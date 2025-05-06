10 alternativ Pictory pro vytváření AI videí v roce 2025

AI tools have penetrated almost every domain today, and the creative world is no exception. Arguably, AI has established itself as being indispensable there.

Generative AI has impacted traditional video production, too. From video-making software to online video editing tools refining how you appear on-screen, artificial intelligence can help you produce professional-quality videos today. Creators and content marketers can publish high-quality content in half the time with a video creation platform.

These tools do a lot—some help you build custom avatars using AI, others can generate stunning videos with only short prompts, while others focus on refining video by removing backgrounds and more.

Pictory is one such tool that’s become a favorite among creators globally. However, users have been exploring alternatives due to its limited automation features and clunky interface.

We’ve compiled the top 10 Pictory alternatives for your consideration. Covering key features, pros and cons, and pricing plans, we provide all the insights to help you choose the ideal platform for your brand.

What Should You Look for in a Pictory Alternative?

Before you take your pick, there are a few features that you should consider when looking for Pictory alternatives.

Easy-to-use interface: A well-designed interface and drag-and-drop features simplify the creative process. Also, look for clear navigation and a short learning curve

A broad range of customization options: Choose Pictory alternatives that let you replace assets and offer a variety of Choose Pictory alternatives that let you replace assets and offer a variety of storyboarding templates , themes, fonts, colors, music assets, and transitions so that you can easily produce personalized videos

Different video styles and types: Pick your AI video creator based on the specific style you need, whether it’s animation videos, infographics, marketing videos, or social media ads

AI and automation: Your ideal Pictory alternative should be able to automate the video creation process with suggestions and text-to-speech narration. In addition, ensure the AI assets are accurate and relevant

Extensive media library and assets: Shortlist Pictory alternatives with an extensive media library that includes premium stock images, films, audio tracks, and graphics. Check as well for the option to upload your media for enhanced visual appeal

Video editing capabilities: Make sure the shortlisted Pictory alternatives offer editing features like trimming, cropping, adding text overlays, and applying filters for more engaging videos

Export and sharing options: Easy sharing options that support various output formats and resolutions for compatibility are crucial. Therefore, look for social media integration and direct sharing features to help you reach your target audience

The 10 Best Alternatives to Pictory in 2024

Now that you know what features to watch for, let’s check out the 10 best Pictory alternatives.

1. Lumen5

via Lumen5

An easy-to-use alternative to Pictory, Lumen5 is a smart video creation tool that uses AI to turn long blogs or articles into engaging videos, whether for education, news, entertainment, or video marketing.

Tailor-made for small businesses with tight editing budgets, this AI-powered tool is excellent for teams that don’t have advanced video skills but still want professional-looking videos.

Lumen5 is designed to be user-friendly with drag-and-drop editing, templates, and the ability to turn blogs and RSS feeds automatically into videos. Moreover, it offers cool features like uploading brand kits, multiple workspaces, and customizable colors, fonts, and watermarks.

While it might not be the best for big creative teams working together, it’s a solid choice for individuals, solopreneurs, and freelancers managing content for multiple brands.

Lumen5 best features

Summarize blog content into videos at a click

Convert posts or scripts to video with AI Voiceover or your recorded voice

Establish a consistent brand by uploading fonts, colors, and a logo to create a custom brand kit

Customize videos using the built-in media library for photos, videos, audio, and AI Voiceover

Lumen5 limitations

1080p resolution videos are only available in the pricier plans

Some users find the UI confusing and the video layout outdated

Lumen5 pricing

Free

Basic: $29/month

Starter: $79/month

Professional: $199/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Lumen5 ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (130+ reviews)

2. Fliki

via Fliki

Fliki is a user-friendly software platform for creating videos, podcasts, and audiobooks by transforming text into audio files and videos. It is among the most accessible Pictory alternatives for users without advanced technical skills.

Users consistently applaud its realistic and well-timed audio, setting it apart from other AI video generators. Additionally, its collection of over 1,000 voices in 75 languages provides a diverse range of options for narration.

