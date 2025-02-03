Ingyenes 2 hetes felmondási levél sablonok

Are you getting ready to transition to a new role? While you may be excited to start immediately, you must first break the news to your current organization.

But is there a way to end things gracefully? Fortunately, there is! By submitting your formal resignation letter with a two-week notice, you make this break-up of sorts less painful and preserve your professional reputation.

Informing your current employer and HR manager about your plans and offering to help make a smooth transition sets a professional tone. It helps you leave the organization on a positive note to start your new job.

Here is a curated list of two-week notice letter templates that you can customize to write a professional two-week notice letter quickly and end things on a positive note.

What Are 2-Week Notice Letter Templates?

A two-week notice letter template is a preformatted document that can be easily customized to inform employers about your formal resignation. It includes all the essential elements to help you quit a job gracefully. A good two-week notice letter template contains all the details required in a resignation email, such as:

Your name and current position

The effective date of your resignation

The reason for the transition

Gratitude for the opportunity to work in the organization

Willingness to assist the new employee to make the transition easier

Writing a resignation letter using a two-week notice letter template helps you save time, appear professional, and ensure that important details are not overlooked when you put things down on paper.

Note: These are resignation notice templates for use in organizations that mandate a 2-week notice. All the templates are editable, so you can change the text to match the relevant notice period at yours!

What Makes a Good 2-Week Notice Letter Template?

Follow these steps to ensure an effective letter that shares all the necessary information while keeping things brief:

Keep it simple and concise : Use simple language and avoid getting into details

Stay professional : Don’t talk at length about the reasons for quitting. Always discuss this in person during your : Don’t talk at length about the reasons for quitting. Always discuss this in person during your exit interview or in an informal setting

Customize the letter: Even if you use well-crafted two-week notice letter templates, don’t just copy the content from them. Always personalize the template with your specific information

Mention the essential details : Don’t forget the crucial elements of two weeks’ notice letters, including your name, position, employer’s information, effective date, and a brief expression of gratitude

Use a visually appealing design: Although not strictly necessary, a visually appealing letter makes a positive impression

5 Top Two Weeks’ Notice Letter Templates

Once you’ve sent your job acceptance to your new future employer and agreed on a starting date, it’s time to submit a formal resignation at your workplace. The standard practice is to write a two-week notice email informing the current organization and key stakeholders about your decision.

Do this immediately after accepting the job offer so that your resignation notice period formally starts right away.

Here are some two-week notice letter examples to help you get started quickly without missing the finer details.

1. Two-Week Notice Letter Template by ClickUp

Download This Template Clickup Two Weeks Notice Letter

Navigate your career transition smoothly with ClickUp’s Two Weeks Notice Template. Ideal for those looking to leave their current role without burning any bridges, this user-friendly template allows you to construct a professional and considerate resignation letter. Compose a well-structured and thoughtful notice, fostering goodwill even as you part ways with your present organization, and step into new beginnings confidently.

2. Two Week Resignation Template by Canva

via Canva

If you want a sleek and well-designed two weeks’ notice letter, the Two Week Resignation Template by Canva is a great option.

It is easy to use and can be customized with new design elements using Canva’s design-friendly interface to adjust fonts, colors, and layout per your style. The key features of this template include:

Drag-and-drop interface: Easily add and customize text boxes, images, and other design elements

Extensive library: Access a vast collection of pre-designed templates, fonts, and graphics

Collaboration features: Work on your resignation letter with others in real-time

Download options: Save your final document in various formats, including PDF, PNG, and JPEG, so that you can attach it to your two weeks notice letter email

3. Two Week Resignation Letter Template Word by Seek

via Seek

For those looking for a two weeks’ notice letter template with no frills or design, the Two Week Resignation Letter Template by Seek is a great option. This downloadable Word document is clean and straightforward, ideal for those who prefer a classic look.

It lets you quickly fill in the necessary information while keeping your resignation polite and professional. The template has excellent features, such as:

Pre-formatted structure: The template outlines the key sections of a resignation letter, including your name, position, employer’s information, effective date, and a brief expression of gratitude

Customizable fields: Easily replace the placeholder text with your specific information

Professional formatting: The template is designed to look professional and polished

Download options: Save your final document in various Microsoft Word formats to easily attach in an email or take a printout of

4. Google Docs Two Weeks’ Resignation Letter Template by GDOC

via GDOC

For those who prefer Google Docs for all their documentation, whether it’s a resume template or two weeks’ notice letter template, the Google Docs Two Weeks’ Resignation Letter Template by GDOC provides an excellent format.

This template allows easy collaboration and editing across devices, making it a practical option for quick adjustments.

