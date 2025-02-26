De 10 bästa verktygen för visuell feedback som förenklar feedbacken 2025

Imagine this: your designer sends you a draft of a new landing page. You spot a few things that need tweaking—the button color feels off, the spacing looks awkward, and the banner image doesn’t quite pop.

Now, you’re stuck typing out a long-winded email, trying to describe exactly what needs fixing.

This is where visual feedback tools can come to your rescue. From bug tracking tools to best website feedback tools, such software helps designers, developers, or project managers provide clear, actionable feedback with just a few clicks, saving everyone time.

In this blog post, we’ll discuss the key features and pricing of the best visual feedback tools to help you make your decision.

Visual feedback tools let users pinpoint issues directly on a design, screenshot, software, or webpage. Instead of deciphering vague descriptions like ‘The button on the top right doesn’t work,’ you get precise visual cues that eliminate guesswork. They bridge the gap between users and teams, making collaboration faster and more productive.

Here’s what you should look for to find one that fits your needs perfectly:

🖌️ Ease of use: Look for a simple and intuitive interface, ensuring everyone can jump in without a steep learning curve

⏱️ Real-time collaboration: A good tool should let you share and act on suggestions immediately, reducing delays in decision-making

🔗 Seamless integration: Your visual feedback tool should offer integration capabilities with other software like project management platforms, design tools, and communication apps to ensure a smooth project or graphic design workflow

📊 Robust analytics: Detailed insights like heatmaps, comment trends, and user behavior can help you turn feedback into actionable improvements quickly

🔒 Strong data security: Feedback often contains sensitive information. Prioritize tools that protect user data and comply with privacy regulations

Let’s see the 10 best visual feedback tools to communicate feedback clearly.

1. ClickUp (Best for visual project management and team collaboration)

Manage design tasks and feedback directly with ClickUp for Design Teams

You send a long message explaining the changes needed, but your team member gets confused and asks follow-up questions. Now, you’re taking screenshots, trying to clarify things, and before you know it, the feedback loop has stretched over days.

With ClickUp, you skip the back-and-forth. It’s the everything app for work that combines project management, visual communication, and task management in one platform.

ClickUp for Design Teams helps you brainstorm ideas, share mockups, and get instant feedback. ClickUp offers a variety of features that support efficient client and customer feedback collection and design project management.

Start with assigning tasks for different design or creative collaboration projects using ClickUp Tasks. Once the mockup is ready, the designers can attach files to seek feedback.

Through Assign Comments and @mentions, team members can leave feedback directly on the design files, making the feedback process quick and seamless.

Assign comments easily on design projects using ClickUp Comments and @mentions

For more efficient feedback, use ClickUp’s Proofing feature. It helps you add comments directly to images, videos, and PDFs. Open the attachment from the task’s activity section, select Add Comment from the top-right corner, and share your feedback. You can assign the comments to team members to ensure accountability.

Annotate videos, images, and PDFs using ClickUp’s Proofing feature

The best part? You can visualize ideas, plan strategies, and gather team feedback in real time with interactive ClickUp Whiteboards. Click on specific elements on the whiteboard to assign tasks to your team members. Plus, it enables you to embed tasks and docs directly so you can provide contextual feedback.

Visualize ideas and collaborate on design tasks in real time with ClickUp Whiteboards

You can also use ClickUp Brain in Whiteboards to generate AI images and share visual references.

Generate AI images with ClickUp Brain to share image references

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

It has a steep learning curve due to a wide range of features

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

Information sharing and collaboration have been a breeze now that all teams work remotely. It is easy to share project updates and give feedback to team members. We are able to track tasks and projects across teams and give updates in real-time.

Information sharing and collaboration have been a breeze now that all teams work remotely. It is easy to share project updates and give feedback to team members. We are able to track tasks and projects across teams and give updates in real-time.

2. MarkUp. io (Best for collaborative feedback on digital assets)

MarkUp. io is a visual commenting platform that enables real-time collaboration on live websites and images. It supports annotation for 30 file types, including websites, images, PDFs, and videos, simplifying the feedback process for designers, developers, and marketing teams.

You can enter a URL, upload content, or drag and drop files to add comments. MarkUp. io also offers a Chrome extension to annotate web pages on Google Chrome.

