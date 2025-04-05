13 ingyenes karrierfejlesztési terv sablon

Imagine standing at a crossroads in your career, unsure of which path to take. You have big dreams, but the road ahead feels unclear.

You may be looking for that next promotion, trying to shift industries, or even considering starting your own business. But here’s the catch: hitting those career goals can quickly seem far-fetched without a solid action plan.

This is where a career development planning template can make all the difference. It’s a simple tool that lets you map your goals, identify the steps to take, and stay on track.

With a clear plan, you can set achievable goals, track progress, and build the skills to take your career to the next level. So, read on to discover the top 13 career development plan templates and take control of your future.

🔍 Did You Know? A recent survey found that 76% of employees seek professional development opportunities to expand their careers.

What Are Career Development Plan Templates?

A career development plan template is a strategic tool that helps individuals set and achieve their professional goals. It could be to excel in their current job or switch to a new role.

Ready to use and methodically designed, they provide a structured framework for highlighting career aspirations, necessary skills, and actionable steps to achieve them.

In other words, these professional development plan templates let you set goals, track their progress, and identify areas/skills you need to cultivate to achieve them.

🔍 Did You Know? About 65% of kids today will work in careers that haven’t been invented yet—think AI ethicists, drone traffic controllers, or virtual reality designers! 🤯

What Makes a Good Career Development Plan Template?

A well-designed professional development plan template makes it easier to stay aligned with your professional goals. It also helps you capitalize on every growth opportunity, ensuring you remain relevant in the ever-changing job market.

Here are some key components your professional development plan template must have:

User-friendly design: Go for a template that boasts a clean design—with elements like tables, sections, subsections, etc. This will help you organize and manage your goals more efficiently ✅

Skills assessment capabilities: Look for a solution with built-in tools for assessing skills and identifying gaps. Ensure it has room for self-reflection and gathering feedback from managers, peers, etc. ✅

Progress tracking features: Pick a template that lets you set achievable goals and track their progress through measurable outcomes. Features like milestones, progress bars, and status updates ensure the same ✅

Visual elements: Choose a professional development template that contains visual elements like charts, graphs, timelines, and matrices. They provide valuable insights into your skill development progress in a much more comprehensible way ✅

Integrations: Ensure the template is compatible with third-party tools and software like time-tracking apps, productivity tools, Ensure the template is compatible with third-party tools and software like time-tracking apps, productivity tools, talent management software , etc. This helps centralize data, ensuring you achieve career goals more effectively ✅

13 Career Development Plan Templates

Here are 13 career development plan templates you can use to climb the corporate ladder and achieve professional growth:

1. ClickUp Career Path Template

Get Free Template Create the perfect roadmap for your career with the ClickUp Career Path Template

Imagine you have selected a career but are unsure about the next steps. This is where the ClickUp Career Path Template comes in.

This professional development planner breaks down your potential career path into actionable steps with a drag-and-drop roadmap builder. Additionally, you can customize career levels and role descriptions to fit different job functions.

💜 Here’s why you’ll love it Monitor career growth using progress-tracking dashboards

Track skill development with integrated competency mapping

Assign learning resources and mentorship programs directly within the template

Ideal for: Individuals, HR teams, and business leaders designing clear, structured career progression plans

2. ClickUp Employee Development Plan Template

Get Free Template Plan your team’s development with the ClickUp Employee Development Plan Template

According to statistics, 94% of employees would stay longer with an organization that invests in their growth. For a starting point, try the ClickUp Employee Development Plan Template.

This template is exclusively designed for growth-focused teams that prepare employees for tomorrow. Using it, you can create development plans tailored to each team member’s skills, preferences, and job roles. It lets you set goals, track progress, and provide feedback.

💜 Here’s why you’ll love it Attach training materials and resources for a more comprehensive knowledge-building experience

Define employee growth objectives with pre-built goal-setting sections

Use automated reminders and task assignments to keep progress on track

Align development efforts with business goals through custom KPI tracking

Ideal for: Managers and L&D teams creating personalized growth roadmaps, training plans, and employee mentorship opportunities

➡️ Read More: How to Create an Employee Journey Map

3. ClickUp Personal Development Plan Template

Get Free Template Use the ClickUp Personal Development Plan Template to achieve your personal goals without hiccups

Looking for a template to fulfill your personal development objectives? Go for the ClickUp Personal Development Plan Template.

This professional development template is easy to use and contains a range of features you can utilize to advance in your career. Whether you’re enhancing current skills or developing new ones, it lets you create an action plan to systematically approach every goal.

💜 Here’s why you’ll love it Track daily, weekly, and monthly practices to manage your routine

Set up priority-based action steps for skill-building and personal development goals

Link goals to custom dashboards for an overview of progress

Utilize built-in reflection prompts and evaluation tools for self-improvement

Ideal for: Professionals and individuals setting structured self-improvement goals across career, education, and personal growth areas

4. ClickUp Performance Report Template

Get Free Template Determine the effectiveness of your development strategy with the ClickUp Performance Report Template

Weave the best career development strategy for your employees with the ClickUp Performance Report Template. It lets you set and monitor performance KPIs—productivity rate, quality of work, skill development, etc. —in real time.

