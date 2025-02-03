10 Phần mềm quản lý cơ sở kiến thức cá nhân tốt nhất

Have you ever found yourself frantically searching for a crucial piece of information that feels like the missing piece in your project proposal? It could be a game changer, but it’s hiding somewhere in the endless sea of notes and documents scattered across your devices.

We’ve all been there. And that’s where personal knowledge base software comes in.

I started my journey to streamline knowledge management after one too many instances of being unable to track important information on my projects. My team and I at ClickUp tested many solutions, and based on what we found, I’m happy to share a list of the 10 best personal knowledge base software in the market today.

What Should You Look for in Personal Knowledge Base Software?

If you want to store, organize, and manage information in a structured way, personal knowledge management tools will make a difference.

An ideal personal knowledge base software should have the following features:

Search function: The software must let you quickly locate information through keywords, tags, or other advanced filters

Organization options: Flexible features such as categories, folders, and tags help organize your information in a way that can be tracked down easily

Integration: Your Your internal knowledge base will be more effective if it can integrate with other tools and software, such as task management applications, emails, and calendars

Collaboration options: You might need to collaborate with a colleague or a friend to accomplish a task using your personal You might need to collaborate with a colleague or a friend to accomplish a task using your personal knowledge management software . Ensure the software has rich collaboration options such as shared workspaces and version control

Privacy and security: The software should be able to hold any type of data, from personal to professional. Ensure the tool is equipped with security features such as encryption and user identification

Ease of use: The personal knowledge management tool must have an intuitive interface and should make it easy to organize, search, and retrieve information with minimal steps

Now that we know the basic requirements for choosing a personal knowledge management tool, let’s explore the top options!

The 10 Best Personal Knowledge Base Software to Use

Here are the 10 best personal knowledge base software options based on my research. We’ve covered each tool’s best features, pricing, and limitations.

1. ClickUp (Best AI-powered knowledge base)

Create a customized and well-structured personal knowledge base with ClickUp Docs

ClickUp, a dynamic, cloud-based project management software, lets you create a personalized knowledge base to store everything, from a thought or link to an image or video.

With ClickUp Docs, you can create documents or wikis featuring nested pages, versatile styling options, and customizable templates. You can also organize your resources, create listicles, add tables or charts, and stylize your content with various fonts and sizes.

That’s not all! Collaboration is easy—edit in real-time with your team, use tags in comments, assign action items, and convert text into trackable tasks to keep ideas organized. Additionally, you can protect your documents with privacy settings, manage permissions, and create shareable links.

Hear it straight from a customer on why they prefer ClickUp:

Since adopting ClickUp our teams have slowly migrated away from Google Docs for documentation, and in fact, documentation has improved significantly.

Want to make your knowledge base more powerful and efficient? Integrate ClickUp Brain and welcome advanced features and functionalities.

Retrieve sources and information within seconds from your knowledge base with ClickUp Brain

ClickUp Brain is excellent for advanced searches and retrieval through natural language processing and semantic search. ClickUp Brain consolidates all your AI applications and simplifies the integration of tasks, documents, people, and knowledge into your workflow.

For example, imagine you’re searching for an apt case study to strengthen your business proposal. Here, you can leverage advanced AI tools for knowledge management to find relevant case studies from your knowledge base software.

ClickUp Brain also summarizes long-form documents and suggests relevant content based on your activities. Additionally, with its assistance, you can analyze trends and patterns in your knowledge base and develop knowledge management strategies.

Sometimes, you might not have the time to organize all your resources manually. That’s where the ClickUp Knowledge Base Template comes in, making it easier to build your knowledge base quickly.

Download This Template Create a framework for teams to build and organize a digital library of information with ClickUp’s Knowledge Base Template

With this knowledge base template, you can:

Store and share in-house knowledge in a structured way within your team or company

Segregate information into specific types of sections, such as FAQs, knowledge articles, and resources, making it easier to retrieve data

Create a help center experience for team members to promote collaboration

ClickUp best features

Customize categories into different levels, such as spaces, folders, and lists, to organize your knowledge base

Create comprehensive documents to store information and link to ClickUp Tasks and subtasks for easy navigation

Search efficiently with global search and advanced filters like ClickUp Custom Status and ClickUp Custom Fields

Use rich edit and formatting options to make a visually appealing knowledge base with markdown, tables, and embedded files

Access knowledge base on the go with ClickUp’s mobile application

Leverage ClickUp Integrations to integrate seamlessly with tools like Google Drive, Dropbox, Slack, and more to centralize your knowledge base

ClickUp limitations

ClickUp has so many features and customization options that it can take a while to configure it perfectly for your needs

ClickUp AI is only available with the paid plans

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per Workspace member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

2. Notion (Best for organizing your knowledge base creatively)

via Notion

Notion offers an intuitive solution for managing notes and documents with its simple and powerful data storage method: Wikis.

