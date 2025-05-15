A 10 legjobb űrlapkészítő szoftver egyszerű és testreszabható űrlapokhoz

You know that feeling when you open a form and instantly regret it? Maybe it’s a never-ending list of fields that puts you off, maybe there are confusing instructions, or the worst—you’re required to enter one too many phone numbers.

Now, if you’re the one creating the form, the last thing you want is for people to sigh and close the tab.

A good online form builder software helps you avoid that.

With the right tool, you can create forms that are quick to complete, easy to navigate, and tailored to your needs. Here are some of the best options to make form creation (and completion) effortless. 💪🏼

The Top Form Builder Software at a Glance

These are our top picks for the best form builder software:

What Is a Form Builder?

A form builder is a digital tool that helps individuals and businesses create structured forms for collecting, organizing, and managing information efficiently.

It eliminates the need for manual data entry and paper-based processes by allowing users to design customizable forms with various input fields, such as text boxes, drop-down menus, radio buttons, checkboxes, and file upload options.

These online forms serve multiple purposes, including gathering customer feedback, processing sign ups, conducting surveys, managing job applications, and handling internal requests.

Most form builder software includes drag-and-drop editors, customizable fields, and automation features to make form creation easier. Many tools also integrate with customer relationship management (CRM) apps, email platforms, and workflow systems to keep responses organized.

🧠 Fun Fact: Ancient Egyptians used early forms to record taxes, census data, and trade transactions on papyrus scrolls. These were among the earliest examples of structured information collection.

What Should You Look for in Form Builder Software?

Choosing the right form builder software depends on your needs, but certain features ensure a smoother experience and better data collection. Here’s what to look for:

Customizable templates: Access pre-built Access pre-built forms for software teams , job applications, event registrations, feedback surveys, and approvals to save setup time

Conditional logic: Create dynamic forms that show or hide specific fields based on a user’s responses. This keeps forms relevant, minimizes clutter, and improves user experience

Multi-step forms: Break long forms into smaller sections with progress indicators to keep users engaged and reduce form abandonment

File uploads: Allow users to attach videos, images, or documents directly, eliminating the need for separate email submissions

Mobile-friendly design: Ensure forms adjust to different screen sizes so users can complete them on any device

Real-time notifications: Get instant alerts via email, Slack, or mobile apps when new responses are submitted, ensuring a quick follow-up

Custom branding: Personalize forms with your logo, colors, and fonts to maintain a consistent brand identity across all user interactions

Collaboration tools: Share editing access with team members, add comments, and track changes in real time for a smoother review process and better team collaboration

Data export options: Download responses in CSV, Excel, or PDF formats for easy reporting and analysis

Security features: Protect sensitive data with encryption, CAPTCHA verification, and role-based access controls. Ensure compliance with regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) to meet legal and privacy requirements

The Best Form Builders to Use

Some form builders keep things simple, while others make you jump through hoops. To help you find the right fit, here are the best options that offer customization, ease of use, and smart features. 📝

1. ClickUp (Best for workflow automation and task integration)

ClickUp is the everything app for work that combines project management, knowledge management, and chat—all powered by AI that helps you work faster and smarter. But what makes it stand out as an online form builder software is how seamlessly it connects form submissions to your workflows.

ClickUp Forms

Create custom forms in ClickUp Collect structured data with ClickUp Forms to get clear, actionable insights

When teams receive form responses, they often need to take immediate action.

ClickUp Forms make this effortless by automatically converting each submission into a task. Suppose an IT team is handling bug reports. When a user fills out a form describing an issue, a ClickUp Task is created, categorized as a bug report, and assigned to a developer based on workload.

Plus, with the Forms Hub, teams also get a centralized location to access and manage all forms, simplifying the process of creating, sharing, and viewing forms across various use cases, such as surveys or bug reports.

ClickUp Automations

Automation takes this a step further by handling repetitive work. For instance, a hiring team using forms as an applicant tracking system can set rules to sort and assign incoming applications automatically.

Automate repetitive workflows with ClickUp Automation in Forms

Suppose a form response candidate applies to a software engineering role. You can build a custom ClickUp Automation to assign the task to the technical recruiter instantly, move it to the ‘Initial Screening’ stage, and notify the hiring manager.

If the candidate meets key criteria, the system can trigger an automated email inviting them for an interview, saving the team hours of manual processing.

Customization also plays a big role in making forms more effective. Conditional logic in Forms shows or hides questions based on responses, making forms more relevant.

