A 11 legjobb Rev AI alternatíva beszéd-szöveggé alakításhoz 2025-ben

Rev AI is a popular transcription service—but it’s not your only option. If you’re searching for an alternative to Rev that offers better pricing, more accurate transcriptions, faster delivery, or seamless integration with tools like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams, this list has you covered.

In this guide, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best Rev AI alternatives—including both free and paid options. These speech-to-text tools help you transcribe audio and video files with speed and precision, whether you’re handling meetings, interviews, podcasts, or large batches of audio and video content.

⚡ Game Changer: Some of the tools in this list go beyond speech-to-text—they help you summarize conversations, tag speakers, and even turn voice notes into action items. Keep scrolling to find the one that fits your workflow best.

Why Go for Rev AI Alternatives?

Rev AI is a speech-to-text software developed by Rev that offers both AI-based and human transcription solutions. While Rev AI is a good transcription service, it may not check every box—especially if you’re working with more complex projects or diverse teams. Here are a few reasons users often explore other Rev alternatives:

Struggles with complex audio : Rev AI can stumble with audio or video files that include overlapping speakers, heavy accents, or technical jargon—leading to missed context or misinterpretation.

Limited contextual understanding : Without the ability to grasp context, Rev AI often misinterprets homophones or fails to maintain consistent terminology across the transcription , especially in long or detailed recordings.

Inflexible formatting options : The platform offers limited control over how transcripts are structured, which can be frustrating for users with specific formatting or transcription needs .

Lacks collaboration features : Rev AI doesn’t support real-time transcription editing or collaboration, which makes it harder for teams to work together on transcript revisions, comments, or shared notes.

Not suited for domain-specific content : If you’re working with industry terms or brand names, Rev AI often mislabels or mishears them, requiring additional manual edits.

Slower with large files : Handling long audio or video content can lead to delays, system lags, and reduced productivity—especially for users processing large batches of recordings.

Lower accuracy in non-English languages: While it supports multiple languages, Rev AI’s speech recognition software tends to deliver less reliable results for anything outside English.

👀 Did You Know? Voice tech understands you better over time. Modern speech-to-text systems use continual learning and user-specific tuning. That’s why your voice assistant slowly “gets you” the more you use it.

15 Best Rev AI Alternatives At A Glance

Tool Key features Best for Pricing (USD/user/month) ClickUp AI transcription inside meeting tools, task suggestions, notes conversion, integrated project workflows Teams managing tasks + meetings Free forever; Paid plans start at $7/user/month Notta Multi-platform recording, rich note-taking, speaker labels, translation, and search within audio Individual users, freelancers Free plan available; Paid plans start at $13. 49/month Otter. ai Real-time transcription, auto summaries, calendar sync, speaker detection Hybrid work teams, educators Free plan available; Paid plans start at $16. 99month Descript Transcript-based editing, screen recording, filler word removal, multitrack support Podcasters, video creators Free plan available; Paid plans start at $24/month Trint Auto transcription, editing tools, AI summary, subtitle export, multilingual support Media teams, global businesses Free plan available; Paid plans start at $80/month Sonix Multilingual support, timestamped notes, word-level confidence, cloud folder system International teams, researchers Free plan available; Transcription starts at $5/hour (Premium) Fathom Zoom-first assistant, auto-joins meetings, call summaries, CRM sync, recap emails Sales teams, remote companies Free forever; Paid plans start at $19/month Verbit AI + human transcription, live captions, industry-specific models, subtitle + dubbing tools Enterprises, legal/edu/media sectors Free plan available; Paid plans start at $29/month Fireflies. ai AI meeting assistant, CRM integrations, speaker analytics, smart search, custom vocabulary Managers, revenue teams Free forever; Paid plans start at $18/month Happy Scribe AI + human transcription, 120+ languages, built-in subtitle editor, SDH support Subtitlers, journalists, multilingual teams Pay-as-you-go model; Pricing starts at $12/hour Google Cloud Speech-to-text Developer-friendly API, live + batch, 125+ languages, diarization, word-level confidence Developers, tech teams, apps Standard recognition in V2 starts at $0. 016 per minute

15 Best Rev AI Alternatives to Use

1. ClickUp (Best for AI meeting notes and workflow management)

Capture meeting notes automatically with ClickUp AI Notetaker

For teams tired of juggling separate tools for transcription, task tracking, and video content documentation, ClickUp, the everything app for work, simplifies the chaos with a unified, AI-powered workspace.