MarkUp. io best features

Invite an unlimited number of collaborators who can join as team members or guests without requiring registration

Leave contextual comments directly on content through threads and @mentions

Filter or search comments to find relevant feedback, making it easier to address particular concerns

MarkUp. io limitations

Users have reported instances of slow loading times and unresponsiveness, which can disrupt the feedback process

Some users have expressed frustration with Markup. io’s lack of support for. fig files from Figma

MarkUp. io pricing

Free

Pro: $79/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

MarkUp. io ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about MarkUp. io?

Ease of use to provide QA feedback on creative projects. The annotations and screen/page captures are great, and the technical data helps. The multi-user environment is nice. I like that it was a self-service setup and no lengthy sales process. Data is locked up in the platform and is not exportable.

Ease of use to provide QA feedback on creative projects. The annotations and screen/page captures are great, and the technical data helps. The multi-user environment is nice. I like that it was a self-service setup and no lengthy sales process. Data is locked up in the platform and is not exportable.

3. Pastel (Best for website feedback collection)

via Pastel

Pastel is a visual feedback tool designed to smoothen the review and approval process for marketing teams working on live websites. You can convert any website into a live canvas and leave comments directly on digital assets.

Pastel also allows you to pin each annotation to a specific element, which can record information like screen resolution and browser type to complete website revisions. With Pastel, you can even pause comments and control when you want to receive feedback.

Pastel best features

Comment directly on live websites across any device to provide real-time visual feedback

Integrate tasks seamlessly by automatically creating tickets in tools like Trello and Asana

Add labels, such as ‘bug’ or ‘in progress’ to comments to organize and track feedback efficiently

Pastel limitations

Pastel’s pricing may be considered high relative to its feature offerings, especially for users who do not utilize the platform extensively

It’s interface can be confusing initially

Pastel pricing

Free

Solo: $35/month

Studio: $119/month

Enterprise: $450/month

Pastel ratings and reviews:

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (40+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Pastel?

Pastel is a great tool, it is well designed, and has a beautiful minimal UI. The price was expensive for what it was and we were not using it that much in the end.

Pastel is a great tool, it is well designed, and has a beautiful minimal UI. The price was expensive for what it was and we were not using it that much in the end.

4. Filestage (Best for simplified review and approval processes)

via Filestage

Filestage is an online proofing platform that allows you to add comments to documents, images, videos, websites, and audio files, with a single tap. You can tag teammates for extra clarity and attach files to comments to share references.

Filestage also incorporates robust version control, enabling users to compare multiple versions of a file side-by-side. It automatically highlights the changes in the new version. Once the project owners have made the feedback, you can change the status to green to approve the changes or change it to orange to request further changes.

Filestage best features

Enable precise, timestamped comments and annotations directly on visual content, ensuring every piece of feedback is contextual and tied to specific sections of a file

Set multi-stage approval processes, where files are reviewed in a defined sequence, ensuring that stakeholders can approve or reject content in stages

Upload multiple versions of a file and compare them visually, making it easier to track revisions and manage changes

Send real-time notifications on feedback, updates, and approval status changes, ensuring that teams stay aligned and no crucial deadlines are missed

Accommodate a wide range of file types, including videos, images, documents, websites, interactive HTML, and audio files, making it versatile for various project needs

Filestage limitations

Filestage does not support direct file editing

Filestage pricing

Free

Basic: $129/month

Professional: $369/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Filestage ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (20+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Filestage?

What I particularly like about Filestage. io is the ability to leave comments directly at specific points in videos. This significantly simplifies the revision process, as I can work step by step from one point to the next as an editor without losing track. The visual highlighting of marked spots ensures that no comment is overlooked. Our customers, who have not worked with the platform before, initially find it confusing and have trouble navigating the features.

What I particularly like about Filestage. io is the ability to leave comments directly at specific points in videos. This significantly simplifies the revision process, as I can work step by step from one point to the next as an editor without losing track. The visual highlighting of marked spots ensures that no comment is overlooked. Our customers, who have not worked with the platform before, initially find it confusing and have trouble navigating the features.

5. Miro (Best for interactive prototyping and design collaboration)

via Miro

Miro is a visual collaboration and brainstorming tool that streamlines the design process for teams. You can use Miro’s canvas to create design briefs, generate prototypes, and share them with clients or team members for feedback. The tool also allows you to share recorded video or audio feedback that anyone can play on the Miro board. Want instant feedback? Start a live call on the canvas. Plus, you can create visual notes and drag-and-drop board content into the notes to share detailed design feedback.