You can look at all the pages in your workspace with the sidebar and use powerful search filters to locate content within seconds. It lets you use emojis, cover images, or any form of media to make your knowledge base lively, convenient, and fun.

Notion best features

Create an organized and interconnected knowledge base by linking your notes and documents to other pages

Update similar content in all places at once with synced blocks

Simplify creating a knowledge base with Notion templates tailored for different purposes

Write and organize better with an integrated AI assistant

Notion limitations

Notion has multiple features so many users report a learning curve when using it

The software does not provide a seamless mobile or iPad experience

Notion pricing

Free : $0

Plus : $12/seat per month

Business : $18/seat per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Notion ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (5,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,200+ reviews)

3. Evernote (Best for recording audio notes)

via Evernote

Whether you’re organizing your schedule or jotting down random thoughts, Evernote is a reliable note-taking and knowledge-sharing software that consolidates everything in one place. It lets you keep your information accessible 24/7.

You can enhance your notes by incorporating text, images, scans, PDFs, and documents, making them more versatile and useful.

Let me highlight one of its best features: audio notes. This is especially useful on busy days when you don’t have the time to write down your thoughts and ideas.

Evernote best features

Instantly locate information with advanced search filters and AI writing tools

Access your knowledge base even without an internet connection to stay on top of your tasks at all times

Organize your resources, such as images, scans, recipes, PDFs, etc.

Evernote limitations

Frequent updates to the software make it difficult for customers to keep up with the changes

Evernote pricing

Free

Personal: $14. 99/month

Professional: $17. 99/month

Evernote ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (8,200+ reviews)

4. Mem (Best for self-organizing your knowledge base)

via Mem

Mem is a self-organizing personal knowledge management tool for entrepreneurs, executives, researchers, and creators. This is ideal if you have a high volume of knowledge resources that you need frequently.

Mem chat can help you find answers to your questions, summarize meeting notes, and generate content by understanding your notes.

In addition to locating what you ask for in Mem chat, it also shows related notes. You do not have to organize this knowledge base manually. Simply search for what you need; AI-generated results will show all the resources and notes related to a particular task.

Mem best features

Rediscover past notes on the same subject for complete access to everything on a specific topic

Access notes from across your knowledge base without the need to recall your tagging system or complex folder structure

Enhance your functioning with AI suggestions for documentation to accelerate tasks

Mem limitations

The software offers limited offline functionality in its search feature, so AI assistance is dependent on internet connectivity

Mem pricing

Mem : $14. 99/month

Mem Teams: Custom pricing

Mem ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews and ratings

Capterra: Not enough reviews and ratings

5. Obsidian (Best for creating a visually interconnected knowledge base)

via Obsidian

Obsidian is a private and flexible app that adapts to your thinking and organizes your thoughts for you. You can store anything in this knowledge base because it keeps your writing safe.

The software provides hundreds of plugins and themes to shape Obsidian to fit your thinking. That’s not all; interactive graphs allow you to visualize the relationships and patterns in your notes.

Its most distinguishing factor is that it uses open, non-proprietary files, so you’re never locked in and can preserve your data and thoughts for perpetuity.

Obsidian best features

Build a record from personal notes or journal entries with Obsidian’s wide variety of tools

Connect notes, ideas, people, and places within your knowledge base

Publish your notes instantly to turn them into an online wiki, knowledge base, documentation, or digital garden

Obsidian limitations

Navigating between different notes can be slow, sometimes causing a delay in accessing important information

Obsidian pricing

Personal Use : Free

Commercial Use: $50/user per year

Obsidian ratings and reviews

G2: No ratings available

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (20+ reviews)

6. Roam Research (Best for building an interconnected knowledge base)

via Roam Research

Working on Roam is like working with a smart, visual database. It lets you create a pool for all your research in one place before you begin organizing it.

The best feature of this software is that it presents your information in an associative manner rather than a hierarchical one.

That’s why it’s trusted by researchers, writers, developers, designers, product managers, and other professionals.

