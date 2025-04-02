Ingyenes képzési ellenőrzőlista-sablonok alkalmazottak képzéséhez

Did you know 76% of employees are likely to stay with a company that offers continuous training? That’s huge! ✨

So, a structured training procedure is necessary to keep your team engaged, productive, and loyal.

An employee training checklist template makes things a lot easier. It ensures everyone gets the right guidance—whether they’re new hires, learning new skills, or finishing compliance training. No missed steps, no confusion, just smooth, effective learning. 🚀

This guide will discuss about 10 customizable training checklist templates, expert tips, and strategies to make training smooth sailing!

What Are Employee Training Checklist Templates?

Employee training checklist templates are structured tools that outline key tasks, steps, and goals for training programs. By providing a clear framework for trainers and trainees, they help ensure employees receive consistent, comprehensive training.

These templates can be customized to suit various training needs, from onboarding to skill development and compliance, ensuring all necessary topics are covered efficiently.

These training manuals help:

✔ Track progress, ensuring no step is missed

✔ Standardize training, keeping all employees on the same page

✔ Boost retention, ensuring employees feel confident and prepared

✔ Save time by helping trainers follow a clear, consistent training schedule

A well-designed training plan template makes learning easier, faster, and less stressful!

What Makes a Good Employee Training Checklist Template?

Not all training checklists are created equal! So, what separates an okay checklist template from a truly great one? Let’s break it down.

Clear & well-organized structure: A general training checklist should follow a logical sequence, making it easy for employees to progress. Breaking it into sections, such as onboarding, role-specific skills, compliance, and assessments, ensures a smooth learning experience

Specific and actionable tasks: Each training checklist item should clearly state what needs to be done in your training program. Instead of vague instructions like ‘Learn about company policies,’ use actionable steps like ‘Read the Each training checklist item should clearly state what needs to be done in your training program. Instead of vague instructions like ‘Learn about company policies,’ use actionable steps like ‘Read the employee handbook and sign the acknowledgment form’

Customizable for different roles: Not all employees need the same training. A good checklist template allows for easy customization to fit specific job roles, training sessions, departments, training schedules, or levels of experience

Includes timelines & deadlines: Setting expected completion times for each training module helps keep the process on track and meet Setting expected completion times for each training module helps keep the process on track and meet onboarding goals on time. It also allows managers to monitor progress and provide support when needed

📑 Predefined fields for tracking progress: Checkboxes, rating scales, or completion status indicators make it easy for both trainers and employees to track what’s done and what’s left

🔄 Built-in feedback & evaluation section: A great checklist includes space for trainers and employees to provide A great checklist includes space for trainers and employees to provide training feedback , ensuring continuous improvement in the training process

🧠 Trivia: 78% of employees say that a good onboarding program gave them a positive experience and encouraged a positive attitude towards the employer.

10 Best Employee Training Checklist Templates

Now that you know what a good employee checklist template should contain, let’s explore the 10 best solutions:

1. ClickUp Weekly Checklist Template

Get Free Template Plan your week effortlessly with ClickUp’s Weekly Checklist Template

Staying organized throughout the week is much easier with ClickUp’s Weekly Checklist Template. It helps map out tasks, track progress, and ensure nothing gets left behind.

Whether tackling work projects, managing household chores, or planning personal goals, this organized approach keeps everything in check. Set SMART organizational goals, measure results, and increase productivity.

🌟 Why you’ll love it

Effortlessly organize weekly schedule with a clear, structured layout

Set custom statuses like Completed, In Progress, and To Do to track work

Open in four views, including Weekly Calendar, Completed Tasks, and To Do to get an overview of what needs to be done

Set task types like personal, work, and leisure, along with priority and frequency for each task

📌 Ideal for: Anyone juggling multiple responsibilities, including professionals, students, and busy individuals who want a smooth, well-planned week

💡 Pro Tip: Use the Weekly Calendar View to see tasks in your weekly calendar. If you want to customize the calendar, change the Time Period to adjust the view. Use filters to see specific tasks.

2. ClickUp Training Framework Template

Get Free Template Ensure consistent training with the ClickUp Training Framework Template

The Training Framework Template by ClickUp outlines a structured, consistent onboarding, upskilling, and professional development process.