At the center of it all is ClickUp Brain, your virtual AI assistant built to support your entire workflow. One of its most useful features is the ClickUp AI Notetaker which joins your calls (automatically, if you want), records the audio, and generates real-time transcription, highlights, action items, and summaries; all while you’re still in the meeting.

Before the call even begins, Brain can create smart meeting agendas based on your past discussions and outstanding tasks, so your team shows up aligned and prepared.

Generate instant meeting agendas with ClickUp Brain

Even better, every transcript is fully searchable. So if you’re trying to recall what was said in last month’s brainstorming session, you don’t have to scroll through Slack or dig through Docs. Just ask Brain, and it’ll find exactly what you need.

Search any meeting instantly with ClickUp Brain

Another area where ClickUp stands out from traditional transcription tools is what happens after the meeting. The transcripts aren’t just dumped into a folder. They’re linked automatically to relevant tasks, projects, and docs.

For example, if someone mentions a deliverable, you can highlight that line and instantly convert it into a ClickUp Task, complete with an assignee, due date, and priority.

Turn meeting notes into actionable tasks

Now enter ClickUp Docs, it’s a flexible space where your team can co-edit transcripts, add AI-generated summaries, embed tasks directly into the page, and tag teammates for quick collaboration.

Use ClickUp Docs to instantly format transcripts, highlight key points, or insert action items

Let’s say you’ve transcribed a content strategy call: just drop the full transcript in a Doc, assign content creation tasks right there, and track updates without leaving the document.

ClickUp also ensures you don’t waste time switching tabs. Its AI Notetaker integrates with your calendar and meeting tools like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. Once synced, it auto-joins your meetings, captures everything, and files it all neatly into the right space.

Instantly convert meeting notes into calendar events, assign teammates, and keep project timelines on track

And since everything sits within ClickUp’s workspace, your audio or video file goes from “recorded” to “actioned” without you lifting a finger.

📮ClickUp Insight: 49% of our meeting effectiveness survey respondents still take handwritten notes—a surprising trend in a digital-first era. This reliance on pen and paper may be a personal preference or a sign that digital note-taking tools aren't fully integrated into workflows. At the same time, another ClickUp survey found that 35% of people spend 30 minutes or more summarizing meetings, sharing action items, and keeping teams informed.

ClickUp best features

ClickUp Meetings : Provide dedicated spaces for meeting preparation, execution, and follow-up, helping teams collaborate before, during, and after each meeting without losing context

ClickUp Clips : Record short screen or voice videos and auto-generate transcripts, summaries, or feedback tasks directly from the recorded content Record short screen or voice videos and auto-generate transcripts, summaries, or feedback tasks directly from the recorded content

ClickUp Notepad : Jot down rough thoughts before a meeting, then link your Notepad content with post-call transcripts and AI-generated summaries to create a complete pre- and post-meeting workflow Jot down rough thoughts before a meeting, then link your Notepad content with post-call transcripts and AI-generated summaries to create a complete pre- and post-meeting workflow

ClickUp limitations

It has an extensive feature set, requiring some learning curve for non-tech-savvy user

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

A G2 reviewer says:

Personally, it helps me keep up with things other people need from me. Being able to check in on my other team members and being able to go back on our meeting notes. It’s helped a lot in internal communication.

Personally, it helps me keep up with things other people need from me. Being able to check in on my other team members and being able to go back on our meeting notes. It’s helped a lot in internal communication.

2. Notta (Best for multi-language transcription in real time)

Via Notta

Notta is a real-time transcription software that supports 58+ languages for global audiences. It can transcribe both live meetings and pre-recorded audio or video files, with built-in translation that allows participants speaking different languages to follow the conversation at the same time

Notta also includes AI-generated summaries and speaker identification to help users quickly understand and organize what was discussed. It supports team collaboration, allowing users to instantly share transcripts and summaries with colleagues.

Notta best features

Select key moments and turn them into short audio or video clips with synced transcripts

Download notes in TXT, Word, PDF, or subtitle formats like SRT, or sync with tools like Notion

Set up calls through Notta and have them auto-recorded and transcribed, removes the need for third-party schedulers

Notta limitations

Transcription accuracy could suffer in cases of poor audio or multiple speakers, sometimes even omitting sentences or misidentifying speakers

Notta pricing

Free

Pro: $13. 49/month

Business: $27. 99/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Notta ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Notta?