One of Fliki’s most striking features is its generous free plan, which offers five minutes of free video per month. It provides access to essential tools for text-to-video content generation, multilingual voices, various dialect options, and an extensive library of images, video clips, and music clips.

Fliki best features

Use voice cloning to incorporate your natural voice in AI-generated videos

Access a rich stock of media (integrated with Pixabay) and templates for diverse content creation

Use tweets, blog posts, and PowerPoint presentations as AI prompts

Apply the tool for versatile use cases, ranging from YouTube videos to blog conversions

Enhance storytelling by using a variety of voice styles and emotions

Fliki limitations

Lacks transparent usage of credits

Limited video editing features

Fliki pricing

Free

Standard: $28/month per user

Premium: $88/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Fliki ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (120+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (240+ reviews)

3. Synthesia

via Synthesia

Another generative AI product, Synthesia, stands out for its 140+ AI avatars, letting users choose from the library or even create their own.

It excels in transforming text scripts into videos with audio in various languages and voices. Users can personalize backgrounds and branding colors, add music, and insert markers for simple animations.

It serves many use cases, from training to sales and video marketing. Synthesia’s popularity comes from its simplicity, rich features, natural-sounding AI avatars, and collaborative tools. Once a video draft is ready, creators can easily share it with others, receive feedback on the platform, and then embed or download the video.

Synthesia best features

Transform your text into engaging videos within minutes

Access a variety of natural-sounding AI voices in over 120 languages

Publish and share videos easily with a generated shareable link

Create custom AI avatars for video projects, training materials, and more

Create video scripts with AI script assistant

Record your screen for how-to and training videos

Add subtitles in multiple languages and align animations with audio content

Synthesia limitations

Editing videos and adding captions is time-consuming

The number of scenes you can add to each video depends on your pricing plan

Synthesia pricing

Starter: $22/month (billed yearly)

Creator: $67/month (billed yearly)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Synthesia ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (1,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (110+ reviews)

4. Descript

via Descript

Descript is a unique AI-powered online video editing software that lets you edit your video just as you would a document.

The automatic transcript feature means that any changes you make to the text, such as deleting, moving, or copying, are directly translated into your video. It’s ideal for content creators looking for an all-in-one solution for editing.

It’s like editing a Word document—upload media or record audio, get an instant transcript, and then edit your media clips by tweaking the text.

You can create a realistic voiceover based on your voice with AI voices. Moreover, the Green Screen automatically recognizes your video background, letting you change it to anything you want.

Descript best features

Generate transcripts automatically with up to 95% accuracy

Edit audio and video using text-based editing cues

Refocus your gaze with the Eye Contact feature, which is especially useful when reading from a script

Remove filler words and dead air with a single click

Descript limitations

The UI lacks intuitiveness

The prompts are often interpreted incorrectly

Descript pricing

Free

Creator: $15/month per user

Pro: $30/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Descript ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (390+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (160+ reviews)

5. Steve. ai

Steve. ai is a capable AI-driven video creation tool offering live and animated video options. It comes with various stock footage, characters, and audio tracks, allowing you to customize text layout, adjust scene durations, and use color templates.

Designed for business users, marketing teams, and educators, Steve. ai ensures a user-friendly experience. Whether you’re a blogger repurposing content or a beginner in video creation, Steve. ai has a blog-to-video feature that widens your audience reach.

You can also add music, sound effects, and text to tailor your videos to meet specific needs.

Steve. ai best features

Produce top-notch animated and live videos with AI

Save time with auto-generated scripts for your videos

Enhance your videos by incorporating an animated newscaster

Create more inclusive content using AI characters depicting different ages, ethnicities, and professions

Steve. ai limitations

Limited templates

Lacks a direct ‘share’ button

Steve. ai pricing

Free

Basic: $20/month

Starter: $60/month

Pro: $80/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Steve. ai ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

6. RunwayML

via RunwayML

Runway, another favorite among possible Pictory alternatives, uses AI “magic tools” to create videos, images, 3D animations, and enhance audio, all at a much lower cost than human-led projects.

