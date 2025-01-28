A 10 legjobb fotószerkesztő szoftver 2025-ben (vélemények és árak)

Even the world’s most talented photographers, graphic designers, and social media influencers need some help tweaking their photos until they’re (pardon the pun) picture-perfect.

While lighting and angles certainly matter, photo editing software is still a must to get the right look. ✨

From subtle enhancements to dramatic transformations, the right photo editing tools give professionals and hobbyists the power to transform their pics in just a few clicks.

But which photo editing software is worth your time and money? ?

We’ll show you how to spot high-quality professional photo editing software and share the 10 best photo editing tools of the year—plus a bonus contender to organize and manage your visual projects.

Sure, your smartphone’s native photo editing app might be fine for Instagram selfies, but you need something that packs more of a punch. ?

If you’re in the market for some other photo editing programs, look for these features:

Editing features : What kinds of adjustments do you make to your images? Features like background removal, color correction, resizing, and image manipulation are common must-haves. Advanced solutions might offer HDR photo editing, lens correction, and layer-based editing so know how much power you want before you shop around

User-friendly interface: This is a must, especially for beginners. Look for intuitive software with drag-and-drop functionalities and easy access via mobile app

Compatibility: Some of the best photo editing software in the world is only for Android or iOS, not both. Before you subscribe, make sure the tool works with your desktop operating system and mobile device

Multi-format support: Pro-level photo editing tools can handle various file formats, including JPG, PNG, and RAW files

Automation: Look for AI-powered features that simplify complex tasks like object removal and sky replacement. One-click presets and automated adjustments also save a lot of time

The 10 Best Photo Editing Software to Use in 2024

Visual editors change all the time, but there are some clear winners in the market. Check out this list to find the best photo editing apps for your needs. ?

1. Adobe Photoshop

There’s no better-known name in digital image editing than Adobe Photoshop. Not only does this powerful photo editing app come with advanced tools that photography pros already know and love, but today’s version of Photoshop also includes generative AI, image merging, and one-click transformations. ?️

Photoshop best features

Add new content to photos with generative AI

Retouching tools like the Spot Healing Brush to buff away any imperfections

Create composite photos by laying two or more images on each other

Need a better background? Use sky replacement presets to edit images further

Photoshop limitations

Many users say the software has so many features that it’s hard to feel like you’ll ever really master the tool

Others say the required file storage sizes are limiting, although you can fix this by subscribing to the cloud-based Photoshop plan (but there is no free version)

Photoshop pricing

Photography (1TB): $19. 99/month

Photoshop: $22. 99/month

Creative Cloud All Apps: $59. 99/month

Photoshop ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (12,800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (2,000+ reviews)

2. Adobe Lightroom

Lightroom is another powerful image editing software by Adobe that visual creators use to tweak and organize their images. If you need to adjust filters, lighting, and exposure in bulk, Adobe Lightroom is the way to go. It’s a great sidekick to Photoshop: make big changes in Photoshop and then port your work over to Lightroom to layer editing for flawless, professional photos. ?️

Lightroom best features

Use Lightroom healing tools to remove imperfections or unwanted subjects

Try the AI-powered presets for batch editing or to take your photo editing skills even further

Masking tools make it easy to edit certain parts of your photos

If you want something more custom, Lightroom allows you to upload your own filters

Quickly organize your images using cloud storage for a more streamlined workflow

Lightroom limitations

Some people say Lightroom can be buggy

Photoshop is preferred for heavy-duty image manipulation

Lightroom pricing

Photography (20GB): $9. 99/month

Lightroom (1TB): $9. 99/month

Photography (1TB): $19. 99/month

Lightroom ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (3,100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (260+ reviews)

3. GIMP

GIMP is arguably the best free photo editing software on the market. This open-source image editor works on Linux, macOS, and Windows. Since it’s open-source, you’re free to tweak its source code and settings however you like.

GIMP best features

Do you know how to code? Use C, C++, Python, and other languages to customize GIMP

Quickly personalize GIMP to display only the tools you use the most ⚒️

Enhance photos with corrective mode, perspective distortion, and more

Use the clone tool to remove unwanted objects or touch up small imperfections with the healing tool

GIMP limitations

Several users say GIMP’s interface is a bit dated

Other users say the selection tool, cropping tool, and layers are hard to use

GIMP pricing

Free

GIMP ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (1,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (3,400+ reviews)

4. Capture One

Capture One is a photo editing tool designed for busy professionals. Not only does it have a full suite of photo editing features and AI, but it also manages photography workflows. Share images and get feedback from your team, auto-apply edits, and more in this intuitive platform. ✅

Capture One best features

Flip to Live mode to instantly collaborate with your team

Use Style presets to quickly edit photos

Need to get through a lot of photos? Use Speed Edit to make batch edits in a few keystrokes

Capture One comes with Auto Dust Removal to remove dust spots in photos

Capture One limitations

Professional photographers say the software doesn’t support HDR stacking or plug-ins

Capture One has limited file export options

Capture One pricing

Capture One Pro desktop: $14. 92/month, billed annually

All in One Bundle: $21. 58/month, billed annually

Capture One Pro perpetual license: $299

Capture One ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (60+ reviews)

5. Canva

Canva is everybody’s favorite drag-and-drop image editing software. Whether you’re at the office or on the go, Canva’s pre-made graphic templates are huge time-savers. It’s incredibly intuitive and works great for people without graphic design experience. ?