This is what a G2 reviewer said about Notta:

I’ve been using Notta for over a year. During that time, I’ve edited over a 100 podcast episodes and use Notta for the closed-captioning and summaries for show notes. It’s been a game changer due to ease in use and making my job as a podcast editor SO much easier.

I’ve been using Notta for over a year. During that time, I’ve edited over a 100 podcast episodes and use Notta for the closed-captioning and summaries for show notes. It’s been a game changer due to ease in use and making my job as a podcast editor SO much easier.

3. Otter. ai (Best for collaborative meeting notes)

Otter. ai is a real-time transcription tool that captures audio from Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams and generates live captions as the meeting happens. Users can scroll back to reference previous dialogue or use the built-in live chat to ask questions or clarify points during the call.

Even if you’re unavailable, Otter’s AI Assistant can auto-join meetings and start transcribing on your behalf. It also provides AI-generated summaries and action items, clearly linked to speakers for easy follow-up. With built-in speaker identification and custom tags (like #decision or #action), users can quickly organize, search, and filter important parts of a transcript.

Otter. ai best features

Captures shared slides from Zoom/Teams calls and embeds them into the transcript alongside the dialogue

Creates follow-up emails or outlines from meeting notes using GPT-style prompting

Tracks speaking time, speaker frequency, and keywords for better meeting analysis

Otter. ai limitations

Many users have noted that transcription accuracy can dip with strong accents or poor audio

Otter. ai pricing

Free:

Plus: $16. 99/user/month

Business: $30/user/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Otter. ai ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (90+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Otter. ai?

This is what a G2 reviewer said about Otter. ai:

Otter. ai is a great AI tool to transcribe audios and videos. Premium version is great, as it allows you to upload more audio minutes. Best part is the time stamping and accuracy of it. I have been using the premium version for a long time now and the recent upgrade in which AI helps you to extract required information from the conversation is extremely helpful.

Otter. ai is a great AI tool to transcribe audios and videos. Premium version is great, as it allows you to upload more audio minutes. Best part is the time stamping and accuracy of it. I have been using the premium version for a long time now and the recent upgrade in which AI helps you to extract required information from the conversation is extremely helpful.

4. Descript (Best for advanced audio/video editing with transcription)

Via Descript

Descript is a transcription tool designed for content creators who also need to edit audio or video. Its key differentiator is the ability to edit media by editing the transcript; delete a word in the text, and it’s removed from the video or podcast as well.

In addition to basic speech-to-text, Descript offers tools to clean up and organize transcripts more efficiently. Filler word removal automatically detects and highlights phrases like “um,” “uh,” and “you know,” allowing users to delete them in a single click for more polished audio. Speaker identification labels who said what in group conversations, with the option to assign names or filter by speaker.

Descript best features

Create and edit voice recordings by typing, Descript synthesizes new audio using your original voice

Record interviews with remote guests, transcribe multiple tracks, and edit them in sync

Real-time co-editing with version tracking and commenting, like Google Docs for audio/video

Descript limitations

Users have reported that the app can be buggy or slow, especially on large projects

Descript pricing

Free

Hobbyist: $24/per person/month

Creator: $35/per person/month

Business: $65/per person/month

Enterprise: Custom

Descript ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (150+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Descript?

This is what a G2 reviewer said about Descript:

I’ve created around 100 podcast episodes using Descript, from writing show notes with AI to removing filler words and exporting high-quality video. It’s great for making clips and testimonial videos thanks to its easy editing. I’ve even used it personally to transcribe and search through a recorded medical consultation. Overall, super easy to use.

I’ve created around 100 podcast episodes using Descript, from writing show notes with AI to removing filler words and exporting high-quality video. It’s great for making clips and testimonial videos thanks to its easy editing. I’ve even used it personally to transcribe and search through a recorded medical consultation. Overall, super easy to use.

🧠 Fun Fact: One hour of audio can take up to 4–6 hours to transcribe manually. Before AI tools, professional human transcribers often needed a full workday to cleanly transcribe a single meeting or podcast episode.