Define clear objectives, outline onboarding documents, and track progress in one place. With a well-organized framework, employees gain the skills they need faster, and trainers spend less time figuring out what comes next.

🌟 Why you’ll love it

Keep track of progress, training materials, and milestones

Mark task status as Complete, In Progress, Needs revision, and Active to track work progress

Customize the template for different departments, learning goals, or training, like program development, using new software, or product knowledge training

📌 Ideal for: HR teams, managers, and trainers who want to streamline employee development

3. ClickUp Training List for Onboarding Template

Get Free Template Streamline your onboarding experience with ClickUp’s Training List for Onboarding Template

New hires shouldn’t feel lost on day one, and ClickUp’s Training List for Onboarding Template helps you ensure that! This enables a smooth transition by organizing and visualizing every training process step.

The template helps you comply with legal requirements while reducing the time required to train new employees. Everything from company policies to role-specific skills is neatly planned so employees get up to speed quickly.

🌟 Why you’ll love it

Cover every essential onboarding step for a seamless experience

Reduce training gaps by keeping all essential tasks and training materials in one place with this onboarding template

Speed up the learning process so new hires become productive sooner

Categorize into 12 custom attributes, such as Role, Notetaker, Employee ClickUp Profile, Facilitator, and Timekeeper, to save crucial information about each employee

📌 Ideal for: HR teams, managers, and business owners looking to enhance their onboarding process

4. ClickUp Training Matrix Template

Get Free Template Organize and evaluate training programs with ClickUp’s Training Matrix Template

Struggling to keep track of employee training? Not anymore!

The Training Matrix Template by ClickUp brings clarity by mapping out required skills, training progress, and competency levels all in one place. Easily identify skill gaps, track certifications, and ensure everyone gets the right training at the right time.

The template also helps you organize and evaluate training programs, identify improvement areas, and evaluate your programs’ effectiveness.

🌟 Why you’ll love it

Set task statuses, such as Complete, Not With Company, Review Ongoing, and To Review, to track employees’ skill development

Use eight custom attributes, such as Stakeholder Management, Problem Solving, Rank, Strategic Planning, and Communication, to save information

Open in five different views, including Master List, Review Process, Skills per Department, and Training Needs Evaluation Form

📌 Ideal for: HR professionals, team leads, and L&D managers who need a structured, at-a-glance view of employee training and development

💡 Pro Tip: Gather employee information with the Training Needs Evaluation Form. The employees can rate each skill per their proficiency and submit the form. Once done, all the forms will appear in the Master List View, giving you an overview of the information.

5. ClickUp Training Rollout Plan Template

Get Free Template Ensure smooth training with detailed planning using ClickUp’s Training Rollout Plan Template

The Training Rollout Plan Template by ClickUp helps plan every detail of your training, from setting objectives and scheduling sessions to tracking progress and gathering feedback.

Plus, you can define and track training goals for a successful launch, ensure your program is organized within budget, and adapt to changing requirements smoothly.

This template lets you add the training type—new hire, foundation, advanced, or retention—to define the purpose in the training checklist. Plus, you can choose your training delivery methods, such as e-learning, instructor-led, blended, or virtual instructor.

🌟 Why you’ll love it

Break down the training launch into clear, manageable steps

Ensure timely execution with structured timelines and milestones

Track progress in real-time to identify and fix roadblocks fast

Ensure the right trainers are allocated to the right type of training

📌 Ideal for: HR teams, project managers, and training coordinators planning multiple training sessions at the same time

6. ClickUp Professional Services Training Agenda Template

Get Free Template Train your employees in new services with the ClickUp Professional Services Implementation Training Agenda Template

ClickUp’s Professional Services Implementation Training Agenda Template outlines each training session, key topics, and objectives, ensuring nothing gets overlooked.

It streamlines the training process, helps transition to new technology, and helps understand the value of professional services. A clear agenda means smoother implementation, better knowledge retention, and a fully prepared workforce to apply what they’ve learned.

