10 Alfred alternatíva a termelékenység növeléséhez

A thousand open tabs, overflowing inboxes, and a bottomless to-do list—That’s what I’d get to see every time I opened my Macbook. And I’m pretty sure you’ve been there, too.

Not anymore.

Productivity apps have saved me hours every week. Instead of scurrying around my system to get work done, I sustain my focus and finish my tasks quickly!

Tools like Alfred act as a central hub that keeps your workflow organized. With a quick keyboard shortcut, Alfred turns your desktop into a launchpad for any program you need.

With its powerful search function, I can easily find buried files and instantly get the information I need. Plus, it stores frequently used snippets that are ready to be inserted with the tap of the touchpad.

But Alfred isn’t for everyone. While it works well on macOS, Windows users might feel left out. The free version is adequate at best, but advanced features require a paid upgrade. Some users crave more customization than Alfred’s interface provides.

This led me to search for better alternatives to Alfred. After reviewing several productivity apps, I’ve compiled a list of the top 10 Alfred alternatives to try.

We’ve also put in a bonus AI-powered platform near the end that you just can’t miss!

What Should You Look for in Alfred Alternatives?

Productivity apps are software applications that act like intelligent assistants. They help you efficiently use your time and organize digital resources while keeping important information at your fingertips.

But what constitutes a good productivity app? Let’s look at the key elements you need to look out for:

Task management: Create to-do lists, set priorities, break down large projects into manageable chunks, set deadlines, and reminders to keep yourself on track Organization: Declutter your digital life. Features such as tagging, categorization, and Declutter your digital life. Features such as tagging, categorization, and universal search make it easy to find what you need quickly, whether it’s a specific file, message, note, or task Automation: Automate repetitive tasks with Automate repetitive tasks with task automation software , which allows you to save precious time and mental energy Collaboration: Use features such as shared projects, task delegation, and real-time communication, especially if you work within a team Time tracking: Understand Understand time management techniques for improving productivity. Some apps track how long you spend on tasks, giving you valuable insights into your workflow and helping you identify areas for improvement Analytics and reporting: Use these features to get a bird’s eye view of your progress. You can see how well you’re sticking to your goals, identify bottlenecks, and make data-driven decisions to optimize your workflow Access to workflow documentation : The app should be able to tap into document databases and archives to dig out the information that you’re looking for Customization: Personalize your experience by adjusting settings, choosing how you view information, and integrating with other tools you use

When these features check all your boxes, you will have found your perfect match!

The 10 Best Alfred Alternatives to Use

Getting a productivity app is a one-time investment to enhance the way your work. You must ensure your chosen software aligns well with your needs, budget, and existing tools.

Let’s examine the 10 best Alfred Alternatives available on the market.

1. Wox

via Wox

Wox is a productivity booster specifically designed for Windows users. At its core, it’s an app launcher—a streamlined system for firing up programs and opening documents with just a few keystrokes.

Leave hunting through menus and folders to the app—it anticipates your needs, suggesting the application or files you’re searching for as soon as you type its name.

Wox unlocks the potential of plugins, adding an additional layer of customization that lets you automate tasks or extend its functionality to get work done.

Wox best features

Quick start programs and local files without leaving your keyboard

Search the web by prefixing your search with keywords, such as ‘wiki,’ ‘g’

Add your web searches in the settings window, which makes your work faster

Create your plugin and share it with others, as it supports plugins written by CSharp, Python, NodeJS, Golang, and so on

Customize the console by choosing colors, fonts, and sizes

Wox limitations

Not compatible with MacOS—Apple loyalists won’t have access to this app

Some users felt it has a limited amount of pre-built customization available

Wox pricing

Free

Wox ratings and reviews

G2: Reviews unavailable

Capterra: Reviews unavailable

2. Listary

via Listary

Listary is another launcher app for Windows users that solves two common frustrations: finding files and launching programs. The app prioritizes results according to your habits and helps you search your online drive.

An elegant and intuitive UI keeps you engaged all the time. However, like Wox, Listary is available only to Windows users.