Enhance data collection with conditional logic in ClickUp Forms

Let’s say your HR team is running an employee feedback survey. If someone responds that they are a ‘Remote Employee,’ additional questions about home office support appear, while onsite employees get questions about office facilities. This keeps forms organized and concise, without cluttering them with unnecessary fields.

ClickUp Brain

Identify trends in form data faster with ClickUp Brain

What if your form builder came with AI that made form responses easier to analyze?

ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s built-in AI assistant, scans submissions and extracts key insights, so teams don’t have to review every response manually to identify trends.

Suppose a customer support team collects feedback on a recent software update. ClickUp Brain can summarize recurring issues—like users struggling with a new interface or reporting more crashes—helping the team prioritize fixes faster.

ClickUp even provides ready-to-use feedback form templates to speed things up.

Capture, organize, and act on feedback with ClickUp’s plug-and-play Feedback Form Template

For instance, ClickUp’s Feedback Form Template helps businesses gather structured feedback while automating next steps. Different views, such as Overall Recommendation List, Feedback Table, and Provider Rating Table, make it easier to analyze responses and spot trends.

ClickUp best features

Get a clear overview of responses: Track incoming feedback in real time through Track incoming feedback in real time through ClickUp Dashboards , making it easier to identify trends and take action

Add your branding to forms: Customize everything from cover images and backgrounds to button colors, creating a seamless experience for respondents

Make forms easier to fill out: Add informational blocks and question descriptions to give respondents clear instructions, guidelines, or extra context right where they need it

Improve form clarity with visuals: Insert images, icons, or separators alongside questions to break up long forms and enhance user experience

ClickUp limitations

ClickUp Forms can’t process online payments, making them less ideal for order forms or paid event registrations

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

This take from Reddit stood out:

I really like the look of the Forms feature. Seems intuitive and the AI feature is kinda cool. I don’t get a ton of form responses, but I can see how this would save time if you’re constantly sorting through feedback or requests. Also, they let you customize forms more. I played around with the cover images and button colors, and it’s nice to not be stuck with the default.

I really like the look of the Forms feature. Seems intuitive and the AI feature is kinda cool. I don’t get a ton of form responses, but I can see how this would save time if you’re constantly sorting through feedback or requests. Also, they let you customize forms more. I played around with the cover images and button colors, and it’s nice to not be stuck with the default.

2. Typeform (Best for interactive, user-friendly survey experiences)

via Typeform

Many surveys feel robotic and impersonal, but Typeform completely flips this experience on its head.

The platform transforms traditional forms into flowing conversations through its signature one-question-at-a-time approach. This clever design keeps respondents engaged while significantly boosting completion rates across the board.

Its sleek interface requires zero design skills for form building, especially thanks to highly customizable intake form templates that seamlessly adapt to your brand identity. Behind the scenes, their intuitive analytics dashboard reveals where users spend time or abandon forms, helping you continuously refine your approach for maximum impact.

Typeform best features

Create branching scenarios based on user responses that automatically guide respondents through personalized paths depending on their previous answers

Design forms with custom themes and branding elements that maintain your company identity while ensuring a cohesive visual experience

Analyze drop-off points through detailed heatmaps and completion metrics to pinpoint exactly where users abandon your forms and make targeted improvements

Connect directly with over 120 third-party applications to ensure collected data flows seamlessly into your existing workflow systems without manual transfers

Typeform limitations

The free version permits unlimited form creation but restricts data collection to 10 responses per month

Typeform does not save incomplete submissions, leading to potential loss of valuable data if respondents abandon the form before completion

There have been reports of respondents experiencing difficulties when attempting to submit completed forms

Typeform pricing

Free

Basic: $29/month

Plus: $59/month

Business: $99/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Typeform ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (900+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Typeform?

Here’s what stood out from a G2 review:

What I like about Typeform is its user-friendly interface. Its design and customization options allow us to create forms that are different from the existing ones. I like how smooth it runs while filling, it gives a refreshing experience. The only thing that I dislike about Typeform is the pricing. In free and basic plans, the features are very limited and the responses could be increased. Also, file upload features are not available in the free-tier plan.

What I like about Typeform is its user-friendly interface. Its design and customization options allow us to create forms that are different from the existing ones. I like how smooth it runs while filling, it gives a refreshing experience. The only thing that I dislike about Typeform is the pricing. In free and basic plans, the features are very limited and the responses could be increased. Also, file upload features are not available in the free-tier plan.

🔍 Did You Know? Those annoying CAPTCHA forms that ask you to click on traffic lights or type distorted letters were originally designed to block spam bots. They also help train AI, teaching it to recognize images, text, and even street signs for self-driving cars.

