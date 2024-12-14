ClickUp blog
Worklife

35 vicces ChatGPT mém, amelyekkel jól szórakozhatsz

Preethi Anchan
Preethi AnchanSenior Content Editor
2024. december 14.

Looking to tap into a crowd of over 100 million users? Let us explain.

Memes have become today’s social currency, and ChatGPT’s user base is hitting 100+ million.

The secret? Create ChatGPT memes that speak to everyday frustrations—like asking ChatGPT for A and hilariously getting result B.

ChatGPT memes that contain relatable humor help you get a quick laugh, foster a connection with your target audience, who start seeing your brand as fun, and drive brand engagement and community building.

Ready to start? All you need is creativity, some wit, your trusty AI sidekick (to inspire your memes), and an awesome productivity tool like ClickUp to plan your meme world domination.

First, let’s understand ChatGPT memes and why they’re so popular.

What Are ChatGPT Memes?

ChatGPT and memes? Yeah, they go way back.

Just look at the viral Instagram challenge from August 2024—where over 310,000 people joined forces to get hilariously “roasted” by the chatbot.

The challenge, dubbed “ Ask ChatGPT to Roast Your Feed,” prompted users to have ChatGPT dish out clever insults and puns about their Instagram profiles, turning meme culture into a new form of chain mail.

The challenge worked like this: Instagram users shared a story template with a button allowing friends to reshare or try it themselves.

All it took was downloading the ChatGPT app, sending a screenshot of one’s Instagram feed with the prompt “Roast my Instagram feed in one paragraph,” and letting the chatbot unleash its creative critiques.

Some memorable burns?

  • “Trying too hard to be spontaneous,”
  • “The LinkedIn of Instagram profiles”
  • “Pinterest board that ran out of ideas”

Users then shared their roasting results and feed, letting the world in on the AI-assisted hilarity.

ChatGPT memes
Source: The Australian Ballet

🧠 Did you know: While OpenAI started as a nonprofit, it now has a powerful ally—Microsoft! As the biggest investor with a 49% stake in OpenAI LP, Microsoft is integrating ChatGPT across its products. So, behind every witty ChatGPT reply, there’s a little Microsoft magic helping make it happen!

Why ChatGPT memes went viral

The internet is practically buzzing with users pushing ChatGPT to its limits, trying to uncover AI’s ‘true nature’.

From probing questions to plain trolling, people love to see how far ChatGPT’s technology can go—and, let’s be honest, where it hilariously stumbles and makes a mistake.

Whether or not AI is planning world dominance, it definitely has some work to do on human conversations. Just look at this image below as a case in point.

Polite communication with AI
via Buzzfeed

Enjoyed this ChatGPT meme? Stick around; plenty more funny ChatGPT memes will keep you laughing!

PS: If you are wondering if your memes hurt ChatGPT, look here:

ChatGPT memes

Speaking of viral: 10 TikTok Growth Hacks to Make Your Brand Go Viral

35 Popular ChatGPT Memes

Here are 35 funny ChatGPT memes that capture the humor, quirks, and surprises only AI can deliver.

ChatGPT Roasts

  1. Smart work, not hard work
Smart work, not hard work
Source: Locobuzz
  1. Roast…more like toast?
Roast…more like toast?
Source: Locobuzz

AI vs. human

  1. Job takeovers
Job takeovers
Source: Pinterest
  1. Boundaries are important
Boundries are Important
Source: Pinterest
  1. Prompt engineer
Programmer meme
Source: Chamelon Memes

AI world domination can wait

  1. Age difference
Age difference
Source: Pinterest
  1. Playing doctor
ChatGPT meme on Doctors
Source: Pinterest
  1. Before and after
Before and After meme
Source: Pinterest

Also Read: 25 ChatGPT Hacks to Transform How You Work

  1. AI is on fire
Riddle meme
Source: Buzzfeed
  1. Thanks for the support?
Thanks for the support
Source: Reddit

💡 Pro tip: Don’t be afraid to iterate. Think of ChatGPT as a brainstorming buddy. If your prompt doesn’t hit the mark on the first try, keep refining it—it usually gets closer with each attempt.

