it:

Automatically calculate totals and net profit, reducing the risk of errors

Compare financial performance to identify trends and areas for improvement

Hold up to 40 different currencies and switch between them as you want

🔮 Ideal for: Small business owners who need to identify cost increases, revenue declines, or profit improvements

3. Profit and Loss Projection Template by Vertex42

via Vertex42

This profit and loss Excel template helps you predict your future revenue, expenses, and net income over three years. It’s a great financial forecasting tool for planning, budgeting, and making informed sales decisions with the specialized column for calculating the ‘Percentage of Total Sales. ’

📍 Why you’ll love it:

Estimate your income and expenses for the next three years

Present financial projections to investors, lenders, or other stakeholders

Experiment with different scenarios to assess their potential impact on profitability

🔮 Ideal for: A business considering expanding into a new market, wanting to identify potential risks and decide on resource allocation and investment aptly

Sales teams looking for an accurate picture of their sales

4. Personal Financial Statement Template by Vertex42

via Vertex42

This Excel template is a financial statement that provides a snapshot of your financial position at a specific time. The profit and loss template lists assets, liabilities, net worth, and debts, helping you assess your financial health and make informed decisions.

📍 Why you’ll love it:

Analyze financial ratios, such as debt-to-assets and liquidity ratios, to assess financial health

Evaluate your budget accurately and measure your financial wealth

Track all of your debts and keep every important information in one place

🔮 Ideal for: Ideal for individuals with business or personal loans to keep information regarding applicant and co-applicant in one place for easy loan application filling

5. Balance Sheet Template by Vertex42

via Vertex42

This balance sheet template helps you summarize your company’s assets, liabilities, and equity during a specific period.

Understand the distribution of your company’s resources and compare this information with other companies for well-informed financial decisions.

📍 Why you’ll love it:

Work with a clear and organized layout, saving time and effort

Adhere to accounting principles, ensuring consistency and comparability across different periods

Automatically calculate key financial ratios like the debt, current, and asset-to-equity ratio

🔮 Ideal for: Small businesses wanting to track financial performance over time, identify trends, and make informed decisions about investments and expenses

6. Cash Flow Statement Template by Vertex42

via Vertex42

This P&L Excel template by Vertex allows you to visualize your company’s cash inflows and outflows over a specific period. It includes visual sections for operations, investing, and financing activities.

📍 Why you’ll love it:

Calculate net cash flow from each activity and analyze better

Customize and adapt the template to your specific needs

Use the template to plan for future cash flows to ensure you have money for different expenses

🔮 Ideal for: Business owners can use this Excel P&L template to determine if they have sufficient cash to meet their short-term obligations, pay employees on time, and invest in growth opportunities

7. Profit & Loss Project Template by Microsoft

via Microsoft

This profit and loss income statement template by Microsoft can help summarize your company’s revenues and expenses over a specific period.

It aids you in understanding your business’s financial performance, identifying trends, and making informed decisions.

📍 Why you’ll love it:

Get a clear picture of your company’s profitability

Make informed decisions about pricing, cost-cutting, and investment strategies

Track business performance and identify trends and potential issues

🔮 Ideal for: Small business owners who want to monitor their monthly revenue and expenses. They get to identify areas for cost reduction or revenue increase for improved profitability

💡 Pro Tip: Want to get more out of your company’s budget? Explore the 15 best free Excel budget templates to plan and strategize your finances for better decision-making.

Limitations of a Profit and Loss Statement Template in Excel

While Microsoft Excel is a versatile app for many business purposes, it’s not the best tool for balancing profit and loss statements. Here are some key drawbacks:

1. Limited business management

Excel doesn’t offer tools for tracking goals, managing tasks, or setting project timelines, which means you miss out on an all-in-one view of both your financials and operations. For a seamless experience, consider accounting software solutions that keep everything in one place.

2. Inadequate scalability options

Excel can become difficult to manage if you’re juggling multiple departments, products, or large amounts of data. Detailed financial information, like cash flow statements or balance sheets, becomes overwhelming in a basic spreadsheet setup.

3. Static data presentation

The dashboards in Excel are basic, and tracking monthly profit or forecasting future business performance is hard without interactive charts or automated period comparisons. To get a clear view, you’d need dynamic dashboards to bring your data to life.