5. Trint (Best for collaborative transcription workflows)

Via Trint

Trint is a speech-to-text tool designed for content teams, journalists, and media professionals. It supports 30+ languages for transcription and can translate transcripts into 50+ languages, making it useful for global collaboration. Users can upload audio or video files, and Trint quickly converts them into editable transcripts with an emphasis on accuracy.

Trint also includes a collaborative online editor where teams can review, comment, and edit transcripts together, similar to Google Docs. It tracks version history and includes audit trails, allowing editors to revert changes or monitor who edited what. There’s also a Story Builder for assembling multiple transcript sections into structured narratives or scripts, often used for editorial work or video production.

Trint best features

Labels speakers automatically and lets users input custom terms or names to improve accuracy

Streams and transcribes live audio from events, press briefings, or conferences in real time

Connects with tools like Adobe Premiere, Slack, Google Drive, and CMS platforms; also supports Zapier automation

Trint limitations

Trint trades some accuracy for speed and cost, and you should expect to do a pass through to correct misheard words or punctuation

Trint pricing

Free

Starter: $80/seat/month

Advanced: $100/seat/month

Enterprise: Custom

Trint ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Trint?

This is what a G2 reviewer said about Trint:

We rely on Trint to help us work smarter and not harder. I like how easy it is to use and how accurately it transcribes our interviews. Working on transcripts can be tedious, but this significantly reduces the time it takes to edit our work.

We rely on Trint to help us work smarter and not harder. I like how easy it is to use and how accurately it transcribes our interviews. Working on transcripts can be tedious, but this significantly reduces the time it takes to edit our work.

6. Sonix (Best for fast, multilingual transcription)

Via Sonix

Sonix is an AI-powered transcription platform that can handle transcripts in multiple languages in the same file. Its online editor syncs audio playback with the transcript, making it easy to review, search for keywords, and fix errors. It also includes a confidence score per word that highlights uncertain text, so users know exactly where to double-check the audio.

Sonix also doubles as a media library. Transcripts are stored in the cloud, organized into folders or projects, and support adjustable playback speeds. Features like AudioText Matches automatically tag speaker turns, while timestamped annotations let you mark important quotes or sections. Word-by-word timestamps are available for precise editing or captioning, especially useful for video creators.

Sonix best features

With its subtitle export tools, you can get subtitle files (SRT, VTT) with proper timecodes from your transcripts in any of the supported languages

Automatically identifies and links key terms or quotes for faster review and summarization

Offers an auto subtitle burn-in feature to style and burn captions directly onto your video, all within Sonix’s platform.

Sonix limitations

Some users have noted that it may struggle with certain accents or specialized terminology

Sonix pricing

Standard: $0/month ( $10/hour of audio)

Premium: $22/seat/month ($5/hour of audio)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Sonix ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (130+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Sonix?

This is what a Capterra reviewer said about Sonix:

Super fast workflow for transcription. AI does nearly 95% accurate work, even in German, not only english. And after that it took me only 25 % to 50 % of the total interview time to transcribe the inaccurate words.

Super fast workflow for transcription. AI does nearly 95% accurate work, even in German, not only english. And after that it took me only 25 % to 50 % of the total interview time to transcribe the inaccurate words.

7. Fathom (Best for free AI meeting summaries)

Via Fathom

Fathom is a Zoom-native transcription assistant that joins your meetings automatically, transcribes them in real time, and delivers AI-generated summaries right after the call. It appears as a silent participant, showing live captions so you can stay focused on the conversation instead of scrambling to take notes.

During the meeting, Fathom can detect key moments using AI-powered highlights or let you manually tag important statements. Afterward, it generates a clean summary with verbatim quotes, action items, and insights, saving you from digging through full transcripts to recall what was discussed.

Fathom best features

Automatically sends call summaries and key highlights to Salesforce or HubSpot to keep customer records up to date

Delivers a post-call summary straight to your email inbox, listing important quotes, tasks, and follow-ups

All transcripts and notes are private to you; nothing is shared unless you choose to

Fathom limitations

In meetings with limited grid space (like on Zoom or Google Meet), the Fathom bot shows up as a full participant, taking up a visible spot on screen

Fathom pricing

Free Forever

Premium: $19/user/month

Team Edition: $29/user/month

Team Edition Pro: $39/user/month

Fathom ratings and reviews

G2: 5/5 (5000+ reviews)

Capterra: 5/5 (700+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Fathom?