Listary best features

Jump to the folder you’re looking for instantly with Quick Switch

Search your entire drive and get the results instantly in an auto-sorted order based on your search habits

Use advanced filters to pinpoint what you’re looking for

Use command-line methods to launch system commands or apps

Take actions on search results directly, such as copy, copy path, and more

Listary limitations

Not compatible with MacOS

This app’s automation capabilities are limited compared to other productivity apps

Listary pricing

Free

Pro: $19. 95 (one-time payment)

Listary ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (24+ reviews)

Capterra: Reviews unavailable

3. Cerebro

via Cerebro

Cerebro is an open-source app launcher that becomes a central hub for your apps—with Cerebro, you can open any program with a single keyboard shortcut.

Need a long-forgotten file? Cerebro’s robust search engine springs into action, pinpointing what you seek quickly, even if you can’t recall the exact name.

For those who need a greater level of control, its open-source nature allows deep customization through plugins. This capability makes it an excellent tool for tailoring your workflow to unlock your productivity.

Its cross-platform compatibility makes it a great Alfred alternative, too.

Cerebro best features

Create custom actions to automate repetitive tasks or tailor the search interface to suit your workflow

Configure keyboard shortcuts for any program, file, or action

Use Cerebro on multiple operating systems, thanks to it being an open-source app

Cerebro limitations

Advanced customization options, particularly those involving plugins, might require a touch of technical knowledge.

Some users seeking extensive automation capabilities might find the options limited compared to dedicated automation tools

Cerebro pricing

Free

Cerebro ratings and reviews

G2: Reviews unavailable

Capterra: Reviews unavailable

4. Ueli

via Ueli

Ueli has a host of useful features available to both Mac and Windows users. It’s a keystroke launcher, which means your keyboard can become your command center for a variety of tasks.

Some of these tasks include:

Searching for applications and tools in your system

Looking up bookmarks on your browser

Quick access to a calculator, currency converter, and language translator

Smart search for files and URLs

Ueli best features

Configure keyboard shortcuts and potentially add custom search engines (depending on the version)

Automate simple tasks or launch complex workflows with a single keystroke, saving valuable time and effort

Specify the folders where your applications are installed and which file extension should be used to recognize an application

Ueli limitations

Automation capabilities are limited compared to tools with extensive plugin libraries

Ueli pricing

Free

Ueli ratings and reviews

G2: Reviews unavailable

Capterra: Reviews unavailable

5. Raycast

via Raycast

This one’s meant exclusively for the Apple users among you. Raycast is a multi-functional application launcher for macOS systems. It offers a plethora of AI-powered tools to boost your productivity.

Treat this productivity app as your digital butler—use it to improve your workflow beyond just opening programs. Its core function can help you launch any program on your Mac with lightning speed using keyboard shortcuts or search.

Raycast best features

Use the powerful search engine to dig up what you need in a flash, even if you can’t recall the exact file name

Store your frequently used snippets and readily insert them with a tap to save yourself time and effort

Create custom workflows, automating complex actions with a single click or keyboard shortcut

Integrate with a range of mini-apps directly within its interface to bring a large part of your regular workflow onto the app

Raycast limitations

Currently, Raycast works on macOS only. Windows users will need to seek other alternatives to Alfred and Raycast

Unlocking its full potential with custom workflows and extensions might involve a slight learning curve for those seeking a high level of automation

Raycast pricing

Free

Raycast Pro: $8 per month

Team Pro: $12/user per month

Raycast ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (11+ reviews)

Capterra: Reviews unavailable

6. Quicksilver

via Quicksilver

Quicksilver, the free app launcher, helps you search for anything on your system elegantly and efficiently within seconds.

This capable productivity app for Mac systems lets you quickly access and manage various applications, documents, contacts, music, and more. You can browse your Mac’s file system using keywords and fuzzy matching. You can also manage files through drag and drop or by grabbing selected content and arranging it into groups.