It offers over 30 dedicated AI features for video making, and its latest Gen-2 features enable you to make innovative videos from text and/or images.

You can also add audio by uploading a separate file and easily sync it with your video. Runway works on both desktop and mobile devices.

Runway best features

Create or improve media with text-to-video and video-to-video prompting

Can be used by both major corporations and solo entertainers

Customize Runway by training your AI model to match your brand style and subject guidelines

Runway limitations

No AI avatars

Runway pricing

Basic: Free

Standard: $15/month per user

Pro: $35/month per user

Unlimited: $95/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Runway ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: No reviews available

7. DeepReel

via DeepReel

Imagine cloning yourself to create personalized videos on a large scale.

With DeepReel, you can write your script and watch your avatar speak it in your voice, and it is available in over 30 languages. This makes the platform your go-to for making personalized connections with customers and prospects, making your brand stand out.

Scale your video content creation process while you boost sales productivity by engaging with individual customers. You can also customize emails and video landing pages with your brand assets.

DeepReel best features

Generate audio-enriched videos from text

Enhance your videos with AI avatars for a studio-quality touch

Import videos by connecting your Canva account

Launch personalized video campaigns to reach your audience effectively

DeepReel limitations

Lacks dedicated mobile and desktop apps

DeepReel pricing

Starter: $5/month

Creator: $19/month

Creator plus: $39/month

Pro: $99/month

Business: $199/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

DeepReel ratings and reviews

G2: No reviews available

Capterra: No reviews available

8. Hour One

via Hour One

Hour One stands out among Pictory alternatives for its user-friendly interface and global compatibility. The platform allows the creation of AI videos in over 100 languages, featuring 200 voices with realistic accents and pronunciations.

Besides its multilingual capabilities, Hour One offers unique features like 3D project templates and AI Wizard tools. These tools, powered by ChatGPT, assist users in creating more intelligent videos, scripts, and translations at scale.

Hour One’s self-service video editing platform, Reals, is minimalistic and user-friendly, strongly emphasizing scripting. It has 30+ AI avatars offering narration in 19 languages, letting users quickly create high-quality videos from text-based scripts.

Hour One best features

Create engaging videos with AI avatars in multiple languages

Generate images from text within the video editor

Create videos using 2D and 3D video templates or even simple AI prompts

Use brand kit and branded intros/outros for a consistent brand look

Hour One limitations

Limited stock of templates

Avatars lack realism

Hour One pricing

Free

Lite: $30/month

Business: $112/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Hour One ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

9. Pipio

via Pipio

Pipio is an easy alternative to Pictory that allows you to make professional AI videos by simply typing, clicking, and dragging elements on the screen.

With over 100 virtual spokespeople that can be customized, Pipio is suitable for various purposes like marketing, sales, and training. These AI avatars speak in 40+ languages with diverse accents, offering a versatile solution for your video needs.

Preferred by filmmakers, marketers, entrepreneurs, and more, Pipio creates professional-looking videos with customizable appearance, voice, and language.

Pipio best features

Customize a diverse range of digital avatars for your videos

Generate high-quality videos directly from your script

Customize your video with your preferred voice, visual effects, etc.

Pipio limitations

The video quality is not as high as the others on this list

Pipio pricing

Premium: $25/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Pipio ratings and reviews

G2: No reviews available

Capterra: Not enough reviews

10. Veed

via Veed

A favorite among social media content creators, Veed is a user-friendly online platform designed for beginners and professionals who want to quickly create and edit videos.

The drag-and-drop editor, coupled with features like auto-subtitling, screen recording, and a teleprompter, makes video creation easy using generative AI technology.

Customize text, fonts, colors, and music to create unique videos and choose from different themes to convey specific messages. The platform simplifies video transcription—just upload your video, click ‘Auto Transcribe,’ and download the transcript.