  1. Bonjour le monde
Bonjour le monde
Source: 9gag
  1. It was so obvious
It was so obvious
Source: Buzzfeed

Create punchy captions for your memes: 10 AI Tools for Captions Generation for Social Media & Video Content

  1. Rock, paper, scissors, and AI
Rock paper scissors ChatGPT meme
Source: Buzzfeed
  1. “Let me know if you need help with anything else :)”
ChatGPT meme
Source: Engati
  1. Classic misunderstanding
ChatGPT meme
Source: Buzzfeed
  1. Good things come to those who wait
Programmers-worried-about-chatgpt
Source: Chamelon Memes

Also Read: 50 Funny Work Jokes to Create a Fun Working Culture

  1. The G in GPT stands for Gen Z
Capital of France meme
Source: Yahoo
  1. From scratch
WhyTho
Source: Locobuzz
  1. Yapper coded
dont-even-know
Source: Locobuzz

Creative prompts

  1. One way or another
One way or another
Source: Buzzfeed
  1. Happy wife, happy life
Happy wife, happy life
Source: Facebook
  1. For educational purposes only
For educational purposes only 
Source: Reddit

Also Read: 10 Best TikTok Marketing Tools to Grow Your Business

  1. When the language is child-friendly, but the content not-so-much
When language is child-friendly, content not-so-much
Source: Buzzfeed
  1. Sup?
And finally... gottem
Source: Buzzfeed

Also Read: ChatGPT Use Cases for Businesses (With Example Prompts and Usage Suggestions)

It’s not AI, it’s humans

  1. Forgetting our roots
Forgetting our roots
Source: Memedroid
  1. Same same but different
Same same but different 
Source: Engati

Also Read: 10 Best ChatGPT Alternatives for Marketing

  1. It’s called AI assistant for a reason
It’s called AI assistant for a reason
Source: Locobuzz
  1. Attachment issues
Attachment issues
Source: Pinterest
  1. Ctrl+c, Ctrl+v
Ctrl+c, Ctrl+v
Source: Locobuzz
  1. Investor-friendly
Investor-friendly 
Source: Engati
  1. Defending humanity
Defending humanity
Source: Locobuzz

🌟 Fun fact: According to Eliza Kosoy from MIT’s Center for Brains, Minds, and Machines, machines are already outsmarting humans in some pretty impressive ways. They’re acing strategy games like chess and Go, handling surgery, piloting planes, and even driving cars—though they might need a few tries to pass driver’s ed!

Pranks on GPT

  1. Sweater weather
Sweater weather
Source: Reddit
  1. Pookie behavior
Pookie behavior
Source: Buzzfeed

Also Read: ChatGPT Statistics That Decode The Technological Marvel’s Evolution

  1. Keeping the humor alive
Keeping the humor alive
Source: Engati

35. How many more prompts?

    Source: Insane

    Impact of ChatGPT Memes on AI Perception

    By now, it’s clear that ChatGPT memes have become a go-to way for users to air their struggles with AI, from those sassy replies to the endless “define this” and “do that” command memes.

    While some still see AI as cold, calculating, and even a threat to human jobs, ChatGPT memes are helping to soften these perceptions for many. Through humor, AI transforms from an intimidating force into a quirky, fallible assistant—making it feel more approachable. This duality allows brands and individuals to spark conversations about AI while connecting with audiences on an emotional level.

    Wondering how you can start creating your own AI memes and capture the internet for your brand? Let’s look into the specifics.

    Create Your Own Funny ChatGPT Memes

    While we’ve got a stockpile of funny ChatGPT memes ready for laughs, creating your own can be even more fun—and relatable!

    With ClickUp, the whole meme creation process becomes easy.

    Here’s how to get started:

    Step #1: Brainstorm like a pro with ClickUp Whiteboards

    Using ClickUp Whiteboards, you can invite friends, family, or coworkers into the meme-making magic.

    Whiteboards let you toss out wild ideas, organize them visually, and build a collaborative vibe around your project.