Quicksilver best features

Launch apps and files with lightning-fast keyboard shortcuts

Search engine reveals specific files instantly, even with fuzzy keywords

Store frequently used snippets for quick insertion to avoid repetitive typing

Automate complex workflows with custom actions, saving you clicks and time

Integrate with web services to look up definitions or perform calculations—all within Quicksilver

Quicksilver limitations

Windows users can’t use Quicksilver as it’s specifically designed for macOS

Mastering its features takes time compared to simpler launchers

Quicksilver pricing

Free

Quicksilver ratings and reviews

G2: Reviews unavailable

Capterra: Reviews unavailable

7. Clipy

via Clipy

Unlike other Alfred alternatives, Clipy is a handy Chrome extension that simplifies the process of copying and pasting text. Being a clipboard manager, it stores and retrieves text strings that you frequently use.

Clipy is a time-saving tool that enhances how you work. Whether you’re a content creator, a developer, or simply someone who frequently uses text snippets, it can be a valuable addition to your Chrome browser.

Clipy best features

Store your copied text and links and access them effortlessly whenever you need them

Organize your snippets and links into categories

The search function lets you find what you’re looking for in a flash, even if you don’t remember the exact wording

Access your snippets and clipboard history across all your devices so that you have your essential text blocks ready

Clipy limitations

Functions as a Chrome extension, so it won’t work with other web browsers such as Firefox, Safari, or Edge

Storing sensitive information such as passwords in a clipboard manager might raise security concerns for some users

Doesn’t have AI-powered tools and hence lacks advanced functionalities, unlike other productivity tools

Clipy pricing

Free

Clipy ratings and reviews

G2: Reviews unavailable

Capterra: Reviews unavailable

8. AutoHotkey

via AutoHotkey

Looking to automate repetitive tasks, boost your efficiency, and customize your Windows experience? AutoHotkey could be of help.

This free, open-source scripting language lets you create small to complex scripts for various purposes.

Built-in commands make creating basic hotkeys and automation easy. With a few lines of code, you can automate tasks such as form filling, auto-clicking repetitive actions, and setting up custom macros.

AutoHotkey best features

Use full-fledged scripting capabilities for a robust tool for rapid prototyping and building complex automation solutions

Create autocorrect-like text replacements, and personalize your entire Windows environment to meet your specific needs

Run it seamlessly in the background without consuming excessive resources, making it ideal for everyday use

AutoHotkey limitations

Currently exclusive to the Windows operating system. Users on Mac or Linux will need to explore alternative automation tools

As with any scripting language, malicious scripts can pose security risks

AutoHotkey pricing

Free Forever

AutoHotkey ratings and reviews

G2: Reviews unavailable

Capterra: Reviews unavailable

9. Agent Ransack

Looking for a lost file on your PC or network drives is easy with this Alfred alternative. This free file search tool has been a trusted companion to many for over 20 years.

It also has a Lite mode, which is free for both personal and commercial use, and a Professional mode that includes optional pay-for features. Currently, it goes by the names Agent Ransack and FileLocatorPro.

Agent Ransack best features

Search files using text shown as highlighted keywords, reducing time spent on opening each file for the right information

Combine search terms using the familiar Boolean operators AND, OR, NO

Get support for Perl-compatible regular expressions

Share results with others through reports, printing, and exporting

Agent Ransack limitations

Lacks some advanced filtering options that power users crave

While generally fast, some users report that Agent Ransack can struggle with huge datasets or complex network drives

Currently, Agent Ransack is only available for Windows users. Mac users looking for a similar file search solution will need to explore alternative options

Agent Ransack pricing

Free

Standard License: $69/user per month

Technician License: $124/user per month

Floating License: $179/active user per month

Agent Ransack ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: Reviews unavailable

10. Algolia

via Algolia

Did you know this platform powers a massive 1. 7 trillion searches every year?

Algolia’s AI-powered platform goes beyond simple keyword matching to understand the true intent behind a user’s query.

It uses natural language processing and keyword matching to deliver lightning-fast and highly relevant search results, making it a top choice for enhancing productivity. Its intuitive search bar understands user intent, prioritizes relevance, and personalizes the search experience.