Veed best features

Simplify editing with an intuitive timeline and one-click tools

Save time by using the AI video script generator to structure your video’s narrative

Add subtitles or transcribe audio to text instantly

Enhance videos by incorporating royalty-free stock media

Convert text to voice effortlessly with a custom avatar

Veed limitations

The platform is too slow, especially for videos longer than 10 minutes

Limited customization options

Veed pricing

Free

Basic: $290. 67/month per user

Pro: $599/month per user

Business: $1,500/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Veed ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 3. 4/5 (40+ reviews)

Unlike Pictory alternatives that focus on generating professional videos using AI, productivity platforms for managing video projects, such as ClickUp, provide a much broader range of AI-powered tools. These tools simplify your creative workflow, enhance collaboration, and increase productivity.

Get Started with ClickUp Explore ClickUp to manage your projects with the power of AI, 15+ views, and task automations

A project management software, ClickUp is a centralized productivity hub that brings all your work together. With flexible project and task management features, a template library, and 1000+ integrations, ClickUp is the go-to platform for teams to streamline their video projects and tasks within a single, collaborative workspace.

Use ClickUp Brain to take care of all your AI-related tasks, everything from writing to administrative work

ClickUp Brain, with its AI Knowledge Manager, AI Project Manager, and AI Writer for Work, offers contextual insights and time savings for enhanced productivity.

Use the AI-powered writing assistant to generate video ideas, outlines, and scripts in seconds. It can correct spelling and grammar, even translate your text into multiple languages, and change it as you wish—whether you want it longer, shorter, more engaging, or simpler.

ClickUp also offers collaborative brainstorming tools like ClickUp Whiteboards to help you and your creative team ideate video ideas and build storylines.

Use ClickUp Brain to repurpose paragraphs in blogs into captivating captions/prompts for your videos

Use ClickUp Docs as your collaborative workspace to save script ideas, inspiration sources, creative briefs, and more. You can also use it to share videos with your team and stakeholders for comments and proofing.

If you struggle with keeping track of your multiple creative projects, we have just the thing for you. With ClickUp Tasks, you can organize and track all your projects with their related tasks, set priorities, assign them to their respective owners, add comments and reminders, and even automate repetitive tasks. You can track progress through different views, such as the Kanban-style Board View, Gantt Chart View, or Timeline View.

For design and creative teams, ClickUp offers an expansive library of curated templates to construct workflows that mirror your ideal processes, fostering efficiency and creativity.

For video production specifically, ClickUp has this Video Production Template to help you jumpstart your video projects. Use it to organize and track your video projects by type, status, due dates, etc.

Download this Template Plan, manage, and customize your videos with ClickUp’s Video Production Template

ClickUp best features

Access over 100 built-in prompts in ClickUp Brain for precise results on your first attempt at content creation aided by AI

Create AI-generated scripts, video outlines, and story ideas in seconds

Overcome language barriers using the Translate action and deliver near-perfect interpretations in 12 languages

Share your scripts and videos with stakeholders for comments and proofing within the platform

Collectively brainstorm storylines and script ideas with your team using ClickUp Whiteboards

Efficiently track all your different creative projects, timelines, dependencies, etc. , using ClickUp Tasks with custom fields and statuses

Connect through over 1,000 integrations with leading work tools effortlessly

Explore a continually expanding Template Library with pre-built and customizable resources to kickstart any process in ClickUp

ClickUp limitations

There is a learning curve at the beginning since there is a vast range of features offered

The mobile app doesn’t offer all the available views

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Create Videos With the Right AI Platform

The right AI platform can become your most trusted partner in video creation. However, choosing the ideal tool from our list of Pictory alternatives is just the first step.

While these alternatives offer fantastic features for video creation, you also need a tool to manage your creative workflows and content.

That’s where ClickUp comes in with its arsenal of project and task management features.

With ClickUp, you can streamline your video production process, collaborate with your team, and ensure that your projects stay on track from start to finish. Sign up for ClickUp today for free and transform how you work on your video projects!