💡 Pro Tip: Effective project accounting keeps budgets on track and provides transparency in project finances. Dive into our guide on how to use project accounting to optimize project success.

Alternative Profit and Loss Statement Templates

Considering that Excel may not be the best choice for managing various business and project needs, an all-in-one tool like ClickUp is a great alternative.

The productivity solution offers a range of features for business and project management, such as goal-setting, team collaboration, and task management. It also includes reporting and analytics, AI assistance, and more.

Additionally, ClickUp offers various easy-to-use, customizable profit and loss statement templates—excellent alternatives to Excel.

These templates are designed to simplify tracking income, expenses, and net profit while supporting better financial planning and decision-making. Here are the top picks for you:

1. ClickUp General Ledger Template

Download This Template Track debit and credit transactions of your company using the ClickUp General Ledger Template

The ClickUp General Ledger Template is useful for tracking debit and credit transactions, managing accounts, and visualizing financial data—all in one place.

Designed to simplify financial management, this profit and loss template provides a comprehensive view of your profit and loss, balance sheet, and more.

📍 Why you’ll love it:

Organize all company accounts in one easy-to-access location

Simplify tracking of debits, credits, and every other transaction

Streamline reporting and make it easier to analyze financial data

🔮 Ideal for: Accountants managing multiple client accounts to record daily transactions, categorize each by account type, and generate a profit and loss overview

💡 Pro Tip: Looking for more ways to streamline your finances? Check out 10 free bookkeeping templates in Excel and ClickUp for hassle-free financial management.

2. ClickUp Budget Report Template

Download This Template Analyze your business spending easily using the ClickUp Budget Report Template

The ClickUp Budget Report Template streamlines the budgeting process by helping you create, track, and analyze budgets efficiently.

It is perfect for businesses of any size, ensures budget accuracy, and keeps financial goals on track.

📍 Why you’ll love it:

Track spending against planned budgets to monitor finances closely

Identify discrepancies to address overspending before it escalates

Organize budget data to provide stakeholders with clear financial insight

🔮 Ideal for: Small business owners who wish to organize monthly expenses, track income, and monitor budget progress, ensuring they meet financial goals while avoiding overspending

3. ClickUp Sales Monthly Report Template

Download This Template Gain visibility into your sales performance using the ClickUp Sales Monthly Report Template

The ClickUp Sales Monthly Report Template is great for tracking your monthly sales activities and measuring team performance against goals.

The profit and loss template provides a clear view of sales data, metrics, and trends for easier decision-making.

📍 Why you’ll love it:

Track sales metrics like revenue, expenses, and net profit for a comprehensive performance view

Identify patterns and areas for improvement with visualizations like charts and graphs

Set goals and monitor monthly progress toward meeting sales quotas

🔮 Ideal for: Sales teams looking to track team sales, assess monthly trends, and refine strategies to drive better results for future reporting periods

4. ClickUp Accounts Payable Template

Download This Template Track all purchases of your company using the ClickUp Accounts Payable Template

The ClickUp Accounts Payable Template simplifies tracking all invoice and payment details, helping businesses manage outstanding payments and due dates.

This effective profit and loss template provides an organized structure for digitizing your payment records, setting reminders, and ensuring timely payments.

📍 Why you’ll love it:

Organize invoices with customizable statuses like Caption Coding and Receive Invoice

Reduce errors by digitizing data and setting reminders for due payments

Stay informed with custom views for quick access to payment details and due dates

🔮 Ideal for: Small business owners looking to streamline invoicing, set up automatic payment reminders, and ensure a smooth payment process to avoid late fees and maintain vendor relationships

5. ClickUp Expenses Report Template

Download This Template Track and manage your business expenses using the ClickUp Expenses Report Template

The ClickUp Expense Report Template enables you to track, categorize, and analyze all company expenses efficiently.

Such profit and loss templates give you an organized structure to keep financial records up-to-date and are customizable, easy to use, and ideal for monitoring budget allocations.

📍 Why you’ll love it:

Categorize expenses by department or type for a detailed view of spending

Automate tracking for accuracy and quicker data entry

Streamline submissions to ensure timely processing and approvals

🔮 Ideal for: Large enterprises that need standardized and accurate data entry across various departments

6. ClickUp Financial Analysis Report Template

Download This Template Build an accurate financial analysis report using the ClickUp Financial Analysis Report Template

The ClickUp Financial Analysis Report Template is a ready-to-use document for tracking essential financial metrics such as net income, operating expenses, and business income.