This is what a G2 reviewer said about Fathom:

Absolutely flawless meeting recaps and the action items are spot on. Love how quickly the recap hits my inbox (within 60 seconds of the meeting ending). Very easy and intuitive to use and integrates seamlessly with Zoom and Google Meet. Loved the simple setup via onboarding video/method and speedy support/response.

Absolutely flawless meeting recaps and the action items are spot on. Love how quickly the recap hits my inbox (within 60 seconds of the meeting ending). Very easy and intuitive to use and integrates seamlessly with Zoom and Google Meet. Loved the simple setup via onboarding video/method and speedy support/response.

8. Verbit (Best for enterprise-grade transcription & captioning)

Via Verbit

Verbit is a transcription and captioning platform that uses a hybrid model where AI handles the initial transcription, then professional human transcribers quickly edit and review the transcript for near-perfect quality. It also supports real-time captioning through CART (Communication Access Realtime Translation), which is commonly used in classrooms, conferences, and Zoom webinars.

Built for enterprise use, Verbit complies with HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC-2 standards and supports private cloud deployments for added security. The platform allows users to set up domain-specific glossaries to ensure complex or niche terms are transcribed correctly. Also, it provides live audio descriptions for accessibility.

Verbit best features

Supports multi-speaker identification and can label speakers by name or through voice profiles

Offers translation of transcripts and even AI dubbing to support multilingual content creation

Verbit includes a “Gen V” AI summaries feature that automatically generates concise recaps of meetings or classes

Verbit limitations

The presence of numerous icons scattered throughout the UI has been mentioned as a point of confusion

Verbit pricing

Free (upto 30 minutes)

Self Service: $29/month

Full Service: Custom pricing

Verbit ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (70+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Verbit?

This is what a G2 reviewer said about Verbit:

A few things I like about Verbit are its user-friendly interface, accurate ASR, and customer-oriented approach. I use it every day; it’s integrated into our system.

A few things I like about Verbit are its user-friendly interface, accurate ASR, and customer-oriented approach. I use it every day; it’s integrated into our system.

🧠 Fun Fact: Hollywood has secret armies of transcribers. Movie and TV captions are often created by specialized transcription service firms—some working frame-by-frame to sync dialogue, background noise, and speaker IDs perfectly.

9. Fireflies. ai (Best for AI-powered meeting insights)

Via Fireflies AI

Fireflies. ai is a real-time AI meeting assistant that automatically records and transcribes meetings across platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. The transcripts appear in your Fireflies dashboard moments after the meeting ends, complete with timestamps and speaker differentiation.

But it’s not just about transcription. Fireflies adds a layer of conversation intelligence by tagging key moments, generating action items, and creating meeting summaries. Its sentiment analysis helps teams understand tone, while the smart search feature lets you filter conversations by keywords, questions, dates, or categories.

Fireflies. ai best features

You can train Fireflies with a custom vocabulary to improve accuracy for specific terms, acronyms, or product names used by your team

Integrates with CRM tools like Salesforce and HubSpot, project managers like Asana and Trello, and cloud platforms like Google Drive and Dropbox.

Offers voice and speaker analytics such as talk time per speaker, scorecards, and insights that help managers coach team members effectively.

Fireflies. ai limitations

Occasional difficulty in accurately transcribing and summarizing meetings, particularly in scenarios involving multiple speakers, strong accents, or background noise

Fireflies. ai pricing

Free Forever

Pro: $18/seat/month

Business: $29/seat/month

Enterprise: $39/seat/month

Fireflies. ai ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 8/5 (600+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Fireflies. ai?

This is what a G2 reviewer said about Fireflies. ai:

The summaries are incredibly accurate and insightful, and I love that you can expand any point for more context (a great perk on the Pro plan). The ability to view the meeting summary alongside the full transcript is a huge time-saver, and the linked timestamps make it easy to jump straight to the part of the conversation you need.

The summaries are incredibly accurate and insightful, and I love that you can expand any point for more context (a great perk on the Pro plan). The ability to view the meeting summary alongside the full transcript is a huge time-saver, and the linked timestamps make it easy to jump straight to the part of the conversation you need.

