A 10 legjobb AI KPI generátor

Whether measuring employee performance or tracking project progress, KPIs (key performance indicators) tell you if you’re on track or veering off into “missed target” territory. ✅

As a manager, I’ve spent long hours creating key performance indicators. And while it’s a critical and rewarding exercise, it takes time. AI KPI generators have made this process so much faster!

After researching many options, I’ve identified the top 10 AI KPI generators that analyze performance tracking through AI and streamline performance tracking.

Let’s dive into which tool works best for you. 🚀

What Should You Look for in an AI KPI Generator?

The right AI KPI generator automates the tedious aspects of KPI tracking and helps you focus on what matters most. Here’s what you should look for in an ideal KPI generator:

Ease of use : Look for tools that simplify the entire process—from data input via multiple data sources to tracking business objectives. The ideal KPI generator automates most functions and helps generate meaningful KPIs easily

Industry relevance : Choose a tool that offers industry-specific KPIs. Whether you’re in e-commerce or healthcare, these insights will guide you in measuring performance

Solid starting templates: Start with well-designed templates that help you hit the ground running with pre-designed KPI formats for tracking metrics like customer satisfaction, time and resource management, or operational efficiency

Some key KPI examples include conversion rates, bounce rates, and Net Promoter Score (NPS)—all of which can be easily generated using the right tool.

Remember, a key performance indicator generator automates setting professional goals while providing actionable insights to keep your business moving forward.

The 10 Best KPI Generators

Below are my top 10 KPI generators, which will help you easily create meaningful metrics, track progress, and make data-driven decisions.

1. ClickUp (Best for AI-powered KPI generation and tracking)

Get Started Use ClickUp Brain to set KPIs that measure the impact of your internal communication strategies

Imagine you’re a project manager, handling multiple tasks and deadlines while trying to create KPIs for your team.

Sounds overwhelming, right? It doesn’t have to be that tough.

ClickUp’s powerful AI and intuitive design make generating KPIs a breeze, whether you’re in sales, project management, or HR.

Along the way, you’ll get plenty of help from features like ClickUp Goals and ClickUp’s native AI, ClickUp Brain. Here’s how.

Let’s say you’re managing a sales team. You can use ClickUp Goals to set specific KPIs, such as sales growth or customer satisfaction, and track them in real time.

Maximize your goal achievement with ClickUp Goals, featuring a user-friendly interface for setting timelines

The progress updates are automated, so you won’t need to chase after team members for reports.

Define KPIs with ClickUp Brain

Need help defining those KPIs? No problem! With ClickUp Brain, you can actually ask the AI to generate OKRs (objectives and key results) based on your tasks and activities.

Here is an example: We asked ClickUp Brain to review our tasks and suggest a team for the content team. And it got to work right away!

Need something even simpler? You can use one of ClickUp’s OKR templates, which are pre-designed for all your project needs.

💡 Pro Tip: Don’t forget to customize your KPI targets! With ClickUp Goals, you can set currency, number-based, or actual/false targets, giving you complete control over tracking and measuring success.

ClickUp KPI Template

Download This Template Gain clarity on progress by tracking KPIs for your goals

The ClickUp KPI template is the ultimate go-to tool for monitoring and visualizing those all-important metrics.

This template not only makes things easier by showing you what’s working (and what’s not), but it is also fully customizable, so you can tailor it to your team’s specific needs. This makes it great for efficient goal tracking.

With easy-to-read visuals, you can impress everyone by showing off your team’s progress—and maybe even throw in some high-fives for hitting those targets.

ClickUp best features

ClickUp Goals : Automatically track KPIs like sales targets or employee productivity with real-time updates

ClickUp Brain : Generate OKRs based on workspace data—let the AI suggest the best KPIs to focus on

Custom dashboards : Visualize your KPI progress with real-time data from different sources in a single view

Multiple integrations: Seamlessly pull data from other platforms like Slack, HubSpot, and more to keep your business performance in check

Create a comprehensive overview of your marketing activities using ClickUp’s dashboard

ClickUp limitations

A lot of features for smaller teams: For teams with fewer needs, the extensive feature set might feel a bit too complex

ClickUp pricing

Free forever

Unlimited plan : $7/month per user

Business plan : $12/month per user

Enterprise plan : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

2. Taskade (Best for KPI creation on a budget)

Share AI agents, projects, and workspaces effortlessly with your team

Staying on top of your Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) can often feel like a full-time job.

Thankfully, Taskade makes it easier with AI-powered features, allowing you to generate KPIs and manage your projects effortlessly.

Taskade’s intuitive design and real-time collaboration features will cover most of your requirements, whether you’re a small business owner or a project manager.

Taskade best features

AI KPI generator : Automate the process of generating insightful KPIs with AI

Real-time collaboration : Work seamlessly with your team, no matter where they are

Customizable project templates : Simplify KPI creation and project management with pre-made templates

Seamless integration: Integrate with popular tools like Google Calendar and Slack to keep your workflow in one place

Taskade limitations

Limited advanced features : Some complex customizations available in other tools, like SmartSuite, are missing

Scalability: May require additional integrations for larger, more complex projects

Taskade pricing

Free plan : $0/month

Taskade Pro : $8/user per month

Taskade for teams: $16/user per month

Taskade ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (50 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (50+ reviews)

3. Easy-Peasy. AI (Best for all-in-one AI solutions)

Easy-Peasy. AI offers a variety of AI tools designed to simplify tasks such as KPI generation, audio transcription, and image creation.