Miro best features

Turn ideas into structured text documents

Get clear feedback using dot voting, polls, and estimation tools

Add sticky notes on the whiteboard to share ideas or feedback

Integrate with Jira or other project management tools to convert feedback into tasks

Miro limitations

Used have raised performance issues and slow loading times

The platform’s versioning system may not always reflect the most recent changes, leading to confusion and potential errors in the design process

Miro pricing

Free

Starter : $8/month

Business: $16/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Miro ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (5700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1600+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Miro?

I use Miro for organizing information related to a project. Screenshots, links, flow diagrams, competitive details, timelines – everything goes into a GIANT Miro board where I can easily find what I need and efficiently share it with others.

I use Miro for organizing information related to a project. Screenshots, links, flow diagrams, competitive details, timelines – everything goes into a GIANT Miro board where I can easily find what I need and efficiently share it with others.

6. Usersnap (Best for user feedback and bug tracking)

via Usersnap

Usersnap is a website feedback tool that helps gather direct feedback from users in the form of screenshots, annotations, and screen recordings—without the need for extra licenses or complex training.

Embed Usersnap’s feedback widget on your website or web app, allowing users to capture screenshots or recordings and share issues effortlessly. It helps create an agile and efficient feedback loop for product testing, feature validation, and issue tracking.

Usersnap best features

Collect visual feedback directly in the browser, including annotated screenshots or screen recordings

Create and launch surveys with conditional questions to calculate net promoter scores and get detailed analytics on user behavior

Conduct cross-browser user testing by capturing and comparing screenshots to ensure a consistent user experience across different platforms

Enjoy the flexibility and scalability of a cloud-based platform with no maintenance costs

Usersnap limitations

Some users find the initial setup and customization of feedback buttons and widgets a bit complicated

Usersnap’s pricing can be steep for smaller teams or startups, with more advanced features available only in higher-tier plans

Usersnap pricing

Starter : $51. 19/month (€49/month)

Growth: $113. 87/month (€109/month)

Professional: $207. 89/month (€199/month)

Premium: $406. 38/month (€389/month)

Usersnap ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 20+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Usersnap?

Usersnap’s in-app widgets provide an excellent way to gather feedback and messages from your users. Also the Slack integration is very useful, meaning that bug reports and other feedback messages come to you instantly.

Usersnap’s in-app widgets provide an excellent way to gather feedback and messages from your users. Also the Slack integration is very useful, meaning that bug reports and other feedback messages come to you instantly.

7. Ziflow (Best for accelerated creative review cycles)

via Ziflow

Ziflow simplifies feedback and approval processes for creative teams, enabling pinpoint markup with frame-level and pixel-level accuracy. It offers rich annotation tools, automated workflows, and integration with numerous creative applications, all within a secure environment.

Ziflow offers ‘side-by-side’ mode for manual comparisons or ‘pixel by pixel’ mode to highlight differences between versions with customizable color options. You also use a range of annotation shapes, including square, circle, arrow, line, freehand drawing, and text selection, to provide detailed feedback.

Ziflow best features

Annotate videos with precise time-coded comments for easier collaboration and review of video content

Make your comments private or visible only to selected reviewers at certain stages, ensuring confidentiality

Allow proof managers to upload new versions and maintain version control throughout the review process

Connect with cloud storage services like Dropbox and Google Drive, and set up workflow automation to help your review process

Ziflow limitations

Users receive numerous email notifications, which can become overwhelming

Ziflow’s setup process can be challenging, especially those who are less tech-savvy

Ziflow pricing

Free

Standard : $249/month

Pro: $399/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Ziflow ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (400+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Ziflow?

Making notes, adding comments, tagging colleagues, and uploading/reviewing proofs is seamless and invaluable. Very rarely do I encounter display issues when uploading print files or PPT files. At times, print files will display with overprint or PPT files will fail to upload entirely if you have fonts embedded.

Making notes, adding comments, tagging colleagues, and uploading/reviewing proofs is seamless and invaluable. Very rarely do I encounter display issues when uploading print files or PPT files. At times, print files will display with overprint or PPT files will fail to upload entirely if you have fonts embedded.

8. Hotjar (Best for user behavior analytics and insights)

via Hotjar

Hotjar helps you visualize real-time user activity on your website with heatmaps. It shows where users click, scroll, or move on your website so you can improve the user experience. Unlike traditional analytics platforms that only track quantitative data, Hotjar dives deeper by capturing the ‘why’ behind user actions through Rage Clicks Maps.

Through its combination of heatmaps, session recordings, surveys, and user feedback, Hotjar helps you analyze user engagement patterns.

