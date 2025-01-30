10 инструмента за създаване на помощни материали за технически писатели през 2025 г.

As a technical writer, your job is to provide critical information in clear, easy-to-read copy. The formatting alone might take hours.

Whether you’re penning user manuals, help files, or online help FAQs, help authoring tools (HAT) are a must. With the right software in your corner, you’ll have an easier time creating, managing, and distributing online documentation at the speed of light. ⚡

In this guide, we’ll explain what help authoring tools are and why you need one ASAP. We’ll also share a few must-have HAT features and our top 10 favorite software solutions for help authoring.

What Is a Help Authoring Tool (HAT)?

Help authoring tools are specialized software that technical writers use to produce help documentation. These tools usually come with a What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) editor that lets you focus on the content while the software handles the finicky formatting and indexing. HATs even turn out copy in various output formats, including HTML, CHM, ePub, XML, and RTF. ?

Sure, it’s possible to write technical copy without a HAT, but consider embracing one to:

Save time with templates and pre-formatted styling

Create content once and share it across all platforms and formats

Automatically index and organize your copy

Localize copy with integrated translation management tools

Features to look for in a help authoring tool

Every HAT is a little different, but we recommend one with functionalities like:

A user-friendly interface: The smaller the learning curve, the quicker you’ll be able to start writing

Single-source authoring: This feature is a real time-saver. It allows you to create content once and publish it in multiple formats with a single click

Templates : Pre-designed templates speed up the copywriting process and give your text a consistent look and feel

Integrations : A good help authoring tool should integrate with the other tools you already use, like Microsoft Word documents or popular SaaS tools

Version control : Track changes, collaborate with team members, and manage different document versions without losing any work

Project management : Organizing content, assigning tasks to team members, and monitoring your progress is a lot easier with a built-in workflow

CCMS: A component content management system (CCMS) allows you to build text as modular snippets that are easy to adjust and reuse across a knowledge base. This is a game-changer if your documentation has a lot of repetitive copy

You’re an expert at translating technical mumbo-jumbo into clear, concise user guides. Focus on the content and lean on one of the 10 best help-authoring software options for everything else.

Using ClickUp AI to generate a blog post in ClickUp Docs from a simple prompt to add details and other important aspects

Have you ever wished you could wave a magic wand and bring your work, communications, and documents into one place? ?

No need for fancy wizardry here: just use ClickUp. The universe’s favorite project management platform is also one of the best help authoring tools.

It combines your work, files, and data in one place for a completely customizable experience.

We know you’re a writing pro, but ClickUp AI gives writers a helping hand. This AI-powered writing tool quickly checks for typos, formats copy, and summarizes text.

It works with all projects, tasks, Docs, templates, and more. ?

ClickUp Docs is a cloud-based word processor perfect for remote and hybrid technical writers. As a help authoring tool, it connects to your workflows so you don’t need a separate system for copy and task management.

If you work on a team, bring everyone together in real-time with the Docs editor—you won’t miss a beat.

You’re probably juggling multiple projects and documents. Stay on top of everything with ClickUp project management. Create projects and tasks and link them to your communications, files, and notes. Literally everything is in one place—no more hunting for data or files.

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

ClickUp AI is only available for paid plans

ClickUp has a lot of features, so the platform might feel like a lot at first

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Business Plus: $19/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp AI is available on all paid plans for $5 per Workspace member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,800+ reviews)

2. Helpjuice

via Helpjuice

Helpjuice is a knowledge-based software for authoring and content formatting. If you’re curious to know how many people actually read your documentation, Helpjuice’s analytics tally how many people engage with your copy.

The component content management system also keeps a robust article history—and allows you to publish multiple copy versions at once—so you never have to worry about losing your work.