With its easy-to-use interface and various AI-powered features, Easy-Peasy. AI is an excellent choice for businesses and content creators looking to automate and speed up their workflows.

Easy-Peasy. AI best features

AI KPI generator : Automatically generates insightful KPIs tailored to your business needs

Real-time AI chat : Offers an AI chat assistant providing real-time data, file uploads, and a variety of chat personas

AI audio transcription : Quickly transcribes audio files and generates human-like speech in 40+ languages

Customizable AI bots: Builds custom GPT bots for your data, embeddable on your website, or shareable via URL

Easy-Peasy. AI limitations

Limited free plan : Caps word count and image credits, which may not be enough for larger projects

AI image generation: Inconsistencies with AI-generated images, where not every result meets expectations

Easy-Peasy. AI pricing

Free plan : $0/month

Starter plan : $8/month

Unlimited 50: $12/month

Unlimited plan: $16. 5/month

Easy-Peasy. AI ratings and reviews

Not enough reviews

4. SimpleKPI (Best for straightforward KPI tracking and reporting)

Via SimpleKPI

SimpleKPI is a no-frills, user-friendly KPI software designed to simplify the tracking and reporting of key performance indicators for businesses of all sizes.

What I like about SimpleKPI is its ability to generate reports quickly through its interactive dashboards, which help turn complex data into accessible visuals.

SimpleKPI best features

KPI dashboards : Create and share interactive, easy-to-understand charts, graphs, and widgets for real-time KPI tracking

KPI reports : Generate comprehensive reports with detailed information and export them in formats like PDF, Word, or Excel

KPI analytics : Use drill-down features to dive into your data, compare trends, and identify performance gaps

Unlimited users: No limits on users, dashboards, or KPIs, making it perfect for larger teams

SimpleKPI limitations

Limited customization : Offers fewer customization options for dashboards and reports compared to other tools

No mobile app: Currently lacks a dedicated mobile app for on-the-go tracking

SimpleKPI pricing

Unlimited plan: $79/month

SimpleKPI reviews

Not enough reviews

5. Databox (Best for performance monitoring and alerts)

Via Databox

Databox provides an all-in-one platform for monitoring your company’s performance through KPI dashboards, scorecards, and real-time alerts.

What’s great about Databox is its highly specific feature set, which includes scheduled snapshots, Slack notifications, and AI-powered performance summaries.

Databox best features

KPI dashboards : Create interactive dashboards to visualize progress and get daily, weekly, or monthly updates on key metrics

Slack notifications : Send KPI snapshots to Slack or email automatically to keep your team aligned

AI-powered performance summaries : Receive detailed, AI-generated summaries of your performance and metrics

Customizable reports: Build and automate reports that can be shared across your organization with ease

Databox Limitations

Bug issues : Some users have reported occasional bugs when building dashboards or reports

Missing integrations: The platform lacks integrations with some tools

Databox pricing

Free forever plan : $0/month

Starter plan : $59/month

Professional plan : $199/month

Growth plan : $399/month

Premium plan: $999/month

Databox ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (150+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (200+ reviews)

6. Smartsheet (Best for real-time work and KPI management)

Via Smartsheet

Smartsheet is a flexible work management platform that helps teams track KPIs and prioritize and manage projects from one central location.

While it can feel overwhelming for new users, Smartsheet can integrate with tools like Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and Power BI for a comprehensive view of business performance.

My personal take? Smartsheet is a good option if you’re looking to integrate with other tools and manage data throughout your organization.

But if you’re a new user looking for a simple tool to generate and manage KPIs, you can skip this for a less comprehensive tool.

Smartsheet best features

Real-time KPI dashboards : Track and visualize key metrics in real-time using customizable dashboards

Automated workflows : Streamline repetitive tasks and business processes with automation across platforms

Extensive integrations : Integrates with popular tools like Tableau, Salesforce, Jira, and more for seamless data transfer and insights

Collaboration tools: Built-in communication features and Slack integration keep teams connected

Smartsheet limitations

Complexity for new users : The wide range of features and customization options can be overwhelming for first-time users

User access issues: Some users report difficulties when setting up access permissions, though this is often attributed to user error

Smartsheet pricing

Pro plan : $9 per user/month

Business plan : $19 per user/month

Enterprise plan: Custom pricing

Smartsheet ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (17,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,000+ reviews)

7. Scoro (Best for end-to-end work management)

Via Scoro

Scoro is an all-in-one platform designed for consultancies, agencies, and professional services to manage projects, resources, and finances from a single system.

It offers tools for everything from project management to invoicing and financial reporting.

One of Scoro’s key strengths is its powerful financial insights capabilities, which help users manage budgets easily.