This document also offers ample visual elements, such as charts, graphs, and scorecards, to analyze progress and identify trends and areas for improvement. Moreover, it integrates with time-tracking and productivity tools to produce valuable performance insights.

💜 Here’s why you’ll love it Track employee contributions, skills, and project impact with pre-built metrics

Automatically generate performance summaries using dynamic report fields

Use customizable rating scales to standardize evaluations across teams

Ideal for: HR professionals and managers tracking employee performance metrics, achievements, and areas for improvement in a standardized format

🧠 Fun fact: A software developer at a U. S. company secretly outsourced his entire job to China while spending his workdays watching cat videos and browsing Reddit. He paid the contractor a fraction of his salary, delivered perfect work, and even got employee of the month—multiple times! His scheme was only discovered when an audit found foreign logins to his workstation. 😬

5. ClickUp Performance Review Template

Get Free Template Measure your career development plans through employee performance with the ClickUp Performance Review Template

🔍 Did You Know? A review process comes after professional development planning and implementation. 24% of employees feel it’s essential and would consider quitting a job if not provided.

The ClickUp Performance Review Template is built on the foundation of 360-degree evaluations. So, employees can use it to conduct self-assessments, gather peer feedback, and enumerate their achievements. And as a manager, you only need to set objectives and define timelines.

This development plan template also simplifies tracking performance improvement, with built-in analytics for comparing past and present performance metrics.

💜 Here’s why you’ll love it Enable manager and employee collaboration with shared notes and feedback tools

Use 360-degree feedback sections for multi-source evaluations

Automate goal-setting and next-step recommendations based on review results

Ideal for: Companies conducting formal employee evaluations, 360-degree feedback sessions, and goal-setting discussions based on past performance

6. ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan Template

Get Free Template Use the ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan Template to visualize your goals into achievable, time-bound tasks

The ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan Template is a versatile resource. Its features can help you map out a solid strategy, especially if you’re a manager curating a professional development plan for your new hires.

The template visualizes your entire plan, breaks it into actionable goals, and categorizes them into 30, 60-, and 90-day milestones to ensure timely progress and achievement. It also sends automated reminders for regular goal reviews. Plus, it lets you share insights, notes, resources, etc. , with employees for real-time collaboration.

💜 Here’s why you’ll love it Use progress indicators and status tracking to monitor new hire success

Define deliverables and expectations for each phase with customizable fields

Assign mentors , resources, and key tasks directly within the template

Ideal for: Hiring managers and new employees, structuring onboarding, training milestones, and early performance expectations for a smooth transition

📮 ClickUp Insight: Low-performing teams are 4 times more likely to juggle 15+ tools, while high-performing teams maintain efficiency by limiting their toolkit to 9 or fewer platforms. But how about using one platform? So if you’re looking to rewrite your career trajectory, start by As the everything app for work, ClickUp brings your tasks, projects, docs, wikis, chat, and calls under a single platform, complete with AI-powered workflows.

7. ClickUp SMART Goal Action Plan Template

Get Free Template Create SMART career goals with the ClickUp SMART Goal Action Plan Template

SMART is an effective goal-setting framework that suggests every goal should be Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound. The ClickUp SMART Goal Action Plan Template follows this very approach.

With this template, you can set measurable goals, organize tasks, and align them with your action plan. You can also define KPIs and set deadlines to ensure every goal is relevant and timely executed. Plus, it lets you attach relevant documents, resources, or meeting notes to each goal, ensuring everything is available in one central location.

💜 Here’s why you’ll love it Customize KPI measurements with built-in success criteria fields

Break down goals into step-by-step action plans with due dates

Use progress bars and milestone markers for real-time tracking

Ideal for: Teams and individuals setting and executing clearly defined, measurable objectives with detailed action steps and deadlines

💡 Pro Tip: If a task feels overwhelming, make it too small to fail. Want to read more? Read just one sentence. Want to work out? Do one push-up. Tiny wins create momentum. 🏃🏻

8. ClickUp Milestone Chart Template

Get Free Template Use the ClickUp Milestone Chart Template to break down big career objectives into small, actionable tasks

Do you need a template to create professional development plans with clearly defined milestones? Check out the ClickUp Milestone Chart Template.

This template breaks down complex objectives into manageable tasks. Pursuing a degree or expanding skills creates a step-by-step guide to achieving any career goal.

Plus, you can highlight key phases with color-coded markers for clarity, track dependencies using Gantt charts and workflow views, adjust steps to suit your learning approach, and much more.

💜 Here’s why you’ll love it Monitor progress using percentage completion indicators

Organize career objectives into a visual milestone timeline

Assign owners to milestones with automatic task tracking

Ideal for: Project managers and career planners mapping out key milestones, dependencies, and deadlines for career progression

9. ClickUp Personal Productivity Template

Get Free Template Maximize productivity in day-to-day activities with the ClickUp Personal Productivity Template

Whether you’re an individual or a team lead, maximizing productivity is the key to achieving better results—even in the case of career development. However, if you find it difficult, use the ClickUp Personal Productivity Template.