Roam Research’s best features

Build an expansive and networked personal knowledge base through its associative note-building approach

Create and store information in a graph structure for simplified referencing and revisiting

Organize your thoughts and search through them for quick access

Roam Research limitations

The software offers limited note-taking features and has a very simple user interface

Roam Research pricing

Pro : $15/month

Believer: $8. 33/month

Roam Research ratings and reviews

G2: No ratings available

Capterra: Not enough reviews

7. Document360 (Best for a customizable knowledge base)

via Document360

Do you wish to create a customized personal knowledge base? Document360 might be the right choice if you want to include your brand colors and add a custom domain.

Like other software tools on this list, Document360 has an AI-powered search engine to scan the knowledge base to provide context-sensitive results in milliseconds.

Additionally, you can choose from different access control options and turn your knowledge base from private to public with a click.

Document360 best features

Get insights from the viewers through feedback and ratings and combine this with analytics to enhance your knowledge base

Integrate comments, chats, and analytics to make your knowledge base a single data source

Access your knowledge base anytime and from anywhere with information at your fingertips

Document360 limitations

Some software features are available only through add-ons that can add to the software cost

Document360 pricing

Free Forever

Standard : $149/project per month (billed annually)

Professional : $299/project per month (billed annually)

Business : $399/project per month (billed annually)

Enterprise: $599/project per month (billed annually)

Document360 ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (200+ reviews)

8. Confluence (Best for a multi-format knowledge base)

via Atlassian

Confluence uses formats such as page trees and tables of contents to locate important information while offering advanced search features.

It allows you to organize your knowledge base in pages, attachments, and spaces with labels. You can also create and scan through a team knowledge base to filter the best ideas.

Confluence best features

Co-edit with teams in real time and publish updates that highlight changes

Leave in-line and page comments, likes, and visual elements, such as images, GIFs, and emojis

Alert your teammates when you tag them or assign a task so everyone stays on top of their work

Confluence limitations

The resource center of the software is sometimes lacking, making it difficult to understand the customization features

Confluence pricing

Free

Standard: $4. 89/user per month

Premium: $8. 97/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Confluence ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (3,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,000+ reviews)

9. HappyFox (Best for a well-structured knowledge base)

via HappyFox

HappyFox provides a structured index to help you find what you need without wasting time. The tool assists you in finding the right information and offers relevant suggestions.

With its customization options, your knowledge base can look visually appealing. Plus, you can effortlessly create articles and sections and embed images/videos to have all resources in one place.

HappyFox best features

Benefit from real-time tracking and feedback by collaborating with others on your knowledge base

Personalize your knowledge base with customized headers, layout, colors, and logos

Transform your static single-page FAQ section into a well-done knowledge base

HappyFox limitations

The pricing structure of the software can be costly for small businesses

HappyFox pricing

Basic : $14/agent per month

Team : $69/agent per month

Pro : $199/agent per month

Enterprise PRO: Custom pricing

HappyFox ratings and reviews

G2: 4. /5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (90+ reviews)

10. Bloks (Best for template-driven knowledge management)

via Bloks

Bloks works with Zoom, Meet, Teams, Slack, and other platforms. It lets you record meeting minutes and note key ideas in your knowledge base to revisit later.

Bloks enhances clarity and context by revolutionizing how you capture, organize, and bring your thoughts to the forefront.

What sets this software apart is its ability to create tailored briefs for various purposes, enabling you to formally present your ideas with precision.

Bloks best features

Jot down important meeting details and notes automatically by using AI as your personal assistant

Categorize your resources based on requirements with varied formats

Use templates to store information based on your context and create your customized template for later use

Bloks limitations

It does not allow access without a phone or desktop app

Bloks pricing

Bloks Free : Up to 10 credits

Bloks+ : $29/month

Bloks Enterprise: Custom pricing

Bloks ratings and reviews

G2: No ratings available

Capterra: Not enough reviews

Create a Powerful Personal Knowledge Base with ClickUp

A well-organized personal knowledge base with advanced search capabilities is an invaluable asset. It serves as a foundation for developing ideas and accessing necessary resources when you and team need them. You can also use it to turn personal ideas and notes spread across disparate channels into a shared, actionable knowledge base.

When it comes to ease-of-use and exceptional functionality, ClickUp is your best option. ClickUp Docs, coupled with its AI assistant Brain, enhances organization and optimizes resource retrieval. It boosts your productivity, saves you time, and streamline your professional and personal work.

Sign up for ClickUp today to build your dynamic personal knowledge base.