Scoro best features

Comprehensive project management : Manage the entire project lifecycle, from quoting to invoicing, all in one system

Financial insights : Track project profitability and client-level financials and manage budgets with ease

Resource planning : Balance workloads, plan resources effectively, and track billable time

Sales and CRM integration: Manage customer accounts and sales pipelines and track revenue across the business

Scoro limitations

Limited mobile app functionality : The mobile app doesn’t offer the same robust features as the desktop version

Per-user pricing model: Score’s pricing can become expensive for smaller teams with limited budgets

Scoro pricing

Essential plan : $26 per user/month

Standard plan : $37 per user/month

Pro plan : $63 per user/month

Ultimate plan: Custom pricing

Scoro ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (400 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (200+ reviews)

8. Klipfolio (Best for self-serve analytics and ready-to-go dashboards)

Via Klipfolio

Klipfolio is a top choice for businesses seeking a self-serve analytics platform or ready-to-go KPI dashboards and reports.

Its user-friendly interface, Klipfolio enables small and medium-sized businesses to track data and visualize performance easily.

Klipfolio best features

Real-time dashboards : Create and manage highly customizable dashboards to track KPI data for your team or clients

Metric catalog : Offers curated metrics, governed by the data team, that allow business users to create dashboards with ease

Powerful integrations : Integrates with a wide range of business tools, including Google Analytics, Salesforce, and social media platforms

KPI templates: Access pre-built templates for KPI management in key areas like sales, marketing, and supply chain

Klipfolio limitations

Complex setup : Some users find the setup of custom dashboards and clips confusing without proper guidance

Limited data piping: The platform lacks native database connectors, relying heavily on API integrations, which may limit data flexibility for some users

Klipfolio pricing

Free plan

Professional plan : $60/month

Business plan: Custom pricing

Klipfolio ratings and reviews:

G2 : 4. 5/5 (250+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (150+ reviews)

9. Geckoboard (Best for real-time KPI dashboards)

Via Geckoboard

Geckoboard is a simple yet powerful tool designed for business leaders to create and share real-time KPI dashboards.

This makes it an effective tool for gathering your team data and generating KPI dashboards and reports.

What’s pretty great about Geckoboard is its wide range of integrations—the tool can connect with 90+ popular data tools like Google Analytics, Salesforce, and Zendesk.

Geckoboard best features

90+ data source integrations : Connects to popular tools like Google Analytics, Shopify, and Zendesk for real-time data tracking

Easy-to-use interface : No coding or BI expertise needed; create dashboards using a simple drag-and-drop editor

Customizable sharing options : Share dashboards via email, Slack, mobile, or display them on office TVs

Real-time KPI monitoring: Monitor key metrics in real-time and make quick adjustments to improve performance

Geckoboard limitations

Limited customization : Some users find the lack of options for scaling numbers and copying dashboard elements restrictive

Price increase complaints: Some users have reported sudden price increases, which may be a concern for small teams

Geckoboard pricing

Essential plan : $55/month

Pro plan : $219/month

Scale plan: $769/month

Geckoboard ratings and reviews:

G2 : 4. 3/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

10. Tableau (Best for simple KPI creation in data visualization)

Via Tableau

Tableau simplifies the previously cumbersome process of building KPI reports by automating much of the workflow through its core feature, Tableau Metrics.

While Tableau Metrics may be unable to add metrics to existing Tableau dashboards, it delivers an easy-to-use experience, particularly for those using Tableau Mobile, with built-in up/down indicators and dynamic timelines.

Tableau best features

Simplified KPI creation : Quickly build KPI reports with minimal steps, compared to previous releases

Dynamic timelines : View historical values and compare trends over time with an interactive timeline

Real-time KPI tracking : Updates data regularly to ensure up-to-date reporting for decision-makers

Mobile-first design: Optimized for Tableau Mobile, offering features like year-on-year and month-on-month comparisons for mobile screens

Tableau limitations

Static metrics : Users cannot adjust quick filters or parameters within the metric, requiring separate metrics for each value

Dashboard limitations: Metrics cannot be added to existing Tableau dashboards built into Desktop or Server

Tableau pricing

Enterprise Creator : Contact for Pricing

Enterprise Explorer : Contact for Pricing

Enterprise Viewer: Contact for Pricing

Tableau ratings and reviews:

G2 : 4. 4/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (2,000+ reviews)

KPI-n It Real: Track Your Success Metrics with ClickUp

“In God we trust; all others bring data. ” – W. Edwards Deming

Let’s be honest—tracking KPIs can be overwhelming at times. 😵‍💫

But with the right KPI generator, you can automate the boring stuff and focus on what matters—tracking your data. This is where ClickUp makes a world of difference.

ClickUp centralizes all your KPI reports and timelines, making it easy to create, review, and share KPIs within your organization. But that’s just the icing on the cake.

ClickUp has many other features, such as ClickUp Goals (to help you track your KPIs) and ClickUp Brain (with AI-powered insights) to help you make better decisions for your team.

Want to focus on big-picture strategies? Sign up on ClickUp for free today! 📥