Algolia best features

Search as quickly as you type with the fastest enterprise AI search

Implement APIs in minutes and gain easy control over rankings

Compliant and secure with SAML, SOC3, ISO27001, HIPAA, C5, and MACH Alliance

Index your content with API clients or partner integrations, fine-tune your rankings, and launch with UI components

Design online journeys that start with audience understanding and end with better business outcomes

Algolia limitations

For smaller websites or apps with limited data, the setup and ongoing maintenance of Algolia may feel overwhelming compared to simpler search solutions

Unlocking the full potential of this platform’s customization features can involve a learning curve

Algolia pricing

Build: Free

Grow: Pay-as-you-go

Premium: Custom pricing

Elevate: Custom pricing

Algolia ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (370+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (60+ reviews)

📮 ClickUp Insight: 30% of our respondents rely on AI tools for research and information gathering. But is there an AI that helps you find that one lost file at work or that important Slack thread you forgot to save? Yes! ClickUp’s AI-powered Connected Search can instantly search across all your workspace content, including integrated third-party apps, pulling up insights, resources, and answers. Save up to 5 hours in a week with ClickUp’s advanced search!

Apart from file searches and app launchers like all the Alfred alternatives I’ve listed, you’d want your productivity platform to help you with more than just searches, fast commands, and snippet storage.

ClickUp is an all-in-one project management command center—a digital workspace that keeps your team, tasks, documents, and communication organized in one place.

ClickUp structures your projects in a clear hierarchy. You create Workspaces for broad categories (such as Marketing or Engineering) and then break them down into Spaces for specific projects (such as a social media campaign or product launch).

Like the good Alfred alternatives that I’ve listed, the ClickUp Universal Search lets you find anything anywhere in your workspace.

Find Anything Fast With ClickUp Universal Search Get more personalized and relevant search results in ClickUp Universal Search

Access Universal Search from just about anywhere on ClickUp, including the Command Center, Global Action Bar, or your desktop—it’s always a click away.

And that’s not all!

Power up with ClickUp Brain’s AI Knowledge Manager, the world’s first neural network connecting tasks, docs, people, and your company’s knowledge base with AI.

Get instant, accurate answers based on context from any work with ClickUp Brain

ClickUp Brain goes beyond simply finding information. Need to know the status of a specific task or the details of a policy mentioned in a previous discussion? The AI Knowledge Manager will find the answer and present it to you clearly and concisely.

Found the document, but don’t want to read through walls of text? I’ve been there. Summarize the key points of lengthy documents, task threads, or project updates by typing a prompt on ClickUp Brain! This saves you time by quickly grasping the essence of the information without reading everything in detail.

You can also use ClickUp Automations to cut down manual labor, freeing up time for other important things.

Create, track, and monitor all your ClickUp Automations, whether they are custom or pre-built ones

ClickUp Automations streamline your workflow by automating repetitive tasks and eliminating the need for context switching.

You can create custom automation or use pre-built ones such that react to specific triggers and perform predefined actions. For instance, a status update on a task can automatically send an email notification, update a dependent task, or assign it to the next team member.

ClickUp best features

Add 1000+ ClickUp Integrations , including all the popular project management and productivity tools such as GitHub, Asana, Slack, GSuite, and more

Use ClickUp Brain as your AI Knowledge ManagerTM to quickly navigate anywhere on ClickUp or automate project summaries, generate ideas, write better, send project updates and status reports, and create templates for any use

Share and receive instant feedback, chat in real-time, send or share any file or video with ClickUp Chat View

Create, edit, monitor, and track ClickUp Docs in real time with your team members, complete with collaboration detection and AI-powered content creation

Track time, set estimates, add notes, view reports, and assign time for your team from anywhere with the ClickUp Time Tracking feature

ClickUp limitations

The mobile version lacks some features available on the desktop version

New users can find the sheer number of features overwhelming

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Go Beyond Alfred Alternatives with ClickUp

From speedy application launchers to robust search capabilities and AI-powered intelligence, Alfred and its alternatives make your work experience smooth.

However, I needed an all-encompassing solution that easily integrates project management, communication, and automation, and ClickUp emerged as a powerful contender.

Whether you’re a freelancer, a small business, or a large enterprise, ClickUp offers a scalable and adaptable solution designed to empower your team and propel your productivity.

Sign up for a free ClickUp account to streamline your workdays!