Helpjuice best features

It integrates with Slack , Google, Salesforce , Zapier, and more

Control who sees what with tiered permissions

Copy-paste images, screenshots, or text from a Word document directly into the Helpjuice word processor

Easily interlink help articles with its auto-linking tool

Helpjuice limitations

Helpjuice doesn’t offer project management tools

Some users report problems with the UI/UX

Helpjuice pricing

Starter: $120/month for 4 users

Run-Up: $200/month for 16 users

Premium Limited: $289/month for 60 users

Premium Unlimited: $499/month for unlimited users

Helpjuice ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (29 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (90+ reviews)

3. Author-it

Author-it bills itself as an all-in-one tool for technical writers. Its help authoring tools offer a modular CCMS that allows you to switch out and adjust a lot of content at once—with just a click.

Publish across multiple channels and web formats with zero formatting.

Author-it best features

Variant management adjusts copy based on the reader’s team, role, and location

Review and approval workflows ensure that only approved copy goes out

Use Author-it for technical document translation

Collaborate with other writers and subject matter experts

Author-it limitations

Several users say Author-it’s UI is a bit dated and not very intuitive

Others say the licensing costs are pretty steep

Author-it pricing

Contact for pricing

Author-it ratings and reviews

G2: 4/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4/5 (2 reviews)

4. Adobe RoboHelp

via Adobe RoboHelp

That’s right: The company that brought you Photoshop also has help authoring tools. RoboHelp is a technical writing tool designed with compliance and accessibility in mind, so if you work in a heavily regulated field, this could be a great HAT for the job.

RoboHelp includes a spell checker, conditional content, content reuse features, and content microauthoring.

RoboHelp best features

Integrate with SharePoint Online, Git, and more

RoboHelp is available on both Windows and Mac

RoboHelp has simplified Microsoft Word, HTML, and Markdown imports

Online Review makes it a cinch to adjust or approve copy before it goes out into the world

RoboHelp limitations

Some users say RoboHelp is best for SMBs, not large companies

Others say it’s hard to export RoboHelp files to other platforms and multiple formats

RoboHelp pricing

Contact for pricing

RoboHelp ratings and reviews

G2: 4/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (140+ reviews)

5. Document360

via Document360

Document360 is an AI-powered content creation tool for SOPs, product documentation, knowledge base wikis, and manuals. Create a custom internal Knowledge Base Portal—complete with analytics—to build help documentation alongside your team.

You can then brand an internal or external Knowledge Base site to share information at the speed of light. ✨

Document360 best features

Create embeddable widgets connecting webpages to your knowledge base

Document360 includes developer documentation tools

Try Document360’s AI writing assistant , Eddy, for assistive search, article recommendations, and summaries

Create up to six content categories to quickly organize related documents

Document360 limitations

Document360 doesn’t have a mobile app

Several users wish larger video and image files were supported

Document360 pricing

Free

Standard: $149/month for 3 users, billed annually

Professional: $299/month for 5 users, billed annually

Business: $399/month for 5 users, billed annually

Enterprise: $599/month for 10 users, billed annually

Document360 ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (370+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (190+ reviews)

6. Madcap Flare

via Madcap Flare

Madcap is a suite of software solutions, but its Flare product is a primo option when it comes to help authoring tools. Use Flare to import, author, review, translate, and publish content.

If you’re curious about post-production usage, check out Flare’s real-time analytics to see how useful people find your self-service content.

Flare best features

Flare comes with a free 30-day trial

Import from Word, Excel, FrameMaker, Confluence, RoboHelp, DITA, Markdown, and more

Use the WYSIWYG editor and Structure Bars to write clean, organized copy in less time

If you know a little code, use the Split View Editor with XML Code View

Flare limitations

Some users say the platform lags or has bugs

Others say the review workflow is a little clunky

Flare pricing

Madcap Flare : $182/month per user, billed annually

Madcap Central: $311/month, billed annually

Flare ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (420+ reviews)

Capterra: 4/5 (17 reviews)

7. ProProfs

via ProProfs

ProProfs has many features, but as a technical writer, you’ll get a lot of value out of their Knowledge Base software. Build user manuals, an internal knowledge base for your employees, or a public-facing customer help site for less hassle.