3. Jotform (Best for extensive template selection and versatility)

via Jotform

Searching endlessly for the right form template gets old fast. Thankfully, Jotform solves this problem with its massive library of over 10,000 templates covering practically every business scenario imaginable.

This veteran form builder strikes a perfect balance, combining intuitive drag-and-drop functionality with surprisingly powerful customization options. Small business owners particularly love the built-in feature for payment forms, which eliminates the need for separate payment processing systems.

Additionally, the platform stands out for security compliance, offering HIPAA-compliant forms that give healthcare providers and other regulated industries much-needed peace of mind.

Jotform best features

Convert form submissions into professional PDF documents that automatically populate with collected data, eliminating hours of manual transfer work and reducing errors

Accept payments through multiple gateways, including PayPal, Square, and Stripe, while keeping customers on your form without redirecting to external sites

Create appointment scheduling forms with calendar integration that automatically blocks off times and sends confirmation emails to both parties

Store uploaded files securely in the cloud with structured folders and customizable permissions to keep documents organized and accessible

Jotform limitations

It offers limited design flexibility, restricting the ability to create highly customized layouts

Some users report that forms may not display optimally on mobile devices, leading to potential usability issues

The Free plan only offers 100 MB of upload space for storing files uploaded through forms

Jotform pricing

Free

Bronze: $39/month

Silver: $49/month

Gold: $129/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Jotform ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (3,490+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,410+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Jotform?

Here’s what one G2 reviewer had to say:

While Jotform is quite robust in its functions, features, widgets, etc… much of these are outdated and antiquated, whereas we are moving into an age of self-developed, no/low code software that can accomplish many of these objectives more efficiently, and sometimes with more customization.

While Jotform is quite robust in its functions, features, widgets, etc… much of these are outdated and antiquated, whereas we are moving into an age of self-developed, no/low code software that can accomplish many of these objectives more efficiently, and sometimes with more customization.

💡 Pro Tip: Each extra field reduces the chance of form completion. Identify the must-have fields and remove anything non-essential. If you need additional details later, consider collecting them through follow-up emails or progressive profiling.

4. Microsoft Forms (Best for Microsoft 365 ecosystem users)

via Microsoft Learn

Microsoft Forms fits effortlessly into existing Office workflows, making it easy for teams to create surveys during meetings, refine questions together in real time, and watch responses flow directly into Excel spreadsheets for instant analysis. Educators particularly value how quickly they can create self-grading quizzes that save hours of manual scoring time.

The platform comes included with most Office subscriptions, eliminating the need for additional budget allocations.

For security-conscious organizations, Microsoft Forms offers enterprise-grade data protection, keeping sensitive information safe within the trusted Microsoft ecosystem.

Microsoft Forms best features

Collaborate on form creation with team members in real time, allowing multiple people to edit questions, options, and settings simultaneously without version control issues

Share forms through Teams channels for immediate feedback and distribution, keeping all communication about the form in one centralized location

Insert forms directly into Outlook emails, making it convenient for recipients to respond without leaving their inbox

Generate QR codes for easy form access at events or physical locations without requiring users to type lengthy URLs on mobile devices

Design forms in multiple languages to reach a diverse audience and ensure accessibility for all users

Microsoft Forms limitations

It does not support advanced customization options like custom CSS or HTML, which can restrict branding and design flexibility

Minimal third-party integration options outside Microsoft products

Microsoft Forms pricing

Business Basic: $7. 20/month per user

Business Standard: $15/month per user

Business Premium: $26. 40/month per user

Microsoft Forms ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (360+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (270+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Microsoft Teams?

A reviewer on Capterra put it this way:

The reports that are auto-generated are great, however, it would be amazing if we could select which type of chart is displayed. I like pie charts for some things, and bar charts for other things. Currently, the only way to do this is to export the data to Excel and create the charts there.

The reports that are auto-generated are great, however, it would be amazing if we could select which type of chart is displayed. I like pie charts for some things, and bar charts for other things. Currently, the only way to do this is to export the data to Excel and create the charts there.

🧠 Fun Fact: The first-ever online order was a pizza from Pizza Hut in 1994, using an early web form. This helped pave the way for modern eCommerce checkout forms.

5. Formstack (Best for document automation and workflow creation)

via Formstack

Formstack goes beyond simple form building to deliver a comprehensive data collection and form automation platform. It excels at turning collected data into polished documents, contracts, and reports without manual reformatting.