10. Happy Scribe (Best for transcription and subtitles with human option)

Via Happy Scribe

Happy Scribe is a popular transcription platform offering AI-generated transcripts in 120+ languages and dialects. The setup is simple: just upload your file, select a language, and receive a time stamped transcript in minutes. It automatically adds punctuation, capitalizes text, and can detect and label different speakers for easy review.

Happy Scribe also offers flexibility to upgrade any AI transcript to human-level accuracy with one click. It also features a robust subtitle editor that not only transcribes speech but generates timed subtitles ready for export. You can merge, split, and adjust subtitle lines and even include SDH (Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard-of-hearing) with sound descriptions or speaker labels.

Happy Scribe best features

The editor syncs with audio waveforms for easy verification and includes find & replace, plus the ability to tag custom speaker names

You can invite collaborators to edit transcripts in-platform or export files in Word or TXT formats for offline use

There’s also a Comments feature, so you can leave notes or questions on certain timestamps for colleagues (e. g. , “Unclear word here, please double-check”)

HappyScribe limitations

Absence of a mobile app, which restricts users from accessing the platform on the go and limits productivity for those who prefer working from mobile devices

HappyScribe pricing

Free

Starter: Pay as you go (From $12 per 60 min)

Lite: $9/month

Pro: $29/month

Business: $80/month

Happy Scribe ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 8/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (30+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Happy Scribe?

This is what a G2 reviewer said about Happy Scribe:

It is as easy as uploading an audio file and waiting a minute. Then, you only need to fix that 10% that couldn’t be transcribed automatically. Additionally, it is possible to play the audio while you correct the text, which makes the work much easier

It is as easy as uploading an audio file and waiting a minute. Then, you only need to fix that 10% that couldn’t be transcribed automatically. Additionally, it is possible to play the audio while you correct the text, which makes the work much easier

11. Google Cloud Speech-to-Text (Best for developers and scalable speech API)

Google Cloud Speech-to-Text is a developer-friendly, enterprise-grade API that converts audio to text at scale. Instead of a traditional user-facing interface, it offers a robust backend engine built to power apps, voice bots, and automated workflows. It supports both real-time streaming and batch transcription, meaning you can stream live audio with low latency or upload pre-recorded files to receive detailed, timestamped transcripts.

The API scales effortlessly for large volumes and includes advanced tools like recognition metadata, automatic punctuation, and word-level confidence scores, helping developers fine-tune transcription quality. Developers can further enhance accuracy by providing a custom vocabulary (e. g. , brand names or domain-specific terms).

Google Cloud Speech-to-Text best features

You can train custom speech models using AutoML (currently in limited rollout) or opt into enhanced phone call and video models for better accuracy in specialized audio scenarios

Supports speaker diarization, automatically labeling speakers without manual input

Offers alternative transcriptions for unclear audio segments, giving developers flexibility in choosing the most accurate interpretation

Google Cloud Speech-to-Text limitations

Some users have reported noticeable delay during real-time transcription, which can impact the effectiveness and responsiveness of live speech processing

Google Cloud Speech-to-Text pricing

Based on the amount of audio processed each month, measured in one-second increments. For instance, standard recognition in V2 starts at $0. 016 per minute and decreases with higher usage, while medical models are free for the first 60 minutes and then cost $0. 078 per minute

Google Cloud Speech-to-Text ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (250+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Google Cloud Speech-to-Text?

This is what a G2 reviewer said about Google Cloud Speech-to-Text:

It does a great transcription job that is accurate with very little editing needed. Nice to have alternatives to other products especially with Google because they integrate into all product lines and are hosted on the cloud drive

It does a great transcription job that is accurate with very little editing needed. Nice to have alternatives to other products especially with Google because they integrate into all product lines and are hosted on the cloud drive

Transcription tools help you capture conversations, meetings, and ideas from audio or video files. But once the transcription is done, managing everything that follows—like edits, content planning, or team updates—still needs one organized, user-friendly space.

That’s where ClickUp comes in. Whether you’re working with video content, transcribed interviews, or AI-generated meeting notes from Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams, ClickUp helps you bring it all together. With built-in Docs, templates, and ClickUp AI, you can manage projects, create content, and collaborate—all in one place.

✨ Want to turn your transcription workflow into a seamless process? Sign up for ClickUp now and simplify your work from start to finish.