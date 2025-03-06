A 10 legjobb beszállítói kapcsolatkezelő szoftver 2025-re

Supply chain buffers fail about 31% of businesses, leading to financial losses exceeding 15%. So, how do industry leaders tackle this?

Enter supplier relationship management software—a vital tool for strategic partnerships and smoother supplier relations.

Managing global suppliers? Ensuring compliance? Supplier relationship management (SRM) software manages all these crucial activities with specialized features like supplier onboarding, performance tracking, risk management, and supplier portals.

In this article, we will cover the top 10 SRM solutions, their standout features, and how they redefine modern supplier management.

⏰ 60-Second Summary Here’s a quick rundown of the top SRM tools and what they’re best at: ClickUp : Best for supplier relationship tracking and automation SAP Ariba: Best for comprehensive procurement and supplier collaboration Coupa: Best for spend visibility and risk management Oracle SCM Cloud: Best for integrated supply chain solutions GEP SMART: Best for supplier collaboration and real-time insights Ivalua: Best for holistic supplier performance tracking Jaggaer: Best for advanced supplier data management and global sourcing Tradeshift: Best for supplier engagement and integrated payment solutions Basware: Best for spend analysis and contract management Anvyl: Best for end-to-end visibility and centralized supplier data

What Should You Look for in Supplier Relationship Management Software?

Here are the features you should be looking out for when selecting your supplier relationship management software:

Supplier segmentation: Categorize suppliers based on strategic value to focus resources on high-priority supplier relationships

Supplier onboarding: Streamlined onboarding with a centralized supplier data library for easy access to contracts, compliance records, and performance metrics

Risk management: Identify and address risks like data breaches, geopolitical issues, and quality concerns

Performance management: Track and evaluate supplier performance against KPIs like quality, delivery times, cost, and compliance

Automated workflows: Efficient automation for processes like supplier onboarding, contract renewals, and performance reviews

Integration with ERP systems: Seamless integration with ERP and Seamless integration with ERP and procurement management software to maintain smooth data flow and operations

User-friendly dashboard: Intuitive interface offering 360-degree insights into supplier performance, compliance, and risk assessments

Real-time feedback: Collect stakeholder input promptly to enhance collaboration and decision-making

KPI tracking and reporting: Monitor key metrics to ensure effective supplier management and data-driven decisions

Collaboration tools: Facilitate secure communication and teamwork between procurement teams and suppliers

🔮 Key Insights: When evaluating SRM software, provide vendors with a clear list of your requirements and request a demonstration of how their solution addresses real-world scenarios. This ensures the tool meets your specific needs and is more than just a sales pitch!

The 10 Best Supplier Relationship Management Software

Now that you know what makes supplier relationship management software effective, the challenge is picking the right fit for your organization.

Ideally, the right software should be easy for your teams to use and effortlessly integrate with your workflows within your budget. Let’s examine the 10 best supplier relationship management software!

1. ClickUp (Best for supplier relationship tracking and automation)

Ensure smooth supplier management with task reminders and schedules from ClickUp

The key to simplified vendor management processes is ClickUp.

Here’s what you get with ClickUp: An AI-powered platform that centralizes all supplier data, tracks performance metrics and automates workflows.

This helps ensure your contracts, delivery schedules, and even RFP comparisons are no longer scattered across multiple tools. Instead, they are just a click away in the fully customizable ClickUp Dashboards.

Get all the important data in one place with ClickUp’s customizable dashboards

🍪 Bonus: These visual dashboards become the ultimate reporting tools to get your points across in an easily digestible format pleasing to the eye.

You can feel ClickUp’s impact when you never miss a deadline with ClickUp Automations. Here’s what you can automate to transform supplier management:

Assign the legal team a task as soon as all vendor documents are received

Automatically remind users of overdue tasks

Move shortlisted vendors to a dedicated list when their status changes

Apply compliance checklists when vendors enter the assessment phase

These automations mean less time managing your team and more time building strong supplier relationships.

Speaking of saving time, ClickUp’s Time Tracking feature gives you a clear picture of vendor and team efficiency. At the same time, customizable KPI reports help you analyze metrics like delivery times and SLA (service level agreement) adherence. With ClickUp Dashboards, you get visual insights at a glance.

💡 Pro Tip: Need deeper analysis? ClickUp’s 1,000+ integrations ( including Tableau ) mean you can connect the dots and identify trends to optimize your supplier operations.

Vendor relationship management is famous for its unsynced collaboration. However, using ClickUp Chat and guest accounts, you can maintain real-time communication with suppliers, provide updates, and resolve issues faster than ever.