Canva best features

Who needs Midjourney? Use Canva AI to generate images with written prompts

Quickly transform photos with Magic Edit AI

Collaborate with your team on Canva Docs, Presentations, Videos, and more

Access templates for graphics, a huge stock photo library, and a vector image repository

Canva limitations

It can’t handle advanced photo editing like Photoshop

Several users wish Canva offered more customizable templates

Canva pricing

Canva Free

Canva Pro: $14. 99/month per user

Canva for Teams: $29. 99/month for the first five people

Canva ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (4,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (11,500+ reviews)

6. Skylum Luminar Neo

Luminar Neo is an AI-powered photo editing tool that makes it easy to remove objects from photos, expand photos, change the sky, or even swap out photo subjects. But don’t worry: the platform also gives you plenty of power to manually recolor, filter, and adjust your photos. ?

Luminar Neo best features

Use Relight AI to add professional lighting to your photos

Get the Luminar Neo plug-in and add its AI capabilities to Photoshop

Create a consistent look across all photos with Luminar Neo’s multiform presets

This tool supports JPEG, PNG, TIFF, and other file types

Luminar Neo limitations

Some users say the AI features are hit-or-miss

Others say the platform experiences lags

Luminar Neo pricing

One month: $14. 95/month

12 months: $9. 92/month, billed annually

24 months: $7. 46/month, billed every two years

Luminar Neo ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (70+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (5+ reviews)

7. DxO PhotoLab

DxO bills PhotoLab as a complete RAW file photo editing software for professional photographers. It might be too much for everyday Instagram posters, but if you want some serious photography firepower, this is the place to go. ?

PhotoLab best features

Improve photo clarity with denoising

DxO Smart Lighting rapidly adjusts shadows and highlights

Use the ReTouch tool to remove distractions and imperfections with a flick of the wrist

Create intelligent masks—without layers—with U Point™

PhotoLab limitations

Some users say the UI is unwieldy

Others say they’re disappointed by the lack of customization

PhotoLab pricing

$229

PhotoLab ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (10+ reviews)

8. Midjourney

Midjourney made waves in the graphic design world, riding on the coattails of AI-powered tools like ChatGPT. This AI tool generates incredibly detailed images with text prompts you provide to an AI chatbot. Use the tool to either create new visuals from scratch or upload your own photos for AI editing. ?

Midjourney best features

Stylize images with pre-made aesthetics like “chaos” and “weird”

Try advanced prompting tools like permutations, remasters, and seeds

Use the video command to convert your image grid into a short movie clip

Switch up image aspect ratios, sizes, and more with just a few text commands

Midjourney limitations

AI tools occasionally generate weird artifacts, like extra fingers or eyes, so proof your work carefully ?

You can only use Midjourney if you join the chatbot’s Discord server

Midjourney pricing

Basic Plan: $10/month

Standard Plan: $30/month

Pro Plan: $60/month

Mega Plan: $120/month

Midjourney ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (70+ reviews)

Capterra: N/A

9. Affinity Photo

Do you work on multiple devices and operating systems? If so, Affinity Photo could be the compatible photo editing software of your dreams. This is the only full-featured photo editing software that’s available for macOS, Windows, and the iPad. Designed for professionals, Affinity Photo comes with built-in workflow tools to support design collaboration.

Affinity Photo best features

Retouch skin with tools like Blemish Removal, Burn, Patch, and Clone

Shoot in RAW and bring out all of the details in Affinity Photo

Choose from a library of brush presets or upload your own

Affinity Photo supports complex, large compositions with multiple effects and layers

Affinity Photo limitations

Affinity Photo doesn’t support batch RAW processing

Some users say customer support is a little lacking

Affinity Photo pricing

MacOS : $69. 99

Windows : $69. 99

iPad: $18. 49

Affinity Photo ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (80+ reviews)

10. Cyberlink PhotoDirector 365

Cyberlink’s PhotoDirector 365 is another AI-powered editing tool. It’s more user-friendly than solutions like Photoshop, allowing you to enhance photos in a single click, thanks to AI.

PhotoDirector 365 best features

PhotoDirector 365 automatically retouches portraits and bodies

Use the AI art generator to create custom images and graphics

Create fun settings with the AI Scene Generator

Clean up your photos with the denoising tool

PhotoDirector 365 limitations

The Lifetime License is only available on Windows

Some users say import and export are a little slow

PhotoDirector 365 pricing

Lifetime License for PhotoDirector 2024 Ultra: $99. 99

Lifetime License for PowerDirector 2024 Ultimate and PhotoDirector 2024: $169. 99

PhotoDirector 365: $3. 75/month, billed annually

Director Suite 365: $8. 33/month, billed annually

PhotoDirector 365 ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (5+ reviews)