The visual workflow builder transforms complex approval processes into streamlined digital experiences. Many enterprise users appreciate the granular permission settings that allow teams to collaborate while maintaining appropriate access controls.

Formstack best features

Maintain compliance with industry regulations and standards, including HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI DSS, through built-in security features and data handling processes

Route submissions through custom approval workflows that automatically notify the right people at the right time based on form content or submission criteria

Encrypt sensitive data fields for enhanced security. Field-level encryption protects specific information without compromising the entire database software

Generate documents from collected information automatically, creating perfectly formatted contracts, reports, and correspondence without manual data entry

Create branded portals for different departments or clients that maintain consistent experiences while segmenting data appropriately for privacy and security

Formstack limitations

The user interface can be difficult to navigate, requiring extra steps to access the Forms module

The font and formatting options are limited, restricting customization

Cloning forms often alters fields, creating more work instead of streamlining the process

Recent updates removed CSS support for adjusting form width, limiting design flexibility

Formstack pricing

Forms: $99/month

Suite: $299/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Formstack ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (450 reviews)

Capterra: 4/5 (110+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Formstack?

One TrustRadius review described it like this:

For most purposes, Formstack Forms is really good. You can ask all kinds of questions, split up the form into multiple pages, and save your progress to come back later. On the other hand, it isn’t aesthetically all that pleasing/doesn’t give you much control over the stylistic elements (including font, size, spacing). These things would offer a finishing touch to Formstack Forms that would really set it apart.

For most purposes, Formstack Forms is really good. You can ask all kinds of questions, split up the form into multiple pages, and save your progress to come back later. On the other hand, it isn’t aesthetically all that pleasing/doesn’t give you much control over the stylistic elements (including font, size, spacing). These things would offer a finishing touch to Formstack Forms that would really set it apart.

🔍 Did You Know? Studies show that online forms dramatically reduce errors compared to paper forms because they can include validation, dropdowns, and required fields to ensure accurate responses.

6. Zoho Forms (Best for budget-conscious businesses that need CRM integration)

via Zoho Forms

Zoho Forms delivers impressive functionality without breaking the bank, making it ideal for growing businesses watching their budget. It seamlessly connects with the broader Zoho ecosystem, particularly Zoho CRM, allowing customer data to flow automatically into your sales pipeline.

The software includes offline data collection capabilities, a standout feature missing from many pricier alternatives. Form creators appreciate the intuitive rule builder that enables complex conditional logic without requiring technical expertise.

The platform also includes practical features like digital signature fields and multi-language support right out of the box.

Zoho Forms best features

Map form fields directly to CRM records so new entries automatically populate the right customer profiles without duplicate data entry

Schedule recurring forms for regular data collection that can be automatically sent to recipients on daily, weekly, monthly, or custom timeframes

Transform documents like PDFs and images into online forms by simply uploading them, streamlining the form creation process

Set up automated actions based on submission criteria that trigger emails, notifications, or data transfers when specific conditions are met

Automatically record the location where a form is filled out, providing valuable context to the collected data

Zoho Forms limitations

Users have reported challenges with form design and layout limitations

Forms containing payment fields do not allow respondents to download documents directly after submission

Form analytics lack depth compared to specialized tools

Zoho Forms pricing

Free

Basic: $12/month

Standard: $30/month

Professional: $60/month

Premium: $110/month

Zoho Forms ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (160+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (130+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Zoho Forms?

See what this Capterra reviewer had to say:

This software is a breeze to use and has saved me a lot of time. As we often have to modify a form, Zoho forms allow me to change just that section, quickly and without fuss. Once submitted, the form is emailed directly to the required recipient or recipients, which is easily set up in the settings for individual forms. The thing I find most frustrating is the fact that I can’t delete users and have to write to support to get them deleted.

This software is a breeze to use and has saved me a lot of time. As we often have to modify a form, Zoho forms allow me to change just that section, quickly and without fuss. Once submitted, the form is emailed directly to the required recipient or recipients, which is easily set up in the settings for individual forms. The thing I find most frustrating is the fact that I can’t delete users and have to write to support to get them deleted.

💡 Pro Tip: Users should never guess what happens when they click a button. Make your call-to-action (CTA) buttons specific and action-driven. ❌ Submit ✅ Create My Account ✅ Get My Free eBook ✅ Start My 7-Day Trial

7. Google Forms (Best for quick, no-cost team collaboration)

via Google Forms

Google Forms strips away complexity to focus on speed and accessibility. The platform lets teams launch surveys, gather feedback, and collect registrations without spending a single dollar or minute on training.