And then there’s ClickUp Docs —a modern, intuitive space for creating and sharing SOPs, vendor contracts, or meeting notes.

Plus, action items in ClickUp Docs can instantly sync with ClickUp Tasks. Imagine drafting a vendor onboarding SOP and marking key steps as tasks—ClickUp automatically transforms them into actionable items on your project board.

ClickUp best features

Customizable dashboards: Visualize all your supplier data and KPIs in one place

Task management: Break down projects into actionable steps with clear assignments and deadlines

Workflow automation: Automate repetitive processes like compliance checks or vendor onboarding

Collaboration tools: Use ClickUp Docs, Chat, and real-time editing to keep everyone on the same page

Time tracking: Monitor time spent on tasks to optimize resources and manage vendor performance effectively

Integration capabilities: Seamlessly connect with over 1,000 apps, including ERP systems, Google Suite, and Zendesk

Reporting features: Generate performance and compliance reports to evaluate supplier relationships

ClickUp limitations

The extensive features can take time to master, especially for new users

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

ClickUp is an all-in-one project management tool with all the features needed for the entire Product Development in one place. The best-in-class customer support helps to solve all the issues on time.

2. SAP Ariba (Best for enterprise-level supplier lifecycle management)

Via SAP Ariba

SAP Ariba is a cloud-based SRM platform that enhances procurement and supplier management.

Advanced features like e-auctions and AI-powered guided sourcing help simplify business supplier selection. Plus, contract storage and management tools ensure quick access to agreements and improved compliance.

SAP Ariba best features

Improve supplier visibility and collaboration

Reduce procurement costs through strategic sourcing and process optimization

Enhanced compliance with built-in risk management tools

Scalable, cloud-based accessibility for businesses of all sizes

SAP Ariba limitations

Can be overwhelming for large organizations with intricate procurement needs, requiring substantial user training

May not fully support highly tailored workflows without additional configuration or development

SAP Ariba pricing

Custom pricing

SAP Ariba ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 1/5 (590+ reviews)

Capterra: 3. 6/5 (50+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about SAP Ariba?

SAP Ariba offers complete procurement solutions, from sourcing and supplier management to invoicing and payment, making procurement processes seamless.

3. Coupa (Best for spend visibility and risk management)

Via Coupa

Coupa helps with detailed supplier profiles by storing performance metrics, contact details, and compliance data in one place.

With tools for automated compliance checks, risk scoring, and KPI tracking, Coupa ensures suppliers meet performance standards while minimizing risks.

Coupa also provides contract management features for easy storage and renewal, along with real-time spend analysis for building strong, strategic supplier relationships! 📊

Coupa best features

Uses a dedicated portal for seamless updates, inquiries, and document sharing for real-time communication

Gains real-time insights into spending patterns to optimize costs across the supplier network

Identifies and mitigates supplier risks with automated compliance checks and risk scoring

Coupa limitations

The wide range of features can be overwhelming for new users, requiring significant training

Some restrictions on API requests per second may impact real-time data integration

Coupa pricing

Registered : Free

Verified : $549/year per user

Premium Support: $499+/year per user

Advanced: $4,800/year per user

Coupa ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 0/5 (100+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Coupa?

I really like utilizing the Analytics section of Coupa. It took awhile to get the hang of, but there is an abundance of categories, filters, etc. to choose from…

4. Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud (Best for holistic supply chain integration)

Via Oracle SCM Cloud

Oracle SCM Cloud is a supplier relationship management software designed to improve supplier relationships and procurement processes.

It simplifies e-sourcing by helping businesses compare quotes, negotiate pricing, and evaluate suppliers based on key factors like price, quality, and delivery times.

Oracle SCM Cloud also tracks KPIs such as on-time delivery and cost compliance to identify top-performing suppliers and address performance gaps.

Also Read: How to Build a Vendor Management System that Works

Oracle SCM Cloud best features

Streamline e-sourcing with tools to compare quotes, negotiate pricing, and evaluate suppliers based on price, quality, and delivery times

Monitor key metrics like on-time delivery and cost compliance to identify high performers and address gaps

Automate contract renewals and compliance checks while keeping all agreements centralized

Real-time insights into spending patterns to uncover cost-saving opportunities and refine procurement strategies

Easily connect with other Oracle Cloud modules, such as financials and inventory management, for a unified view of the supply chain

💡 Pro Tip: Tired of juggling supplier data across spreadsheets? Check out our guide to the 10 Best Vendor Management Software Systems.