Its straightforward design ensures that you communicate your resignation with clarity and professionalism. We liked this template for its:

Simple structure : The template has a professional design detailing the information like the company name, address, job title, and start date of the transition period [today’s date], and ends with a simple closing phrase like “best wishes” or “thank you”

Cloud-based editing: Edit your resignation letter directly in your Google account, allowing you to access it from any device with an internet connection

Collaboration features: Work on your resignation letter with others in real-time

Download options: Download your final document in various Google Docs formats, including PDF, DOCX, and RTF

5. Google Docs Two Weeks Resignation Notice Letter Template by GDOC

via GDOC

Another two weeks’ notice template we liked is the Google Docs Two Weeks Resignation Notice Template by GDOC. It’s designed for those who want a no-fuss, easy-to-edit resignation letter.

The template ensures all the important details are covered, including your last working day, while maintaining a professional tone throughout.

What makes it great are some features like:

Detailed structure: The template includes a section specifying your reasons for leaving, which helps maintain a positive relationship with your employer

Additional guidance: The template offers tips and suggestions for writing a professional and impactful resignation letter

Easy to download and print: Since it doesn’t have too many design elements, you can download the final document in various Google Docs formats, including PDF, DOCX, and RTF, or simply take a printout that won’t need too many adjustments

Create Resignation Letters with ClickUp

Writing effective resignation letters and serving the final two weeks’ notice tying up loose ends shows you as a consummate professional. Most employers expect you to keep things professional and provide them with sufficient time and support to find a replacement for you.

This is why ClickUp makes it easy to write a professional letter and not miss the vital details.

ClickUp offers advanced features that make it easy to create a personalized resignation letter tailored to your needs.

Create, edit, and send your two weeks’ notice with Clickup Docs

Create visually appealing documentation using slash commands and rich-text format in ClickUp Docs

When writing a two-week notice letter, most people still use a simple documentation app. This gets the job done but lacks advanced features to help you draft a visually appealing and professional two-week notice letter.

ClickUp Docs transcends simple text-based documentation apps, providing all the essential and advanced tools you need to craft and download your two-week notice letter. These features make it the ideal tool to draft your two-week notice letter:

Rich-text formatting : Use bold, italics, headings, font style, color, and other formatting options to make your letter visually appealing and professional

Slash commands: Quickly insert elements like images, links, and tables using simple commands. This allows you to quickly add bullet points, edit headings, or other markdown-supported formatting, making it ideal even for those who are not so tech-savvy

Collaboration and comments : Want to review your letter before sending it out? Or maybe get feedback from a trusted colleague? Share a document link allowing them to add comments directly within the doc and collaborate in real-time

Version control: If you have updated the resignation letter and want to check previous options, you can easily do it with version history. This allows you to compare multiple versions and make the required update to send out the best possible version

ClickUp Docs gives you the versatility to write, edit, format, and send out your two weeks’ notice letter while ensuring that it is polished and professional.

Use ClickUp Brain to improve or edit your two-week notice letter

Write, edit, and polish your emails using ClickUp Brain, the in-built AI writing assistant

For those who need extra help expressing their thoughts, ClickUp Brain can generate a polished resignation letter with just a few prompts.

The advanced AI assistant that comes in-built with ClickUp will help you spruce up your content, using its advanced AI writing features to:

Improve tonality : Use the AI feature to fine-tune the tone of your letter, ensuring that it remains professional and slightly personalized, reflecting your unique personality

Check grammar and spelling : The AI assistant scans your letter for any grammatical errors or typos, ensuring a clean and polished final product

Content generation : Want to use multiple versions to finalize the apt two-week notice letter? Ask the AI assistant to come up with entire sections and variations based on the prompts that you provide. This saves you the time and effort of hunting for multiple versions and gets you the best option for your needs

Advanced AI-based suggestions: If you are using a two-week notice letter template, the AI assistant offers suggestions for improving flow, shortening lengthy sentences, or even reworking awkward phrases to ensure that it communicates your message correctly

Whether you want to keep it brief or include more detailed information, you can easily fetch the right details and write a professional two-week notice resignation letter without missing a beat.

You can also ask ClickUp Brain to create a two weeks’ notice letter from scratch, per the prompt you share.

Generate a customized two weeks’ notice email using ClickUp Brain

What’s more? Use it to form a concise summary of your two-week notice letter, which you can share as a message before leaving the Slack workspace or other chats, saying goodbye to all your colleagues and co-workers.

📮 ClickUp Insight: 37% of our respondents use AI for content creation, including writing, editing, and emails. However, this process usually involves switching between different tools, such as a content generation tool and your workspace. With ClickUp, you get AI-powered writing assistance across the workspace, including emails, comments, chats, Docs, and more—all while maintaining context from your entire workspace.

Keep Your 2 Weeks’ Notice Letter Professional Using ClickUp

Leaving your existing company for a new one is always a tough decision for most. However, you don’t have to do it by burning bridges with the current employer. A two-week notice template ensures that you keep things professional.

With ClickUp, you can write a professional resignation and also ease the transition. A task list in the platform will help manage your final responsibilities and ensure everything is covered after you’re gone.

Thus, from the time you send your two weeks’ notice letter to your final day at the company, keep things professional with ClickUp and ensure that you have a smooth exit.

Sign up today and discover ClickUp’s powerful features for communication and task management.