Responses automatically organize into Sheets, creating instant visual summaries through charts and graphs. Collaboration happens naturally through familiar Google Drive mechanics—share editing access with colleagues or view-only links with the public.

Many organizations start their data collection journey with Google Forms before graduating to specialized tools as needs grow more complex.

Google Forms best features

Set up email alerts to be notified instantly when a new response is submitted, initiating follow-up actions promptly

View responses update in real time; submissions arrive with automatic charts and graphs that visualize trends as they develop

Apply auto-generated embed codes to integrate forms into your website seamlessly, enhancing user interaction

Insert images and videos from Google Drive directly into questions to provide visual context or clarification for respondents

Use ‘Go to section based on answer’ to direct respondents through different paths in the form based on their responses

Google Forms limitations

It requires respondents to have a Google account to upload files, which may deter participation from users without an account

No native payment processing integrations

Lacks built-in advanced analytics tools, necessitating manual data analysis or integration with other platforms for in-depth insights

Template options are quite limited

Google Forms pricing

Free

Google Forms ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (11,030+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Google Forms?

This is how one Capterra reviewer described their experience:

It’s very easy to use and similar to other paid alternatives. I utilise this web app to get customer feedback on projects as it’s easy to manage the responses and easy to set up initially. My favourite area is the settings as you can set defaults for questions and adjust the style of the form.

It’s very easy to use and similar to other paid alternatives. I utilise this web app to get customer feedback on projects as it’s easy to manage the responses and easy to set up initially. My favourite area is the settings as you can set defaults for questions and adjust the style of the form.

🧠 Fun Fact: Certain tricky forms, like dark pattern subscription cancellation pages, are deliberately designed to make users give up, keeping them subscribed longer.

8. Paperform (Best for design-focused businesses needing unique aesthetics)

via Paperform

Paperform stands out as the designer’s form builder. It focuses on aesthetics without sacrificing functionality, enabling the creation of unique form experiences that feel more like curated landing pages.

Form creators enjoy freedom in layout design, including the ability to add multiple columns, embed rich media, and implement custom CSS for pixel-perfect branding. eCommerce businesses particularly appreciate the sophisticated product selling capabilities, including client management and customizable receipts.

Additionally, the platform offers impressive calculation capabilities for quote generators, pricing calculators, and other dynamic applications.

Paperform best features

Track inventory levels for products or event spaces automatically, preventing overbooking or selling out-of-stock items through real-time availability updates

Incorporate appointment fields to allow users to book meetings directly through your forms, syncing seamlessly with Google Calendar to streamline scheduling

Create unique themes and styles with full HTML/CSS access for complete visual control while maintaining user-friendly editing interfaces

Embed forms as pop-up modals or full-page experiences with advanced display rules based on user behavior, timing, or referral sources

Allow respondents to provide electronic signatures within forms, streamlining processes like contract agreements and consent forms

Paperform limitations

Some users have reported challenges in accessing real-time support, as the platform lacks phone or video call assistance

Design elements occasionally impact form loading speed

There’s a monthly cap imposed on the number of form submissions

Users noted challenges when constructing intricate questionnaires, indicating potential limitations in the platform’s scalability for complex data collection needs

Paperform pricing

Essentials: $29/month

Pro: $59/month

Business: $129/month

Paperform ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (95+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Paperform?

Straight from a G2 review:

We love how easy it is to create forms—from using their pre-built templates to even creating them from scratch. The templates are easy to customize, albeit with some limits (such as only two columns for questions side-by-side), but it does everything else so well that those limits are a non-issue.

We love how easy it is to create forms—from using their pre-built templates to even creating them from scratch. The templates are easy to customize, albeit with some limits (such as only two columns for questions side-by-side), but it does everything else so well that those limits are a non-issue.

🔍 Did You Know? A study found that people spend over 6.55 hours per year filling out government forms. The U. S. tax laws are among the most confusing, leading to a billion-dollar tax preparation industry.

9. Wufoo (Best for long-term, reliable performance)

via Wufoo

Wufoo stands as one of the original form builders that continues to deliver consistent performance year after year. The platform prioritizes stability over flashy features, though reliable capabilities hide just beneath the surface.

Its theme designer creates professional-looking forms matching organizational branding without requiring CSS knowledge. Field validation ensures data quality before submission, reducing errors and the need for constant follow-ups. Entry managers streamline response handling, assigning team members to specific submissions for accountability.

