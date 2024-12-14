35 vicces ChatGPT mém, amelyekkel jól szórakozhatsz

Looking to tap into a crowd of over 100 million users? Let us explain.

Memes have become today’s social currency, and ChatGPT’s user base is hitting 100+ million.

The secret? Create ChatGPT memes that speak to everyday frustrations—like asking ChatGPT for A and hilariously getting result B.

ChatGPT memes that contain relatable humor help you get a quick laugh, foster a connection with your target audience, who start seeing your brand as fun, and drive brand engagement and community building.

Ready to start? All you need is creativity, some wit, your trusty AI sidekick (to inspire your memes), and an awesome productivity tool like ClickUp to plan your meme world domination.

First, let’s understand ChatGPT memes and why they’re so popular.

What Are ChatGPT Memes?

ChatGPT and memes? Yeah, they go way back.

Just look at the viral Instagram challenge from August 2024—where over 310,000 people joined forces to get hilariously “roasted” by the chatbot.

The challenge, dubbed “ Ask ChatGPT to Roast Your Feed,” prompted users to have ChatGPT dish out clever insults and puns about their Instagram profiles, turning meme culture into a new form of chain mail.

The challenge worked like this: Instagram users shared a story template with a button allowing friends to reshare or try it themselves.

All it took was downloading the ChatGPT app, sending a screenshot of one’s Instagram feed with the prompt “Roast my Instagram feed in one paragraph,” and letting the chatbot unleash its creative critiques.

Some memorable burns?

“Trying too hard to be spontaneous,”

“The LinkedIn of Instagram profiles”

“Pinterest board that ran out of ideas”

Users then shared their roasting results and feed, letting the world in on the AI-assisted hilarity.

🧠 Did you know: While OpenAI started as a nonprofit, it now has a powerful ally—Microsoft! As the biggest investor with a 49% stake in OpenAI LP, Microsoft is integrating ChatGPT across its products. So, behind every witty ChatGPT reply, there’s a little Microsoft magic helping make it happen!

Why ChatGPT memes went viral

The internet is practically buzzing with users pushing ChatGPT to its limits, trying to uncover AI’s ‘true nature’.

From probing questions to plain trolling, people love to see how far ChatGPT’s technology can go—and, let’s be honest, where it hilariously stumbles and makes a mistake.

Whether or not AI is planning world dominance, it definitely has some work to do on human conversations. Just look at this image below as a case in point.

via Buzzfeed

Enjoyed this ChatGPT meme? Stick around; plenty more funny ChatGPT memes will keep you laughing!

PS: If you are wondering if your memes hurt ChatGPT, look here:

35 Popular ChatGPT Memes

Here are 35 funny ChatGPT memes that capture the humor, quirks, and surprises only AI can deliver.

ChatGPT Roasts

Smart work, not hard work

Roast…more like toast?

AI vs. human

Job takeovers

Boundaries are important

Prompt engineer

AI world domination can wait

Age difference

Playing doctor

Before and after

AI is on fire

Thanks for the support?

💡 Pro tip: Don’t be afraid to iterate. Think of ChatGPT as a brainstorming buddy. If your prompt doesn’t hit the mark on the first try, keep refining it—it usually gets closer with each attempt.

Bonjour le monde

It was so obvious

Rock, paper, scissors, and AI

“Let me know if you need help with anything else :)”

Classic misunderstanding

Good things come to those who wait

The G in GPT stands for Gen Z

From scratch

Yapper coded

Creative prompts

One way or another

Happy wife, happy life

For educational purposes only

When the language is child-friendly, but the content not-so-much

Sup?

It’s not AI, it’s humans

Forgetting our roots

Same same but different

It’s called AI assistant for a reason

Attachment issues

Ctrl+c, Ctrl+v

Investor-friendly

Defending humanity

🌟 Fun fact: According to Eliza Kosoy from MIT’s Center for Brains, Minds, and Machines, machines are already outsmarting humans in some pretty impressive ways. They’re acing strategy games like chess and Go, handling surgery, piloting planes, and even driving cars—though they might need a few tries to pass driver’s ed!

Pranks on GPT

Sweater weather

Pookie behavior

Keeping the humor alive

35. How many more prompts?

Source: Insane

Impact of ChatGPT Memes on AI Perception

By now, it’s clear that ChatGPT memes have become a go-to way for users to air their struggles with AI, from those sassy replies to the endless “define this” and “do that” command memes.