Its authoring tools are ideal for teams building content in multiple languages too.

ProProfs best features

ProProfs Knowledge Base is 100% customizable

Use premade templates or make your own

ProProfs connects to over 100 other applications

Assign roles and permissions and manage feedback with internal comments

ProProfs limitations

Several users wish ProProfs had more templates

Others say ProProfs glitches often

ProProfs pricing

Free: up to 25 articles

Business: $19. 99/month for 100 articles, billed annually

ProProfs ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (35 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (53 reviews)

8. HelpNDoc

via HelpNDoc

HelpNDoc is a help authoring tool with over eight project documentation formats. Generate HTML websites, PDFs, Kindle eBooks, CHM, or DocX files for just about any use case.

In terms of help authoring tools, this might not have the most modern interface, but HelpNDoc integrates tons of features like a content library, keyword editor, table of contents editor, and more.

HelpNDoc best features

Export content into multiple formats at once

You’ll need to know how to code, but the platform does come with the full source code for all templates

Build responsive HTML5 websites that work on any device

Automate repetitive tasks with the Script Editor

HelpNDoc limitations

It doesn’t have a lot of reviews

You need to know how to code to use many HelpNDoc features

The user interface is a bit dated

HelpNDoc pricing

Standard: 99€ ($104. 39)

Professional: 299€ ($315. 29)

Ultimate: 499€ ($526. 19)

HelpNDoc ratings and reviews

G2: 4/5 (15 reviews)

Capterra: N/A

9. Confluence

via Confluence

Confluence combines knowledge management and project collaboration in one platform. It’s primarily a knowledge base, but it also functions as a help authoring tool.

Brainstorm ideas with your team in Confluence whiteboards, build spaces for separate projects, or co-edit content in real-time with your team.

Confluence best features

Convert Confluence content into Jira issues

Build content trees to simplify advanced search

Confluence comes with 75+ customizable templates

It easily integrates with Jira and Trello

Confluence limitations

Some users say it’s hard to integrate Confluence with any platform that isn’t owned by Atlassian

It doesn’t integrate with popular collaboration solutions like Microsoft Teams

Confluence pricing

Free: up to 10 users

Standard: $6. 05/user per month (discounts after 100 users)

Premium: $11. 55/user per month (discounts after 100 users)

Enterprise: after 801 users, contact for pricing

Confluence ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (3,600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,100+ reviews)

10. ClickHelp

via ClickHelp

ClickHelp is an all-in-one portal for creating, hosting, and sharing technical documentation. It has a presence in more than 90 countries, so ClickHelp is the perfect fit for multinational companies in need of translation management.

Its help authoring tools allow you to customize the portal to your liking and collaborate with your coworkers in real-time.

ClickHelp best features

ClickHelp integrates with MadCap Flare, RoboHelp, MS Word, Confluence, and more

Quickly view all topic statuses, comments, and to-dos by topic

ClickHelp supports single-sourcing to streamline content reuse

Generate public or password-protected documents

ClickHelp limitations

Some users report poor customer support experiences

Others say the platform is on the expensive side

ClickHelp pricing

Starter: $175/month for 2 users ($8/month per user after 2)

Growth: $285/month for 5 users ($10/month per user after 5)

Professional: $580/month for 10 users ($12/month per user after 10)

ClickHelp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (19 reviews)

Write Better Content With Less Hassle

Robust help authoring tools aren’t a luxury for technical writers—they’re a must-have.

From advanced AI features to time-saving templates, the right HAT streamlines the entire documentation process so you write better guides in less time.

If you want to simplify your workflow and provide an all-star end-user experience, choose ClickUp as your help authoring tool. We combine project management, Docs, AI, templates, and a lot more to give your technical writing a serious boost. ?

Give it a spin and see how you like it: Create your free ClickUp Workspace now.