Hotjar best features

Collect real-time user opinions through an easy-to-integrate feedback widget, and gather insights as users interact with specific elements of your site

Watch real-time session recordings to uncover behavioral patterns, identify friction points that cause user frustration, and address issues

Quickly launch surveys to gather customer feedback, ensuring you understand the thoughts behind their actions

Hotjar limitations

Session recording may load slowly

It can be difficult to customize the dashboard view

Hotjar pricing

Basic: Free

Plus: $39/month

Business: $99/month

Scale: $213/month

Hotjar ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (530+ reviews)

What are real-time users saying about Hotjar?

Hotjar is incredibly intuitive, offering valuable heatmaps, session recordings, and feedback tools that help us better understand user behavior and improve our website performance. Sometimes session recordings are slow to load.

Hotjar is incredibly intuitive, offering valuable heatmaps, session recordings, and feedback tools that help us better understand user behavior and improve our website performance. Sometimes session recordings are slow to load.

9. BugHerd (Best for visual bug tracking and task management)

via Bugherd

BugHerd specializes in visual feedback and bug tracking for website development. It is popular amongweb developers and designers seeking efficient ways to collect feedback, especially contextual website feedback from non-technical folks.

Clients can easily drop a pin to add comments by accessing the project link, without having to log in or create an account. It automatically captures the screen to add technical details and for more accurate feedback. Plus, the comments are automatically created as tasks on a Kanban board for easy tracking.

BugHerd best features

Integrate with LambdaTest for seamless bug reporting

Gather and organize feedback on various creative assets with its proofing tool

Collect public feedback by enabling website visitors to share insights on specific issues, such as broken links or page errors

BugHerd limitations

It does not offer the options to filter feedback

BugHerd pricing

Standard: $49/month for 5 members

Studio: $79/month for 10 members

Premium: $149/month for 25 members

Custom: Custom pricing

BugHerd ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (140+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (60+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about BugHerd?

Bugherd makes it easy to input a large volume of website edits, and as a project manager, it bridges the gap between client requests and development speak. There are several issues with screenshots not being taken when quickly adding mass edits, and oftentimes the pin dropped goes to the wrong place when the task is submitted. Additionally, the extension sometimes breaks down, so you have to uninstall and reinstall the program, which is a pain.

Bugherd makes it easy to input a large volume of website edits, and as a project manager, it bridges the gap between client requests and development speak. There are several issues with screenshots not being taken when quickly adding mass edits, and oftentimes the pin dropped goes to the wrong place when the task is submitted. Additionally, the extension sometimes breaks down, so you have to uninstall and reinstall the program, which is a pain.

10. Frame. io (Best for real-time video collaboration and feedback)

Acquired by Adobe, Frame. io is a popular design workflow management tool, which makes it easier to add feedback to video frames. Team members can add comments, upload reference images and videos, and use emojis to streamline the video production process.

Frame. io also allows full-screen viewing, zooming, and playback control for an immersive review process. You can group assets, assign specific reviewers, and notify people to get feedback quickly.

Frame. io best features

Add in-context comments and make on-screen annotations with Frame. io for streamlined feedback

Organize reviews by stacking asset versions automatically and enabling side-by-side comparisons to track progress

Manage feedback seamlessly by responding to comment threads directly within Creative Cloud applications integrated with Frame. io

Secure assets with advanced features like SSO/2FA, Storage Connect, and precise permissions for upload/download, comment-only, or view-only access

Frame. io limitations

Some users have reported difficulties with clients accessing and commenting on videos, particularly when clients are required to create accounts

It has limited storage limits and lack bulk export options, which can be restrictive for larger projects

Frame. io pricing

Free

Pro: $15/month per member

Team: $25/month per member

Enterprise: Custom pricing (for multiple teams)

Frame. io ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/ 5 (70+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (70+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Frame. io?

Frame. io has helped us consolidate notes, receive feedback accurately, and be more organized. Such a simple UI and takes seconds to explain to people who are unfamiliar with it. Their Transfer app makes uploads and downloads fast and easy. I use it every day! I’d like a way to have project shortcuts, like Finder/File Explorer has a way to pin your current projects.

Frame. io has helped us consolidate notes, receive feedback accurately, and be more organized. Such a simple UI and takes seconds to explain to people who are unfamiliar with it. Their Transfer app makes uploads and downloads fast and easy. I use it every day! I’d like a way to have project shortcuts, like Finder/File Explorer has a way to pin your current projects.