While some still see AI as cold, calculating, and even a threat to human jobs, ChatGPT memes are helping to soften these perceptions for many. Through humor, AI transforms from an intimidating force into a quirky, fallible assistant—making it feel more approachable. This duality allows brands and individuals to spark conversations about AI while connecting with audiences on an emotional level.

Wondering how you can start creating your own AI memes and capture the internet for your brand? Let’s look into the specifics.

Create Your Own Funny ChatGPT Memes

While we’ve got a stockpile of funny ChatGPT memes ready for laughs, creating your own can be even more fun—and relatable!

With ClickUp, the whole meme creation process becomes easy.

Here’s how to get started:

Step #1: Brainstorm like a pro with ClickUp Whiteboards

Using ClickUp Whiteboards, you can invite friends, family, or coworkers into the meme-making magic.

Whiteboards let you toss out wild ideas, organize them visually, and build a collaborative vibe around your project.

Step #2: Break through creative blocks with AI

Need fresh ideas? ClickUp Brain is perfect for thinking up meme-worthy moments from those classic ChatGPT mix-ups!

Write better ChatGPT memes with ClickUp AI’s advanced writing assistant

Step #3: Use mind maps to connect the dots

Brain full of scattered ideas? Try ClickUp Mind Maps to piece everything together.

Whether you start with pen and paper or go digital with ClickUp’s drag-and-drop nodes, mind mapping helps link half-formed ideas and craft a storyline for your memes.

Visualize and organize your ChatGPT memes with ClickUp Mind Maps

Step #4: Organize tasks like a meme machine

Once you have ideas, manage the creation process with ClickUp’s task management tools. Set specific deadlines, organize files, and track feedback with comments for a smooth project flow.

Prioritize your ChatGPT memes-related tasks effectively with ClickUp’s task prioritization feature

ClickUp’s Calendar View lets you drag and drop tasks, keeping everything on schedule and ensuring no meme gets left behind!

Step #5: Share and refine with ClickUp Docs

Use ClickUp Docs to create a centralized hub for your project, outlining meme concepts, captions, and feedback all in one place. It keeps everyone on the same page and prevents information silos.

Create, edit, and share ChatGPT memes with your team in real time with ClickUp Docs

Now, easily collaborate, edit, and refine ideas with your team before the big meme drops.

💡 Pro tip: Organize tasks visually with Color Tags and ClickUp Custom Fields. By categorizing tasks with tags like “High Priority” or “In Progress,” you can easily spot what needs attention.

Share Your ChatGPT Memes at Work

Created a hilarious ChatGPT meme? Share the laughs with your team using ClickUp Chat.

Share your favorite ChatGPT memes and jokes in ClickUp Chat

Create a dedicated meme-sharing channel on ClickUp Chat or drop it into any chat for instant camaraderie. Chat makes it easy with real-time messaging, @mentions, file attachments, and emoji reactions for those extra-funny moments.

A quick meme break is all it takes to keep everyone connected and energized—making work just a bit more enjoyable!

Best Practices while sharing memes at work

Spreading laughter across the office with your memes is amazing. Just keep these best practices in mind to ensure everyone enjoys a positive, inclusive environment:

😊 Mind the tone: Choose memes that are lighthearted and friendly. Avoid anything that could be interpreted as offensive or divisive, respecting all backgrounds, beliefs, and personalities

📜 Set clear guidelines: Make sure workplace policies emphasize respect, banning humor that targets any individual’s sex, gender, race, religion, ethnicity, or other personal characteristics

🎓 Onboard new team members thoughtfully: Include workplace behavior training to introduce them to company culture, with a clear list of dos and don’ts for humor in the workplace

🎉 Encourage positive humor role models: Leaders set the tone! When leaders engage in positive, inclusive humor, it signals a healthy standard for everyone

💬 Keep participation voluntary: Humor should build team spirit, not pressure. Respect everyone’s choice to participate or not, ensuring everyone feels comfortable and supported

Create Meme-orable ChatGPT Laughs with ClickUp

A professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School put ChatGPT to the test with a real MBA exam.

ChatGPT scored between a B- and a B, proving it’s got the brains for business or at least regurgitating what already exists.

But it also has its goofy moments, making the popular AI tool meme-worthy.

Ready to turn your own experiences into hilarious ChatGPT memes? With ClickUp, you can brainstorm, organize, and share your ideas (and top-quality memes) effortlessly.

Have a little fun— sign up on ClickUp for free today!