This document consolidates all your tasks so you can plan and execute them more efficiently. It’s also highly customizable, meaning you can use it to manage personal and professional goals. Use color-coded labels and filters to categorize tasks and set priorities, deadlines, etc.

💜 Here’s why you’ll love it: Review progress and automate goal tracking to keep track of your overall productivity without losing out on quality

Utilize ClickUp Calendar View to plan your schedule and set deadlines

Use built-in time tracking to analyze productivity patterns

Regularly review productivity trends using analytics dashboards and reports

Ideal for: Freelancers, entrepreneurs, and professionals managing daily tasks, habits, and priorities to optimize work-life balance and efficiency

10. ClickUp Life Plan Template

Get Free Template Get the ClickUp Life Plan Template to visualize and structure long-term career goals with ease

Does the idea of long-term planning sound too overwhelming to you? Don’t worry—the ClickUp Life Plan Template is designed to simplify long-term planning.

This professional development plan makes it very easy to structure long-term career goals. Whether they are related to health, finance, or career, you can use the pre-built life goal categories to break them into actionable tasks and organize and prioritize them.

💜 Here’s why you’ll love it Visualize gradual progress and adjust plans with real-time updates and reflection tools

Balance personal and professional priorities using dedicated sections

Break down aspirations into actionable steps with timelines

Track progress with interactive life roadmap visualizations

Ideal for: Individuals planning long-term personal and professional goals, covering career, health, finances, and major life decisions

💡 Pro Tip: Need a more comprehensive solution to track and manage your objectives? Use ClickUp Goals! It consolidates all your tasks in one place so you can: Set measurable objectives with clear targets

Track real-time progress using dynamic indicators

Link tasks and projects directly to your goals

Automate goal tracking and receive timely alerts

Generate detailed reports for data-driven insights

11. ClickUp Technical Skills Matrix Template

Get Free Template Ascertain the technical proficiency of your team and fill gaps with the ClickUp Technical Skills Matrix Template

Are you looking for employees with the right skills for a technical role, or do you want to create a tailored skill development plan for your team? Use the ClickUp Technical Skills Matrix Template.

This template shows each employee’s skills, helping you assess their fit for a role. If needed, use it to offer development opportunities. Plus, it lets you assign training modules and certifications directly within the document and track skill progression to ensure you and your team are on the same page.

💜 Here’s why you’ll love it Identify skill gaps with real-time filtering and ranking tools

Map employee skills with pre-configured skill assessment grids

Compare team competencies using auto-generated heatmaps

Ideal for: HR and team leads assessing technical skill levels, identifying skill gaps, and planning targeted training for upskilling teams

12. Career Roadmap Template by Template. net

The Career Roadmap Template by Template. net is another useful resource for career planning. Its comprehensive design addresses short-term and long-term aspirations, allowing you to set flexible goals with built-in career stage markers.

Moreover, you can track your employees’ required skills and certifications to create personalized learning paths. The template is available for download in various formats, including Word, Google Docs, and PDF.

💜 Here’s why you’ll love it Download and share career plans in multiple formats (PDF, Word, Excel)

Use industry-specific career path templates to structure growth plans

Include job role descriptions and promotion criteria for clarity

Ideal for: Employees and job seekers mapping out step-by-step career advancement strategies, including required skills and certifications

🧠 Fun Fact: On average, a person changes careers 5-7 times. So, if you’re feeling stuck, remember—your next job might be completely different! 😉

13. Career Progression Framework Template by AIHR

via AIHR

The Career Progression Framework Template by AIHR helps you guide employees seeking mentorship and skill enhancement opportunities. It lets you establish role-based career ladders with detailed competency levels.

This way, you can easily identify which new skills are apt for an employee. Moreover, the data-driven insights ensure the entire career progression process is fair, transparent, and result-oriented.

💜 Here’s why you’ll love it Provide structured skill development plans for each career stage

Standardize promotion criteria using pre-built evaluation frameworks

Align career paths with performance management and training programs

Ideal for: Organizations establishing structured promotion criteria, career growth tracks, and competency-based career ladders for employees.

➡️ Read More: Employee Development Plan Examples to Fuel Growth

Achieve Your Career Goals with ClickUp Templates

Career development is more than just a buzzword—it’s a critical step toward achieving lasting success. Whether exploring a new career path, aiming for growth, or refining your skills, having a well-structured plan can make all the difference.

This is where a career development plan template comes into play. They provide clarity, reduce overwhelm, and keep you accountable every step of the way. Plus, the ready-made structure helps you save time and focus on what truly matters—advancing your career.

So, are you ready to make the next big move in your professional life? Check out ClickUp. The everything app for work, ClickUp’s professional development plan templates are designed to help you create your career growth plans step by step.

So, don’t wait! Sign up on ClickUp for a free trial to map out your career path and achieve your professional aspirations!