    Step #2: Break through creative blocks with AI

    Need fresh ideas? ClickUp Brain is perfect for thinking up meme-worthy moments from those classic ChatGPT mix-ups!

    Create ChatGPT memes with ClickUP AI
    Write better ChatGPT memes with ClickUp AI’s advanced writing assistant

    Also Read: ChatGPT vs. ClickUp: Which Generative AI Tool is the Best?

    Step #3: Use mind maps to connect the dots

    Brain full of scattered ideas? Try ClickUp Mind Maps to piece everything together.

    Whether you start with pen and paper or go digital with ClickUp’s drag-and-drop nodes, mind mapping helps link half-formed ideas and craft a storyline for your memes.

    ClickUp’s Mind Maps feature
    Visualize and organize your ChatGPT memes with ClickUp Mind Maps

    Step #4: Organize tasks like a meme machine

    Once you have ideas, manage the creation process with ClickUp’s task management tools. Set specific deadlines, organize files, and track feedback with comments for a smooth project flow.

    ClickUp Dashboard
    Prioritize your ChatGPT memes-related tasks effectively with ClickUp’s task prioritization feature

    ClickUp’s Calendar View lets you drag and drop tasks, keeping everything on schedule and ensuring no meme gets left behind!

    Also Read: Free Alignment Chart Templates and Memes

    Step #5: Share and refine with ClickUp Docs

    Use ClickUp Docs to create a centralized hub for your project, outlining meme concepts, captions, and feedback all in one place. It keeps everyone on the same page and prevents information silos.

    ClickUp Docs for create and edit memes
    Create, edit, and share ChatGPT memes with your team in real time with ClickUp Docs

    Now, easily collaborate, edit, and refine ideas with your team before the big meme drops.

    💡 Pro tip: Organize tasks visually with Color Tags and ClickUp Custom Fields. By categorizing tasks with tags like “High Priority” or “In Progress,” you can easily spot what needs attention.

    Share Your ChatGPT Memes at Work

    Created a hilarious ChatGPT meme? Share the laughs with your team using ClickUp Chat.

    ClickUp Chat
    Share your favorite ChatGPT memes and jokes in ClickUp Chat

    Create a dedicated meme-sharing channel on ClickUp Chat or drop it into any chat for instant camaraderie. Chat makes it easy with real-time messaging, @mentions, file attachments, and emoji reactions for those extra-funny moments.

    A quick meme break is all it takes to keep everyone connected and energized—making work just a bit more enjoyable!

    Best Practices while sharing memes at work

    Spreading laughter across the office with your memes is amazing. Just keep these best practices in mind to ensure everyone enjoys a positive, inclusive environment:

    😊 Mind the tone: Choose memes that are lighthearted and friendly. Avoid anything that could be interpreted as offensive or divisive, respecting all backgrounds, beliefs, and personalities

    📜 Set clear guidelines: Make sure workplace policies emphasize respect, banning humor that targets any individual’s sex, gender, race, religion, ethnicity, or other personal characteristics

    🎓 Onboard new team members thoughtfully: Include workplace behavior training to introduce them to company culture, with a clear list of dos and don’ts for humor in the workplace

    🎉 Encourage positive humor role models: Leaders set the tone! When leaders engage in positive, inclusive humor, it signals a healthy standard for everyone

    💬 Keep participation voluntary: Humor should build team spirit, not pressure. Respect everyone’s choice to participate or not, ensuring everyone feels comfortable and supported

    Also Read: 100 Project Management Memes & Funny Videos

    Create Meme-orable ChatGPT Laughs with ClickUp

    A professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School put ChatGPT to the test with a real MBA exam.

    ChatGPT scored between a B- and a B, proving it’s got the brains for business or at least regurgitating what already exists.

    But it also has its goofy moments, making the popular AI tool meme-worthy.

    Ready to turn your own experiences into hilarious ChatGPT memes? With ClickUp, you can brainstorm, organize, and share your ideas (and top-quality memes) effortlessly.

    Have a little fun— sign up on ClickUp for free today!

    ClickUp Logo

    Egyetlen alkalmazás, ami az összes többit kiváltja

    © 2026 ClickUp