Managers can use this profit and loss template to assess total expenses, improving financial clarity and strategic decision-making.

📍 Why you’ll love it:

Organize financial data with custom views and pre-built spreadsheets

Track key metrics like income, expenses, and cash flow in one place

Generate insights to guide budgeting, investment, and strategic planning

🔮 Ideal for: Small business owners who want to generate monthly profit and loss statements, analyze gross profit, and review expenses incurred. This template streamlines financial management and helps identify ways to boost business profit

💡 Pro Tip: Knowing the difference between revenue and income is key to accurate financial analysis. Check out our guide on revenue vs. income for informed business decisions.

7. ClickUp Business Budget Template

Download This Template Track your budget effectively using the ClickUp Business Budget Template

The ClickUp Business Budget Template is a great budgeting solution that helps smaller businesses streamline their financial management by tracking business income, expenses incurred, and profit and loss.

It’s designed to make your planning, tracking, and budgets easy and effective.

📍 Why you’ll love it:

Categorize expenses by department or type for a detailed view of spending

Automate tracking for accuracy and quicker data entry

Streamline submissions to ensure timely processing and approvals

🔮 Ideal for: Companies who wish to manage and monitor total expenses and generate income statements for monthly profit insights. This ensures that budgets align with financial goals for optimized annual profit

8. ClickUp Cost Benefit Analysis Template

Download This Template Weigh the costs and benefits of running your business using the ClickUp Cost Benefit Analysis Template

The ClickUp Cost Benefit Analysis Template is designed to evaluate the costs versus benefits of various options.

This profit and loss template simplifies decision-making by clarifying the financial implications of different projects or investments.

📍 Why you’ll love it:

Organize and analyze costs and benefits to ensure a clear profit and loss statement

Visualize potential ROI, enabling better financial decisions that improve net income

Collaborate effectively with team members on cost evaluations and project analysis

🔮 Ideal for: Small business managers who need to conduct a thorough cost-benefit analysis for new projects. By listing all associated costs and expected benefits, they maximize profit and minimize losses

9. ClickUp Journal and Ledger Template

Download This Template Record all your business transactions accurately using the ClickUp Journal and Ledger Template

The ClickUp Journal Ledger Template helps you accurately record all financial transactions, track income and expenses, and visualize the company’s financial health.

This profit and loss statement template simplifies the accounting process and ensures your financial records are organized and reliable.

📍 Why you’ll love it:

Track income and expenses with custom fields for recording credit and debit for financial analysis

Organize transactions into reports for insights into your profit and loss statement

Identify errors and discrepancies in financial data for improved net income accuracy

🔮 Ideal for: Business managers who need to maintain a comprehensive journal and ledger of all transactions. This allows them to enhance financial management for business growth

💡 Pro Tip: Ready to simplify your bookkeeping? Explore our curated list of 10 free general ledger templates for accounting in Excel & ClickUp to keep your finances organized and accurate.

10. ClickUp Monthly Expense Report Template

Download This Template Keep track of your budget particulars using the ClickUp Monthly Expense Report Template

The ClickUp Monthly Expense Report Template effectively tracks and reports your business expenses each month.

By organizing financial data, this profit and loss template empowers you to gain insights into your spending patterns and budget management.

📍 Why you’ll love it:

Document your monthly expenses easily with organized tables and custom fields

Identify areas for cost savings to improve your budget

Analyze spending trends over time to enhance financial forecasting

🔮 Ideal for: Business managers who wish to consistently track expenses . They can build a detailed expense report each month, create a strategic budget, and improve financial growth

Maximize Your Net Income Today With ClickUp

Profit and loss statements in Excel are a great starting point for tracking your finances, but if you look around, there’s always a better solution—like ClickUp.

Relying on ClickUp makes financial management effortless with customizable, easy-to-use templates that streamline budgeting, expense tracking, and forecasting.

With its powerful features, like collaborative dashboards and automated reminders, ClickUp improves productivity and enables financial clarity—keeping your team aligned and focused on business growth.

So why settle for basic spreadsheets when ClickUp offers an all-in-one, user-friendly alternative that saves time and increases accuracy? Sign up for ClickUp today!