Oracle SCM Cloud limitations

May require workarounds for highly specialized supplier categories

Oracle SCM Cloud pricing

Custom pricing

Oracle SCM Cloud ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 0/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Oracle SCM Cloud?

You can quickly adapt according to the demand changes. This helps in reducing the storage of goods and items in inventory, thus improving the efficiency of manufacturing.

5. GEP SMART (Best for AI-powered supplier insights)

Via GEP SMART

With AI-driven analytics, GEP SMART uncovers cost-saving opportunities and spending patterns for businesses while offering tools to detect and mitigate risks before they disrupt operations.

GEP SMART also provides a secure and integrated communication platform that facilitates the optimization of procurement processes. All supplier information is stored in one centralized system for easy access and decision-making without shifting through multiple tabs.

GEP SMART best features

Identify and vet suppliers with a streamlined registration process

Monitor supplier compliance, quality, and delivery times to ensure they meet your standards

Simplify contract creation, tracking, and enforcement, all in one place

Leverage AI-powered insights to uncover cost-saving opportunities and spending patterns

Facilitate real-time communication with suppliers through a secure and integrated platform

Detect and mitigate potential risks before they disrupt operations

Maintain all supplier information in a centralized system for easy access and decision-making

GEP SMART limitations

May require additional effort to connect with non-GEP systems, especially in complex IT environments

GEP SMART pricing

Custom pricing

GEP SMART ratings and Reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

Also Read: Learn About a Day in the Life of a Procurement Manager

6. Ivalua (Best for comprehensive supplier lifecycle management)

Via Ivalua

Ivalua provides cloud-based procurement software designed to manage all spending and suppliers through a unified, modular source-to-pay platform.

With features like spend analysis, real-time collaboration, and advanced analytics, Ivalua helps organizations optimize procurement strategies, reduce costs, and strengthen supplier relationships for long-term success.

💡 Pro Tip: Leverage Ivalua’s 360-degree supplier view to access performance metrics and compliance documents instantly—ideal for making informed decisions without hunting through multiple systems.

Ivalua best features

Offers a 360-degree view of suppliers, including performance metrics, risk profiles, and compliance documents, all in one centralized platform

Simplifies onboarding with workflows for data collection, verification, and approval

Mitigates risks using automated scoring, questionnaires, and real-time assessments

Tracks supplier KPIs like delivery times and quality through dashboards and scorecards

Enhances communication with messaging, document sharing, and task management features

Seamlessly connects sourcing functionalities for efficient supplier selection and contract negotiations

Ivalua limitations

Can occasionally run slowly and encounter random errors, making troubleshooting difficult

Ivalua pricing

Custom pricing

Ivalua ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Ivalua?

Our Ivalua application is a tool I use daily and is currently used by most users within the company for day to day operations. I also appreciate that we can receive direct support by the maintenance team so we can flag any bugs.

Also Read: 9 Essential Steps to a Successful Procurement Strategy Implementation

7. Jaggaer (Best for global supplier networks and risk Management)

Via Jaggaer

Jaggaer SRM software simplifies supplier management by centralizing supplier relationships and leveraging a global supplier network for better procurement decisions.

Automated workflows streamline supplier onboarding and track key metrics, such as quality, delivery time, and cost, to ensure accountability.

Jaggaer also conducts automated risk assessments to address potential disruptions proactively and analyzes spending patterns to uncover cost-saving opportunities.

Jaggaer best features

Simplifies bringing new suppliers into the system with automated workflows

Tracks key metrics like quality, delivery time, and cost to hold suppliers accountable

Facilitates seamless communication and document sharing between buyers and suppliers

Identifies cost-saving opportunities by analyzing spending patterns across supplier categories

Conducts automated supplier risk assessments to proactively mitigate supply chain disruptions

Delivers insights into supplier performance and procurement strategies with real-time data visibility

Provides access to a diverse range of suppliers, enhancing sourcing options

Jaggaer limitations

The system’s advanced functionalities may require significant training for new users

Inaccurate supplier data can impact analysis accuracy and decision-making

Jaggaer pricing

Custom pricing

Jaggaer ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 1/5 (20+ reviews)

Also Read: Top 10 Procurement Analytics Software for Smarter Sourcing

8. Tradeshift (Best for global supplier collaboration and integrated payments)

Via Tradeshift

Tradeshift is a supplier relationship management platform that simplifies and centralizes procurement activities.

Tradeshift integrates all supplier interactions into one interface, from onboarding new suppliers to managing performance tracking and document sharing. The platform also offers real-time messaging, task management, and payment processing.