🌟 Why you’ll love it

Customize for different professional services, industries, and team needs

Ensure employees quickly become proficient in new products or services

Boost engagement by setting clear expectations and learning objectives

Add the training timeline and agenda for transparency

📌 Ideal for: Project managers, training leads, and service teams who need a clear, efficient training plan for implementing new tools, systems, or processes

7. ClickUp Workshop Agenda Template

Get Free Template Plan impactful workshops with the ClickUp Workshop Agenda Template

A great workshop isn’t just about great training content; it’s about structure. ClickUp’s Workshop Agenda Template helps you plan every session, topic, and discussion point to keep things on track.

No more running over time or losing engagement! With a clear agenda, participants stay focused, discussions are productive, and your workshop delivers real value.

🌟 Why you’ll love it

Organize topics, activities, and time slots for a smooth flow

Keep discussions focused and ensure all key points are covered

Access different sections easily using the sticky table of contents on the document

Use the banner guides to prepare the document quickly

📌 Ideal for: Trainers, facilitators, and event planners who want to conduct engaging workshops

8. ClickUp Trainer Notes Template

Get Free Template Plan each training session in-depth using ClickUp’s Trainer Notes Template

ClickUp’s Trainer Notes Template helps trainers plan key talking points, outline objectives, and track participant engagement so nothing gets missed.

This ensures you don’t have to worry about scrambling for notes or losing track of where you left off!

With this template, trainers get to do pre-training preparation, sessions run smoothly, and learners get the best possible experience. Plus, it lets you capture actionable feedback, document key points, and stay on track with the agenda.

🌟 Why you’ll love it

Provide a structured format to capture key points and objectives

Keep sessions consistent, even when training multiple groups

Track participant engagement and feedback

List the anticipated outcomes of your training, a training course with detailed goals, activities, and duration, and lessons learned

📌 Ideal for: Trainers, educators, and facilitators preparing and organizing training sessions

⭐ Friendly Hack: Here are some things to follow for an effective training process: Ditch one-size-fits-all training. Create customized, continuous learning that helps employees grow and perform better 🚀

Use training software to stay on track. The right tools help monitor progress, personalize learning, and boost efficiency 📊

Make learning interactive with features like gamification, real-world scenarios, and peer collaboration 🎭

Regularly update training based on employee input to keep it relevant and impactful 🔄

9. ClickUp Hiring Checklist Template

Get Free Template Ensure you miss nothing during the recruitment journey with ClickUp’s Hiring Checklist Template

The Hiring Checklist Template by ClickUp offers a step-by-step guide for hiring managers. It can track progress, coordinate tasks, and streamline recruitment. Plus, you can document expectations, create a workflow to hire new employees and review each application faster.

The template offers three checklists: a New Hire Checklist for tasks new hires have to complete, an HR Checklist for tasks HR has to complete, and Nested Subtasks for any issues requiring attention.

🌟 Why you’ll love it

Ensure consistency across all candidate evaluations

Keep track of deadlines, documents, and follow-ups in one place

Speed up decision-making with an organized workflow

Create a task list for HR, new employees, and important issues in the same template

📌 Ideal for: HR professionals, recruiters, and hiring managers looking for detailed hiring checklists

10. ClickUp Employee Manual Template

Get Free Template Create a comprehensive employee manual with ClickUp’s Employee Manual Template

A well-written employee manual is a guide that helps employees understand company culture, policies, and expectations from day one.

ClickUp’s Employee Manual Template helps create a comprehensive document covering workplace conduct, benefits, communication guidelines, and career growth.

It allows you to give a company overview, create role summaries, add responsibilities, and include company policies. You can also invite guests and stakeholders to contribute to the document.

🌟 Why you’ll love it

Reduce HR workload by answering common employee questions

Help new hires feel welcomed and informed from day one

Share with a public link to ensure all your employees can access the handbook template

Invite collaborators to build a comprehensive manual

📌 Ideal for: HR teams, managers, and business owners who want a well-organized, easy-to-update employee manual

Train Smarter with ClickUp

A well-structured training program is essential for employee performance, retention, and overall business success.

Whether onboarding new hires, rolling out new processes, or upskilling your team, having the right templates keeps everything organized and efficient.

But why stop at templates? Take your training to the next level with training software like ClickUp that streamlines the entire process. ClickUp gives you everything you need to build, manage, and optimize training programs in one powerful platform.