Organizations with critical data collection needs value Wufoo’s proven track record of uptime and reliability above all else.

Wufoo best features

Apply conditional logic to show or hide relevant fields based on previous answers, creating streamlined experiences that adapt to each respondent’s situation

Generate reports with customizable graphs and charts that transform raw form data into actionable insights without exporting to separate analytics tools

Schedule automated reports for stakeholders that deliver fresh data summaries directly to decision-makers’ inboxes on daily, weekly, or monthly schedules

Integrate with payment processors for secure transactions that connect seamlessly with popular services while maintaining PCI compliance standards

Wufoo limitations

Its conditional logic features are basic, lacking advanced functionalities, such as AND/OR statements or NOT commands

Customization options are limited without CSS knowledge

Some users have experienced problems with notification systems, leading to missed or delayed alerts about form submissions

The file upload feature is unavailable on the free plan, limiting usability

Wufoo pricing

Free

Starter: $22/month

Professional: $39/month

Advanced: $99/month

Ultimate: $249/month

Wufoo ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (290+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (220 reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Wufoo?

A G2 reviewer summed it up like this:

I like that it is super straight forward on how to use and how to build a survey – it walks you through the steps. I think the platform itself looks a little dated, could use a fresher interface to look modern.

I like that it is super straight forward on how to use and how to build a survey – it walks you through the steps. I think the platform itself looks a little dated, could use a fresher interface to look modern.

🧠 Fun Fact: Ever noticed that some online forms remember what you typed if you accidentally close the page? That’s thanks to local storage, preventing frustration when users have to re-enter information.

10. Forms. app (Best for multilingual global market reach)

Forms. app tackles the challenge of global data collection head-on. It supports over 100 languages, allowing organizations to deploy forms internationally without rebuilding for each market.

The AI assistant suggests effective questions and form structure improvements based on submission patterns and industry best practices. Small teams benefit from its straightforward pricing that scales reasonably without sudden jumps as data collection needs grow.

What’s more, the certificate generator adds unexpected value for educational assessments and training programs.

Forms. app best features

Score and rank submissions based on customizable criteria that automatically evaluate responses against point values you assign to different answers

Generate custom certificates for quiz completions with personalized fields, design elements, and conditional rules based on performance thresholds

Track geographical response patterns with built-in analytics that map submission origins and identify regional trends or marketing effectiveness

Apply custom CSS to match exact branding requirements while maintaining responsive functionality across devices

Forms. app limitations

Users have expressed a desire for a broader selection of fonts to enhance form customization

Lacks in-house webhooks and direct integrations with CRM providers like MailerLite, relying mainly on MailChimp

The free version has restricted features and lower response limits, and the upgrade cost is steep

User documentation and support options are less comprehensive than larger platforms

Forms. app pricing

Free

Basic: $5/month

Pro: $10/month

Premium: $25/month

Forms. app ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (475+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (240+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Forms. app?

A G2 review explains it well:

I loved the AI functionality that allowed you to pose a topic/statement that the AI survey algorithm builds relevant questions off of. I also really love that it’s free! There’s no limit to the questions you can ask. Also has a very clean layout. […] There were some compatibility issues with using forms. app on Safari that I didn’t know existed until my colleagues told me they couldn’t open the survey.

I loved the AI functionality that allowed you to pose a topic/statement that the AI survey algorithm builds relevant questions off of. I also really love that it’s free! There’s no limit to the questions you can ask. Also has a very clean layout. […] There were some compatibility issues with using forms. app on Safari that I didn’t know existed until my colleagues told me they couldn’t open the survey.

🔍 Did You Know? The Common Gateway Interface (CGI) was one of the first ways to create interactive forms on the web. Before that, websites were purely static.

ClickUp: The Ultimate Form-ula for Success

Forms are supposed to make life easier, not add to the chaos. But if you’re stuck juggling scattered responses, manually tracking data, or struggling to get real insights, it’s time for an upgrade. The right form builder helps you collect and act on information instantly.

ClickUp takes things a step further.

Submissions don’t sit in an inbox; they instantly turn into tasks, are assigned to the right people, and even trigger automated workflows. Need a quick overview? ClickUp Dashboards give real-time insights, while AI-powered analysis helps you spot trends without digging through endless responses.

Customization goes beyond basic branding, letting you tailor every question with detailed descriptions, dynamic fields, and smart logic that adapts based on responses. Everything connects seamlessly, so forms become an active part of your workflow, not an isolated tool.

Why let responses collect dust when they can drive results? Sign up for ClickUp today! ✅