Additionally, its global B2B marketplace connects businesses with new supplier opportunities.

Tradeshift best features

Manage all supplier interactions, including communication, performance tracking, and document sharing, from a single interface

Add new suppliers quickly with automated workflows and data validation

Use performance dashboards to monitor supplier KPIs and make informed decisions

Real-time messaging, task management, and document sharing simplify communication

Process payments directly through the platform for streamlined procurement-to-payment cycles

Identify and mitigate potential risks through ongoing assessments and monitoring

Tradeshift limitations

Managing and navigating documents can be challenging at times

Tradeshift pricing

Custom pricing

Tradeshift ratings and reviews

G2 : 3. 8/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

💡 Fun Fact: Over the past two years, 88% of procurement leaders have elevated supplier collaboration to a top priority; no wonder SRM tools are the need of the hour!

9. Basware (Best for spend visibility and global supplier management)

Via Basware

Basware offers a comprehensive SRM solution that excels in contract management, supplier performance tracking, and spend analysis.

With advanced analytics features, real-time insights, and easy ERP integration, Basware assists in building stronger supplier relationships alongside optimizing procurement strategies throughout the supply chain.

Basware best features

Gain detailed insights into spending patterns across suppliers with advanced reporting and analytics

Create, track, and manage supplier contracts while ensuring compliance with terms and conditions

Monitor delivery times, quality standards, and pricing to make better vendor selection decisions

Use AI and machine learning to predict future spending trends and identify cost-saving opportunities

Simplify purchase requisitions and approvals with an intuitive online interface

Handle multi-currency transactions and connect with suppliers worldwide for seamless global procurement

Basware limitations

Can lag when performing multiple functions simultaneously

Basware pricing

Custom pricing

Basware ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 0/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 3. 9/5 (20+ reviews)

🧠 Did You Know: 85% of companies struggle to meet their procurement sustainability goals because finding suppliers who follow sustainable practices isn’t as easy as it sounds! Here’s a quick heads-up for the potential procurement challenges so you can easily tackle them.

10. Anvyl (Best for centralized supply chain data and milestone tracking)

Via Anvyl

Anvyl helps bridge the gap between supply chain teams, suppliers, and systems with tools like predictive analytics and customizable dashboards.

It also provides end-to-end visibility, centralized supplier data, and automated milestone tracking for businesses, making it ideal for optimizing and managing supplier relationships.

Anvyl best features

Consolidates all supply chain data from various systems into a single source of truth for better decision-making

Monitors key production milestones like purchase order acceptance, production start, and delivery timelines

Facilitates seamless interaction between teams and suppliers through messaging, file sharing, and updates within the platform

Leverages scorecards to evaluate supplier performance and identify areas for improvement

Uses data-driven insights to predict potential issues, optimize inventory levels, and proactively manage risks

Anvyl limitations

Limited advanced analytics for in-depth supplier performance evaluation

Restrictions on handling complex contract management tasks

Anvyl pricing

Starter : $500/month per user

Professional : $1500/month per user

Enterprise: Contact Anvyl for customized pricing

Anvyl ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (20+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Anvyl?

My favorite thing about Anvyl is its capability to allow multiple parties to communicate and collaborate on orders, share details, important documentation, etc.

Here’s a specially curated list of additional tools that didn’t make it to our top 13 list but effectively support supplier relationship management:

Graphite Connect : Enhances supplier onboarding and collaboration by simplifying workflows, boosting transparency, and strengthening relationships

Kodiak Hub : Focuses on sustainability with tools for risk analytics, performance tracking, and sourcing practices that align with eco-friendly goals

AdaptOne: Offers customizable workflows and real-time insights into compliance and supplier performance, catering to businesses with specific needs

Smart Supplier Management Starts with ClickUp

Target-owned delivery service Shipt faced inefficiencies with scattered tools and missed deadlines, making it tough to scale operations.

However, with ClickUp at the helm, the team centralized all their processes, boosting efficiency and collaboration across their supply chain.

Before ClickUp, our project tracking was scattered across various platforms. ClickUp centralized our processes, saving us invaluable time and significantly reducing miscommunication.

And it makes sense—ClickUp offers customizable dashboards to centralize supplier data, end-to-end lifecycle visibility, and tools like RFP templates and automated workflows for smoother processes.

Not to mention—collaboration features like Chat, Docs, and guest access ensure seamless communication across your entire organization and supplier network. Ready to level up your SRM game? Sign up for ClickUp today!